Apparently, ‘Melanie’ Trump has returned home from a six-day hospitalization

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Emmanuel Macron, and Brigitte Macron attend a dinner at the White House

We learned last week that Melania Trump had quietly checked into a hospital to have a scheduled surgery. That surgery? No one really knows. She was apparently in surgery last Monday, and her husband didn’t visit her until hours later, well after he had spent the day rage-tweeting and binge-eating cheeseburgers. Melania’s office claimed that she had a “benign” issue with her kidneys and that was what the surgery was about. No one was buying it! Everybody has a conspiracy theory about what kind of medical issue Melania might have had that required six days in the hospital. That’s right – SIX days. Melania didn’t get to return to the White House until Saturday.

First lady Melania Trump returned to the White House on Saturday morning following hospital treatment for a kidney condition.

“She is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits. Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out,” a statement from her office read. Melania Trump was hospitalized for five days beginning Monday for a kidney condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The White House said the first lady went through an embolization procedure for a “benign” condition and had no complications.

[From Politico]

I genuinely think that people would have bought the “benign kidney issue” cover story if Melania was just hospitalized for a day or two. The fact that she was hospitalized for SIX days is what threw people for a loop. Also throwing people for a loop? Melania’s husband doesn’t know her name. This was his honest-to-God original tweet:

Then, as Poor Melanie was trying to rest and recuperate, Diaper Don rage-tweeted all Sunday morning. Well, at least she doesn’t share a bed with him – she was probably sleeping in her own room while he rage-tweeted from his soiled, cheese-stained bed. He was literally screaming “BUT HER EMAILS” as Melania took another pain pill for her mysterious surgery.

President Donald J. Trump participates in Shamrock Bowl Presentation

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

55 Responses to “Apparently, ‘Melanie’ Trump has returned home from a six-day hospitalization”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:25 am

    So Melania is still in hospital then? Maybe Melanie is Melania’s double, you know the one that get rolled out to play the affectionate wife – we know the real wife slaps his hand away in disgust.

    I’m in the camp that the stay was either for cosmetic surgery gone wrong or recovery from a physical injury (read he attacked her – he raped and throttled Ivanka during their marriage).

    Reply
  2. lightpurple says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:26 am

    Well, Melanie’s in the White House. Nobody is sure where Melania lives. He’s on a real tear this morning. Buckle up; it’s going to be a bumpy week.

    Reply
  3. Taxi says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Can’t she stay as long as she wants, provided her doctor approves it & she can pay the bill? She got a procedure normally done on an outpatient basis. Maybe there were complications like bleeding or maybe she & her doc agreed she could use some extra rest? It’s also possible that besides her kidney treatment there was something else done that she didn’t care to disclose.
    Pure speculation here – if she also had a hysterectomy, she may have wanted to keep that info private.

    Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      May 21, 2018 at 9:44 am

      It really isn’t good to stay in a hospital setting longer than medically necessary. And they need the beds. If you still need some high level of nursing care, they move you to a rehab facility

      Reply
    • Katydid20 says:
      May 21, 2018 at 9:54 am

      That’s not how it works in the hospital. Once you are cleared to be discharged you have to pay if you stay. You don’t get extra days to just rest in the hospital.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:19 am

      Also going back and forth to the hospital is such a big public deal for security reasons. It may have been simpler to stay until a return was unlikely to be needed.

      Hospital stays used to be longer before the Reagan Administration, when they started pushing people out fast regardless of medical preferences. I imagine for the rich, those rules don’t apply.

      Reply
    • Another Anne says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:24 am

      Hospitals are the worst place to rest. Your room is like a thruway with people coming in to take blood, deliver food, check your blood pressure, etc. If rest is all that was needed, you’d go home to the White House and hire a private nurse who could check any incisions and provide any needed aftercare. Cheaper and more comfortable than a hospital stay.

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        May 21, 2018 at 12:08 pm

        Right? I was hospitalized for a week a year ago for an emergency procedure that didn’t go well (I’m fine) I could hear the bells for the nurses station all day & night long; people vomiting all night long (surgical floor, people get sick from anesthesia); people checking my vitals constantly; people checking my IV constantly; cleaning staff; dieticians; food delivery; doctors; people taking my blood; nursing students; supervisors of nursing students; other patients talking loudly; visitors for other patients talking loudly outside my room; phone constantly ringing because people are worried about you; deliveries of flowers. No privacy at all, no quiet at all.

      • Christin says:
        May 21, 2018 at 1:39 pm

        I’ve stayed the night with hospitalized relatives, and completely agree it’s not a great place for rest. I suspect she had a suite with less noise/traffic than the regular patients experience.

    • lucy2 says:
      May 21, 2018 at 11:27 am

      I think she had more done than they’re saying, but also between security and just the fact that she is FLOTUS (shudder) I can see the stay extending a bit, but 6 days for a typical 1 day is fishy.

      Reply
  4. Juls says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:32 am

    So, people that disagree with you aren’t REAL Americans, Trumplethinskin? Gotcha. This was totally intended for his base to ramp up their hatred of the “others.”

    Reply
  5. Beth says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:34 am

    It’s too bad Melanie can’t figure out how to stop him, or just doesn’t care about her husbands ranting and unhinged tweets. Sunday was a nightmare on Twitter, and she must’ve wanted to pack up and go back to the hospital

    Reply
    • Swack says:
      May 21, 2018 at 9:10 am

      Yet one of her platforms for her as FLOTUS is cyberbullying. And the biggest cyberbully is her husband.

      Reply
      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:01 am

        But remember the Trumps are projection-ist. They cyberbully others so of course they accuse everyone else of being Cyberbullies and make that Melania’s platform. They have no class and are just the worse so again Melania is given another platform telling us to “Be your Best” !

        But of course the press is too busy making money over the drama to ask Melania or Trump tough questions about them trolling us!

  6. Eric says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:36 am

    It’s already a GREAT week.

    Rod Rosenstein, henceforth known as Mr Freeze, cut into Emperor Zero’s “I demand…” speech to inquire about “inappropriate” conduct.

    Guess what? Not only will Mr Freeze not find anything after his lengthy “inquiry,” but he’s buying time for Mr Mueller (Dr Indictment) to pursue a shload of indictments against Roger Stone, Jr, Jared, and that evil clown Erik Prince.

    Hang on to your hats, folks! It’s going to wonderful soon!

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 21, 2018 at 9:02 am

      I’ve been very impressed with Rosenstein, he has shown serious backbone. ITA that indictments are coming down on those guys, EZ knows that as soon as Uday and Tom Riddle get indicted he’s screwed – they will flip on Daddy and the big fish in the GOP.

      Reply
      • lightpurple says:
        May 21, 2018 at 9:11 am

        They won’t flip on him. They’ll flip on each other but they’ll still suck up to him although they’ll stupidly reveal incriminating stuff on him by accident.

        Nagini is the one he needs to worry about. They’re coming for her hard and she won’t care who she hurts.

      • Digital Unicorn says:
        May 21, 2018 at 9:18 am

        I can see that happening – i guess Uday’s divorce is def about protecting assets as he prepares to do time for Daddy.

        Yes, she will turn on husband and the rest of her family. She is planning to come out of this with little damage as poss, you know what they said about her – she wants to run for President one day.

      • Rapunzel says:
        May 21, 2018 at 9:26 am

        Ha ha ha if Najini thinks that she’s going to actually become president she’s got another think coming. Even if she doesn’t turn on Daddy, his base isn’t that for her. She turns on him, she’s definitely screwed; nobody will want her. Sarah Suckabee would get the Trump vote before Nagini.

    • holly hobby says:
      May 21, 2018 at 4:51 pm

      Not only that he forwarded this issue to the Horowitz the guy who is the Inspector General of DOJ. So basically if Horowitz finds something funny he will refer it to Mueller. Orangino may have shot himself on the foot with this one.

      Reply
  7. monette says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Melanie…hahahaha…Melanie
    that’s all I got :p

    Reply
  8. monette says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Actually, I have more.
    Why not call her Mother ( caugh caugh) or Wife. That would solve the problem. Bleach!

    Reply
  9. Taxi says:
    May 21, 2018 at 8:52 am

    Too bad the self-proclaimed “genius” can’t spell better.

    Reply
    • Swack says:
      May 21, 2018 at 9:13 am

      I will give a pass on this (only this) just because I put Melania into my cell phone and it would have automatically changed it to Melanie. I wouldn’t have noticed (some of my texts are hilarious because I don’t notice the autocorrect) except I was looking for it. It’s the only thing I will give him a pass on.

      Reply
      • Brittney B. says:
        May 21, 2018 at 9:29 am

        …well, exactly. It’s not a big deal that YOUR phone autocorrected it to the more common name, because why wouldn’t it? That’s his WIFE. That’s his phone. This proves he has nothing to do with her.

        If my partner typed the more common spelling of my name into his, it would autocorrect to my spelling… because he uses my name all the time and I’m one of his most frequent contacts.

      • Juls says:
        May 21, 2018 at 9:47 am

        Same here Brittney B. My son has a common name that is spelled differently than most people and my phone recognizes the way I spell it. In any case, he’s been married to her long enough, and has been using a phone long enough, to spell her name properly and click on “add to dictionary” as opposed to manually correcting it every time he types it. I propose that he is just a moron. It’s that simple.

      • Lightpurple says:
        May 21, 2018 at 9:48 am

        the first 3 letters of my last name are a commonly used word in English. Whenever I type it on my phone, it tries to autocorrect to my name. His phone wouldn’t let him spell his wife’s name wrong unless he never contacts her

      • Katherine says:
        May 21, 2018 at 10:01 am

        You think Harry would’ve missed an autocorrect to Megan?

      • Swack says:
        May 21, 2018 at 10:09 am

        Guess I just don’t see it as that big of a deal. There are bigger fish to fry than him spelling her name wrong.

      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:20 am

        I sometimes misspell her name if I type too fast but my phone now autocorrects to the correct name. He has never made a mistake on Ivanka’s name. He most likely communicates with Melania via a secretary or some peon. It’s a contract marriage I’m sure she doesn’t care as long as he knows which bank account to deposit her weekly or monthly money he gets from Russia into.

      • lucy2 says:
        May 21, 2018 at 11:32 am

        Autocorrect is likely, but if you’re POTUS, and putting out official communications…proofread.

  10. Anastasia says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Is it possible he just calls her Melanie?

    Reply
  11. Mumzy says:
    May 21, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Maybe she was in the “hospital” having uninterrupted “appointments” with Dr Robert Mueller for a big orange tumorectomy.

    Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      May 21, 2018 at 10:34 am

      I can just see Mueller coming into her room in scrubs and a surgical mask for an interview….

      Hmmm. Maybe they were cleverly implanting a wire?

      Have to agree with the idea that autocorrect wouldn’t change her name from Melania to Melanie if he typed it frequently. To my shame, my phone actually knows how to spell all the Kardashian names. It also has finally accepted the Trumpster’s name and all its variations that I commonly use. It didn’t even blink at Trumpster, for instance.

      But since both Melanie and Melania are accepted names, that also means if he mistyped her name as Melanie then autocorrect wouldn’t correct it. Also if he mistyped in other ways, it might pick the wrong correction. He doesn’t have an instinct for spelling – some do and some don’t. It may be amusing for a POTUS to have that problem, but it really doesn’t correlate with intelligence level (my brother is quite bright, but mom’s spelling genes skipped him and were bestowed only on me). So he could miss it.

      Reply
      • JENNIFER says:
        May 21, 2018 at 10:49 am

        @Jwoolman wouldn’t that be amazing? If she scheduled an undercover meeting with Mueller and this was the only way to do it without her husband’s knowledge…would be PERFECT for the prestige movie that will be made about this whole mess.

  12. geekychick says:
    May 21, 2018 at 11:19 am

    I just, tbh, don’t see why is she gossip/newsworthy?
    Has she ever done anything of importance?
    Has she any kind of impact on the world?
    Why should we suddenly start caring about her, her life or anything connected with her?
    She chose this life-she wasn’t an illiterate peasant girl that Trump met and married. She is from Slovenia, for God sake-they are and were a modern Eu country since forever! Even in the communist times, they were one of the most liberal countries in Yugoslavia. It wasn’t like she was born behind Iron Curtain so she didn’t know about Trump- we got Beatles albums, jeans and news from the outside world at the same time the rest of Europe got it.
    I just….I think that the media attention is totally wasted on her and sends the wrong message. Just because she is married to a disgusting old man, it doesn’t make her worthy of the fact that she is part of a family that is breaking serious havoc on the world. She is his co-conspirator by staying with him and staying silent on all of his s***t.

    Reply
  13. Tw says:
    May 21, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    This whole thing is shady. If I’m being kind, she had the embolization and they kept her for observation, to see if the tumor shrunk. Then maybe she had a second procedure or a follow up surgery. If I’m being skeptical, she had some plastic surgery (not that there’s anything wrong with that). Let’s see how visible she is in the coming weeks. Embolization – we will see her face soon. Plastic surgery – it will be a few weeks.

    Reply
  14. holly hobby says:
    May 21, 2018 at 4:46 pm

    Someone on twitter pointed out that with each tweet he increases the amount spent on the investigation. He also made up $hit about the number of people working on it.

    They need to burn every piece of linen and the mattresses and bedframe when this loser leaves. They are toxic and no one decent should use it.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment