Jennifer Lawrence is allegedly dating an art gallery director named Cooke Maroney

Wow, we haven’t even talked about Jennifer Lawrence in nearly three months! That just shows that she’s perfectly capable of going dark and staying out of the news when she wants. J-Law did garner a few headlines last week when she came out to the BAM Gala to present her ex-boyfriend (and mother! director) Darren Aronofsky an award. Reportedly, J-Law and D-Aron were perfectly polite to each other. But they’re obviously not going to get back together. She’s over him. She’s dating someone new: an art gallery director named… (drumroll please)…. Cooke Maroney. Which sounds like a euphemism for something dirty.

Jennifer Lawrence has a new secret boyfriend, Page Six has exclusively learned. “The Hunger Games” star has been quietly dating a dashing New York art gallerist named Cooke Maroney. Mystery man Maroney works as a director at New York’s venerable Gladstone Gallery, which reps artists including Lena Dunham‘s dad, Carroll Dunham, as well as Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, Ugo Rondinone and Bjork’s ex, Matthew Barney. We hear that Lawrence and Maroney were introduced by J.Law’s BFF, Laura Simpson. A source told Page Six of Lawrence and her new beau: “They met through Jen’s friend Laura … The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together.” Sources say mysterious Maroney is 33. He’s known to be seen at high-end art openings around town and formerly worked at the famed Gagosian gallery.

[From Page Six]

Are you feeling it? I am not, but I find the whole “Hollywood actress dating an art dealer/insider” thing to be a weird trend. I already said that I think that Vito Schnabel is nothing more than a high-end gigolo, and… well, I guess I should stop there. I mean, I’m happy that Jennifer isn’t dating someone twenty years older than her, or someone who yells at her or acts like an a–hole. We’ll see. Mostly I’m suspicious of him because I don’t believe Jennifer has a good “picker.”

Cooke Maroney is the guy on the left in this photo. He’s cute, but… I don’t know, not my type. He looks like a Wall Street bro, right?

Embed from Getty Images