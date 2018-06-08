Duchess Meghan & Harry ‘want to start a family right away,’ that’s their ‘priority’

The newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex are big business, so of course Us Weekly has put them on the cover yet again. I don’t hate it at all. Us Weekly doesn’t really have any new information, their cover story this week is basically just people talking about how Meg and Harry will try to get pregnant quickly and all of that. Enjoy!
The honeymoon locale: The palace kept the location top secret, but “one thing is for sure,” says the insider, “both want to be somewhere hot and sunny for two weeks. They want a good mix of sea and sun.”
They’re eager to start a family: Now, “having children is definitely a priority,” says a source close to Meghan. “She and Harry want to start a family right away — and she’ll start trying as soon as she can.” The royal insider seconds the duo’s enthusiasm. “They both can’t wait to start a family,” says the insider. But they also caution that timing is all-important with royals: “Harry and Meghan won’t rush into anything. They have a lot on their plate right now. But they both think that when the moment feels right, that will be the time to go for it. They’ll make fantastic parents.”
Nottingham Cottage starter home: Their cozy love nest is merely a starter home. “It’s perfect for right now, but not for the future, especially when they start a family,” shares the insider. “I can’t see them there beyond next summer.”
Her mom can’t wait to have a grandchild: Her mother, Doria Ragland, definitely supports that plan. As another confidant shares, “Doria is expecting to be a grandmother by this time next year. She’s very excited for Meghan to become a mother.”
I mean… of course they’re going to try to get pregnant really quickly. I think that’s one of the big reasons why Meghan was “fast-tracked” by the royal family too. It was a combination of things: she’s bright and adaptable, Harry was crazy in love and he didn’t want to be cautious, and they wanted to get started on the babymaking. I think I’ve already said this, but my mom believes that Meghan is already pregnant, and that she was preg at the wedding. We’ll see!
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, cover courtesy of Us Weekly.
Meghan already pregnant? I’m not sure of that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Time will tell I guess, but I really, really doubt she was pregnant at their wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
MM being pregnant at the wedding is a cute and tidy narrative. But with the amount of weight she lost beforehand, I doubt it.
Also, these press releases are so funny. Once sentence, ‘they’re taking their time”, and the next “she will have a kid by next summer”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Pia, I know a few women who actually lost a bunch of weight early on when they were pregnant. That happens pretty often. Puking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Pia, I know a few women who actually lost a bunch of weight early on when they were pregnant. That happens pretty often. Puking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lost loads of weight with my first pregnancy because I vomited so much. I remember a very unprofessional nurse had a look of disgust on her face when she examined my seven month bump because the rest of me was skin and bone, I must have looked a sight. Anyway once I got back to the UK I got better health care and food I could eat and my daughter was delivered safely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me, too. I think that she’s very, very aware of being “proper.” The tabloids there have not exactly been kind to her, and getting pregnant before the wedding would be a whole other level of negative coverage. I know it’s 2018, but the British tabloids are vicious and she’s already been subject to racism.
I wouldn’t be surprised if she had a fertility work-up before the wedding, though. If anything was amiss, they could have harvested eggs and made embryos to fast-track IVF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree. She is being REALLY careful to present herself well. I don’t think she would have allowed herself to become pregnant before the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with that. I would bet they were careful with birth control until they got married. Why have the whole world counting on their fingers? MM has had enough to contend with, marrying into the BRF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I totally agree she is being very deliberate in how she presents herself as a new royal and the screaming headlines “Meghan was a pregnant bride!” don’t seem consistent with that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I mentioned this in another post on this topic, but I doubt she is pregnant. Who would want to have even the remote possibility of barfing while walking down the aisle? I know every pregnancy is different, but why take that risk?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course she and PH are keen to start a family. Any female in their late 30s when married and in love would be as well. And since this man can actually pay the bills and the family is ESTABLISHED, to say the least, any bright female with an ounce of sense would be too.
I see nothing wrong with how MM is approaching her life and she is making correct life choices. Rational and logical ones that many of us “ordinary” women would also make.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously? Are you living in the 50s or just under a rock? Not every woman, regardless of being happily married, wants to have a baby but thanks for sharing your retrograde anti-feminist views and letting us know you approve of her decisions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1, applecore!
It’s hilarious how many parents assume 100% of their fellow humans want babies, because it’s “natural” to want babies. A population where 100% of individuals want the same thing isn’t natural, it’s robotic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Duh, she is getting close to 40 and has said she wants kids, she can’t afford to wait! I know you can have kids later in life (I did), but it can take longer and your eggs are more fragile, leading to a bigger chance of issues in your child. It would be lovely to know your babies will be supported in style with all of that wealth behind you. Hope they are blessed with health kids soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true I was 40 and ended doing IVF in the end but started at 36-37 unexplained they said. After 30 the eggs you produce decrease 10 fold. You spend most of your life trying Not to get pregnant then when you want sometimes doesn’t go to plan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s 36 right? That’s right about the age where your fertility starts dropping rapidly. I hope she froze some eggs and I hope they’re getting to it. Cause it can take a long time and there’s no time to lose if they want more than one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That last picture of them leaving the house for the reception 😍
What a beautiful couple- I secretly hope that she is already preggers too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No new info from US Weekly, I could look at the pictures and write the same story.
Harry and Meghan are going to Australia in October and a few other Countries that may have the Zikia virus, so if you’re pregnant or planning to try, it’s advised to stay away from places with the ZV.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s usually only a problem in the first 4 months. If she gets preggo now, she will be OK by then.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love them together! My mom thinks she married Harry for money, I think she married him for love
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She married him just like any other woman marries wealthy and influential people – the thrill of the lifestyle, the social status, the money – all that play in a woman’s head as love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Do wealthy and influential people have nothing else about them to love?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does a woman frequent expensive social circles? To look for love? I doubt that, honestly. If you want love why limit yourself to a narrow niche?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was one of the most eligible bachelors in the world, not just for his money or social status. He’s not exactly James Packer. Also, her ex looks like him. He’s clearly her type.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Callous. It’s a gross feeling reading this. You may be a calculating sort but everyone else is not thank goodness
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just stop. I get sick of this tired narrative reducing human beings into a bank as if they have nothing else of consequence to offer. Harry isn’t an inanimate object but a person with qualities and maybe she found them to be appealing.
This kind of thinking is why wealthy people tend to group together and become suspicious of anyone’s intentions when plenty of people aren’t money grubbing a-holes. Plenty of people can love a person for who they are. Unfortunately far too often they have to endure being called all sorts of unkind names because they fell in love with someone of means.
Harry isn’t a feckless dolt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA, Carrie1 and magnoliarose. I was thinking about the underlying resentment the OP seems to reveal in every comment about Meghan when I saw yours. Now, I see that it’s mainly about wealthy, successful people in general.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think anyone, even Meghan’s biggest fans, can deny she is calculating. Of course she married him for money and, more importantly, the fame she had been chasing for almost 20 years. Denying that is naive. She may love him, but love is more than one thing – his looks, personality, status, fame, money.
And so much for saving the world. Right after they have 2 or 3 kids the British taxpayers will support.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not a fan, merely a defender of someone who has been attacked for the sins of being bi-racial, divorced, and working for a living. It may be your opinion she’s calculating and everything else you wrote, but it is not mine.
Their kids will never be working royals. Will they be supported sideways by the taxpayers until they are 18? Yes. Just like Louise, James, Peter, Zara, Beatrice, Eugenie, Lady Sarah and her brother Linley. Then they will have to go out an earn a living, with far more pressure and scrutiny than even the Yorks have experienced. Unlike W&K’s kids who will be on the dole their entire lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Veronica T, stop. No everyone doesn’t think she married Harry for his money, for the simple reason that Meghan has her own money, which she worked hard for. She wasn’t living off her parents money or anyone else’s before she met Harry AND when she got divorced from her first husband she didn’t take any money from him or alimony – all she took was a $100 blender and sent back her engagement and wedding rings to him. (And we know she only took the blender because Trevor couldn’t stop whining about it and said himself she didn’t take any money, just that damn blender).
If Meghan was a gold digger, then she’s bad at it. Since, you know, when you divorce the guy you’re supposedly gold digging, you should at least take more than a $100 blender from him. Especially when you get married in California (where Meghan and Trevor’s civil ceremony was) which is a community property state. (Meaning you’re entitled to half of everything).
And excuse me, chasing fame? Just because she was an actress? Not everyone acts because they want to be famous. And they especially don’t keep at it when facing almost 10 years of mostly rejection from the industry, before FINALLY landing a regular series. You also seem to forget that her first passion was always politics and activism, which she’s been involved with since she was eleven years old, and only didn’t get to work at the US State Department because she couldn’t pass the notoriously difficult test to do so. Otherwise, she likely would have been an ambassador and not an actress.
Yeah, I agree with others here. People are projecting their own issues with wealthy and/or famous people onto her (along with other things about her – her race, age, etc). Because nothing in her life up until now shows or backs up any of the things they keep trying to say she is (shallow gold digger, fame whore, etc).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh i do not think so
H is powerful yet vulnerable. That is sexy. She is not a trophy wife. The lifestyle of royals is not as impressive as marrying an unknown millionaire.
With Kate, it was a fantasy, a crush. Will was really cute 15 yrs ago. Again, both Meg and Kate married because they felt it was right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you Snowflake, they are crazy about each other!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep I agree too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Firstly, Harry was the most eligible bachelor in the world, and our Meghan got him even though unlike many women she did not plan to. Secondly, I think it is highly likely that Harry’s kids will be working royals….it will be very difficult for the children of such a famous couple to lead ordinary lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I took my aunt grocery shopping and while waiting in line, my aunt saw the national enquirer that said HM were expecting twins. 🤦🏻♀️ My aunt is super naive and totally bought it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It really beggars belief the amount of people around who will believe anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are such a lovely couple .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fun fact: I was shopping yesterday, in germany, and a german “newspaper” had them pregnant already, with twins! I forgot the name of the paper but I can go and check on monday if anyone is interested.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably was one of the many papers that also reported Kate was expecting twins when pregnant with PC & PL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it is fanfiction perhaps? But it is clear there are those who want some babies right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No way Meghan was pregnant by the time of the wedding. One Meghan would have been accused of trapping Harry, using the pregnancy to assure he couldn’t back out. Two, the time of conception and birth of her child impacts the line of succession the child’s right to be a successor to the throne. Harry and Meghan are not going to want the baby be labeled by the press or declared by Parliament illegitimate, especially after what Harry went through with his mother and James Hewitt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think the time of conception matters, it’s the time of birth. Anne Boleyn was pregnant when she married Henry VIII, which is why they fast-tracked those secret nuptials. Her daughter, Elizabeth, was born ‘legitimate’. Of course, the girl was later denounced as a ‘bastard’, but that’s an entirely different story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alix is right – in English law a child is legitimate if its parents are married when it is born. Hence the notion of the shotgun wedding. There would be no point if it would make no difference to whether or not the child was legitimate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aw I hope they have kids soon. Their kids will be so adorable!
I highly doubt she was pregnant at the wedding. If she was, she was just barely pregnant. She knows if she had a baby next February people would definitely do the math and raise eyebrows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given Meghans age I wouldn’t be surprised if she is pregnant by the end of the year
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t wait for them to have children but the writing in this US article is so bad!! I just want to take out a red pen and edit out all the nonsense and redundancy. Kaiser is right, US is really trying to milk these two for everything they’ve got!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh god Zondie, you hit on one of my biggest peeve with these magazines! The constant redundancy drives me crazy! Also, I just read People’s coverage of the wedding and they stated that the larger diamond in Meghan’s ring is one of Diana’s and the smaller stones are from Botswana! Does no one proofread anymore? Does no one check facts, facts that they accurately reported on not all that long ago??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@HARLA our English teachers did a number on us right?! Lol! But yes, the lack of fact checking and proofreading is disappointing. I find mistakes in my newspaper as well!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember one instance where our local paper misspelled the deceased’s last name. The mistake name was the name of a local well-loved man. It was bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you are in your late thirties and want children, it’s the most logical thing to start trying “right away” after you get married. Why wait? I kinda think they are already trying and have been trying even before the wedding. I think it will happen right away too…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hoping for a Valentine’s baby for Harry and Meghan. Best Wishes!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@CITRESSE Oh that would be sweet!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh good gossip. I wonder if they were old dresses she’s wearing or new dresses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As much as I want them to have a sweet, happy family, I also want to see Meghan hit the ground running, get her charities together and establish her royal work before she disappears to have kids. Now, I know that she might not disappear after having kids but I guess Kate’s disappearances has me a bit spooked that this might become a trend among the younger royals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate had two years to hit the ground running before she had George. I think Meghan will get pregnant soon, and we will see if she will hit the ground running. Looking good so far.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate is the outlier. Kate is the outlier. Kate is the outlier.
This statement needs to be repeated every time you catch yourself using Kate as the benchmark of royal brides.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^This
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the reminder LAX!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So right. Every other royal bride went to a job somewhere most days a week before she got married. Even teen Lady Diana was out there hustling working in childcare, cleaning flats, etc.! Kate is the outlier who spent the bulk of her pre-wedding years lazing around her parent’s luxury Chelsea flat waiting for the proposal and focusing pretty entirely on her personal life for 5 plus years after college.
Meghan is used to work–not that starring on Suits was digging ditches, but she had real work and time commitments to balance. Her baseline for work ethic has got to be better than Kates.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, @LAK, thank you for continuing to point this out. Especially for people like me who haven’t followed the Royals much before now. (At least, not in this kind of way. I always came at them more from a historical perspective, when I bothered to look at them at all).
Acting may not be back breaking work, but filming schedules can be long and tiring. I’m sure Meghan spent at least between 12 to 17 hours a day on set, at least five to six days a week. Having a regular 8-hour a day/5 days a week job (which is the length most jobs in the US) would be easy for her, and we know she’s already has those types of jobs as well before she found success as an actress, when she worked as a calligrapher and taught gift wrapping.
I myself have said that the two women are completely different people with completely different outlooks on life, their work ethics just being one of those things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you all. To add to Morrigan’s great point: Not only are acting schedules long and tiring, but don’t most actors have to keep looking for their next project, too? So while you’re working on a network show, your agent might have you audition for a film or commercials that you can do during your hiatus. That takes an incredible amount of resilience to keep looking for work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t be surprised if we get a pregnancy announcement by the end of the year. Meghan isn’t old by any means but she is 36 and while it is perfectly possible to get easily pregnant at that age I would guess they’d want to start trying as soon as possible. It makes sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My money is on a pregnancy announcement by the end of February 2019. Meghan seems serious about wanting to get going with the work part of things, so I’d be surprised if they started trying right away. If they aren’t pregnant by spring I’ll really feel for Meghan, because the womb watch in the press will be ruthless. People unfortunately haven’t learned to mind their own business when it comes to women’s bodies yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not that surprising. She’s already in her thirties, so if they want children without the risks that may come with later pregnancies, they have to get started in the next couple of years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have a friend who is in Ireland right now. She said they were kicked out of Ashford Castle in Cong, Ireland bc Harry and Meghan are there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
H&M are back in the UK. They might have been there a day or two ago though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ashford has been closed for a corporate retreat (it’s said now), but the rumors generated international headlines. Good PR for the place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So long story short we have absolutely no idea where they honeymooned. Good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t wait for their babies! Harry will be an amazing father! Meghan’s probably going to be the most beautiful pregnant lady ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t wait for the pregnancy announcement. I’m truly happy for them but no surprise that they are ready to get the ball rolling. She’s 36 after all. Maybe this is why she’s doing lots of events now so that if/when she needs to slow down soon it will be favorable to the public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So I don’t think we needed an article to tell us that. At their age it is kind of obvious. Just wondering when she was on suits I never heard anything about her no press coverage, no articles about her charity work. Why all of a sudden will she be the most “beautiful pregnant lady ever “ Oh right because she married a prince. So much for feminism Women really buy into this a woman is so much better with a man and worthy of praise. Just like AngelIna was so amazing in the press with brad and now they have kind of dropped her. Makes me sad. She is still doing the same work but it is rarely reported. Seriously can we just post normally about women here and not get crazy just because they married a famous man? Can women just be known for who they are and not who they married? I long for the day until then we will never move ahead in society at all. Putting her or Kate on a pedestal because they married well sets us all back
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, she won’t get pregnant until winter of this year – either November or December, after the Invictus Games in Australia are over. She will be pregnant for about half of 2019 IMO. I think the next Invictus Games being pushed back to 2020 is so Harry can focus on her and the kid, and not have to worry about Invictus in October of 2019.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is not news.
I doubt she was pregnant during the wedding but I do think she will get pregnant fairly soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the picture of them leaving together with Harry holding Meghan’s hand. They are so gorgeous and sexy! I am in love with this couple. This is what true passion and love look like. I wish them every blessing and I cannot wait for the pregnancy news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse