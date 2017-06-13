Reese Witherspoon is a one-woman blind item machine: who is she shading?

Last year, Reese Witherspoon took part in an Entertainment Weekly round-table discussion for leading ladies or multi-hyphenate actresses or something. She told a story of why she decided to start her own production company as a way of producing female-centric movies with good roles for women and good jobs for female directors, producers, etc. Reese basically said that she was sent an awful script for a romantic comedy and there was a “girlfriend part” and she was told that a bunch of different A-list women were chasing this terrible role in a terrible comedy. And that’s when she knew she needed to start her own production company. Reese was rather blatantly talking sh-t about this movie that got made, which is how it became a huge blind item. She ended her story with “And by the way, two Oscar winners did it.” We discussed the blind item here. Well, Reese took part in another roundtable discussion, this time for The Hollywood Reporter’s Emmy preview/potential Best Actress nominees. The whole piece was good, albeit long-winded and if you want to see the full THR package, go here. But Reese talked about that awful comedy again, plus she shaded someone else in a blind item.

Blind Item #1: “I started a production company five years ago because I was looking at maybe the worst script I’ve ever read in my entire life and it had two parts for women. I called my agents and said, “This is such a terrible script.” They said, “Well, seven women want it so … you’re the only one who’s not vying for the part.” And I thought, “God, if this is what we’ve come to, I have to get busy.” Because you can either complain about a problem or you can be part of the solution.”

Blind Item #2: “I was talking to this very famous actor and I said, “How did you prepare for this role?” He said, “Well, I went into the woods for three weeks and I didn’t talk to anybody.” And this person has a lot of kids and is married. And he’s like, “You did the same thing for Wild, right?” I was like, “Uh, no.” If I went away for three weeks and no one could call me, everybody would’ve had a mental breakdown. I got on a plane and was shooting within 24 hours. I wish I had prep time. I love the preparation. I love watching and reading and digging deep.

A lot of people think BI #2 is Leonardo DiCaprio, but Leo is not married, nor does he have kids. Who is that guy then? I feel like it’s someone like Matthew McConaughey – that’s someone I could see Reese talking to about process, and it seems like Matthew would say something oblivious like that. As for Blind Item #1… I still don’t know. We had so many theories last year. Vulture’s current theory is that the movie she’s talking about is A Million Ways to Die in the West. But I saw that movie, and while it wasn’t good, it’s not even close to being the worst script ever or anything.

42 Responses to “Reese Witherspoon is a one-woman blind item machine: who is she shading?”

  1. okay says:
    June 13, 2017 at 11:06 am

    I think #1 is either The Dilemma or A Million Ways. Both are horrendous. A Million Ways fits better. As for #2, could it be Matt Damon? He’s married and has lots of kids. Maybe he prepared for The Martian that way?

    Reply
    • Laura says:
      June 13, 2017 at 12:01 pm

      I don’t think it’s The Dilemma. I have not seen the movie, but just a quick Google search & I see three big name ladies in the movie, not two as Reese said: Winona Ryder, Jennifer Connelly & Queen Latifa. I can understand how people would be quick to jump on a Vince Vaughn movie as “the worst script” though.

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      June 13, 2017 at 2:47 pm

      The Dilemma was AWFUL. Like, truly, non-ironically BAD. It was watching a train wreck for 90 minutes with no investment in anyone, just pointless arguing, people hurting each other….It was so, so , SO bad. While A Million Ways wasn’t that great, I thought it was a weird “fluff” movie that was harmless enough. The female characters in The Dilemma were just offensive.

      Reply
  2. Michelle says:
    June 13, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Blind item 2 Matt Damon? He’s A list married with lots of kids.

    Reply
  3. rachel says:
    June 13, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I think it’s McConaughey or Ewan Mcgregor.

    Reply
  4. Sean says:
    June 13, 2017 at 11:08 am

    The Dilemma

    Reply
  5. Embee says:
    June 13, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Would she have been talking about that movie about waking up in space that JLaw was in?

    Reese is a little grating but she’s got stones and isn’t afraid to work. (insert obligatory reference to her drunk driving being inexcusable, which it is I just don’t know when we stop referencing it).

    Reply
  6. astrid says:
    June 13, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Why is she being so coy?

    Reply
  7. Lillian says:
    June 13, 2017 at 11:10 am

    She’s made some pretty bad movies but Wild was so great and I think her performance was so good. This Means War was bad. I think Reese has it in her to be a better actress but she gives me the mean girl vibe & after “do you know who I am?” thing, she kind of lost my interest for her.

    Blind items are fun to a certain point but man, I’ve read some pretty disturbing ones. I need a hot shower afterwards.

    Matt Damon for Blind item #2. The Martian

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      June 13, 2017 at 11:34 am

      This Means War was one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen in theater. I got drug along with an aunt and cousin. I’d REALLY love to know what other script was so bad that she couldn’t put herself in the running for it – if she willingly did that movie.

      Reply
  8. nelly says:
    June 13, 2017 at 11:12 am

    She really shouldn’t be complaining about how bad a movie is considering she made the movie Hot Pursuit with Sofia Vergara

    Reply
  9. sophia petrillo says:
    June 13, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Uh right off the top of my head I can think of Amanda Seyfried, Charlize Theron, Sarah Silverman and Alex Borstein who all had prominent roles in A Million Ways to Die in the West? People might think the script wasn’t funny, but it had more than two parts for women. There were four main male parts (Macfarlane, Liam Neeson, Giovanni Ribisi and NPH) that I remember in that movie, so it was pretty even.

    Reply
    • Cherise says:
      June 13, 2017 at 12:00 pm

      Just to add that Charlize part in that film was miles ahead of most of Reeses work in terms of an empowered character in a romcom. She plays a badass cowboy who has a vendetta with Liams character and Seth is the bumbling idiot she has to keep rescuing. It is of course bizarre that a woman that hot and capable would ultimately choose Seths character but isnt that the way of most female centric romcoms too. I mean Colin Firth and Pierce Brosnan chase after the idiot protagonist in Bridgit Jones for example. I really doubt this is is the film Reese keeps complaining about and if it is, she needs to step back and look at her past movies.

      Reply
      • sophia petrillo says:
        June 13, 2017 at 5:04 pm

        Oh yeah, absolutely. Actually all of the women in that movie except maybe Amanda’s character were badasses who were way tougher than the men, and they were also allowed to be FUNNY. The men basically all played the straight man role while the girls got to be bawdy funny, especially Sarah and Alex.

    • Miss M says:
      June 13, 2017 at 12:12 pm

      I walked out of the movie theater after 30 minutes of that nonsense. I usually watch a movie until the end…

      Reply
  10. Lisa says:
    June 13, 2017 at 11:47 am

    My first thought for no. 2 was Mel Gibson, but I don’t think he has had any movies lately that could fit.

    Reply
  11. Don't kill me I am French says:
    June 13, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Matthew McConaughey for Mud.
    They worked on this movie and Withersppon’s husband is McConaughey ‘s agent

    Reply
  12. Mrs.K says:
    June 13, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Thats not really throwing shade. Storm in a teacup. Must be a slow news day.

    Reply
  13. Nina says:
    June 13, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Blind #2 Mark Walberg

    Reply
  14. tracking says:
    June 13, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Mad respect for her for taking the initiative to start her own production company–benefits her, her fellow actresses, and us.
    Aside from this, and the blinds, WHY IS CARRIE COON NOT AT THAT ROUND TABLE?? Ugh. Chrissy Metz is lovely and charming, but not in the same league in terms of acting chops.

    Reply
  15. Dttimes2 says:
    June 13, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Mothers Day was rhe first thing to jump in my mind 2 oscar winners julia roberts and kate hudson…role she was offered maybe anistons?

    Reply
  16. Henry Barnill says:
    June 13, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    She doesn’t need to be drunk to be egotistical; She just is. She doesn’t have the right to look down at actresses for taking roles below them, especially since she’s made more bad films than good to the point you could make the sound argument of saying she’s the female Adam Sandler. Maybe they accepted the role because they liked it, like Theron did for Million Ways (she also did a commentary for that). Honestly, after her arrest, she’s been more open about her arrogance than before. I remember how humble she seemed when she was with Philippe. He seemed to bring the best out of her. But I’m just assuming. I don’t mind people with a giant ego but they need to earn that level of self-importance and Witherspoon isn’t that great of an actress. Give her roles to Julianne Moore or Amy Adams and what changes? A way better performance.

    Reply
  17. Gin says:
    June 13, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    The movie has got to be the godawful one where Kate Hudson plays the “hot” asshole friend that steals her smart best friend Ginnifer Goodwin’s crush from her and then Ginnifer steals him back when he’s already engaged to Kate’s character.
    Eta: nvmd, not Oscar winners. Definitely a dumb movie script though.

    Reply

