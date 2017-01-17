Prince Harry & Meghan Markle are nesting, ‘enjoying lazy days’ in London

I sort of assumed that Meghan Markle had returned to Toronto following her magical New Year’s holiday with Prince Harry. Harry organized a special getaway to Norway to see the Northern Lights, and a romantic time was had by all. But it seems like Meghan has been in London with Harry ever since they returned from Norway. Last week, Harry even introduced Meghan to his sister-in-law Duchess Kate, plus his niece Princess Charlotte. So what else have Meghan and Harry been doing in London?
Royal Netflix and chill? Two weeks after the end of holiday season, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are still on vacation together. The couple have been laying low in London, “chilling and enjoying lazy days together” in Harry’s Nottingham cottage home at Kensington Palace, a source tells Us Weekly.
Their extended R&R comes ahead of Markle’s trip to India — where she’ll be for two weeks on a charity trip with World Vision — and after their first big getaway together to Norway. During their downtime in Prince Harry’s hometown, Markle — who also stole away to get a facial on Friday, January 13 — has gotten to know his family better. On Tuesday, January 10, the Suits actress, 35, met Duchess Kate and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, during a get-together at Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace.
“Meghan’s so happy she’s getting to know more of Harry’s nearest and dearest,” an insider previously told Us, adding that the meeting “went well.” The actress, who has been dating Prince Harry, 32, for almost eight months, previously met Prince William in November during a trip to London.
“Meghan’s been on cloud nine since coming back from Norway,” another source told Us. “Norway was amazing. It was the first time they had done something like this together, and they definitely want to go on more adventure trips. … They’re so in love.”
I knew that Meghan didn’t have any immediate work plans, but I guess I didn’t realize that she would just be staying indefinitely at Nottingham cottage through January. Good for her, I say. It’s been a while since Harry has had a serious girlfriend, and even then, past girlfriends weren’t so into “nesting” as Meghan seems to be. I guess Cressida came close – she often stayed with Harry and they seemed to enjoy doing low-key things together for a time. So is an engagement coming soon? God, I hope so.
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, Fame/Flynet.
So, I gotta wonder — is Duchess Dolittle threatened by the newcomer or relieved, since said newcomer will take the focus off her chronic refusal to work?
Threatened. Waity has never reacted well to other women around the brothers. She has to be Queen Bee always.
She use to bully women and guard him closely to ensure no one got near him. Whoever Harry married will steal limelight cause she’s new. Personally I can’t wait to see how kate’ll handle it. Expecting stories of how her and Carole have taken new women under wing to help teach her royal ways while also remaining normal and keen.
Threatened. Of course. Harry and Megan will get all the praise and none of the crushing responsibility of being the next King and Queen. Or at least that is how Waity will see it. Plus Megan is loads more interesting than Waity McButtons.
Even though Kate must have known in the back of her mind that ~eventually~ Harry would meet his wife, I think Meghan is her worst nightmare scenario and she’s definitely threatened!
Will be so interesting to see it play out.
Kate jealous? No. Why would someone feel threatened when the new addition to the family has a strong family resemblance to her sister?
Psychology 101. We sometimes like or dislike someone based on who they consciously or subconsciously remind us of.
She could enter this family and be accepted looking like a better version of
Pippa Middleton.
Hoping for the best for them. Hope that she is sincere and not using this as a pr stepping stone to boost her profile and career. I say this because my cynical side sees way too many fame-hungry celebrities use one another as pr stepping stones towards their star climb.
Yes, she is most assuredly better looking than Kate and Pippa. No she looks nothing like either unless you think all women who have different shades of brown hair look alike.
Do you also hope he isn’t using her?
@Cantrecall, I agree that Meghan is much prettier than Pippa, but Kate? Kate is beautiful. I dislike her laziness, I dislike her sense of entitlement and how she seems to be quite entitled, but she is just as pretty as, or prettier, than Meghan.
Not that she will be comforted by this at all. I think she is incredibly competitive and this will make her spin. Another reason that Meghan should run like hell.
I don’t think Kate should be worried at all. The english press has been horrible to Megan and will continue to be so. She’s already being considered a thirsty social climbing American. And now Kate by default can be the demure country girl English rose. All of Kate’s non work works to her advantage. If Megan is all TRY and TRY is bad then Kate is better in her simplicity. It’s annoying that one has to be the madonna and the other the whore.
I’ve heard the stories about Kate and other women but I want these two to be friends like Diana and Fergie were for awhile. I want them to show the world that two high profile women can be confidants and not pull hair and cat fight over tiaras and popularity. It’s insulting to women.
Let’s see what happens when an engagement is announced. Don’t forget the press bullied and belittled the Middletons and Kate for YEARS. They gave her the nickname of Waity Katy. The moment she was the Royal Fiancee things changed and the whole family went from social climbing-working class-British Airways former employees to Solid Middle Class Morals and English Dignity.
The English press – from what I recall – was horrible to Kate, too, while she was in the role of royal girlfriend. The tenor of the coverage changed considerably after the engagement. That is a pattern that tends to repeat itself.
I suspect there are quarters of the British press that would prefer to see someone like Cressida Bonas in the role & will fight against anyone who doesn’t fit that mold – whether it be Chelsy Davy, Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton. Once an engagement is announced, however, negative sentiment tends to be less obvious.
We’ve all seen the dynamic in which the wife of the heir (Diana, Kate) is praised by the media, while the wife of the spare (Sarah, ?) is derided. Perhaps that is to be expected and any woman considering a life at Harry’s side should be prepared to deal with it.
There is a lot of goodwill towards Harry, though, & if the press finds that a positive portrayal of any royal figure – to use Diana’s words – “sells well,” they will likely run with it.
My gut tells me H& M would surpass W&K in media coverage, popularity & impact.
She might feel competitive with her.
I hope they get engaged. Perhaps her work ethic might stimulate Kate to start doing something to warrant all the freebies she gets in her keen little life.
While I definitely believe Kate is work shy and socially awkward around strangers, I don’t think she is this evil harridan that everyone makes her out to be. She could probably use a friend so hopefully she would welcome a new lady in Harry’s life. I could be wrong though.
+1000
Netflix and chill with harry? Sign me up! Lucky woman 💑
How does anyone know any of this? I read that Harry went to Norway alone and Meghan wasn’t there. Not saying it’s true either way, but the thirst for this to happen is making us silly. Kind of like Trump voters: the suspension of disbelief.
Come on, this is celebrity gossip. It is inherently silly – it’s supposed to be.
News outlets have reported that Meghan and Prince Harry went to Norway together and most of us (myself included) accept this as truth (cuz couples vacationing together is an thing that happens). Meanwhile, you read “somewhere” that Harry vacationed alone. I mean sounds like your the Trump supporter in this scenario – crying fake news and what not. I’m just saying.
*you have to forgive the snark here but the inaguaration looms and comparison to the Cheeto demon and/or his supporters cannot be taken lightly. It’s too soon. Way too soon. And just unnecessary.
The “Meghan didn’t go to Norway” story was invented by a jealous fan online, spread by someone using multiple usernames, on the basis of a single unconfirmed tweet alleging to have spotted Harry in the airport alone.
It’s ludicrous to believe the RF and worldwide press are colluding in a vast conspiracy theory to fake a vacation.
I haven’t been in a relationship for a very long time so explain me this: is it normal to push a couple who’s been together for less than a year to get married so soon? Is it what people really expect in such short term? The amount of anxiety to see them tie the knot is problematic!
no. the press is putting too much pressure. but then again, the public wants so read about them, so we are the problem…
best of luck to both of them, together, apart, married or living in sin lol
I think it’s their ages.
It’s their ages and the fact that Harry has said he’d like to have children.
It’s normal for a couple in their thirties, yes.
Yes, especially if you are a woman over the age of 30 or a Prince that everyone has seen grow up before their very eyes. Harry said that if he even looks at a woman, the press has them married. I think a lot of onlookers are just salivating at the thought of a royal wedding.
Yeah, when I come here, I agree with most people on most items, but the thirst for these two to get married is so odd to me.
First, there is nothing in Meghan’s life that has remotely prepared her for the pressure cooker and negative press she will get, about herself AND her family.
Second, see Fergie. See how the Second Wife will get treated. See Eugenie and Beatrice, very nice young ladies, by every single account, and really willing to work for the Queen but prevented from doing so by Charles. See how the British press treat them, even the women here treat them shamefully. This is what is in store for Meghan and any children she may have. Third, considering his life and that they have not even spent weeks on the same continent, how distance relationships are not really “real life” and what pressure will be on both of them, to rush into marriage is crazy.
Is it her age that makes everyone want to rush this? That the Brits will hate it? I don’t get it.
Nobody cares whether MM will get married or not. People care if Harry gets married. He is the reason this relationship is getting so much attention.
They won’t marry. They have fun together (if this article is true), that’s it.
Agree.
What makes you think they won’t get married?
I just don’t see it happening, it’s a feeling I have. I think he will end up marrying a British woman in her 20s.
I agree with jmooo. I actually see him with a Lily Collin type of girl.
Hahahahaha….Whew.
Has there even been 1 picture of these two together yet? Where are all these stories coming from? Who are these mysterious “sources”? This is the strangest scenario to me – all these stories of getaways, visiting family members, nesting and planning a wedding and (as far as I know – I could be wrong) not one legitimate picture of these two lovebirds together.
What’s up with that??
The Sun has published one pic last year, that’s it.
The Play That Went Wrong shots?
Edit – oops, replied in the wrong place!
The only photo of them together:
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/01/17/04/3C318E5800000578-0-image-a-65_1484628505915.jpg
Fun fact – those grainy pap pictures sold for £50,000.
Just think. Fifty. Thousand.
That’s sick…
how can you be sure it a genuine photo? with advance photo enhancements… could be photoshop?
Nah, it’s real…
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/2401773/first-pictures-prince-harry-meghan-markle-date-london/
Oh Jeez. Here come the conspiracy theorists. There has to be some crossover between the One Direction fans, Cumberbatch fans, and Prince Harry fans.
Well, gosh, vixi. Does it look real to you? The person taking the pics shot a short series of them. But maybe, just maybe, they spent hours or even days creating a claymation, stop motion set of the lovebirds instead.
Olenna your killing me.😂
right and given that the one pic of them fetched 15,000 you’d think if she was in all these places especially if she has been in London since NYE that the papz would be all over the place trying to get pics – amazing – the invisible woman!
I don’t know, I don’t see it happening. The ideia of them together is lovely, but I can’t see a future for them.
So much passive aggressive angst. It’s okay if you don’t see. The only thing that does is IF Meghan and Harry see a future for THEM.
Well, you don’t who I am really. Maybe what I see in this world is all that matters 😉
Two financially stable people over 30 madly in love and living in a family with a disdain for cohabitation are probably on the way to the alter. A proposal by June; mark my words.
From your keyboard to god’s ears! 🙏🏻
Family isn’t disdainful of cohabitation. This is another public assumption not supported by reality ie
2. Sophie lived with Edward at BP for 6yrs before she married him.
3. Zara lived with Mike for over 8yrs before she married him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/01/17/04/3C318E5800000578-0-image-a-65_1484628505915.jpg
No, it isn’t odd. Harry very specifically said that the next time he had a girlfriend he would do his utmost to ensure their privacy. Rather than trying to come up with a reason to assure yourself that this relationship isn’t real, just take him at his word. If they were doing a pap stroll every day, the deniers would then be claiming it was all for publicity.
This ^^^
Unless they are truly holed up in his house, with food being brought in, liquor being brought in, all their supplies delivered, there would be pics of them. It’s almost three weeks!! That is a LOT of nesting! I don’t believe she’s been there – they would have had to go out sometime!! And if they did, there would be pictures.
Interesting, to see if this is just all fantasy by fangirls who want this to happen. I’m curious to see what happens in the end.
Sarah, you sound almost angry that you haven’t been able to see a photo of them. Chill out!
People seem to forget that they dated for months and no one was the wiser. Clearly they had practice being discreet and making sure they weren’t seen. Meghan probably slips out in some sort of wig or other disguise and no one is the wiser. She’s a pretty girl but can easily blend into the woodwork if you aren’t looking for her.
It is easy to be around someone whose needs are being met and who is happy because they are getting their way. The trick for Harry is to get to know Meghan at her worst, so he can see if that is something he can live with.
AND equally, for Meghan to get to know Harry at his worst, so she can see if that is something she can live with.
Yes
She cancelled that charity trip to India. It was supposed to last 2 weeks and would happen at the same time Harry will be skiing at a fancy resort. Official version was “security concerns”. Security concerns my ass! So much for the hard-working humanitarian that had nothing to do with Waity.
And that explanation makes her seem like she thinks so highly of herself too, she’s so important people in India would try to hurt her LOL
Oh and congrats to Meghan and her equally thirsty PR for leaking this just on the day he’s making a big event for mental health charities to kick off the year focussed on that issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just mentioned the cancellation in the 1st comment cause this article talks about it like it’s still happening.
Highly unlikely it was leaked by her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s talk about facts:
Fact–you don’t know that Meghan was not in Norway. She could have simply taken a private flight or a separate flight. She could have taken a boat. You don’t know!
Fact–you don’t know whether she has been in London or Toronto as there have been no published and dated photos of her since mid-December.
All likelihood, which you conveniently choose to ignore because you want to, is that they vacationed in Norway together and then returned to London to spend some free time together. This is what people do when they are in a relationship-which they are no matter who much you hope otherwise. Jumping through hoops to find alternate explanations when the obvious will do just makes one look a little deranged.
Perhaps we could use some Heads Together for some of the folk on this thread! People don’t realize how freaking loony they sound.
@MiMI, I’m being a bit looney? Your the one thinking they will get married. Please!
@Mimi – So wrong! (But I cracked right up!) LOLOLOLOLOL!!!!!!! (Oh wait, you changed your post….this was for the original.)
@Kitty I did read about the fan sighting in Toronto but didn’t see it on Twitter myself so I didn’t know if it was just a rumour. What was weird is how DM published pics of her going to yoga in Toronto over the weekend mentioning they were new then somehow hours later magically erased that to say they were from December before she flew to London. People pointed out that there was snow in Toronto in the date they claim they were shooted but no idea.
Problem is everything around her is so staged and attention seeking (bracelet pushed so it’s seen wearing long sleeves or that sleeve rolled up, constant product placement, the fact that all the pap pics are obviously staged etc) it certainly contributes for people conspiracy theories.
There is NO PROOF she was in Norway and there is NO PROOF she is in London. THAT is a FACT.
Meghag is no hunamitarian. 14 years in Hollywood and she just recently about 2 years ago started doing “charity” work.
Her past from social climbing to her cheating on her husband, chef boyfriend and affair with athletes to her “charity” is shady.
She complains about raclsm while having mostly white friends and only being with white men.
She says her being light skinned is the reason she had trouble making it in Hollywood?!
BULLSHT!!
It’s her sht acting!
Dark-skinned black women have a hard time making it in Hollywood.
Those are the women who have doors slammed in their faces and don’t get opportunities.
No one even knew she was part black until she used it to her convenience to play a victim.
Add the constant attention wh0ring and you have all the reasons why she is disliked and despised.
“Resentment [and bitterness] is like taking poison and waiting for the other person to die.’’
All we have is evidence they were together in December from the pics. No one has any proof if they are together or not now. I believe they are done and she has gone into hiding – if he has been travelling that much and people seeing him out (and tweeting about it), surely they would have mentioned if she was with him. I also read somewhere that her India trip didn’t get a sponsor and that is why it was cancelled – anyone else heard this to? Not sure if it is true.
Um, Spaniard89, I jut wanted to point out that you accidentally replied as Kitty upthread…
@amy – who are you to police or critique anyone’s “blackness?” Meghan is on record talking about race long before she started dating Harry – not that the timing matters. She can speak to her experience as a woman of color whenever the hell she wants.
@Mimi, talk about fangirls and fantasy daydreaming!! Whew!! You do seem to have the market on that. You have stated that no one knows if she went to Norway, is in London and then claim that in all likelihood, she went to Norway and is in London. Am I the only one chuckling at the logic problems with this?? Like, what the heck?!
And that’s disappointing that she cancelled her India trip? Because of security concerns? She does seem to be quite high on herself, doesn’t she? That’s too bad. I guess her commitment to charity isn’t that real. If Jolie can go to war-torn countries, with some of her kids, this woman can’t go to India? Give me a break.
Olenna, A hit dog will holler
Lobbit, oh so making a comment about r@ce before makes her some kind of a civil rights activist huh?
BS she looks like a white woman with a spray tan.
Why doesn’t she get really involved in black issues if she is such a victim of r@cism? It’s all BS.
She is barely brown. She only uses the r@ce card to play victim while having mostly white friends and only being with white men.
Get real.
@amy – I never called her a civil rights activist. What I said is that, contrary to your WRONG opinions, she’s actually discussed race on the record several years prior to her association with Harry – in an interview with a black publication (Essence or Ebony – can’t remember which) – but you go ahead and project your simplistic notions of “authentic blackness” onto Meghan if it makes you happy. One doesn’t need to be an activist to speak to speak to their lived experience as a POC. This might be news to you, dearest Amy, but, contrary to your crude descriptions of one phenotypic “blackness,” the only prerequisite for talking about life as a POC is to ACTUALLY BE A POC. Meghan is a biracial woman of African-American ancestry. That’s just a fact. You can’t erase it and your attempts to do so are embarassing and offensive.
BTW: I’ve actually never heard of a black person using the term “race card” unironically – because most black people know all too well that race is an irrevocable aspect of OF ONE’S IDENTITY. It’s not a goddamned coupon, and to describe it as such is disgusting. Are you black? God, don’t answer that. I’d prefer to imagine that you aren’t and have no idea wtf you’re talking about.
Amy – it’s pretty obvious just looking at her that she’s part black. Highly unlikely that you know who all her friends are (and frankly creepy that you’ve cyberstalked her enough to find out), but who cares if she has white friends? Most of the industry she works in is sadly dominated by white people.
The fact her Norway trip is on the record and has been widely reported in the world press is the “proof.” There is absolutely zero evidence for her not being there, or to support some vast, complex conspiracy to invent a fictional relationship and fictional holiday between a famous actress and a member of the Royal Family!
Oh please. That was announced weeks ago.
I still think that cancelling India to go skiing is unimpressive. She’s not a big enough deal for there to be genuine security fears. Harry goes on charity trips all the time. I’m disappointed in her for that one. It’s a very waity-esque move. Idk what it is with these princes but the women they are dating seem to give up their lives to just be around these guys. It’s kind of sad really.
@Llamas Actually I think that’s on them. They are the ones picking that kind of women as partners. Guess they can’t deal with other kind of relationships. Probably lack of maturity
@Llamas Actually I think that’s on them. They are the ones picking that kind of women as partners. Guess they can’t deal with other kind of relationships. Probably lack of maturity
@LLamas, unless you are a security expert, you can’t really know what kind of security risk she may have been.
If ordinary, everyday people can be a target, there is no reason (sadly) why she couldn’t be.
Perhaps the government of India worried that they couldn’t protect her adequately? Like it or not, Megs comes with a lot of press attention.
The slightest mishap plus the spotlight glare -well no country wants that kind of attention.
For now, Megs sparkles in no-man’s land. Lots of attention, not yet a ring to protect her from it.
If they cancelled the trip for security reasons, it was problably because it posed a risk for the people in the organization too, not only her. And how do people even know he’s going skiing and that she’s going with him?
It was leaked as well. So many leaks about Prince Harry private schedule since she’s around…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reporters, knowing this, have conjured up a story about his annual behaviour as something special signifying important developments when it means nothing going by past behaviour. He has taken girlfriends on these holidays before, including Cressida.
How do you know it isn’t Kate leaking their whereabouts or plans? Seems a Middleton trait to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
London based PR by the way. For sure they know where DM offices are and that she was strolling right by them lol
Is it bad that I just can’t muster up a damn to give about them as a couple? I’m not sure why, but I’m just so “meh” about these two
It’s not just you..
maybe because it feels sooo in your face ala hunterbatch: we’re going to win the oscars for best publicity!!
Are you kidding me?! In an earlier comment on this same thread you are suggesting their ONE photo together (taken by a bystander) was possibly fake but right here you are suggesting they are whoring out their relationship? The two have practically gone into hiding but they are soo in your face? How does that make sense? BTW, who is forcing you to read and respond to articles about them? It is quite possible to live your life and not pay one bit of attention to them.
Completely irrational but somehow not surprising…
@Mimi thank you for being a voice of reason!
Thanks Lorelai. I literally just fell asleep in the middle of responding to one of the skeptics, that’s how much they are boring me with their drivel. Time for me to take a nap!
It’s so weird how stans always play the “PR” card, especially as it’s usually about couples who are, by celebrity standards, extremely private and rarely photographed. Apparently breathing counts as famewhoring nowadays.
Funny that Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch are being referenced when the superfans fans treated Sophie Hunter the same way even claiming the marriage was fake and the babies were for publicity.
MM was getting criticized for daring to be photographed by the paps and walking by the DM offices and now that she’s not, she’s also horrible too and the relationship is not real.
The pics of her in Toronto are dated by the photography service as no later than December 28. Nothing exists later than that.
I guess we are truly in a post fact world with Cheeto soon to be prez.
It’s not even that I think they’re being too thirtsty, personally. And it’s weird because I LOVE me some Harry. He is my Royal Ginger Snap. I would take a bite out of that any day.
I think it’s because I don’t keep up with Meghan Markle at all, and haven’t ever followed her career or been interested in the show she’s in. If Harry was finally going to find The One, I think I was hoping it would be someone I actually have some sort of interest in/connection with, you know? Maybe I’m just disappointed for that reason.
But she’s really pretty and seems like a nice person from the little I know about her, so if Ginger Snap is happy then I must be happy too.
I’m in a similar situation, I really want to like her and on paper she’s perfect. I agree she’s really pretty, educated and has a decent work ethic. After looking at The Tig, holy shit this girl puts Lauren Conrad to shame for basicness. I don’t know, I just get this vibe about her that I can’t stand.
Good for Harry and Meghan!!! Let her spend her down time with him if she wants. Nichola Joss the spa Meghan went to last Friday said she spent the day with Meghan. If she was PR thirsty the paps would’ve been called to the salon and so forth. Meghan hasn’t been seen for weeks. We’ve only seen Harry because he’s had engagements to attend. The man clearly said he wanted privacy. Just because there aren’t any pics of then doesn’t mean they are not together.
I thought the India trip was always scheduled for March. And I read something horrible in a blind reveal on CDAN. One of Meg’s friends says she is trying to get pregnant, unbeknown to Harry. If that’s true, it makes her a manipulate bitch with no understanding of royal life at all. A knocked up Duchess???????? How does that work?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Besides, everyone knows CDAN is the go-to site for the obsessive Tumblr stans to post fiction about their fave’s women (and that CDAN post literally anything sent through their anonymous submission form). I swear, half their clicks must come from the Cumbercrazies thanks to all the fake blinds that Gator woman writes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh for fu*ks sake!! This “rumor” is a new low and so unbelievably ridiculous. How anyone could believe that Meghan would:
a) hatch a plan to trick Harry into impregnating her
b) TELL another person (presumably someone extremely close to her and trustworthy), but then
c) said trustworthy “friend” runs to a website with this “plan?”
…is beyond me.
Give me the biggest break ever!! Good god, people. 🙄
The comments on this thread are hysterical. Something about Harry…..conspiracy theorists everywhere. Are they in Norway or are they not? If a tree falls in the forest does it make a sound if we do not hear it?
I delurk to say A+
It’s always so fascinating, yet horrifying, to watch a segment of a fandom descent into…I don’t even know what to call it… when one of their internet boyfriends gets a girlfriend. This happens with EVERY.SINGLE.TUMBLR.BOYFRIEND. Like clockwork, the fandom splinters and one branch falls off the deep end. Always the same gross, misogynistic themes too. Every tumblr boyfriend, where they used to be charming, smart, hard working, *insert positive adjective here*, they all of sudden turn into complete morons with no sense of agency, seduced and manipulated by either the victim playing Ingénue or the worldly sex siren with the…what did someone say up thread “voodoo vagina” lol. No one likes these women either, except ironically, the Tumblr Boyfriend, ha! The women are always bad! Everything is an elaborate PR scheme, which again ironic, given that from what I can tell, one of the main jobs of members of this family is PR. Are we entering into “Hot Harry Truthers”. *insert what is the truth Oprah gif*
Who the heck knows what’s going on. Harry has a nice beard that he should never shave. Completely changes his face. She’s way too pretty for him and should run from that family. The gossip with these two is so sensationalized, though. I love everything about it!
@Jaj: this is the first time I’ve really witnessed such a meltdown of a group of fans, and it is….incredible.
Meghan is, on paper, everything these people said they “wanted” in a woman for Harry (forget for a moment that their opinions beyond are irrelevant to him anyway! 😂), yet as soon as he meets her, the mudslinging begins.
What on earth is wrong with some people??
To: Can’t recall: Meghan does have some resemblance to Pippa, it has been posted by many others noting that as well.
Where did you get the exaggerated idea that all brunettes look alike?
Really?
Did I say that? No.
Do I hope PH isn’t using her also? Yes.
Try to have a nice day anyway
While I love me some royal ginger snap, I don’t really give a damn about what happens with these two. What I do find interesting – and highly entertaining – is how highly invested in this relationship some people are, and how they think they know exactly what is going on!
Those that seem to know she’s a convining famewhore, vs those that seem to know she absolutely isn’t. Those that are completely convinced that they’ve already broken up, and those that are convinced there’s an engagement announcement just around the corner.
The fact is, there are likely very few people who know the truth about Harry and Meghan, and they’re probably not posting about it on the internet!
But who cares? Keep the entertainment coming people…
Right? It’s been unreal to watch this play out.
I truly didn’t know how *personally invested* people were in who Harry chose as a mate, but here we are!
The conspiracy theories have been interesting and all but I like Meghan/Harry threads waaaaay better when we just fangirl over the prospect of a royal wedding. It’s way too heavy in here today.
But there would be no big fairytale wedding. She’s a divorcee, so it would be a registry office and possibly a church blessing, like Charles’s second wedding.
Not sure where this idea has come from. Divorcees can marry in the CoE. I am not religious but I believe it’s the Catholic Church that won’t marry divorcees. I have attended many CoE weddings where one or both parties was divorced.
There’s no reason Harry and Meghan could not have a full scale Royal wedding if they wanted.
@Spiderpig exactly! It seems like many people really want to “punish” Meghan for being divorced. Now they may choose to have a quiet wedding, but Harry has the perfect right to have a big Westminster Abbey wedding if he wants to.
Charles and Camilla had both previously been married and divorced in the Church of England, and memories of Diana were still vivid in the public imagination. Very different scenario from this one.
That’s another thing – she went to a Catholic school – is she a Catholic? I know the anti-Catholic thing has been removed, but Catholic AND divorcee would be getting a bit complicated. Was her marriage a religious ceremony?
Apologize if this has been discussed before, but ** just for fun,** what title do we think she’ll be given the day of/before the wedding? Countess Megan? Is it possible she gets to be a duchess, too, or is that a no-no until Kate graduates to being Princess of Wales after HRH passes? I need to know!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would depend. If they married now, she would be HRH Princess Henry of Wales. Not ‘Princess Meghan’. Her title would indicate that she is married to a Prince, that’s all. When Charles becomes King, the titles will get swapped around a bit, and Harry would become HRH The Prince Henry, with his wife becoming HRH The Princess Henry. But Harry would likely become a Duke, say Duke of Blablah. She would become HRH the Duchess of Blablah. If he gets an Earldom, she becomes HRH Countess of Wherever.
I don’t think Harry is much into titles. Like Zara and Princess Anne.
Harry will almost certainly get Duke of Sussex the morning of the day he marries, so whoever Harry marries will most likely be HRH the Duchess of Sussex. The other available dukedoms are problematic for various reasons (Clarence has a sad recent history, Connaught is an Irish place, etc).
Of course, once he’s King, Charles could issue new Letters Patent and change a lot of titles around. I get the feeling he would happily take the York dukedom away from Andrew!
I get the feeling the palace are pushing this. They know everyone loves Harry and loved Diana. Despite what the daily mail might say. I think she’s almost been hand selected ( apart from the dodgy brother but doesn’t Kate have some dodgy relatives)
The queen knows that we all need cheering up with a nice romance with Harry and a pretty girl who is a bit of a sexed up Diana.
I don’t think they will marry. She seems too clever to jump into that lion pit
@ Can’tRecall Oh sorry I didn’t realize posters writting on a gossip site would have a problem with observing and commenting what famous people do.
Hypocrate
Observing and commenting =/= obsessively hating on, ranting about, and spreading vicious and racist lies about, from multiple usernames you can’t even keep straight (and then lie about being a regular when us actual regulars have never heard of you), against a woman you know nothing about simply for being in a relationship with a celeb you stan for.
