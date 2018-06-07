Sharon Osbourne heartbroken when daughter Aimee moved out at 16 during reality show

Embed from Getty Images
While I watched The Osbournes back when it aired and heard that there was a third Osbourne sibling who didn’t appear on the show, I completely forgot about her. As much as we hear about Kelly and Jack, they rarely talk about their older sister, Aimee. That’s why it’s notable that Sharon is talking about Aimee. Aimee was just 16 when their show started and she found the cameras so bothersome that she moved out, something her mom Sharon regrets to this day. Sharon talked about it on that roundtable show she’s on with Roseanne’s daughter, The Talk. Here’s what she said and you can see the clip below.
My eldest girl Aimee left home at 16. She couldn’t live at our house because we were filming and it drove her insane. She felt too that she didn’t want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea — it was appalling to her. And so she left at 16 and I regret every day that she did. But she was happy but it broke my heart when it moved.
[From The Talk via People]
The Osbournes seemed like such a (foul-mouthed) close-knit family on their show, and that must have come at the expense of leaving behind the daughter who didn’t want the attention. Was it worth it? Kelly has carved a warped career for herself out of her family’s fame, appearing as a commentator and celebrity guest and feuding with various people. Jack has a reality travel show with his dad and also does TV personality work. Aimee is a musician who goes only by her initials, ARO, so as not to trade on the Osbourne name. She surely still benefits from their connections but she wants her work to stand alone. She probably doesn’t regret moving out as a teen, but her mom obviously has a lot of guilt over it. Aimee made the right decision. Imagine having to learn that your father was sleeping with your mom’s hairdresser and your mom was talking about it, and all the other times your dad cheated on her that she knew about, to the press. Your sister and mother then dox the hairdresser and your sister posts her phone number online, resulting in your father’s mistress suing your sister. I’m sure there are more egregious examples of public dysfunction in this family but that’s the first one I can recall.
Here’s one of Aimee’s music videos. Holy sh-t she can sing and her music is haunting and rich. She lists her influences as Massive Attack, Portishead, Kate Bush and The Talking Heads. No wonder I like this.
What I find appalling is that her family chose the show over her. What a message to send your kids. And for your child to have to be the one make a responsible, adult decision about their own well-being when that’s the parent’s job is very sad to me.
This is what I thought when I read the headline. And Sharon says she regrets that Aimee left, not that she picked the show over her daughter.
Exactly my thought.
@millenial – agreed. My first thought was Sharon didn’t regret it enough to not do the show. Selfish sublebrity..
RIGHT???? So Sharon regrets it, but she still chose the show, not the kid.
Note the wording. Her daughter moved out, and Sharon “regretted every day that she did.”
We regret our own actions, or lack thereof. Sharon is actually saying she feels upset, to this day, by Aimee’s choice. What trash she is.
She is cute and talented. I do find it Interesting that a family would go through with a show that so upset their child that she moved out at 16. Clearly she was the adult in this family. It seemed her decision has given her a better less messy life. Good luck to her.
I can’t imagine signing up for something like that without the entire family on board. She got a better, less messy life and the rest of the family had their television careers catapulted. I guess everybody got what they wanted, but it’s just so sad.
Imagine being heartbroken that your child does not want to be exploited. I save “heartbroken” for when my children are hurt or worry.
She certainly wasn’t heartbroken enough to put her daughter’s reasonable boundaries before her own self-absorbed choice to live on camera while dragging her other kids along. K-Peace makes a good point below — something’s hinky with Sharon Osbourne’s timeline, whatever that’s about.
I didn’t have cable growing up so I did not have the dubious privilege of watching The Osbournes but I do remember hearing about another daughter who didn’t want to be on the show. I always wondered, did the Osbournes not have family discussions about filming their lives for public consumption? I’m glad she stood up for herself and was like “I will not be a part of this trainwreck.” In this day and age where so many families put their lives on TV and Youtube (daily vlogging is a thing), I always wonder if the parents think about the ramifications of putting their young children on camera for the public to consume as entertainment (online and TV). If they’re super young (baby/toddler) they don’t have a say in that decision. So glad Youtube/reality TV was not around when I was young.
They did discuss it. The other 4 (Sharon, Ozzy, Jack, and the other one who’s name escapes me) wanted to do the show, and so they moved forward.
“I always wonder if the parents think about the ramifications of putting their young children on camera for the public to consume as entertainment (online and TV).”
Most of them don’t and just think about the $$$ and endorsement deals they could make if their family could be a hit. For many of them you can see the parents are also using the kids in a thinly veiled attempt to achieve past dreams of fame and fortune that they couldn’t achieve on their own, and I’m surprised more of their viewers can’t see that.
Things really start going downhill when inevitable messy situations arise. A friend used to follow a family that she swore up and down were perfect and happy until it came out that the husband was a serial cheater and the wife was gonna file for divorce. Eventually comment sections would devolve into which of the parents were more fit for custody, and rather than end that the parents would feed into that by continuing to vlog (the father ended up creating a second channel) smh.
Everything Sharon Osbourne says is sprinkled with untruths. “The Osbournes” show began in 2002. Aimee was born in 1983. Making her 18-19 when the show began. So Aimee may have moved out at 16, but it wasn’t because of the show.
Yes, I remember reading that she was 18 when the show started filming, in late 2001, and had already moved out. So if she moved out at 16 it wasn’t because of the show.
Aimee has always said that she was 18. And that she didn’t actually want to leave home at the time. Sharon is the worst.
@k-peace Aimee herself has said she did move out because of the show but when she was 18. Sharon has either fudged the age or else apparently forgotten how old her daughter is.
Good call. I was trying to do that math…. if she’s the oldest daughter, that would mean the other two were both younger than 16 on the show? That doesn’t sound right.
I never watched, but didn’t they have (or could build) a guest house..common among the rich..she could’ve avoided the circus but remained part of the family? Just seems like something’s lacking in her sob story..
She was heartbroken that she had one less family member to exploit.
Yep, and the pretty one to boot. PMK would have sympathized.
Have read Aimee interviewed. A very mature, well-informed person. Has really educated herself about the effects on the family of alcoholism and addiction.
Everything Aimee has said on the subject is that she never wanted to do the show but the other 4 did, so when the cameras moved in she moved out. I’ve always assumed that the Osborne’s were having money difficulties and that’s part of why they were dead set on the Tv show, but that’s just speculation on my part. One thing is clear: 4 out of 5 of them wanted to be on TV badly enough that they were willing to make the trade off of 18 year old Aimee moving out.
Sad but it ended up being so much better for her. She went into therapy and avoided addiction, which both her siblings slipped into. Now she says she is close to her parents and accepts them. No closeness with the siblings though. Who could be? That Kelly is a little vindictive nightmare and Aimee is by far the most attractive one of the bunch.
That show and foray into show business ruined Jack and Kelly. Jack at least was able to figure himself out somewhat. They made (and spent) a lot of money, but at the expense of everyone’s sobriety, sanity, and happiness. Yeah, Aimee made the right decision. I can’t imagine how hard that must have been at 18.
I like that song, it feels very cinematic.
I do believe Aimee also had cancer in her late teens, early 20′s.
Oh boo hoo Sharon. You and Ozzy chose a show over your kid, and always seemed to favor Kelly for some inexplicable reason. You have no regrets.
I really like this song. I’ll need to check out her other stuff.
I always thought she moved out to the pool house.
I think that was Jeremy Renner’s not at all husband.
That is what I remember. She didn’t move off the property, she just moved to the guest house/ Pool house. I could be wrong.
Can’t stand this woman. Sharon, I mean.
I only know her from the talk. My mom watches it. I hate it and basically everyone on it. Not as bad as the view, but…close
I really like this song and another I found on youtube. It would be nice to see her have some success without having to be a trash person.
Curious what her relationship is like with her family now. I don’t think I could have a close relationship with anyone who chose a show over their own child. Just another example of the selfishness constantly shown by the Osbournes imo
Oh man blast from the past. The only thing I remember about her is when she (her parents) paid a crazy sum of money for her to hang out with Taylor Hanson and the pre-tabloid internet world went wild with dating rumors. Ahhh good times.
She’s not a cool mom like Jada.
