The British Foreign Office – the equivalent of the US State Department – has been “frustrated” with the Prince and Princess of Wales for years. You see, Prince William and Kate hate traveling for work. They prefer to travel for vacations, usually to a borrowed ski chalet or a Mustique resort or one of King Abdullah’s fancy seaside palaces. Post-2022, trying to get Will and Kate to visit a commonwealth country or a British realm is a fool’s errand – they flatly refuse. In fact, William’s office openly bragged earlier this year that they only allow the government “one big ask” a year – as in, William will only agree to travel overseas once a year on state business. Lazy doesn’t even begin to cover it. Well, at the tailend of Will & Kate’s Indian trip, GB News’ Cameron Walker has an update on the Wales Method of refusing to do “lengthy” overseas tours.

The days of lengthy overseas tours are likely over as the Prince and Princess of Wales usher in a new era of monarchy. A newly crowned Queen Elizabeth II once spent six months on a Commonwealth tour, including 58 days in Australia. The former Prince of Wales, now King Charles, frequently embarked on tours, which ran for one to three weeks. This included a two-week trip to India in 1980. This week, Prince William and Catherine have spent just three days in the country. So, why do the Waleses’ tours appear to be so much shorter than previous generations?

I understand the future King favours shorter trips with a higher “impact”. This week, the royal couple have highlighted shared ties between the UK and India, taken part in a major international environmental prize (giving out £5million worth of prizes), and will be taking part in a bilateral meeting with India’s Prime Minister this evening. The UK Government asked the Prince and Princess to travel to New Delhi for the high-level discussion with Prime Minister Modi a decade on from their first official visit to India.

Prince William’s team tells me he is aware of his growing responsibility as he takes on a bigger role on the international stage, and is willing to contribute what he can to maintain the relationships that matter to the United Kingdom. So, what does this actually mean in practice? A source close to the Prince of Wales has suggested we shouldn’t underestimate the importance of the Royal Family’s so-called soft power abroad.

In an age where Britain is experiencing a high turnover of Prime Ministers, and the polarisation of politics more generally, foreign leaders are increasingly relying on the Royal Family to form deep and lasting relationships over a longer period of time, something which is much harder to achieve within a political administration. It is clear to see the value the Foreign Office places on the Prince and Princess’s soft diplomatic skills, so why don’t we see the couple embark on overseas visits more often? This is noticeably less than the former Prince of Wales, now King Charles, used to do.

Royal officials have insisted that Prince William will always do what the British Government asks him to do. Pointing to the Prince of Wales’s official visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this year, I’m told it was the Government’s number one priority, in terms of royal deployments, to have Prince William visit.

Increasing the frequency of official royal trips to represent the United Kingdom abroad has not been ruled out, but it is understood the Waleses’ children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, form a big part of the decision-making. Unlike previous generations of the Royal Family, Prince William and Catherine place a huge importance on being hands-on parents, and are reluctant to be away from their children for more than a couple of days.

Now that Prince George is boarding full-time at Eton, and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are growing older, it is likely the number of trips for the couple each year will increase. This doesn’t necessarily mean the length of the visits will be longer than a few days, however.

In fact, Prince William’s staffing levels are half what his father’s used to be when he was Prince of Wales; this means far fewer people to organise the trips, which takes months of planning and recceing.

So, where will the Prince and Princess of Wales be travelling to next? It is unlikely to be the Caribbean, following their challenging 2022 tour where the couple were criticised for colonial-era optics. However, I’m told if the British Government asks them to go again, they will not refuse. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales has given a strong hint the couple will travel to Australia next year for the Earthshot Prize.