Apparently, ‘Melanie’ Trump has returned home from a six-day hospitalization

We learned last week that Melania Trump had quietly checked into a hospital to have a scheduled surgery. That surgery? No one really knows. She was apparently in surgery last Monday, and her husband didn’t visit her until hours later, well after he had spent the day rage-tweeting and binge-eating cheeseburgers. Melania’s office claimed that she had a “benign” issue with her kidneys and that was what the surgery was about. No one was buying it! Everybody has a conspiracy theory about what kind of medical issue Melania might have had that required six days in the hospital. That’s right – SIX days. Melania didn’t get to return to the White House until Saturday.
First lady Melania Trump returned to the White House on Saturday morning following hospital treatment for a kidney condition.
“She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out,” a statement from her office read. Melania Trump was hospitalized for five days beginning Monday for a kidney condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The White House said the first lady went through an embolization procedure for a “benign” condition and had no complications.
I genuinely think that people would have bought the “benign kidney issue” cover story if Melania was just hospitalized for a day or two. The fact that she was hospitalized for SIX days is what threw people for a loop. Also throwing people for a loop? Melania’s husband doesn’t know her name. This was his honest-to-God original tweet:
"Melanie" pic.twitter.com/PBZ8o4SWWg
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 19, 2018
Then, as Poor Melanie was trying to rest and recuperate, Diaper Don rage-tweeted all Sunday morning. Well, at least she doesn’t share a bed with him – she was probably sleeping in her own room while he rage-tweeted from his soiled, cheese-stained bed. He was literally screaming “BUT HER EMAILS” as Melania took another pain pill for her mysterious surgery.
….At what point does this soon to be $20,000,000 Witch Hunt, composed of 13 Angry and Heavily Conflicted Democrats and two people who have worked for Obama for 8 years, STOP! They have found no Collussion with Russia, No Obstruction, but they aren’t looking at the corruption…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018
…in the Hillary Clinton Campaign where she deleted 33,000 Emails, got $145,000,000 while Secretary of State, paid McCabes wife $700,000 (and got off the FBI hook along with Terry M) and so much more. Republicans and real Americans should start getting tough on this Scam.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 20, 2018
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
So Melania is still in hospital then? Maybe Melanie is Melania’s double, you know the one that get rolled out to play the affectionate wife – we know the real wife slaps his hand away in disgust.
I’m in the camp that the stay was either for cosmetic surgery gone wrong or recovery from a physical injury (read he attacked her – he raped and throttled Ivanka during their marriage).
Hi Digital Unicorn. I really hope you meant to say Ivana… Aaaah, well, and this would explain why Melania wasn’t able to attend the wedding, then…
Aaah – hahaha yes I meant Ivanna.
Off topic, but… I think they were too nice…
http://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/real-life/news-life/australian-comedians-draw-donald-trumps-attention-with-cheeky-cartoon/news-story/184fd60f0b3e61f0db0f07e6c2cdd632
Well, Melanie’s in the White House. Nobody is sure where Melania lives. He’s on a real tear this morning. Buckle up; it’s going to be a bumpy week.
Yes, he’s even tweeting about himself in the 3rd person which proves what people say about him, that he talks about himself in the 3rd person.
While I have no doubt he actually does talk about himself in the third person, this morning’s Tweets were a quote from Dan Bongino, which is why they were in the third person.
No, that’s just John Barron speaking momentarily.
A reporter predicted a weekend tweet storm. The weather forecast suggested no golf outing, which would mean more time to stew and tweet-vomit.
How rich people escape for a bit… Or have cosmetic ahem kidney surgery. Orange Predator will be so unhappy that the royal wedding it taking attention, so tantrums galore, I’m sure.
Can’t she stay as long as she wants, provided her doctor approves it & she can pay the bill? She got a procedure normally done on an outpatient basis. Maybe there were complications like bleeding or maybe she & her doc agreed she could use some extra rest? It’s also possible that besides her kidney treatment there was something else done that she didn’t care to disclose.
Pure speculation here – if she also had a hysterectomy, she may have wanted to keep that info private.
It really isn’t good to stay in a hospital setting longer than medically necessary. And they need the beds. If you still need some high level of nursing care, they move you to a rehab facility
That’s not how it works in the hospital. Once you are cleared to be discharged you have to pay if you stay. You don’t get extra days to just rest in the hospital.
Also going back and forth to the hospital is such a big public deal for security reasons. It may have been simpler to stay until a return was unlikely to be needed.
Hospital stays used to be longer before the Reagan Administration, when they started pushing people out fast regardless of medical preferences. I imagine for the rich, those rules don’t apply.
Hospitals are the worst place to rest. Your room is like a thruway with people coming in to take blood, deliver food, check your blood pressure, etc. If rest is all that was needed, you’d go home to the White House and hire a private nurse who could check any incisions and provide any needed aftercare. Cheaper and more comfortable than a hospital stay.
Right? I was hospitalized for a week a year ago for an emergency procedure that didn’t go well (I’m fine) I could hear the bells for the nurses station all day & night long; people vomiting all night long (surgical floor, people get sick from anesthesia); people checking my vitals constantly; people checking my IV constantly; cleaning staff; dieticians; food delivery; doctors; people taking my blood; nursing students; supervisors of nursing students; other patients talking loudly; visitors for other patients talking loudly outside my room; phone constantly ringing because people are worried about you; deliveries of flowers. No privacy at all, no quiet at all.
I’ve stayed the night with hospitalized relatives, and completely agree it’s not a great place for rest. I suspect she had a suite with less noise/traffic than the regular patients experience.
I think she had more done than they’re saying, but also between security and just the fact that she is FLOTUS (shudder) I can see the stay extending a bit, but 6 days for a typical 1 day is fishy.
So, people that disagree with you aren’t REAL Americans, Trumplethinskin? Gotcha. This was totally intended for his base to ramp up their hatred of the “others.”
The whole real American thing is ridiculous to me. If you live in America, you’re American.
‘Trumplethinskin’ is officially my new favourite name for President Orange-Oaf
It’s too bad Melanie can’t figure out how to stop him, or just doesn’t care about her husbands ranting and unhinged tweets. Sunday was a nightmare on Twitter, and she must’ve wanted to pack up and go back to the hospital
Yet one of her platforms for her as FLOTUS is cyberbullying. And the biggest cyberbully is her husband.
But remember the Trumps are projection-ist. They cyberbully others so of course they accuse everyone else of being Cyberbullies and make that Melania’s platform. They have no class and are just the worse so again Melania is given another platform telling us to “Be your Best” !
But of course the press is too busy making money over the drama to ask Melania or Trump tough questions about them trolling us!
It’s already a GREAT week.
Rod Rosenstein, henceforth known as Mr Freeze, cut into Emperor Zero’s “I demand…” speech to inquire about “inappropriate” conduct.
Guess what? Not only will Mr Freeze not find anything after his lengthy “inquiry,” but he’s buying time for Mr Mueller (Dr Indictment) to pursue a shload of indictments against Roger Stone, Jr, Jared, and that evil clown Erik Prince.
Hang on to your hats, folks! It’s going to wonderful soon!
I’ve been very impressed with Rosenstein, he has shown serious backbone. ITA that indictments are coming down on those guys, EZ knows that as soon as Uday and Tom Riddle get indicted he’s screwed – they will flip on Daddy and the big fish in the GOP.
They won’t flip on him. They’ll flip on each other but they’ll still suck up to him although they’ll stupidly reveal incriminating stuff on him by accident.
Nagini is the one he needs to worry about. They’re coming for her hard and she won’t care who she hurts.
I can see that happening – i guess Uday’s divorce is def about protecting assets as he prepares to do time for Daddy.
Yes, she will turn on husband and the rest of her family. She is planning to come out of this with little damage as poss, you know what they said about her – she wants to run for President one day.
Ha ha ha if Najini thinks that she’s going to actually become president she’s got another think coming. Even if she doesn’t turn on Daddy, his base isn’t that for her. She turns on him, she’s definitely screwed; nobody will want her. Sarah Suckabee would get the Trump vote before Nagini.
Not only that he forwarded this issue to the Horowitz the guy who is the Inspector General of DOJ. So basically if Horowitz finds something funny he will refer it to Mueller. Orangino may have shot himself on the foot with this one.
Melanie…hahahaha…Melanie
that’s all I got :p
Actually, I have more.
Why not call her Mother ( caugh caugh) or Wife. That would solve the problem. Bleach!
That’s Pence. Trump would be up for Daughter, though.
Too bad the self-proclaimed “genius” can’t spell better.
I will give a pass on this (only this) just because I put Melania into my cell phone and it would have automatically changed it to Melanie. I wouldn’t have noticed (some of my texts are hilarious because I don’t notice the autocorrect) except I was looking for it. It’s the only thing I will give him a pass on.
…well, exactly. It’s not a big deal that YOUR phone autocorrected it to the more common name, because why wouldn’t it? That’s his WIFE. That’s his phone. This proves he has nothing to do with her.
If my partner typed the more common spelling of my name into his, it would autocorrect to my spelling… because he uses my name all the time and I’m one of his most frequent contacts.
Same here Brittney B. My son has a common name that is spelled differently than most people and my phone recognizes the way I spell it. In any case, he’s been married to her long enough, and has been using a phone long enough, to spell her name properly and click on “add to dictionary” as opposed to manually correcting it every time he types it. I propose that he is just a moron. It’s that simple.
the first 3 letters of my last name are a commonly used word in English. Whenever I type it on my phone, it tries to autocorrect to my name. His phone wouldn’t let him spell his wife’s name wrong unless he never contacts her
You think Harry would’ve missed an autocorrect to Megan?
Guess I just don’t see it as that big of a deal. There are bigger fish to fry than him spelling her name wrong.
I sometimes misspell her name if I type too fast but my phone now autocorrects to the correct name. He has never made a mistake on Ivanka’s name. He most likely communicates with Melania via a secretary or some peon. It’s a contract marriage I’m sure she doesn’t care as long as he knows which bank account to deposit her weekly or monthly money he gets from Russia into.
Autocorrect is likely, but if you’re POTUS, and putting out official communications…proofread.
Is it possible he just calls her Melanie?
Anastasia:
It’s possible, but then why correct it?
Did EZ pay Melanie $130,000 for her silence?
😂
It’s possible. But it’s far more likely that he a addresses her as “hey, you!” in person.
I could envision some little pet name because he can’t keep his women’s names straight.
Solution: Refer to her in tweets as “my current wife”.
Maybe she was in the “hospital” having uninterrupted “appointments” with Dr Robert Mueller for a big orange tumorectomy.
I can just see Mueller coming into her room in scrubs and a surgical mask for an interview….
Hmmm. Maybe they were cleverly implanting a wire?
Have to agree with the idea that autocorrect wouldn’t change her name from Melania to Melanie if he typed it frequently. To my shame, my phone actually knows how to spell all the Kardashian names. It also has finally accepted the Trumpster’s name and all its variations that I commonly use. It didn’t even blink at Trumpster, for instance.
But since both Melanie and Melania are accepted names, that also means if he mistyped her name as Melanie then autocorrect wouldn’t correct it. Also if he mistyped in other ways, it might pick the wrong correction. He doesn’t have an instinct for spelling – some do and some don’t. It may be amusing for a POTUS to have that problem, but it really doesn’t correlate with intelligence level (my brother is quite bright, but mom’s spelling genes skipped him and were bestowed only on me). So he could miss it.
@Jwoolman wouldn’t that be amazing? If she scheduled an undercover meeting with Mueller and this was the only way to do it without her husband’s knowledge…would be PERFECT for the prestige movie that will be made about this whole mess.
I just, tbh, don’t see why is she gossip/newsworthy?
Has she ever done anything of importance?
Has she any kind of impact on the world?
Why should we suddenly start caring about her, her life or anything connected with her?
She chose this life-she wasn’t an illiterate peasant girl that Trump met and married. She is from Slovenia, for God sake-they are and were a modern Eu country since forever! Even in the communist times, they were one of the most liberal countries in Yugoslavia. It wasn’t like she was born behind Iron Curtain so she didn’t know about Trump- we got Beatles albums, jeans and news from the outside world at the same time the rest of Europe got it.
I just….I think that the media attention is totally wasted on her and sends the wrong message. Just because she is married to a disgusting old man, it doesn’t make her worthy of the fact that she is part of a family that is breaking serious havoc on the world. She is his co-conspirator by staying with him and staying silent on all of his s***t.
I think the only thing she has done of importance is do NOTHING of importance.
Very well said! I agree totally, and especially with the fact that she is a willing co-conspirator.
She’s posing as the First Lady right now. They’re generally considered people we talk about, whether they’re loathesome, amazing or somewhere in between.
This whole thing is shady. If I’m being kind, she had the embolization and they kept her for observation, to see if the tumor shrunk. Then maybe she had a second procedure or a follow up surgery. If I’m being skeptical, she had some plastic surgery (not that there’s anything wrong with that). Let’s see how visible she is in the coming weeks. Embolization – we will see her face soon. Plastic surgery – it will be a few weeks.
Someone on twitter pointed out that with each tweet he increases the amount spent on the investigation. He also made up $hit about the number of people working on it.
They need to burn every piece of linen and the mattresses and bedframe when this loser leaves. They are toxic and no one decent should use it.
