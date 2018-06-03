Johnny Depp’s fans are worried about him following his appearances in Russia

Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry of The Hollywood Vampires, live in Moscow

Here are some photos of Johnny Depp performing with the Hollywood Vampires at a show in Russia on May 28th, just a few days ago. I saw these photos when they came out and just kind of shrugged, because I actually think Depp looks slightly more “cleaned up” in these photos than in other photos we’ve seen of him from the past year. Depp is, in my opinion, not well. I don’t want to say it’s a matter of drugs and alcohol, but I’d be willing to bet money that drugs and alcohol are playing a significant role here. Anyway, during the Hollywood Vampire’s Russian tour, Depp ended up posing for photos with fans in… a hotel, maybe? Some kind of weird backstage area? And those fan-photos are causing some concern:

Fans are concerned for Johnny Depp’s state of well-being after recent photos of the actor appearing “ill” surfaced online over the weekend. Depp posed with fans at a Four Seasons hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia, last week, looking visibly thinner than in previous appearances.

“I think my hero looks ill,” one user commented on Facebook of the shared fan photo. Other comments included, “He looks thin” and “F-k me is that Johnny Depp?”

The actor was in Russia for a performance with his band, The Hollywood Vampires. Earlier in the week, Depp posed for fan photos in Moscow, donning sunglasses and a hat. The image also provoked concern in comment sections, where users described the actor as appearing “sick,” “weak” and “skinny.” The reasoning behind the actor’s new look is unclear.

Do you feel sorry for Depp at this point? I do not – I know addiction is addiction and going clean is easier said than done for so many people in throes of addiction. But… Depp has other issues besides his alleged addictions. He lies about his money issues, he abuses women and men and he costs productions a ton of added costs because he’s so unreliable. He’s unprofessional, abusive and a huge jackass, basically. I can’t really look past that and muster up any sympathy.

115 Responses to “Johnny Depp’s fans are worried about him following his appearances in Russia”

  1. Alix says:
    June 3, 2018 at 7:51 am

    To think that, until a few years ago, the dude was Dorian Gray.

    Reply
  2. Maum says:
    June 3, 2018 at 7:56 am

    He looks like a mummified corpse.

    Reply
  3. Betsy says:
    June 3, 2018 at 7:58 am

    Why does he look so feminine in the fan pic? Is that a thing that happens with addicts or is that just what happens with him and his bone structure?

    Reply
  4. CidyKitty says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:00 am

    He looks terrible.

    Reply
  5. loislane says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:13 am

    Well I just show the fan pic to family and they didn’t recognise him.
    I am feeling sad for him actually.
    He has issues and is no good must of the time but it’s Still sad to see somnole fall this low. sad

    Reply
  6. ChillyWilly says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:16 am

    He does look less grubby than he has in a while but he is emaciated! Definitely drugs. He was so beautiful and talented. Such a waste.

    Reply
  7. Marjorie says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:20 am

    I wonder though, since he is with Alice Cooper, a for-real sober Christian who wouldn’t put up with too many dramas.

    Depp does look weird. Also he smiles with his mouth closed because he still won’t fix his teeth.

    Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      June 3, 2018 at 8:40 am

      Yep. The teeth. He has or did have the money to go to rehab for a very extended period to get himself cleaned up, once and for all. I know addicts need to get to that point where they recognise they have a problem in order to take the necessary measures, but I’d bet he ignored that voice in his head, and/or people’s advice on the matter. There was stuff all preventing him from seeing a dentist, though.

      Reply
    • Llamas in pajamas says:
      June 3, 2018 at 10:36 am

      Alice Cooper is an addict, as well. He is sober and he knows that you can’t help a person who is not willing to get better.

      Reply
    • Isabelle says:
      June 3, 2018 at 3:06 pm

      Watch a doc on Alice he is pretty fascinating in his recovery (he owns he is still an addict) and has “coached” fellow musicians & celebs in their rehab. As far as the teeth….meh…sick of the fake Hollywood overly white chiclet teeth. Wish more celebs would keep their natural teeth.

      Reply
  8. Meg says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:21 am

    He’s lost a bunch of weight and he shaved. WE are not used to seeing him without facial hair. Still, not looking good

    Reply
    • MeghanNotMarkle says:
      June 3, 2018 at 11:59 am

      This. He’s had long hair and facial hair and been a bit bloated for years. Take away all that visual padding and he’s going to “thin out.” He doesn’t look unwell, per se, but something is off. I won’t say it’s drugs or stress but he’s “off.”

      Reply
  9. Milla says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:21 am

    Of course I feel bad for him, mostly cos he is a dad and his kids are still young. I don’t think he has any idea how to stop with whatever he’s been doing. To think that once he was not only handsome man, but he was charismatic and super talented…

    Reply
  10. fishface says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:24 am

    He’s not emaciated.

    Reply
  11. Shambles says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Maybe people are used to seeing him as such a bloated mess that his normal weight looks odd. This might actually be what sober looks like. But yeah. Dude is a mess beyond the point of no return. In the articles that came out about his security team suing him, They said they basically had to shield him and clean him up when he had cocaine all over himself in public. I’m pretty sure he legitimately thinks he’s Hunter F. Thompson, George Jung, and Jack Sparrow at different times of the day. Sucks he still has fans.

    Reply
  12. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Whoa!!!

    Reply
  13. Eric says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:31 am

    Three legit possibilities

    Movie role?

    Opioids?

    Cancer?

    As far as his teeth are concerned, Marjorie, there was once a time when not every dang American had braces (even though every teen and pre-teen [for some unholy reason] gets them now). One of the biggest dental scams in the United States is convincing parents that their 8-yr-old needs appliances. Don’t fall for it, young mothers and fathers; wait til they’re 12 to 14 or you’ll be paying twice.

    Reply
    • Shambles says:
      June 3, 2018 at 8:34 am

      I’m assuming, but I don’t think Marjorie was critiquing the straightness/crookedness of his teeth. She was probably referring to the fact that they look absolutely rotten, a problem that has to be fixed with veneers, probably, not simple orthodonture.

      Reply
    • AnnaKist says:
      June 3, 2018 at 8:51 am

      It happens here in Australia, too, Eric. I took my three children at different times for dental checks, and each time, was told they’d require braces, starting at $5 000. I thought, “Yeah, right.” None of them got braces, and they all grew up to have beautiful, straight teeth, top and bottom, with no interference whatsoever. In my entire, large family, only one niece and one nephew (brother and sister),had braces. Their mouths were just too small to accommodate all their teeth, and some grew over other teeth. These had to be removed, and the teeth realigned, but it was very obvious when they were young that they’d have issues. You’re right: don’t be fooled.

      Reply
    • Marjorie says:
      June 3, 2018 at 9:05 am

      My comment was about a dissipated 55 year old movie star, not pediatric dental practice in the United States.

      Reply
    • Christin says:
      June 3, 2018 at 10:15 am

      When I was in first grade, a fellow student had been advised by her dentist to use ice cream sticks (the flat wooden ones) to gently straighten one’s teeth.

      Even as a seven year-old, I did not want my folks paying for braces someday. I tried it, and it worked well enough to avoid the push for braces. I guess the gum tissue is just soft enough for the teeth to move into place.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      June 3, 2018 at 12:24 pm

      It is a scam. None of us had braces though one of my brothers had some crazy teeth that had to be pulled because they were crowding his mouth. Braces are important for some kids but it seems pointless unless the adult teeth have settled.
      He had meth teeth and booze rot in his mouth along with nicotine stains.
      I had a tween crush on him but nearly 2 decades later I am fully repulsed instead.

      Reply
  14. Mia4s says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:34 am

    Yeah…that’s not alcohol. Well I guess I’ll take “within the next two years” in the death pool.

    Reply
  15. Slowsnow says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:40 am

    Non-news.
    He lost weight, shaved and has very little hair so with the huge cap, he looks small.

    He does look like his old self in that picture with Alice Cooper, truly happy. What a shame.

    He seems to be completely lost, unable to comprehend that society has moved on and no one is interested in “bad boys” anymore. Just the notion… 🙄 You’d think River Phoenix’s death would have calmed these people down but no..

    Reply
  16. Electric Tuba says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:48 am

    I don’t think he is any more or less ugly than he has been for years. You ever give a super fluffy dog a bath and see that underneath all that hair and whiskers they kind of resemble a chihuahua? All skinny and stuff?

    Reply
  17. Really says:
    June 3, 2018 at 8:52 am

    His fans and entourage are at war on internet insisting he is healthy and great and that look os for a movie.
    But the true is he shoot this movie they are talking about last year, and he looks awful.
    If people would stop pretending he is amazing and without mistakes maybe he could own his mistakes and try to be a better person also treat his addiction.

    Reply
  18. Themummer says:
    June 3, 2018 at 9:04 am

    It’s for a movie role. I read about the movie yesterday but can’t remember the name. He plays a cancer patient. He always gets into preparing for roles in a way too involved sort of way

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      June 3, 2018 at 12:10 pm

      I spent 12-15 years surrounded by addicts, and they all end up looking like him. Underweight, pale, patchy looking facial hair, rotten teeth, sickly appetites, lack of sleep, etc. The only thing missing is the open sores. It might for a role, but it’s more likely the effects of 30+ years of booze and drugs

      Reply
      • magnoliarose says:
        June 3, 2018 at 12:39 pm

        I don’t mean to pry but how the world did you survive that long a time around addicts? I have been around loved ones in the throes and it is/was a misery.
        He looks like a long term serious addict. When I help out at the food pantry or other places the older drug addicted men look like him even if they have been clean for a few years. Kate Moss has the female version of that look.

  19. Max says:
    June 3, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Alice Cooper would never go on tour with a person who is actively addicted to drugs and alcohol so yeah maybe addiction isn’t the problem with the photos. Anyone who knows his story and his life understands that. Besides, many people who met Depp contradict that story but who knows maybe they didn’t want to see it in the first place.
    But, if there is a serious addiction problem, have you ever aknowledged that it probably is what caused all the other problems? Because it centairly looks like it’s behind them. In that case, I have to feel sorry for him cause he’s a decent person destroyed by addictions. Of course he’s no angel but I don’t believe that he’s an evil person by nature like let’s say Weinstein or Cosby. He can be cured if he or people who care put him into some type of rehab. Otherwise this won’t end well and it will be a shame cause he still has an underage kid.

    Reply
  20. Aud says:
    June 3, 2018 at 9:34 am

    Eyeliner is not his friend.

    Reply
  21. Hollygo says:
    June 3, 2018 at 9:38 am

    Well, he has been determined to morph into Keith even if it killed him. Guess, he’s getting there now.

    Reply
  22. KatieBo says:
    June 3, 2018 at 9:59 am

    I actually think he looks sober…. I think years of abuse has aged him but he actually looks bright eyed and sober. It’s really common for alcoholics to drop a bunch of weight upon sobering up. I lost 30 pounds in about 4 months.
    He’s still a jerk, but I hope he’s finding help.

    Reply
  23. Ladykeller says:
    June 3, 2018 at 10:12 am

    Ok kids, this is what karma looks like. Got It?

    Reply
  24. Svea says:
    June 3, 2018 at 10:23 am

    He is in a move playing a man with a terminal disease. Richard Says Goodbye. But filming should have ended by now?
    A friend went to see Hollywood Vampires and loooved them.
    Hope his looks are for a role and not because he is even more of a wreck than normal.

    Reply
    • Jussie says:
      June 3, 2018 at 12:16 pm

      Filming for that started about 11 months ago, and it’s a small film so production shouldn’t have lasted more than a couple of months. He wouldn’t still be looking bad because of that, and going by the set photos they actually went to great lengths to make him look healthier for that film. His fans were all excited because he looked half-decent for once. Says a lot when you’re playing a dying man and you still need a truckload of makeup to make you look more alive.

      Reply
  25. tw says:
    June 3, 2018 at 10:38 am

    How does he still have fans?

    Reply
  26. saltandpepper says:
    June 3, 2018 at 11:51 am

    Johnny Says Goodbye will headline soon if he doesn’t clean up his act.

    Reply
  27. TiredMomLady says:
    June 3, 2018 at 11:55 am

    Hey, we all look like the walking dead without our makeup.

    Reply
  28. CamoTime says:
    June 3, 2018 at 12:12 pm

    Wow. Those are the sad effects of drugs.

    Reply
  29. Molly says:
    June 3, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    He looks so waxen like he is at death’s door. He needs rehab or people who would care about his health.

    Reply
  30. Bella bella says:
    June 3, 2018 at 12:23 pm

    I hate to say it but to me he looks like someone who has so abused his body and psyche that death will come soon. Watching someone slowly leave is a terrible thing to see happen to a person, at any age. Especially when they have brought it upon themselves. He was a beautiful young man. With demons, I guess. Who never sought help.

    Reply
  31. SJhere says:
    June 3, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Well I’ll save my empathy for folks who are ill and fighting to recover. JD gets zero from me.
    I’m so tired of the Hollywood stories of live fast, die young. What crap.
    This man is over 50, grow up already.

    Reply
  32. aenflex says:
    June 3, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    A small part of me feels sad, I’m older and grew up watching him since 21 Jump Street. There are several of his characters that I’ve loved. So it’s more of a minute nostalgic sadness than anything.

    Reply
  33. qiq says:
    June 3, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    I really want them to reshoot Fantastic Beasts with another actor. I can´t stand looking at him. And I´m still so mad at JK for keeping him in the movie.

    Reply
  34. Linda says:
    June 3, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    He lost alcohol bloat maybe but that is the look of cocaine use. Have an addict son and he is also an alcoholic. He continued to drink but the cocaine turned him very skinny. He is now doing good because of 2 months in jail, 5 month rehab and 1 year at a sober living house.

    Reply
  35. Tara Beth says:
    June 3, 2018 at 1:15 pm

    Loving drugs more than your life or family is a conscious decision. Remaining addicted and enslaved to drugs is a choice.

    Reply
  36. Rebecca says:
    June 3, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    I want to not feel sorry for him because of his past abuse, but I do. I He is definitely an alcoholic and addict and he needs help. Perhaps Alice Cooper could get people together for an intervention for Johnny since he is a recovering addict himself. I wonder if he’s thought about it.

    Reply
  37. Lesanne says:
    June 3, 2018 at 1:27 pm

    My cousin got addicted to Heroin in college. This is what it looks like.

    Reply
  38. Skippy says:
    June 3, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Pitiful. I am happy to still enjoy his early films very much. But he has made so many bad ones that I won’t bother going to any newer ones. I remember when he got with Vanessa, that he loved being a new dad and it showed.
    Things changed I guess. People move on. He does not have the talent for choosing good film
    projects.

    Reply
  39. Babs says:
    June 3, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    Very appropriate cap.

    Reply
  40. Pilar says:
    June 3, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    He looked good up until he and Vanessa paradise broke up. It seems family life made him slow down his lifestyle at least in periods. Since the amber heard ( not her fault of course) days he’s looked progressively worse.

    Reply
  41. Agenbiter says:
    June 3, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    At the risk of veering into body-shaming and gender-stereotyping, but I think Depp has always looked ‘feminine’ and has felt insecure about it, hence the weird facial hair, scarves, eye makeup, erratic behavior, etc. Now he looks like his 55-yr-old self minus the bloat, and everyone is piling on with comments.

    From his t-shirt and the thank-you that he left the hotel staff, it seems someone (perhaps Alice Cooper) might have gotten through to him about a better path. Remains to be seen how he handles making amends to those he may have hurt …

    Reply
  42. nikki says:
    June 3, 2018 at 6:09 pm

    I hope it’s for a role, otherwise he looks pretty rough.

    Reply
  43. Valerie says:
    June 3, 2018 at 6:12 pm

    Alice looks better and he’s 70.

    Reply

