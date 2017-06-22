Busy Philipps defends sweaty selfies: fitness helps anxiety & depression

Busy Philipps has been open and honest about the fact that she makes more money on Instagram than she does acting. Part of that is because she’s struggling to land television roles, something she also freely admits. So when Busy shares personal information online I know on one hand that’s just her style, but the cynical part of me thinks she’s doing that to raise her profile too, which is completely understandable. That’s what so many celebrities do and it’s necessary for the jobs, it’s just what came to mind when I saw this story on People. I think she’s responding in a nice way to people criticizing her for posting post-workout selfies. She’s also a bit defensive, which is similarly understandable. It must suck to have to read so many negative comments about yourself.
How much sweat is too much sweat? Someone asked me if people like my sweaty Instagram stories and my feeling is that, honestly, I don't really care all that much. I post those for myself, as a fuck yes for showing up. I have anxiety and I have a tendency towards depression but I have found if I sweat like this, EVERY SINGLE DAY, I feel better, I'm calmer, I'm a better mom and those fogs of anxiety or sadness seem a little lighter. I've been picking my skin less, engaging in less binge eating and I've just felt better about myself.(And obvi I go to therapy too) My goal is not some perfect bod (I like chips and salsa and margs too much for that) My goal is to feel the best I can in my body and my brain for the rest of my life. ❤️👊🏻@lekfit @shapewithangela @soulcycle #ipaidforthis
Do you guys sweat like this? I rarely sweat this much, even when I work out very hard, even when it’s hot and even when I take saunas. It’s just the way my body works, I’m not a sweater (for lack of a better word). (Kaiser is a sweater!) I do vigorous workouts and hard cardio like spinning, kickboxing and dance aerobics but I still don’t sweat mich. (See: Body by Simone, JJ Dancer, and The Body Project for free YouTube workouts.) I could also really relate to the fact that hard workouts and HIIT help reduce anxiety and depression. I also like that saying “move a muscle change a thought” and when I’m feeling down or stressed out I try to do something active to combat it. Plus it’s mental health maintenance in general. When I work out I feel better overall. So Busy shared a positive, helpful message regardless of her motivation. She didn’t have to take a selfie to do that, but it’s instagram, it needed a pic, that’s what people do on social media and yesterday was world selfie day after all. Isn’t that every day?
Photos credit: WENN, PRPhotos and Instagram/Busy Philipps
I saddens me that she says she will never have the perfect body when you can see how good her body looks. We should be less hard on our bodies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish I sweated like that. I just overheat instead.
No problem with her message here, she’s totally right and as someone with anxiety who isn’t able to workout right now due to a physical problem I can tell you, it sucks not having that natural remedy available!
All that said, I find her insta pretty needy, annoying and adolescent. I was looking at it occasionally and my eyes kept rolling. She reminds me of a high schooler who needs likes to feel good or something. Maybe she should just life and enjoy her life and worry less about social media.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I stumbled upon her Instagram the other day and “needy” is definitely the word. Plus, it drives me crazy when someone films themselves talking but is clearly staring at themselves on camera the whole time, playing with their hair, etc-her entire story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a very sweaty person when I work out. I read somewhere it’s because my body is very efficient at getting rid of heat, and I just pretend it’s a good thing.
That said, I rarely sweat as much as Busy in that pic. post hot yoga maybe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sweat like a swamp monster all the time and have actually gotten Botox in my armpits to deal with it (a great decision if anyone is curious). Water-based primer has basically saved my life.
You get your sweat on, Busy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ineedanap I’m the same, I have been using men’s deodorant as I’ve found it more reliable but it still doesn’t solve the sweat issue.
How long does the Botox last? Was it painful?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thats something I’ve considered, what was the downtime like?
I knew a girl who had her glands removed it was so bad, but the painkillers and recovery didn’t look fun at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sam @detritus
The Botox was actually not bad, it was like getting a TDAP booster or a flu shot. My arms felt stiff for about a day and a half and then it was fine. Treatment lasted me 6 months for fall/winter, and 4 months for spring/summer. Was in the doctor’s office for 30 minutes then went on my merry way. 10/10 would do again (and have my next apt lined up).
I have not considered gland removal because doing appts 2-3 times per year is actually not a big deal for me and surprisingly economical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have never seen as much sweat on anyone’s face during or after a workout, and we have a couple people at my gym who need to be mopped up after, lol.
I don’t sweat a ton no matter how hard I work out, usually it’s just a trickle down the side of my face and on my back and midsection.
I do concur 100% that a good, hard workout helps anxiety and depression a ton. One of my sons gets that, too, although I worry that he overdoes it. For both of us, it’s essential to keeping us sane and feeling more in control.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i hated when people would leave puddles and not wipe. so gross. if you share a gym you best clean up your bodily fluid sir yucky grunter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s good that all this exercise is helping with her anxiety and helps her relax. I wouldn’t be taking selfies with sweat pouring off me like rain from a rain cloud. My husband is soaked when he’s at the gym. It’s a normal thing. There’s no need to have to put it on social media. Big deal. You sweat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that she sweats, I’m a sweater. I sweat like a big black guy playing basketball. I can say that because my dad was a big black basketball playing guy who sweat like a mofo. And i sweat like him.
Side note i had a hot and steamy dream about Busy last night. It was great. I love her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My big white step brother sweats while playing basketball. Drenched. Just as much as my black sweaty husband and my black kids
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JesB
Just no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
……..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm… sooooooo sweat glands are more … what? .. active In Black men specifically you think? I mean cause Men Playing BBall sweat .. all of them… Vigorously… but … so.. I guess us Blacks sweat More than Caucasia?? ✌🏾👌🏾
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please don’t say sweating has to do with the race of a person. That’s taking it too far. I’m white as a ghost and sweat all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does not have to explain it to anyone unless her point was to say that exercise may help others with depression and or anxiety.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i admit i’ve been a fan since dawson’s creek but really like her instagram and i think she is very savvy. she has a broad appeal in that sometimes she seems very much a Hollywood professional, other times a sweet sensitive mommy blogger, other times she is a goofy and young and the combination makes her seem completely ageless to me. its wise – i would imagine her “audience” on instagram ranges from teens to grandmothers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t sweat like that up top but when I run or something sweat will literally drip off of my legs. For some reason my legs get the sweatiest all the time which is why i always workout in shorts even in winter. Sadly, I can’t be one of those girls in the cute yoga pants
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sweat like that AND my face turns maroon-like I look like I am about to explode! I’m sure people think I’m about to die while I’m working out, but I love it! My brain shuts off and all I can think about is what’s happening-no work, no life, just the moment. For those of us with anxiety, it might be the ONLY time the voices in our head stop talking about all the things we’re doing wrong, or the ways we’re not enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Although for me the workout helps keep those voices at bay after the workout, too. Not as long as I’d like but the days I work out tend to be much better than the days I don’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hah, I have a (super fit) friend like that: She sweats like crazy and her face + upper body turn maroon to the point where new trainers/staff freak out
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ahaha this happens to me too!
my nickname during my swimming years was Pinky because of it. And I have to be careful if I run at lunch because the red face makes people think you are dying. It takes hours to go away too booo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Brooklyn Decker in the sweaty pic. I had to take a double look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Our bodies are meant to move (a lot) and sweat. Maybe it’s just me, but I really don’t like it when people think working out is a chore and need to prove they “showed up”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, I think it’s pretty common for people to think that working out is a chore and resisting it every step of the way. I feel lucky that I figured out early (my mid 20s, probably) how fun and beneficial it is. I don’t know if it’s possible to convince people, they need to figure it out themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But some people struggle with moving a lot and/or showing up — especially depressed people. So whatever motivates them to keep showing up and to keep up with work out?! Why do you even care? Just be happy that your brain chemistry makes it easy for you and leave everyone else do whatever they need to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not saying anything new here: my point is that the human body was designed to move, throughout our evolution, humans had to move and use their bodies in order to survive – finding food, water, building shelter, running away from aggressors etc. Now more and more people are sedentary and suffer from diseases associated with lack of exercise and unhealthy diet.
Regarding people suffering from depression, I have watched today (pure coincidence) a Ted Talk by a young lady who suffers from five severe diseases, including depression ( check YT – Jessica Gimeno, ‘How depressed people get things done), which was very informative and inspiring. Imo her talk is a must-watch for people who suffer from depression and wish to improve their lives. It is possible.
And even if taking the first steps can be very difficult in some cases, exercise is habit that can be cultivated and sustained.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kind of relieved to know they’re getting paid to be on Instagram. Because all that Instagramming looks exhausting to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sweat just runs off of me when I work out. I probably look even soggier than she does but I wouldn’t post a photo of myself in that condition because I’d never look as good as she does!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sweat SOFAKINGMUCH!! God Don’t let it be summer in SoFl and me have to carry a shopping experience 3 flights of stairs and then mind my dogs business… UI will come back in soaked and ready to DIE.. So when I work out?? Super duper Crazy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sweat like that. Ironically, I was contemplating a sweaty selfie at the gym today because I’m proud of how hard I work at the gym, and my motivation is quite similar to Busy’s. I say I work out for sanity and margaritas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sweat like this. My face is constantly sweaty in the summer, my nose sweats pretty much year round. When I go to hot yoga or the (one) time I went to spin class I leave dripping in sweat, and you know what- I feel GREAT after.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For some reason I really dislike the word “fitness.” Stinky gym clothes of shiny material, people posing in front of mirrors, ultra-perky personal trainers, that’s what “fitness” makes me think of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have anxiety, and exercise helps me. And yes, I do take selfies of myself, for myself. Why? Because, for me, it is another mark in the books for a day I won’t have a panic attack.
Report this comment as spam or abuse