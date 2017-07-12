People: Lindsay Shookus’s relationship with Ben Affleck ‘was worth risking a lot for’



ET Online has some quotes from a source close to Jennifer Garner, and I knew she would do this. I knew she (her PR team) would go to some of her preferred secondary outlets to give more quotes reinforcing her position as the dedicated co-parenting mom. To be clear I don’t blame her for this. She’s been working for years to keep her family together and while I do think she’s codependent and that she’s enabled Ben for years, I understand her side more than I understand his. He’s a user, Garner has been on this roller coaster ride with him for years, and I imagine he charms the sh-t out of women when he needs to. All that said, I see how these two lasted as long as they did because they definitely have the same drive to keep up appearances. (Although I’m baffled by Ben’s recent moves to go public with his “new” relationship, unless he got caught and is rolling with it, and/or trying to stick it to Jen.) Anyway here are the quotes from ET. Some of them were published earlier and ET is just rehashing them, but they’re new to me and are in a new story about how Jen is avoiding drama. They also have new-sounding quotes about how she loves going to the gym.

“Ben and Jen are both young, they won’t close the door on dating. It’s really nice how civil they have both been able to be during all of this,” the source said. “Ben and Jen are two people who care deeply for their respective families. That dedication will continue.” Garner’s endorphins must be doing the trick, as she was spotted hitting the gym four times last week. A source told ET that the actress is a regular at Body by Simone, and while she usually takes private sessions, she recently attended a group class and worked out in the front row. “[Garner is] positive, friendly, confident and really into the workout,” the source revealed, adding that the mother of three isn’t afraid to ask questions, and is almost always makeup-free when arriving to class.

I mentioned yesterday that I love the workouts online from Simone De La Rue, Garner’s trainer. I just checked the website for her studio and classes cost $25 a piece, which I guess is about the same as those expensive Soulcycle classes but damn. I digress, but good for Garner for busting her butt at the gym to stay sane. That really works for me too.

After I wrote all that, Kaiser pointed me to this newer story in People Magazine, all about Ben’s relationship with Lindsay Shookus. It’s like Ben and Jen are competing to see who can get their side of the story out, and it’s all passive aggressive bullsh-t. What a toxic relationship they must have. Here’s Ben’s side (or maybe Shookus’s side, more on that in a moment):

One source tells PEOPLE Shookus isn’t one to be fazed by all the drama. “She isn’t someone who would have been reckless. She’s really down to earth and centered,” says the source. “[The relationship] has got to be something that she felt was worth risking a lot for.” Another insider has said Shookus’ marriage “didn’t end over infidelity,” and this source echoes that: “The impression I always got was that she and her husband had been unhappy for a while” by the time they split in 2014. “It was clear she was heartbroken about it and that she felt tremendous regret that things couldn’t be worked out… “She’s just not the kind of girl who is likely to have her head turned by fame,” says the first source of Shookus. “She’s come into contact with people more famous than Ben.” Adds the source, “She isn’t someone who does things without thinking them through.”

Given that People had quotes from Shookus’s side yesterday (the “Jennifer and Lindsay do not have any relationship” response to the story that Jen confronted Lindsay about the affair) do you think this story is straight from Shookus? Do you think she’s talking to People? Because if so, maybe she forced Affleck’s hand after dealing with his promises and lies for three years. Maybe she arranged for the two of them to get papped last week and maybe she’s calling his bluff and setting herself up as the replacement. Those happy family photos of Ben on the fourth of July had JUST come out, remember? Think about it, the affair for three years stories, all the glowing quotes about how cool she is and what a great friend she is. Read those quotes about her, she felt the relationship was “worth risking a lot for.” Maybe she planned all this. I’m not saying Ben’s not an a-hole cheater, but I don’t see him leaving his marriage or making any changes in that department unless he was forced. He had a nice situation set up and he kept testing Jen’s boundaries and she kept taking it. Maybe he finally met his match in Shookus. This is about to get good.