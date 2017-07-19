Some are upset that British-Indian Naomi Scott was cast as Jasmine in ‘Aladdin’

Over the weekend, I wrote about all of the new information that came out of Disney’s D23 expo. Not only were there new posters, trailers and information about and from upcoming Disney released, but there was some big casting news. Disney is making a live-action Aladdin, and we heard just last week that Disney was having big issues casting the main roles of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine. They were searching America, Britain, the Middle East and India for actors who could sing, dance and… you know, be brown. I joked that Ansel Elgort should be considered, because that would perfectly encapsulate all of the terrible casting choices lately. But to give Disney some credit, they knew they couldn’t hire white actors and they didn’t even consider it. Anyway, they announced their new Aladdin and Jasmine: Mena Massoud, who is of Egyptian descent, and Naomi Scott, who is of British and Indian heritage. It’s Naomi’s casting that has caused some question marks.
To find the cast for its upcoming live-action reboot of the 1992 animated classic Aladdin, Disney and director Guy Ritchie reportedly undertook a months-long, worldwide search with an estimated 2,000 actors reading for the lead roles of Jasmine and Aladdin. And after all that buildup, fans are still finding fault in the studio’s picks. Disney is catching some blowback for casting a non-Arab actress to play Jasmine.
Naomi Scott, who starred in this year’s Power Rangers film, landed the role alongside Mena Massoud as Aladdin, and Will Smith as Genie. Scott is of British and Indian heritage and some critics of the decision see it as a suggestion by Disney that women of Indian and Middle Eastern heritage look the same. Massoud is of Egyptian descent.
To be clear, Aladdin—the story of a rough-and-tumble kid from the streets who enlists a genie to win the love of Princess Jasmine—is set in fictional Agrabah, but it’s largely seen as representing a Middle Eastern city. One critic of the decision said it was one more instance of Hollywood believing that “brown [people] are interchangeable,” while another said fans are “upset that their representation was taken away, and rightly so.”
Is Disney guilty of lumping all brown people into the same “Brown Actor” mix? For sure. But we already knew it was happening, so I had at least gotten used to the idea. In that story last week, it was pretty clear that Disney was open to hiring actors of Indian descent, regardless of the fact that Indians are not Middle Eastern. I even mentioned that in last week’s post, that some would take issue with the idea that all brown actors were being lumped together. The justification being used, I suppose, is that the story is fictional and the locations are fictional too, so it doesn’t really matter. Now, all that being said: I don’t have a huge problem with Naomi’s casting. It would have been nice if they had gone with an actress of Middle-Eastern or Arab descent, but so be it. I already had my expectations set so low, I’m just happy they didn’t cast Bella Thorne.
I am not feeling either of them for the roles, this Mena looks a bit ‘rough’ and the girl is just meh, but I have not seem them act and don’t know how the will transform. It seems to be once it got out that they were struggling to cast they just scrambled and made a quick decision
I agree, he is NOT attractive. She’s very beautiful. But come on, with the complete disasters we’ve seen in casting and how Americans respond at the box office to whitewashing, it seems getting this right would have been top priority. Are you telling me they can’t find two hot, talented actors in all of the Middle East?
Idk I kind of like the casting of Aladdin. He has the kind of beaten, rough look of Sean Bean and Clive Owen. If he has sufficient swagger and charm it will come off very attractive I think. But I’ve never liked pretty men.
He’s pretty hot to me *shrugs*. And rough? I’m sure he can shave…
I can kinda see what Disney was thinking, though. India has a deep pool of talent from which to choose a non-white actor, and Naomi does look a lot like Jasmine as she was drawn in the cartoon. I’m looking forward to Will Smith’s performance. The genii is the star of the show IMO.
At least it’s not Emma stone or someone like that
I don’t have a problem with her ethnicity (as in no issue with an Indian woman playing Jasmine) just her looks. She still looks like an ethnically ambiguous white person. Meaning she could play a white person who’s Italian, French, German, Greek, Spanish decent, etc. However, she isn’t brown enough (in terms of melanin or facial features) to play Jasmine. It’s certainly not the worst they could have done, but they could have been more accurate.
That’s because she’s half-white. Her mom is Indian, her dad is white. I feel like Disney took the cheap way out by casting her. She still looks white, but Disney could still say her background is Indian. This was a chance for a Mifdle Eastern girl to get a big role and Disney just completely failed. It’s really disappointing because I love this movie but I’m probably not going to see it.
I was just typing the same thing. She could pass for Italian easily. And isn’t it interesting that the guy playing the street urchin is dark? So basically you will have a fair skinned Princess being pursued by the dark street boy. There’s clearly a problem here, I’m surprised more Asian and MENA people arent loudly fighting this. It’s making me back away since it isn’t really my fight to push.
But let me make it clear to Disney. If you eeeeever do a live action of the Princess and The Frog and cast a half white light skinned girl in the lead, you can bet someone in your office is getting fired. AAs don’t play with this colorism sh*t anymore
“Not brown enough?” Jesus. I can’t.
neither can I. This is just absurd. some racial purity test for people to get up in costume and play pretend for a living and act out a fictional fantasy thing and people are acting like disney needs to get their saliva for a 23andme DNA test so we can make sure that their ethnic heritage lines up exactly with the purported location of the FICTIONAL story they are acting out, and also that the actors be SUFFICIENTLY VISIBLY REPRESENTATIVE of their ethnicity is 100% idiotic.
But many arabs are far lighter skinned than Indians. As a matter of fact, some arabs can easily pass for white. That is part and parcel of the racism in the US and Canada. South asians are conflated with arabs because anything threatening must be darker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
so are many persians. The point is that there is a huge range of skin tones in the world and they don’t map 100% onto an ethnicity. That is why this entire purity and skin tone and face test for characters to play in a show is really really silly.
Mena is HOT! I’m excited for will smith as genie too.
If anyone bothers to read A Thousand and One Nights, they will be informed that Aladdin is taking place in China. That’s all I have to say about the casting.
Lol is that a joke? I actually read somewhere that Agrabah is actually suppose to be Baghdad but it was too controversial so they changed the name to a fictional one.
Agrabah is a fictional place. There is an Agra in India.
Sadly, some Americans believe it is real and should be bombed.
http://time.com/4155228/amiercans-bomb-aladdin-agrabah/
Nope not a joke. Before the borders were drawn, there was a lot of movement within Asia. India was under Mughal rule, who were Muslim. 1001 Nights contains Arabic, Persian and Indian elements. Aladdin is originally set in Western China. So to be authentic they should’ve cast someone who looks more East Asian. So I am fine with a half Indian actress as Jasmine. The source material is complicated in terms of setting.
I did read a 1001 nights over 20 years ago. It was translation written by some british dude. I don’t remember reading Aladin but you are right , it is set in China. I read somewhere that that story was added later by a french writer who had learned about it from someone in the middle east though some say he may have made it up himself.
People are being so harsh to this girl. She’s not brown enough apparently. She’s half Indian, so she shouldn’t have the role. Yet people were saying why not check Bollywood for actors when it was reported that they were having a hard time. Such a mess. I mean no one asked for this movie, but I doubt it will do as well as the others.
Read HHs post above. It’s not that she is half Indian. It’s that she is half white and is sone fair skinned as to look Caucasian. Don’t play dumb. You must know she was selected on the notion that light skin is more beautiful on a woman than dark skin as well as to endear her to the white girls who the merchandise will target. It’s a cynical and predictable move by Disney.
she could have both parents be Indian and be fair skinned. What’s cynical is subjecting people to racial purity tests for roles in films or plays.
Aladdin itself is widely seen as taking place in the Middle East, regardless of location of the source material on which it is loosely based. A friend of mine is of Palestinian descent, and she was angered by Naomi’s casting. She is upset that her heritage is seen as interchangeable and that she still so rarely sees any representation of her heritage. This should have been one of those few times when she wouldn’t have been disappointed.
I don’t have a problem with her being part indian. I have a problem with her being part white. They ALWAYS cast these half white women instead of people who are of full ethnicity. I know Kaiser is half-white half-Indian too, but colorism ABSOULTELY played a part in this. She is very white-passing.
And that mena dude is fugly.
I agree, there’s an argument about colorism to be had. She’s lighter than me!
But I think the argument that “Indians can’t play a person in a fictional Middle Eastern country” is kind of meh.
I dont mind the casting mainly because I was prepared to screw this up
However, I did stumble upon the actor Raymond Ablack (Raj on Orphan Black) and he has the perfect Aladdin look and can sing although hes Indo-guyansese. I just feel like there were way more options out there than disney let on. Like they announce they are struggling to find actors and then the next day find actors? I feel like they just picked the next brown person who showed up
SAV! I could see him as Aladdin. Purely from the Disney cartoon standpoint.
I feel like Will Smith isn’t ‘blue’ enough to be playing Genie.
I heard he can’t even float so I don’t know WTF Disney is doing casting him.
MEGA LOL !!
Do you remember the outrage that David Oyelowo, a British man, played Martin Luther King Jr in Selma? A lot of people were upset because the felt the role should go to an African American.
This feels the same to me. Although it’s compounded by the fact that she’s half-British.
I just hope that the 1. Don’t darken her completion a la Zoe Saldana as Nina Simone and 2. She can actually sing and act, not just be a pretty passably brown girl…
I think the Middle East part shouldn’t really matter because it isn’t 100% known where Agrabah is. In Aladdin they were all Muslims and there are Muslims in India so I don’t see that as a problem. At least they aren’t white washing it like they normally do. I also am excited to see Will smith as the genie. He couldn’t light a candle to Robin Williams, but I know he will do a good job.
Out of interest (and to see if this really is a case of Hollywood just lumping all ‘brown’ actors into the same category), I looked up where the story of Aladdin was originally set. Apparently in the Book of a Thousand Nights and a Night, Aladdin is from a Chinese/Cathay town, but because the story is mainly about Muslims, Disney avoided any cultural confusion by moving the story to the fictional Middle Eastern city of Agrabah, which may be based on Baghdad. So Aladdin was originally Chinese and Disney misrepresented him?
I’m not really sure what to think about Naomi Scott being cast as Jasmine. She is beautiful, looks like Jasmine and can apparently sing and dance, but if the characters are meant to be Middle Eastern, it’s a shame they couldn’t keep searching until they found an actress that actually is, rather than an approximation. ‘Near enough’ isn’t good enough anymore. As for Aladdin himself, I hope Mena will make a great Aladdin and don’t think he looks ‘rough’, whatever that means.
PS, sorry I wrote this comment when there were only two previously. I was interrupted and pressed post a while later, without realising many people way more well versed on the source material had posted above.
Just as a side-note, Naomi is British, not Indian, in terms of nationality. She is ethnically half-white, half-Indian, but British. That was bugging me.
As a white person, I defer to the POC on this thread sharing their opinions. As far as my own opinions go, I love their choice for Aladdin and meh on Jasmine. I think Mena’s both hot and cute, which works for the part. I saw some criticism of him in that he’s a Coptic Christian, though. Seriously, GTFO with that nonsense. That criticism is so gross and bigoted, I just can’t deal with it.
I get the frustration with Naomi though. She was good in “Power Rangers”, so I see why they wanted her. She also has a Middle Eastern/Persian “look”, as many Middle Easterners are light-skinned. I understand though that a “look” is not enough, especially when it comes to a group so vilified and marginalized in media. I feel bad for her, though. The “not brown enough” talk is understandable, but inelegant and kind of offensive.
I dont really see an issue as she looks like she could be Jasmine easily. He looks….rough….not boyish enough.
Oh, now I understand what the first post meant by ‘rough’. Not boyish enough. Though perhaps with a shave, and movie makeup, I can still see a very young man
None of this casting thrills me. Maybe the spectacle of the movie will make up for the meh casting.
Why are they even doing a live action Aladdin anyway? Tell a NEW story starring brown people. There’s plenty of stories yet to be told by Hollywood.
They really both gorgeous. I’m a fan of the original, used to watch it on video a lot. Neither of them look like the cartoons. This actress reminds me of French singer alizee. Maybe the nose? It almost like they think Indian+white = Arab. I do wonder how many young Arab ladies/girls even in the west and outside of Muslim majority nations are actresses to the point that they’ve gone to acting school /class and have experience. For young people I’d assume parental support would be necessary.
I was so disappointed by Maleficent that I have not seen nor will ever see a Disney Live Action film.
I also don’t expect Smith to fill Robin Williams’ pointy genie shoes.
Why don’t a UAE or Qatari company make this film? Why is it always up to Hollywood?
Why not report when people AREN’T outraged/upset instead?? Wouldn’t that be more unusual??! The only thing I am worried about is Guy Ritchie – why is he the director?? It just seems so wrong!!!
Ah… I had always thought Aladdin was set in India :/
I love the story and I’m really looking forward to the film. The actors are fine I guess… nothing can be worse than that awful French accent Ewan McGregor did in Beauty and the Beast.
