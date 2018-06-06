Jennifer Lawrence is allegedly dating an art gallery director named Cooke Maroney

Wow, we haven’t even talked about Jennifer Lawrence in nearly three months! That just shows that she’s perfectly capable of going dark and staying out of the news when she wants. J-Law did garner a few headlines last week when she came out to the BAM Gala to present her ex-boyfriend (and mother! director) Darren Aronofsky an award. Reportedly, J-Law and D-Aron were perfectly polite to each other. But they’re obviously not going to get back together. She’s over him. She’s dating someone new: an art gallery director named… (drumroll please)…. Cooke Maroney. Which sounds like a euphemism for something dirty.
Jennifer Lawrence has a new secret boyfriend, Page Six has exclusively learned. “The Hunger Games” star has been quietly dating a dashing New York art gallerist named Cooke Maroney.
Mystery man Maroney works as a director at New York’s venerable Gladstone Gallery, which reps artists including Lena Dunham‘s dad, Carroll Dunham, as well as Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, Ugo Rondinone and Bjork’s ex, Matthew Barney. We hear that Lawrence and Maroney were introduced by J.Law’s BFF, Laura Simpson. A source told Page Six of Lawrence and her new beau: “They met through Jen’s friend Laura … The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together.”
Sources say mysterious Maroney is 33. He’s known to be seen at high-end art openings around town and formerly worked at the famed Gagosian gallery.
Are you feeling it? I am not, but I find the whole “Hollywood actress dating an art dealer/insider” thing to be a weird trend. I already said that I think that Vito Schnabel is nothing more than a high-end gigolo, and… well, I guess I should stop there. I mean, I’m happy that Jennifer isn’t dating someone twenty years older than her, or someone who yells at her or acts like an a–hole. We’ll see. Mostly I’m suspicious of him because I don’t believe Jennifer has a good “picker.”
Cooke Maroney is the guy on the left in this photo. He’s cute, but… I don’t know, not my type. He looks like a Wall Street bro, right?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
The guy in the middle looks like a young George Hamilton. Go for him instead!
I agree! My eyes were instantly drawn to him. Handsome man.
Yikes, that’s Stavros Niarchos.
Approach with penicillin on hand!
Haha. I was just going to type, that is Starving Nachos, Paris Hilton’s ex….🤢
LOL!
Honey penicillin is just for the first course. You need some MRSA level antibiotics and something to rebuild your immune system afterward. IV drip all day for WEEKS. If you hit it more than once you may need a vajay transplant. For real.
Right?! I was hoping it was the guy in the middle, because hello!! *sigh* oh well…
No way. Stavros Niarchos is gross.
Yep.
I was hoping for the guy in the middle! The guy on the left???? I don’t know. There is something about his eyes that makes me not want to trust him.
He looks like a vacant B.Coop.
BCoop looks like a vacant BCoop. Lol
Looks stoned to me..shrug..
That middle guy is Paris Hilton’s ‘party loving’ layabout ponyboy ex, Stavros Niarchos!!
He’s probably r1ddled!
@Jegede
😃😄😆😲
Didn’t Stavros kind of clean himself up? Like, I think he has an actual job (and not a “society job”) and everything.
His family was HORRIFIED by the Paris Hilton phase and his public behavior. They reined him in, but he’s always been a scenester, he just moved back over to the Euro Royal-ish scene (he’s super tight with Pierre Casiraghi). Fun fact: he’s currently dating Dasha Zhukova.
Exactly, he looks bored and insincere. I don’t get any genuine intelligence or warmth at all here.
Holy, geez. It’s one photo, girl. Maybe he just doesn’t like having his photo taken?
@ Erinn, you can tell a LOT from someone’s eyes and general stance. I’ve spotted at least two complete losers (with criminal activities under their belts) by seeing photos like this, and able to tell the person who was asking for an opinion, “Run as far as you can in any direction.” She even said in one case, “Oh, I thought he had honest eyes.” He was a liar, a cheat and a thief. The other was a lying narcissist whose ex had a restraining order against him, a dodger of support payments, a liar and an embezzler with anger issues. I told my friend that he looked arrogant and glib in the photo she showed me and it turned out to be so. So I’m not entirely off My friend was back into the dating game after nearly 20 years of marriage and very naive about people in general, very naive.
Page six.. LOL
I don’t believe it; but who knows. I just don’t see her as being artsy or that deep. But everyone has different sides to them.
I think it’s clear that she’s into arty types – and that she wants to be making arty films.
So she may end up with James Art Franco.
Unlikely. Does she seem the type to tolerate Franco to you?
@rescuecat She’s too over-twenty for him.
Guy in the middle is the tasty dish. Guy on the right is the side you ignore because it is gross. Guy on the left is the side you eat even though it’s blah because it’s there.
Guy on the right seems fine, but agree with the rest. Left is plain.
Guy on the right reminds me Jonathan Rhys Mayer LOL
If you like your men with a side of STDs and a terrible personality then Stavros is your guy. Don’t let the looks fool you. He’s a scumbag.
I like her. I’m sorry for that guy, he’ll be besieged by paps now
Eh, he had to know what he was getting into. He and Jennifer did a staged pap walk today (or at least it was published today) in the Daily Mail. He looked like he was enjoying the attention.
He does look like a bro. Jennifer always seems like such a mess and she is problematic. So maybe all those douchebags are soul mates.
I think every person in the world is problematic for something. You know, human beings aren’t perfect otherwise they would be robots. It’s something I learned over the years.
In my country a young art gallerist is universally an heir/rich kid/trust funder. Is it the same in the US or no?
It’s not that diff err rent here in the states, but there are exceptions. It’s not a universal guarantee they’re wealthy.
How else would it work? In general art is becoming even more exclusionary.
If he’s just a dealer for Gladstone, that doesn’t automatically make him wealthy. He’s not the owner. That said, the “art world” is just as full of bros as finance is. After finishing grad school, I did the NYC gallery thing for a bit and watched as the guys all landed representation and the women struggled. It’s just another bro culture filled with name dropping, chest bumps, and sexism.
Not to say there aren’t some wonderful, thoughtful, interesting people running galleries and making work.
Preach. Total boys club, full of faux feminists.
The art world is full of misogyny. It always has been. They still get miffed about women painters. Sculpture and printmaking are acceptable but they are exclusionary when it comes to 2D.
Not always. In this case, like @Ceb pointed out, he is not a gallerist but an art director at Barbara Gladstone gallery which is a very well established “older” gallery. You have about everything everywhere. Many friends of mine opened galleries in Paris (successful ones, that sell to the major art museums) without a penny in the bank. That’s why many galleries close, because it’s hard to have cash flow.
I worked in 3 different kinds of galleries and the only one where there was the heir/hedge fund kind of people was a horrible experience that led me to move on. It is still an incredibly macho culture, sexist and money driven. Artists now have to become like the collectors and not the other way round: they “have” to wear Prada, talk like Wall Street investors etc. Quite sad. But it’s not in all galleries like this. It depends on the roster of collectors the gallery has and the kind of art it sells. Unfortunately, that’s the tendency.
But it’s also a good thing that art gets involved with cinema and dance etc. It is an artistic wold and it is good that big money is invested in visual arts. Madonna, Brad Pitt, Di Caprio, they all collect good art.
Thanks for all your answers! So the answer seems to be: most likely, but possibly not. Very interesting learning about how it seems to work where you are.
If he’s hanging with Stavros the chances are likely that he is.
I work in a history museum, but notice that the biggest art museum (not gallery) in my town is full of trust fund kids who get the jobs cuz mom and dad donate a lot to the museum. Always a large turnover rate. For profit gallery may be different.
Very Chris Martin. Hoult remains the only hot guy she’s been with publically. Could just be one meh pic though.
Are you saying that Darren “casually draped scarf” Aronofsky is not hotter than a thousand burning suns? How very dare you.
When it comes to men who look like eggs Darren is in my top 5.
LOL
I hear you QueenB, my top three in no particular order:
Darren (obviously)
Tele Savalas
Humpty Dumpty.
I will fight anyone who disagrees 🥚🥚
I think should was her first big relationship as well, and she seemed really into him. I don’t think she took the breakup well and ever since then her news bfs have just gotten more and more disappointing. Hopefully this new one will break that cycle
*Hoult not should. Smh @ autocorrect
Hot take; I believe women with “bad pickers” are just assholes themselves. At some point you have to take responsibility of your life. It is like a friend complaining about their crazy/asshole exes. If all of them are assholes, chances are you are the asshole.
I agree with this. At some point it’s not just the guy (or girl) you pick but who you are. And we’ve seen JLaw be a hot mess especially these last 2-3 years.
I love the way that people are assuming this guy is an asshole from one picture – and therefore, by extension, J-Law must be an asshole too (despite the fact that her friend circles in Hollywood – Harrelson, Stone etc – all seem good guys and girls). Maybe some suspension of judgment might be in order?
You are absolutely right. I am sorry if that came off as me believing he is an asshole. I don’t know anything about him. I was more reacting to “bad picker” thing. It is used a lot to deflect responsibility. Like as if men fall into women’s lap and women don’t get a say about it. Again, you are right, he may be a good person. I hope that he is.
Eh her circle includes Amy “I’m offended you’re offended by my racism” Schumer, Lena “I have to be the center of every conversation” Dunham, Aziz “I’m sorry I’m pressured you into a sexual encounter” Ansari and Emma who didn’t want to take accountability for taking a role that was completely whitewashed. Not exactly the best circle of people.
Regardless Jen’s not terrible but she hasn’t been remotely likeable in recent years and Uma’s point was that it may not be a “bad picker” but that like may attract like. It’s not a leap to assume based on past relationships that she does not attract the most stable or best people to date.
The company he’s keeping in that pic does NOT speak well of him.
Yeah, I think people are being pretty judgemental about someone we know nothing about. This may even be a false rumor, and this guy’s getting dragged for nothing.
I find it funny because to me, he looks the least like an asshole out of the three.
I think it has more to do with the fact that men who are Great AND woke AND hot AND interesting or successful all at once are more of an exception than a rule . Find a woman who’s never dated, worked with, or befriended someone who has said or done something problematic and you’ve found a prize. I can’t even name one.
+1000
I’m very curious to see Jlaw in the movie about Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. I’m reading the book and I’m speechless.
Im wondering how they will do her voice. It can easily get into territory where it sounds like someone mocking her.
I find that JLaw has a deep voice although not as much as that of Elizabeth. It will be interesting for sure.
If the movie will be good it could be material for the awards. It’s a unique story, almost incredible. Elizabeth Holmes with all her faults and behaviors, is an enigmatic and fascinating woman. I recommend the book.
Well, at least he’s age appropriate.
He looks a little bit like Robert Pattinson.
Whilst this bloke is no prize either, he’s one helluva lot better looking than Pattinson.
When I read this on page six, I assumed she has a new, older, married lover and her team planted this as a distraction.
Why? She has never been with a married man. Chris Martin was already separated from Gwyneth Paltrow. Same with Aronofsky
She was photographed and linked with 40-ish screenwriter Gene Stupnitsky a few weeks ago.
Hmmm. Maybe so.
Nah, there was a blind that Elon Musk was calling her. We all know about his thirst for attention and younger actresses (see: Amber Heard). I think she’s with this guy but is putting it out there hard core so Elon “Pay Attention to Meeee!” Musk couldn’t put a story out there about how he called her. God knows Jennifer doesn’t need another headline about how she’s dating guys who could be her dad.
Eh, honestly, all three guys in that picture are pretty good looking. The one in the middle is the standout, but I wouldn’t immediately shrug off the rest. I’m assuming he comes from a fairly wealthy background to be a gallery seller that young, which may work out for her. He’s on her le level economically without having all the industry drama around him.
also: lol anish kapoor that guy is a dick
The guy in the middle dated Mary Kate Olsen then dumped her for Paris Hilton but that was a million years ago.
He looks like a combo of Robert Pattinson and Tobey Maguire.
We should give her props for him being age appropriate!
There are pictures of them out together on The Daily Mail and he looks like a completely different person…
