Some are upset that British-Indian Naomi Scott was cast as Jasmine in ‘Aladdin’

'Power Rangers' Premiere - Arrivals

Over the weekend, I wrote about all of the new information that came out of Disney’s D23 expo. Not only were there new posters, trailers and information about and from upcoming Disney released, but there was some big casting news. Disney is making a live-action Aladdin, and we heard just last week that Disney was having big issues casting the main roles of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. They were searching America, Britain, the Middle East and India for actors who could sing, dance and… you know, be brown. I joked that Ansel Elgort should be considered, because that would perfectly encapsulate all of the terrible casting choices lately. But to give Disney some credit, they knew they couldn’t hire white actors and they didn’t even consider it. Anyway, they announced their new Aladdin and Jasmine: Mena Massoud, who is of Egyptian descent, and Naomi Scott, who is of British and Indian heritage. It’s Naomi’s casting that has caused some question marks.

To find the cast for its upcoming live-action reboot of the 1992 animated classic Aladdin, Disney and director Guy Ritchie reportedly undertook a months-long, worldwide search with an estimated 2,000 actors reading for the lead roles of Jasmine and Aladdin. And after all that buildup, fans are still finding fault in the studio’s picks. Disney is catching some blowback for casting a non-Arab actress to play Jasmine.

Naomi Scott, who starred in this year’s Power Rangers film, landed the role alongside Mena Massoud as Aladdin, and Will Smith as Genie. Scott is of British and Indian heritage and some critics of the decision see it as a suggestion by Disney that women of Indian and Middle Eastern heritage look the same. Massoud is of Egyptian descent.

To be clear, Aladdin—the story of a rough-and-tumble kid from the streets who enlists a genie to win the love of Princess Jasmine—is set in fictional Agrabah, but it’s largely seen as representing a Middle Eastern city. One critic of the decision said it was one more instance of Hollywood believing that “brown [people] are interchangeable,” while another said fans are “upset that their representation was taken away, and rightly so.”

[From People]

Is Disney guilty of lumping all brown people into the same “Brown Actor” mix? For sure. But we already knew it was happening, so I had at least gotten used to the idea. In that story last week, it was pretty clear that Disney was open to hiring actors of Indian descent, regardless of the fact that Indians are not Middle Eastern. I even mentioned that in last week’s post, that some would take issue with the idea that all brown actors were being lumped together. The justification being used, I suppose, is that the story is fictional and the locations are fictional too, so it doesn’t really matter. Now, all that being said: I don’t have a huge problem with Naomi’s casting. It would have been nice if they had gone with an actress of Middle-Eastern or Arab descent, but so be it. I already had my expectations set so low, I’m just happy they didn’t cast Bella Thorne.

Los Angeles premiere of 'Power Rangers'

A post shared by Mena Massoud (@menamassey) on

Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

43 Responses to “Some are upset that British-Indian Naomi Scott was cast as Jasmine in ‘Aladdin’”

  1. Loopy says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I am not feeling either of them for the roles, this Mena looks a bit ‘rough’ and the girl is just meh, but I have not seem them act and don’t know how the will transform. It seems to be once it got out that they were struggling to cast they just scrambled and made a quick decision

    Reply
  2. graymatters says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I can kinda see what Disney was thinking, though. India has a deep pool of talent from which to choose a non-white actor, and Naomi does look a lot like Jasmine as she was drawn in the cartoon. I’m looking forward to Will Smith’s performance. The genii is the star of the show IMO.

    Reply
  3. Missy says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:13 am

    At least it’s not Emma stone or someone like that

    Reply
  4. HH says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I don’t have a problem with her ethnicity (as in no issue with an Indian woman playing Jasmine) just her looks. She still looks like an ethnically ambiguous white person. Meaning she could play a white person who’s Italian, French, German, Greek, Spanish decent, etc. However, she isn’t brown enough (in terms of melanin or facial features) to play Jasmine. It’s certainly not the worst they could have done, but they could have been more accurate.

    Reply
    • Anon says:
      July 19, 2017 at 9:24 am

      That’s because she’s half-white. Her mom is Indian, her dad is white. I feel like Disney took the cheap way out by casting her. She still looks white, but Disney could still say her background is Indian. This was a chance for a Mifdle Eastern girl to get a big role and Disney just completely failed. It’s really disappointing because I love this movie but I’m probably not going to see it.

      Reply
    • Nyawira says:
      July 19, 2017 at 9:25 am

      I was just typing the same thing. She could pass for Italian easily. And isn’t it interesting that the guy playing the street urchin is dark? So basically you will have a fair skinned Princess being pursued by the dark street boy. There’s clearly a problem here, I’m surprised more Asian and MENA people arent loudly fighting this. It’s making me back away since it isn’t really my fight to push.

      But let me make it clear to Disney. If you eeeeever do a live action of the Princess and The Frog and cast a half white light skinned girl in the lead, you can bet someone in your office is getting fired. AAs don’t play with this colorism sh*t anymore

      Reply
    • Goats on the Roof says:
      July 19, 2017 at 9:25 am

      “Not brown enough?” Jesus. I can’t.

      Reply
      • bros says:
        July 19, 2017 at 9:29 am

        neither can I. This is just absurd. some racial purity test for people to get up in costume and play pretend for a living and act out a fictional fantasy thing and people are acting like disney needs to get their saliva for a 23andme DNA test so we can make sure that their ethnic heritage lines up exactly with the purported location of the FICTIONAL story they are acting out, and also that the actors be SUFFICIENTLY VISIBLY REPRESENTATIVE of their ethnicity is 100% idiotic.

    • sanders says:
      July 19, 2017 at 9:27 am

      But many arabs are far lighter skinned than Indians. As a matter of fact, some arabs can easily pass for white. That is part and parcel of the racism in the US and Canada. South asians are conflated with arabs because anything threatening must be darker.

      Reply
      • bros says:
        July 19, 2017 at 10:11 am

        so are many persians. The point is that there is a huge range of skin tones in the world and they don’t map 100% onto an ethnicity. That is why this entire purity and skin tone and face test for characters to play in a show is really really silly.

  5. Yellowrocket says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Mena is HOT! I’m excited for will smith as genie too.

    Reply
  6. SnowyLioness says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:17 am

    If anyone bothers to read A Thousand and One Nights, they will be informed that Aladdin is taking place in China. That’s all I have to say about the casting.

    Reply
  7. OriginallyBlue says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:19 am

    People are being so harsh to this girl. She’s not brown enough apparently. She’s half Indian, so she shouldn’t have the role. Yet people were saying why not check Bollywood for actors when it was reported that they were having a hard time. Such a mess. I mean no one asked for this movie, but I doubt it will do as well as the others.

    Reply
    • Nyawira says:
      July 19, 2017 at 9:33 am

      Read HHs post above. It’s not that she is half Indian. It’s that she is half white and is sone fair skinned as to look Caucasian. Don’t play dumb. You must know she was selected on the notion that light skin is more beautiful on a woman than dark skin as well as to endear her to the white girls who the merchandise will target. It’s a cynical and predictable move by Disney.

      Reply
  8. Ladyhands says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Aladdin itself is widely seen as taking place in the Middle East, regardless of location of the source material on which it is loosely based. A friend of mine is of Palestinian descent, and she was angered by Naomi’s casting. She is upset that her heritage is seen as interchangeable and that she still so rarely sees any representation of her heritage. This should have been one of those few times when she wouldn’t have been disappointed.

    Reply
  9. Sonia says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I don’t have a problem with her being part indian. I have a problem with her being part white. They ALWAYS cast these half white women instead of people who are of full ethnicity. I know Kaiser is half-white half-Indian too, but colorism ABSOULTELY played a part in this. She is very white-passing.

    And that mena dude is fugly.

    Reply
  10. Gene123 says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I dont mind the casting mainly because I was prepared to screw this up

    However, I did stumble upon the actor Raymond Ablack (Raj on Orphan Black) and he has the perfect Aladdin look and can sing although hes Indo-guyansese. I just feel like there were way more options out there than disney let on. Like they announce they are struggling to find actors and then the next day find actors? I feel like they just picked the next brown person who showed up

    Reply
  11. Spark says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:42 am

    I feel like Will Smith isn’t ‘blue’ enough to be playing Genie.

    Reply
  12. Caitlin_d says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Do you remember the outrage that David Oyelowo, a British man, played Martin Luther King Jr in Selma? A lot of people were upset because the felt the role should go to an African American.
    This feels the same to me. Although it’s compounded by the fact that she’s half-British.
    I just hope that the 1. Don’t darken her completion a la Zoe Saldana as Nina Simone and 2. She can actually sing and act, not just be a pretty passably brown girl…

    Reply
  13. Chicken N pastry says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I think the Middle East part shouldn’t really matter because it isn’t 100% known where Agrabah is. In Aladdin they were all Muslims and there are Muslims in India so I don’t see that as a problem. At least they aren’t white washing it like they normally do. I also am excited to see Will smith as the genie. He couldn’t light a candle to Robin Williams, but I know he will do a good job.

    Reply
  14. Bejkie says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Out of interest (and to see if this really is a case of Hollywood just lumping all ‘brown’ actors into the same category), I looked up where the story of Aladdin was originally set. Apparently in the Book of a Thousand Nights and a Night, Aladdin is from a Chinese/Cathay town, but because the story is mainly about Muslims, Disney avoided any cultural confusion by moving the story to the fictional Middle Eastern city of Agrabah, which may be based on Baghdad. So Aladdin was originally Chinese and Disney misrepresented him?
    I’m not really sure what to think about Naomi Scott being cast as Jasmine. She is beautiful, looks like Jasmine and can apparently sing and dance, but if the characters are meant to be Middle Eastern, it’s a shame they couldn’t keep searching until they found an actress that actually is, rather than an approximation. ‘Near enough’ isn’t good enough anymore. As for Aladdin himself, I hope Mena will make a great Aladdin and don’t think he looks ‘rough’, whatever that means.

    Reply
  15. Cleo says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Just as a side-note, Naomi is British, not Indian, in terms of nationality. She is ethnically half-white, half-Indian, but British. That was bugging me.

    As a white person, I defer to the POC on this thread sharing their opinions. As far as my own opinions go, I love their choice for Aladdin and meh on Jasmine. I think Mena’s both hot and cute, which works for the part. I saw some criticism of him in that he’s a Coptic Christian, though. Seriously, GTFO with that nonsense. That criticism is so gross and bigoted, I just can’t deal with it.

    I get the frustration with Naomi though. She was good in “Power Rangers”, so I see why they wanted her. She also has a Middle Eastern/Persian “look”, as many Middle Easterners are light-skinned. I understand though that a “look” is not enough, especially when it comes to a group so vilified and marginalized in media. I feel bad for her, though. The “not brown enough” talk is understandable, but inelegant and kind of offensive.

    Reply
  16. MrsT says:
    July 19, 2017 at 9:57 am

    I dont really see an issue as she looks like she could be Jasmine easily. He looks….rough….not boyish enough.

    Reply
  17. Radley says:
    July 19, 2017 at 10:02 am

    None of this casting thrills me. Maybe the spectacle of the movie will make up for the meh casting.

    Why are they even doing a live action Aladdin anyway? Tell a NEW story starring brown people. There’s plenty of stories yet to be told by Hollywood.

    Reply
  18. Fiorucci says:
    July 19, 2017 at 10:02 am

    They really both gorgeous. I’m a fan of the original, used to watch it on video a lot. Neither of them look like the cartoons. This actress reminds me of French singer alizee. Maybe the nose? It almost like they think Indian+white = Arab. I do wonder how many young Arab ladies/girls even in the west and outside of Muslim majority nations are actresses to the point that they’ve gone to acting school /class and have experience. For young people I’d assume parental support would be necessary.

    Reply
  19. Astrobiologiste says:
    July 19, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I was so disappointed by Maleficent that I have not seen nor will ever see a Disney Live Action film.

    I also don’t expect Smith to fill Robin Williams’ pointy genie shoes.

    Reply
  20. White drake says:
    July 19, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Why don’t a UAE or Qatari company make this film? Why is it always up to Hollywood?

    Reply
  21. diaphenes says:
    July 19, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Why not report when people AREN’T outraged/upset instead?? Wouldn’t that be more unusual??! The only thing I am worried about is Guy Ritchie – why is he the director?? It just seems so wrong!!!

    Reply
  22. Georgia says:
    July 19, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Ah… I had always thought Aladdin was set in India :/
    I love the story and I’m really looking forward to the film. The actors are fine I guess… nothing can be worse than that awful French accent Ewan McGregor did in Beauty and the Beast.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment