Duchess Meghan is getting princess lessons from the Queen’s former aide

When then-Kate Middleton finally became engaged to Prince William in 2010, it was often said that Kate was receiving “princess lessons.” I remember those stories vividly, especially as many of them seem so dumb to me now, nearly eight years later. Kate was never mentored by the Countess of Wessex or the Duchess of Cornwall. She never went to Princess Academy. She talked to some of the senior royal women, of course, and she got some advice from William’s team and various people from Clarence House and Buckingham Palace. But there were no “princess lessons,” really. Maybe there should have been. Maybe Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace want to ensure that they give Meghan Markle a better, more comprehensive start than Kate got.
As she begins life as the new Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle will have a highly-regarded new aide at her side. Samantha Cohen, 49, is set to become Prince Harry’s private secretary when the current head of the couple’s household leaves this summer. But Cohen, who until April was Queen Elizabeth‘s assistant private secretary, has already been advising Meghan, 36, behind the scenes. Cohen has been helping the new duchess with protocol and navigating how to address people and manage her new position in the royal world, an insider tells PEOPLE.
Cohen is believed to have tendered her resignation as assistant private secretary to the Queen, 92, after the monarch’s top staffer, Lord Geidt, left late last year. But she was persuaded to stay on and see through the organization of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting of April. Soon after, it emerged that Ed Lane Fox was leaving Harry’s household after about five years – and Cohen was chosen as his successor as an “interim” private secretary.
While Meghan also has new palace aide Amy Pickerill helping run her office and her official duties, Cohen has been a strategic and wise voice in the background. “She is a brilliant choice and has been helping Meghan adjust to the new surroundings,” says an insider. Some believe that she might stay longer than the “interim,” as outlined by Kensington Palace when they made the announcement of Lane Fox’s departure on April 27. She will be in place by the time the couple heads to Australia, and likely some surrounding countries in the region like New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga, around the time of the Invictus Games in Sydney in October.
A palace source also told the Times that Cohen’s instruction of Meghan will be “six months of listening.” Meghan is “seeking out advice on a range of people. She is going to proceed with humility. It is not going to be quiet, though. It’s going to be a very busy office.” It sounds less like Meghan is undergoing princess training and more like she wants someone steeped in protocol to help her navigate the arcane bullsh-t until it becomes second nature to her. It also sounds like Meghan has already been a sponge for this kind of thing – she knows what she doesn’t know, meaning she’s following Harry’s lead and being helped along for now, but everyone can see that she’s really trying and making an effort and that she will “master” it someday soon. That was clear during the engagement too – she was and is eager to figure all of this out. She’s preparing for this like it will be the greatest role of her life. Which it is.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Pacific Coast News.
The work ethic-I hope it’s straight up Sophie styles with her own flair for a bit of drama. It would be great to see her as a fun, hard-working adored royal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Want to add it would also be great to see another influential woman on the world stage if she works hard alongside Harry. The bonus is that she’s a WOC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And they’re not trying to hide her feminism!!!! That was the part that just gave me the happiest moment!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totaly agree, Liz. I would love to see that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m reading the Morton book about Meghan right now (I know, I know! lol), and it seems this drive has always been a part of her personality. She has always been an overachiever, according to teachers and those who do, and even those that didn’t, like her.
I think she really does have the desire to affect change. And I really do think she will make a difference. While she can’t be *overly* outspoken, I do think she has a little more latitude than WK. It is heartening to see that they haven’t sanitized her on the Royal website!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not surprising. As a mixed-race woman, Meghan knows she has to work hard because she can’t coast along on white mediocrity. She know she has to work 10 times harder than Kate to get half the credit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For POC…this is standard protocol…to overachieve…and be hyper-sensitive…ALWAYS about their surroundings in their actions within them…plus being an actress…she well acclimated to absorbing lots of details in a short period of time…so it’s a win/win all the way around
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What you’ve failed to share is the dark side of that. The dark side is that she will be both envied and hated for that. Followed by marginalization and a bit of undercutting. She will walk a fine line between trying to appease and totally saying ‘F’ it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. No slacking off or half-assing her way through events. Meghan will have to be damn near perfect to get any recognition of her work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes agreed – it sucks but is so true. any little mistake is magnified 100 times and you have to be a damn near superwoman to be regarded on the same level.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rapunzel Exactly. Never mind that she probably knows how any little mistake she might make will be picked apart and criticized in the press, on top of everything else. She’ll have to be damn near flawless all the time, just because of who she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kate and William’s laziness is as much heir mediocrity as it is white mediocrity. That doesn’t mean Meghan won’t work harder because she’s biracial, but Kate and William were slackers because no one can really make them work harder.
(Until Meghan’s successes light a fire under their competitive little behinds as Alexandria and Digital Unicorn say below)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh they are gonna get rid off any humanity and personality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean this in the nicest way possible….I think she cares a lot more about protocols and such than Kate does. MM wants to be the best. She’s going to take it seriously. I mean I would to because the world is literally watching your every move.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, and I know I would do the same thing in her shoes. She wants to be taken seriously on the world stage with her causes, and she knows that all of the fussy royal protocol stuff that goes with it is an important part of the larger picture. Wouldn’t we all?
Meghan’s princess lessons are a great way to signal to her new in-laws and the world that she is committed. This isn’t just an opportunity to look pretty and sometimes wear a tiara, you know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto. I think Meghan married Harry out of love and now that she is a duchess, she’s going to take it seriously and put in the work. I think that’s partly because she knows the press will eat her alive if she puts a foot wrong even once, and partly because that’s just how she is. She’s a worker who took her charity and philanthropy work seriously before marrying into the family. She’s going to take the whole package seriously now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has already shown how much thought she’s putting into all of this – the Commonwealth flowers on her wedding veil? I thought that was spectacular.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate did that, too. I think that kind of symbolism is almost standard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Commonwealth flowers are in a nod to her and Harry’s new “job” as Commonwealth Ambassadors for HM. Kate’s veil had flowers from Britain, Ireland and Scotland, as befitting a (future) QC of those countries.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also mean this in the nicest way possible . . . Meghan is used to working. She’s had jobs. She has needed to do well in order to keep her job and spillover herself as an independent woman. Kate hasn’t had to work to support herself and the jobs she that she has had really amount to lightweight internships. There is a big difference there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Princess lessons” – barf. I swear, monarchy stimulates the worst in humans.
But agreed with the post above: she’ll have to work ten times harder as a mixed race woman to get a glimpse of recognition. But she seems to be a nice human being, humanitarian and feminist so it seems it will come naturally for her.
Don’t loose your sparkle Meghan! Hang in there!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looking back at kate’s first year after marrying William is eye opening.
Kate really should have received extensive guidance and training.
Meghan will be fine. Not the perfect Duchess but no one is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a future queen Kate should have had extensive royal training from the git go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Advice and support from Senior Royal’s was offered to Katie Keen but she turned it down, repeatedly. It was said that William was behind this as he wanted to ‘show her the ropes’, others said she wasn’t interested as she was happy to follow Williams lead. The Countess of Wessex offered to help her but the offer was turned down.
Kate has all the help and support she needs at her finger tips – you can take a horse to water but you can’t make it drink.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hopefully that will all change with Meghan around.
Kate and William may finally wise up and get Kate some training.
She’s done half her job with birthing the heirs now she really should start her Queen concort training.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Digital Unicorn- I I heard the same stories about Kate turning down advice. This is what I meant in my earlier post about coasting on white mediocrity. She’s gotten away with half assing things for a long time. She should’ve been pulled in and forced to undergo some serious etiquette lessons the minute she flashed her underwear in Canada on their very first stop on their very first tour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, KeWest. I know Kate was younger when she married William, but she was 29. That’s more than old enough to have some self-awareness and to acknowledge your weak spots. Someone should have really pushed her to meet with Sophie and senior royal staff members for some kind of princess course on a consistent basis. It is actually quite shocking that she has been a member of the Firm for so long and is still fairly unpolished.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t blame it all on Kate because I believe she has to follow William’s lead. Who knows after this wedding and pushing out three heirs and growing older, William may mature more. Kate may still surprise us then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly…I don’t hate Kate, but she’s never had a real job. Her job has been “will’s GF and future wife” since they met when they were essentially babies (weren’t they like 19 when they met?) I feel like that has really influenced her approach to all this. Meghan, while moving in kind of a rarefied world, has been independent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree on your points too Audfhauio. She is William’s supporting act. At least in royal duty terms, she has produced enough heirs. Would be interesting how she and William would be like in the next stage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with Alexandra, Kate does what William wants, not the Queen, not Charles. He is her husband and she follows his lead. If he wanted her out there hustling, she would be. It’s not like she’s going to go rogue, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
duplicate post
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate was billed as the most prepared bride in royal history when she got married. She had 10 years to learn and understand what was expected was trumpeted throughout the land. The fact she did none of it is on her, not any lack.of guidance
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad Meghan is willing to learn what she needs to know in protocol and to get to work. She and Harry may have to meet foreign royals and heads of state and it’s best she works with an old hand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She will be an amazing Duchess just like it was for Grace Kelly. I have so much hope in Meghan
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grace Kelly was deeply unhappy in the role she took on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen. I think Grace Kelly hated her role and seriously regreted everything she gave up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was also married to a serial philanderer who forbade her to be involved in anything to do with acting, theatre groups, etc. She was constrained to doing boring charity teas, etc., and became horribly depressed and pretty much drowned her sorrows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very good choice for the Sussex’s – this shows that they are ‘keen’ to create a team of experienced and mature personnel to work with them. It will be interesting to see if they create their own press team as after all Ms Cohen is TQ’s former press secretary. I think that they will eventually have their own household that sits under Chuck’s and separate from the DoLittles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’ll be great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im going to be a Meghan apologist too…just because I really like her. I doubt I’ll have to much though because she is going to be amazing at this!!! I’m just excited for her future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As she should because the media isn’t going to let her slide with little mistakes. She have to work twice as hard and be twice as better she can’t lean on white mediocrity to get passes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly, I don’t think Kate’s work ethics will change. She is who she is. I have lowered my expectations of her considerably.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS is what I hoped Kate would do.
I have no great calling or career – yet. I don’t envy the being a princess, I envy that it’s a grand role that they have a lot of room to play with, that it can shine quite a bit of light in places. And Kate just dropped the ball. It’s going to be fun to watch Meghan pick it up and run.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and its also going to be interesting to see how the Cambridges react to this – they are both competitive people and William doesn’t like to be overshadowed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes Digital Unicorn, both Kate and Will seem to thrive on competition (her against other girls and both of them being sporty). So let’s watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s already started with William. It’s been announced that he will be traveling to Israel soon. It only mentioned him, not Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marjiscott, that tour was announced months ago. It’s not new. Just re-confirmed now.
Regardless, anything that gets them moving and taking up the slack is good! I think it’s definitely time TQ gets to enjoy more of the time she has left with Phillip. I don’t think he looked that strong/great at the wedding… very fragile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Israel tour was announced months ago. And Kate has never been described as competitive except in sports. In school she was considered easy to get on with, underwhelming but pleasant and unassuming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MM will be interesting to watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like paint drying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It also has to do with the men they’re both with. William has his father’s ego don’t outshine me stay in your place. Harry doesn’t mind Meghan being out there as a matter of fact I think he welcomes the attention not being mainly on him all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If anything, I think Harry probably wants Meghan to outshine him. He knows she’s a sublime woman who is, if we’re all honest, a bit out of his league. She’s smart and a hard worker with a good heart. Harry knows it and he’s happy to have her, as his partner, in all of this. He also acknowledges what she gave up for him and this. Honestly, I’m pleasantly surprised that Harry is turning out to be a better partner in all of this than both William and Charles. He’s really matured himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think so, too! I think he’s immensely proud of her, and what she’s accomplished in her life so far. It wouldn’t surprise me if he pushes her to the front to shine 😊 (I just *so* love the two of them together!).
I see a far more mature Harry in the last year or so. And yes, he definitely married up 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Samantha Cohen’s a great choice. Good to see that Meghan’s being treated like the grown up, engaged professional she is. I think she’ll be dynamite once she gets underway because she really appears to want this life and to make the most of what it offers her in terms of doing good and useful work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I do hope that they’ll get her to disengage somewhat from thirsty Jessica Mulroney and her equally thirsty husband Ben. That entire family is full of social climbers and users. Meghan needs them like a hole in the head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still loving how chic her side part looks. Just beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ummm…she went to Northwestern. Girl is smart. Of course she’s going to do her homework and do the job well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to comment upthread that Kate also attended a great university, St. Andrews. The difference is that Meghan and Kate had different ambitions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My sister is a Northwestern grad, you’re right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Arcane is right. The public should grow up & stop worshipping these grifters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? I mean is she going to shake more hands? lol. I have nothing against any of them, and I love me me some good BRF, but my god, I’m not dumb. These royals do next to nothing for the life they are given in exchange. H & M are not going to be any different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m American so I feel as if I can watch the BRF vicariously for all the rituals, fashion, etc. I would not like to be a British citizen watching the upkeep of these pampered poodles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is not a woman who is used to just laying around- she’s always kept busy with work and side ventures. It is smart of them to utilize that enthusiasm and pair her with someone who will guide her well. Meghan is a smart cookie.
It does say a lot that the Queen doesn’t trust Kensington Palace to guide Meghan. Her making sure one of her people is in there tells me she sees Meghan’s potential and wants to make sure it is groomed properly. They don’t want another Kate on their hands. It would be hard to change old habits if they leave her to Kensington’s way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been watching this and taking it all in. And I still think – Meghan – you in danger girl.
In particular I think there will be issues with Kate. She cannot outshine Kate and I think Harry and Meghan are “keen” to follow in the footsteps of Diana. It will be hard to step back and make sure Kate remains the star. I also think H and M are closer to Prince Charles and this will be tricky once the Queen passes.
Add into the mix Kate’s family… oy.
I grew up watching how the media chewed up and spit out Diana and Fergie. Why would it be any different for Kate and Meghan?
And regarding Kate’s lack of events – I wonder if the palace wants it that way. Diana received a lot of attention and perhaps they want Kate to lay low for the first several years of marriage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Megan has a savi-ness with media and personal promotion that the other three don’t have. Megan needed to manage an image for employment, the boys have tried to actively distance the media from their lives. Megan has also needed to know how to read a room and adjust to perceptions so she could remain employed. I don’t think she will get caught in too many of Kate’s games if there are any. If anything, I could see Kate trying to ride the goodwill coattails Megan creates – let Megan do the work, then have Kate show up for some of the glory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Oh_Dear so true! Meghan hasn’t reached this far in life by being a lazy one. She’s always gotten to know people (I remember the guys behind Coveteur arranged for their people to build and maintain her website). Meghan seems interesting and interested. I think she’ll be fine. She’s a canny one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate is a child-woman who had no other desire than to be William’s wife. Her lack of work ethic and drive, her college girl persona, her lack of a real education, is the antithesis of what Megan is and will be as she takes on her new role. She is smart, driven, compassionate and a quick learner. I foresee great things coming from both her and Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG to a lot of comments . Yes MM married her Prince … and that would not change something in the BRF. She won’t be in the future no major player… and Will & Kate won’t change for her because she is technically a lesser rank.
Nothing will change …mainly because the BRF are essentially decorative .
This is just a love marriage, MM didn’t achieve a thing … and won’t because this is not hard work, this is accepting to be a symbolic decorative person… while being paid by British tax payers…
At the end the firm got everyone , if Sophie ( a highly educated diplomat with plenty of impressive achievements on the international relationships scene) had to cave in everyone will do!
This is just a new duchess royal ( as backward as the title itself sound …)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How gross. If Meghan is a real feminist, she’ll tell them to shove it and behave the way she wants to behave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truthful, 1000 thumbs up to you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some should read the book “Lets get this class War Started” by Chris Hedges. MM fits right in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse