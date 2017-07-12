People: Lindsay Shookus’s relationship with Ben Affleck ‘was worth risking a lot for’

ET Online has some quotes from a source close to Jennifer Garner, and I knew she would do this. I knew she (her PR team) would go to some of her preferred secondary outlets to give more quotes reinforcing her position as the dedicated co-parenting mom. To be clear I don’t blame her for this. She’s been working for years to keep her family together and while I do think she’s codependent and that she’s enabled Ben for years, I understand her side more than I understand his. He’s a user, Garner has been on this roller coaster ride with him for years, and I imagine he charms the sh-t out of women when he needs to. All that said, I see how these two lasted as long as they did because they definitely have the same drive to keep up appearances. (Although I’m baffled by Ben’s recent moves to go public with his “new” relationship, unless he got caught and is rolling with it, and/or trying to stick it to Jen.) Anyway here are the quotes from ET. Some of them were published earlier and ET is just rehashing them, but they’re new to me and are in a new story about how Jen is avoiding drama. They also have new-sounding quotes about how she loves going to the gym.
“Ben and Jen are both young, they won’t close the door on dating. It’s really nice how civil they have both been able to be during all of this,” the source said. “Ben and Jen are two people who care deeply for their respective families. That dedication will continue.”
Garner’s endorphins must be doing the trick, as she was spotted hitting the gym four times last week.
A source told ET that the actress is a regular at Body by Simone, and while she usually takes private sessions, she recently attended a group class and worked out in the front row.
“[Garner is] positive, friendly, confident and really into the workout,” the source revealed, adding that the mother of three isn’t afraid to ask questions, and is almost always makeup-free when arriving to class.
I mentioned yesterday that I love the workouts online from Simone De La Rue, Garner’s trainer. I just checked the website for her studio and classes cost $25 a piece, which I guess is about the same as those expensive Soulcycle classes but damn. I digress, but good for Garner for busting her butt at the gym to stay sane. That really works for me too.
After I wrote all that, Kaiser pointed me to this newer story in People Magazine, all about Ben’s relationship with Lindsay Shookus. It’s like Ben and Jen are competing to see who can get their side of the story out, and it’s all passive aggressive bullsh-t. What a toxic relationship they must have. Here’s Ben’s side (or maybe Shookus’s side, more on that in a moment):
One source tells PEOPLE Shookus isn’t one to be fazed by all the drama.
“She isn’t someone who would have been reckless. She’s really down to earth and centered,” says the source. “[The relationship] has got to be something that she felt was worth risking a lot for.”
Another insider has said Shookus’ marriage “didn’t end over infidelity,” and this source echoes that: “The impression I always got was that she and her husband had been unhappy for a while” by the time they split in 2014. “It was clear she was heartbroken about it and that she felt tremendous regret that things couldn’t be worked out…
“She’s just not the kind of girl who is likely to have her head turned by fame,” says the first source of Shookus. “She’s come into contact with people more famous than Ben.”
Adds the source, “She isn’t someone who does things without thinking them through.”
Given that People had quotes from Shookus’s side yesterday (the “Jennifer and Lindsay do not have any relationship” response to the story that Jen confronted Lindsay about the affair) do you think this story is straight from Shookus? Do you think she’s talking to People? Because if so, maybe she forced Affleck’s hand after dealing with his promises and lies for three years. Maybe she arranged for the two of them to get papped last week and maybe she’s calling his bluff and setting herself up as the replacement. Those happy family photos of Ben on the fourth of July had JUST come out, remember? Think about it, the affair for three years stories, all the glowing quotes about how cool she is and what a great friend she is. Read those quotes about her, she felt the relationship was “worth risking a lot for.” Maybe she planned all this. I’m not saying Ben’s not an a-hole cheater, but I don’t see him leaving his marriage or making any changes in that department unless he was forced. He had a nice situation set up and he kept testing Jen’s boundaries and she kept taking it. Maybe he finally met his match in Shookus. This is about to get good.
photos credit: Backgrid and WENN
they look like brother and sister imo.
they have the same creeptastic smile. *shudders*
Isn’t that like a thing? Narcissistic people tend to be in relationships with people who look like them.? I remember pics of kelly Rutherford and her ex husband..they looked like they could’ve been twins
Totally not on topic. But what happened to Kelly Rutherford? Did they throw a gag order on her?
She lost custody after kidnapping and refusing to return their children. They live in Monaco with their dad and she can visit. He was paying for 6 trips a year, but in the last court case in France, where she lost custody, the judge dropped that requirement because she wasn’t using them. He was paying $3 grand a month in nominal child support so she could have them on school breaks, which also got cut to $1 grand. He has a place in Monaco that she uses when she goes there to see them. She gets 50/50 when it comes to schools and doctors. She’s keeping a very low profile because she lost her case and apparently narcissists have a real problem with losing face.
Studies show that people are attracted to others who look like them (all of us, not narcissists specifically).
Seriously? Worth it? What could possibly come out of this?
Times like these I’m reminded of a quote from Mad Men: ” “I hope she knows you only like the beginning of things.” Seems to suit Batfleck pretty well here…
That’s right. Who would even speak against themselves and their stupid actions? Of course they would believe it’s ‘worth it’, they’re the only ones they have in their corner. If they didn’t believe in it, what would be the point of this whole circus. That quote just shows how stupid cheaters are, it’s like a shared script to those kind of people!
I love MM, and as much as I hate to trivialize by comparing Real Life to fiction, these have been MTE.
YAASSS!!! I love that quote. She hit the nail exactly on the head. I was always a little disappointed in Dr. Miller for hooking up with Don. That being said it’s hard to resist Don Draper/a John Hamm!!
Excellent and very on point quote (I loved poor used Dr. Faye). I love how Kneepads and their PR conduits are working overtime to make Shookus look pure and tragic, and not at all like a cheesy ho. Please. She was married, Affleck was married – they cheated on their spouses. End of story. Well, not exactly – Affleck will be cheating on her ass soon enough, if he hasn’t already. If she’s fine with that, cool. If not, she’s just inherited Garner’s life.
On a different note: how effectively do you think Garner is going to block Shookus from being around the Affleck kids? Because you know she will (and I don’t blame her).
I wouldn’t be surprised if it is a potential career upgrade for her. She’s worked for SNL since college? So that is like for 17 plus years. Wonder if she’ll go into business with her own production company or something, with Ben’s backing / financial support.
Matt Damon please come sort out your friend lol they are so polar opposite
Highly suspect they’re not as different as you think.
Yep. Lots of blinds everywhere on how Damon has been living an “experimental” life outside of his marriage.
His wife is old school Latina, and they know how to turn a blind eye to the, er, wanderings of their husbands, especially if they want to preserve their lifestyles and access to money.
Maisie, stereotyping much?
But hadn’t they already filed in April? So he did ‘leave his marriage’ I just I don’t know. Ben is awful and she’s deluded if she thinks he’s changed but I can’t blame her for not wanting to be in the shadows 2 years after a separation was announced. Especially if she left her husband for him.
She wanted to get promoted to the ‘official’ girlfriend, never mind who else he has on the string. And Ben will go along with that for now. Garner needs to find herself a Dot com or VC billionaire to square this particular circle. I can see the headlines now, “After years of heartbreak with Cheating Ben, Jen finds love again.” You know it’s coming, she’s doesn’t like being alone anymore than he does.
I think that would be too predictable and look false because of it. Jen is more creative than that I think.
I think she’ll go for an academic ‘professor’ type with subtle shade about going for brains this time
I get that view. Wanting to be publicly acknowledged. My problem with them is how clumsy this is. I googled videos of these two just to read their chemistry and stumbled on an X17 pap video from their dinner date the other day. They were sitted AT the full length window next to the street. Basically the only thing between them and the paps was a thin sheet of glass and a camera lens.And they were play acting the most animated dinner conversation you ever saw. It’s just so thirsty and clumsy. No wonder this roll out has backfired on them.
”a relationship with Ben Affleck she felt was worth risking a lot for.”
yeah namely an STD
I really wonder what is so great about him that she was willing to sit on the sidelines and take whatever she could get for 3 years and now want a relationship with him. He’s so gross.
A-list movie star/oscar winning director.
she says how she’s “come into contact with people more famous than Ben”, which I believe as she worked on SNL and they’ve had HUGE stars on that…but she wasn’t having an affair with them and isn’t now in relationship with them.
sure, she “came into contact” with them, but now she’s intimate with one, which is a better “move up the ladder” strategy.
ETA: full disclosure, I agree with your “gross” assessment.
I get the feeling that she wasn’t waiting on anything – she’s on SNL, they’re known for partying. I think something happened and they knew the story was gonna break and that this public relationship is just as much of a PR whitewash for her as it is for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s famous. She’s a not very attractive, old for Hollywood, lowly television writer who NO ONE knew before this outing. This isn’t hard to figure out.
Actually, she and the nanny have a lot in common, except for their age and relative attractiveness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@doofus I agree I think there is a career move aspect to it—not that its the driving force for the relationship, but a nice perk for her if she hung in there long enough
LMFAO!!!
I don’t know how this is a “career move” for her. She is not trying to be an actress. And while Jennifer Garner gets steady work; her being married to Ben didn’t get her any big time acting jobs. She is in an industry that works behind the camera. She scouts for talent and works on a very popular and famous TV show. She has won awards and as some said will probably be nominated again. I just don’t know what being with Ben is suppose to give her; outside of a headache.
I see it as more a possible career move not in terms of acting, but in terms of partnering up with Ben to do what they are both involved in –directing/producing entertainment whether it is TV, film, music. Shookus is absolutely very successful and accomplished in her field but this could open up a whole other dimension to her if she is partnering with an Oscar winning director/famous actor. She wouldn’t be tied to the SNL location or schedule and the financial renumeration for her producing talents would obviously be much more.
Don’t think this is necessarily the top motivator for the relationship–but it could be a factor. Time will tell if she sticks with working at SNL.
As I said yesterday this relationship and/or Ben will crash and burn spectacularly and Ben isn’t going to have anyone to clean it up. Jen is a PR pro and has been saving and covering Ben’s ass for years. She will move on and find someone else and when Ben spirals too far out of control I don’t think she’s going to be there to smooth things over for him.
I doubt this new piece is going to stick around when things get to be too much. She couldn’t say anything before because she was the side chick, but now she’s the official and I don’t see her covering for him and letting things slide forever like Jen did.
CO-sign all of this and it will be glorious!
+1 Am looking forward to every bit of it.
I don’t really follow what she does, but has Jen been photographed out on a date? She’s a mom, not a nun, and they’ve been separated for years now.
I think Lindsay is seeing/hearing how people are comparing her to Jen as being PR savy and she wants everyone to know she is not a wallflower that just will stand around. Obviously, she is not a pushover. She did what she wanted and broke up a family.
This looks very pathetic on her part! Don’t people realize less is more!
Tay and Hiddles at this time last year was so fun to watch from their thirst. These two… just as thirsty… but it is so all around sad and pathetic with his kids and known addictions involved.
I honestly didn’t really care from the beginning; stay together/get divorced whatever. This whole thing is really dysfunctional. I mean he’s poking any female who comes near, and she’s SuperMom the Victim. Good Lord enough already. The last thing I want to hear about is a Third Party to this mess. Divorce and move on and stop “leaking” petty crap about each other.
Continuous dedication to their “respective families”? Which families?
I can totally understand they will continue to dedicate themselves as parents to their children.
Ben once said he needs a woman to break up with him because he won’t do it himself. He just behaves terribly til he’s finally dumped. It’s pathetic and pathological, but we saw it with Gwyneth, we saw it with J.Lo, we’ve seen it with Jen. It’s his pattern.
Problem was Jen was willing to ride just about anything out. Drug abuse, whatever. Spending all his free time gambling, cool. Screwing his co-stars, eh. Even banging the nanny didn’t get her to cut the cord.
So now he’s going very public with the long-time other woman. This isn’t a power play by Shookus, it’s Ben trying to end things with Jen for good, by forcing her into a position where she’d look absolutely insane to keep clinging on.
Exactly this!!!!times a bajillion…except who knows if Shookus gets that’s she’s being used by this man baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, we’ve had like a decade to forget since he’s been with Garner, but still. He’s never changed- will never change.
After he soured on JLo, he very publicly and sloppily went to a stripclub to GET her to break off the engagement for him
God, he’s horrible.
Yup, THIS 100%. He was absolutely no different with Garner than with JLo, Goop and probably others before that. The only difference is that Jennifer Garner was the only one who had such an infatuation with Ben from the start that she pursued him doggedly, and then stayed, covered and fixed things for him through that kind of treatment – for 12 years no less. She didn’t leave him, even after Lindsay, even after the nanny. She was still ambivalent about the divorce per TMZ, right up until they filed – and probably even now. Ben forced the divorce because he wouldn’t stop seeing Lindsay, so Garner had no choice but to accept it this time. I’m not saying Ben’s not a mess and that Ben and Lindsay will last. He is, and they probably won’t – I’m just saying I don’t think this final split was Jen’s idea.
I’ve always said, Ben and Jen were destined to be the ones to make it way further than he did with Goop or JLo, only because of their mix of personalities. Ben’s a passive aggressive coward who wouldn’t leave due to PR and guilt, even though he wanted to, and Jen made it really hard for him to leave with her southern, “stand by your man,” “I’ll never leave you” mentality. I also think to a degree she liked thinking she was the “special” one, his true love, the fixer – the one who was eventually going to change him. Well, that didn’t happen.
ITA, I don’t think Shookuss called the paps to force him to go public because he looks way too happy and smiley in the pics.
I’m here for more glorious gossip that will for sure come!
He’s as high as a kite = he looks way too happy and smiley in the pics.
Jen Garner had kids with Affleck. I can kind of see why she’d be more willing than J-Lo or Gwyneth to work things out with him, even if he is a total dog.
She was also on her second marriage with Affleck. Maybe she was reluctant to be a twice-divorcee by the age of 38 or 40 whatever.
Again, I think he’s a total dog, but I can the reasons for why she was determined to make it work. I suspect there are times she felt foolish being with him, but I wonder how much age, kids, and the idea of a second divorce factored into her dogged determination to make things work.
This new lady also looks a bit cocky. I’d probably want to work things out with Ben just to stick it to this lady’s annoying grin (just like Diana wanted to stick it to Camilla, even though it probably wasn’t worth it). Some people are kind of annoying to look at — this new lady looks like one of them. I actually find the nanny somewhat more tolerable.
@perplexed – I totally see your point, except she already knew full well what she was dealing with as soon as they were married (and really, before, since he was fresh off an engagement and strippergate when she started dating him.) I remember seeing a quote after they split in 2015, clearly from her camp, that said something along the lines of, “Jen was attracted to the bad boy side of Ben, but she learned very soon after marrying him that it was going to be a lot of work.” So, yeah, she got pregnant with one child. Fine. But then she continued to have two more – it’s widely known he was absent all the time after Sera’s birth (he went to D.C. immediately after), he was in Africa when she filed suit against a stalker (2008/2009), his rumored infidelities began very early on (2007/2008), Blake Lively was in 2010, apparently someone on the set of Into the Wonder, and more. So … after the first child was born in 2005, there’s no question she knew what she was dealing with, but it seems she was determined to stay Mrs. Ben Affleck no matter what.
@JoJo, it is troubling to me in so many comments the subtle shift of blame that goes to the women in the Ben scenarios (as well as the Pitt/Jolie, Amber/Depp) and I see it a lot from you (not only you, but you comment here often, so I see it consistently from you). I don’t know if you are even aware of how it comes through. It’s like, yes, Ben has problems, BUT Jennifer…. There always seems to be a BUT Jennifer in your comments. She’s not perfect, of course not, and would probably like to go back and change some of her choices, but is it necessary to always end with that? Can we not sometimes just let Ben’s problems be HIS problems and let HIM be solely accountable for HIS choices?
I mean no disrespect to you, at all. I am just hoping to bring awareness to the subtleties of how women make it so hard on other women, and continue the message that “boys will be boys,” but women are absolutely accountable.
@Learningthesystem – Thanks, and I appreciate you being respectful. I do understand your view. My comments have nothing to do with gender. If the situation were reversed, and it was a woman in Ben’s place, I’d say the same about the man in Jennifer’s place. I’ve been in a similar position to Jen, and so has my mom (while I was growing up.) While my mom didn’t say this at the time, with hindsight, today, she’s the first to say, “You know what, I was half of the problem.”
What I find interesting here though is that so many who are offended by the “But Jen stayed” comments are now doing the exact same thing to Lindsay. I’m not here to say Lindsay is good or bad. I have no clue. None of us know whether they cheated (although I think we can bank on the fact that they did), but we definitely don’t know what the timeline really was, whether Lindsay is a bad mother or good mother, whether she is enabling Ben’s addictions, whether she is now somehow the puppetmaster of all of this PR. But this commenting feeding frenzy is more than happy to create and feed that narrative. It’s amazing what can be pulled out of nothing. “She smiled. She must be smug! I know what happened. She forced Ben into announcing their relationship! Well, she’ll get hers!” All completely made up scenarios that will now build on themselves based on absolutely no evidence. Yet we, as women, are more than happy to string her up and nail her to the cross. I find that to be a strange contradiction.
I think Ben is also trying to end it w/Shookus by seeing how much she can take…
Not just of the PR backlash from Jen and the public, but of his drinking/drugging/gambling. By the way People mentions a trip to Vegas in their first public weekend together as if it’s no big deal, he’s clearly relapsed and doesn’t appear to GAF about anything now except sticking it to Jen.
Does anyone see chemistry or romance here w/Shookus? And is it worth risking their relationships w/their kids? (Err, I mean, “respective families”…)
p.s. My autocorrect keeps changing her name to Shook Us. She sure did!
One thing I wonder about is why does Ben want to stick it to Jen. Is it because she finally let go? Because other than that what does he have to be resentful about, that she never left? Well, he never left either.
I just dont understand why Jen gets so much more blame than Ben. It bugs me because I feel like it’s because she’s a woman. Because regardless of the fact she knew he was a pig, he’s still the pig.
@Elle
LOL. Yep, especially with the lull in gossip as of late.
Every part of this comment is spot on. And imo, the main purpose of this roll out is not so much about his future as it is about shaking off the past. He’s not just trying to shake Jen off, he is breaking that last twig of hope that she has been clinging to and throwing it as far as he can.
I’m just really side eyeing this “cool relaxed chick” vibe they keep pushing.
I bet She is ok with gambling/cheating/drug/
“Another insider has said Shookus’ marriage “didn’t end over infidelity,” and this source echoes that: “The impression I always got was that she and her husband had been unhappy for a while”
Jesus. Do she and Jesse Williams have the same “sources”? I can’t imagine anyone believing this for even a hot moment, it’s such transparent garbage dumpster lies.
Yep. Surprisingly, spouses become “unhappy” when they realize you have been or are trying to share your genitals with other people. Also, when a spouse doesn’t just roll over and say “happy for you and your new piece” it has the dreaded effect of making things uncomfortable during the divorce and this seems to be a rule whether famous or not! Those damnable, irritating spouses, why can’t they just let you be you, a happier, better-sexed you?!
brilliantly written
@Tulip I just died laughing. Thank you, girl.
LMAO!! By the end of their relationship she’s going to be fighting off all types of STDs.
The best way for Jen to win the PR war between her and Ben is to get back into acting finds some small quality roles or get back on TV. She’s more of a tv actress to me so that route she should go. Let Ben self destruct over there.
“Maybe she arranged for the two of them to get papped last week and maybe she’s calling his bluff and setting herself up as the replacement.”
just like LeAnn Rimes. and we all see how that’s going.
My impression is this woman (LS) is not a wallflower. She will not sit around while JG runs circles around her.
This is going to get messier and messier.
For sure, she is ambitious to climb higher the social ladder. We all know how much those SNL producers make. Not as much as what JLO, JG and Goop have made PRE Ben. With Ben, it will open more doors for her. She can probably run Ben’s production company. Kick out Jennifer Todd out of the way. She will most likely control that side of his business. Hence, LA home based. This woman is thirsty and arrogant. There is nothing endearing about her. She forced Ben to take her out of the shadow. Good luck!
It seems it will. I don’t really get what the war is over.
I don’t know. Not a wallflower but likely just another doormat…if they’ve really been at it since 2013 we are forgetting Nannygate. So this strong, risk it all producer chick is still around after being the side piece for several years AND knowing he screwed a twenty-something nanny (and who knows how many others) in addition to her while “staying with his wife for the kids or whatever”. She seems like a bit of a doormat and idiot.
Eventually she’ll get bored and disillusioned, and she’ll fake her own kidnapping/murder and leave clues for the intrepid police detectives, who will focus on Ben Affleck and his suspect smarminess. Or something like that.
Teeheee! Question is: Will she get pregnant?! Dun,dun,dun
There is something about the name Jennifer that makes the press go on attack mode. He was banging his children’s nanny, while this blonde was waiting outside for her turn. He is a shitty person. Maybe Jennifer wasn’t a perfect wife to him, in fact, I hope she wasn’t. After all the humiliation she has suffered through and tried to be a good mother to his kids, I don’t care if she leaks like a bad faucet. This man is such a tool, he even ruined Batman. Creep
Same.
It won’t be worth it when he gets bored of her too.
If he has to go to Vegas in only the first weekend of the big relationship PR rollout, he’s already bored.
That’s the thing. He’s a thrill seeker and an addict (two of the WORST attributes a lover/spouse can have) – always looking for the next high and always getting bored with something/someone.
I believe she had a lot to risk. I believe he didn’t – wasn’t he shagging the nanny (and god knows who else) as well at the time? Lindsay was the side piece, made legit because Ben can’t be alone. No one would even know her name if Crissy O hadn’t taken that private jet to Vegas.
Lindsay, you do NOT mess around with Amazing Amy, sorry Jen. This woman will bury your reputation and you will be forever known as the other woman to that a drug addict. Plus, the american public has a love affair for cheated on Jennifers (the white ones at least).
The article says she has a place of her own in LA. I wonder if that is the place he was photographed coming out of in wet hair? Also, the article is titled “Ben Affleck Relationship Was Worth Risking a Lot” – that in itself speaks volumes. On what planet is starting a relationship with him worth risking anything?
That’s what I was thinking. The tabs gave him/them a pass or held back and said only he was staying w/a “friend”, why was that…
It also speaks volumes in terms of: If they’re in a “new” romance, no affair, what is she really risking (career, reputation…or relationship w/her daughter?)
Everyday is something else, but it’s only been five days. And w/each People defense of Lindsay, they keep digging themselves in deeper.
Aha. Ahaha hahahahahahahahaha.
This new lady’s fashion sense is even worse than Jennifer Garner’s. At least Garner looks clean.
This is not who I figured Ben Affleck would go for to get out of his marriage.
Lol! This one looks a mess.
They both do. He looks puffy, bloated and out of it.
I have a theory that she may have substance issues, too. Water seeks its own level and all.
Gotta hand it to Jen, she’s never looked better.
I do think Lindsey is now calling the shots. He needs someone to take care of him. All of his public women have been very strong. That says a lot about him. But His allegeged secret involvement with strippers and hookers says more IMO. I am not a psychologist, but that generally seems to be a way for a man to show the strong woman what he thinks of her-like punishing her for “controlling” him? Mommy issues? This would no doubt have been something learned from watching how a drunk dad treated his mom. That’s not a new concept and I’ve seen it play out in others. I’m putting this out for discussion, not diagnosing anything.
I see where you are coming from. I have a background in human development and I guess that is why this story has always fascinated me. Everyone agrees he is a mess but the women in his life are the ones who get the most criticism. Somehow it always ends up on them. Ben is a father of 3 young children, newly out of a marriage, and rehab. How can he possibly be emotionally available to contribute to a relationship? He must make his therapists crazy. So often when he talks he speaks in “therapist language”, Jennifer does too. Does he not heed anyone’s counsel?
BTW – still wondering about the car service.
Just my thoughts, but I think that was a WB thing. They can’t afford for Batman to risk any behind the wheel incidents. But who knows…maybe not.
Just my 2-cents…I’ve noticed the women also throw shade at each other. Maybe he/they thrive on that tension/push-pull.
And that “risking a lot” comment is interesting…coming from a known addict and high-stakes gambler. So maybe he requires this in his relationships.
If Ben needs looking after, I think those needs are best met by a housekeeper. Ben is an impulsive, gambling womanizer and he likes it that way – married or not, involved or not.
i totally doubt he’s made any serious attempt at therapy. That smile is relief that he can be himself.
Does anyone think if you block out her hair and just look at her face, she’s the double of Matt Damon?
yeah just a few people al around the world “i’m f**kin matt damon”
Let’s see how this plays out now that it’s out in the open. Ben could lose interest as that’s been his pattern in the past.
He won’t lose interest publically. This relationship is convenient and suits his needs for now and upcoming events.
He looks like he’s already lost interest, and now he’s just testing her.
Jen looks good in that top photo. Almost like a 200 pound weight was off her back.
It is amazing how people delude themselves “for love”. The nanny incident was more a shout out to Lindsay than Jen who has seen this all before. Get in line to be the sidepiece of the sidepiece…
Why is he all sweaty and gross?
downgrade.
srsly.
she looks like an overgrown frat-chick.
And BA would still rather be with her than JG. If that doesn’t tell Jen to move on, I don’t know what will. End it!
But it is already ending, the divorce will be officially final in two months.
Ana, will we see Garner out and about then? As I said upthread she’s a mom not a nun. They’ve been separated for years.
Ben affleck is not an upgrade either. He has the same body type as the dad from the incredibles. Big chest and shoulders and tiny ass and short legs. Garner and shookus should be able to do better. Don’t forget he’s also an addict and a cheater.
The Nanny wasn’t exactly a stunning goddess. Lindsay is fine looking. I am not going to tear apart a woman’s looks because of Ben Affleck. Cheating isn’t about looks. Cheating is about the excitement of a new bed partner and getting away with it. He doesn’t want JG. Period. Lindsay didn’t make him this way or pull him out of a happy family. Ben is the villain in this scenario and no one else.
She has a part of it. If you have a set of basic moral values, no matter how small, you will not participate. It was her choice and so, she is part of the equation. She saw a bigger meal ticket. #eyeontheprize
magnoliarose, so true. I’m not going to knock this woman’s looks. Whatever she has it’s what BA wants, or he just doesn’t want JG anymore–either way.
Agreed! It’s not about looks. But for the record, Lindsay is FAR more attractive than the nanny. The nanny was plain and looked like she had the most irritating/annoying vapid air about her. Lindsay is very pretty. And perhaps deeper/more interesting. Ben is the real problem here.
She and hubby split in 2014 because they weren’t happy for a while. The relationship with Ben allegedly started in 2013. Would that have contributed to their marital unhappiness do you suppose?
From the looks of it (awkward, unromantic NYT photo), she settled for marrying a friend, sorry to say.
Again, Lindsay and Ben are gross. Jen must be one of the most papped woman of LA.
Let us wait for Starkey Gala this weekend. I bet you this chick can’t wait to do her first red carpet walk. Seriously though, I don’t know why those people are giving him an award. There are more deserving individuals who work tirelessly out there to help out or raise awareness. JG received this award last year too.
These two have the exact same wide, toothy smile. In fact, they look very much alike. Odd.
They are so back pedaling from the damage Jen and her team have done! Her team has really painted Lindsay as a tramp that is a marriage breaker.
I don’t think Ben cares for Lindsay nearly as much as he wants to hurt Jen and rub her nose in it!
He will get bored with Lindsay eventually because he will grow tired of her bossing him around. Like Jen was supposedly doing with him!
What happened to the pap strolls? I was waiting for numerous pap strolls from yesterday. Maybe, they are having some makeovers, like more Botox and having her hair conditioned so it would look clean and not stringy.
I have yet to find any message board that is not hating (in the majority) on this new GF / relationship – even TMZ. It’s an interesting study on the PR world. Strategy really is the key, and it doesn’t look well done at all.
Read Lainey today
Yes, I did. She is feasting on this, isn’t she? She has some very good observations from the perspective being inside that bubble and exposing how it works to the rest of us mortals.
Check out Blind Gossip’s first hit today. Not really a blind, just no names listed.
If you thought Gigli was bad…
Ugh, she looks like man – hideous
What is the end game here? They are all adults who make choices and all of them have to live with the consequences of their choices. Jen is paying the price for hanging on to a deeply selfish man who is a misogynist. He hates women or else he wouldn’t treat women like dirt and he wouldn’t humiliate the mother of his children. If he had any decency he would have left her years ago and said he didn’t think he was cut out for marriage. Then go jump on every random and hang with Leo DiCap in public. I don’t know what his relationship with his mother is but obviously problematic because Casey is a woman hater too.
Lindsay is paying or will pay the price for jumping into the middle of an ugly dysfunctional marriage and being his excuse to finally give JG the final stomp in the gut he has been dying to do since the beginning. I am convinced he has a sadistic streak when it comes to her. Couldn’t hurt his Mommy but he can hurt THIS Mommy.
I don’t want her to get into with these two. He will love every second of it and it will make him determined to prove to the world how much better off he is without her. He isn’t going to suffer any professional blow back. Even if she lands hits it won’t change anything.
This is a good opportunity to reinvent herself as her own person. But I wouldn’t put it past Ben to see her moving on and try to pull her back for a few more rounds of pain.
If hadn’t been Lindsay it would have been someone else.
Yep
This lady is kind of smug looking. I probably would have told her to stay away from Ben, just to stick it to her face.
Ass hats like Affleck usually end up with someone trashy later in life. When you’re younger you fall for looks and charm so it’s difficult to leave when they’re assholes. As you age you want a better guy, so assholes end up with whoever will put up with them. Think of Ryan from teen Mom og. When he was younger i don’t think he would’ve been with the woman he married.
So is it possible that JG was arranging all those pap walks in 2013, with Ben openling the door while she smiles adoringly at him–
To send a message to Lindsay to back off?
Yes, it helps her image for JG to nail those lucrative endorsements to be happily married.
But also, maybe it was part of her strategy to get L to give up and go away?
I know it failed but I give JG for her game.
No judgement here.
I can also see how Ben’s ego loved that he had 2 women fawning over him.
You know people are behaving as if this Lindsay person is an actress and needs the PR. Or even a lowly nanny. I’m not saying she’s Scott Rudin but at the end of the day she really doesn’t need the PR that’s Ben’s world. He’s the one that’s imploding his image. She works behind the scenes and will be just fine (barring her own self destructive tendencies) . Jen doesn’t really have the power it would take to destroy her and being over 40 in Hollywood and long past the peak of her career she’s likely going to go the way of endorsements, family movies etc.
I can’t imagine the paranoia in this relationship. How do you trust the person who cheated to be with you as you did the same. Give it 6 months from here
@scottagirl
Thanks for telling us up Lainey’s last article on Ben. I just love Lainey! She is always right on the money with Ben! Not only is E defending that relationship. ET, Access Hollywood, Extra, all are defending that relationship timeline. I am surprised someone hasn’t tried to get an exclusive from Lindsay’s ex yet.
I’m trying to understand something; would it be different if she was some woman with model looks. Every comment is about how she looks. So why does that matter.
I will never forget something my Uncle said to me once. It has made a difference in my life. I saw this really good looking man with a woman that I know was not considered attractive. I said to him; Why is he with her; they just don’t go together”.
My Uncle said it is not just about how a woman looks for men. All men are not looking for a beauty queen. It is how she makes him feel. She probably makes him feel good about himself.
take it as you will.
