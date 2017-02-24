“Beyonce withdrew from Coachella because of her pregnancy” links
  • February 24, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The 59th Annual Grammy Awards hosted by James Corden as seen on CBS.

Beyonce withdrew from Coachella, and she supports transgender students, and she has a secret Snapchat. So many Beystories. [LaineyGossip]
Paula Patton & Robin Thicke are still feuding over everything. [Dlisted]
This story is absolutely awful. [Jezebel]
This month’s international Vogue covers. [Go Fug Yourself]
This new Charlize Theron movie sounds terrible. [Pajiba]
This does not seem like a good use of one’s time and energy. [OMG Blog]
Emperor Baby Fists says unhinged words at CPAC. [Buzzfeed]
Ariel Winter covers up, at long last. [Celebslam]
Christina El Moussa won’t stop giving interviews. [Starcasm]
I guess Lisa Rinna has been spreading alternative facts or something. [Reality Tea]
This Patrick Stewart story is so g–damn funny. [The Blemish]

Oscar Weekend Note: We’ll have some coverage of the pre-Oscar parties, Cesars & the Independent Spirit Awards on Sunday morning, and we’ll have an Open Post for the Oscars in the evening, plus later-evening posts for the big winners. CB and I will be live-tweeting the Oscars red carpet & the Oscars as well (please follow me @KaiseratCB and CB @Celebitchy), and we’ll have full Oscars coverage on Monday, starting bright and early!

💕

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

17 Responses to ““Beyonce withdrew from Coachella because of her pregnancy” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    February 24, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Such secrets, many mystery! That’s fine by me tbh. I always like it when I don’t know everything about someone I admire.

    Reply
  2. Mia4S says:
    February 24, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    For the first time in many years, I won’t be watching the Oscars. Not as a protest or political statement; it’s just that I’ve realized that at this point I don’t care. Too much, they drag the season out waaaay too long and I realized how little I cared when someone had to remind me it’s this Sunday.

    Hollywood doesn’t know how to “always leave them wanting more” anymore. The nominees have been all but certain since Christmas. I’ve already seen everyone (including the presenters) dressed up, most several times. I’m bored! Oh and discussion for the 2018 Oscars will start in early April. 🙄

    Reply
  3. Lynnie says:
    February 24, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    So I couldn’t go to coachella this year because the only dates I could get tickets for was the weekend leading into finals. Of course I was mad, but it’s increasingly looking like the educational system was looking out for me for once lol 😊

    Reply
  4. trollontheloose says:
    February 24, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    “possible”.. “allege” hate crime”? chasing 2 non-white guys while yelling “get out of my country” is a hate crime.

    Reply
    • me says:
      February 24, 2017 at 1:17 pm

      Yup sure is. I’ve had people tell me to “go back to where I came from”. LOL one time it was a guy with a very thick Italian accent. He could barely speak English yet he was telling ME to go back to where I came from. Like dude, seriously? Insane. I just ignored him.

      Reply
  5. ol cranky says:
    February 24, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    wait, the guy whose most frequent sources boiled down to #ManyPeopleAreSaying is complaining about the media’s use of anonymous sources?!

    Reply
  6. Psu Doh Nihm says:
    February 24, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    Can trump not hire a professional speech writer or something? Or does that go against a narcissist’s code of conduct?

    Reply
  7. Lisa says:
    February 24, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    This man-baby is too media obsessed. I can’t get over that source who said Flump was bored and that was why he spends so much time on Twitter. How the f**k can you be bored if you’re elected to run the country?! If he picked up a book every now and again and put something into that empty orange skull of his, he might have something rational to say… Okay, maybe not, but he should still give reading a go. Starting with basal readers.

    Reply
  8. MissMerry says:
    February 24, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    did she back out AFTER tickets sold out to see her? lol

    Reply
  9. Ana says:
    February 24, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    That movie with Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen sounds so awful. I can’t understand why she’d agree to do something like that, especially lately that she’s been talking a lot about women roles in Hollywood. So maybe this movie will surprise us and will be something very different from what it seems and actually good?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment