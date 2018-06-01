Samantha Bee apologized for truthfully calling Ivanka Trump a C-U-Next-Tuesday

President Donald Trump hosts the White House Sports and Fitness Day

As we discussed yesterday, Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a C-U-Next-Tuesday on Wednesday’s episode of Full Frontal. The context for Bee’s comment was a segment on the Trump Administration’s policy of separating babies and small children from immigrants, and the fact that the administration has LOST nearly 1500 children. During the same weekend (last weekend) where the hashtag #WhereAreTheChildren was trending for 48 hours, Ivanka Trump chose that moment to do one of her little deplorable little counterprogramming moves: she posted a sugary image of herself and her son. This was the same newscycle where we hearing stories of babies and young children literally being ripped from their mothers’ arms.

While covering the story, Bee said to camera, to Ivanka: “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say one mother to another: do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c–t.” The Deplorables got so triggered. Because it was something something ROSEANNE something Ivanka is Precious something BAD WORD! For whatever record, a white woman comparing a black woman to an ape is not the same thing as a white woman calling another white woman a “c-nt.” It’s just not the same. Deal with it. Anyway, the dumb f–king controversy raged for several hours online and then Samantha released an apology:

I wish Bee hadn’t apologized, but I understand why she did. Hell, maybe she even genuinely felt bad. One of the reasons why she apologized was so that the conversation can turn around in some new and exciting ways. Here’s one direction to go in: has Donald Trump ever apologized to any of the people he’s bullied, denigrated, mocked or assaulted? Of course not. If anything, when they ask for an apology, he mocks them even more. (Remember how he mocked the women he sexually assaulted because he said they weren’t attractive enough to be assaulted?)

Here’s another direction to go: while I’m disappointed in Bee for apologizing, let’s talk about all the reasons why Ivanka Trump is truly one of the most despicable people in the world. Maybe Bee apologized so we wouldn’t have to listen endlessly to all of the Deplorable commentators acting like Bee attacked an INNOCENT AND PRECIOUS CHILD. Ivanka is always infantilized with that group, like she needs to be given the same kind of space and protection as the underage child of a president. Complicit bitch, please. Ivanka is 36 f–king years old. She is SENIOR ADVISOR TO THE PRESIDENT. She invites herself into policy meetings, Cabinet meetings, and probably the Situation Room too. She undertakes foreign trips on behalf of the administration. Don’t you dare treat her like a child. Don’t cape for this monstrous, vile woman. She’s a hell of a lot worse than what Samantha Bee called her.

2017 Women Of The Year Awards

White House State Dinner Honoring France's President Emmanuel Macron

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, WENN.

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

101 Responses to “Samantha Bee apologized for truthfully calling Ivanka Trump a C-U-Next-Tuesday”

  1. Big Bertha says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Nazi Barbie is a C*nt. A big one. End of.

    Reply
  2. tracking says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:32 am

    Even though the comment was right on (not a word I use in general, but it was the first one that popped into my mind when I saw the Ista post), it’s good that she apologized. Model a little civility for the current WH, we need more of this.

    Reply
    • LadyMTL says:
      June 1, 2018 at 8:10 am

      Yeah, it’s not a word I use either, unless I’m swearing at some random inanimate object in my home (once I dropped a shampoo bottle right on top of my foot and called the bottle the c-word, heh).

      I do agree that Bee was right on, and an apology can’t really hurt matters…Bee just showed that you can admit to having made a mistake and do it in a respectful way. Like you said, the WH could use a lesson in how to act like a mature adult. I just feel frustrated that now no-one cares about what she was actually saying about the missing kids, just that she called Trumpette a “bad word.”

      Reply
    • Trashaddict says:
      June 1, 2018 at 8:20 am

      Civility hell. We have “civilitied” ourselves into a freaking nightmare. We must learn to master the backhanded compliments of the British, they can insult like nobody else and you won’t even know it. Or, in the parenting model of approach, she could have said, “I apologize. It was not appropriate to call her a C^^^. But it was important to point out that her behavior was C^^^ish.” Wish I was a fly on th wall at the White House. You know, Dirty Donnie probably used that work a hundred times over about Bee when he heard about this!

      Reply
      • Kit says:
        June 1, 2018 at 8:37 am

        I think that’s all she did, she apologised for using an expletive not generally allowed on television, she didn’t apologise for the sentiment. I hope all this publicity brings her lots of new viewers and supporters, I think she’s wonderful.

      • lucy2 says:
        June 1, 2018 at 9:15 am

        Same here, Kit – she apologized for the word, not the sentiment. And if she felt that’s what she wanted to do, that’s her choice. But I’m still glad she did what she did, because it drew a lot of attention to the problem.

    • DearWhitePeople says:
      June 1, 2018 at 8:38 am

      Posting a staged photo of herself and child hugging was tone deaf beyond decibel. So really, nazi barbie had some WORDS waiting to jump on her privilege. However, it’s interesting the WhatAboutIsm soldiers raid every corner of the internet to find some overshadowing comparison.

      Reply
    • NoShame says:
      June 1, 2018 at 8:42 am

      As I said yesterday, Bee handed the deplorables a win on this one. She should have called her a pussy instead and then none of this would have happened.

      Reply
    • Lorelei says:
      June 1, 2018 at 12:32 pm

      It just grates that we are always the ones to do the right thing. I understand the logic behind Michelle Obama’s “go high when they go low” approach, but they ALWAYS keep going lower and we bend over and take it.
      SB called Ivanka a bad word and apologized; Roseanne called VJ a nasty word and was immediately fired and her show cancelled. Yet we will all DIE waiting for any Deplorable to apologize for anything similar, ever. It is incredibly frustrating sometimes.

      Reply
  3. lightpurple says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:34 am

    Samantha, next time, call her something gender neutral. Something like F**KING A$$HOLE will do just fine. Then they can drop all the pretending to care about women and feminism and will have to address with the fact that Ivanka Trump is indeed a F**KING A$$HOLE no matter how pretty they think her plastic face is or how much they like her giant fake boobs or believe her to be the perfect mom even though she dressed a toddler in 3 layers of flannel and quilts on an 85 degree day for a photo op to make herself smell better.

    And can we talk about those pictures above? That’s Nagini at an event for kids fitness. Nagini would like us to believe that the Trump administration has discovered for the first time ever that kids fitness matters and they’re going to do something about it! Like gut Title IX funding . We’re all supposed to forget that the Presidential fitness program has been around schools for eons. My mom blamed Nixon for making her do 100 situps. Back t o the event. It was attended by Herschel Walker, Mariano Rivera and other athletes and a bunch of mostly white kids and what do we get? Pictures of Nagini adjusting her hair. Pictures of Nagini throwing a football. Pictures of Nagini walking. Our tax dollars paid for all those pictures promoting Nagini.

    It has to be gloves off with this snake from this day forward. But using gender neutral terms.

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      June 1, 2018 at 8:20 am

      Grifter Barbie scoops up any program or cause and throws it against the wall hoping it will stick. She needs to appear relevant, dammit. Also, her stolen “causes” take little to no work because previous administration s have done all the heavy lifting. Dr Oz reality TV doctor disgusted me by joining the child fitness board.

      Also, the drump team is now cutting and pasting an image of compassion. Sarah Huckabee with her on cue sniveling in answer to a child asking about gun violence at schools. And some incredibly awkward scene of a kid trying to hug a stiff, fat moronic drump. Grifter is instructing the WH press to make both look human. Once again a complete fail.

      Reply
      • DearWhitePeople says:
        June 1, 2018 at 10:40 am

        “There is a special place in hell for those who prey upon children”- that was nazi barbie quote, no? I suppose she meant, “there is a special place in hell for those who prey upon (insert White Wealthy) children”. ?

    • Kitten says:
      June 1, 2018 at 8:53 am

      I always look forward to your comments about Nagini, LP. Love the passion of your hatred for her.

      Reply
      • lightpurple says:
        June 1, 2018 at 9:10 am

        I’m a non-violent person. And she makes me want to shred things. The attitude of entitlement to my tax dollars combined with her belief that we’re all supposed to worship her artificial face and body and give her that money happily because she has decided that she’s some sort of princess makes my blood boil. I find myself wanting to drive down to JQA’s burial site to talk to his grave about the proper way First Kids conduct themselves in government. And he was QUALIFIED & SENATE CONFIRMED!

    • boredblond says:
      June 1, 2018 at 9:10 am

      Using that term is stupid..it’s using slang for a woman’s anatomy to debase her, and women play along with the (originally male) connotation that it’s dirty and bad. There are plenty of offensive words that would describe her behavior, and I think SB was just being lazy not using them instead

      Reply
      • Elle says:
        June 1, 2018 at 9:49 am

        @boredblond

        Finally, someone says it! The term is extremely derogatory towards all women, even when it’s used by women or aimed at men. It’s a part of rape culture that weaponizes women’s bodies against them. It’s got a long, ugly history and Samantha never should have used it on air. If a man used it, he’d be suspended or fired. I think a lot of people on the left are letting bias into play here. Samantha’s done a lot of good, but she can’t have a pass on this one.

  4. Rescue Cat says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:35 am

    If you’re a public figure and you apologize the people who hated you still hate you and some of the people who supported you start to hate you for backing down. Plus when public figures apoligize their opponents usually just complain about how shitty and insincere the apology was anyway. Might as well stick to your guns and double down.

    Reply
  5. RBC says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:36 am

    Mueller has not dropped any bombshells lately, I am thinking one will land around July 4th. My guess it will be one of 45’s children. Don Jr would not surprise too many people and to be honest 45 would easily throw him under the bus. But Ivanka on the other hand would certainly cause 45 to turn blood red orange in fury. Twitter better get prepared

    Reply
  6. Mrs. WelenMelon says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:37 am

    The Deplorables want their pound of flesh to avenge Roseanne. False equivalences are their thing. Expect more.

    Reply
  7. Becks1 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I also wish she hadn’t apologized but I understand why she did.

    Ivanka is the worst. So is Jared. And I hate how they are often referred to as “kids.” They’re adults.

    Reply
  8. ennuisha says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:43 am

    I’m an old, so forgive me; but I have a real question: when did c*nt become such a bad word? I’m serious! It used to be the equivalent of, say, “jerk”, and then out of the blue (felt like) it became this *terrible*, unutterable word.

    Reply
  9. Lolo86lf says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I still cannot believe that Ivanka would post a picture of herself with her child while nearly 1500 children are missing because of her father’s immigration policies. How cynically insensitive can she possibly be! That picture was a “screw you all” to people sounding the alarm on those missing children.
    My point is Ivanka is indeed a cynical c**t.

    Reply
    • Nic919 says:
      June 1, 2018 at 8:05 am

      While I thought she was blithely profiting from the presidency and corrupt AF, I didn’t think she was truly evil until I saw that photo. Generally she was silent on her dad’s crazy policies so it was hard to tell exactly what she thought. However no one can pretend that she didn’t know what she was doing. She is a hateful human that needs to have her life destroyed and she should got to jail for money laundering as well.

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      June 1, 2018 at 8:21 am

      That was the third picture of herself with that kid she had posted in as many days, all of them heavily staged. She was dragged for the first two, showing the kid at the White House for “lunch” although she had more broccoli & salmon on the kid’s plate than a toddler could eat in a week and the first of the set had the kid wearing a dirty bib, so he had already eaten. That wasn’t enough for her so she pulled this stunt, which is clearly staged. That kid didn’t sleep in those hot clothes.

      She has pulled this crap before. Whenever anything gets rocky, she exploits one of her kids to polish her “pristine, wholesome, sexy mommy” brand. When Orange Dotard started his Muslim ban, she posed in a low cut, high slit evening gown with Jared’s hand groping her ass. She is pure evil.

      Reply
    • gate666 says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:25 am

      same immigration policies followed by obama.

      Reply
  10. klutzy_girl says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:46 am

    Sally Field coming out of nowhere to drag Ivanka was amazing and perfect. I’m still dying.

    https://twitter.com/sally_field/status/1002264847449550848

    Reply
  11. Beth says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:49 am

    I use foul language too much, but It’s not a word I use often, and it’s a lot more insulting than calling a woman ‘female ‘ or ‘girl.’ There are plenty of bad things to call princess Ivanka, and I’m glad Samantha apologized because it proved she was a more decent and better person than Roseanne, Trump, etc who refuse to admit they said something they knew upset someone and might have taken it too far. Ivanka is a f#cking heartless bitch from a family of @ssholes, and that picture proved how clueless she really is

    Reply
  12. Redgrl says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:50 am

    If she felt she had to apologize, I wish she would’ve just said “sorry I used an ugly word. Not sorry for the sentiment and stand by it.”

    Reply
  13. G says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I’m glad she apologised; I understand the sentiment but the word itself I wasn’t comfortable with. Keep thinking of Michelle Obama “they go low we go high”; this wasn’t a particularly high point tbh.

    Reply
    • thaisajs says:
      June 1, 2018 at 11:52 am

      Exactly. I don’t like Ivanka or her father and I’m horrified daily by what is happening to our country. But you don’t need to be needlessly vulgar. I’m highly offended by the use of that word by anyone, in any context. I’m sure others on this board will criticise me as a delicate snowflake but whatever.

      Reply
  14. grabbyhands says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:04 am

    As much as I am not here for the false equivalency of rightfully calling this trick a c*nt (because she is) being the same thing as comparing a POC the child of an ape, my end thought was “What the F*CK were you thinking????”. Save that shiz for a private night with friends. Write it in your burn book. Scream it to the wind. But don’t, for f*ck’s sake, say it on your show. What a frigging idiot.

    Quit giving the right ammunition. It doesn’t matter if what she said is or seems justified. It doesn’t matter if 45 and his ilk say worse because they are never going to be called out on it. Never. If the last two years has taught us nothing else, that should AT LEAST have penetrated. The conversation about how 45 needs to be called out on his sexist hypocrisy is simply never going to take place. At least not while he is in office.

    God knows how long this will now be dragged out and it is at a time when the Democrats/Independent candidates need to be fueling their energy to getting their candidates front and center for the mid-terms, staying on strong messages. They’re not a lock and this isn’t going to help anyone.

    Reply
  15. Jess says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:08 am

    I wish she hadn’t apologized but it did give sally field the chance to respond with the best burn!

    Reply
  16. Snowflake says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:10 am

    Calling someone a bad word is not the same as calling someone an ape. I could not believe some people were saying that it is equivalent. Crazy. Have we really sunk that low? I’m tired of the back and forth, you did this, yeah but you guys did that. I feel like the political divide is greater than ever. On the plus, at least the Republican party can’t claim to be the family values party anymore.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      June 1, 2018 at 8:30 am

      Yes, we’ve really sunk that low. The right is all abou one upping the left at any cost. I know I’mnaive as f$ck but I honestly never thought I’d see the day where blatant lies and willful ignorance would beat out truth and reason.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        June 1, 2018 at 9:04 am

        Nor did I, Esmom, nor did I…
        BTW, did you listen to Pod Save yesterday? It was really good but so effin depressing. Basically, they are telling us to mentally prepare for another 2.5 years on Trump because the GOP is drunk on power and won’t do sh*t to stop that disastrous orange tornado and Dems don’t vote. Plus just the simple math of needing 2/3rds and knowing how steep of a mountain that is to climb. Sigh.

        @ Snowflake-The back and forth is so exhausting and juvenile. I felt better when I wasn’t on the toxic cesspool that is Twitter. I’d rather focus on protesting, calling reps, and voting. Nothing gets accomplished when arguing with these people because they do not respond to facts, logic, or reason. They will never change. We have to be more proactive in terms of voting….and even then, we have to be real with ourselves about how f*cked we are right now. Mueller won’t save us, we must save ourselves.

      • Esmom says:
        June 1, 2018 at 11:59 am

        Kitten, I haven’t listened yet, I’m saving it for my run later. I already was bracing myself for 2+ more years of Trump so it probably won’t depress me more than I already am.

        As for Twitter, I know you didn’t direct your comment at me, but it actually makes me feel better. Unlike FB, where people (not just any people but people I know in real life) mindlessly tend to post garbage and almost no substantive commentary, I find so many Tweets by journalists, activists and other public figures to be really enlightening and often hilarious. And once in awhile I like to go straight to the source and see for myself what, say, Don Jr is posting. I think I might loathe him as much as lightpurple loathes Nagini, lol. That is best done in small doses.

    • Veronica S. says:
      June 1, 2018 at 9:06 am

      C*nt is a misogynistic slur in America, so it’s problematic in other ways depending on the use, but it’s not the same situation at all. Roseanne had a long history of racist behavior and targeted a private citizen – and her show was on a basic network. Samantha Bee is on capable and has an entirely different background and image behind her.

      Reply
  17. flebel says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Personally, I never use the C word – but if I was to ever – Ivanka would be my first thought. I dislike her almost as much as the Prez. Her continuing to promote her businesses for profit while serving in the White House is despicable.

    Reply
  18. smcollins says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:20 am

    I wish she hadn’t apologized either, because when you’re right you’re right no matter how vulgar the term. If she actually felt bad about it then okay, her choice, but I have a feeling she probably received a lot of pressure from the network. We still love you Samantha!

    Reply
  19. HK9 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:30 am

    I would’ve just pulled a Nene “I said what I said” and let the chips fall where they may.

    Reply
  20. Eric says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Samantha is a Boss. She doesn’t need to use coarse language because her digs on the entire crap administration are golden.

    Keep up the assault on Pee-cinct 45!

    Reply
  21. minx says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:32 am

    In the top picture you can see how really unattractive she is, plastic surgery notwithstanding.

    Reply
  22. Eric says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:47 am

    Well now.
    A new name has dropped in from the haze.

    Rick Gerson

    Friend of Jared. Went to the Seychelles meet ‘n’ greet. Mr Mueller is interested in having a chat.

    Neat!

    Reply
  23. Lila says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:01 am

    Does everybody remember the time Trump used that word to describe Sally Yates and then the Trump supporters at his rallies had it printed on their tshirts to describe Hillary? Guess there was no problem with it ,until it was used to describe innocent Ivanka.

    Reply
  24. Veronica S. says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:04 am

    I had mixed feelings about using the word, but I’m more annoyed that she apologized. It’s a highly charged word. If you’re going to use it, mean it. I’m tired of the tone-policing on the left. These people will be monsters regardless of what language you use against them. They’ll always find something to justify their hypocrisy.

    I get why she went for a gendered slur because of how Ivanka uses her white femininity to distract from her family’s actions. If anything, the move struck me as a calculated denunciation of white women like Ivanka who weaponize their femaleness as a shield against criticism of their behavior toward minorities. Vulgar, yes. Very pointed, though.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      June 1, 2018 at 9:09 am

      You expressed that perfectly and helped me understand why, even though I truly DESPISE that word, it just doesn’t bother me at all in this scenario. “Asshole” isn’t quite right to describe her…”shitbag” works better for her dad, “d*ckhead* well that’s for her brothers and….yeah, the c-word is apt here.

      Reply
  25. noway says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:13 am

    I knew this was going to happen, cause the crazy conservatives are just so good at turning it around to them. But aside from it being a false equivalent as Kaiser said, another big difference is it’s not the same company. Unless they have new rules at the FCC and FTC that lets them collude with each other the Main Stream Media as they like to call it aren’t all owned by one company. ABC which still considers itself a major network has done this on both sides. They didn’t air the Blackish episode cause they thought it was too controversial and they are the network that fired Bill Maher for his crazy 9/11 remarks. Now they fire Roseanne. I don’t think this is really out of character for ABC. TBS still considers itself a cable company and they do other things. I think people need to look at this more if it was your job. Would you be fired? Some and probably most would fire you. Some you would get away with it. That’s life not sure why crazy conservatives want it fair. If life was fairthen Trump who lost the popular vote, had his son meet with Russian operatives to find dirt on Hillary, was accused of sexually assaulting many women, who routinely calls women pigs, immigrants animals and says he can’t go by a beautiful woman without wanting to grab their p**sy would be punished and not our President.

    Reply
  26. TyrantDestroyed says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:23 am

    Nazi Barbie is a almost a middle age woman not an innocent child. She knows well what she does and she deserves the heat

    Reply
  27. Darla says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:46 am

    I would never be able to put into words my utter contempt for Ivanka. But I wish Bee hadn’t used that word because in this country it is sooooo misogynistic. Let’s not pretend that misogyny didn’t play a huge role in this past election. It did.

    But what I find most fascinating is just how ignorant and really, pig-stupid the deplorables are. They were screeching about the 1st amendment in defense of Roseanne. Well the 1st amendment does not protect you from consequences of your words. What happened to Roseanne had nothing to do with the 1st amendment.

    Now, the White House coming out and demanding Bee be fired for something she said? Yeah, 1st amendment issue there.

    Reply
  28. Helen Smith says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Nah. I’m of the mind that if you think a liberal is a C word don’t say it and the same goes for a conservative. If you want to elevate the dialogue in America you need to avoid gutter vocabulary. Otherwise, you are part of the political dialogue problem plaguing America right now.

    Reply
  29. girl_ninja says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:44 am

    Ivank Trump is gross.

    Reply
  30. Lyla says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:24 am

    I wish she didn’t apologize. I know some advertisers left – good riddance – bah bye State Farm, I never liked you anyways. They didn’t care when Ted Nugent or Roseanne called Hillary a see you next Tuesday. What about all those shirts the deplorable happily wore that said Hillary is a c-word, vote trump.

    And now deplorables are saying that no one ever made fun of Chelsea when she was the first daughter. Smh. Seriously, I’m younger than Chelsea and I remember people calling her ugly, a dog, a donkey, etc. Chelsea was literally a child, Ivanka is 36 and works for her father’s administration.

    Reply
  31. Jaded says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:42 am

    There is no word in the English language that adequately describes the foulness of that woman. Perhaps the German word “Miststück” can be used – it’s a gender neutral word that can mean either b*tch or b*stard. Then there’s the Spanish version “Coño” which sounds a little less harsh than C-U Next Tuesday. Finally, here is the French version – “Salope”. I think that just about covers it – we now have an international cornucopia of insults to describe her.

    Reply
  32. JRenee says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:54 am

    She’s complicit. She’s using her role that she shouldn’t have to build her business. That photo of her and the child was not random.
    1500 children of color separated from their families on orders from her dad and that is the moment to post THAT PHOTO. It was a C U next Tuesday thing to do.
    She is not there to positively influence her dad, she’s there for the taking. She and her husband who quietly received full security clearance just recently.
    Everyone who aids in this sham abuse of power is complicit.
    Disturbing that it’s all transparently being done!

    Reply
  33. Mina says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    I really don’t understand the way US politics work sometimes. They pride themselves in their democracy, yet they have a nepotism that you only see in dictatorships. In my country, there’s outrage if an elected politician/member of the gorvernments gives a job to their relatives just because they are family. I can’t understand how the US President is allowed to assign roles to all his kids. Ivanka is most definitely not suited, in any way really, for the role she’s supposed to be playing.

    Reply
  34. Lyla says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:09 pm

    Oh, just wanted to add…I see none of the deplorables had a problem with feckless. Lmao

    Reply
  35. Lorelei says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    @Kaiser: I just wanted to say I think this is one of the best posts you’ve ever written, and that is a high bar.

    From slipping “truthfully” into the headline, which was sublimely perfect, to “for whatever record” which made me LOL, and then laying the situation out to show the hypocrisy so clearly- bravo, truly.

    Not to mention that this is not what you signed up for, to be a political reporter. But your coverage since the election is some of the best I’ve read. Thank you for taking it on and for all of your hard and great work 👏🏻

    Reply
  36. Bailie says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:30 pm

    I think this awful, useless and empty headed Ivanka Trump deserves a lot worse than “CUNT”.

    She is a despicable human being and a disgrace to the human race, but I still would have not have called her a cunt, if I was Samantha B.

    Unfortunately, it solves nothing and the focus is off the very real and very serious issue of those poor innocent missing children.

    I hope that TRUMP, his horrendous family and his gang get one day what they deserve and some.

    To treat human beings in such a heartless way, especially children is beyond wrong.

    I wish that the people in the United States would finally stand up to this so called administration by staging GENERAL STRIKES which would threaten the economy, because in the United States that would garner a lot of attention, since it’s a very materialistic society and it could effect corporations and people’s finances in a negative way.

    Many countries in the world had success with such approach.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment