How bad is LeAnn Rimes’ makeup, on a scale of ‘dear God’ to ‘yikes’?

LeAnn Rimes performed at The Abbey in West Hollywood last night, and she happily posed for photos outside the venue, which you can see here. CB actually alerted me to these pics because LeAnn’s makeup is such a tragedy. I tend to believe that “stage makeup” usually looks heavy-handed and clownish in candid photos, and maybe LeAnn’s makeup looked better on stage. But I don’t see how – it’s the combination of too-dark eye makeup and nude lips. It makes her look rather ghoulish, right? The makeup makes me understand why she tends to prefer a more natural look normally.
LeAnn also performed in what amounts to a see-through blouse. What is going on with her? She can go silent for months, not stirring up any controversy, and then suddenly she turns up at this venue in a breezy little blouse and no pants and suddenly I’m like “okay, there’s something going on with her.” This is what she tweeted a few days ago:
Tomorrow kicks off the beginning of some good times through the weekend! Music Surprises, My sweet stepson’s bday, Da Beach 🏖 , @RayLaMontagne at the Greek, my man back home to LovE on… #lotstobethankfulfor #goodtimes
Hope you all have some joyous plans too! ❤️
— LeAnn Rimes Cibrian (@leannrimes) May 31, 2018
“…My man back home to LovE on…” Hm. Huh. I had to look it up – Eddie’s new gig is a role on the show Take Two, where he plays a private investigator (I’ve seen the ads for it). Apparently, he’s been filming the show in Vancouver… with Rachel Bilson, whom LeAnn has been Single-White-Female-ing for months. My guess is that the “back home to LovE on” means that he comes home to LA on the weekends? Oh, that’s interesting. When Eddie is off, on location, I wonder what he’s up to in his downtime. Maybe that’s why LeAnn seems a tad “extra” in these photos.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
She looks scary…plus, put some pants on
She looks like a person who lost touch with reality wondering around a hospital picking up diffrent colored sharpies and applying them as she’s walking around singing I feel Pretty in a baby doll voice. I know what happened to Baby Jane now…she stopped by the mortuary to have her makeup applied.
Since she straight up copies/single white females Brandi, maybe she bumped into Glanville when she had the flu.
Wonder “Whatever happened to Baby Jane?”? Well, here she is folk! Safe and …sound….?
Sorry, but this pic looks like it can be the cover of the next Stephen King novel.
ETA: Those eyebrows are definitely in Rachel Bilson territory! Scary!!
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/185140234658661435/
I think she followed a Rachel Bilson makeup tutorial, with no thought for how it would look with her skin colouring and stronger features. Rachel pulls off that smoky eye really nicely… but on Leanne this just looks ridiculous.
@Jan and @Megan I thought maybe she was trying a new makeup look and/or new makeup artist. I try the benefit of the doubt, but it does look like swf-ing Rachel B.
I did see the ads for the series and her hubby and Rachel both look great.
I think it’s a “work done” face plus opiate fashion sense kind of thing.
As if I wasn’t traumatized enough by the makeup and see through blouse-dress,my blood ran cold at the horror of those shoes 😰(And I think they match her lipstick like,intentionally)
I know how mean this all sounds but dear GOD shouldn’t she know?? It’s like she went to sleep at a sorority house and woke up to a prank.
Leanne is looking casket sharp! 😷
That’s what I thought too! Lol!
That lipstick shade doesn’t look good on many people. You really have to have the right undertones to pull that off.
I think it would look ok on her without the sh*t show on her eye area.
Switch her foundation to a light B.B. cream, no eye makeup except eyeliner, and that lipstick, and she would just look natural and kinda relaxed.
This is just unacceptable on any level.
Agreed. Eddie must have told her he likes a lighter lip or something, and this doesn’t work. Not sure what colour would work betters with Lees undertones of manic desperation though.
😂😂😂
Either Rachel Bilson or someone else on that set wears that colour of lipstick, I’d bet my paycheck. This woman can’t not SWF anyone he gets close to, or mentions, or looks at, or has the misfortune to be female and cross his path while with her.
I agree that the shade of lipstick is off – too orange to be a nude lip on her.
It’s also the shape of her brows, right? This is very clown shaped instead of a flattering arch.
And did she get new veneers on her teeth?
The brows are giving me Joan Crawford circa 1950s vibes.
If someone has told her to play up her brows like this, they aren’t doing her any favors. It’s both aging on her and really makes her face look out of whack.
I mean a 1950s vibe would explain those horrific fluffy slipper shoes….
It looks like a 1950s/early 1960s catalog photo shoot gone wrong.
She looks like she got cornered by a Younique representative.
The worst! My husband and I will occasionally get some guilty entertainment by watching the Facebook videos of these reps putting on makeup.
Props for being able to look past the insufferable to see humor. Lmao
Bwahahaha
She looks like a Fembot from Austin Powers.
More specifically sh looks like Alec Baldwin dressed as Fembot. It’s creeping me out.
Alec, the two Joan’s…y’all are noting a lot of (accurate) resemblances.
It’s a new look, and aside from the wrong shade of lipstick, I like it. It’s good to change it up.
It’s like she sewed someone else’s face over her face. Yikes.
And also, she seems to have forgotten half her outfit.
That lipstick isn’t nude, it’s peach. Yikes! And the outfit?!?
Nothing about that look is good.
That header picture got me. I never read/comment on LeAnn because I hardly know her outside of her crazy private life but I’m not disappointed here. I wasn’t expecting that dreadful outfit on top of the ghoulish make-up. That is…consistent.
Her make up looks awful but she also looks batshit crazy in that outfit, good lord, and what’s up with her teeth?! Looks like dentures about to come out or something.
I saw a funny picture of her floating around last week, she’s with Kermit the frog and she posted a very filtered one to her Instagram but on his account it’s the original and holy crap does she look bad. I thought she had decent skin all this time but turns out she filters the shit out of herself, lol.
I was going to say you were a bit harsh with how her skin looks like on the Kermit page. Then I found out she’s 35? (Or so she says)
You’re probably right on the harshness, but I think I was just shocked at the difference. Even though I can’t stsnd her I always thought her skin was gorgeous and she even said not long ago she doesn’t have wrinkles, which is clearly not true! There’s nothing wrong with wrinkles at her age, and I have them for sure at 37!
While her skin is most likely dry from all the tanning, it’s the makeup that’s the issue. She needs to exfoliate, moisturize, and then figure out a new primer or foundation. The ones she’s got on in that picture clearly aren’t compatible. The light crows feet and forehead wrinkles are acceptable (and I’ll even say refreshing – I’m glad she’s not used fillers and overly botoxed) for a 30something.
Yeah – it’s full coverage foundation caking into whatever lines/pores she has. I’m also in my mid-thirties, and there is no way I’d use that stuff now.
Otherwise looks like she has good skin – it’s really her best feature.
Perhaps she applied it with her feet? Or maybe the kids had a special school project?
Or she lost a bet on Eddie’s ability to keep it in his pants…
I can see the look she is going for. Kinda. Especially with the heels. It’s just that she comes no where close to pulling it off.
Yeah, it’s like a poor imitation of a Lady Gaga outfit. It’s fun to try out new looks, but this just didn’t work on any level.
She’s pretty clearly going for “boudoir sexy” with a hint of retro, but it’s………….. not a good look. Poorly executed hair and make-up and an outfit that *should* in theory be sexy but somehow just isn’t. On paper, lacy lingerie under a sheer pajama-like blouse, heels with a fluff of fur, and a smokey eye is sexy. The way she’s put it together it comes off as just strange.
Oh dear.
What’s going on with the upper cheek and under eye area?? That weird purplish hue makes her look like a zombie. It looks intentional too because she also has peach blush on just below. Maybe they were going for a walking dead effect??
the eye makeup is really bad. it was like she tried to put it on with no mirror.
What is going on with her earlobes? They look like Silly Putty, esp contrasted w her purple cheeks
Surprised she has not rented a home in Vancouver to keep an eye on Eddie. Something is going on with her and Eddie…..
she has
When will the sheer clothing end? Her makeup and dress are hideous. She’s an unattractive person, and that color lipstick looks bad on everyone, even gorgeous women. Ugh. Granny panties and fuzzy, strappy heels make me cringe
What the…?! Wow. All that keeps running through my head is the tv show in The Lego Movie (“Honey, where are my paaaaaaants?”). I give this whole look a big “Yikes!”
LOL
Oh dear. IMO this looks like something more than just bad make-up and questionable clothing to me… Her parents did her wrong when they pushed her into the spotlight so young.
The makeup is bad but I’m more concerned about the no pants dance.
I’ve been behind on news with these people. Having enjoyed most of Rachel Bilson’s work and seeing her in lots of things, dare I say Le is trying to look like her in this pic! Except the lack of pants… that’s just weird.
I didn’t know she was SWFing Rachel but now I totes believe it and see it. Good luck to her with that … wonder what’s up with Eddie… that guy can’t stay faithful to save his life.
Is it just or does her face look different?
I thought so too … she’s had some work done in addition to the horrific make-up situation. I didn’t even recognize her at first, yikes. YIKES.
Same here. I wonder if the horrible make-up was to throw off the fact that her entire face has changed.
Like I said in a previous GaGa post: if the name wasn’t in the header, I wouldn’t have recognized her right away (on a Mariah’s “I don’t know her” level). The HEAVY make up might be proving to be more of an indicator than distractor to some “work (like Kim K and her stark hair/wig color changes).”
Holy sh*t, she look batsh*t crazy. Hahaha!
Her eyebrows are way too dark.. I can almost look past the eye makeup, but the eyebrows and the lipstick are terrible. Poor LeAnn.
Her eyebrows are bad. There seems to be an epidemic of nightmare eyebrows on so many people lately. Yikes ! That terrible peach lipstick should never have been made
She looks like someone who dressed themselves while drunk or mid-breakdown. Weird dirty looking hair, make-up that was applied in a rush, without a proper mirror, or in a dark room, a hideous negligee ensemble and ridiculous looking slippers/shoes. I’m sorry, but this is just plain sad. Her use of the word LovE and history of being a SWF lunatic prevents me from feeling any pity for her though. She almost looks like she’s been crying and had to quickly get ready and the result was this debacle.
Yeah that “LovE” thing is really childish, not something a mature grown woman would do, it’s embarrassing.
I’ll get to her makeup after I digest what she’s wearing….what the hell is that?? Her makeup is as bad as the outfit which makes it really, really, really bad. Wow.
See thru top and fuzzy top pumps..like something from a 50s playboy mag..and the makeup is just bizarre
Joan Crawford had a rough night.😂
So did Joan Van Ark.
LOL!
Crawford and Van Ark had a baby.
LeAnn has wonderful skin and beautifully colored eyes, and she looks best with none to very little makeup on, but she ALWAYS goes for the caked-on look. She should know by now that smokey eyes will never work for her because of the shape of her eye area. The lipstick just looks disgusting. The color of… puss? Come on!
Her fashion choices, as per usual, are awful.
My guess is that “less is more” with makeup in her case. She looked fresh and cute just a few years ago (before Mr. C/starvation/etc.).
I don’t want to sound mean, but in some recent photos her face appears more masculine. Not sure if that is heavy contouring?
Yeah – she’s already got a strong facial structure….. contouring does her no favours.
It’s another example of that heavy-Instagram makeup look that so many people are trying nowadays….. it really does not work on LR.
Everything about this is a mess. She has hooded eyes and the eye makeup is terrible on her. The lipstick color looks awful. The outfit makes her look short and stumpy because the underwear and bra, which for some reason she thought you should see, don’t fit her well. The shirt is heinous and she forgot her pants. The shoes look like something cheesy you would buy Frederick’s of Hollywood. And her hair, while it looks nice, doesn’t match anything else going on in these photos.
Sarah Jessica Parker’s little sister got in her makeup bag again. Twins
There’s so much going on with this whole look – if you can call it that – I don’t know where to start. It’s like she’s channeling “Valley of the Dolls” but forgot to put her pajama bottoms on. And the makeup is wrong on so many levels.
WHAT THE ACTUAL F*** IS GOING ON WITH HER FACE?
Hello, Baby Jane Hudson.
Wow. That is the worst she has ever looked. The lipstick is probably the worst part and I have no comment on the outfit. I don’t usually comment on appearance, but this entire look compelled me to.
I don’t think it’s wrong to comment on aspects of people’s looks that they have control over/can change easily- makeup can be washed off, clothes can be changed. So we can critique those. Maybe she is reading this right now, and we are being helpful 😂
This looks like a budget wax museum figure of LeeAnn Rimes.
I think she almost looks okay, but something went wrong with the eyebrows. I know super-dark brows are a look, but (and maybe it’s combined with too-dark eyeshadow) the inner corners seem to come down too far? That’s what’s throwing it off for me.
There is a direction there that I think could look good – not sure what it is – the strong brow? Definitely not the lips. But it all seems to have veered off track pretty quickly.
I figured what it is that I like about it – though it’s a mess overall – there is something about it that makes her look like Robin Wright. And I love Robin’s face.
Has Rachel Bilsonbposted photos of herself wearing dirty looking make up recently?
Channeling my great aunt…That Rimes girl might be kind of pretty if she didn’t wear such awful makeup and look so cheap. BLESS HER HEART!
If Eddie’s show takes off and he’s steadily employed and rebuilding, do you think he will pull the ripcord on this mess?
Eddie will never be steadily employed. The only reason he got with Leann was so he wouldn’t have to remain steadily employed.
If he can afford a few toys and his preferred zip code on his own, possibly so.
Wonder if he’s asked his mommy (his checkbook keeper, per Brandi) if he can? 😂
How is no one commenting on what a lucky girl Rachel Bilson is to have a shot at Eddie and his own personal circus?
Based on the (awful) outfit and the bit of wave to the hair, it looks like she tried to do a 60s make-up; dark statement eye, nude lip. But obvs failed miserably with all those components.
My dad would’ve called that “Raccoon in a Snowstorm” make-up….
Did she get new teeth?
I work at a law firm and an intern showed up to work on the first day in a dress that looked almost identical to this outfit. As I got into the elevator I heard one of the other employees ask, did that young woman forget to wear pants with her shirt? I am hearing that in my head as I look at that outfit. It wasn’t a good look for either person.
Liz – GAH! I weep for that girl’s career potential if no one teaches her the importance of remembering your pants.
Gotta say she looks like a corpse. And what is up with the granny underwear under a sheer blouse? Someone is out to get her, telling her this would be an edgy look, then laughing at the pictures.
Just wow.. I guess she must not own a mirror?
Leann went right past yikes to holy shit! She looks like she ran smack into Sarah Jessica Parker – bad hair, too-dark eyes, ugly outfit and all. Maybe SJP should look into asking Leann to be in her imaginary SATC 3.
I’m lmao with the plastered hair on top. And secured with a hair clip to make sure it stays that way.
I actually saw her at the Vancouver airport about a month ago so she’s clearly visiting her MAN while he films.
La Cage Aux Nope. Her whole get up looks like she belongs in a day cruise talent show created by the passengers. You know one of the ones that docks in bizarre locales and has a couple of broke down slot machines.
OR
This is a still from a made for TV movie about the Tenderloin district in 78.
Holy eyebrows!!!! I didn’t even read the comments yet but nope, nope, nope. She needs a friend to tell her what’s up. Everyone needs that friend. Don’t surround yourself with ‘yes’ people.
I think I got an identical color palette from a salesperson at Sephora. In some lights it looked good, and in others, it looked like this photo. Unfortunately, it took me a while to realize. Just like LeeAnn.
