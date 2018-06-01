Samantha Bee apologized for truthfully calling Ivanka Trump a C-U-Next-Tuesday

As we discussed yesterday, Samantha Bee called Ivanka Trump a C-U-Next-Tuesday on Wednesday’s episode of Full Frontal. The context for Bee’s comment was a segment on the Trump Administration’s policy of separating babies and small children from immigrants, and the fact that the administration has LOST nearly 1500 children. During the same weekend (last weekend) where the hashtag #WhereAreTheChildren was trending for 48 hours, Ivanka Trump chose that moment to do one of her little deplorable little counterprogramming moves: she posted a sugary image of herself and her son. This was the same newscycle where we hearing stories of babies and young children literally being ripped from their mothers’ arms.

While covering the story, Bee said to camera, to Ivanka: “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say one mother to another: do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c–t.” The Deplorables got so triggered. Because it was something something ROSEANNE something Ivanka is Precious something BAD WORD! For whatever record, a white woman comparing a black woman to an ape is not the same thing as a white woman calling another white woman a “c-nt.” It’s just not the same. Deal with it. Anyway, the dumb f–king controversy raged for several hours online and then Samantha released an apology:

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) May 31, 2018

I wish Bee hadn’t apologized, but I understand why she did. Hell, maybe she even genuinely felt bad. One of the reasons why she apologized was so that the conversation can turn around in some new and exciting ways. Here’s one direction to go in: has Donald Trump ever apologized to any of the people he’s bullied, denigrated, mocked or assaulted? Of course not. If anything, when they ask for an apology, he mocks them even more. (Remember how he mocked the women he sexually assaulted because he said they weren’t attractive enough to be assaulted?)

Here’s another direction to go: while I’m disappointed in Bee for apologizing, let’s talk about all the reasons why Ivanka Trump is truly one of the most despicable people in the world. Maybe Bee apologized so we wouldn’t have to listen endlessly to all of the Deplorable commentators acting like Bee attacked an INNOCENT AND PRECIOUS CHILD. Ivanka is always infantilized with that group, like she needs to be given the same kind of space and protection as the underage child of a president. Complicit bitch, please. Ivanka is 36 f–king years old. She is SENIOR ADVISOR TO THE PRESIDENT. She invites herself into policy meetings, Cabinet meetings, and probably the Situation Room too. She undertakes foreign trips on behalf of the administration. Don’t you dare treat her like a child. Don’t cape for this monstrous, vile woman. She’s a hell of a lot worse than what Samantha Bee called her.