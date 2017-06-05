Taylor Swift has been househunting in London ‘to be closer to Joe Alwyn’

While Snake Nemesis Katy Perry was performing for free at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert, Taylor Swift’s boyfriend rollout – also known The Super-Private JoeTaying of Secrets – continues unabated. Just in the past week, we’ve heard endless stories about how JoeTay are so, so private, and they met each other last year but it only became exclusive recently even though she spends so much time in London with him and SECRETS. And PRIVATE. So here are the super-secret photos of Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift being private in Nashville over the weekend:
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn enjoy their morning coffee as she takes him home to Nashville https://t.co/URcGJeGf0S pic.twitter.com/8fJvIBFsfO
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 4, 2017
Taylor still has a huge place in Nashville, and that’s reportedly where she’s been recording her new album. She also has a nice spread in LA, plus her New York penthouse is being renovated and I think she has another rental in New York. There are many places for JoeTay to be super-private in America. But Taylor is also looking for a super-private place in London, apparently.
Superstar Taylor Swift has been househunting in Chelsea as she looks to move to the UK to be closer to new Brit boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The properties she viewed late last month would make her a neighbour of the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton plus several members of toff E4 reality show Made In Chelsea.
A source told how Taylor, 27, was so smitten with the handsome actor, 26, that she’d been spending all her free time this side of the Atlantic and now wanted a permanent base. Properties in an exclusive street in the west London district that she viewed were on sale for as much as £17 million recently.
A source said: “Taylor and Joe are really serious and this is the latest sign that she has really fallen hard for him. She’s been very discreetly viewing properties after stumping up a fortune on north London rentals recently. Some of the places have been a stone’s throw away from where Pippa Middleton lives. The thought of Taylor Swift’s local pub being the same place where the Made In Chelsea cast socialise could make for some interesting scenes.”
Taylor and Joe’s secret relationship was uncovered by The Sun in May, revealing at that point it was already growing serious after they had managed to keep the romance under wraps for months.
I remember the stories about Taylor wanting to buy a place in England when she was dating Harry Styles and Tom Hiddleston too. I think she really just wants a London shag-pad in general, and if that’s the case, more power to her. She’s rich as hell and she’s in London enough to really get some use out of owning real estate there. I also want to point out that Taylor has a long history of real-estate stalking her boyfriends and exes. Who can forget the shenanigans about the real estate she purchased adjacent to the Kennedy compound when she was dating Conor Kennedy? Sigh… I’d tell Joe Alwyn to run, but for goodness sake, he has access to the internet. He knew what he was getting into.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I swear if she wasn’t a thin blonde people would call her a stalker more. She does this EVERY TIME. She also wanted to buy a castle close to CH’s parents.
I’m positive the girl doesn’t know what appropriate boundaries are. I’ve felt this way ever since she was checking the Kennedy kid out of school without parental permission
Yeah, but how much of it is the media just saying “oh she’s looking for a home here” because she’s done it once or twice before. If she REALLY was trying to buy a place in London since Harry, then with Hiddles – I think she’d have already snagged a place.
I think most celebs know how to fly under the radar when they really want to. Other times they do things to plant these stories like clockwork. Another case: JLaw buying a condo for CM and his kids. She was papped with a bunch of condo listings in NYC. Other weeks you won’t see her for months. She wanted us to know she was “thinking” about buying property and being all mature.
Taylor wants us to know these things so we know them. Sure the occasional story is BS but celebs play the game and if there’s anything we know about Taylor is how much of an image control freak she is.
Well they both dumped her too quickly for the sale to go through, I’m sure that was the only reason she doesn’t already have a London place.
Or maybe people are smart enough not to believe every BS tabloid story?
THE SHADE in your first sentence Kaiser. Beautiful.
And yes, you have to be super private-like and secrety to leak new details about your relationship every day. But I’m glad Taylor Swift is still real-estate stalking her boyfriends. At least there’s still something consistent and reliable in this crazy world.
Yes Kaiser, this post is hilarious (” and SECRETS and PRIVATE)”. I love Celebitchy.
I am kind of morbidly fascinated by Swift’s borderline stalking behavior. Maybe because she seemingly has all the luck/beauty/success and yet she’s kinda nuts. Like interesting nuts, part mean girl, part fairy princess with very little insight into her own behavior. Her scheming is so transparent, and yet she really really doesn’t get it. How can anyone be so clueless? Oh Swifty, never change.
IS it that time of year already!? Where Taytay tries to sell us a fairytale only to crash and burn.
Taylor doesn’t do anything for free unlike Katy
The album’s first single must be on the calendar to drop soon. She’s slowly making her PR entrance. I’m guessing she’s going for the this year’s summer hit. Followed by album drop in the fall.
How is Joe going to get any publicity if they keep it private? Get that love out in the open Joe, show the world your love for TayTay!
Isn’t it funny that every time tay has a bf, there is always report of by a house. Lol. And tay was her apartment in Nashville
THANK YOU for reminding me of the time Taylor stalked the Kennedys and bougt property near their compound. Gave me a good chuckle, after what has been a tough weekend for the UK based celebitiches (and others too, I’m sure).
Don’t forget the compound in Rhode Island, I think that’s where it is.
It must suck as much as u dislike her……..while she can afford a 17m home, you need to talk about daily for clicks and a paycheck…
Oh Hi, Ruby!
LOL!
*Selena Voice*: “There are more important things to talk about… Why can’t people use their voice for something that f*cking matters??”
I think I’ll pass on £17 m earned by making a public embarrassment of my private life for record sales, thanks.
Really? LOL.
Thats what life is about: Buying property after property so the poor cant afford any living space!
Why is it that the default defense that Swifities resort to is to accuse her critics of jealousy? Is it in the secret bylaws of the fan club or something? Sorry to burst you bubble @Bitterannie, but while you might see a life and lifestyle to be envied, the rest of us are just laughing and shaking our heads.
Sweetie, when you grow out of your teens, hopefully you’ll realize money isn’t everything.
Oh my goodness. How old are you sweetheart? That comment belongs on tumblr.
It must suck even more to suspend all reality to be a fan of someone who is obviously a snake.
Well, Bitter Anne, no need to insult someone for being a journalist. Also you say insulting someone or whatever for paychecks…that’s literally Taylor. She ruins reputations for a living.
LOLOLOL.
Hey at least Kaiser is getting paid to write witty columns using her creative brain. Meanwhile you are searching the Internet for Taylor stories to “defend” a multimillionaire who makes money off gullible Swift loonies like you. And you are doing it all for FREE! LOL.
Girlfriend doesn’t learn!
She’s doing such a bang up job of keeping this whole thing under wraps, isn’t she?
For all the talk of privacy, this relationship is basically being rolled out the same way all her other ones were. Strategic photoshoots, stories on E!, etc…
How ironic that as soon as news was leaked that she now has a boyfriend, we suddenly get pictures of her and him. On her property no less, which only happens when she’s dating (otherwise she never gets papped at her house). I thought she was “devastated” that the news was leaked because she wanted to be private?? And yet, Joe is looking right at the camera lens? I’m so over this story line, Taylor.
For someone who claims to want to be low key with this relationship according to sources she sure is having her people give the press some many bread crumbs.
Wow, he is a cutie. Some day she will meet a man who thinks her wanting so much time with him to be adorable. Like Meryl Streep once said: when you meet the right one, you don’t have to work to get their attention (or something to that effect). I just think she hasn’t met the right one yet.
As noted previously, is amazing how we are getting almost daily updates on this super ultra secretive relationship…
As a singer on the top of her game, it would have been great for her to be at Manchester for the Ariana’s concert, but yeah…
Must be nice to be so young and so successful. I’m 31 and looking to buy my FIRST house soon. Oh mother why couldn’t I be blonde and skinny?
i’m blonde and skinny and am 30 and live with my mom because school and california are too expensive. what you need are rich parents that can buy you a record deal.
Am I the only one who thinks it’s really, really weird that she always buys or rents real estate near her latest boyfriend? Am I the only one who sees this as next-level stalking?
Nah. She is a predator. Too bad even well educated guys don’t see that.
Its not like they dont see it. The desire for fame is way bigger. Smarts dont protect your from greed. Wasnt Tom the only well educated guy she dated?
her a-political (aka republican) thing is really stupid -from a business perspective. this would have been a perfect opportunity for her to get amazing publicity by burying the hatchet with katy perry and performing at this charity show. she and ariana grande are allegedly friends – you have to imagine there was an offer. why no taylor? b/c it can’t be the taylor swift show?
I think Taylor is a bigger star and she and Arianna are competing for the same audience, Ari and Katy don’t compete to the same extent.
I believe Taylor would have pulled focus from Ariana and it would have backfired.
Listen, Taylor is a big pop star, but she’s not god-like. Liam Gallagher is huge in Manchester. Little mix is huge. Basically everybody on that list have a lot of fans. I’m not knocking Taylor for not participating because I don’t know the circumstances, but she wouldn’t have pulled focus from the terrorist attack victims. Give me a break.
Aww the “logic” of swifties. LOL.
Big names were there to show support. Not sure if she was asked, but still tacky to have first photos come out the same time as the concert was. Girl thinks the whole world revolves around her.
Is she looking down at the pap in that photo on her balcony. It sure as hell looks like it. Privacy, sure Jan.
Definitely evidence of what Lainey says, which is most celebrities get papped when they WANT to get papped. Girl went undercover for months with no pap coverage, and now it rolls out again?
Look, I like Taylor. But even I have to side-eye her for choosing THIS weekend to release a few look-at-me photos to get her name in the news. Girl, this was Ariana’s weekend for press, and you know it. Can she not let another young female artist have the world’s stage for a weekend? Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato, and Beyonce didn’t feel the need to make the headlines yesterday.
Yes-not cool.
The fact that she released the first photos of them on the day of the One Love concert is so gross. She’s psychotic and really can’t stand attention being on other people, even when it’s because of a charity concert for the victims of a terrorist attack.
With Swift the correct term is “house haunt” – if the poor kid was smart he would take out a restraining order against the nut job.
Stage 85 Clinger
Their story line about how they met keeps changing according to what’s said on the internet. classic sign of frackery.
Time for the 4th holiday party and summer fun! But it’s hard to top the heart tank (vest) or the 1950s-60s themed teenage boy summer frolics.
I’ll bet she is working right now to get the right “tone” for this year’s festivities. She can’t be too blatant – because you see she is terribly PRIVATE – she always was you know! It was that awful Tom who disregarded her wise counsel and used her to try to increase his fame. I’m sure it was his idea to wear the I heart TS shirt – surely she advised against it – but he wouldn’t listen! Luckily she realized what he was up to and dumped him. Now she can be the quiet little country girl she really has always been. It’s amazing how people misunderstand her – but she knows it is really someone else’s fault that they do!
Of course, she is trying to course correct from last year. Unfortunately, that ship has already sailed.
She blamed Tom for using her. He beat her there first by saying nice things about her and has been hidden from sight for weeks. His fans called her out and no one is buying what she is selling.
She is trying to say how private she is, while leaking all kinds of (conflicting) information about this relationship and now we have snake approved photos when she has shown that she can hide if she wanted to.
She tries to claim that she has been dating this guy for months and we all just don’t know about it, but then gives conflicting reports on how, when, and how long this showmance has been going. And for a super secret serious/friendship romance/moving in together/stalking for months/taking it slow to get to know each other/etc., they have ZERO chemistry.
Last year, she over played her hand and we all got to see how her PR works and it was obvious why it was out there. This year, she is using the same sources, same article write ups, and same outlets to roll out her new “fling”. Clearly by doing so, she is demonstrating that all the information last time was not due to Tom and his fame-hungry ways. This has the same fingerprints over it and clearly it is from HER team.
Almost every write up has people laughing and not buying this latest story in the comments section. Her army of 12 year old fans can’t stem this tide of negativity.
Damn, even when Tom looked like a hostage, he still drew more attention from the public than this new roll-out has. Maybe #taylorswiftisstillover
Nothing her team can do can stop that people are onto her. Maybe, it is finally time for her to grow up and get a clue. But I doubt she is capable of doing so.
And poor Joe, it is already being set up in the press how she is going to blame the break up on him when it happens.
We are one month out from drone Taymerica water slide photos.
I’m already bored with this ToeJam. Same sh**, different year.
Is it just me or do they look like they could be brother and sister? Ewwww.
It must be killing her that he is so damn boring and won’t do photo-shoots on the beach. Chances are he’s the one who wants “privacy”, because he doesn’t want to kill his career before it’s even happened. She doesn’t know true privacy, so she’s pushing him out to fit her narrative little by little. Step 1: move in next door. Good luck son.
To me, she seems like a super shitty person. And this new “boyfriend” looks so young. He looks like her younger brother, actually.
I just don’t understand how you date Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston and then this guy. Calvin and Tom are grown men with broad shoulders and facial hair and you follow them up with this 135 lb teenager?
God please get a place in London and get the F*CK out of my city, Taylor. Also, is anyone else bothered by the fact she’s not wearing a bra? He looks so much like her the idea of sexy times kind of freaks me out.
Then again it’s kind of perfect that they’re together. I mean, she’s basically dating herself.
