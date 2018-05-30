How do we feel about Serena Williams’ Nike ‘catsuit’ at the French Open?

Serena Williams won her first round match at the French Open on Tuesday. It was her first Slam match since the 2017 Australian Open, where she won the trophy while she was about nine weeks pregnant. Serena gave birth last September, and as she has detailed in interviews and on her HBO show, the birth was incredibly difficult. She had a last-minute C-section, she had blood clots and she needed at least three surgeries after the C-section. It was awful and it took her weeks to just be able to walk again. Obviously, she couldn’t simply “bounce back” in a month, which was difficult for Serena to realize, if you’ve been watching Being Serena.
Anyway, the point is that she’s been through the wringer physically and emotionally and she came out of it still wanting to play tennis. She came back on the red dirt of Roland Garros and she won her first match in straight sets, even though she wasn’t playing her best tennis overall (she got through it though). She was happy and she’s on to the next round. If she wins two more matches and Maria Sharapova wins two more matches, they’ll meet in the fourth round. It might be a mess, but I still believe that she just wants to get some matches in on clay and then she’ll really buckle down for Wimbledon.
But what people were focused on mostly during her first match? Serena’s Nike catsuit. Nike has been – in my opinion – messing around with Serena’s kits for a few years. I hated when Nike started giving her those “sleeves” (like basketball players wear) and I absolutely loathed the high-neck, mock-turtle styles they were giving her (and other women) for the past two years. But this catsuit is… next-level. After she won her match, Jon Wertheim asked her about the catsuit, and she said:
“All the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy and have to come back and try to be fierce, in a middle of everything. That’s what this represents. You can’t beat a catsuit, right?…I call it, like, my Wakanda-inspired catsuit. We designed it way before the movie… I feel like a warrior in it, like a warrior princess kind of, (a) queen from Wakanda. I’m always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it’s kind of my way of being a superhero. I feel like a superhero when I wear it.”
See, now I feel like I can’t really hate on the catsuit. I mean… if she feels comfortable and powerful and like a warrior, so be it. I doubt she wanted to go out there in a little tennis skirt, but I also feel like there was a happy medium, and that happy medium resembles her 2017 AO kit. But seriously… this catsuit just looks so binding and uncomfortable!
Catsuit anyone? For all the moms out there who had a tough recovery from pregnancy—here you go. If I can do it, so can you. Love you all!! pic.twitter.com/xXb3BKDGNF
— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) May 29, 2018
Also: Novak Djokovic got to spend some time with little Olympia. This photo made me ridiculously happy, mostly because Uncle Novak and Olympia seem equally delighted each other.
That time I met @djokernole you know my ole pal https://t.co/vl6mIJQ54Z pic.twitter.com/rHW0CL5jOd
— Olympia Ohanian (@OlympiaOhanian) May 26, 2018
Photos courtesy of Getty & Twitter.
seems hot and stifling
ITA. I have no opinion on the aesthetic of it, I just think it looks so hot and sweaty.
Agree. Shiny black while working out in full sun? But you do you, S!
I think it looks comfortable and I see holes/mesh throughout, so it’s definitely breathable.
Can we talk about Olympia?? How cute is she??
I love how that sweet baby is rocking an AC/DC tshirt. What a cutie!!
She’s adorable baby gal.
And if Serena can play in that suit and win, who cares… She knows her body and btw she looks awesome.
As someone with slightly similar proportions, I know she gets a lot of friction in the inner thighs and the arms and boob area. It is nice to have those areas covered for sports. And also I wonder if her c section area still needs the support/tightness.
She is the GOAT, she has almost died -multiple times! – so she can do whatever she wants by me
And Alexis Olympia looks so much like her daddy!
Yes I have thighs like hers and I am not a skirt wearer for that reason. I do have kick ass powerful legs though so the trade off is worth it!
I had similar thoughts. Skin issues and post surgeries… clothing is difficult. Sports clothing can help a lot. It looks as if it’d be hotter but sometimes it’s a cooling for skin, and helpful, rather than having exposed skin. Breathability is a great help. Second skin function to help your main skin sort of is what I’m trying to explain. I’ve a rare disorder and skin difficulties are vast. I have to be entirely covered when outside especially, in all weather.
It sounds like she designed or had significant input into this. I’m loving it because it may have hit on something people with skin disorders can use to help enjoy being safely outside. Think of rash shirts, swimwear, etc. Similar thing.
I’ll be interested to hear from her as to how it performed. Currently there are only 2-3 places I can find safe clothing. If this works, Nike can thank Serena for opening up a whole new market for them.
Yes to everything you said. I like the support, too, and I love that she and her sister wore what they wanted throughout their careers.
Serena said that the compression pants made a big difference for her circulation – which was a concern after all the problems she has had with blood clots. The super high-tech fabrics wick away moisture really well these days – I’m sure she’s very comfortable in that gear.
And she can wear whatever she wants!
It looks as if it wouldn’t breathe. She looks amazing but I am a fan of the tennis skirt . Was sorry Venus went out first round
It’s probably body wick material. It looks hot, but it actually is surprisingly breathable and handles moisture well.
I always assumed it was mandatory to wear a skirt or shorts to play in competition?
This baby girl is precious!
I think that’s just Wimbledon (all white – also underwear etc.).
That’s the Wimbledon dress code. The rest of the Slams let the athletes wear what they want.
I have fun at the first round of the US Open picking out who is sponsored by Nike – they all wear the same thing (with minor variations). Serena and one or two others get their own gear, the rest of them are sent that year’s standard package.
Thank you Anika and Liz for the answers!
As my mom was playing tennis for 15years in her youth, she always had to “dress up” for competition, as well as me during badminton competitions, which I hated because I hate my legs.
Not my cup of tea, but a goddess can wear what she wants!
+1
That looks incredibly uncomfortable. Hot, stifling, ugh. Girl.. no.
I agree.
As a former professional ballet dancer who wore tights and a leotard or a unitard on a daily basis for years, I can’t see how this is the most comfortable choice. I couldn’t wait to get out of my tights and into something loose and comfortable after work. So I’ll never understand when other people describe tights or leggings or any other clothing that compresses the body as a comfortable choice.
I like the catsuit. But I would.
I don’t hate it, either. Depending on the fabric too – I don’t mind clingy material. Certain times of clingy fabric actually feels nice – kind of like a hug, I guess.
And I mean – it’s sportswear. It’s not some kind of regular clothing that would be extra hot. It’s made for working out. I don’t think the top would be any worse than a regular sports fabric tshirt. And the legs seem almost like they have mesh/venting on the sides. I don’t think it’d be exceptionally hot, honestly.
hmm. It seems very much *not* what anyone is wearing in tennis. I know it’s not Wimbledon… are there rules about attire elsewhere? I feel like a tiny flouncy skirt, like the link you posted, would make this tennis-appropriate. I definitely think she’s the best athlete on earth right now and so she can wear whatever she wants but… it’s almost like a swim suit. Like the pro swimming suits (don’t know what they’re called). It doesn’t look comfortable to me. But it doesn’t seem to be hampering her so, go Serena. I would prefer a little skirt on it, just because I personally would like something covering my rear if the outfit was that skintight. But I am not Serena.
I LOVE that photo of little Olympia and Djokovic. They look so pleased together!
The suit is probably designed to breathe and move with her. I doubt she’d wear anything that would inhibit or constrict her playing ability.
And Olympia is a living doll…such a cutie.
Her call, obviously…looks confining to me.
Her baby is adorable beyond words.
Ooh. I think it’s neat! That’s the first thing I thought of too: superhero!
It’s made by Nike, so I’m sure it’s some crazy heat-dispersing-ultra-super-micro-suede. Or it has nano-refrigeration woven in, or something.
Your comment made me smile.
Baby is cute as all get out. She can wear what she wants but am afraid too much focus may be put on the outfit and not on how well she is playing.
I’d be soaked in sweat. Looks like it would be incredibly hot and uncomfortable. I prefer light colored sleeveless tops and shorts while playing in the hot sun. Her daughter is absolutely adorable
The same way I feel about 90% of her fashion choices. Only once in a blue moon does she stumble into wearing something that’s flattering.
Let’s not pretend it’s Nike letting her down. She just has bad style. Nike actually make custom ugly things just to please her. They’ve even brought on her on to personally design capsule collections, and every time they’ve been a level of god-awful Nike would usually never go near with a ten foot pole.
It’s probably meant to be constricting, to keep everything in place. She just had a baby!
That’s what I thought. After I had an abdominal hernia repaired, I wore a binder for several weeks. When I took it off to shower or sleep, my scar just did not feel strong or stable enough. If I were playing in the French Open, I darn sure would want everything held tight in place no matter how hot it was!
Yes! I think being supported with the tight fabric would really help after the surgeries.
She told ESPN it’s a compression suit, which makes a lot of sense. She’s nearly died of embolisms twice. Practicalities aside, I thought she looked like an Avenger and I am here for it!
I was watching the match and couldn’t figure out what she was wearing. I don’t like it.
OF course. I don’t understand the pearl clutching because she’s not wearing a tennis skirt. Clothes are supposed to enhance your performance. The bandanas Nadal wears all the time prevent his sweat (he sweats so much bless his heart) from dripping into his eyes.
She looks fierce. And I loved the pop of pink from the belt.
Her comments remind me again of how important it is to see representation in the media. Serena Williams, GOAT, references wanting to be a Wakanda warrior.
Baby is cute AF, and the catsuit looks like matching top and bottoms for yoga, it’s cool. Much fiercer than flouncy skirts.
Nike doesn’t let her down as she designs her clothes with them and is clearly incredibly happy about it. If she says it’s for mums, it clearly has a very specific fabric and was studied to stimulate circulation and other things one struggles with after having undergone a c-section and multiple surgeries.
For those reasons and her spectacular body, I think she looks fierce as hell and I imagine myself wearing that next Saturday when I play. *I only, I’m so broke*
I like it. I agree with IlsaLund: that’s probably special fabric, so it’s probably fairly cool.
I’ve seen her outfits on the court and I thought they were ugly. I didn’t realize Nike was designing them. Catsuit is fug, Olympia is adorable
I think it would look better without the red thing around her waist. That throws it all off.
Olympia is one adorable child.
I was just about to post this. I don’t have a problem with the catsuit, per se, but the belt is something else altogether different. Why is that belt needed? Perhaps if it were in a different shade, a muted shade, it wouldn’t be so offensive or jarring to the eye. I can see women buying and wearing it without the red spandex belt.
Olympia looks like a cute lil cabbage patch baby.
She loves it!
It’s obviously comfortable if she’s able to play a match in humid heat wearing it.
And it makes her feel like a warrior.
Go for it, Serena!
Women will also buy it for use and wear outside of tennis.
It’s apparently a compression suit. I think she looks fierce in it. Her baby is absolutely the sweetest. What a beautiful little girl.
I think a cape would finish the look off. Serious.
I love it! Why should women always run around in short flouncy skirts?
And since its Nike with a lot of mesh it will be comfortable.
Reminds me of a superhero outfit, the Wakanda comparison is perfekt!
I personally love it! She’s such an awesome person & a strong role model. She deserves the best and more
I mean, I probably wouldn’t, but she’s working it.
It’s Serena-she can do whatever she damn well wants. (I really do like it tho!)
She looks great, I love it. It’s Nike, come on they aren’t going to make it hot and uncomfortable! She probably feels naked it’s so comfy.
I’m a catsuit fan I general. This looks hot, but I bet it actually felt good with the compression. Having a baby can make joints a little loosey goosey
That baby is next level cuteness, the catsuit- just seems really hot and sweaty…
I think she looks fantastic as well as comfortable. But really my biggest takeaway from this post is how friggin’ adorable Olympia is! That is one happy, gorgeous baby girl!
She pretty much is a superhero, right?
I think the catsuit looks badass, and she seemed happy with it, so good.
Also, Olympia might be the cutest baby I’ve ever seen.
It does look like an outfit that you would get hot in. Except today materials for all the tennis gear are anything but that. If she is comfortable and she can play the level of tennis that she wants, then it is a win win for her.
I could see it being comfortable and supportive. No chafing and helps support her postpartum tummy. Plus – it’s designed by nike – I’m pretty sure a lot of thought and research went into it.
And she’s a goddess no matter what she wears.
