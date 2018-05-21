Thomas Markle called TMZ again: ‘My baby girl is a duchess & I love her so much’

The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Thomas Markle just couldn’t help himself. Thomas Markle spent the week prior to his daughter’s wedding doing the most to embarrass her on the world stage. To be fair, he had a lot of help from the British tabloids and from TMZ. Thomas decided that suddenly he needed to tell HIS story and make himself the headlining act of this major drama. First he withdrew from walking Meghan Markle down the aisle, then he changed his mind, then he claimed that he needed heart surgery (who knows if that was ever true?) and then he called up TMZ right after the alleged heart surgery. Then just after Prince Harry and Meghan were married on Saturday, Thomas Markle called up TMZ AGAIN.

Meghan Markle’s dad is bursting with pride over his daughter’s marriage to Prince Harry, frustrated he couldn’t be there, and has a warning to relatives who can’t keep their traps shut. Thomas Markle tells TMZ … “The service was beautiful and it’s history. I will always regret not being able to be there and not being able to hold my daughter’s hand.”

Thomas goes on, “My baby girl is a duchess and I love her so much.” He tells us watching the ceremony made him super nostalgic, saying, “When you watch your child get married, every thought goes through your mind, every memory from the first day she was born, the first time I held her.”

Meghan’s father tells us he texted her today, telling her he loves her. He says he watched the ceremony on TV from his bed, where he’s recuperating from heart surgery. And get this … he says, “Now I pray that Harry and Meghan can go on a nice honeymoon and rest and relax, and all of my relatives will just shut up about everything.” Thomas says because of his health problems he hasn’t been able to get Meghan and Harry a wedding gift, but he hopes to do it soon.

[From TMZ]

It’s all too late now. I’m sure Thomas will continue to call up TMZ, just as Samantha Grant will continue to tell “her story” all over the place, just as the rest of the Markle family will all behave like massive dumbasses too. But it’s too late now – Meghan is in the royal fold. She is “protected” in every sense now. She also proved that she can put on a happy face and carry on even when the headlines are terrible, which just proves that she was meant to be royal. It will be interesting to see how the tabloids and TMZ handle the rogue-relative situation in the coming months and years.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding

92 Responses to “Thomas Markle called TMZ again: ‘My baby girl is a duchess & I love her so much’”

  1. Aphra says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Thomas….just go away and remove TMZ from your speed-dial.

    Reply
    • formerly known as Amy says:
      May 21, 2018 at 8:10 am

      When you don’t show up for your child and now your doing too much.

      Reply
      • Tourmaline says:
        May 21, 2018 at 1:22 pm

        I don’t think his distance from Meghan is a new development. He wasn’t at her first wedding in 2011 (Doria and about 100 guests were); we know that although she’s been with Harry for almost 2 years he’s never met Harry. I think there is a lot more to the story than just the pap photos, “heart problems” and TMZ stuff.

    • Noddles says:
      May 21, 2018 at 8:22 am

      I still think people are being a bit quick to judge her father. Who knows whether he’s having heart surgery or not but his behaviour does suggest maybe he has some mental health problems and with everything that’s been going on, it would be hard for even the most level headed person to handle. Meghan seems to be ok with it, as far as we know and maybe she’s letting his behaviour go because she knows more than we do. Just because we see someone constantly seeking attention, doesn’t mean that they’re a bad person.

      Reply
      • mint says:
        May 21, 2018 at 8:35 am

        I think its unfair to people struggling with real mental health issues, whenever a celebrity or rogue relative behaves like an asshole, to bring in mental health

      • Noddles says:
        May 21, 2018 at 8:40 am

        @Mint
        Mental health problems come in all shapes and sizes and can affect anyone. It’s unfair not to consider that someone could be going through something which we know nothing about. Kindness and understanding costs nothing.

      • Electric Tuba says:
        May 21, 2018 at 8:47 am

        @mint I hear you. This dude is just a crap dad. If he’s been diagnosed with an actual mental problem I’m sure Harvey Levin at TMZ will let us know.

      • Maria says:
        May 21, 2018 at 8:53 am

        +1 Noddles. People are very quick to judge. Fact is we don’t know what happened. To me he doesn’t look like a healthy man, and he’s a bit of a recluse.

      • mint says:
        May 21, 2018 at 8:58 am

        @Noodles: Trust me I do know. Because I struggle with severe mental health issues. But I refuse to always be mixed up with the Donald Trumps, Kanye Wests and Thomas Markles of the world.
        Thomas Markle managed for 2 years to not say a word about his daughter. But in the week leading up to her wedding, when he had the center stage, he was basically living in the TMZ headquarters. His side of the family is shady as fuck. Yes it would be easier, if he was mentally ill, because it would explain his and his families behaviour. But sometimes, people are just assholes.

      • Milla says:
        May 21, 2018 at 8:58 am

        Well he doesn’t need to call tmz either way. Call your child. Easy.

      • Natalie S. says:
        May 21, 2018 at 8:59 am

        There’s kindness and there’s enabling. Meghan’s statement and the emotional distance in it I think indicates something about Thomas Markle’s behavior.

        My SiL’s family is similar to the Markles, some are malicious and some are just emotionally negligent and you want to give them the benefit of the doubt but in the end I chose to support the person being hurt by the behavior and validate her rather than trying to be understanding of people like Thomas Markle.

        My concern is how many more of these phonecalls is Markle going to make? I hope he won’t try to guilt trip Meghan or try to force her to pay attention to him through these calls.

      • Sherry says:
        May 21, 2018 at 9:15 am

        @Noodles – I’m in complete agreement with you. We don’t know Mr. Markle. We don’t know what he is struggling with. Meghan loves him and wanted him to walk her down the aisle. She and Harry have repeatedly pleaded with people to leave him alone.

        Unless you have seen someone incapacitated by their anxiety disorder, you cannot begin to know how crippling this disorder can be for people. They want to participate, but when it comes right down to it, they just can’t.

      • Natalia says:
        May 21, 2018 at 9:44 am

        @Natalue S.:
        “My SiL’s family is similar to the Markles, some are malicious and some are just emotionally negligent and you want to give them the benefit of the doubt but in the end I chose to support the person being hurt by the behavior and validate her rather than trying to be understanding of people like Thomas Markle.”
        I wish I had someone like you in my family. You described it very well.

        @mint: yes, sometimes people are just assholes.

      • Carrie1 says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:31 am

        I think TMZ is calling him and he’s answering and trusts them… which is sad. I do think he’s dealing with mental health issues but nothing wrong with that. However TMZ is disgusting to exploit him and everyone this way.

  2. kate says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Thomas, for the love of God, shut up!
    By the way, you called it Kaiser, Samantha is back (tough, did she ever go away?). She is now coming for Meghan’s mom, accusing her of “cashing on” the royal wedding.
    Folks. The irony. It is dead. It has died. I can’t.

    Reply
  3. Big Bertha says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:04 am

    What an attention ho.

    Reply
  4. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:06 am

    The Fail has a story about her weed farmer cousin who got kicked out of a London club for carrying a large blade – the bouncers confiscated it and he ran off before the police had a chance to arrest him as its a crime in the UK. He then blamed Trump saying that he carried it as the Pres said London was a violent place. Muppet – I hope he is arrested and then has his ass deported.

    Daddy needs to stop talking to TMZ, this is not going to endear him to his new in laws.

    Reply
  5. Jussie says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:06 am

    If they were smart, they’d have all stayed quiet til the wedding, gotten invited, and then been able to peddle themselves as actual insiders with a real relationship with Meghan.

    Thankfully they blew it too early, so everyone knows they’re all on the outside looking in and have no real info to offer. Unless they have something actually scandalous to offer the tabloids they’re going to be dropped and forgotten soon.

    Reply
    • Beluga says:
      May 21, 2018 at 8:12 am

      I don’t think Samantha or Thomas Jr or most of the Marked would have been invited either way, since Meghan hasn’t spoken to them for years, but I hope her dad realises that he could have been a part of the day and her royal life going forward if he’d just stayed quiet.

      Reply
      • Carrie1 says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:37 am

        It doesn’t seem he wanted to be part of it. He likes to live quietly… This would never be comfortable for him apparently.

        The wedding was perfect and beautiful and healing, and it wouldn’t have been if her other family members were there. Everything turned out as it should. I feel bad for her father but something obviously happened over the years and she’s distanced from him. I don’t blame her but I’d prefer not to hear about him anymore, both for his sake, M&H, and the rest of us. Let him be in peace is my feeling.

    • Frida says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:53 am

      +1 Jussie. The DM was the worst to Meghan during this whole thing, and they’ve already reduced the narrative to “infighting relatives”. TMZ will probably continue to be trashy toward Meg, but their garbage will likely not spill into mainstream tabloids like People.

      Reply
  6. Zapp Brannigan says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I doubt the heart surgery story simply because if it was true we would have had photos of him in a hospital bed on the wedding day calling Meghan a bad daughter for not canceling the wedding to rush to her father’s bedside. He would have sold that story and photos, this man is a jacka$$. Same as the sister with the car crash when the paps were chasing them, all made up to sell stories.

    Reply
  7. Beth says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:08 am

    Now that the wedding is over, maybe it’s time for the tabloids to ignore /forget Thomas Markle

    Reply
  8. Beluga says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Too little, too late, pal. You could have told your relatives to shut up months ago.

    I’d like to think Thomas Markle’ isn’t malicious with his intentions as his kids, but I hope he realises that he messed up big time. I have my doubts though as he’s STILL calling TMZ and only texting his daughter.

    Reply
  9. LizB says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:14 am

    OMG, Thomas. Just stop. Stop.

    Reply
  10. Embee says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Ugh I’ve known pathetic people like this Tom. They can’t help but disappoint those who care for them – it’s nearly congenital. No doubt Doria the social worker tried to save him before she wised up on his game. Go away Tom, if you cannot step up.

    Reply
  11. PPP says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:14 am

    All the problematic family members seem to be on the dad’s side. Hmmmmm.

    Reply
  12. Eric says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:18 am

    The Snark Bros (William and Harry) must have a ton of fun with that side of Meghan’s family.

    They’re all a bit daft.

    Reply
  13. Taxi says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:21 am

    I think Thomas Sr. is blabby & lonely but not malicious, as his other 2 kids are. Without access to any new information other than what they read in tabs, Tom Jr. & Samantha won’t be able to get much ink. Samantha is persona non grata with both her own mother & daughter.
    I really don’t think publications will be willing to pay them for their over-sharings since they’ve both already proven themselves unreliable & malevolent people.

    Reply
  14. RBC says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:23 am

    So were Samantha and Thomas Jr. at their father’s side when he had this “surgery”? I was expecting a photo of him in bed hooked up to machines and waving a Union Jack in honour of his daughter’s big day. These people are just pathetic

    Reply
  15. Akua says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Now I remember where I have seen Meghan dress before, princess Christina and princess Angela. One of the few Black princess in Europe. Also can her dad please be quite

    Reply
  16. Honey says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Ok. Now that the euphoria has worn off do I have permission to both ask and point out that I think the stress really got to Meghan because I think I’m seeing either a stress-bald spot just south of her center part, a plug of hair gone or a wee wiglet. Can someone verify? Look at the photo that only features her in the carriage where you can see her full-on. Thanks.

    I looked for that same spot in other photos but didn’t see that same spot consistently.

    Reply
    • Natalia says:
      May 21, 2018 at 9:55 am

      I noticed that too. Hope she hasn’t had that happen. Also noticed some extra breakouts in some closeups, undoubtedly stress related as we havent really seen that before.

      Yesterday I was looking at photos and saw one I hadn’t seen before. She was wearing a full-on wiglet. Maybe does this when her hair is in need of a straightening treatment. As a baby-fine straight-hair person, I envy kinky curly hair. You can have it both ways. Baby fine straight hair just falls flat. Eliminates so many styles. Grrrr….

      Anyway, Meghan is gorgeous and very photogenic!

      Reply
    • KiddV says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:27 am

      It could be sun reflection. My hair/head does that when the sun is full on, and it’s always at the part. I have shiny hair, which is great, except when being photographed. It either looks like I have a bald patch or gray roots.

      Reply
  17. Kay Dozier says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:10 am

    Dude, take your own advice and stfu already and go away.

    Reply
  18. Emily says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:25 am

    As if it wasn’t obvious before…anyone who watched the wedding can see that Doria and Meghan have more class, poise, grace (I could keep going) than all of these other relatives put together. It’s so helpful when awful people tell on themselves before you have to wonder about who they really are.

    Reply
  19. minx says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Staaahhhpp.

    Reply
  20. Lilly says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:50 am

    I love the way you wrote this, fairness to her dad, that she is protected and handled things like an innate royal. But, she was born to one, her mother Doria was amazing throughout. Prince Charles’ actions made me like him a bit and, I don’t really mean this to be bitchy, but did Camilla have a few drinks in advance?

    Reply
  21. DenG says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:58 am

    I get the feeling he wants some of that royal treatment with perks and sprinkles on top.

    Reply
  22. lucy2 says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:11 am

    If he really did have medical problems, that’d be sad that he missed the wedding, but anyone who calls TMZ like this…no.

    It’s pretty terrible when family can’t do right by one of their own, but I have a feeling Meghan is used to it from this side of hers.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      May 21, 2018 at 2:48 pm

      I cannot figure him out. At first, I assumed he fell into into a tabloid trap. Then to learn of his years of H’wood work, Emmys, etc. Yesterday I saw his name as “director of photography” in Married w/Children end credits.

      While he wasn’t an actor on leading shows, he saw enough of the industry to realize that a tabloid web site is going to make bank from his repeated commentary.

      Reply
  23. Ginger says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:21 am

    “My baby girl is a duchess and I love her so much.”

    Translation: pay me to shut up.

    Reply
  24. YankLynn says:
    May 21, 2018 at 10:39 am

    I noticed none of them were in Mexico at their father’s hospital bedside though. All too busy trekking to London uninvited or having viewing parties in Florida. That shameless step sister had plenty to say about how unconcerned Meghan was that their father was having stents put in but she got to sit in a bar shooting her mouth off about people she doesn’t know.

    Reply
  25. Lea says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:40 am

    Thomas Markle is an idiot. Sorry, but this guy worked in the TV industry. I am pretty sure he has at least some vague notions of PR.
    If he had kept silent throughout, and had not planned that stupid photo op, he would have looked just like Doria. A dignified person who respects his daughter.
    Instead, he acted and still acts like a fool. I am definitely sure he is in hiding and never went to the hospital. I am pretty sure the paparazzi tracked him down everywhere and would have found him if he really went to the hospital.
    But honestly, it was for the best. I am pretty sure he wasn’t close to Meghan, she invited him because her father HAD to be there. The wedding was fine without him.

    Reply
    • Peg says:
      May 21, 2018 at 12:25 pm

      I think they all breathed a sigh of relief that he did not come.
      They’re saying Thomas was playing games for months, coming, not coming, so the palace had an inkling that he might do a runner.
      Meghan was hoping he would not let her down (again) most people don’t change their habits, he took the blame for his BS, for one day, then said ‘who did I hurt’, that tells you all you need to know about Thomas.
      The wedding is over and the tabloids are turning on the Marlkes, they are of no use now.
      I’m glad that Meghan did not cave in or acknowledged them during the last two years.
      Is Thomas lonely? Yes, but he is not a recluse, he can flap his mouth like Moron1 and Moron 2.

      Reply
  26. Anastasia says:
    May 21, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    Ok he can shut up forever now.

    Reply
  27. Sophia's side eye says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:22 pm

    Lead by example, Thomas, and shut your trap! The irony of him telling his relatives to shut up via TMZ!

    Reply
  28. Nina says:
    May 21, 2018 at 3:23 pm

    Oprah Winfrey had zero reason to be sitting where she was. I thought the fact that she and the Clooneys were sitting where they were was pretty transparent and shameless. There were no other members of Diana’s family or anyone closer to Harry to sit there? Come on.

    Reply
    • Leyton says:
      May 21, 2018 at 4:07 pm

      You don’t sit Oprah with just anyone. She sat where she belonged. As did Amal and her date George.

      Reply
    • Tonya says:
      May 21, 2018 at 4:10 pm

      Oprah & Doria attend the same church (have attended for years)…I don’t know their relationship beyond that…

      Amal & Meghan are friends- George is her husband so I guess he was her +1…

      Many of Harry’s family (& ex- family)…see Sarah, Duchess of York sat on Meghan’s side…as well as Prince Lesotho & Charles Spencer & his wife to name a few…

      Reply
    • Helen Smith says:
      May 21, 2018 at 5:56 pm

      The Fail reported that Doria visited Oprah in Santa Barbara before the wedding and Doria left Oprah’s house laden with gifts. I think whatever happened there resulted in an invite.

      The guest list for this wedding was strange. I guess the bride needed to fill seats with someone since she only invited her mother.

      Reply
      • Vanessa says:
        May 21, 2018 at 7:38 pm

        Oprah people deny that story about Doria ever coming to her house and getting free stuff. That story originally from the daily mail a website that from the moment people found out about Meghan has been actively trying to destroy her and destroyed her reputation . So I would not believe anything that comes from that site

    • Maria S says:
      May 21, 2018 at 7:54 pm

      Zero reason? You know all the people involved? That’s a pretty strong reaction full of certainty about people and circumstances you have zero information about.

      Reply
  29. Leyton says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    One, Thomas shut up.

    Two, your family has been trashing your “baby girl” in the media for well over a year, probably nearing two years. Wanting to come out and speak against them now that she is married means absolutely nothing. It’s a cowardly way to put your foot down after the dogs shitted all over the house. The deed has already been done and they’ve tried to hurt and embarrass Meghan on so many occasions.

    Three, Thomas shut up.

    Four, take some notes from your ex-wife and Meghan’s mom, Doria. She is a woman with more class in her nose ring than you and your entire family. You could stand to learn some lessons from her and how she has conducted herself during all of this. And she’s faced far more harassment and cruelty from the media than you have.

    Reply
  30. ariel says:
    May 21, 2018 at 5:23 pm

    I think it ended up as it should have been. Without her dad in attendance.
    Go with me here- I have a friend who was raised by crazy, drunk idiots. She never blames them, and is for the most part, a functional adult. She always says her parents are great people, but great parents. Which I think is a remarkable way to look at it. When she married, her mother did not make the 5 hour drive up the east coast. It ended up being a rocking wedding party, one which her mother might have found inappropriate or obnoxious. In the end, the bride, whose father did attend, declared that the day went exactly as it should have gone.

    And I think the same about the royal wedding.
    And frankly, I know they will never stop talking, the M family, but I think we should stop reading about them, stop commenting on them, and stop adding fuel to their garbage.

    as a bonus, at my friend’s wedding, I slept with a lovely Irishman in a local park. It was a hell of a party.

    Reply
  31. Sam H x says:
    May 21, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Thomas Markle should have told his relatives to STFU sooner and shouldn’t be blabbing about texts to his daughter Meghan.

    I read somewhere apparently that the paps have rented a house next to him. I found that rather disturbing.

    As for the whole wedding debacle, I think Thomas feels really foolish and stupid for going along with the corny photo op and was really embarrassed to take any calls/texts from Meghan. I think the paps and the viper of a half sister exploited and sabotaged Thomas Markle’s invite to the wedding.

    I do think he is well intentioned, has only spoke highly of his daughter but he really shouldn’t be blabbing to the press.

    Reply
  32. Helen Smith says:
    May 21, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    I wonder if Thomas ever will see Meghan again or meet Harry in person.

    Reply
  33. Skippy says:
    May 21, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    Whenever I see a hot mess like the Merkles or my own family, I thank God that I am nowhere near any of that crap. I am so truly blessed and so is Meghan. Say what some people say about the Royal family. They are certainly more decent than what other folks got for family. I pray things go very well for them. I do not want to witness another Charles and Diana or Andrew and Fergie.

    Reply

