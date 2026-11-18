The British Foreign Office – the equivalent of the US State Department – has been “frustrated” with the Prince and Princess of Wales for years. You see, Prince William and Kate hate traveling for work. They prefer to travel for vacations, usually to a borrowed ski chalet or a Mustique resort or one of King Abdullah’s fancy seaside palaces. Post-2022, trying to get Will and Kate to visit a commonwealth country or a British realm is a fool’s errand – they flatly refuse. In fact, William’s office openly bragged earlier this year that they only allow the government “one big ask” a year – as in, William will only agree to travel overseas once a year on state business. Lazy doesn’t even begin to cover it. Well, at the tailend of Will & Kate’s Indian trip, GB News’ Cameron Walker has an update on the Wales Method of refusing to do “lengthy” overseas tours.
The days of lengthy overseas tours are likely over as the Prince and Princess of Wales usher in a new era of monarchy. A newly crowned Queen Elizabeth II once spent six months on a Commonwealth tour, including 58 days in Australia. The former Prince of Wales, now King Charles, frequently embarked on tours, which ran for one to three weeks. This included a two-week trip to India in 1980. This week, Prince William and Catherine have spent just three days in the country. So, why do the Waleses’ tours appear to be so much shorter than previous generations?
I understand the future King favours shorter trips with a higher “impact”. This week, the royal couple have highlighted shared ties between the UK and India, taken part in a major international environmental prize (giving out £5million worth of prizes), and will be taking part in a bilateral meeting with India’s Prime Minister this evening. The UK Government asked the Prince and Princess to travel to New Delhi for the high-level discussion with Prime Minister Modi a decade on from their first official visit to India.
Prince William’s team tells me he is aware of his growing responsibility as he takes on a bigger role on the international stage, and is willing to contribute what he can to maintain the relationships that matter to the United Kingdom. So, what does this actually mean in practice? A source close to the Prince of Wales has suggested we shouldn’t underestimate the importance of the Royal Family’s so-called soft power abroad.
In an age where Britain is experiencing a high turnover of Prime Ministers, and the polarisation of politics more generally, foreign leaders are increasingly relying on the Royal Family to form deep and lasting relationships over a longer period of time, something which is much harder to achieve within a political administration. It is clear to see the value the Foreign Office places on the Prince and Princess’s soft diplomatic skills, so why don’t we see the couple embark on overseas visits more often? This is noticeably less than the former Prince of Wales, now King Charles, used to do.
Royal officials have insisted that Prince William will always do what the British Government asks him to do. Pointing to the Prince of Wales’s official visit to Saudi Arabia earlier this year, I’m told it was the Government’s number one priority, in terms of royal deployments, to have Prince William visit.
Increasing the frequency of official royal trips to represent the United Kingdom abroad has not been ruled out, but it is understood the Waleses’ children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, form a big part of the decision-making. Unlike previous generations of the Royal Family, Prince William and Catherine place a huge importance on being hands-on parents, and are reluctant to be away from their children for more than a couple of days.
Now that Prince George is boarding full-time at Eton, and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are growing older, it is likely the number of trips for the couple each year will increase. This doesn’t necessarily mean the length of the visits will be longer than a few days, however.
In fact, Prince William’s staffing levels are half what his father’s used to be when he was Prince of Wales; this means far fewer people to organise the trips, which takes months of planning and recceing.
So, where will the Prince and Princess of Wales be travelling to next? It is unlikely to be the Caribbean, following their challenging 2022 tour where the couple were criticised for colonial-era optics. However, I’m told if the British Government asks them to go again, they will not refuse. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales has given a strong hint the couple will travel to Australia next year for the Earthshot Prize.
[From GB News]
Even in this softer piece from a dedicated royal reporter, William and his office come across as lying and dissembling. “We’ll do anything the Foreign Office wants from us, you know, except we reserve the right to say no to every request because we have children!” Remember how William apparently refused a request to visit Jamaica after Hurricane Melissa? Remember how he skipped Jimmy Carter’s funeral, and he wanted to skip the pope’s funeral? So, no, William isn’t the government’s loyal soldier. He’s lazy and complacent and he thinks no one can do anything to check him.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales travel on the Mumbai metro train system.
The British royals are in India for a three-day official tour which will include attending the sixth annual Earthshot Prize event
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales travel on the Mumbai metro train system.
The British royals are in India for a three-day official tour which will include attending the sixth annual Earthshot Prize event
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales travel on the Mumbai metro train system.
The British royals are in India for a three-day official tour which will include attending the sixth annual Earthshot Prize event
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
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Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
**NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales walk with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, (left) as they attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India. The Princess of Wales is wearing an Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan from handwoven silk Georgette with traditional Banarasi gold detailing, coloured in a rich vermilion using vegetable-based dyes, celebrating India’s textile heritage with hand embroidery and glass bead embellishments which reflect a conscious choice of materials
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India. The Princess of Wales is wearing an Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan from handwoven silk Georgette with traditional Banarasi gold detailing, coloured in a rich vermilion using vegetable-based dyes, celebrating India’s textile heritage with hand embroidery and glass bead embellishments which reflect a conscious choice of materials
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The way I read this headline and said oh I’m sure. And well, can anyone check William? Is he wrong on that?
The populace could if hey had the desire and will to. But I think that is a ways off. I do think once he becomes King that may shift – drastically.
Purse strings are the main lever of control. So far the Parliament has refused to even look at finances, but it feels like the tide is shifting. (Just my personal opinion, but I think Willy thinks so too and hence his desire to sell off duchy assets–which are more likely to show up on the next Panama Papers than be reinvested in UK properties.)
Traveling for Earthshot does not count as diplomacy, FFS.
…and using serious terminology like “bilateral meeting” won’t make it anything more than a photo op.
Yes, this. Even if it had “high impact,” it still isn’t government business.
And no one thinks this meeting is anything “high level.” come on now, give us a break.
After the Caribbean debacle I can’t believe the foreign office still wants them to do official visits.
Same. It’s a gift even William doesn’t mean it like that.
And let’s circle back to who could represent the the BRF internationally!
Willy Nilly’s entire philosophy of life is “Who’s gonna check me, boo?!” And I doubt either he or his missus can spell the word diplomacy, much less define it. Sounds like W was MIA figuratively and/or physically at those “monarch in training” sessions with QEII. And Prince Charles was simply MIA when it came to both of his sons.
If the UK govt can’t gets the P/POWS to get off their butts and do the bare minimum, what do they think W will do once he’s handed the keys to the kingdom? It sounds like the new era of monarchy will involve no foreign tours and the UK will be lucky if these two bother to even tour the UK.
I can’t understand why the British government just doesn’t lay it on the line for William. Do as they ask, or receive a smaller Sovereign Grant. Is the government afraid of him? What can he possibly do but acquiesce? Can he really declare that he will not work and the government/people merely shrug in response?
I agree, and I’m hopeful that when Willy gets the top job and it becomes abundantly clear how little he does / is prepared to do the grant will be reduced in line with this. Even my royal loving mother can’t stand him and he hasn’t got the popularity or good will needed to keep getting away with it (I hope).
“We pay, you pose” seems to disappear when it comes to Peg and Wig. If you won’t do the work, you shouldn’t get the money. Cutting the grant should be a no brainer, especially since they have so much private wealth.
They talk of shorter trips with greater impact, but what impact?
I mean, the Caribbean trip certainly had an impact LOL. Colonial Kate and William were fired on the spot. But other than that, what impact have they made?
That soft power being discussed is so soft, it’s invisible.
‘Who will take care of the children?’ is the rallying cry.
In about 5 years, the last child, Louis, will be a teenager. The kids are not babies anymore- they can stay with the nannies, Charles and Camilla, Aunt Pippa or Uncle James. Maybe Anne or Edward and Sophie can pull up to baby sit or get Saint Carole to help.
How long are royal tours- 2 months long? You can’t be away from your children for a couple of weeks a year? Foreign tours aren’t every month and could go a long way towards fostering good will towards your country. You can’t really foist them unto other people since you intend to have a really small royalty. And you drove out the couple who would have been good ambassadors for your country.
I doubt Charles and Camilla would take charge of those children while the keens are away. Most likely the Middletons would be the choice. And Nanny Maria. Doubtful Anne, Edward and Sophie would volunteer.
The problem here is that it appears William and Kate are both clueless and have no diplomatic skills whatsoever. I notice that other royals travel with their governments on trade tours, or diplomatic and cultural exchanges. The UK government should probably try to make use of them that way instead of sending them on their own. Harry for example was in Ukraine supporting Invictus and veteran recovery. We found out that at the same time the minister of defence was also there, presumably doing government business. It’s hard to imagine Kate or William doing anything impactful, however. I think for the next few years, William’s one diplomatic trip is going to coincide with his ES trip. That way, he can get the government to finance part of his vanity project at the same time. Going to Australia next, following in Harry’s footsteps it would seem. Before that he was in Singapore, and South America, also after Harry? Mind you, Brazil did coincide with COP I believe.
With the children all in schools they have six holidays a year, they could do six trips, three short ones and three longer ones and take the children with them, that would give the children loads of opportunities to learn about the world and the Commonwealth. Especially important for George.
Shorter tours with higher “impact”? So where is this “impact” we’re hearing about?
These two are also useless at the “soft diplomacy” side of things because they are not great with people. (Whereas I think Charles is better at this – see his recent US trip, which actually generated some good press).
And finally, I like the way the journalist wrote “they are reluctant to be away from their children for more than a couple of days”, and immediately followed this with “now that Prince George is boarding full-time at Eton ..”. Deliberate?
Is that “impact” in the room with us?
This is all just a long winded way of saying William and Kate are lazy, can’t handle criticism, and are only going to do what they want to do, not what the Foreign Office wants them to do.
but yes, high impact.