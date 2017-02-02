Prince Harry thinks Emperor Baby Fists is ‘a serious threat to human rights’

Here are some photos of Prince Harry visiting The Running Charity on January 26th. I just never got around to posting these or writing about his visit, which sometimes happens because Harry does a lot of these charity stops without a lot of drama. And let’s face it, it’s rarely interesting to talk about men’s fashion. Anyway, Harry did an event and he even went for a jog with some of the youngsters. It was nice. Not so nice? Harry’s feelings about Emperor Baby Fists. You may remember, Harry was especially close to President Obama and First Lady Michelle. I tended to believe that Harry and Michelle had crushes on each other (BIGLY) and that Pres. Obama definitely preferred Harry to William. So what does Harry think of America’s new Orange Overlord? Hm…

President Donald Trump is unlikely to receive a royal welcome from Prince Harry during his official state visit to the U.K. later this year. The 32-year-old animal activist and humanitarian, “is not a fan” of Trump, 70, a close source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Harry thinks the president is a serious threat to human rights,” continues the source, who adds that Prince William has also privately expressed concern. A second source adds that Harry, who is fifth in line to the throne, has “often been vocal” about his feelings towards Trump since he announced his candidacy for president in 2015. (At press time, Kensington Palace had no comment). The 45th president of the United States and wife Melania will be guests of Queen Elizabeth II during their visit this summer, despite over 1.7 million people signing a petition to rescind his invitation and anti-Trump protests taking place across the U.K. on Tuesday, January 31. It’s not yet known which members of the royal family will attend engagements during the full state visit program (which will last at least three days) but there is likely to be pressure on Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to make appearances. And their first encounter would no doubt be awkward, given Trump’s history with the British royals. A former palace aide reveals that after Prince Charles and wife Princess Diana split in 1992, Trump was “relentless in his pursuit of [Diana]. …It got to the point of being weird, the way he’d know where she was headed so he could suggest they meet at that place.” In 2016, British TV journalist Selina Scott, a friend of Diana’s, claimed in The Sunday Times of London that the billionaire “bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers.” She added that Trump gave Diana, who died in 1997, “the creeps.” (A Trump rep responded at the time, “They had a great relationship, liked each other a lot, but nothing ever came of it.”)

[From Us Weekly]

I believe that Baby Fists was probably obsessed with Diana and that he probably saw her as the ultimate “trophy.” But Diana was so good at reading people (she had such a high EQ or level of emotional intelligence) that I bet she was immediately repulsed. As for how William and Harry feel… as I said the other day, I would not blame the younger royals at all if they gave in to laziness and decided to schedule a long vacation for the length of Baby Fists’ visit to London. Why even engage with fascism, or appear to engage with it?