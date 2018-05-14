Meghan Markle’s dad was staging those ‘paparazzi’ photos, how shocking!

At this point, I think we can safely say that the Markle side of Meghan Markle’s family is utter trash. Meghan’s half-siblings are greedy, dumb and amoral a–holes who sell her out on a daily (if not hourly) basis. They write “letters” to Prince Harry and give those letters to the tabloids. They write dumb books about how Meghan is “pushy.” And on and on. This whole time, Meghan’s father Thomas Markle has barely said anything publicly, other than a joint statement with his ex-wife when the engagement was announced. We don’t know if Thomas is trying to tell his kids to cool it with their dumb drama. But now we know for sure that Thomas Markle is just as shady as his kids: the Daily Mail has proven that Thomas set up those “paparazzi” shots that have been published exclusively in British tabloids (like the Daily Mail).
Meghan Markle’s father has secretly collaborated with a British paparazzi photographer to stage a series of pictures – despite pleas from Prince Harry for the media to leave his future father-in-law alone. Thomas Markle, who will walk his daughter down the aisle at Windsor Castle on Saturday, has been caught on CCTV willingly posing for faked photographs that have been sold to newspapers around the world. Together with other pictures taken with his co-operation, they will have netted up to £100,000.
The astonishing footage obtained by The Mail on Sunday shows the 73-year-old former lighting director arriving at an internet cafe with photographer Jeff Rayner. Minutes later the pair are seen preparing to photograph Mr Markle while he is sitting at a computer looking at a news story about his daughter and Prince Harry. In one revealing frame, the photographer, just feet away on the other side of the cafe, can be seen aiming his lens at Mr Markle, who is peering at a photograph of the engaged couple.
The staged photographs come despite Kensington Palace issuing a warning to publishers to respect Mr Markle’s privacy, saying he had been ‘harassed’ by paparazzi. A Mail on Sunday investigation has established that the internet cafe pictures are just part of a series Rayner took of Meghan’s father. They have been published in newspapers, magazines and on websites around the world. In all of them Mr Markle appears to be unaware they are being taken. But we can today reveal they were in fact contrived and shot with his co-operation. It is not known if he was paid to take part.
And on and on – you can see the footage and read the full story at the DM. Thomas Markle set up the photoshoots where he’s being “measured” for his wedding suit, reading about British landmarks, working out with weights and more. The DM makes the argument that the Kensington Palace press office shouldn’t get all pearl-clutchy about paparazzi photos when Meghan’s father is out there, working hand-in-hand with paps. And I’ll admit it: that IS an issue. This wouldn’t be as damaging or scandalous if Harry and Poor Jason weren’t so filled with rage towards the press and the paparazzi.
Anyway, none of this is surprising – the photos were so obviously set up, and anyone who has any idea how paparazzi photos work could see that. What’s interesting is that the DM did this whole big, dumb investigation to “out” Thomas Markle in this way. It’s just another way the British tabloids are doing the most to embarrass and malign Meghan in any and every way ahead of the wedding. I’d also like to point out that Thomas Markle is far from the first royal-adjacent shady-relative to try to profit from his soon-to-be-royal relation, nor is he the first to stage paparazzi photos. Remember after Will & Kate’s wedding, how we couldn’t go a f–king day without seeing Pippa Middleton? And she still pulls that sh-t all the time. Not to mention all of the weird “just like us, normal and middle-class” paparazzi photos of Kate taking the train and going grocery shopping. Come on.
MAIL ON SUNDAY EXCLUSIVE: Meghan’s dad staged photos with the paparazzi #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/xT0CxBnE6M
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 12, 2018
Tomorrow's front page: Meghan Markle’s dad prepares for her big day https://t.co/NFusMCm3hY pic.twitter.com/4B5EyyNPk6
— The Sun (@TheSun) May 4, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN, PCN and Backgrid.
I think he was extremely selfish to stage and sell those photos, her life is going to be tough enough entering into the Royal family as a divorced woman of colour without her dad making it even tougher, the Royal family is surrounded by snobs and hangers on who will be looking down their nose at Meghan Markle and her own dad has just handed them even more ammunition. Does nobody remember how the surrounding people treated Kate Middleton because her mother worked as an air hostess, her nickname was “doors to manual” so what are they calling MM behind closed doors.
Those comments came from Williams friends, not his family – his friends notoriously did not like her or her family, although they later came to disprove of the disgusting way he treated Kate.
I always err on the side of defending various members of the family because there are so many negative public assumptions based on public’s own prejudice, but i feel like i should extend that to the courtiers because despite the ‘grey men’ image fostered by Diana and Fergie, the courtiers aren’t snobby. Quite afew are BAME including the Queen’s equerry.
They might be pedantic about how things are done, but that is not the same thing as being snobby.
I’m a bit sad to see this – I tried to give him the benefit – but the half sister has now come out and said that its her fault as she put the dad up to it to try and counter the negative press that he was getting. Dunno if I believe her, am sure she was getting a cut of the money.
I wish journalist woud stop giving that woman a platform to speak.
I said it in the other post. I KNEW IT.
This is so embarrassing for her, what a mess of a family.
I said the same thing and people thought I was being mean. It was so obvious that it was staged.
Meghan should’ve just stuck to inviting her mom and her aunt (I think) that she’s close to and call it a day. Poor thing.
Oh shit. This is disturbing in so many ways that it makes me tired just thinking about it. I had really hoped Meghan’s father was a cut above the other Markles, but…newp. Just as tacky and shady as the rest.
This story makes me feel all kinds of awful, but most of all I feel sad for Meghan. How mortifying for her, and at such a vulnerable time.
ITA. Too bad her mother isn’t walking her down the aisle… none of her father’s side of the family should be anywhere near her, as they keep trying to make bank off her, regardless of the cost to her. She’s a cash cow to them, nothing more.
Sure seems like it. So terribly sad.
So is anyone really surprised that Meghan prefers to keep some distance between herself and her father’s family? What a shady bunch
This has got to be the most dramatic road to a wedding I’ve ever seen. Jeez.
I almost feel sorry for him. To think that he still has to meet the Queen and give his daughter away under such scrutinity, and now this has surfaced.
But I have to give props to the tabloids, they managed to find the security videos, they were actually good at their job of being mean.
It’s not a great look but the irony of the disgusting DM getting all in an outraged snit over a handful of entirely harmless, staged photos when they’ve been hounding and sneering at the poor man for the best part of a year.
For Thomas Markle, this is embarrassment with a very very small ‘e’. He has a long way to go before he comes anywhere near the levels of embarrassment caused by a large number of members of the family his daughter’s marrying into.
1. The DM is part of centuries’ tradition of tabloids behaving badly. The targets aren’t supposed to join in.
2. When the media turn on MM as they will, this episode will be used against her.
3. Markle senior just gave them ammo to use against her.
Ask Fergie.
As long as he doesn’t start tipping off the paps about Meghan and Harry I don’t see anything wrong with what he did. The paps were stalking him and he probably thought if they are going to take my picture I might as well make some money from this. As far as we know he didn’t sell out meghan by selling pictures of her or giving interviews about her like her step brother, sister and ex friend.
Or….one could look at it as, at least the siblings were honest enough to own up to saying what they were saying, in public.
If the cctv footage hadn’t aired, and basically put it beyond any shadow of doubt, might he have continued to lie to Meghan and Doria and professed his supposed ignorance of how those photos were obtained?
Your justification of his motives are very ….generous.
What Canadian Becks said.
The general public was on his side about being ‘stalked’ by the paps. He had alot of public goodwill because of it.
This revelation removes that because he is benefiting from the situation, and it turns out he isn’t being stalked because the media has only been printing the pictures he has been setting up.
Not forgetting that KP put out a statement asking for the media/paps to respect his privacy.
I am all for some harmless drama. We need another summer with mindless silly gossip like Taylor and Tom so selflessly provided.
Bad for her and Harry but also funny how amateurish the whole thing was. Measuring the body outside, the weird angle of the monitor etc.
Also Meghans family is shady but you know she is marrying into a genocidal family.
I don’t have a problem with him staging those pictures. I mean, all the photos in the celebrity stories are staged. He’s not sharing personal information about Meghan like Samantha. I think that’s her name. Or any of her other family members. I say go Pops.
Same! Plus that’s a lot of money. I would tell my father to try and eek out a tear and he could probably get more!
Also we all know the Middleton family did this before and after Kate’s marriage.
That her family got money for photos? Any proof? Yes Pippa loves a pap walk – but for money?
Anika: Google all the Hello exclusives of Kate and the Middletons. Ditto Pippa.
Pipoa’s wedding was definitely monetised, not just publicised. All those paps following her on honeymoon and the lead up to tue actual wedding.
The problem here is that a big fuss was made about her family’s privacy, and the paps were admonished for intruding on her father.
If he was just getting paid for the pictures it would of course be tacky, but as you say, the kind of tacky that’s extremely common among the royals and the in-laws. The reason the DM actually investigated this rather than just throwing in a few snarky comments is the way it was presented, like the press were a hideous burden on him rather than the one’s writing him cheques. Money hungry fame-whoring would be mostly ignored, but an outlet like the DM was always going to jump on blatant hypocrisy.
I hope they tell him to stay at home, because if he comes and walks her down the aisle, this will all get worse. I feel very sorry for her.
That was the political correct answer and the political incorrect answer is:
I could wring his neck! What an idiot! B*s***d!
The palace announced he’s going to walk her down the aisle so I don’t think changing that now is a good look, also, you don’t know how would he react. Better to keep him close and happy.
Interesting family dynamics
The half sibilings haven’t gotten over their father choosing another woman and the daughtee becoming so successful ans famous ( compared to them atleast)
As for her dad, Meghan got those hustling skills from somewhere
Anyway 2 months after the wedding no body will remember any of it.
Well I thought the photos were photoshopped when I saw them so it’s no surprise at all. Is the dad just not that sophisticated to know how it would look or is he shady but quieter than his kids? I’m sure the palace has many staged photos planned for him next week so it will all go away.
I just watched the coverage on the today show & while they are waiting for comment from both Thomas Markle & Kensington Palace, it is believed the Royal family will blame the paparazzi, not Thomas Markle. He had good intentions here..he most likely was trying to manage the interest in him and it was awkward. Did he sell photos of Meghan to the press? No. Grant interviews to the press? No. Give the guy a break. It was clumsy. And foolish but there was no ill intent here.
Are you serious? From a British perspective, there is no interest at him at all. Not from the general public anyway.
No-one even knows (or knew) what he looks like and no-one cares about his pre-wedding routine.
Did you notice the press stalking Michael Middleton when Kate got married? and thanks to his wife and daughters it’s not like he wasn’t known to the general public.
This wasn’t clumsy and foolish, it was attention-seeking and totally embarrassing for his daugher.
Talk about allowing her to enjoy the runup to her wedding. She must be sitting in her room tearing her hair out.
How revisionist are some people ….we’ve gone from “No, the photos are not staged- he wouldn’t do that to her” to this.
How would you know whether there is or is not ill intent.
The siblings did what they did out in the open, and he did what he did undercover. If this had not been exposed, how much more would he have agreed to do? Maybe he even already had deals hammered out such that he would provide whatever he could safely get away with.
It’s better to have your enemies show themselves than have a unknown viper in the nest.
It’s the same way goalposts kept moving as the relationship progressed.
The whole family, apart from the Mother, is an embarrassment. You would expect better from your own father and it makes a mockery of his own daughter- who’s going to have a hard time in the Royal Family regardless. If I were Meghan, I would disinvite him from the wedding entirely.
This. At the very least, he would not be walking me down the aisle. I have a feeling she won’t disinvite him because then that will become a big story on her wedding day, that he’s not there. But I I would certainly not have him walking me down the aisle if he were my father. He betrayed Meghan.
Point out Pippa but conveniently ignore Meghan and her yoga (and merching) pap walks or her buying flowers in Kensington pap walk…
Hah this.. But I’m okay with both. Just don’t cry privacy – and please hire some PR people to do the hustling for you.
That side of the family makes the Middleton look discreet and dignified…
Actually saying that they have been a lot more discreet, haven’t they? I wonder if they got bored of the attention or got told off.
If the latter I feel super sorry for Meghan- imagine the pressure on her.
The Middletons toned it down once George was born.
Ramped it up again for Pippa’s wedding and honeymoon.
Pippa still gets “found” by the paps on a weekly basis, especially since she announced her pregnancy. And her honeymoon and post honeymoon activities were constantly tracked by them as well.
The only one who is actually discreet is Mike, because he managed to see his new grandson without a DM photo showing up. The rest of them still get “papped” fairly often.
I mean, at least he’s not purposely and blatantly trying to damage Meghan or stop the wedding, like her half-siblings.
As others may see it as shady but to me, it was a very calculated and smart moves on his part. He was giving the British tabloids what they want but he controlled the narrative. The dad was like, well you want pictures of me so I’m giving you pictures and pay me for those.
Serve them right for digging and publishing negative stories about Meghan Markle. Leave the woman alone, no one deserves to be treated that way.
Well he staged pictures in an internet cafe… when was the last time anyone set foot in an internet cafe- and to look at pictures of his own daughter.
Smart?
Smart move? LOL The guy is shady as the day is long and not terribly smart. They were so obviously set up that he has been found out and humiliated his daughter a week before his big day. You’re right. She doesn’t deserve to be treated that way — by her father.
Haha! I think it’s hilarious and would high 5 anyone in my family if they did this to me. It’s endearing and sweet while being such a funny move
I have to say if Thomas Markle was my father, he would be disinvited to the wedding for the fake photo scam. How embarrassing was that?
Her father’s sht for doing this. I wonder if she originally didn’t want her father there but was forced to change her mind. Oh well now people see who he really is. Hopefully she won’t be forced to invite him to anything else ie christenings.
