Pippa Middleton confirms her pregnancy, says she doesn’t have any morning sickness

Here are some photos of Pippa Middleton and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding a few weeks ago. Pippa has been pap’d rather consistently since the wedding, just going about her business in London. She also went to Paris for the first few days of the French Open to support some of the British players. Pippa is pregnant, which we’ve known for a while – The Sun and other British tabloids “announced” it just days before the Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to baby Lou. Pippa didn’t confirm the news herself, but she didn’t deny it either, especially since it felt like the news came from her or her mother. Well, now Pippa is confirming the news with a column in Waitrose Kitchen. Pippa Tips For Pregnancy!
Pippa Middleton has confirmed she is expecting her first child with husband James Matthews! Six weeks after reports first surfaced of her pregnancy, Kate Middleton’s younger sister opened up about her first trimester in her latest column for the U.K. supermarket monthly Waitrose Kitchen magazine. In the column, the mom-to-be, 34, revealed that she did not battle severe pregnancy sickness, or Hyperemesis Gravidarum (HG), unlike Princess Kate.
“I was lucky to pass the 12-week scan without suffering from morning sickness. That meant I was able to carry on as normal,” Pippa wrote, as reported by Hello! magazine. “When I learned the happy news that I was pregnant, I realized I needed to adjust my four to five-day-a-week [fitness] routine,” she wrote, noting that she kept her pregnancy a secret from her gym instructor until the “riskier months” were over. Pippa also shared how fitness has been an integral part of her pregnancy.
“I’ve noticed my body change, but through exercise I feel it’s being strengthened,” she wrote. “I’m fanatical about sport and have looked at loads of books and websites on exercise during pregnancy, but have been disappointed by the limited technical information what you can and can’t do.”
So the world’s most famous bridesmaid did her own research.
“This being my first pregnancy, I had so many questions I felt were still unanswered,” she wrote. “I wanted to know things like, would I strain if I served in tennis, are strokes of swimming safe, can I still do a normal yoga class if I avoided certain positions? Could I still work my abs? I’ve noticed my body change and weight increase, but through effective exercise and sports I feel that it’s been strengthened to support a healthy pregnancy, birth and recovery . . . And ensure that post-baby, my old favorite jeans will still fit eventually!”
I feel like most doctors tell pregnant women to avoid high-impact sports, but that they can pretty much do everything else as long as they listen to their bodies, avoid dehydration and stop when they’re tired. Like, Serena Williams was still playing tennis – or at least she was still practicing – when she was in her third trimester. As for Pippa not having HG like Kate… well, every woman’s body is different. Pippa’s lucky, and I think Kate’s just resigned to the fact that her first trimester is always going to be barfy and dizzy, but she seems to feel a lot better in the last half of her pregnancies.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.
I never had a proper idea of what nausea was like. Ive had it when sick before spewing but never got the full hullabaloo of it.
Then I went on a temporary medication that gave me min 2 hours of nausea like clockwork after taking it 2x a day and it was horrific! Absolute torture. I feel for anyone with chronic nausea, pregnant or not. I also now dont take my non-nausea state for granted any more!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am currently pregnant with my second and am barely functioning, I am in the second trimester and the nausea has not stopped, it is a bit better than the first trimester but I can barely function in day to day life. I lost 8 pounds my first trimester because I could not keep anything down. I am going to be so relieved when my baby finally comes out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh Hang in there, Lela! It is so hard with another child to care for and the exhaustion from that. You’re almost to the end of it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. I was so lucky with my one. I was like Pippa. Not a single day of morning sickness, and at the end, a very short labor and uncomplicated delivery.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I felt ill for about 3 weeks, never actually threw up. I never realized how lucky I was until recently reading the stats on a healthy pregnancy. I was very, very lucky with my textbook pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was very nauseous with my first pregnancy. Smelling water would make me sick. I’d have to avoid fountains or hold my breath as I walked past because it was unbearable. If was awful. My last two pregnancies I had no morning sickness at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had morning sickness with my oldest, none with my middle child, and with my 2 week old I was sick the first 4 months. I couldn’t function without my antinausea pills and lost more weight then I was putting on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why Pippa feels the need to confirm to the public, that she’s pregnant?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I swear I just nodded off
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I swear I just nodded off
Report this comment as spam or abuse
for some reason I really like Pippa. I don’t know why. She seems….interesting? I know she’s just another rich woman who doesn’t really work and spends hours at the gym, but I feel like she would be fun to hang out with.
And I know her outfit got a lot of mocking for looking like an iced tea bottle, but she did look nice at the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think her commitment to fitness makes her kind of interesting. I feel she would be interested in that even if she weren’t in the public eye or had to look fit for the public.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the Mid siblings are athletic and have been since they were children, she and her brother have ran marathons so its only obvious that she would try a hand at career wise – I think she’s also a certified nutritionist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What do you interesting about her? I find her about as interesting as a Vanilla wafer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Gigi – I don’t know! That’s why I said I’m sure she’s just another rich woman….but for some reason I want to hang out with her. She seems like she has a sense of humor. I cant put my finger on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does seem like she could be amusing fun.
I don’t think she’s an interesting “celebrity” (i.e Angelina Jolie or even Jennifer Aniston), but I think as a day-to-day friend you’d have in your life I think she could be interesting. I envision her teaching me how to be fit without being judgmental or annoying. I’d like to go for a run with her. And we could hang in coffee shops together staring at baked goods. And Pippa seems like she would supply all the jokes.
There are celebrities like Natalie Portman who are prettier, gorgeous, more activist and whatever else, but I don’t know if I have the desire to hang with them as friends. I’d probably think Natalie was secretly judging my thighs or something.
I have absolutely no idea if any of this made any sense, but that’s my 2 cents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@perplexed – yes, that’s kind of it. “interesting” may be the wrong word. Just something about her strikes me as more fun and….maybe livelier? than Kate. IDK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s more lively and interesting than Kate, but that is (sadly) a low bar. Kate definitely projects the image of someone who cares primarily about being whatever William wants. She doesn’t seem to have any interests outside of William (and I guess now her children). We hear that she’s keen on photography, art, sketching, etc. but any of her publicly shown efforts at these are…meh. She takes cute pictures of her kids but so do a million other mothers if they have good lighting and props.
In contrast, Pippa does seem to have SOME interests. Like I get the sense that of herself and Kate, Pippa is the one who is really competitive at sports and Kate would have more been the one who was in it because hey, my sister is. Pippa does periodically do charity sporting events and she seems to actually train for them and do pretty well at them. She just seems a bit more enthusiastic overall. I get the sense that if she were in Kate’s place, she might not be working much harder but she’d be putting on a better front and seem more comfortable interacting with people when she did show up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kate has interests. It’s just that the interests she has are more traditional. When it’s a traditional interest (i.e having a strong family life) people seem to think it doesn’t count as an interest for some reason.
I don’t think she’s fascinating like Diana was but I also don’t necessarily think everyone is good at having a stable family life while also beingt thrilling to the public. A lot of the highly charismatic people out there seem to have messed up family lives to some degree (i.e Bill Clinton, Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp,etc). To have a good family life I think you almost have to be a little boring to the public to make it all work out in the end. Barack Obama is one of the few highly charismatic people I can think of with a strong family life. But I think he’s an anomaly. Heck, even Nelson and Winnie Mandela seemed to have their problems in family life.
It’s possible Kate and William could wind up divorced anyway, but I don’t think I can criticize her for not trying to make the marriage work (which on some level I think both she and William are obligated to do since the steadiness of the royal family depends on them being perceived as strong in family blah blah blah, probably because of the Head of the Church of England connection).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perplexed:I understand your overall point, but the Mandelas are not a good example of marriage regardless of the exceptional circumstances of their lives.
It’s rarely mentioned in the deification of Nelson Mandela, but he was a chronic cheater in his first marriage which ended due to his adultery. Winnie was his mistress turned wife, and then the SA govt messed with them so badly that they never had the chance to live a family life. Not just their mutual imprisonement, but also forcing her to live without her kids. They never had the chance to form familial bonds.
By the time they got a chance to live as man and wife in 1990, they’d evolved into very different people molded by very different experiences, who had never lived with together. Divorce was inevitable.
Btw, the idea that the royals have to live an exemplary family life is a modern fiction. Victoria & Albert, Bertie & Queen Mother used it for PR purposes after their predecessors had scandalised the public with their licentious private lives. It was a reset that was super successful for those couples, but it is not a requirement even if they are the head of the CoE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the clarification on what happened to the Mandelas. I’m not that knowledgeable on what really happened there. I just think charismatic public figures tend to have family lives that most of us regular people wouldn’t want. For all of the praise Bill Clinton gets for being one of the most charming people you will ever meet, I have no desire to actually have the kind of married life that he and Hillary do. I’d rather just stay single.
It may not be a requirement to have a model family life, but so much criticism was hurled at Charles and Diana and Andrew and Fergie for failing to live up to the fairytale images of their courtships, I feel there is some degree of expectation that the royals (at least in a media-driven age where The Daily Mail and other newspapers are reporting/critiquing/evaluating everything) are better off when they show off a happy family face. Otherwise, they’re kind of….like, slightly pointless? (in a media-driven age where we’re all “branding”, at least).
I also think Kate Middleton may just be a naturally family-oriented person who may have always wanted a trio of kids, and it just so happened her interests dovetailed in the same direction of what might be expected from the royal family in a media-driven and brand-driven age. Even if she hadn’t married William, I think she’d be one of those people whose interests move naturally in a more traditional direction. She’s also now as old as Diana was when she died, and I think in the end she’s kind of achieved what Diana wanted to have (i.e a stable family life) but couldn’t get because she was so busy/addicted to thrilling us. Even if Diana had gone on to marry the heart surgeon and had kids, I almost think she would have wound up screwing it up because of her need to be entertaining to the press all the time. She was going in that weird direction near the end and I just don’t think that’s sustainable if you want to have a family and husband, no matter whether you’re royal or just a regular person. I just don’t see how being “interesting” to the world at large can be balanced with having a good family life, if that’s what you want to have (which I assume Kate does and I think Diana wanted on some level but the other hits of life got in the way).
I think I just went off on a very bizarre tangent. My apologies. But I’ve written so much, I can’t bear to delete all the strange effort I’ve put into thinking about why Kate is the way she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t hate on her the way some do, she seems harmless. Hope she has an uneventful pregnancy and a healthy baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa still trying to be a celebrity eh.
Is a fitness video coming
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she wants to be the British Tracy Anderson…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah my main takeaway from this was surprise that she is still trying to keep her name out there as a celeb expert on something (first of course it was party planning, then sporty/fitness stuff) since she had kind of gone quiet on that front since she got married.
Also that her byline is still Pippa Middleton because I thought she was going by Pippa Mathews now..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
According to lore, women tend – tend, not are guaranteed to – to carry and birth like their sisters. (Couldn’t say from personal experience as my sisters have not had children)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve heard that also but it’s definitely not always the case! My mother (and her mother) had very easy labor and delivery. For my mom, for all three of her kids she went into labor on her due date, and her longest labor was 12 hours (and for her last kid, it was about 3). In contrast, one of her sisters went past her due date every time and had to be induced each time. Another sister tended to have really long and difficult labors. So it varies.
I got lucky in that I had a fairly easy delivery (like my mom), but my morning sickness in the first trimester was horrific. Vomiting multiple times per day, really having a hard time keeping anything down, etc. My mom told me she just felt kind of gross and tired but never actually threw up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This could be true. My mother had five kids and claims she had no nausea at all. My sister and I both had HG. We also have completely different bodies from our mother, both taller, flat chested. She was a little shorter and buxom…I don’t don’t if that has anything to do with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like she’s preparing us for her next book, which will be all about diet and exercise during and after pregnancy. No talk at all about being excited to be a mother – just excited to get back into her favorite jeans. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is ok. I am sick of hearing how exciting it is just to be pregnant. This may be positive spin on women’s bodies during pregnancies. At least she really is athletic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm, someone is angling for a fit pregnancy book.
Pass!
I hope her and her boring husband have a safe pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She really shouldn’t be spouting off on exercise and pregnancy for anyone but herself. She wrote an article about it because she loves the spotlight, but all pregnant women should be consulting with their doctors first because every woman is different in terms of her health prior to the pregnancy as well as the level of risk of the pregnancy itself. It’s one thing to give stupid Pippa Tips about etiquette but quite another about exercising while pregnant.
(The People article doesn’t address it, but she wrote something for Waitrose magazine)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you going to rip apart the author above for doing the same thing, or is that just reserved for a Middleton?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An article in celebitchy isn’t giving women advice on whether or not to exercise while pregnant. Pippa’s article does. And I will rip on all dilettantes who are desperate for fame who spout useless advice in these areas. How is she much different from a Kardashian here?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think there is advice given in the articles posted there. I don’t think we’re expected to follow it, but the sharing of experiences is always linked somehow to the original article being discussed. I don’t think Pippa expects us to follow exactly what she’s doing any more than the authors of the posts do. I don’t see a difference. We’d have to shut down the entire internet if we said no one could share an experience. As technology grows, we’re going to be hearing about experiences with different things all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I didn’t read it as giving advice. Just sharing her experience.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I know is that when I was pregnant…the nausea made me feel like the Angel of Death was sitting on my shoulders 24/7…and that’s not even hyperbole….It was…HORRIFIC!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, with my son it was bearable, with my daughter I was hospitalized and put on Zofran until about 5 mos. I never knew such misery in my life…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same, I had HG and was fukcing miserable for each pregnancy. My younger one turns 19 tomorrow but I can still conjure up that horrible feeling as if it were yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thinking of Ashley Bouder, doing fouettés 4 days before her due date: https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/this-pregnant-ballerina-is-a-stunning-sight-to-see_us_56bb5111e4b08ffac123591f
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very cool. That says she’s 6.5 months pregnant though, not close to due date. I would love to see her doing that at 8 and 9 months, it would be interesting to see the balance shift. I have no doubt she’ll still be able to do it, but with 7-ish lbs in front and not in back it can get wobbly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are afew ladies that go dance training with me who did this until very late in their pregnancies. Definitely a balance thing. On average they quit jumps and leaps parts of the class a month out, but they kept up with the stretch sections right through to estimated delivery week, if not actual days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s nothing wrong with doing high impact fitness during pregnancy, as long as you don’t have any medical issues (you’d talk to your doc) and you’re not picking up a new sport during pregnancy. However, it can be uncomfortable for some women, and your body DOES slow down. What you’re advisers to avoid are sports where you could fall.
Pippa is right, too. There’s very little info out there about pregnancy and fitness/sports. Up until very recently it was treated as a “delicate condition” and there isn’t a ton of mainstream info out there. While ACOG has guidelines which reflect that exercise is great (unless there’s an underlying condition), surprisingly not all docs follow them and will only clear women to walk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There isn’t general advice because it is not something that should be broadly applied to every woman. The consequences for some women can be quite serious. This is why Pippa’s article is irresponsible because she can’t know what fitness level every woman is at and what risk level each woman has with her pregnancy. It’s not like table manners. The only advice should be talk to your doctor and develop a plan based on your individual health.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Pippa’s article is irresponsible. People also need to bear responsibility for what advice they take from well-known persons. We all know she’s not a doctor or any other kind of medical profession, and she doesn’t claim to be either. People have to use their own judgement and discretion as to what advice suits them. If people are going to think Pippa has the knowledge of a GP, then I’m sorry, that’s on them, not her. I don’t blame her for that.
I also could see more people taking Gwyneth Paltrow’s advice because she links to (some quack) doctors and other professionals as opposed to someone like Pippa who generally seems to be under the radar. She’s famous but not enough to the point that people care excessively for her advice like they do with Gwyneth Paltrow who makes sure to let us know Chris Martin, who helped her conceive, is like her brother while also linking to some psychologist (who is dying to be linked or famous like a celebrity) who can tell you how deal with significant others. Pippa just sounds like she’s sharing her experience, which is easy enough to do nowadays since bloggers are sharing their experiences too. People need to use their own common sense (with the help of a GP) as to what they think is sound advice for their bodies. They can’t deflect that responsibility on to Pippa.
We’d basically have to ask all celebrities to stop doing interviews with Shape magazine if we oppose them sharing exercise advice/experience. We’d probably also have to shut down all bloggers on the internet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s general advice for literally every single other aspect of pregnancy, and I can’t get over what a bizarre viewpoint it is that because some pregnant women won’t be able to work out the same, it shouldn’t be discussed publicly at all. Even so, did you notice that at no point is Pippa giving advice? She’s literally saying “I am still exercising, but it was hard to find information on the subject”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa is hardly the only one giving pregnancy advice. It’s everywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was doing high impact plyometric workouts and/or running 5-6 days/week when I first got pregnant, and I kept doing it pretty much right up until morning sickness hit (we weren’t actively TTC so I didn’t realize I was pregnant right away, lol). Later, I heard from some women that they had been advised to avoid high-impact exercises early on, but a common thread there seemed to be that they had all had problems with infertility. But there does seem to be a line of thought out there that if you are pregnant, in any stage, you should really be limiting your workouts to things like walking, swimming, and very light prenatal yoga. I am a bit confused by Pippa saying she kept her pregnancy secret from her trainer until “riskier” months are over. I assume she just meant until the pregnancy was confirmed with a heartbeat and not just a pee test, not that she felt there were certain early months where exercise was higher risk? B/c I would imagine for a healthy woman/pregnancy, the later months are really more high risk. If you fall down at 6 weeks pregnant, I can’t see it jostling the baby too much as the baby is so tiny, but to fall down at 8 months pregnant seems like it could be a big deal for both mom and baby. And so on. Clear writing has never been Pippa’s forte though, so whatever
It does seem that every woman and body is different too, so I can understand how it’s hard to give comprehensive advice. I was an avid runner pre-pregnancy, but when I got pregnant running became really uncomfortable–something about the way the baby was pushing up against a nerve caused a lot of leg pain and running exacerbated it. I switched over to riding a stationary bike and walking a lot, and that seemed to fix the problem. But a friend of mine ran well into her third trimester and she said it actually helped her with some leg pain. I recall there were also some prenatal yoga moves I tried that I found kind of awkward/uncomfortable, but I was still able to do quite a bit of “regular” yoga up to the 6-7 month mark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ACOG (American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology) states that running, etc is just fine as long as it’s something that you’ve been doing all along, and very specifically still encourages women to strength train. The big issue is safety – no contact sports, nothing where you could easily fall, and avoid scenarios where you could overheat. However, not everything is comfortable for every pregnant woman, so it’s important to pick and choose what works (I never would have run because it felt like the babies were going to crush my pelvic floor). Walking and swimming are simply more comfortable for a lot of pregnant women, but they’re not the only things that are allowed by any means, as long as your doc has cleared you for exercise.
As for being told what to avoid during pregnancy: there are definitely specific health concerns that will cause pregnant moms to limit their activity. You caught one common thread: a history of infertility. Other things to watch out for – high blood pressure, placenta previa, incompetent cervix, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know how someone living in a 22 million quid house could be described as “moderately” wealthy…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s just a joke…he used to be “Terribly Wealthy” and then some stories came out that he was maybe not *quite* as wealthy as he initially seemed, so now he is “Terribly Moderately Wealthy”.
I think it’s also a bit of a statement about the Middletons generally–they have this whole story of being fantastically successful businesspeople but it just doesn’t seem that Party Pieces could be generating the kind of income required to support their projected lifestyle, thus the speculation about Uncle Gary subsidizing (and multiple mortgages). Basically they want to be ultra-filthy-rich but in reality they are “just” rich.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I switched from running to swimming during my first pregnancy. We couldn’t afford a gym
membership so I swam laps as best I could in our apartment pool. I felt like I hit the jackpot when I won a month’s membership to a gym
and could continue swimming into the fall! Swam laps every day until a day before giving birth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@NIC 919 I totally agree with what you said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with @Nic919 also. Pippa may be only “sharing her own experience” in her columns re: exercising and pregnancy but to me it does have a certain “advice” quality to it. Not only do women’s individual situations need to be considered, Pippa doesn’t have any real expertise in the area. While she was supposedly studying to be a nutritionist at one point (what ever happened to that or to the plan to market organic baby food?) and obviously she does exercise, so far as I know she doesn’t have formal training in medicine, fitness, or women’s health. And wasn’t she sharing her own experience when she recommended a breakfast dish made with eggs, avocados, and fresh herbs as a good option for poor children? And shared for the same article about the British charity Magic Breakfast her favorite breakfast was eaten outdoors at an exclusive Swiss mountaintop ski resort? Her publicist claimed she was treated unfairly by the press in that situation and perhaps she was. But before that happened, she admitted she’d never cooked or even tasted all the “healthy” recipes she chose to include in the cookbook she authored for the British Heart Foundation. And there was the bad press following publication of her first book full of advice concerning how to make ice, to be sure to wait until dark to look for stars, and to measure gift wrap before cutting. After all of that, I’d think she’d want to avoid even the slightest hint of appearing to give anyone advice about anything! But I guess she can’t help herself– she and Carole seem to be cut from the same cloth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to like Pippa but she’s just boring to me. Much like Kate, they seem like women who enjoy a life of luxury and frivolous things but lack depth and substance. They probably couldn’t hold a conversation if their lives depended on it.
Michael and Carole didn’t raise the worst kids but they failed to develop them outside the status of lazy bums who enjoy lollygagging through life. It’s quiet unfortunate considering they’ve worked hard to build their own wealth and to have three kids who are basically skipping through life (daughters banking on some rich man to marry them).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m shocked to say that I actually like her wedding guest shoes.
For once.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d say Pippa’s nose was out of joint when James Matthews’ brother, Spencer, announced that he and Vogue Williams were expecting. Vogue’s baby will be the fist grandchild on the Matthews side. I obviously know nothing about Pippa, but she strikes me as the type who would be bothered by that. The DM are saying that Vogue and Spencer are getting married this weekend at one of the family hotels in Scotland. I’m assuming Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews will put in an appearance if it is happening. But I still remember how Pippa wouldn’t allow Vogue to go to her own wedding last year. I just sense drama between the two, so get the popcorn ready!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whenever I hear women say they never had morning sickness, I tend to believe they’re lying. To say Pippa has not felt even one brief moment of discomfort during her first trimester is absurd. Though, Pippa strikes me as the type of person who’s desperate to keep a certain image of perfection and honestly, it’s annoying.
Diana made no secret of preferring to visit a hospice than attend a gala dinner. Remember she said she found those individuals in hospice care much more “real.”
I’d like to hear more about the “real” Pippa, but I seriously doubt it’ll happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did not have morning sickness with either pregnancy. I had other moments of discomfort that made up for it, lol, but no morning sickness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve heard it often enough to believe some women just don’t feel nausea. I was cursed with HG; I can’t imagine a pregnancy where I wasn’t puking in parking lots, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse