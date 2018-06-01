How bad is LeAnn Rimes’ makeup, on a scale of ‘dear God’ to ‘yikes’?

LeAnn Rimes performed at The Abbey in West Hollywood last night, and she happily posed for photos outside the venue, which you can see here. CB actually alerted me to these pics because LeAnn’s makeup is such a tragedy. I tend to believe that “stage makeup” usually looks heavy-handed and clownish in candid photos, and maybe LeAnn’s makeup looked better on stage. But I don’t see how – it’s the combination of too-dark eye makeup and nude lips. It makes her look rather ghoulish, right? The makeup makes me understand why she tends to prefer a more natural look normally.

LeAnn also performed in what amounts to a see-through blouse. What is going on with her? She can go silent for months, not stirring up any controversy, and then suddenly she turns up at this venue in a breezy little blouse and no pants and suddenly I’m like “okay, there’s something going on with her.” This is what she tweeted a few days ago:

“…My man back home to LovE on…” Hm. Huh. I had to look it up – Eddie’s new gig is a role on the show Take Two, where he plays a private investigator (I’ve seen the ads for it). Apparently, he’s been filming the show in Vancouver… with Rachel Bilson, whom LeAnn has been Single-White-Female-ing for months. My guess is that the “back home to LovE on” means that he comes home to LA on the weekends? Oh, that’s interesting. When Eddie is off, on location, I wonder what he’s up to in his downtime. Maybe that’s why LeAnn seems a tad “extra” in these photos.

102 Responses to “How bad is LeAnn Rimes’ makeup, on a scale of ‘dear God’ to ‘yikes’?”

  1. Kitty says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:46 am

    She looks scary…plus, put some pants on

    Reply
  2. Erinn says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:47 am

    That lipstick shade doesn’t look good on many people. You really have to have the right undertones to pull that off.

    Reply
  3. Elva says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:48 am

    She looks like she got cornered by a Younique representative.

    Reply
  4. Jenns says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:49 am

    She looks like a Fembot from Austin Powers.

    Reply
  5. jferber says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:50 am

    It’s a new look, and aside from the wrong shade of lipstick, I like it. It’s good to change it up.

    Reply
  6. grabbyhands says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:50 am

    It’s like she sewed someone else’s face over her face. Yikes.

    And also, she seems to have forgotten half her outfit.

    Reply
  7. Danielle says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:51 am

    That lipstick isn’t nude, it’s peach. Yikes! And the outfit?!?

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:51 am

    Nothing about that look is good.

    Reply
  9. Babs says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:53 am

    That header picture got me. I never read/comment on LeAnn because I hardly know her outside of her crazy private life but I’m not disappointed here. I wasn’t expecting that dreadful outfit on top of the ghoulish make-up. That is…consistent.

    Reply
  10. Jess says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:55 am

    Her make up looks awful but she also looks batshit crazy in that outfit, good lord, and what’s up with her teeth?! Looks like dentures about to come out or something.

    I saw a funny picture of her floating around last week, she’s with Kermit the frog and she posted a very filtered one to her Instagram but on his account it’s the original and holy crap does she look bad. I thought she had decent skin all this time but turns out she filters the shit out of herself, lol.

    Reply
    • Honest B says:
      June 1, 2018 at 8:17 am

      I was going to say you were a bit harsh with how her skin looks like on the Kermit page. Then I found out she’s 35? (Or so she says)

      Reply
      • Jess says:
        June 1, 2018 at 9:51 am

        You’re probably right on the harshness, but I think I was just shocked at the difference. Even though I can’t stsnd her I always thought her skin was gorgeous and she even said not long ago she doesn’t have wrinkles, which is clearly not true! There’s nothing wrong with wrinkles at her age, and I have them for sure at 37!

    • Samigirl says:
      June 1, 2018 at 10:39 am

      While her skin is most likely dry from all the tanning, it’s the makeup that’s the issue. She needs to exfoliate, moisturize, and then figure out a new primer or foundation. The ones she’s got on in that picture clearly aren’t compatible. The light crows feet and forehead wrinkles are acceptable (and I’ll even say refreshing – I’m glad she’s not used fillers and overly botoxed) for a 30something.

      Reply
      • mk says:
        June 1, 2018 at 12:20 pm

        Yeah – it’s full coverage foundation caking into whatever lines/pores she has. I’m also in my mid-thirties, and there is no way I’d use that stuff now.

        Otherwise looks like she has good skin – it’s really her best feature.

  11. Anonymouse says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Perhaps she applied it with her feet? Or maybe the kids had a special school project?

    Reply
  12. Plaidsheets says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I can see the look she is going for. Kinda. Especially with the heels. It’s just that she comes no where close to pulling it off.

    Reply
    • WingKingdom says:
      June 1, 2018 at 8:28 am

      Yeah, it’s like a poor imitation of a Lady Gaga outfit. It’s fun to try out new looks, but this just didn’t work on any level.

      Reply
    • Wren says:
      June 1, 2018 at 12:22 pm

      She’s pretty clearly going for “boudoir sexy” with a hint of retro, but it’s………….. not a good look. Poorly executed hair and make-up and an outfit that *should* in theory be sexy but somehow just isn’t. On paper, lacy lingerie under a sheer pajama-like blouse, heels with a fluff of fur, and a smokey eye is sexy. The way she’s put it together it comes off as just strange.

      Reply
  13. minx says:
    June 1, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Oh dear.

    Reply
  14. Naptime says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:00 am

    What’s going on with the upper cheek and under eye area?? That weird purplish hue makes her look like a zombie. It looks intentional too because she also has peach blush on just below. Maybe they were going for a walking dead effect??

    Reply
  15. RBC says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:01 am

    Surprised she has not rented a home in Vancouver to keep an eye on Eddie. Something is going on with her and Eddie…..

    Reply
  16. Beth says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:04 am

    When will the sheer clothing end? Her makeup and dress are hideous. She’s an unattractive person, and that color lipstick looks bad on everyone, even gorgeous women. Ugh. Granny panties and fuzzy, strappy heels make me cringe

    Reply
  17. smcollins says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:04 am

    What the…?! Wow. All that keeps running through my head is the tv show in The Lego Movie (“Honey, where are my paaaaaaants?”). I give this whole look a big “Yikes!”

    Reply
  18. Wellsie says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Oh dear. IMO this looks like something more than just bad make-up and questionable clothing to me… Her parents did her wrong when they pushed her into the spotlight so young.

    Reply
  19. Honest B says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:09 am

    The makeup is bad but I’m more concerned about the no pants dance.

    Reply
  20. Carrie1 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:12 am

    I’ve been behind on news with these people. Having enjoyed most of Rachel Bilson’s work and seeing her in lots of things, dare I say Le is trying to look like her in this pic! Except the lack of pants… that’s just weird.

    I didn’t know she was SWFing Rachel but now I totes believe it and see it. Good luck to her with that … wonder what’s up with Eddie… that guy can’t stay faithful to save his life.

    Reply
  21. Snowflake says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Is it just or does her face look different?

    Reply
  22. K-Peace says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Holy sh*t, she look batsh*t crazy. Hahaha!

    Reply
  23. EMc says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:25 am

    Her eyebrows are way too dark.. I can almost look past the eye makeup, but the eyebrows and the lipstick are terrible. Poor LeAnn.

    Reply
  24. Deanne says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:27 am

    She looks like someone who dressed themselves while drunk or mid-breakdown. Weird dirty looking hair, make-up that was applied in a rush, without a proper mirror, or in a dark room, a hideous negligee ensemble and ridiculous looking slippers/shoes. I’m sorry, but this is just plain sad. Her use of the word LovE and history of being a SWF lunatic prevents me from feeling any pity for her though. She almost looks like she’s been crying and had to quickly get ready and the result was this debacle.

    Reply
  25. HK9 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:33 am

    I’ll get to her makeup after I digest what she’s wearing….what the hell is that?? Her makeup is as bad as the outfit which makes it really, really, really bad. Wow.

    Reply
  26. Mamasan says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Joan Crawford had a rough night.😂

    Reply
  27. Sway says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:41 am

    LeAnn has wonderful skin and beautifully colored eyes, and she looks best with none to very little makeup on, but she ALWAYS goes for the caked-on look. She should know by now that smokey eyes will never work for her because of the shape of her eye area. The lipstick just looks disgusting. The color of… puss? Come on!
    Her fashion choices, as per usual, are awful.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      June 1, 2018 at 8:51 am

      My guess is that “less is more” with makeup in her case. She looked fresh and cute just a few years ago (before Mr. C/starvation/etc.).

      I don’t want to sound mean, but in some recent photos her face appears more masculine. Not sure if that is heavy contouring?

      Reply
  28. Ms says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Everything about this is a mess. She has hooded eyes and the eye makeup is terrible on her. The lipstick color looks awful. The outfit makes her look short and stumpy because the underwear and bra, which for some reason she thought you should see, don’t fit her well. The shirt is heinous and she forgot her pants. The shoes look like something cheesy you would buy Frederick’s of Hollywood. And her hair, while it looks nice, doesn’t match anything else going on in these photos.

    Reply
  29. Nancy says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Sarah Jessica Parker’s little sister got in her makeup bag again. Twins

    Reply
  30. Sherry says:
    June 1, 2018 at 8:57 am

    There’s so much going on with this whole look – if you can call it that – I don’t know where to start. It’s like she’s channeling “Valley of the Dolls” but forgot to put her pajama bottoms on. And the makeup is wrong on so many levels.

    Reply
  31. ocjulia says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:00 am

    WHAT THE ACTUAL F*** IS GOING ON WITH HER FACE?

    Reply
  32. Pamela says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Hello, Baby Jane Hudson.

    Reply
  33. Melanie Coombs says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Wow. That is the worst she has ever looked. The lipstick is probably the worst part and I have no comment on the outfit. I don’t usually comment on appearance, but this entire look compelled me to.

    Reply
    • WingKingdom says:
      June 1, 2018 at 10:12 am

      I don’t think it’s wrong to comment on aspects of people’s looks that they have control over/can change easily- makeup can be washed off, clothes can be changed. So we can critique those. Maybe she is reading this right now, and we are being helpful 😂

      Reply
  34. Chaine says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:12 am

    This looks like a budget wax museum figure of LeeAnn Rimes.

    Reply
  35. Emily says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:17 am

    I think she almost looks okay, but something went wrong with the eyebrows. I know super-dark brows are a look, but (and maybe it’s combined with too-dark eyeshadow) the inner corners seem to come down too far? That’s what’s throwing it off for me.

    Reply
  36. Philo says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:34 am

    There is a direction there that I think could look good – not sure what it is – the strong brow? Definitely not the lips. But it all seems to have veered off track pretty quickly.

    Reply
  37. Ladykeller says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:43 am

    Has Rachel Bilsonbposted photos of herself wearing dirty looking make up recently?

    Reply
  38. Giddy says:
    June 1, 2018 at 9:53 am

    Channeling my great aunt…That Rimes girl might be kind of pretty if she didn’t wear such awful makeup and look so cheap. BLESS HER HEART!

    Reply
  39. Layla Beans says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:22 am

    If Eddie’s show takes off and he’s steadily employed and rebuilding, do you think he will pull the ripcord on this mess?

    Reply
  40. Bettyrose says:
    June 1, 2018 at 10:45 am

    How is no one commenting on what a lucky girl Rachel Bilson is to have a shot at Eddie and his own personal circus?

    Reply
  41. mtam says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:03 am

    Based on the (awful) outfit and the bit of wave to the hair, it looks like she tried to do a 60s make-up; dark statement eye, nude lip. But obvs failed miserably with all those components.

    Reply
  42. Thnuggaboo says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:10 am

    My dad would’ve called that “Raccoon in a Snowstorm” make-up….

    Reply
  43. Victoria says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Did she get new teeth?

    Reply
  44. Liz version 700 says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:16 am

    I work at a law firm and an intern showed up to work on the first day in a dress that looked almost identical to this outfit. As I got into the elevator I heard one of the other employees ask, did that young woman forget to wear pants with her shirt? I am hearing that in my head as I look at that outfit. It wasn’t a good look for either person.

    Reply
  45. WhatThe says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Gotta say she looks like a corpse. And what is up with the granny underwear under a sheer blouse? Someone is out to get her, telling her this would be an edgy look, then laughing at the pictures.

    Reply
  46. Green_eyes says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:46 am

    Just wow.. I guess she must not own a mirror?

    Reply
  47. brutalethyl says:
    June 1, 2018 at 11:48 am

    Leann went right past yikes to holy shit! She looks like she ran smack into Sarah Jessica Parker – bad hair, too-dark eyes, ugly outfit and all. Maybe SJP should look into asking Leann to be in her imaginary SATC 3.

    Reply
  48. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    I’m lmao with the plastered hair on top. And secured with a hair clip to make sure it stays that way.

    Reply
  49. ichooseme says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    I actually saw her at the Vancouver airport about a month ago so she’s clearly visiting her MAN while he films.

    Reply
  50. magnoliarose says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:33 pm

    La Cage Aux Nope. Her whole get up looks like she belongs in a day cruise talent show created by the passengers. You know one of the ones that docks in bizarre locales and has a couple of broke down slot machines.
    OR
    This is a still from a made for TV movie about the Tenderloin district in 78.

    Reply
  51. HeyThere! says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:42 pm

    Holy eyebrows!!!! I didn’t even read the comments yet but nope, nope, nope. She needs a friend to tell her what’s up. Everyone needs that friend. Don’t surround yourself with ‘yes’ people.

    Reply
  52. Dr_Snark says:
    June 1, 2018 at 12:47 pm

    I think I got an identical color palette from a salesperson at Sephora. In some lights it looked good, and in others, it looked like this photo. Unfortunately, it took me a while to realize. Just like LeeAnn.

    Reply

