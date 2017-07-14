Batman director: Ben Affleck’s script for standalone Batman movie was scrapped

Amidst all of Ben Affleck’s personal drama playing out in the press there’s the issue of his professional life, which sounds similarly messy. Affleck has waffled quite a bit as to whether the solo Batman movie is still happening. The last we heard he was committed to playing the character again, but has officially dropped out of directing. He was working on a script with DC co-writers Geoff Johns and Chris Terrio, but the movie’s new director, Matt Reeves (Cloverfield, Dawn of the Planet of The Apes), has just confirmed that it’s been thrown out. It’s unclear the way it’s phrased, but it sounds like Reeves is writing his own script from scratch, maybe with some help. We know Reeves is a talented director, but can he write too? He was a writer on Felicity, wrote a remake of the exceptional Swedish horror film Let The Right One In called Let Me In, and most recently wrote the screenplay for War of The Planet of The Apes, which is standing at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. (Can’t wait to see that.) Here’s Reeve’s statement, and there have been rumors for a while that the script was being scrapped. (There are also conflicting reports as to how close to completion it was.)
When asked if he would be working with Affleck’s script, Reeves said, “No, it’s a new story. It’s just starting again. I’m excited about it. I think it’s going to be really cool.”
Reeves, whose War for the Planet of the Apes hits theaters this weekend, has previously said that Affleck will remain as the Dark Knight in the upcoming film and that he is planning a noir take on the character. In the original script, Deathstroke was the villain, with Joe Manganiello cast. (Reeves did not say if he plans on using Deathstroke in his script.)
Affleck is set to appear at San Diego Comic-Con next week during Warner Bros.’ Hall H panel, which will feature his Justice League co-stars. He will don the cape and cowl in the superhero team-up, which is due out in theaters Nov. 17.
So what happened exactly? Was this a a blow to Affleck’s ego and/or does he want out of this project anyway? I would say that the issues with Batman may explain some of Affleck’s acting out, but it’s six to one as to his problems. Live by Night was a flop, he went to rehab in March and yet he doesn’t look sober lately. Maybe he is, but he doesn’t look it.
Also, Kaiser pointed out to me that it’s possible “Wonder Woman’s success threw everything in the DC Universe in disarray” and that they realized that “Batman is this super-valuable property and they can’t f-k around with Affleck’s dumbass anymore.” (I don’t think she meant for me to publish that verbatim but I’m doing it anyway.)
I’m just waiting for Affleck and Garner’s next move. On Wednesday night Garner went out with Chelsea Handler to Giorgio Baldi, The Italian restaurant where Affleck was first photographed with Lindsay Shookus. It turns out that in a 2009 interview with Bon Appetit, Garner called that restaurant her favorite. She said “I wait all year to have their white truffle risotto.” She didn’t wait for white truffle season to eat there this time.
Wow he is starting to look like Jon Favreau
I will forever wonder why Ben took on the role as Batman. From the start it just looked like once he said yes he regretted it. He has looked depressed and like he is being dragged through it all. This could be a good thing for him in the end. Do the last movie and be done. He isn’t the first Batman and we all know he won’t be the last
He took it because he wasn’t happy just being a lauded director. He wants to be a true movie star, at the very top of the game. He wants an iconic role.
Agreed plus look what it did for Bale (not that he needed it) and Nolan (didn’t need it either). Endless praise and they kicked off the darker Superhero movie trend. He wanted that same magic and probably wanted to be the tentpole for DC the way RDJ is for Marvel
He seems to have messed up his life in every way possible.
Wow, how far they’ve both fallen….
Both? Affleck is clearly in one of his downward spirals. Lindsay is in a losing situation. Garner is just fine. Not perfect but who is?
Affleck doesn’t look so AT ALL. He only went to rehab to try and save his marriage. It didn’t work so why stay sober?
And yes. If they eff up Batman, everyone at WB is getting fired. Affleck is a mediocre actor and director. We all know it. I agree that WW changed everything.
I really can’t help from laughing at this. I mean I feel sorry for their kids but really this is just so delicious and embarrassing.
What a POS. Yesterday after JG was seen at that Italian restaurant, I thought she was childish. But damn, to take your mistress turned gf to your soon to be ex wife’s fav restaurant. That’s cold. Not that it’s right, but I would’ve done what she did too.
And Kaisers right. Verbatim and all lol
I just think they should just stop. He’s obvious scum but they have kids to consider. She needs to stop feeding the flame. The solution to his scumminess wasn’t to do a tit for tat. The solution is just to let him tantrum and burn himself out. Basically this guy is heading down the same path as Johnny Depp,and Brad Pitt.
Even if Ben’s script was good, do u honestly think Matt Reeves wouldn’t want to put his spin on It?
I can’t figure out how Ben found the time to do all this what with secretly dating Lindsay, being on pap strolls / vacations with Jen & the kids, and promoting his movies. No wonder he looks bad!
Wow, a noir take on Batman. How original. *yawn*
I don’t mind if you quote me, CB! I’m surprised you didn’t use my quote about “Zac Snyder’s stupid Lens Flare School of Superheroing isn’t getting it done and now, post-WW, Warner Bros wants to start taking this sh-t seriously.”
I liked that quote too! I just was lazy and didn’t put it all in.
This isn’t news. Ben said he wouldn’t direct if he didn’t like his script, and he’s not directing. Then when Reeves was announced it was stated he had his own vision for a new Batman film.
Affleck’s script was dumped ages ago.
From a financial perspective, JG would have likely been better off to have finalized a divorce at least a year ago. Every month that passes is just more risk of booze, women and gambling expenses that may not be offset by his income anymore.
I’m suspecting that she locked down the money a long time ago. She’s reportedly worth 60 million in her own right.
I sort of wondered…
If Ben recently buying (not just one but) two $250k Bentleys was a sign he’s squandering money/getting what he wants before Jen gets some of that Batman cash, the houses, other cars, and everything else.
And then there’s that private plane sent by the Sands Casino last weekend only for the million-dollar high-rollers. (This is like David Milch but much bigger and much, much worse.) Relapse is common in the first year, but moreso with enablers and multiple addictions.
I really wish Ben would go back to rehab soon, this time for longer – and for himself.
It takes so much negative energy to be in a passive aggressive relationship. I can’t imagine how exhausting it would be mentally!
I’m laughing because it couldn’t happen to a better douchebag
I honestly think the Batman and Superman franchises are a big yawn. I tried watching both reboots plus the one where Wonder Woman shows up. I could never finish them. I fell asleep every.single.time. On the other hand Wonder Woman was great. Not a dull moment at all. They should hire the scriptwriters of WW to write up the Batman and Superman films. Or maybe it’s the actors? Ben and Henry are meh in my books. Compared to Christian Bale and Christopher Reeves.
Just find another guy to play batman didn’t like it when it was first announced still don’t.
It’s so wrong to say this but their son still looks more like Matt Damon than Ben and Jen.
Hello karma. Nice to meet you. I like the way you work.
