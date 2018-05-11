Star: Meghan Markle has lost 23 pounds ahead of the royal wedding?

I remember the lead up to Prince William and then-Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding. When we did get photos of Kate, it seemed like there was always a noticeable change in her weight. Looking back on those photos now, it’s striking how much weight Kate lost in the year before her wedding – it actually started before the engagement, and then just went full-throttle throughout the engagement. It’s pretty common for women – and some men – to go on pre-wedding detoxes and diets, and it’s common for both brides and grooms to lose a dramatic amount of weight so they’ll “look their best” for the wedding photos. So, obviously, I guess we’re talking about Meghan Markle’s weight right now. From Star Magazine:
“Meghan has always been thin and shedding a few pounds would have been no big deal, but she’s lost a shocking amount of weight just in the last two weeks. Even though she’s had to have her dress taken in several times, Meghan seems obsessed with losing even more before the big day,” an insider tells Star.
Sources surmise that Meghan has dropped about 23 pounds from her 5-foot-7 frame, “that’s to improve her appearance on TV, obviously, but it’s a little too thin – and definitely not healthy.”
Sources say Meghan has pared off pounds by adhering to a drastic diet that includes cleansing juices prepared by a private chef and “crunching on ice chips to ward off her appetite,” spills the pal. “Meghan hasn’t eaten a real meal in months. Plus, she’s been working with a personal trainer and running like crazy. I hear that Harry has been begging her to have a cheat day and ease up, by Meghan says that can wait until the honeymoon.”
Kate Middleton reportedly shrank several sizes leading up to her 2011 wedding by following the high-protein, low-fat, low-carb Dukan diet. “Meghan has access to the same nutritionists and trainers that Kate did,” hisses the source. “It wouldn’t be surprising if she’s following in Kate’s footsteps.”
[From Star Magazine, print edition]
Has Meghan lost a dramatic 23 pounds since the engagement was announced? No. She was already a small woman, and a 23-pound weight loss would make her look like Karen Carpenter. But Meghan HAS lost weight. So has Prince Harry – he’s been looking more and more svelte every time he steps out in public. But I just don’t believe that Meghan and Harry are crash-dieting or doing anything “unhealthy.” I think they’re just working out a lot and watching what they eat in general.
I don’t believe this story she was always tiny and if she lost that much she’d be in children’s clothes. She actually looks the same as from when I watched Suits years ago maybe a couple of pounds but 23??!!
Given her small frame, 23 isn’t out of the realms of possibility.
Not saying this report is true or not exaggerated, but small framed people can lose a hella weight before they start to look gaunt. It’s one of the advantages of being small framed.
Sorry, I don’t want to seem argumentative but it’s quite the opposite. Meghan is a lot taller than me but she’s got tiny bones. I’m only 5 foot 2″ and have bird bones. If I lose 5 pounds it’s blatantly obvious. People ask me if I’m sick.
For an average sized woman (height and weight) 10 pounds is about 1 dress size. From watching Suits and seeing her now she’s maybe lost 10 pounds.
And considering all the crap going on in her life that may be just stress.
Eeeeh I disagree. I lost around 10-15 pounds between the years of 2010-2012. I’m 5’6″ so not super tall and not super short, average. I have a slender frame to begin with and the weight loss was VERY noticeable. I lost weight due to depression, not because I was trying to diet. I wasn’t eating because the depression suppressed my hunger/motivation to eat. People noticed and commented and were rightly worried. When I look back at pictures of myself from that time, I was so tiny, it’s hard to believe I was that thin. Someone shorter than me, I think the weight loss would be very noticeable. If Meghan lost 23 pounds, she’d be anorexic looking.
Lol what? 23 pounds would be like 15-20% if her entire body weight (assuming she is between 120-140 pounds)
That’s crazy and definitely definitely WOULD show.
Ladies (I assume), I presume that you’ve measured your wrists to determine whether you are big or small framed because your height and visibly being ‘bird boned’ is not a determinant of frame.
The size of your wrists can be compared to an international standard chart that tells you which you are and based on that, you know which you are.
You can’t simply decide that because you are short and appear to have ‘bird bones’ it means you have small frame.
The science and anecdotal marker of a small framed person is the ability to lose tonnes of weight *below their ideal body weight* before it shows to extent that they look gaunt. Losing the weight doesn’t mean it won’t show, it simply means they don’t look gaunt or sickly.
It’s also a marker of a big framed person to look immediately gaunt when they lose only a little weight *below their ideal body weight*. In this case they look extremely unwell instead of just alittle thinner.
So if you are short and you didn’t lose much yet looked sickly as a result of the weight loss, and assuming that you have no medical issues, then I would suggest to measure your wrists to determine if you really are small framed.
All of that said, I will correct my original statement about 23lbs being possible for someone of her height, but I stand by my statement that small framed people can lose weight without looking gaunt.
I agree with Hezzer19! I’ve got bird bones and am Meghan’s height — 5’6″ — and every pound I lose shows on my body as well as on my face (which would REALLY look scary if I lost 23 pounds). No effing way Meghan has lost that much weight. NO way. She would look like she was mortally ill! And if she lost 23 pounds of body weight, she would probably BE ill as a result.
And as to wrist measurement, I wear a gold baby bracelet, so I would feel safe in saying my wrists are small…but for anyone, small wrists are apparent to the eye, anyway.
Honestly, some of these tab stories are pure silliness!
LAK, I can’t read your comment. I’m small-framed and only 5’2. I’m never overweight, but when I travel (= nonstop walking for hours every day) or get super stressed and can’t eat, losing a mere 8-10 pounds makes me look gaunt as fuck. Conversely, because I’m only 5’2, 5 additional pounds is a lot more obvious on me than on a 5’8 woman. So, really the opposite IME.
And yes, my wrists are ridic small–I can’t wear even the smallest bracelet as they slip right off. If I take my thumb and forefinger and make an O around the opposite wrist, my wrist fills but half of that circle.
Yeah, no. 5-10lbs, maybe. 23 lbs on her frame and she’d look sickly, which she doesn’t.
No, not 23 pounds.
Let’s just get to May 19th, please!
A-effing-men!
Who is the “pal” who is telling Star that Meghan snacks on ice chips? And “23 pounds” is such a hilariously specific number. I do think she has lost some weight.
Not ‘telling’…’hissing’!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah that “hisses the source” line made me shudder. Holy.
I think they meant 2 or 3 pounds, not 23.
To be fair, when you’ve brought trash like Millie Macintosh into your friend group, having one of them hissing to tabloids seems likely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
spill it, sista … … deets please!
Why is Millie Mackintosh trash? She’s always seemed pretty harmless to me?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was a point in my third pregnancy when I snacked on ice chips. They were so, so satisfying for several weeks. I remember wondering is this how thin people experience food? Like ice is satisfying?
Apparently, a craving for ice is a sign of iron deficiency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
23 pounds?? She’d be looking way too frail in recent pics to be true. She doesn’t need to lose weight whatsoever to begin w she’s thin already and looks great to boot
When did she shoot the Suits episode with her in the wedding dress? She seems a lot smaller than that now, but it may be because she has such thin limbs and you couldn’t see her legs. Her body is a lot like Angelina Jolie’s, she looks normal when her limbs are covered or hidden and super thin when they’re not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA that her body looks a lot like AJs.
Whatever her weight loss, she is gorgeous. They are showing some of her old films on TV in my country and IMO she looks better now than she did back then.
Meghan is a true rectangular shape: thin limbs and thick through the middle (as well as short-waisted). If she lost 23 lbs. her limbs would look skeletal. I don’t buy this one bit. She lost 5-10 lbs. from nerves and working out, moving and settling into her new life/job? Sure. But no way she’s lost “23″ (and not 22 or 24!!) lbs! lol
Her being short waisted also makes the 23 lb claim unbelievable because her torso is the only area she would have really lost weight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And if Meghan is 5ft 7in, Kate is 6ft 1in because Meghan comes up to her nose! Maybe she’s 5’4” tops and losing 23 pounds when you’re already thin at 5 foot four, she would be skeletal.
It’s hard to tell how much she lost cause her clothes are also big on her but I doubt it’s 23 pounds .
The poor girl has been losing weight ever since the engagement was announced. The intense focus and pressure on her must be unbearable. I bet that everyone will comment on how thin she looks in the wedding dress. I am also looking forward to after the wedding when she can relax and put some weight on her bones, poor thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They finished shooting that part of the season in November 2017. I think she has probably lost some weight, but 23 lbs seems extreme.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am stupidly excited for this wedding, I have a final exam tomorrow for a qualification I am taking through work and next Saturday will be my first free weekend since last September, I have snacks and a fasinator all ready to go!
I am too and I have a stupid half marathon that morning and I’m not going to be able to watch it live, because if I get up at 4:30 a.m. I’ll be too tired to run at 8 a.m….damn it!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, i’d be up at 5-5:30 for an 8am run, unless it was in your back yard.
I keep having dreams about it – I must be anxious about something else, lol, because in my dreams I always oversleep and miss it, or wake up at 5 am and realize I don’t have champagne. Whomp whomp. lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Me too, except the fascinator and now I want one. Aaannnd, this story is ridiculous, maybe reporting by Rita Skeeter.
Kate Middleton barely filled out her wedding gown and Pippa got all the play for her curves. Wonder who will hold Meghan’s train?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’d literally have blown away if she lost more than 10lbs. 😂
Obviously 23 pounds isn’t a thing here.
But that ice chips thing just sounds so depressing. I’d rather be 5 pounds heavier and eat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think she has lost that much weight but she has lost some and she was already small. There is so much pressure on royal women and it has been observed several times.
Is she 5’7″ ? She seems more petite. But even at 5’7″, I would say she weighed about 110-115. Losing 23 lbs would put her under 90 lbs. This story is ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is 5’5 at the absolute most, IMO. 5’7 in heels would put her within a couple inches of Harry and she is obviously nowhere near that. I’m guessing she is closer to 5’4.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jinx, just said the same lol.
Lol great minds
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never thought she’s 5’ 7”. If Harry is supposedly 6’ 1” she is a lot shorter and she’s wearing 3” – 4” heels. I would peg her at 5’ 5” at most.
I really don’t believe she’s 5’7!
She looks alot shorter than that. I’m guessing 5’4 or 5’5 tops.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
mmm… also not sure about her being 5ft7. 5.4ft and 5.6ft in stilettos more likely. She is very petite. I imagine people trying to wish her taller as Harry, and Kate and William are very tall. I think a 5lbs pound loss is realistic. Megan has had to stay very slender for Suits and even a 10lbs loss would be too much for her / bordering on sickly. She knows what looks good on her. That said, I am so excited about this wedding – more so than Kate and Wills.
Idk about 23lbs, but she’s noticeably smaller. I mentioned it in another thread last week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. Friend of mine at one of their recent events “She was so thin. Almost frail. And her cheeks looked hollow and sunken.”
Poor Megs. Hope Hazza is worth it
😲
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be really noticeable if she lost 23 pounds. She might have lost a little weight, but I really doubt it was 23 pounds
23? Please. She clearly lost some though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked and dressed a lot better, before her engagement.
I hate to say this, but I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me to, I also agree.
I just realized there are two Becks that comment here, lol.
Anyway – definitely not the 23 pounds. Kate lost a ton (remember that event where she wore the blue suit? She was super thin then) but Kate wasn’t coming from Hollywood and acting. Kate was already thin and then did lose weight pre-engagement through the wedding like Kaiser mentioned, but Meghan comes from a world where she was in front of a camera for months on end, and where skinniness is prized. I am sure she has lost some weight, but probably only 5-10 pounds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi 👋🙂
LOL!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she is 5”7? Hahaha
She’s very thin…I bet some of it is the stress! I can’t imagine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First of all there is no way she is 5 ft 7. I am 5 6 and I guarantee I am taller than her. And second I don’t think she has 23 lbs on her body to lose. I’ve got (or rather used to have before 2 kids) her body type. I’d say more like 10 lbs.
One of the Fug girls saw her IRL and they never like to go against anything the royals put out but even she said Meghan was her height, 5ft 4in.
Why lie about such stupid things?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMDB says she’s 5’7″.
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1620783/bio?
ref_=nm_ov_bio_sm
In the green dress pic, she’s got chihuahua legs.
Olive, I think her agents put that out or the tv show. Not the royals
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seems like an exaggeration.
Brides don’t just lose because of diets – the stress can do a lot too. I couldn’t keep weight on during my engagement (or my divorce). It wasn’t intentional – it was stress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. I barely had an appetite due to stress when planning my wedding.
…and her garbage-bag half-siblings embarrassing her in the press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously! I just saw that her brother has apparently written another letter with a change of heart, asking for the whole family to be invited. The whole lot of them are trash and need to leave her alone. With family like that, who needs enemies?
I am just a normal non-famous person and I lost like 10 pounds in the weeks leading up to my very normal, very basic wedding. I can’t imagine what the stress must be like for a royal bride! I know most of the wedding is probably already planned (and I doubt they are even doing seating charts or whatever), but they are still worried the entire world is watching them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For a tiny woman like her to lose 23 lbs is impossible. She’d have to lose a whole limb.
From where? Most people lose weight before the wedding! It’s not always about body image, sometimes it’s STRESS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looked so much more confident, healthier and happier before she got involved with PHG. Sad🤐
Weight loss happens to every princess in training. Even Princess Grace of Monaco dropped weight before her wedding just from the stress and pressure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t know if these are correct, but here’s what is listed:
Meghan: 5 ft. 6 in.
Harry: 6 ft. 1 in.
Kate: 5 ft. 10 in.
William: 6 ft. 3 in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you look at the Christmas walk pictures, Meghan is tiny compared to the rest of them. She comes up to Kate’s nose! I think MM is 5’4” and Kate is maybe 5’9” or so. She seems pretty tall. William does seem a lot taller than Harry.
Kate wears 4inch heels most of the time, and occasionally 3inches. That is rarely taken into consideration.
When she stands next to someone like Charles who is 5ft 10in she is usually shoulder to shoulder with him in her 4inch heels.
Meghan is also pictured most of the time in 4in heels when she’s with the royals, so any visual measurement needs to take that into consideration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This again? Diana lost tons of weight, Sarah Fersuson lost tons of weight, every bride I have ever known has lost weight before the wedding (including yours truly) – Kate was already slender, I remember her engagement photocall in the blue dress (the one thing I admire about her looks is her height, small waist, and legs), she didn’t seem that different to me by the wedding. Diana did, though, and the usually pudgy Sarah Ferguson did. They ALL do it. I hope Meghan hasn’t lost that much, she’s already small, you don’t want to look “meager” and sometimes it doesn’t do the face any favors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
23??? Nop. She would look sick. Maybe she has lost max 5 kg but still don’t think that much either. A friend of mine gained weight for her wedding because she got a dress that had to be either modified for her and loose it’s form or she had to grow a size and some boobs. She choose the later and her husband was HAPPY.
In pounds I must be 130 now I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She walked by us with Harry at the Invictus games in Toronto, in flats, she is quite a bit shorter than him.
I’m 5 ft 8 in and very slim, I think MM is about 5 ft 4 in or at the most 5 ft 5 in.
Harry, I’m guessing is around 6 ft tall.
I don’t think MM lost 23 pounds, maybe 10-12 pounds.
She looks thinner than on Suits, I watched that show from the very beginning and she seems definitely thinner to me today.
Kate lost a lot of weight leading up to the engagement and the wedding, she stayed mostly stick thin over the years.
I’ve also seen Kate and William on their visit to Canada, she was very skinny in person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is more like 5’ 2”. She’s very tiny but thick through the waist.
I think she’s lost weight but 23 pounds? I don’t see that. I would imagine maybe 10, possibly a few more but 20? No.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I did work out more and watch my diet before my wedding, I lost the most weight due to stress and nerves. And my wedding was just a regular wedding and reception with 200 of our nearest and dearest.
There’s no way she’s lost 23 lbs. She’s a small woman, she didn’t have 23 pounds to lose! I can believe she may have lost a few pounds, but I doubt she’s seriously sitting around eating ice chips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d say someone has mixed up 10lbs and 10kg ( which would be 22lb)
What I hope is that she goes easy on the blush, I feel as if I’ve seen too many photos where it looks overdone and too shiny (photo at the top a case in point). I’m sure the dress will be beautiful, I hope it’s sleek and she doesn’t go in for 20 yards of Meghan-swallowing cloth plus glitter (full disclosure: I have a problem with beading unless it’s done very, very sparingly – I am probably the only person in the world who didn’t like Diana’s “Elvis” dress for that reason), and I hope she goes for sophisticated and doesn’t go too virginal orange blossoms and veil-y. And, I hope she lets professional makeup people do her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do women in this royal family need to be this thin?!
@sedj – it’s not just this royal family: Letizia and Mary were already normal body size, if petite gals but turned into wisps after marrying Crown Princes. Maxima of Holland seems to be an exception: big girl happy with self, but Victoria of Sweden had serious bouts of eating disorders as a younger person; I think she had real body image issues especially in comparison with the (classically speaking) much prettier blonde blue-eyed younger sister who was once named the most beautiful princess in Europe. The media can be so cruel.
So it’s not just this family by any means – the onslaught of daily media attention and endless magazine covers . . . probably exaggerates everything. And Letizia had a nose job after she married Felipe. Her nose didn’t bother her as a not too famous newscaster, but as Crown Princess of Spain with the paps everyplace she took a step and seeing her face all over every magazine cover obviously made her feel that she had to look nicer in photos.
Meghan was not on every magazine cover at the supermarket until she turned up as Prince Harry’s S.O. Now she is. Remains to be seen what happens to her head in the glare of this much attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DM and Sun have done it again. They seem to have issue with Meghan.
Meghan is the weapon, they are going at Harry. They have been excluded from the wedding, so it is their revenge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@c. Remm – ITA – but I don’t think it’s about the wedding, that’s recent, they’ve been going after him through her to pay him back for threatening them with that letter, which I read somewhere later on was actually drafted by her lawyers at her insistence because as early as fall 2016 she was convinced the British press was out to get her. Harry agreed to sign off on it and put it out under his name. If this is the case, maybe her lawyers didn’t get the way the British press and tabs work and how much power they have and how vindictive they can be, and they should not have jumped the gun so early. So this started early, and more than one poster has pointed out here that the tabs’ strategy is to print gushing articles about her that can’t qualify as libel or scandal but don’t throw particularly pleasant light on her past or character.
And, maybe a British poster here can help out with something else I read about something called a “Leveson” inquiry which I have no clue about that got defeated in Parliament and if it had gone through would have stifled the press even more, and that the bill’s defeat got rid of that clause about making media outlets pay legal costs even if they won the case (that is, defended themselves successfully against charges of libel, scandal, instrusiveness).
So what is Leveson and does the defeat of this bill mean that the veiled threats in Harry’s letter no longer apply? So H&M are more vulnerable now than they were?
IMO, the tabs, who weren’t kind to Kate and Harry’s former GFs as it was, are not going to stop going after Meghan. These superficially enthusiastic articles that hint at Meghan being an opportunistic climber with a slightly sleazy past are just for now. Once the shiny glow of a wedding (and then probably very soon, a baby) start dimming, I’d bet anything they have other stuff stored up ready to unleash.
That letter was very, very ill-advised on both Meghan’s and Harry’s parts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes on the DM right now, they have an article saying that Meghan’s Dad is a scammer. Because he staged those pictures! Everybody does that! Why is that an issue? They deliberately slant things to pander to their racist audience.
