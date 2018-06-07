Sharon Osbourne heartbroken when daughter Aimee moved out at 16 during reality show

Embed from Getty Images

While I watched The Osbournes back when it aired and heard that there was a third Osbourne sibling who didn’t appear on the show, I completely forgot about her. As much as we hear about Kelly and Jack, they rarely talk about their older sister, Aimee. That’s why it’s notable that Sharon is talking about Aimee. Aimee was just 16 when their show started and she found the cameras so bothersome that she moved out, something her mom Sharon regrets to this day. Sharon talked about it on that roundtable show she’s on with Roseanne’s daughter, The Talk. Here’s what she said and you can see the clip below.

My eldest girl Aimee left home at 16. She couldn’t live at our house because we were filming and it drove her insane. She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea — it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did. But she was happy but it broke my heart when it moved.

[From The Talk via People]

The Osbournes seemed like such a (foul-mouthed) close-knit family on their show, and that must have come at the expense of leaving behind the daughter who didn’t want the attention. Was it worth it? Kelly has carved a warped career for herself out of her family’s fame, appearing as a commentator and celebrity guest and feuding with various people. Jack has a reality travel show with his dad and also does TV personality work. Aimee is a musician who goes only by her initials, ARO, so as not to trade on the Osbourne name. She surely still benefits from their connections but she wants her work to stand alone. She probably doesn’t regret moving out as a teen, but her mom obviously has a lot of guilt over it. Aimee made the right decision. Imagine having to learn that your father was sleeping with your mom’s hairdresser and your mom was talking about it, and all the other times your dad cheated on her that she knew about, to the press. Your sister and mother then dox the hairdresser and your sister posts her phone number online, resulting in your father’s mistress suing your sister. I’m sure there are more egregious examples of public dysfunction in this family but that’s the first one I can recall.

Here’s one of Aimee’s music videos. Holy sh-t she can sing and her music is haunting and rich. She lists her influences as Massive Attack, Portishead, Kate Bush and The Talking Heads. No wonder I like this.



