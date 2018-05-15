Page Six: Cannes is buzzing with the rumor that Diane Kruger is pregnant

Diane Kruger is with Norman Reedus now. They started fooling around several years ago, when she was still with Joshua Jackson. Eventually, Diane and Joshua broke up and ever since, Diane and Norman have been together somewhat officially. They’ve even done red carpets together, although she still has not convinced him to wash his hair. She reportedly thinks Norman is her soulmate and she wants to marry him. Well, Diane has been riding solo at the Cannes Film Festival for days. She’s attending premieres and events, and I’m including some of those Cannes photos in this post. Note her sudden penchant for billowy dresses and nothing body-con. Yeah – there are pregnancy rumors.
There’s buzz at the Cannes Film Festival that Diane Kruger is expecting her first child, with “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus, sources tell Page Six. Kruger — who won best actress at the French fest in 2017 and has been on the jury in the past — has been seen at events this year abstaining from alcohol and wearing billowing, less-than-revealing outfits to obscure the good news, we’re told.
The 41-year-old German actress has been with Reedus, 49, since late 2016, after she broke up with “The Affair” actor Joshua Jackson, whom she dated for a decade, though they never married or had children. At Cannes, Kruger has been seen hiding under a large pink coat, as well as in more glamorous gowns on the red carpets — but a Riviera insider said on Monday, “She’s been wearing super billowy dresses at three events here in Cannes so far, and also at the Met Gala.”
The source added that Kruger sipped water at events where the customary Cannes rosé was flowing freely.
Reports said last month that she’s just listed a two-bedroom Tribeca apartment she only had for about a year for $4.7 million, and she and Reedus have reportedly been house hunting together.
I mean… I can see it. I can physically see that she looks a big bumpy, and I have the gossip-vision to understand why this is likely: she’s 41, she’s head over heels in love with Norman Reedus, and this might be her last shot at pregnancy. Even if it doesn’t work out with Reedus long-term, I bet she’s looking at the other long-term: motherhood, at long last, which is something she’s always said she wanted. So… if this is true, congrats to her. And Norman.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
She looks wonderful. But I have no idea if she’s pregnant or if she should stay with her boyfriend. He isn’t marring kind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Either that or she’s had a boob job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always thought Joshua was the one wanting to get married and have kids, and she was the one holding back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had the same feeling at the time, but I guess you never know. Or it could be a medical thing, or anything really.
I have a friend who played the “I don’t want kids” card for years, until she changed partners and got pregnant seemingly overnight. Turns out there was some kind of incompatibility with the previous guy and she didn’t want to talk about it, so she played it off as her choice.
Anyway, congrats to her if it’s true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I pulles the “I don’t want kids” card forever until I got married to a supportive partner who would actually help me take care of a baby. Then I got pregnant super fast.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do we know about their stance on kids? All I remember is that Diane said she didnt want to get married because she already was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She said multiple times that she really wanted to have kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If true I am happy for her but they will probably fight over whether kid’s hair needs to be washed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
considering her previous clothing choices, I could see these looser styles as an indication of possible pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t usually speculate on this type of thing, but as soon as I saw that profile shot (and her beaming smile) I immediately thought “yeah…she’s totally pregnant.” Congrats to her/them if true!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, preggers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has far more fashion “hits” than misses-love seeing what she wears at big events like Cannes and wish there was a better pic of the purple gown. Agreed- she really is glowing in the pale blue gown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor Joshua Jackson.
She wasted 10 years of his life stating she would never marry again and didn’t want children.
He “seemed” to worship her but I guess it could have been smoke and mirrors.
I hope he can find someone on the same page and have the family he desires.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She didn’t say she didn’t want kids, she said she didn’t want to get married again. Who knows if he wants kids? Maybe they are incompatible in terms of having kids? Maybe he has male infertility? Who the hell knows?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, as I said elsewhere in this thread Diane actually spoke of her wish to become a mother.
To be honest i’m a bit surprised by the narrative around their breakup, this whole “Joshua is a perfect angel who worshipped Diane and wanted to marry her and have kids with her, she’s a cold-hearted cheating b*tch who wanted none of that and broke his heart”, when it seems much more complicated and “real” than this.
I remember rumors about them having an open relationship/Joshua’s cheating way before the Norman thing. Joshua said he wasn’t interested in marriage. Diane talked about how she did not want to get married again but hoped for a commited relationship and children (that might sound weird to americans, but, as a french woman,that is normal in my country). Not to mention that, whatever happened between them, there’s apparently no bad blood there (with Joshua publicly congratulating her in glowing terms after her Cannes prize).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh that’s a ridiculous statement. Joshua Jackson voluntarily CHOSE to spend ten years in a relationship with a woman who was very open about not wanting to marry him or have children with him. If he wanted marriage or kids (we don’t know he does) he should not have made that choice. And don’t start waving interview quotes, tons of actors lie about wanting kids just because it helps their image. Obviously having kids was/is not a priority for him; you don’t spend ten years with someone who doesn’t want kids if they are.
A ten-year relationship coming to an end is very sad, but it’s also a major, major commitment and very long term relationship. I know stans like to think they know everything about celebs, but we really know nothing. No one would stay with someone for ten years unless there was a genuine commitment there, but sometimes even the most solid relationships end. If he feels those ten years were “wasted” (and there’s zero indication that he does) then that is 100% on him and his bad choices.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I honestly thought she looked pregnant at the Met Gala, so if she is I’m not surprised!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her eggo is preggo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read this as “Diane Keaton” for a moment and about had a heart attack.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh wow — I didn’t even think of that when I saw her blue dress at Cannes but now that it’s pointed out, she definitely looks pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First Helena Christensen, now Diane Kruger. Norman Reedus keeps having babies with women who are way out of his league. I have never and will never get his appeal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a really nice guy. Super friendly and fun to be around. Some women are attracted to that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yesssss!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The D is huge. That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know why everyone thinks Joshua Jackson wanted to get married so bad and she didn’t when he stated a few times he was not warmed to the idea of marriage because his parents were divorced and he wasn’t a religious person. I think people project Pacey on Jackson and think they are the same lol. At first I felt bad for Jackson when they separated because I thought he was cheated on and dumped, but over the years seeing how he seem to be doing just fine while Kruger kept bringing up his name in interviews and saying things such as “sometimes we have different goals in life”, she sounded bitter so I guess he might have been more willing to call it off than what I previous thought.
About this possible pregnancy… I don’t know, I saw pictures of her just a few weeks ago where she has a flat stomach and she was drinking at Met Gala. But if she’s is, congrats I guess? And good luck with Reedus, because he’s definitely not the boyfriend material, even less father material.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True man hating. Imagine if a dude did with this to his girlfriend/partner of 10 years did this. It’s all love and support but I see through the bullshit and hypocrisy for some out dated third wave feminist movement.
Come on
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did…. what, exactly? Didn’t allow the Sainted Pacey to use her uterus as his own personal sperm storage center, when there’s exactly zero evidence he had any interest in having kids? Didn’t remain in a relationship with him forever? Didn’t check herself into the nearest Nunnery when her relationship ended?
I’ve not seen a single comment that’s critical towards either man, but lots of bashing of the woman for committing the crime of not giving a man a child (of course if she had had JJ’s child, his crazy stans would have torn her a new one for “getting pregnant to trap him” and being a “breeder” and all the other stuff fans always say about any woman who comes near ‘their’ men). It’s true WOMAN hating as per usual.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SHE CHEATED ON HIM!!! So you’re doing mental gymnastics to justify her being a shitty person and cheating because this is a feminist echo chamber? Yup my point exactly…thanks for clarifying my point
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No way am I “woman hating” you dense idiot. I’m calling it like I see it. Get it??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awww I hope so! One of my closest friends is 40 and got a positive test for the first time a few days ago and I’m so happy for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not super easy to get pregnant at 41 especially if you haven’t had a child yet. So if she is I am so happy for her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she looks pregnant to me, I’m happy for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m definitely getting knocked up vibes. She reminds me of myself when I was pregnant , thinking i was doing such a good job of hiding it. Yeah you’re not fooling anyone with the sudden penchant for baggy clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also don’t get the Norman bashing. Why would he be a bad father? He seems close with his son? Him and Helena are seen often together. They seem to have a decent relationship? Why bash anyone’s choice to get married or not? Just bc they didn’t marry I don’t think that makes him a bad father? Maybe they weren’t right together? Who knows? And for Diane? Maybe she didn’t want kids, but she fell crazy in love with Norman and changed her mind? People change their mind everyday! I used to never want kids. Now I’m room mom and in the PTA (still not that crazy abt kids tho! Just mine!I think they’ll be great parents. I loved the movie they were in together, Sky. Joshua was also in it, which made me wonder how awkward that may have been as to the fact they’ve said they fell in love filming that movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aww, maybe it’s because I just had a baby at 41 less than a month ago (my second–my first kiddo is 8), but if she is, I wish her all the best. Being a mom at this age is definitely harder on your body, and I’m beyond tired, but it’s also an amazing experience to be able to do this now. Good for her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow Lindy–That’s neat: I’m also 41, almost 6 months pregnant with my 2nd child and my 1st child is also 8! And, congratulations!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s no secret that Diane has been trying to get pregnant for quite a while in her relationship with Reedus and quit smoking last year for largely this purpose. She’s enamored with the idea since they filmed Sky and her character had a baby with Reedus’s character. She had an almost last year, but it wasn’t to be. However, Reedus loses interest after the 2 to 3 year mark in relationships (probably due to the “love chemicals” in brain chemistry dissipating around that time for many people, from a scientific perspective). Maybe a child will be the lynchpin keeping them together a bit longer. However, there have been many alleged statements and photos and videos of Reedus suffering various addiction and health issues ranging from alcohol abuse, chain-smoking, and pill popping and if all these are true, that might be very problematic for a child to be around. If indeed she is pregnant this time, she’s only in her first trimester and the extremely loose clothing wouldn’t be to hide the tiniest of microbumps, but rather due to fashion or PR related agenda. If she’s pregnant, it’s also a high-risk pregnancy due to advanced maternal age and the stress of her career and jet-setting, so time will tell soon if it’s real this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse