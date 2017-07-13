Jennifer Garner & Chelsea Handler went to the same restaurant that Ben took Lindsay

This is getting ridiculous. Ben Affleck spectacularly debuted his “new” girlfriend, SNL producer Lindsay Shookus, when they went out for dinner in LA last Thursday night, at a restaurant called Giorgio Baldi (only one paparazzi agency had those photos, they’re the ones with Lindsay in the fug floral top). On Monday they went out for coffee and then that night they got pizza at a different Italian restaurant, where more photographers showed up to document their goofy-looking mutual affection and Ben’s stained gray t-shirt. My theory yesterday was that Lindsay tipped off the paps because there were so many articles afterwards about what a cool chick she was, along with quotes to People about how she’s not reckless and there was no affair. Some of you think that Ben forced Jen’s hand, which is also a solid theory, especially since Giorgia Baldi is a paparazzi hotspot. Whether Ben “got outed” or “outed” himself, he’s rolling with it, and Jen is too. She’s had a lot of sourced quotes with Southern shade about how Ben can’t be alone, along with her side of the story confronting Lindsay about the affair. ET Online even has newer quotes from a source close to Jen which claim that the cheating was definitely the impetus for the divorce. Here are those quotes and they do sound straight from Jen:
According to our source, 45-year-old Garner also talked to Shookus’ ex-husband, Late Night With Seth Meyers supervising producer Kevin Miller, about the alleged relationship when he produced her segment during her appearance on the show in March 2016.
“Kevin had heard rumors that there was something going on between Lindsay and Ben but did not know many details about the affair,” the source says. “Jen and Kevin had a conversation about the affair and Jen told him everything…
“There were a bunch of things that broke up Ben and Jen’s marriage, but cheating was definitely the main factor that drove Jen to finally leave him,” the source claims. “It’s something that was very difficult for Jen to deal with.”
“Jen is trying to move on with her life. Jen is very strong,” the source says. “She is not embarrassed about this at all. Jen isn’t focused on dating at the moment — her number one priority is her children and making sure they are OK during this.”
OK we get it, Ben is a cheating dog. Many people will wonder what took Jen so long but I’m sure he woos the crap out of her and tells her a bunch of lies when he gets caught and she believes it. It’s been two years since the nanny though, and that was the lowest of the low. Maybe she should have cut bait back then (or really way before then) but perhaps she thinks she did that by kicking him out of the house, I don’t know. She never had strong boundaries with Ben.
Anyway in case you were still wondering how Jen feels about Ben stepping out with his new piece, last night she went to the same restaurant where Ben and Lindsay got outed as a couple, Giorgio Baldi. Jen’s date was Chelsea Handler. Chelsea needs a new famous woman to glom onto now that Jennifer Aniston has reportedly friend dumped her, so we can expect Chelsea to make sh-tty jokes about Lindsay Shookus next. I can’t find any photos of Chelsea and Jen G together prior to this, and I don’t think they were friends.
Do you think this was Chelsea’s idea and that Jen just went along with it? Maybe this was arranged by their people, since Jen is repped by CAA and Chelsea was with them as well up until a few months ago. This seems like something one of the Huvane brothers would cook up, like “how funny would it be if…” It’s not funny, it’s just petty, which seems to characterize everyone involved in this PR mess of a marriage. Your move, Lindsay and Ben.
Earlier in the day Garner stopped for ice cream with her daughter, Seraphina, and got a parking ticket. Who looks happy getting a parking ticket?
photos credit: Backgrid
Petty AF
I think she’s finally hit her breaking point. This whole thing has blown up and no anything could happen.
I agree. Ridiculously petty. She had been playing it well until this move—Just watching him crash and burn like the rest of us with that “bless his heart, I know he’s an idiot” smile glued on.
I’m not mad at it tho. She’s still winning and frankly I would think she was a robot if she didn’t slip every now and again.
What is she winning, though? It’s over. She has the minivan mom demographic locked up no matter what; the rest of the world doesn’t care. She’s starting to look like a bunny boiler. Here’s a thought–why doesn’t she get dressed up and go on a date with some hot guy–or is her identity so tied up with being the poor cheated on wife?
There is nothing to win in this. She is veering into obsessive territory. Not a good look.
I think people need to calm down and drop the bunny boiler hyperbole. It seems clear to me that she just wants this weeks tabloid editors to know not to paint her as sad and down. The girls night out was an excellent idea. The headline will be how she is bouncing back not how he destroyed her.
As for the choice of restaurant, yeah it was a bit naughty but I think theres more to that. I read that thats a place he took Jen to often enough that there are photos and sightings going back years. Maybe she just wanted to reclaim that place emotionally. Make new good memories for it immediately so that its not forever “that place where my ex unveiled the mistress”. And theres probably a bit of teeheeehee with her girlfriends over it. Its allowed. It will be forgotten in a day, nobody is hurt by it and it probably gave her a nice giggle.
Yeah, obsessive bunny boiler seems a bit dramatic, maybe she really is a mature adult who puts her kids first. A lot of people think she’s this sneaky vindictive ex wife who was willing to let him roll all over her just so she could be Mrs Affleck, I just don’t see it. To me she seems like a normal person who tried to make her marriage work until it was glaringly obvious he’s a cheating loser. I would do the same things in her position, protect my ex husbands horrible image to protect my children from the pain, and occasionally get a passive aggressive dig in with the press, lol. Everyone has their own opinion though! I’ve just always liked her, she’s funny and comes off genuine to me.
I’ve actually never liked her more. Man makes mistake after mistake & he’s just fine. Woman shows for one moment that she’s actually human & BURN THE WITCH.
Why give him the satisfaction? The best revenge would be to be photographed with some better looking, SOBER guy as an alternative to the messy BA/LS pics.
@DownandOut I agree – I don’t get why people are so ready to paint her as being some bunny boiling shrew without any compassion for how crazy-making it must be to have a family with a moody cheater with addiction issues. Is she perfect, no! Is this outing calculated, probably! So what? I think she’s asserting that she isn’t stuck at home dejected and rejected like a pair of worn out shoes… speaking of which… LOOK AT HER SHOES. She’s the queen of comfy clompers, so it speaks volumes that she’s out and about in a sexier heel. Good for her! I’d be smiling, too, if my ex was finally his mistress’ problem!
@minx given that she is coming out from what was probably a toxic, codependent relationship I think it’s probably a good sign that she isn’t jumping into a new guy’s arms
ElleC–not a relationship, just some PR. A date. I’m sure she must knows some nice men who would go out with her–no one needs to know if they are just friends or not. Get dolled up and look fabulous. I said yesterday, she’s a mom not a nun. Have some fun! That would be better PR than hanging out with (ugh) Handler.
She can’t really do casual dating, though. Once anyone is seen with her, they will immediately be all over every tabloid, have everything in their lives brought up, stalked by paps, etc., etc. When she dates, we won’t know it, not until its serious and it’s worth the trouble and craziness that will ensue.
I don’t think that many people would care who Garner dates. The newsworthy angle was “cheating dog BA and steadfast wife JG.” If they are divorced that angle is gone. Garner on her own is not that big of a star to have unlimited post-divorce pap interest.
I don’t get Jen’s MO. She’s literally looking into the camera and smiling
Yeah she comes off as crazy in this. Maybe Ben deserves more sympathy than I thought. I have no doubt he’s a total dawg, but maybe she’s got her own issues too. Clingy and needy and manipulative and controlling. Maybe he was deliberately trying to get caught, ANYTHING to get out of that marriage.
The point is, this behavior of hers raises questions…
ANYTHING to get out of the marriage. Divorce never crossed his mind?
“The point is, this behavior of hers raises questions…”
No it doesnt. She is a public figure trying to survive the tabloid curse of “jilted woman” thats all.
Exactly @lady d. This whole “Jen is so needy & clingy, and forced Ben to stay in an unhappy marriage”, like he couldn’t have filed for divorce himself if he was so miserable, narrative gets so exhausting. I’m not saying she’s a saint, or even faultless, but Ben has demonstrated time and again that he does what he wants without any regard for his wife’s feelings. Why would him being the one to take action with a divorce be such a stretch?
Lady D they filed an few months back and announced a separation 2 years ago and she is acting like this.
@Luca76 I’m not so sure about that 2 year exes thing. I think Ben stuck around for a reason and that reason was trying to have his cake and eat it too. You ever known a man determined to ditch his wife for his long term mistress remodel a guest house to live next to his wife? You ever heard a man with a long term mistress who is determined to ditch his wife spend major holidays with said wife? How about accompany her on work trips? And no ALL that was not just for the kids, think about it.
I believe Jen is responding this way because theres a much more recent betrayal. I think it was something about the rehab lie. I think rehab was her ultimatum to him and I dont think he really went or maybe he didnt complete and that stupid press statement mentioning her by name was his passive aggressive lie about completing it. Either way, I think she cut him off leaving him no choice but dive in fully with the mistress. But Ben and Jen have def had a “relationship” over the last two years.
Its not a Stepford Wife pose, it was taken while she was chatting with the papparazzi about the ticket. Theres video of it.
This is why I keep pointing out Garner is no saint. She was like this pursuing Ben. She put Vartan AND Foley through an emotional wringer of head games apparently. Garner IS a bunny boiler type or nearly so.
That said I hope she pulls it together because those kids need one solid parent at least.
These people really need to stop “acting” out their lives for the public. Let the younger celebs have their PR friends, plant stories and call the paps to photograph them strutting in designer gear they got paid to wear. This seems so undignified for this age bracket. Get it together and stop playing to the bored mid-western housewife set.
Thank you. I keep wondering: does no one in Hollywood own a coffee machine? It seems like everyone gets mainly papped coming out of a Starbucks!
She must be a bit unhinged over all this. Just step away. Take the high road.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously?
Let’s hope both their PR people are reading this now and telling them to get their sh*t together, if not for themselves then at least for the sake of their kids.
I think she was there with a group not just Chelsea – there are pics of others. Also there is an x17 video of the ice cream / parking ticket thing and she is actually talking to a female pap who tells her about the ticket and tells her she tried to save her from it but could not. Also I think the ice cream store is near the kids therapist – this is a “run” we have seen before and with other Affleck kids. Ben definitely “outed” himself at that restaurant- it’s a pap hotspot and apparently a place Ben and Jen used to frequent together.
Holy Batman. Affleck looks like a Halloween costume.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also please you are grown assed people- move on, this is so teenage drama level shit.
I really wish they didn’t have kids because then I could be screaming with laughter over how petty and ridiculous these “adults” are. As is, I can just shake my head and sigh.
I don’t think we are even at the halfway mark of how UGLY this is going to get.
Maybe you can look happy even when getting a parking ticket if you’re really rich and money is not an issue?
Right! To someone super rich this is peanuts and if they don’t have to worry about accumulateing to many points because they can just get a driver.
I think she was smiling at the pap because they were talking in the vid and this is the still that came out of it
Exactly. And I’m sure the paps were joking around with her about the ticket.
If she looked anything less than happy it would be JEN DEVASTATED BY BEN’S AFFAIRS! HE PUT A PARKING TICKET ON HER HEART!
At first I read this they she was there at the SAME TIME Lindsay and Ben were there. Even so, this is SOOOO ridiculous. Chelsea is like a rebound for women in hollywood who have been “wronged”.
That’s a perfect description of Chelsea! She’s totally a rebound for “wronged” women
It’s odd. Does Handler have a bat signal which gives her a heads up on the latest HW divorce car crash? 👀 Is she just drawn to women named Jennifer?😶
Hahahaa. Chelsea is the patron saint of scorned women and Jens. I’m kinda loving her for it, sue me.
Anyway, I’m not mad at this restaurant date. It was very clear this past few days that Shookus and Ben have no chill. So Jen can either sit in the shadows and allow the gossip vaccuum to build a “sad Jen” narrative or she can have a girls night out at the same restaurant as a public middle finger to Ben and Shookus. I’m sure theres an inbetween option there somewhere but lets not muddy the waters.
Is she losing it? That maniacal smile looks aggressive and weird, not to mention following Ben to a restaurant. I know Ben is horrible, I don’t mean to start the who is worse argument (he’s worse), I’m just talking about her. What the hell is she doing? I’m starting to wonder if she is addicted to calling the paps, because this is bizarre.
I have to say Jen looks fantastic. My good friend who is divorced always says people get one year after to lose their minds and then they have to pull it together. The immediate aftermath can get incredibly messy. I think that’s what we are seeing. Good on her for going to the gym and at least being healthy for the kids.
But this isn’t the immediate aftermath. They separated in 2015 and weren’t they living apart before then? And he was cheating for years. She needs to have some self respect.
@cindy, How do you get aggressive out of that smile?
Because she is using the smile as armor, she’s on the offensive defending her public image. Its just way over the top at this point.
for somebody who complains about the constant intrusion by the papparazzis, she looks recently awfully happy to see them
must be the best lasagna in the whole of los angeles.
The famewhoring of all the people involved in this mess is gross, and daily reminder that Chelsea once called a black little girl a monkey. That’s the kind of people America’s favorite mom wants to be associated with. Again, gross.
^^THIS^^ UGH!
This is some psycho ex wife moves!! They have been over for two years married in name only and she is still pulling this stuff!! She is so pathetic about Ben. He cheated on her and left her for the mistress and is now visiting the same resturants a day later than ben and lindsay visited? Jen Garner is straight stalker!!! I smell messiness coming since Jen is still hung up!
Wheres my popcorn!!
I just think it’s insane she went to the woman’s ex-husband and said “oh hey, your ex-wife is having an affair with my husband and it may have started up when she was still married to you.” I feel empathetic for Jen but it sounds downright nutty to confront the mistress’s ex-husband instead of being furious with her own husband and Shookus. This is all so petty and messy and you can tell both sides are leaking to People aka the celebrity friendly outlet. IF there weren’t kids, I’d be amused but since they have kids I find this all rather sad and I think all three need to shut it.
and when did we stablished that Garner *confronted* Miller? as far as it seems she may very well was just trying to figuring it out, and even if the mistress was already divorced, is still a natural desire to know what was going on, so maybe she needed to talk to the ex, maybe he even wasn’t fully aware of the whole thing and she needed to share what she knew, she maybe thought of doing a good thing, by open his eyes: if she had pictures or texts and show those the Shookus’ ex, I think she did good. I’m far of being a Garner fan, but her behaviour was the natural reaction any of us would have had to an ongoing affair.
I found that alarming. Why is he being dragged into this at all. This doesn’t make her look like a woman saving her marriage but someone being vindictive. BEN IS THE PROBLEM! Not Lindsay. It isn’t even like she is the first woman he has catted around with. 345 maybe but not first.
Yeah confronting the ex-husband is pretty nutty. He has moved on and is a total stranger to her. It’s like she needed someone else to feel as hurt as she feels. That’s cruel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he came to her and asked if she knew anything for certain. One article said he had heard rumors, but didn’t know for sure. Maybe he thought she would know something about that and could confirm or deny it’s truth. Since she and Ben had already split, he felt safe to ask her directly at that time.
You know I while I think it was crossing the line to go to the husband and desperate I can give her acting all desperate and crazed in the high drama of the fresh heartbreak but she’s had years to have a reality check and the woman just isn’t getting it. Ben is a dog but why are you still chasing after him girl??? It’s over!
Its amazing to me in these stories, and others like it, the man is an aknowledged cheating and gaslighting dog, but we are still b*tching about how the woman handled it.
As if how she handled/handles infidelity and a marraige breakdown actually impacts whether or not she ‘deserved’ it. There all this thought going in to why she’s being sketchy, behaving suspiciously etc. People all react different to stress and upset, it doesn’t invalidate their experience, and it doesn’t make them complicit.
THANK YOU.
I don’t think anyone on here critiquing the way she handled this situation believes she deserved to be cheated on. People on DListed might feel that way but not on CB. I do agree that people aren’t exactly showing a lot of empathy tho.
Ben is a dirty dog and a serial cheat and no one deserves to be treated that way. I still think the pain she feels doesn’t exactly validate running to the press and leaking like a sinking ship or going to the woman’s ex husband (not current husband) considering there are kids involved. Ben doesn’t have any excuse for leaking stories like crazy either and I do think both are leaking since People is very celeb friendly. The three of them are making a big tabloid mess even worse with this drama and what might have been a scandal that was around for a month will now be milked to death.
Too right. I once saw a quote of JG’s saying something like Ben can be like the sun when he wants to be. Manipulative as heck. People can’t always see it until they’re away from it for a while.
I think to most people they are shocked at the lack of Jen Garners self respect and dignity at this point. He is a dog there is zero arguement there but he has clearly severed ties and moved on this year.
Yet we find Jen stalking the resturants her ex goes to. Whats next, is she going to drive by his house? Her behavior is pathetic in its own way. Does she really want to be known as the woman who never got over loser Ben Affleck?!
I agree, detritus. I have so much compassion for the spouses of gaslighting cheaters, and don’t judge how they handle that kind of pain. That much worse when having to deal with the public scrutiny. She seems determined to convey that she is fine, positive, and putting her kids first. I can imagine the outing to the same restaurant being a Handler idea, but I really don’t know or care. Go, Jen.
*And, stalking, really? Pretty sure I read that she has long frequented this restaurant. Should she slink away, never to return?
I agree she was wronged but there are thousands of resturants in their area. She choose this place because 24 hours before Ben and Lindsay were papped there. This is so obviously Jen Garner trying to get Bens attention and she is looking desperate and pathetic.
They have been seperated for 2 years, filed for divorce for months now. The time has come for her to pull herselfup by her boot straps and stop obsessing about Ben. She is obsessed and Im sure that does not help her pain. She is making herself look kinda crazy now. Chelsea Handler isnt doing her any favors
Mary, I don’t get this being about desperately trying to get her ex’s attention, other than to say “mofo you don’t get to claim *my* restaurant with your long-term sidepiece.”
We’ve been saying since 2009 and the Blake Lively debacle that Ben Affleck is a cheating, lying scumbag. She has all the ressources in the world to leave, yet she’s still there, giving him cover, birthing his children. There comes a point when you’ve got to wonder about this woman’s dignity. With Ben, there is no question, no mystery: he likes to cheat and he had found a very forgiving woman.
This x a million. These “psycho” comments made me wonder if I had accidentally stumbled into a men’s rights forum. Y’all can criticism her choices all you want, but maybe don’t light the torches over her smiling? Just a thought.
To be fair, she deserved to be criticized for hanging out with that racist trashbag that is Chelsea Handler.
Ummm if this were in the immediate aftermath I’d be all for it but they’ve been separated for years and divorce papers have been filed. There’s definitely definitely something off with Jen Jen.
I don’t think anyone on this site thinks she deserved to be cheated on, we are just sick of the media games both she and Ben play.
I personally have never had any sympathy for Jen Gardner. She got with Ben after he disastrously cheated on J.Lo with a stripper before their wedding. She knew what she was getting into but somehow believed that she was more pure than J.Lo so Ben will never cheat on her! There have been rumors of his cheating throughout the years but she continued sleeping with him and having more children. She claimed to have left him before Nanny-gate yet she wouldn’t file for a divorce.
It’s been two years after Nanny-gate yet she continued to play the will they or won’t they divorce game. While others on this site said it was wise to stay with Ben to keep the family together, I think it’s horrible role-modeling to your children. And now there is supposed to be fresh outrage from her about Ben’s new girlfriend? After Nannygate?
Ben Affleck is filthy, we all know that. She’s the one that needs to imprint that on her brain and move on.
Why did she wait so long? Stories say the affair was from 2013-2015 and Jennifer found out about it in 2015. The separation was announced and the moving vans arrived in mid-2015. It doesn’t sound like she waited to me.
It’s pretty obvious that Jennifer spent a long time trying to work through (mainly Ben’s) problems before giving up on the marriage, but the affair being the final straw seems pretty plausible.
The only thing I question is why Jen would hang out with Chelsea Handler? Ugh!
I honestly think Jen put up with him for so long because status. I mean the last decent thing she was in was Dallas Buyers Club and let’s be honest, anyone could have played her role. She’s not that great of an actress. Her star will dim when she’s no longer the wife of big A-lister Ben Affleck. Or this is what she thinks. She may actually blossom.
Btw Ben looks disgusting in the pic, like who the hell wants to be with that? Ohhhh what money and fame will get you.
I think that’s why she got into the relationship in the first place. She’s traded her way up along the Hollywood ladder, ditching her first husband for her costar and then ditching him, and getting him fired while hooking up with Ben, (while he was engaged to Jlo) So to me, they are both cheaters and like to play games. This is a slip up though, no doubt about it. She needs to not be stalking him, but be seen around L.A. looking great and happy. And if she really wanted revenge, she could just keep on with her life, being a great parent, sober, healthy and out on the dating scene. Or take Ben’s money and produce some films or creative projects, or start a company. Jen’s a hard worker, so I think she could be successful doing something like this. Let Ben sink into the depths of his addictions: gambling, drugs, drinking, and sex. Let him get caught on a date with Lindsay’s nanny, or her best friend, because you know he will.
Jen’s career consists of annoying commercials, direct-to-online movies, and now an awful association w/Chelsea Handler. And it’s just been revealed by Matt Reeves that Ben’s script was dropped for The Batman, presumably because he’s a mess.
Are Jen/Ben both so hellbent now on destroying each other that they’re willing to risk everything, to put it in Lindsay’s terms, including their careers and “respective families”? So much for conscious uncoupling/amicable coparenting between the LoveOfMyLife and SuperMom.
WTF really happened behind the scenes since Ben’s rehab and their mutual divorce filing? Lindsay may be the issue, but I think she’s just a pawn in this. As I said on another thread, it’s descended into War Of The Roses. What a shame.
“And it’s just been revealed by Matt Reeves that Ben’s script was dropped for The Batman, presumably because he’s a mess.”
Damn. He needs to get his shit together bc this whole mess is affecting to his professional career. First he doesn’t want to direct the movie, second his script was dropped… whats next? Warner kicks him out? OK, this won’t happen but he needs to realize he can’t control this situation on the right way.
I don’t know but he is getting fallen apart since he is official with Lindsay. I’m worried about him. I think he made the wrong decision when he let Lindsay in his life. I get it she is the best for him, she is an enabler…etc… but he has/had so many lovers. Why her? She is a mess too.
But I don’t understand how it is that someone identified Ben Affleck as an attractive focus for a millennial/ Marvel audience in the first place? That was a hiring mistake from the get-go for many reasons.He’s got no potential as a franchise leader.
Why wouldn’t WB kick him out? He’s can open a movie on his name and he’s aged out of leading man territory. It’s smaller movies and netflix for him.
Okay she’s starting to look crazy. Same restaurant? And with Chelsea Handler of all people? Chelsea is vile and beneath Jennifer.
And all the stories and details about confronting the woman’s ex-husband. It’s been years, it’s time to move on. She could do so much better, but she still can’t seem to let him go. He’s not worth it.
Ugh the longest separation/divorce in the history of mankind! Not surprised this has happened and while I feel bad that Ben cheated on her and went back to his self-destructive ways, they’ve been separated for two years. She’s had a while to get used to the idea the marriage is irretrievably broken. Just get rid of Ben and move on with your life, you two were never matched well to begin with. I applaud her for no longer acting like a doormat but hanging out with Chelsea Handler is just making me roll my eyes. I always wondered if she’d regret hooking up with Ben when her surprise pregnancy to Violet ended the show Alias. (I’m sure she doesn’t regret having her children, just picking a cheating/self destructive partner to have children with).
is like they’re making the rounds pissing on the hot spots in LA to establish which one belongs to whom.
Yep, so petty and pathetic. Lindsay may have been the affair, but do you think she knows she’s just the rebound now?
Seriously I can’t they’ve been separated for two years and divorce papers have been filed yes she’s crossed the line into stalker ville with this move. And please don’t tell me she’s only thinking about the kids. If a guy behaved this way he’d be called a stalker. She needs to move on with her life.
She went to the restaurant few days later. It’s not stalking. Maybe this is her fav restaurant. Should she stop go there just bc his ex went there too?
You’re quite right. She should go and get papped coming out of the back door with her estranged husband’s girlfriend’s doppelganger Chelsea Handler.
She’s well aware of the optics of going to the same restaurant where Ben and Lindsay had their pap walk/coming out dinner. She’s trying to send some kind of message. Maybe letting Ben know he’s not just going to own the town now with his new woman. But Jennifer Garner doesn’t do things like this without thinking them through.
What does Lainey always say? Coincidence or conspiracy? This was not a coincidence.
Umm she very well knew the optics of going there like I said it’s stalker moves.
Agreed Nancy..it says she went often previously with Ben. Now she can’t go anywhere he takes Lindsey or she’s a stalker. If he takes Lindsey 2 the farmer’s market, ice cream shop or church, Jen won’t have any place left.
I think this is over reach….
@KB: “Maybe letting Ben know he’s not just going to own the town now with his new woman. ”
Exactly!
And nobody said a word when Ben was there with Lindsay. He was with Jen and his kids there before. He wasn’t called a stalker.
*their kids
She needs to date. If She can leave her kids for a date with that nasty Chelsea she can leave them for a date with a man.
I thought garner was okay but now that she’s besties with Chelsea ewwww No thanks. Ben looks so nasty in that last pic… Was he cooking in the restaurants kitchen? Sweaty hot mess!!!
I don’t know why Jen does what she does. But I am kind of tired of the oft-repeated narrative that her love, the fruit of their loins and a rehab can somehow transform this man’s personality? Ben is who he is and he likes it.
He likes to gamble and screw around and do as he pleases with or without the approval of Jen’s mini-van enablers. He’s not the marrying kind. His casino ban is up, he’s moved off the property and Jen doesn’t need to be his mother or disapproving wife anymore.
BTW, none of this makes any of this cliched middle-aged triangle seem interesting or attractive. They’re just going to have to do some good work if they want to earn some real public attention
Exactly.
For 2 years after the Nanny – you never heard a peep about what Affleck was up to – Jen and her publicist really kept quiet. This Lindsay affair was never talked about – his addictions were not talked about (except here of course). I think as long as he was in line publicly and trying to be a better dad Jen handled it with class. I think him going public with GF and Jen also realizing that he has continued to see her through the 2 years, and trying to pass it off as a new relationship was just too much. When I think back to this past fall – from Sept-Nov they looked like (from the outside) like they were hanging chilling and heading back together. Then starting in Dec she was really not papped with him except looking miserable till after he came out of rehab. I think Jen realizes he was back with Lindsay, or maybe he flat out told her – and the rest is history. I think as long as it was private- Jen kept it that way. Now they went public – all bets are off. I do. It think we will see anymore “coparenting pap shots”. Will we even ever see Ben with his kids …..
Is he an addict? Or was there just a campaign to medicalize his behaviour so that they could “work it out” and keep their careers on track? Ben just stopped playing his part in this fan-fic narrative?
He’s been to rehab twice publically, and “word on the street” has him there several times over the past few years. I don’t think most question that he is an addict,
Of course he’s gone to rehab to do some mea culpa- I’m getting in shape and becoming a family man- and fit to work pose. But actually, I think he’s just an a-hole to his wife.
Jennifer being around Chelsea Handler is more problematic than going to the same restaurant that Ben and his side-piece went to. No one knows the significance of said restaurant. maybe it’s a place that her husband has taken her to in the past and she’s reclaiming it. Letting Ben know that he’s not going to ruin her spot. That’s how over him she is. How do we know he didn’t start the petty and she’s just proving a point? We can all say we would take the high road, but I know for a fact that passive aggressive petty, like this, would be my thing. I wouldn’t bad mouth, I wouldn’t curse him out, but yeah, I would troll the hell out of his behind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t let herself humiliate anymore. She knows him. And she doesn’t want to be like JLo who was so humiliated by him, Matt and his team,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s trying to make a point to Ben, trying to reclaim the restaurant, but it ends up looking kind of pathetic rather than strong. She’s at her best when she rises above him and his shenanigans. She doesn’t need to make any point to him. Living well is the best revenge and her being petty is just keeping her down on his level.
I sincerely think she’s going to go all Betty Broderick on him. She’s too old for this petty BS and clearly she’s not going to let him go quietly.
I don’t know how anyone can think this is healthy or normal in this case. They have been separated for 2 years. They are nearly divorced. There is nothing empowering about hanging with Chelsea Handler and getting papped on purpose at the same place he went with his new girlfriend. This isn’t an accident.
If that were me I would want my friends to kidnap me and lock me away until I got some sense in my head and didn’t embarrass myself any further. Doing all this for a man who has made it clear to the world that he never wanted you but since you make life easier for him he will let you stick around makes no sense.
It needs to stop.
That’s a copy-paste-Taylor-Swift-stalking-confronting method. Last hope to run into him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taylor Swift! This is exactly the kind of thing Swift would do. It’s beneath Jennifer. As is Chelsea Handler.
