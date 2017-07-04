The Fall ’17 Dior show at Paris Fashion Week: who was the worst dressed?

Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 - Christian Dior - Arrivals

The last time I covered the photos from a Dior show at Paris Fashion Week, it was last fall and the Dior clothes were, in a word, hideous. Jennifer Lawrence is always the big “get” for Dior shows, and for the past few runway shows, she looks like she’s in the midst of a hostage video. Like, last fall, she looked like she was counting down the hours until her Dior contract was up. So, J-Law made an appearance at Monday’s Dior Fall/Winter 2017-18 runway show during PFW. She didn’t look quite as bored this time, but maybe that’s because no one made her wear saggy jeans and a sheer tank top like last time. This time she got a somewhat cute ensemble, even if I suspect that she secretly hates everything she’s wearing. Those shoes! Is Dior in the business of, like, high-fashion Chuck Taylors now????

Paris Fashion Week - Christian Dior - Arrivals

Here’s Kirsten Dunst. Way too cutesy.

Paris Fashion Week - Christian Dior - Arrivals

Natalie Portman never forgets her most important must-have accessory: a bitchface that could turn anyone and anything to ice.

Paris Fashion Week - Christian Dior - Arrivals

It wouldn’t be a fashion show without Johannes Huebl and Olivia Palermo. Does he ever get bored with attending all of these fashion shows with Olivia?

Paris Fashion Week - Christian Dior - Arrivals

Oooh, Karlie Kloss, this white-blonde shade is NOT YOUR COLOR. Yikes. Those are not your grandma-orthopedic shoes either, Karlie.

Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 - Christian Dior - Arrivals

Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 - Christian Dior - Arrivals

Sparkles!! I love that he still has a Dior contract. He’s so pouty and J’adore.

Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 - Christian Dior - Arrivals

Ladies and gentlemen, Elizabeth Olsen is the winner! By that I mean that Olsen got the worst Dior ensemble (minus the awesome shades). Who did she piss off?

Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 - Christian Dior - Arrivals

Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017-2018 - Christian Dior - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

91 Responses to “The Fall ’17 Dior show at Paris Fashion Week: who was the worst dressed?”

  1. Don't kill me I am French says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Kiki Dunst must be the one celebrity that Dior stylist doesn’t hate here

    Reply
  2. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Summertime in Paris and they put her in a wine cardigan. Do they want her to break the contact and quit? Is it like when a magazine puts Melissa McCarthy on its cover wrapped in a duvet, so no one is offended by the sight of someone who’s had a sandwich in the last year?

    Reply
  3. Singtress says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Portman looks like her boobs shrank after the dress was measured. …and like she put it on in LA two days earlier.

    Reply
  4. OriginallyBlue says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Yikes! That is a lot of fug. I do like Olivia’s outfit and Karlie’s dress, but the rest is no thank you.

    Reply
  5. I Don't Know Her says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:57 am

    JLaw’s outfit is cute….till you get to the sneaker/shoe/boot…..thing.

    Also, side note: something looks different about her face. Maybe it’s the sunglasses or maybe that’s what she wants us to think.

    Either way. Meh to all.

    Happy 4th!🇺🇸

    Reply
  6. Don't kill me I am French says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Jennifer Lawrence already renewed her Dior contract once so I don’t buy that JLaw counts the time until the end of her contract

    Reply
  7. rachel says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Oh no. I disagree. Jennifer is the winner, it’s hideous. Natalie Portman and Pattinson are the best dressed.

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Ugh. Those are some really ugly clothes.

    Reply
  9. Nem says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Palermo was the only one given decent clothes, and the the younger olsen shoes are perfect.
    Valentino continues to laugh, having kept the only good designer from its former duo. 😂
    I know money executives are taking over fashion in some of the biggest fashion houses but i m not sure they’re completely responsible for the dreadful results.
    Dior era is finished

    Reply
  10. prissa says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I like Elizabeth Olsen outfit. And the skirt Olivia Palermo has on is nice too.

    Reply
  11. Dragonlady Sakura says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:12 am

    The alcohol must have been flowing that day because everyone looks like they dressed drunk!

    Reply
  12. Steph says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Everything is so ugly. And Jennifer’s cardigan looks kinda cheap

    Reply
  13. edith says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:20 am

    natalies dress is awful and doesnt fit and kirstens is just awful. the rest is okay, not great but I see all the current trends so they make kinda sense. I think elizabeths outfit is interesting. its just badly styled. the top alone is quite beautiful imo

    Reply
  14. SKF says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Bella a Hadid looked gorgeous but the kid can pull off some whacky sh*t too. What did J-Law do to deserve this??

    Reply
  15. AnnaKist says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:24 am

    I like JL’s sunglasses and hat, and that’s it. Everything else is hideous. They can stick a Dior label on, but it all still looks bloody fugg. I wish the ugly aviator sunglasses would disappear, too.

    Happy 4th of July to all the American posters! I’m celebrating with you today – my darling daughter is three years cancer-free today! 🇺🇸 🇦🇺 🍸🎉

    Reply
  16. Ghost says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:28 am

    I love Karlie’s shoes. Out of all the looks, I would wear those shoes and Rob’s entire outfit.

    Reply
  17. jackie says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:34 am

    The most beautiful outfits were olivia palermo and Gemma Arterton
    http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/07/03/16/41FE5EE500000578-4661738-image-a-264_1499094655613.jpg

    Reply
  18. slowsnow says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Did Dior convert into a Mariachi souvenir shop?

    Reply
  19. SM says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Everyone looks eqauly awful in my opinion. So no one shoild be offended that they got the worst outfit. And when I saw Natalie Portman my mind went to an image of Hulk trying to break out of his clothes he got a decade ago in a department store

    Reply
  20. HK9 says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Natalie’s outfit looks like a design student’s project gone wrong.

    Reply
  21. nemera34 says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I just stroll through the pictures without reading first. I had no idea that was Jlaw. But no one here looks great to me. Not one person.. I could pick out pieces that I like; but the overall look on each of them is a NO for me.

    Reply
  22. Tig says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Olivia looks good- really want to check out shoes later! Rob P’s outfit is a huge step up from what they put him in earlier this summer.
    I like parts of JLaw’s and Elizabeth O’s outfits. Agree that Natalie’s dress is very ill-fitted.

    Reply
  23. WhichWitch says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Worse and worser.

    Reply
  24. WeAreAllMadeofStars says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Karlie, next time use Quick Blue bleach and leave the 40 developer and toner on for longer, okay?

    Reply
  25. Marta says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Natalie’s outfit looks so cheap, the worst one for me

    Reply
  26. CynicalAnn says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I thought JLaw was Amber Heard in the header picture. I love Kiki Dunst-her dress and Olivia who-ever (seriously, is she an actress?) look the best.

    Reply
  27. Summer says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Jennifer Lawrence always looks pissed off. She must be a joy to be around.

    Reply
  28. seesittellsit says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Worst dressed? Talk about spoiled for choice!

    Reply
  29. Fiorucci says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Natalie’s face / hair looks like Caitlin Jenner there. Something twerked near her top lip?And I just realized who Karlie looks like, k d Lang. (Canadian singer popular in the 80s/90s)
    EO and JL have nice makeup and hair at least . Maybe a different shoe on EO would help

    Reply
  30. Lucy says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Rob looks lovely. His suit is odd, but I like it on him.

    Reply
  31. Nikki says:
    July 4, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I actually LOVE Olivia Palermo’s skirt and shoes: cute, cute! But the other women’s ensembles are atrocious. The sneaker shoe is not only ugly, it’s been done ages ago. Shapeless sweaters, horizontal stripes galore: UGH.

    Reply
  32. Redgrl says:
    July 4, 2017 at 10:01 am

    Natalie Portman belongs in an Ice Capades (or Stars on Ice) number about goth brides. Hideous.

    Reply
  33. Monsi says:
    July 4, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Tbh I quite like Jennifer outfit except for those ermmm boots(?)

    Reply
  34. Jessy says:
    July 4, 2017 at 10:34 am

    JLaw must’ve been sweating under that cardigan – super hot in Paris, who thought it was a good idea to put a winter piece on her? Natalie’s dress looks ill-fitted… Kiki and Sparkles are the better dressed here. Poor Marion, how did they even come to firing the only truly French ambassador? And what about Charlize? There was a post on Jaime King’s instagram that looked like she was filming J’adore ad and it got me worried then… now Charlize is nowhere to be seen and I’m kinda worried again…

    Reply
    • Nem says:
      July 4, 2017 at 11:27 am

      Putting Charlize Theron out of the picture would be the last nail on the coffin…
      I believed the former dior designer would take in leelee Sobieski as an official muse, as she was one of the rare person to fit his aesthetic and half French , but he didn’t.
      There is that Melanie i forgot her name who had a perfume only contract but could have made it, even if she’s a laughingstock in France (the inglorious basterds protagonist)
      The last good pick was Rihanna and she was not there.

      Reply
  35. Connell says:
    July 4, 2017 at 10:36 am

    For my taste, Karlie Kloss. I hate the color of her dress and white hair. Very unflattering. I bet Natalie Portman thinks she looks great. Her legs look great. I think she’s padded and pushed up in the boob part. She wanted the cleavage. She’s still standing like she’s pregnant. Olivia looks lovely. Have you noticed how Kirsten Dunst almost needs a face lift? Her neck is starting to wrinkles. She’s way too young for it. I thought her dress was awful, but typical of Dior. Jennifer Lawrence hates high heels, and wore flat boots instead. She might be wearing a weird ensemble, but at least she’s comfortable. I think the unhappy face is an act.

    Reply
  36. sparowiza says:
    July 4, 2017 at 11:02 am

    no wonder Marion Cotillard decided to left Dior

    Reply
  37. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    July 4, 2017 at 11:25 am

    I love how Jennifer Lawrence manages to look both bored and annoyed at these things.

    I think Dunst is the only one who looks good, besides Sparkles, who is, weirdly, perfect for Dior. Who would have guessed?

    Reply
  38. themummy says:
    July 4, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Portman’s dress doesn’t even fit her at all. It’s not ill-fitting…it’s just straight up the wrong size all over.

    I’d be so embarrassed to wear that outfit Elizabeth Olsen is wearing.

    Reply
  39. MellyMel says:
    July 4, 2017 at 11:31 am

    I actually really like Elizabeth’s outfit, though I suspect I might not like the material as much up close. Her shoes though are the perfect basic black pump! The Dior accessories seem to be better than the clothes honestly. Olivia looks great, but she normally does imo. And I like parts of Jennifer’s outfit. Like the slip/dress is cute and I covet a cardigan, but just not the two together. And Kiki’s dress looks more like Dolce & Gabbana than Dior.

    Reply
  40. JuliaGoolia says:
    July 4, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    I’ve seen better outfits from H&M!

    Reply
  41. applepie says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Natalie Portman = Hot Mess. Yummy, in a bad way

    Reply
  42. Magnoliarose says:
    July 4, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    Jennifer Lawrence looks like a refugee from a 90s coming of age teen drama. The wardrobes were always what adults thought teens wore and always overdid it.
    There are no words for Olsen’s tragedy. Her styling is bad too.
    Natalie looks bizarre

    Olivia is ok. Kiki D is whatever. Karlie’s hair is busted. Rob sure I guess.

    These clothes are unimaginative and amateur. Dior sinks further by the year.

    Reply

