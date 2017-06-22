Busy Philipps defends sweaty selfies: fitness helps anxiety & depression



Busy Philipps has been open and honest about the fact that she makes more money on Instagram than she does acting. Part of that is because she’s struggling to land television roles, something she also freely admits. So when Busy shares personal information online I know on one hand that’s just her style, but the cynical part of me thinks she’s doing that to raise her profile too, which is completely understandable. That’s what so many celebrities do and it’s necessary for the jobs, it’s just what came to mind when I saw this story on People. I think she’s responding in a nice way to people criticizing her for posting post-workout selfies. She’s also a bit defensive, which is similarly understandable. It must suck to have to read so many negative comments about yourself.

Do you guys sweat like this? I rarely sweat this much, even when I work out very hard, even when it’s hot and even when I take saunas. It’s just the way my body works, I’m not a sweater (for lack of a better word). (Kaiser is a sweater!) I do vigorous workouts and hard cardio like spinning, kickboxing and dance aerobics but I still don’t sweat mich. (See: Body by Simone, JJ Dancer, and The Body Project for free YouTube workouts.) I could also really relate to the fact that hard workouts and HIIT help reduce anxiety and depression. I also like that saying “move a muscle change a thought” and when I’m feeling down or stressed out I try to do something active to combat it. Plus it’s mental health maintenance in general. When I work out I feel better overall. So Busy shared a positive, helpful message regardless of her motivation. She didn’t have to take a selfie to do that, but it’s instagram, it needed a pic, that’s what people do on social media and yesterday was world selfie day after all. Isn’t that every day?