Johnny Depp’s fans are worried about him following his appearances in Russia

Here are some photos of Johnny Depp performing with the Hollywood Vampires at a show in Russia on May 28th, just a few days ago. I saw these photos when they came out and just kind of shrugged, because I actually think Depp looks slightly more “cleaned up” in these photos than in other photos we’ve seen of him from the past year. Depp is, in my opinion, not well. I don’t want to say it’s a matter of drugs and alcohol, but I’d be willing to bet money that drugs and alcohol are playing a significant role here. Anyway, during the Hollywood Vampire’s Russian tour, Depp ended up posing for photos with fans in… a hotel, maybe? Some kind of weird backstage area? And those fan-photos are causing some concern:
Fans are concerned for Johnny Depp’s state of well-being after recent photos of the actor appearing “ill” surfaced online over the weekend. Depp posed with fans at a Four Seasons hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia, last week, looking visibly thinner than in previous appearances.
“I think my hero looks ill,” one user commented on Facebook of the shared fan photo. Other comments included, “He looks thin” and “F-k me is that Johnny Depp?”
The actor was in Russia for a performance with his band, The Hollywood Vampires. Earlier in the week, Depp posed for fan photos in Moscow, donning sunglasses and a hat. The image also provoked concern in comment sections, where users described the actor as appearing “sick,” “weak” and “skinny.” The reasoning behind the actor’s new look is unclear.
Do you feel sorry for Depp at this point? I do not – I know addiction is addiction and going clean is easier said than done for so many people in throes of addiction. But… Depp has other issues besides his alleged addictions. He lies about his money issues, he abuses women and men and he costs productions a ton of added costs because he’s so unreliable. He’s unprofessional, abusive and a huge jackass, basically. I can’t really look past that and muster up any sympathy.
Johnny Depp is not doing well guys. pic.twitter.com/A4Ag3OAolz
— Corby Davidson (@corbydavidson) June 2, 2018
Photos courtesy of Twitter, Backgrid.
To think that, until a few years ago, the dude was Dorian Gray.
Yeah, he was still looking good as recently as 2013, but by 2014 it was over. Around the time he was filming Black Mass.
Omg, that’s right. I do remember thinking he looked so good for his age. Jeez, now he looks like a cigarette butt.
That is a perfect description because he really does look like a cigarette butt now.
It’s a damn shame because he used to be really cute a long time ago. If he’s not dead of an overdose by next year I’ll be surprised.
He looks like a mummified corpse.
Morphing into Keith Richards.
Yup, exactly, Aoife.
He wishes. Keith’s cool. I wonder if he’s still friends with him at this point.
I think he always wore facial hair because he looks so pretty without it and always wanted to look tougher.
And despite his real or possible addictions and mental health issues, I think his underlying problem is he’s a manbaby.
Why does he look so feminine in the fan pic? Is that a thing that happens with addicts or is that just what happens with him and his bone structure?
No. That is not a thing.
I’m suspecting some filter from the camera app. Both of their faces look like someone smeared vaseline on the lens. Filters can change face shape, too.
It’s the first time he’s without a moustache in a long time I think. Might be it.
Imagine if he was an actual woman. His career would have been over ages ago. There is no bigger personification of white, male privilege than Johnny Depp. He gets to look like this. He gets to show up late. He gets to act like a total unprofessional. He gets to abuse women. And the list goes on…
Agree, him and Tom cruise!
Tom Cruise has a messy, messy personal life but at least he’s a professional. He shows up and does stunts and I don’t think I’ve ever heard gossip about him being rude to coworkers on set.
As much as I don’t like Tom Cruise but he seems to be pleasant to work with. On set. (We’re not talking about rumored sea org working conditions. Or general abuse at Scientology.) Several of his coworkers talked about him being nice and sending food baskets and stuff.
He is one of the best examples of this. There is no reason this man still has a career and yet all that early sanitizing has allowed him to be in this position.
Just his teeth alone would disqualify him from stardom if he was a woman!
I think he looks like kd lang in that photo.
At least Tom Cruise shows up for work on time and works his butt off promoting his projects. He’s 10 shades of crazy, but still likely worth hiring for certain projects.
I’ve always been fascinated by Matt Damon. Other than the Bourne films, his films almost always flop and a lot of his flops are $100 million flops. He gets hired over and over again until he comes up with a hit which is like once every 10 years.
I don’t know how he still has a career, he’s not that talented.
I’ve read Cruise is a nightmare on set. Not rude to anyone, or anything like that… just super into micromanagement. A lot of people are like that, though… Seth MacFarlane comes to mind. Sometimes it works, sometimes you get the Mummy reboot.
He was super creepy in the Talented Mr Ripley and was watchable in Good Will Hunting, but other than those 2 movies (that are about 20 years old) I haven’t liked him in anything. There also seems to be something really off about him, personally. I don’t understand his appeal at all.
He looks terrible.
He does, and it’s a shame. He’s a naturally good looking guy, has good bone structure and HAD nice skin. If he hadn’t abused himself he would still probably be quite handsome at 54. Now, ugh.
He never had nice skin. He had severe acne as a teen and had terrible scarring/pitting.
Well I just show the fan pic to family and they didn’t recognise him.
I am feeling sad for him actually.
He has issues and is no good must of the time but it’s Still sad to see somnole fall this low. sad
Gotta say, I agree. I detest him, but I still feel sad to see a human being decomposing while still alive. I wish he’d get clean and get help with his disordered personality. All that talent, and he ends up like this.
My sympathy is for his kids. Watching your father drink and drug himself to an early grave is painful enough, having to do it in public makes it worse.
I agree, no matter what he has done, I still feel a little bad for him. He looks unwell. Maybe it’s for a role?
He does look less grubby than he has in a while but he is emaciated! Definitely drugs. He was so beautiful and talented. Such a waste.
This. He may not even be using but eventually years of substance abuse will catch up with you. Your appearance is one of the many things to go.
I wonder though, since he is with Alice Cooper, a for-real sober Christian who wouldn’t put up with too many dramas.
Depp does look weird. Also he smiles with his mouth closed because he still won’t fix his teeth.
Yep. The teeth. He has or did have the money to go to rehab for a very extended period to get himself cleaned up, once and for all. I know addicts need to get to that point where they recognise they have a problem in order to take the necessary measures, but I’d bet he ignored that voice in his head, and/or people’s advice on the matter. There was stuff all preventing him from seeing a dentist, though.
Alice Cooper is an addict, as well. He is sober and he knows that you can’t help a person who is not willing to get better.
Watch a doc on Alice he is pretty fascinating in his recovery (he owns he is still an addict) and has “coached” fellow musicians & celebs in their rehab. As far as the teeth….meh…sick of the fake Hollywood overly white chiclet teeth. Wish more celebs would keep their natural teeth.
He’s lost a bunch of weight and he shaved. WE are not used to seeing him without facial hair. Still, not looking good
This. He’s had long hair and facial hair and been a bit bloated for years. Take away all that visual padding and he’s going to “thin out.” He doesn’t look unwell, per se, but something is off. I won’t say it’s drugs or stress but he’s “off.”
Of course I feel bad for him, mostly cos he is a dad and his kids are still young. I don’t think he has any idea how to stop with whatever he’s been doing. To think that once he was not only handsome man, but he was charismatic and super talented…
He’s not emaciated.
I actually thik he is looking okay weight wise, becausr he has spent years being SO bloated and puffy and scruffy all the time. I actually think he just needs to wear less eye liner (or blend more). He looks better than he has in years.
I agree. He’s covered himself up with long hair/facial hair for years, and has generally looked really bloated. He doesn’t look emaciated to me, It simply looks like he’s drinking less, and has lost the bloat.
But now that all the hair is gone, you can see his age, and the results of the toll of years of substance abuse. That being said, if he dumped the dumb eyeliner, let his hair grow a bit but kept it groomed, and got some fresh air and sunshine, he’d probably look much better. Almost healthy, even!
You’re right, AV. Maybe I am just used to his booze/coke bloat. Maybe he has sobered up and lost the puffiness.
I agree, that oversized baseball cap is making his head look smaller. And he needs a better haircut.
I don’t think emaciated is the correct term but it is in the ballpark. He had a baby face for a long time so it is startling to see him so gaunt looking. He looks like a drug addict. He sort of look likes Christian Bale’s character in The Fighter. He doesn’t look healthy.
I was wondering if he dried out and lost the bloat.
Maybe people are used to seeing him as such a bloated mess that his normal weight looks odd. This might actually be what sober looks like. But yeah. Dude is a mess beyond the point of no return. In the articles that came out about his security team suing him, They said they basically had to shield him and clean him up when he had cocaine all over himself in public. I’m pretty sure he legitimately thinks he’s Hunter F. Thompson, George Jung, and Jack Sparrow at different times of the day. Sucks he still has fans.
I agree. I don’t think he looks emaciated, just not-bloated. And while he’s pale in the fan photo I don’t think he looks seriously ill or anything. He is pretty unrecognizable in that shot, maybe it’s the lack of eyeliner?
Someone in the twitter thread said he look like Sigourney Weaver, now I can’t unsee it, lol.
That’s hilarious. But poor Sigourney though!
OMG! Hahaha. I see it. *sighs for Cry Baby Walker*
Yeah, he really was a skinny dude before he got so bloated a few years ago, but I doubt this is because he’s sober. And it’s so SAD to see actors buying into their hype or becoming their roles at one point.
I do think he looks like he’s lost the alcohol bloat.
No bloat, scarves, hair or eyeliner, he’s going to look weird (er)).
I agree. He looks a little pale in the fan pic but he still looks healthier than he has in a long time. His eyes are clear and focused and the on stage pic with Alice Cooper is the best he has looked in at least a decade. He was always thin and when you get older thin = more wrinkles. For a long time he padded with booze bloat which is better than Botox for filling lines but not so good for every single organ in your body.
True, maybe the alcohol bloat was the actual unhealthy Depp.
Whoa!!!
Three legit possibilities
Movie role?
Opioids?
Cancer?
As far as his teeth are concerned, Marjorie, there was once a time when not every dang American had braces (even though every teen and pre-teen [for some unholy reason] gets them now). One of the biggest dental scams in the United States is convincing parents that their 8-yr-old needs appliances. Don’t fall for it, young mothers and fathers; wait til they’re 12 to 14 or you’ll be paying twice.
I’m assuming, but I don’t think Marjorie was critiquing the straightness/crookedness of his teeth. She was probably referring to the fact that they look absolutely rotten, a problem that has to be fixed with veneers, probably, not simple orthodonture.
And I’m thinking that he can’t get his teeth done because he has a high tolerance to opiates. I hope he’s not chasing the dragon.
It happens here in Australia, too, Eric. I took my three children at different times for dental checks, and each time, was told they’d require braces, starting at $5 000. I thought, “Yeah, right.” None of them got braces, and they all grew up to have beautiful, straight teeth, top and bottom, with no interference whatsoever. In my entire, large family, only one niece and one nephew (brother and sister),had braces. Their mouths were just too small to accommodate all their teeth, and some grew over other teeth. These had to be removed, and the teeth realigned, but it was very obvious when they were young that they’d have issues. You’re right: don’t be fooled.
My comment was about a dissipated 55 year old movie star, not pediatric dental practice in the United States.
Gotcha Marj. My apologies.
I get incensed sometimes about the braces-crazy dental industry and how we are made to feel somewhat less than for lacking straight teeth.
I often find a dental imperfections quite charming and sometimes damn cute, almost like another facet to a personality. But that’s just me.
@Eric. You don’t have to apologize. Post what you feel like posting.
When I was in first grade, a fellow student had been advised by her dentist to use ice cream sticks (the flat wooden ones) to gently straighten one’s teeth.
Even as a seven year-old, I did not want my folks paying for braces someday. I tried it, and it worked well enough to avoid the push for braces. I guess the gum tissue is just soft enough for the teeth to move into place.
It is a scam. None of us had braces though one of my brothers had some crazy teeth that had to be pulled because they were crowding his mouth. Braces are important for some kids but it seems pointless unless the adult teeth have settled.
He had meth teeth and booze rot in his mouth along with nicotine stains.
I had a tween crush on him but nearly 2 decades later I am fully repulsed instead.
Yeah…that’s not alcohol. Well I guess I’ll take “within the next two years” in the death pool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Non-news.
He lost weight, shaved and has very little hair so with the huge cap, he looks small.
He does look like his old self in that picture with Alice Cooper, truly happy. What a shame.
He seems to be completely lost, unable to comprehend that society has moved on and no one is interested in “bad boys” anymore. Just the notion… 🙄 You’d think River Phoenix’s death would have calmed these people down but no..
Plus, he’s a small guy! Imdb lists him as 5’10″, but apparently he’s more like 5’7 or 5’8, and he’s fine boned as well.
He’s Tom Cruise sized.
I thought he’d be taller, but when I think about him in Donnie Brasco, he was eye to eye with Al Pacino, who is (was, lol – he prob shrank a bit) 5’7.
I thought he was laughing at the bra hanging off Alice’s guitar in that picture.
@ SLOWSNOW-I think Keanu was the only one who slowed down & took stock of his life after River’s death. And he’s (barely) aging into such a fine, full-bodied wine. Such a shocking contrast between the two.
I don’t think he is any more or less ugly than he has been for years. You ever give a super fluffy dog a bath and see that underneath all that hair and whiskers they kind of resemble a chihuahua? All skinny and stuff?
Lol! Perfect comparison.
Or a cat. I bathe my cats and start them as kittens. I used to have a fluffy Persian and he was so beautiful all clean and blown dry but when he was wet he was a skinny little scrap. The only cat I never bathed was my Bengal because she loved the water and just liked to splash and play. I just filled a baby pool with water and she sort of bathed herself but she looked scrawny when she was wet.
Maybe he looks like a Sphynx cat when they have their tiny sweaters on.
Like my Sheltie, lol.
His fans and entourage are at war on internet insisting he is healthy and great and that look os for a movie.
But the true is he shoot this movie they are talking about last year, and he looks awful.
If people would stop pretending he is amazing and without mistakes maybe he could own his mistakes and try to be a better person also treat his addiction.
It’s for a movie role. I read about the movie yesterday but can’t remember the name. He plays a cancer patient. He always gets into preparing for roles in a way too involved sort of way
I spent 12-15 years surrounded by addicts, and they all end up looking like him. Underweight, pale, patchy looking facial hair, rotten teeth, sickly appetites, lack of sleep, etc. The only thing missing is the open sores. It might for a role, but it’s more likely the effects of 30+ years of booze and drugs
I don’t mean to pry but how the world did you survive that long a time around addicts? I have been around loved ones in the throes and it is/was a misery.
He looks like a long term serious addict. When I help out at the food pantry or other places the older drug addicted men look like him even if they have been clean for a few years. Kate Moss has the female version of that look.
Alice Cooper would never go on tour with a person who is actively addicted to drugs and alcohol so yeah maybe addiction isn’t the problem with the photos. Anyone who knows his story and his life understands that. Besides, many people who met Depp contradict that story but who knows maybe they didn’t want to see it in the first place.
But, if there is a serious addiction problem, have you ever aknowledged that it probably is what caused all the other problems? Because it centairly looks like it’s behind them. In that case, I have to feel sorry for him cause he’s a decent person destroyed by addictions. Of course he’s no angel but I don’t believe that he’s an evil person by nature like let’s say Weinstein or Cosby. He can be cured if he or people who care put him into some type of rehab. Otherwise this won’t end well and it will be a shame cause he still has an underage kid.
Eyeliner is not his friend.
Well, he has been determined to morph into Keith even if it killed him. Guess, he’s getting there now.
I actually think he looks sober…. I think years of abuse has aged him but he actually looks bright eyed and sober. It’s really common for alcoholics to drop a bunch of weight upon sobering up. I lost 30 pounds in about 4 months.
He’s still a jerk, but I hope he’s finding help.
Congratulations on your sobriety. It’s no small feat and every day you choose to remain sober is something to be celebrated.
I wanted to second the congratulations on your sobriety. I think it is brave and takes some strength to confront it and go through the pain to get to the healthy side. I wish you well and continued success in your life journey.
Ok kids, this is what karma looks like. Got It?
He is in a move playing a man with a terminal disease. Richard Says Goodbye. But filming should have ended by now?
A friend went to see Hollywood Vampires and loooved them.
Hope his looks are for a role and not because he is even more of a wreck than normal.
Filming for that started about 11 months ago, and it’s a small film so production shouldn’t have lasted more than a couple of months. He wouldn’t still be looking bad because of that, and going by the set photos they actually went to great lengths to make him look healthier for that film. His fans were all excited because he looked half-decent for once. Says a lot when you’re playing a dying man and you still need a truckload of makeup to make you look more alive.
How does he still have fans?
@TW
My thoughts exactly.
Johnny Says Goodbye will headline soon if he doesn’t clean up his act.
Hey, we all look like the walking dead without our makeup.
Wow. Those are the sad effects of drugs.
He looks so waxen like he is at death’s door. He needs rehab or people who would care about his health.
I hate to say it but to me he looks like someone who has so abused his body and psyche that death will come soon. Watching someone slowly leave is a terrible thing to see happen to a person, at any age. Especially when they have brought it upon themselves. He was a beautiful young man. With demons, I guess. Who never sought help.
Well I’ll save my empathy for folks who are ill and fighting to recover. JD gets zero from me.
I’m so tired of the Hollywood stories of live fast, die young. What crap.
This man is over 50, grow up already.
A small part of me feels sad, I’m older and grew up watching him since 21 Jump Street. There are several of his characters that I’ve loved. So it’s more of a minute nostalgic sadness than anything.
I really want them to reshoot Fantastic Beasts with another actor. I can´t stand looking at him. And I´m still so mad at JK for keeping him in the movie.
He lost alcohol bloat maybe but that is the look of cocaine use. Have an addict son and he is also an alcoholic. He continued to drink but the cocaine turned him very skinny. He is now doing good because of 2 months in jail, 5 month rehab and 1 year at a sober living house.
Loving drugs more than your life or family is a conscious decision. Remaining addicted and enslaved to drugs is a choice.
Yes to the first, no to the second. (jmo)
I strongly disagree Tara.
1). The only decisions addicts make are powered by drugs—not their conscience.
2) Remaining enslaved to drugs is not their “choice.”
I don’t think you know the first thing about addiction.
@tarabeth Many people think this way and I used to also think this way . But think about it. Why would you contnue to do it if it was a conscious decision. After all the havoc that ensues if you could just stop anytime why wouldnt you stop. Because its an addiction. I have learned so much the past few years with my son.
I want to not feel sorry for him because of his past abuse, but I do. I He is definitely an alcoholic and addict and he needs help. Perhaps Alice Cooper could get people together for an intervention for Johnny since he is a recovering addict himself. I wonder if he’s thought about it.
My cousin got addicted to Heroin in college. This is what it looks like.
That’s what Johnny looks like to me. Heroin addict imo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pitiful. I am happy to still enjoy his early films very much. But he has made so many bad ones that I won’t bother going to any newer ones. I remember when he got with Vanessa, that he loved being a new dad and it showed.
Things changed I guess. People move on. He does not have the talent for choosing good film
projects.
Very appropriate cap.
Too true.
He looked good up until he and Vanessa paradise broke up. It seems family life made him slow down his lifestyle at least in periods. Since the amber heard ( not her fault of course) days he’s looked progressively worse.
Right. They’re supposed to have split in 2010, the same year The Tourist was shot. That was when I first noticed he looked spongy and had the couldn’t care less attitude.
At the risk of veering into body-shaming and gender-stereotyping, but I think Depp has always looked ‘feminine’ and has felt insecure about it, hence the weird facial hair, scarves, eye makeup, erratic behavior, etc. Now he looks like his 55-yr-old self minus the bloat, and everyone is piling on with comments.
From his t-shirt and the thank-you that he left the hotel staff, it seems someone (perhaps Alice Cooper) might have gotten through to him about a better path. Remains to be seen how he handles making amends to those he may have hurt …
I hope it’s for a role, otherwise he looks pretty rough.
Alice looks better and he’s 70.
