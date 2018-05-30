How do we feel about Serena Williams’ Nike ‘catsuit’ at the French Open?

Embed from Getty Images

Serena Williams won her first round match at the French Open on Tuesday. It was her first Slam match since the 2017 Australian Open, where she won the trophy while she was about nine weeks pregnant. Serena gave birth last September, and as she has detailed in interviews and on her HBO show, the birth was incredibly difficult. She had a last-minute C-section, she had blood clots and she needed at least three surgeries after the C-section. It was awful and it took her weeks to just be able to walk again. Obviously, she couldn’t simply “bounce back” in a month, which was difficult for Serena to realize, if you’ve been watching Being Serena.

Anyway, the point is that she’s been through the wringer physically and emotionally and she came out of it still wanting to play tennis. She came back on the red dirt of Roland Garros and she won her first match in straight sets, even though she wasn’t playing her best tennis overall (she got through it though). She was happy and she’s on to the next round. If she wins two more matches and Maria Sharapova wins two more matches, they’ll meet in the fourth round. It might be a mess, but I still believe that she just wants to get some matches in on clay and then she’ll really buckle down for Wimbledon.

But what people were focused on mostly during her first match? Serena’s Nike catsuit. Nike has been – in my opinion – messing around with Serena’s kits for a few years. I hated when Nike started giving her those “sleeves” (like basketball players wear) and I absolutely loathed the high-neck, mock-turtle styles they were giving her (and other women) for the past two years. But this catsuit is… next-level. After she won her match, Jon Wertheim asked her about the catsuit, and she said:

“All the moms out there that had a tough pregnancy and have to come back and try to be fierce, in a middle of everything. That’s what this represents. You can’t beat a catsuit, right?…I call it, like, my Wakanda-inspired catsuit. We designed it way before the movie… I feel like a warrior in it, like a warrior princess kind of, (a) queen from Wakanda. I’m always living in a fantasy world. I always wanted to be a superhero, and it’s kind of my way of being a superhero. I feel like a superhero when I wear it.”

[From USA Today]

See, now I feel like I can’t really hate on the catsuit. I mean… if she feels comfortable and powerful and like a warrior, so be it. I doubt she wanted to go out there in a little tennis skirt, but I also feel like there was a happy medium, and that happy medium resembles her 2017 AO kit. But seriously… this catsuit just looks so binding and uncomfortable!

Also: Novak Djokovic got to spend some time with little Olympia. This photo made me ridiculously happy, mostly because Uncle Novak and Olympia seem equally delighted each other.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty & Twitter.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

58 Responses to “How do we feel about Serena Williams’ Nike ‘catsuit’ at the French Open?”

  1. Elisabeth says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:18 am

    seems hot and stifling

    Reply
  2. Léna says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:18 am

    I always assumed it was mandatory to wear a skirt or shorts to play in competition?

    This baby girl is precious!

    Reply
  3. Janetdr says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:20 am

    Not my cup of tea, but a goddess can wear what she wants!

    Reply
  4. CidyKitty says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:22 am

    That looks incredibly uncomfortable. Hot, stifling, ugh. Girl.. no.

    Reply
    • Tiny Martian says:
      May 30, 2018 at 8:56 am

      I agree.

      As a former professional ballet dancer who wore tights and a leotard or a unitard on a daily basis for years, I can’t see how this is the most comfortable choice. I couldn’t wait to get out of my tights and into something loose and comfortable after work. So I’ll never understand when other people describe tights or leggings or any other clothing that compresses the body as a comfortable choice.

      Reply
  5. Rescue Cat says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:23 am

    I like the catsuit. But I would.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      May 30, 2018 at 8:06 am

      I don’t hate it, either. Depending on the fabric too – I don’t mind clingy material. Certain times of clingy fabric actually feels nice – kind of like a hug, I guess.

      And I mean – it’s sportswear. It’s not some kind of regular clothing that would be extra hot. It’s made for working out. I don’t think the top would be any worse than a regular sports fabric tshirt. And the legs seem almost like they have mesh/venting on the sides. I don’t think it’d be exceptionally hot, honestly.

      Reply
  6. Abby says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:23 am

    hmm. It seems very much *not* what anyone is wearing in tennis. I know it’s not Wimbledon… are there rules about attire elsewhere? I feel like a tiny flouncy skirt, like the link you posted, would make this tennis-appropriate. I definitely think she’s the best athlete on earth right now and so she can wear whatever she wants but… it’s almost like a swim suit. Like the pro swimming suits (don’t know what they’re called). It doesn’t look comfortable to me. But it doesn’t seem to be hampering her so, go Serena. I would prefer a little skirt on it, just because I personally would like something covering my rear if the outfit was that skintight. But I am not Serena.

    I LOVE that photo of little Olympia and Djokovic. They look so pleased together!

    Reply
  7. IlsaLund says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:23 am

    The suit is probably designed to breathe and move with her. I doubt she’d wear anything that would inhibit or constrict her playing ability.

    And Olympia is a living doll…such a cutie.

    Reply
  8. minx says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:26 am

    Her call, obviously…looks confining to me.
    Her baby is adorable beyond words.

    Reply
  9. nikki says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:27 am

    Ooh. I think it’s neat! That’s the first thing I thought of too: superhero!

    It’s made by Nike, so I’m sure it’s some crazy heat-dispersing-ultra-super-micro-suede. Or it has nano-refrigeration woven in, or something. :P

    Reply
  10. Swack says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Baby is cute as all get out. She can wear what she wants but am afraid too much focus may be put on the outfit and not on how well she is playing.

    Reply
  11. Beth says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:30 am

    I’d be soaked in sweat. Looks like it would be incredibly hot and uncomfortable. I prefer light colored sleeveless tops and shorts while playing in the hot sun. Her daughter is absolutely adorable

    Reply
  12. Jussie says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:30 am

    The same way I feel about 90% of her fashion choices. Only once in a blue moon does she stumble into wearing something that’s flattering.

    Let’s not pretend it’s Nike letting her down. She just has bad style. Nike actually make custom ugly things just to please her. They’ve even brought on her on to personally design capsule collections, and every time they’ve been a level of god-awful Nike would usually never go near with a ten foot pole.

    Reply
  13. Susie says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:32 am

    It’s probably meant to be constricting, to keep everything in place. She just had a baby!

    Reply
  14. hindulovegod says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:34 am

    She told ESPN it’s a compression suit, which makes a lot of sense. She’s nearly died of embolisms twice. Practicalities aside, I thought she looked like an Avenger and I am here for it!

    Reply
  15. detritus says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:41 am

    Her comments remind me again of how important it is to see representation in the media. Serena Williams, GOAT, references wanting to be a Wakanda warrior.

    Baby is cute AF, and the catsuit looks like matching top and bottoms for yoga, it’s cool. Much fiercer than flouncy skirts.

    Reply
  16. Slowsnow says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:42 am

    Nike doesn’t let her down as she designs her clothes with them and is clearly incredibly happy about it. If she says it’s for mums, it clearly has a very specific fabric and was studied to stimulate circulation and other things one struggles with after having undergone a c-section and multiple surgeries.
    For those reasons and her spectacular body, I think she looks fierce as hell and I imagine myself wearing that next Saturday when I play. *I only, I’m so broke*

    Reply
  17. Betsy says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:44 am

    I like it. I agree with IlsaLund: that’s probably special fabric, so it’s probably fairly cool.

    Reply
  18. Snowflake says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:44 am

    I’ve seen her outfits on the court and I thought they were ugly. I didn’t realize Nike was designing them. Catsuit is fug, Olympia is adorable

    Reply
  19. lightpurple says:
    May 30, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I think it would look better without the red thing around her waist. That throws it all off.

    Olympia is one adorable child.

    Reply
    • Honey says:
      May 30, 2018 at 8:07 am

      I was just about to post this. I don’t have a problem with the catsuit, per se, but the belt is something else altogether different. Why is that belt needed? Perhaps if it were in a different shade, a muted shade, it wouldn’t be so offensive or jarring to the eye. I can see women buying and wearing it without the red spandex belt.

      Olympia looks like a cute lil cabbage patch baby.

      Reply
  20. Maum says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:03 am

    She loves it!
    It’s obviously comfortable if she’s able to play a match in humid heat wearing it.

    And it makes her feel like a warrior.

    Go for it, Serena!

    Reply
  21. Deanne says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:19 am

    It’s apparently a compression suit. I think she looks fierce in it. Her baby is absolutely the sweetest. What a beautiful little girl.

    Reply
  22. Honest B says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:19 am

    I think a cape would finish the look off. Serious.

    Reply
  23. Lara says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:21 am

    I love it! Why should women always run around in short flouncy skirts?
    And since its Nike with a lot of mesh it will be comfortable.
    Reminds me of a superhero outfit, the Wakanda comparison is perfekt!

    Reply
  24. kellyjellybellybean says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:22 am

    I personally love it! She’s such an awesome person & a strong role model. She deserves the best and more

    Reply
  25. Lucy says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:30 am

    I mean, I probably wouldn’t, but she’s working it.

    Reply
  26. HK9 says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:31 am

    It’s Serena-she can do whatever she damn well wants. (I really do like it tho!)

    Reply
  27. HeyThere! says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:33 am

    She looks great, I love it. It’s Nike, come on they aren’t going to make it hot and uncomfortable! She probably feels naked it’s so comfy.

    Reply
  28. Shelley says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I’m a catsuit fan I general. This looks hot, but I bet it actually felt good with the compression. Having a baby can make joints a little loosey goosey

    Reply
  29. my3cents says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:44 am

    That baby is next level cuteness, the catsuit- just seems really hot and sweaty…

    Reply
  30. smcollins says:
    May 30, 2018 at 8:46 am

    I think she looks fantastic as well as comfortable. But really my biggest takeaway from this post is how friggin’ adorable Olympia is! That is one happy, gorgeous baby girl!

    Reply
  31. lucy2 says:
    May 30, 2018 at 9:00 am

    She pretty much is a superhero, right?
    I think the catsuit looks badass, and she seemed happy with it, so good.

    Also, Olympia might be the cutest baby I’ve ever seen.

    Reply
  32. Rose says:
    May 30, 2018 at 9:02 am

    It does look like an outfit that you would get hot in. Except today materials for all the tennis gear are anything but that. If she is comfortable and she can play the level of tennis that she wants, then it is a win win for her.

    Reply
  33. Ladykeller says:
    May 30, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I could see it being comfortable and supportive. No chafing and helps support her postpartum tummy. Plus – it’s designed by nike – I’m pretty sure a lot of thought and research went into it.

    And she’s a goddess no matter what she wears.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment