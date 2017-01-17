Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are nesting, ‘enjoying lazy days’ in London

I sort of assumed that Meghan Markle had returned to Toronto following her magical New Year’s holiday with Prince Harry. Harry organized a special getaway to Norway to see the Northern Lights, and a romantic time was had by all. But it seems like Meghan has been in London with Harry ever since they returned from Norway. Last week, Harry even introduced Meghan to his sister-in-law Duchess Kate, plus his niece Princess Charlotte. So what else have Meghan and Harry been doing in London?

Royal Netflix and chill? Two weeks after the end of holiday season, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still on vacation together. The couple have been laying low in London, “chilling and enjoying lazy days together” in Harry’s Nottingham cottage home at Kensington Palace, a source tells Us Weekly. Their extended R&R comes ahead of Markle’s trip to India — where she’ll be for two weeks on a charity trip with World Vision — and after their first big getaway together to Norway. During their downtime in Prince Harry’s hometown, Markle — who also stole away to get a facial on Friday, January 13 — has gotten to know his family better. On Tuesday, January 10, the Suits actress, 35, met Duchess Kate and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, during a get-together at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace. “Meghan’s so happy she’s getting to know more of Harry’s nearest and dearest,” an insider previously told Us, adding that the meeting “went well.” The actress, who has been dating Prince Harry, 32, for almost eight months, previously met Prince William in November during a trip to London. “Meghan’s been on cloud nine since coming back from Norway,” another source told Us. “Norway was amazing. It was the first time they had done something like this together, and they definitely want to go on more adventure trips. … They’re so in love.”

I knew that Meghan didn’t have any immediate work plans, but I guess I didn’t realize that she would just be staying indefinitely at Nottingham cottage through January. Good for her, I say. It’s been a while since Harry has had a serious girlfriend, and even then, past girlfriends weren’t so into “nesting” as Meghan seems to be. I guess Cressida came close – she often stayed with Harry and they seemed to enjoy doing low-key things together for a time. So is an engagement coming soon? God, I hope so.