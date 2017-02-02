Prince Harry thinks Emperor Baby Fists is ‘a serious threat to human rights’

Prince Harry meeting with staff of The Running Charity, which is the UK's first running-orientated programme for homeless and vulnerable young people, in Willesden in north west London.

Here are some photos of Prince Harry visiting The Running Charity on January 26th. I just never got around to posting these or writing about his visit, which sometimes happens because Harry does a lot of these charity stops without a lot of drama. And let’s face it, it’s rarely interesting to talk about men’s fashion. Anyway, Harry did an event and he even went for a jog with some of the youngsters. It was nice. Not so nice? Harry’s feelings about Emperor Baby Fists. You may remember, Harry was especially close to President Obama and First Lady Michelle. I tended to believe that Harry and Michelle had crushes on each other (BIGLY) and that Pres. Obama definitely preferred Harry to William. So what does Harry think of America’s new Orange Overlord? Hm…

President Donald Trump is unlikely to receive a royal welcome from Prince Harry during his official state visit to the U.K. later this year. The 32-year-old animal activist and humanitarian, “is not a fan” of Trump, 70, a close source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Harry thinks the president is a serious threat to human rights,” continues the source, who adds that Prince William has also privately expressed concern. A second source adds that Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, has “often been vocal” about his feelings towards Trump since he announced his candidacy for president in 2015. (At press time, Kensington Palace had no comment).

The 45th president of the United States and wife Melania will be guests of Queen Elizabeth II during their visit this summer, despite over 1.7 million people signing a petition to rescind his invitation and anti-Trump protests taking place across the U.K. on Tuesday, January 31. It’s not yet known which members of the royal family will attend engagements during the full state visit program (which will last at least three days) but there is likely to be pressure on Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to make appearances.

And their first encounter would no doubt be awkward, given Trump’s history with the British royals. A former palace aide reveals that after Prince Charles and wife Princess Diana split in 1992, Trump was “relentless in his pursuit of [Diana]. …It got to the point of being weird, the way he’d know where she was headed so he could suggest they meet at that place.” In 2016, British TV journalist Selina Scott, a friend of Diana’s, claimed in The Sunday Times of London that the billionaire “bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers.” She added that Trump gave Diana, who died in 1997, “the creeps.” (A Trump rep responded at the time, “They had a great relationship, liked each other a lot, but nothing ever came of it.”)

I believe that Baby Fists was probably obsessed with Diana and that he probably saw her as the ultimate “trophy.” But Diana was so good at reading people (she had such a high EQ or level of emotional intelligence) that I bet she was immediately repulsed. As for how William and Harry feel… as I said the other day, I would not blame the younger royals at all if they gave in to laziness and decided to schedule a long vacation for the length of Baby Fists’ visit to London. Why even engage with fascism, or appear to engage with it?

Prince Harry out running with staff and users of The Running Charity, which is the UK's first running-orientated programme for homeless and vulnerable young people, in Willesden in north west London.

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News.

 

90 Responses to "Prince Harry thinks Emperor Baby Fists is 'a serious threat to human rights'"

  justsaying says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:15 am

    I read the comments on the Daily Mail today. Man, they were merciless.

    Reply
    Clare says:
      February 2, 2017 at 7:18 am

      I wish people wouldn’t click on to the daily fail – we just feed into their grossness with our clicks and ad dollars :(

      (not a personal attack, just…I don’t know…I’m guilty of reading the sun every now and then, so not judging, either)

      Reply
      Sixer says:
        February 2, 2017 at 7:30 am

        I don’t click either. And I’ve emailed all the companies advertising with them targeted by the Stop Funding Hate campaign. We have to at least try to make the advertisers divest, right? You can keep yourself informed on what’s being said without clicking via @DMReporter, though, which avoids echochamberitis.

        I’m absolutely convinced Fake News as promulgated by the Fail and the Express is what got us to Brexit. Why the BBC is treating it as a new phenomenon is beyond me.

      Becky says:
        February 2, 2017 at 7:44 am

        I'm guessing "Fake News" is the term for whatever the tabloid press have been doing for years, though I thought it was the appearance of online, non-traditional publishing.

      Sixer says:
        February 2, 2017 at 7:48 am

        I think it's being used as the latest catch-all for Everything Going Wrong. It's a shame nobody noticed the pre-internet British version (tabloid press) and American version (Fox News) BEFORE Everything Went Wrong.

      SilverUnicorn says:
        February 2, 2017 at 7:59 am

        I haven’t opened or read any of their links since the referendum, Clare.

        @Sixer

        Faux News was already used as a term for Fox, non?

      Sixer says:
        February 2, 2017 at 8:05 am

        Silver – I'm just getting furious at BBC R4 Today really! Three times in the last couple of weeks they've had debates about Fake News and every. single. time. it's been all about Breitbart et al – as if it's just the internet. What the heck do they think Fail and Express headlines have been doing for the last twenty years?

      Becky says:
        February 2, 2017 at 8:11 am

        Sixer, until you just pointed out fake tabloid journalism (I use that word loosely here) I thought it was too. Fox is an example of opinion being portrayed as "news"

Contact them and tell them!

        Contact them and tell them!

      SilverUnicorn says:
        February 2, 2017 at 8:19 am

        @Sixer
        Do. Not. Tell. Me. Anything.

        I cannot turn the tv on these days, nor am I going out much because I would be prone to have crazy attacks of rage and strip the Daily Mail or Express off the local elderly ladies’ hands at the supermarket (or even in the street).

        I cannot stop being furious, I have always had low blood pressure but it might have become high in one month!

      milla says:
        February 2, 2017 at 8:31 am

        i do not click either… especially not the comment section, it is brutal.

      frisbee says:
        February 2, 2017 at 8:56 am

        Don't click, haven't clicked for ages, I find the comments so depressing I lose the will to live, it's a place where all the most bigoted, misogynistic, petty minded and often downright brutal get together to spew bile.

      Clare says:
        February 2, 2017 at 9:38 am

        @silverunicorn – my friends/hubby used to always make fun of me for reading the DM (ugh sucker for celeb gossip), but in the run up to Brexit I realised how fing vile the rest of their coverage is (especially the print version!) and have weaned myself off it.
Frankly, it blows my mind that British Airways etc still hand out that rag on their flights!
        Frankly, it blows my mind that British Airways etc still hand out that rag on their flights!

      Llamas says:
        February 2, 2017 at 10:04 am

        I would also categorize MSNBC as opinion over news.

      Maria says:
        February 2, 2017 at 10:08 am

        i used to read it for the celebrity gossip, but since Trump's innaguration I have stayed away, not only because it makes me physically sick and also aggressive, but not to give them revenue.

Now i have a subscription to the NY times and feel already much smarter. :)

        Now i have a subscription to the NY times and feel already much smarter. :)

      Sixer says:
        February 2, 2017 at 10:26 am

        Becky, Llamas – I would characterise almost all British newspaper reporting as comment over news, including liberal outlets such as the Guardian. Very little high quality investigative print journalism here. Even as an outright leftie, I think the Financial Times, a centre right newspaper, is the only one left worth reading.

        But there’s comment vs data-driven and investigative journalism and there’s outright fake news. Our right wing tabloids have been spewing not just skewed commentary but outright lies for decades now. Think Fox News telling Americans some British cities are under Sharia law and are no-go zone for white people. That sort of outright lie – mostly about immigration and the workings of the EU – has been on the front page of the Fail and the Express since time immemorial.

        That fake news is being treated as any kind of new phenomenon here is just beyond my comprehension. If it weren’t for this entrenched fake news having been mainstream in the UK for so long, we would not be Brexiting. I’m convinced of that.

      FLORC says:
        February 2, 2017 at 4:30 pm

        This is a portion of why I didn’t know Beyonce was having twins. I keep myself in work because the news lately would drive me insane with rage.
        Hi six! And yea. Wouldn’t blame a single royal on peacing out for trump

      Sarah says:
        February 2, 2017 at 5:15 pm

        Our National Enquirer is a big Trump propaganda outlet, so when I see Trump on the cover, i surreptitiously draw a little Hitler mustache on him and some swastikas on his shirt collars.
I'm horrible, i know.
        I’m horrible, i know.

      Sixer says:
        February 2, 2017 at 6:01 pm

        FLORC! Lovely to see you!

    SilverUnicorn says:
      February 2, 2017 at 7:23 am

      It’s the Daily Fail, after all.. it’s a fascist publication, I don’t expect anyone posting in their comments section being tolerant….

      And honk for Harry, both because he’s gorgeous and because he shows a bit of ‘head on his shoulders’. Plus he said in previous interview he feels at home in Africa, imagine Trump saying that.. Yes, right.

      Reply
      Digital Unicorn (aKa Betti) says:
        February 2, 2017 at 7:25 am

        Re the Fail, David Cameron tried to have the editor sacked. Wish he'd succeeded but then the Middletons would lose their only friend with the UK tabloids. The Fail is the only rag that says nice things about them.

      SilverUnicorn says:
        February 2, 2017 at 7:58 am

        @DigitalUnicorn

        Yes I have seen that yesterday. It was actually a creepy thought that not even the PM of the country could actually have someone at the Mail sacked on hate-fuelling propaganda grounds.
        May is in Murdoch’s pocket, guaranteed.
        Pretty sure the Fail commenters will reveal themselves as anti-monarchy once QE dies.

  MunichGirl says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Am I the only one who noticed that the positive comments about the royals (except about TQ) declined within the last few months? Brexit and Trump really changed a lot…

    Reply
  Nicole says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Harry Kate and Will just need to have a tentative vacation conveniently ready to go whenever this dude decides he wants to head to the UK. Just have a vacation in your back pocket.

    Reply
  Digital Unicorn (aKa Betti) says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:24 am

    It’s my biggest internet fantasy for Michelle, now that she’s not FLOTUs, to run off into the sunset with a certain ginger scamp. Sorry Barack! These two r just so good together.

    I wonder if TQ will reopen the tower for its original purpose for Trump when he does come over.

    Reply
  SilverUnicorn says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:25 am

    I would expect to cut the last part of the title.

    He is a serious threat. Is he going to declare war on Australia and China this morning? So the news said on this side of the pond.

    Reply
  RussianBlueCat says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:25 am

    This is interesting. I can not recall hearing a member of the Royal Family ever making a negative comment about a US President.
    I can see the Queen, suddenly having to cancel meeting Trump, do to not feeling well. Then sending Charles in her place. Plus who would really question it? The woman is 90 years old, she can not be expected to keep the same pace as when she was younger

    Reply
  Mikasa says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Poor Lizzie. She has to meet Trump – whether she likes or not. As far as I know she has never said no to a president/dictator.

    Reply
  AT says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Harry has never attended a state visit before, so not sure why people believe he would now. If anyone of the young royals is there, it would be the Cambridges.

    Reply
  Megan says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:27 am

    This truly sucks for HM. No one wants a bed wetter as an overnight guest.

    Reply
  Prince says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:30 am

    So it's from a source – no one knows if he said that about Trump, although I'm pretty sure he doesn't like him.

    Reply
  Becky says:
    February 2, 2017 at 7:41 am

    That part about Diana, ewww

    Reply
  Miranda says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:01 am

    On the bright side, meeting HM probably also involves meeting Prince Philip, and you just KNOW he has something to say about Trump. If there's a loving God, he'll say it right to Trump's face.

    Reply
    Lady D says:
      February 2, 2017 at 11:06 am

      Philip will probably agree with him on his immigrant stance. Birds of a feather.

      Reply
      notasugarhere says:
        February 2, 2017 at 11:46 am

        Philip is an immigrant and a naturalized UK citizen, no?

      • A says:
        A says:

        Not in the same sense as a lot of other immigrants, surely. He is (or was rather) considered “foreign” by a lot of the royals and members of the court themselves, who were opposed to his marriage to the Queen on that basis (too continental, too many German relations, etc). But his uncle was still Louis Mountbatten, and his mother was still a British princess. The Greek royals are descended from the Danish. I get where you’re coming from, but there’s a vast difference between the sort of “immigrant” Philip was considered as, and the sorts of immigrants Philip has a negative opinion of.

        Besides, let’s not pretend as if immigrants themselves don’t often do a 180 and start to vocalize the same sorts of anti-immigrant sentiment that would have once been expressed against them. “Yes yes, I’m an immigrant, but I’m DIFFERENT from those OTHER sorts of immigrants!” is a fairly common refrain among the immigrant community.

      notasugarhere says:
        February 2, 2017 at 2:49 pm

        He was a penniless immigrant, gave up his foreign citizenship to become a UK citizen, from a background hated by many at the time (WWII), and served in the Navy in WWII against his German relatives (Nazi brothers-in-law included). Still penniless when he married HM.

        “the sorts of immigrants Philip has a negative opinion of.”

        Did you mean “the sorts of immigrants I am assuming Philip has a negative opinion of”? Because I don’t recall him going out and criticizing immigrants right-and-left.

  PHAKSI says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I know its highly unlikely , but wouldn't it be great if all the royals "fell ill" or purposefully scheduled other events during baby fists visit, even the aristo that's 100th in the line of succession. Then May would have to wine and dine him herself. It would serve her right

    Reply
  LO says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Politics aside, I'm pretty sure both William and Harry would not be huge fans of Trump considering he once said something along the lines of "I could have totally banged her" about their dead mother.

    Reply
  Jade says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Disliking May even more and more. I'm not a fan of royalty and there's no need to technically ask HM, but it's still so rude to put them in that position. Yes I know about their Nazi past but this is now. Also I laugh. May etc. act so brave leaving EU,then act spineless trying to woo the US. I mean you wanted to be free right? Where's your freedom now?

    Reply
    dodgy says:
      February 2, 2017 at 9:01 am

      and there’s no need to technically ask HM, but it’s still so rude to put them in that position

      Supposedly, the Palace isn’t happy about it. But I’m sure by the time summer comes around, Donald Trump will be at war with China, or summat. And yet, the MPs voted to trigger Article 50. Alienating our European allies to stand shoulder to shoulder with Trump.

      Honestly, May is more inept than Cameron, and he was gash.

      Reply
  Jo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I don’t think we can look at past protocol for this one. All bets are off.

    I’m not much of a royalist, but I don’t want our royals having to be courteous to the Orange Overlord!

    Maybe we’ll just send a look-a-like. God rest Liz Smith, she would have been the perfect stand in.

    Reply
  Ollie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:28 am

    “The 32-year-old animal activist and humanitarian”… Sure Jan

    I doubt he’ll be there. He never was and why should he? He’s not really an important royal. He’s fun and all but his role is just minor. Andy 2.0
    The good thing ist lucky guy doesn’t need to meet these idiots.
    I pity them. Meeting with despots because the government telly you so is a s#t job!

    Reply
  jmooo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:38 am

    No one with a brain likes Trump.

    Reply
  Anitas says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Didn't the Queen throw a banquet for the Chinese president a couple of years ago? Didn't hear about any of the royals being concerned about human rights then. I'm sure that,

    Reply
    • lobbit says:
      February 2, 2017 at 10:23 am

      The Queen is not at liberty to criticize China or any other country. But Prince Charles is very concerned about China’s human rights record – especially as it relates to Tibet – which is why he’s skipped every state banquet the Queen has hosted for China in the last decade or so.

      Reply
  20. Luke says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:58 am

    President Twitler vill not be tolerating veeing valled Emperor Baby Fists!

    Reply
  21. Llamas says:
    February 2, 2017 at 10:10 am

    LOL I think literally EVERYONE prefers Harry to William (except for Carole & co.).

    Reply
  22. Jayna says:
    February 2, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Oh, I thought it was a real quote, not “sources” to a tabloid. Never mind. I have no doubt he doesn’t think much of Trump at all, probably horrified. I do not believe these sources to this particular mag are true, though.

    Reply
  23. Sallyjay says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    MARRY ME HARRY

    Reply
  24. Joannie says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I doubt any Royal approves of Trump but then again one never knows for sure. I myself despise him and politically consider myself to be left of centre when it comes to politics. However I support Brexit. Im all for immigration and helping those who have been displaced but when you have a very large portion of the population who do not integrate or adapt and resent the culture what’s the solution?

    Reply
    • A says:
      February 2, 2017 at 2:39 pm

      “when you have a very large portion of the population who do not integrate or adapt and resent the culture what’s the solution” — Funny, that’s exactly what every country that’s ever been colonized by Britain feels as well. What IS the solution when a large group of foreigners descend upon your shores, treat every individual with contempt, treat the local culture with contempt and attempt to instate “reforms” because the people are savages who clearly have no autonomy, except those reforms have very little to do with helping anyone and everything to do with stealing a country’s natural resources and then leaving them behind, often destitute and underdeveloped. Compared to that, Britain’s “immigrant problem” is small beans, I would say.

      Reply
      • Joannie says:
        February 2, 2017 at 3:24 pm

        If you’re referring to Canada’s FN I agree. The Indian Act should be dissolved because the only ones who are benefiting are the politicians and the chiefs of a number of reserves. Put the money from taxes into education and healthcare for these people. They need to integrate into mainstream society without losing their heritage etc.
        England is a different story altogether. You only have so much land that can accommodate so many people.
        You have a middle class that is seeing their standard of living go down and immigrants who will take the low paying jobs which in itself is a form of slavery. The only ones who benefit are the politicians and the elite who hold shares in the very companies who only want to pay slave wages.

      • cd says:
        February 2, 2017 at 10:26 pm

        Beautiful response!

      • Lobbit says:
        February 2, 2017 at 10:27 pm

        @A, this comment is brilliant.

  25. Irma says:
    February 2, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Ironic. Because the monarchy was a threat to human rights until the recent past. Colonialism ended just decades ago in some countries. But I guess all is forgiven with some good PR or for the descendants as long as they show by example that they’re different. So maybe there’s hope for the current administration’s future heirs…

    Reply
  26. porcupette says:
    February 2, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    I don’t get all the observations about how Miss Megan M supposedly looks like one or the other of the Middletonettes. The person she resembles is Michelle Obama. They both exude a warmth of character and outlook, and seem comfortable in their own skins. Whereas all three Middleton women present as cold, brittle and nervous. As opposed to the cold, arrogant and bored Prince Pouty, Duke of Disagreeable. And most of the rest of the family too. Harry should grab on and not let go.

    Reply
  27. Tessa says:
    February 2, 2017 at 2:26 pm

    Animal activist? *cough*

    Reply
  28. emma says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    G-DAMN Harry is so hot. He’s getting better looking as he ages, he seems to have a wonderful personality, and has great compassion.

    Reply
  29. Deeanna says:
    February 2, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    Interesting about Trump bombarding Diana with flowers in 1992. He and wife #1 Ivana divorced in 1990 due to his heavy involvement with Marla Maples who became Wife #2 in December 1993 after giving birth to daughter Tiffany a few months earlier. (Gave him enough time to have paternity testing completed?)

    So, while he was in a long-standing relationship with Maples he was attempting to woo Diana? No wonder he creeped her out.

    Reply

