Duchess Meghan is getting princess lessons from the Queen’s former aide

The Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration

When then-Kate Middleton finally became engaged to Prince William in 2010, it was often said that Kate was receiving “princess lessons.” I remember those stories vividly, especially as many of them seem so dumb to me now, nearly eight years later. Kate was never mentored by the Countess of Wessex or the Duchess of Cornwall. She never went to Princess Academy. She talked to some of the senior royal women, of course, and she got some advice from William’s team and various people from Clarence House and Buckingham Palace. But there were no “princess lessons,” really. Maybe there should have been. Maybe Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace want to ensure that they give Meghan Markle a better, more comprehensive start than Kate got.

As she begins life as the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle will have a highly-regarded new aide at her side. Samantha Cohen, 49, is set to become Prince Harry’s private secretary when the current head of the couple’s household leaves this summer. But Cohen, who until April was Queen Elizabeth‘s assistant private secretary, has already been advising Meghan, 36, behind the scenes. Cohen has been helping the new duchess with protocol and navigating how to address people and manage her new position in the royal world, an insider tells PEOPLE.

Cohen is believed to have tendered her resignation as assistant private secretary to the Queen, 92, after the monarch’s top staffer, Lord Geidt, left late last year. But she was persuaded to stay on and see through the organization of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting of April. Soon after, it emerged that Ed Lane Fox was leaving Harry’s household after about five years – and Cohen was chosen as his successor as an “interim” private secretary.

While Meghan also has new palace aide Amy Pickerill helping run her office and her official duties, Cohen has been a strategic and wise voice in the background. “She is a brilliant choice and has been helping Meghan adjust to the new surroundings,” says an insider. Some believe that she might stay longer than the “interim,” as outlined by Kensington Palace when they made the announcement of Lane Fox’s departure on April 27. She will be in place by the time the couple heads to Australia, and likely some surrounding countries in the region like New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney in October.

A palace source also told the Times that Cohen’s instruction of Meghan will be “six months of listening.” Meghan is “seeking out advice on a range of people. She is going to proceed with humility. It is not going to be quiet, though. It’s going to be a very busy office.” It sounds less like Meghan is undergoing princess training and more like she wants someone steeped in protocol to help her navigate the arcane bullsh-t until it becomes second nature to her. It also sounds like Meghan has already been a sponge for this kind of thing – she knows what she doesn’t know, meaning she’s following Harry’s lead and being helped along for now, but everyone can see that she’s really trying and making an effort and that she will “master” it someday soon. That was clear during the engagement too – she was and is eager to figure all of this out. She’s preparing for this like it will be the greatest role of her life. Which it is.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are married in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, leaving Windsor Castle after their wedding to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House, hosted by the Prince of Wales

74 Responses to "Duchess Meghan is getting princess lessons from the Queen's former aide"

  1. LizLemonGotMarried (aka The Hufflepuff Liz Lemon) says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:30 am

    The work ethic-I hope it’s straight up Sophie styles with her own flair for a bit of drama. It would be great to see her as a fun, hard-working adored royal.

    Reply
  2. Rapunzel says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:33 am

    Not surprising. As a mixed-race woman, Meghan knows she has to work hard because she can’t coast along on white mediocrity. She know she has to work 10 times harder than Kate to get half the credit.

    Reply
  3. Milla says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Oh they are gonna get rid off any humanity and personality.

    Reply
  4. HeyThere! says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:42 am

    I mean this in the nicest way possible….I think she cares a lot more about protocols and such than Kate does. MM wants to be the best. She’s going to take it seriously. I mean I would to because the world is literally watching your every move.

    Reply
    • Green Girl says:
      May 25, 2018 at 8:15 am

      I agree, and I know I would do the same thing in her shoes. She wants to be taken seriously on the world stage with her causes, and she knows that all of the fussy royal protocol stuff that goes with it is an important part of the larger picture. Wouldn’t we all?

      Meghan’s princess lessons are a great way to signal to her new in-laws and the world that she is committed. This isn’t just an opportunity to look pretty and sometimes wear a tiara, you know?

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      May 25, 2018 at 8:28 am

      Ditto. I think Meghan married Harry out of love and now that she is a duchess, she’s going to take it seriously and put in the work. I think that’s partly because she knows the press will eat her alive if she puts a foot wrong even once, and partly because that’s just how she is. She’s a worker who took her charity and philanthropy work seriously before marrying into the family. She’s going to take the whole package seriously now.

      Reply
    • audfhauio says:
      May 25, 2018 at 9:38 am

      She has already shown how much thought she’s putting into all of this – the Commonwealth flowers on her wedding veil? I thought that was spectacular.

      Reply
    • Honey says:
      May 25, 2018 at 10:12 am

      I also mean this in the nicest way possible . . . Meghan is used to working. She’s had jobs. She has needed to do well in order to keep her job and spillover herself as an independent woman. Kate hasn’t had to work to support herself and the jobs she that she has had really amount to lightweight internships. There is a big difference there.

      Reply
  5. Slowsnow says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:44 am

    “Princess lessons” – barf. I swear, monarchy stimulates the worst in humans.

    But agreed with the post above: she’ll have to work ten times harder as a mixed race woman to get a glimpse of recognition. But she seems to be a nice human being, humanitarian and feminist so it seems it will come naturally for her.

    Don’t loose your sparkle Meghan! Hang in there!

    Reply
  6. KeWest says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:49 am

    Looking back at kate’s first year after marrying William is eye opening.

    Kate really should have received extensive guidance and training.

    Meghan will be fine. Not the perfect Duchess but no one is.

    Reply
    • aquarius64 says:
      May 25, 2018 at 7:54 am

      As a future queen Kate should have had extensive royal training from the git go.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn says:
      May 25, 2018 at 8:03 am

      Advice and support from Senior Royal’s was offered to Katie Keen but she turned it down, repeatedly. It was said that William was behind this as he wanted to ‘show her the ropes’, others said she wasn’t interested as she was happy to follow Williams lead. The Countess of Wessex offered to help her but the offer was turned down.

      Kate has all the help and support she needs at her finger tips – you can take a horse to water but you can’t make it drink.

      Reply
      • KeWest says:
        May 25, 2018 at 8:07 am

        Hopefully that will all change with Meghan around.

        Kate and William may finally wise up and get Kate some training.

        She’s done half her job with birthing the heirs now she really should start her Queen concort training.

      • Rapunzel says:
        May 25, 2018 at 8:20 am

        Digital Unicorn- I I heard the same stories about Kate turning down advice. This is what I meant in my earlier post about coasting on white mediocrity. She’s gotten away with half assing things for a long time. She should’ve been pulled in and forced to undergo some serious etiquette lessons the minute she flashed her underwear in Canada on their very first stop on their very first tour.

    • Green Girl says:
      May 25, 2018 at 8:24 am

      I agree, KeWest. I know Kate was younger when she married William, but she was 29. That’s more than old enough to have some self-awareness and to acknowledge your weak spots. Someone should have really pushed her to meet with Sophie and senior royal staff members for some kind of princess course on a consistent basis. It is actually quite shocking that she has been a member of the Firm for so long and is still fairly unpolished.

      Reply
    • bluhare says:
      May 25, 2018 at 11:27 am

      Kate was billed as the most prepared bride in royal history when she got married. She had 10 years to learn and understand what was expected was trumpeted throughout the land. The fact she did none of it is on her, not any lack.of guidance

      Reply
  7. aquarius64 says:
    May 25, 2018 at 7:51 am

    I’m glad Meghan is willing to learn what she needs to know in protocol and to get to work. She and Harry may have to meet foreign royals and heads of state and it’s best she works with an old hand.

    Reply
  8. Melania says:
    May 25, 2018 at 8:06 am

    She will be an amazing Duchess just like it was for Grace Kelly. I have so much hope in Meghan

    Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 25, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Very good choice for the Sussex’s – this shows that they are ‘keen’ to create a team of experienced and mature personnel to work with them. It will be interesting to see if they create their own press team as after all Ms Cohen is TQ’s former press secretary. I think that they will eventually have their own household that sits under Chuck’s and separate from the DoLittles.

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    May 25, 2018 at 8:34 am

    She’ll be great.

    Reply
  11. HeyThere! says:
    May 25, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Im going to be a Meghan apologist too…just because I really like her. I doubt I’ll have to much though because she is going to be amazing at this!!! I’m just excited for her future.

    Reply
  12. Monica says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:00 am

    As she should because the media isn’t going to let her slide with little mistakes. She have to work twice as hard and be twice as better she can’t lean on white mediocrity to get passes.

    Reply
  13. Really says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:02 am

    Sadly, I don’t think Kate’s work ethics will change. She is who she is. I have lowered my expectations of her considerably.

    Reply
  14. Betsy says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:02 am

    THIS is what I hoped Kate would do.

    I have no great calling or career – yet. I don’t envy the being a princess, I envy that it’s a grand role that they have a lot of room to play with, that it can shine quite a bit of light in places. And Kate just dropped the ball. It’s going to be fun to watch Meghan pick it up and run.

    Reply
  15. Really says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:05 am

    MM will be interesting to watch.

    Reply
  16. Monica says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:07 am

    It also has to do with the men they’re both with. William has his father’s ego don’t outshine me stay in your place. Harry doesn’t mind Meghan being out there as a matter of fact I think he welcomes the attention not being mainly on him all the time.

    Reply
    • Leyton says:
      May 25, 2018 at 10:11 am

      If anything, I think Harry probably wants Meghan to outshine him. He knows she’s a sublime woman who is, if we’re all honest, a bit out of his league. She’s smart and a hard worker with a good heart. Harry knows it and he’s happy to have her, as his partner, in all of this. He also acknowledges what she gave up for him and this. Honestly, I’m pleasantly surprised that Harry is turning out to be a better partner in all of this than both William and Charles. He’s really matured himself.

      Reply
      • Jan90067(aka imqrious2) says:
        May 25, 2018 at 11:13 am

        I think so, too! I think he’s immensely proud of her, and what she’s accomplished in her life so far. It wouldn’t surprise me if he pushes her to the front to shine 😊 (I just *so* love the two of them together!).

        I see a far more mature Harry in the last year or so. And yes, he definitely married up 😊

  17. Skylark says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:13 am

    Samantha Cohen’s a great choice. Good to see that Meghan’s being treated like the grown up, engaged professional she is. I think she’ll be dynamite once she gets underway because she really appears to want this life and to make the most of what it offers her in terms of doing good and useful work.

    Reply
  18. minx says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:14 am

    I’m still loving how chic her side part looks. Just beautiful.

    Reply
  19. lobstah says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Ummm…she went to Northwestern. Girl is smart. Of course she’s going to do her homework and do the job well.

    Reply
  20. Azurea says:
    May 25, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Arcane is right. The public should grow up & stop worshipping these grifters.

    Reply
  21. Leyton says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Meghan is not a woman who is used to just laying around- she’s always kept busy with work and side ventures. It is smart of them to utilize that enthusiasm and pair her with someone who will guide her well. Meghan is a smart cookie.

    It does say a lot that the Queen doesn’t trust Kensington Palace to guide Meghan. Her making sure one of her people is in there tells me she sees Meghan’s potential and wants to make sure it is groomed properly. They don’t want another Kate on their hands. It would be hard to change old habits if they leave her to Kensington’s way.

    Reply
  22. qtpi says:
    May 25, 2018 at 10:59 am

    I’ve been watching this and taking it all in. And I still think – Meghan – you in danger girl.

    In particular I think there will be issues with Kate. She cannot outshine Kate and I think Harry and Meghan are “keen” to follow in the footsteps of Diana. It will be hard to step back and make sure Kate remains the star. I also think H and M are closer to Prince Charles and this will be tricky once the Queen passes.

    Add into the mix Kate’s family… oy.

    I grew up watching how the media chewed up and spit out Diana and Fergie. Why would it be any different for Kate and Meghan?

    And regarding Kate’s lack of events – I wonder if the palace wants it that way. Diana received a lot of attention and perhaps they want Kate to lay low for the first several years of marriage.

    Reply
    • Oh_Dear says:
      May 25, 2018 at 11:48 am

      I think Megan has a savi-ness with media and personal promotion that the other three don’t have. Megan needed to manage an image for employment, the boys have tried to actively distance the media from their lives. Megan has also needed to know how to read a room and adjust to perceptions so she could remain employed. I don’t think she will get caught in too many of Kate’s games if there are any. If anything, I could see Kate trying to ride the goodwill coattails Megan creates – let Megan do the work, then have Kate show up for some of the glory.

      Reply
      • duchess of hazard says:
        May 25, 2018 at 12:46 pm

        @Oh_Dear so true! Meghan hasn’t reached this far in life by being a lazy one. She’s always gotten to know people (I remember the guys behind Coveteur arranged for their people to build and maintain her website). Meghan seems interesting and interested. I think she’ll be fine. She’s a canny one.

  23. Jaded says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:16 am

    Kate is a child-woman who had no other desire than to be William’s wife. Her lack of work ethic and drive, her college girl persona, her lack of a real education, is the antithesis of what Megan is and will be as she takes on her new role. She is smart, driven, compassionate and a quick learner. I foresee great things coming from both her and Harry.

    Reply
  24. Truthful says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:26 am

    OMG to a lot of comments . Yes MM married her Prince … and that would not change something in the BRF. She won’t be in the future no major player… and Will & Kate won’t change for her because she is technically a lesser rank.

    Nothing will change …mainly because the BRF are essentially decorative .

    This is just a love marriage, MM didn’t achieve a thing … and won’t because this is not hard work, this is accepting to be a symbolic decorative person… while being paid by British tax payers…

    At the end the firm got everyone , if Sophie ( a highly educated diplomat with plenty of impressive achievements on the international relationships scene) had to cave in everyone will do!
    This is just a new duchess royal ( as backward as the title itself sound …)

    Reply
  25. Flora says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:27 am

    How gross. If Meghan is a real feminist, she’ll tell them to shove it and behave the way she wants to behave.

    Reply
  26. Nelll says:
    May 25, 2018 at 11:36 am

    Truthful, 1000 thumbs up to you.

    Reply
  27. joannie says:
    May 25, 2018 at 12:05 pm

    Some should read the book “Lets get this class War Started” by Chris Hedges. MM fits right in.

    Reply

