Page Six: Cannes is buzzing with the rumor that Diane Kruger is pregnant

Diane Kruger is with Norman Reedus now. They started fooling around several years ago, when she was still with Joshua Jackson. Eventually, Diane and Joshua broke up and ever since, Diane and Norman have been together somewhat officially. They’ve even done red carpets together, although she still has not convinced him to wash his hair. She reportedly thinks Norman is her soulmate and she wants to marry him. Well, Diane has been riding solo at the Cannes Film Festival for days. She’s attending premieres and events, and I’m including some of those Cannes photos in this post. Note her sudden penchant for billowy dresses and nothing body-con. Yeah – there are pregnancy rumors.

There’s buzz at the Cannes Film Festival that Diane Kruger is expecting her first child, with “The Walking Dead” star Norman Reedus, sources tell Page Six. Kruger — who won best actress at the French fest in 2017 and has been on the jury in the past — has been seen at events this year abstaining from alcohol and wearing billowing, less-than-revealing outfits to obscure the good news, we’re told. The 41-year-old German actress has been with Reedus, 49, since late 2016, after she broke up with “The Affair” actor Joshua Jackson, whom she dated for a decade, though they never married or had children. At Cannes, Kruger has been seen hiding under a large pink coat, as well as in more glamorous gowns on the red carpets — but a Riviera insider said on Monday, “She’s been wearing super billowy dresses at three events here in Cannes so far, and also at the Met Gala.” The source added that Kruger sipped water at events where the customary Cannes rosé was flowing freely. Reports said last month that she’s just listed a two-bedroom Tribeca apartment she only had for about a year for $4.7 million, and she and Reedus have reportedly been house hunting together.

[From Page Six]

I mean… I can see it. I can physically see that she looks a big bumpy, and I have the gossip-vision to understand why this is likely: she’s 41, she’s head over heels in love with Norman Reedus, and this might be her last shot at pregnancy. Even if it doesn’t work out with Reedus long-term, I bet she’s looking at the other long-term: motherhood, at long last, which is something she’s always said she wanted. So… if this is true, congrats to her. And Norman.

