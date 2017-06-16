Is Kim Kardashian doing ‘blackface’ in her makeup line’s promotional images?

#KKWBEAUTY Creme Contour & Highlight Kit 6.21.17 https://t.co/PoBZ3bhjs8 pic.twitter.com/hXLa3XHuVB
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 14, 2017
As we discussed the other day, Kim Kardashian is launching her own line of makeup, starting with “contouring creams” and ending with the apocalypse, probably. The makeup line isn’t something that will happen in some distant point in the future – when Kim confirmed her plans for a makeup line this week, she already had the thing up and ready to go. The whole thing goes down NEXT week. So, Kim is jumping ahead and already putting up some promotional images on her social media, like the above tweet. That comes from Kim’s personal Twitter account. And people were dragging her pretty hard, because jeez, has Kim been retouched with, like, digital blackface? Evidence:
You dont have to do blackface pic.twitter.com/MLcJ5Hbg9R
— Wynters (@Sacha_Wynters) June 14, 2017
The reason I’m calling this digital blackface is because that’s what I think it is – this is not a situation where Kim literally put on much darker makeup in an effort to appear to have darker skin. She wore regular makeup, took regular photos, and then the post-production on this image went haywire. They added shadows and darkened the entire pic.
According to The Wrap and NY Magazine, Kim first posted the “blackface” image, then deleted it, then reposted it and made the same photo her new avatar. And, like, no one on her staff said anything to her during that time? No one was like, “Hey, hold up, this image makes her skin look much darker than it is in reality”? Coming from a family with a long history of culture-vulturing black culture, black art and black commerce, this is unsurprising and yet it’s still noteworthy. I guess the Kardash-Jenners really don’t give a sh-t anymore.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Kim’s Twitter.
Yeah. I can’t fall for this thirsty AF attention grab. Whatever, Kim. 😒
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also, wasn’t she all about “non-touring” a hot second ago? Like, not contouring anymore?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly what I thought!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What made you think they ever gave a sh*t? They’ve never had to…did the election teach us nothing? People will continue to not care when it does not affect them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has Kim had more plastic surgery or did the ” Photoshop fairy” have a few martinis before working on that photo?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I first saw this I thought it was her newest kimoji.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blackface and she looks like those drawings fans send to their idols, with a slightly wonky perspective. How that will make you buy their make-up is anyone’s guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These women. This family. I cannot even. Stealing from black culture has been their MO since the very beginning and black women have always been VERY clear about this foolishness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I guess everyone else has finally started to clue in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just say so at this point, Kim. It’s beyond obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pic looks like a cartoon, but they all do try hard to look that way.
On the coloring. Absolutely not surpirsed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Marrying and dating rich black men does not make you black. Black women are sick and tired of these Kardashian women. No different than that white woman who pretends to be black only sicker because they use it as another money making tool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What skin colour does she really have, though?!
On the left picture she is lighter than in the lower ones where she’s interviewed.
On the right one her skin is a little bit darker than in those interview-photos. But not much, IMO.
In the end, I don’t care anyways and would never buy anything with her name on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kim’s natural skin tone is very light tan. Her head and body hair are black, so she just looks darker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Light olive. She used to have the quite noticeable “green” tones of lighter Olive skin (see candids of Mila Kunis, Katie Holmes, Brittany Murphy circa Clueless era, Morena Baccarin and Tina Fay for more examples of this), tones that are often prone to being called sallow without makeup, but those green tones have long since been erased. She has completely altered her natural skintone via DHA self tanning formulations. Ariana Grande is the only other celebrity I can think of off the top of my head who has also done the same to a similar degree. I have been told that tanned warm tones photograph/film better than olive green tones hence why most olive celebrities tend to brush on some bronzer or tanning lotion before events.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have olive skin and it does not always photograph well. Lighting is really important. I occasionally use self tanner in the winter because my skin takes on a bit of a yellowish hue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she always uses two or three different tones of foundation/ concealer. Look for candids of her paris hilton time, or when she was a child, but I suspect she was naturally sun tanning even then due to lounging by the pool. I have a light olive colour, which looks quite sallow, but I tan golden, not anymore, tho due to aging very thin skin/ melasma.
She really goes all the way, it is crazy how they milk their preference for African American culture for profit. I would hesitate ti call people for cultural appropriation if you wear a native blouse (buy them, people make crafts for you to buy), but to do this, trying to look ehat you are not for a profit, disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it’s definitely blackface. She and her sisters are mocking black women by stealing their looks/designs and now even their skintone. Now they’re showing the world, how much they really despise black women. They’re showing themselve up to black women, that a black woman doesn’t have place in the same existence as them. They’re showing how much power and money they have gained, by coping everything that is mocked when a black women has it(big ass, fuller lips, hairstyles,ect).
I always knew it, by the way that they would react when their brother hooks up with a black woman, the contempt. Seriously, this is my personal opinion but I’ve noticed that Caucasian women that show a preference for black men as their significant other. They mostly hate black women, they put them down and feel threatened by them for some imaginative reason.
I feel sorry for her daughter, because she’s growing up in a family where she’s being taught that black women are lower than them and they’re probably surrounded by people with the same mindset but they forget that biracial children are considered black and one day her daughter will be a black woman. And the whole world will push her aside too, no matter who her parents are she will always be seen as a black woman first. She will develop so much self hate. If they think that their money will protect her from the struggles that black women face in the real world, well money doesn’t protect you from racism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beautifully put!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think things will be different for Kim’s daughter. I really feel so much of what is perceived as racism will end. Kim is beautiful, and her daughter might be very similar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Mogul you didnt have to come handle it so hard but I’m glad you did, in every Point… now I don’t have to drag this whole bag to the trash Can!. Merci!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sat with this comment for a while before responding. I decided to, just in response to your generalization about Caucasian women that prefer black men as their significant other. In my experience, I have to strongly disagree. I am not discounting your possible experience with a group that exhibits that behavior, but speaking for myself, a white woman married to a black man, with three mixed race chidlren, and having many friends in interracial relationships, many now with mixed race children; I have really never seen this type of behavior. I adore my two sisters-in-law and am definitely not in ‘denial’ about the racial identity my children will have when they grow up. I am proud to be raising black women, and feel blessed to be able to seek advice from my mother-in-law and sisters-in-law as I obviously have zero experience in the departments of being and raising someone who is non-white.
Again, I am not saying there are not women who fit the description you detailed, just that I am definitively not one of them, and therefore don’t want this generalization perpetuated.
***Feel I should ALSO clarify I am not a Rachel Dolezal type. I am super basic and wear North Face and get my balayage and would never dare try to appropriate a culture that is not my own. There is, in fact, a group of women who marry black men who do not either despise black women, or want to morph into one. 🙋🏼
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, that’s great for you, but of course you should know this reads as #NotAllWhiteWomen which dismisses the truth and reality of what people who experience this know. And I would advise you to spend time really listening to the truth of what your children will be experiencing now and in future as *Black* children/individuals and don’t “#notall…” them when/if they feel comfortable sharing their experiences with you. Your attitude will go a long way to whether they feel comfortable or not or dismissed. As for experience raising someone non-white: there is plenty of information available also beyond asking your Black extended family members to do the work of educating you. Your children will need an advocate in their lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh wow, Anna’s comment was bizarre. You’re expressing appreciation and how you feel and move through the world in a normal way, and the one comment responding was to pick at you anyway for the exact stuff you don’t do! Honestly, to some it doesn’t matter what pains you take- you will always be wrong to them. Choices A-Z will all be wrong, so don’t worry about it. I think you are doing great! And you sound like a perfectly normal mom with a great family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anna, please re-read my comment. Not only did I not discount the fact that this may be some people’s experience, but I actually stated, TWICE, that I fully acknowledge some people have experienced this. Hence the original poster’s initial observation. I felt compelled to point out that this is quite a broad brush with which to paint all white women in interracial relationships.
As for my children: I also acknowledged my complete lack of experience in raising non-white kids, and showed that I am willing, able, and fortunate enough to have the ability to seek out and accept any guidance in making sure they are equipped to navigate society as best as we, as a village (of white, non-white, mixed race) of people who love them are able to equip them. Your lack of support and ability to somehow both ignore AND pick apart my comment simultaneously shows me you would not be apart of this supportive “village.”
@Menutia Thank you for articulating that so well. That comment left me scratching my head, but I reached the same conclusion as you did: you just can’t win with some people. Thank you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! Not only that, but that North’s the acceptable kind, not Saint as she continues to hide him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they darkened the whole image to make the contour stand out more, but still. Tone deaf and unnecessary. Everyone involved should know better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I think it was to show the contour
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What do you call it when someone shave’s off half of their face? ‘Sliceface’?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is Trash!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she trying to make the quadra-boob look fashionable, now, too? Ick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my thought too! This image is photoshopped to within an inch of its life, so does that mean the ill-fitting bra/tank/whatever was INTENTIONALLY shown too small? Properly fitting bras don’t have boob bursting out the top.
It blows my mind that will all the money and access Kim has, her clothes constantly don’t fit her body. (Which I realize is jacked up and constantly changing, but still. It doesn’t have to be like that if she didn’t want it to be.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it always for her or just since Kanye? Because a double looking cheap boob along with her other wrong sized choices might be his idea of too cool for school ironic fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this is on purpose for attention, even negative attention fuels these moving bags of flesh.
on top of that, they don’t give AF, even though some of their family are mixed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The real question is when is Kim NOT doing something like this? No surprises here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
^ !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But… but… Tan! Armenian! Lightning!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone actually buy their stuff?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clearly they do – otherwise companies wouldn’t be investing/collaborating with them. The Kardashians sell – whether we like it or not.
It’s quite a sad commentary on our culture, really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’ll get away with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, trying to make trouble with a non-issue! As a photographer I know we always play with contrast and lighting to enhance the effect we want. In this case they darkened the image to enhance the contour effect. They do this all of the time in beauty ads, for any color model.
Digital blackface… WTH?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, then, as a marketing technique I would have to call this enhancement effect a fail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she contouring her arm too? She has been trying to pass herself off as darker than she actually is for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Having a tan is blackface now?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. But, it’s a great way to cook your skin and invite skin cancer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thats not blackface… how over-sensitive can you be? Thats just a photographer turning down the exposure setting.
I wore bronzer today people, am I doing blackface to?! Get grip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do you wear bronzer, though? Why not appreciate your skin’s natural tone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. She deleted it and then re-posted it because she thought “oh wait this will get me more publicity !’
2. Didn’t she say recently that she was going to do the “all natural” look and wasn’t into contouring and stuff anymore? Yeah ok.
3. Who is going to buy her make-up line? This girl knows nothing about make-up, hair, or fashion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lots of women on IG use filters that make them look more tan. I’m not a fan of the Klan at all but if you get mad at this, then do you also have to get mad at all the white girls who want to look tanner in their photos??? Just an honest questions
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s usually the other way around for WOC in beauty/fashion ads and prints….and she isn’t one. I …just…. ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse