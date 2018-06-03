Johnny Depp’s fans are worried about him following his appearances in Russia

Here are some photos of Johnny Depp performing with the Hollywood Vampires at a show in Russia on May 28th, just a few days ago. I saw these photos when they came out and just kind of shrugged, because I actually think Depp looks slightly more “cleaned up” in these photos than in other photos we’ve seen of him from the past year. Depp is, in my opinion, not well. I don’t want to say it’s a matter of drugs and alcohol, but I’d be willing to bet money that drugs and alcohol are playing a significant role here. Anyway, during the Hollywood Vampire’s Russian tour, Depp ended up posing for photos with fans in… a hotel, maybe? Some kind of weird backstage area? And those fan-photos are causing some concern:

Fans are concerned for Johnny Depp’s state of well-being after recent photos of the actor appearing “ill” surfaced online over the weekend. Depp posed with fans at a Four Seasons hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia, last week, looking visibly thinner than in previous appearances. “I think my hero looks ill,” one user commented on Facebook of the shared fan photo. Other comments included, “He looks thin” and “F-k me is that Johnny Depp?” The actor was in Russia for a performance with his band, The Hollywood Vampires. Earlier in the week, Depp posed for fan photos in Moscow, donning sunglasses and a hat. The image also provoked concern in comment sections, where users described the actor as appearing “sick,” “weak” and “skinny.” The reasoning behind the actor’s new look is unclear.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

Do you feel sorry for Depp at this point? I do not – I know addiction is addiction and going clean is easier said than done for so many people in throes of addiction. But… Depp has other issues besides his alleged addictions. He lies about his money issues, he abuses women and men and he costs productions a ton of added costs because he’s so unreliable. He’s unprofessional, abusive and a huge jackass, basically. I can’t really look past that and muster up any sympathy.

Johnny Depp is not doing well guys. pic.twitter.com/A4Ag3OAolz — Corby Davidson (@corbydavidson) June 2, 2018