Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger cozy up at Comic-Con

Waking up excited to go to #ComicCon2017 with @balvenieboy 😜🌈💖 A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 21, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

Newly minted Twitter lovebirds, Patton Oswalt and Meredith Selenger, attended Comic Con this weekend. Patton was there on business as he’s been cast as the voice for Happy in Syfy’s adaptation of the graphic novel with the same name. The casting news was announced during their panel at SDCC. He also moderated the Stranger Things panel. However, as you can see from the Instagram above, both were excited to go. When a fan questioned Meredith’s actual enthusiasm, she listed her credentials for being there:

Hmm… I'm part of the

Star Wars family

Robot chicken family

A Disney Darling

A Buffy ghost

A Tales from the crypt demon

YES I'm excited — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 21, 2017

And Patton had her back, of course:

OOF! Don't get snippy with Natty. https://t.co/g5tuvT1DPO — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 21, 2017

You're also the voice of Lashina in the DCverse, who took over the Female Furies after (emits 6 foot streamer of drool, falls asleep) https://t.co/g5tuvT1DPO — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) July 21, 2017

Which begs the question – what happened to not responding to the “bitter grub worms”? Anyhoodle, while there, as I mentioned, they hung with the Stranger Things crew about which they gushed:

Loved watching @FinnSkata banter with @pattonoswalt – you two were charming and hilarious. 💖 pic.twitter.com/GmGAPj6vDO — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 23, 2017

At the #StrangerThings panel at #ComicCon2017 with @shawnlevydirect (who funnily played my boyfriend in a horror film called THE KISS back in 1988) and Patton Oswalt @balvenieboy and the DufferBrothers!!! #netflix #dufferbrothers A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 22, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

"Rags" on him with SO MUCH L💖VE!!!

@DavidKHarbour is the most charismatic, sexy… I mean…

he cool

I'm getting married. 😜@pattonoswalt https://t.co/OGz9umKTS7 — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 22, 2017

They walked the floor, and somehow found a way to find romance amongst zombies:

They made time for some fans, and turned things super-cute, per usual:

Bring a nerd to comic con, what should I expect? I knew he was a rat when we met! #ratatouille pic.twitter.com/KcpLx32MVo — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) July 23, 2017

And, of course, took the opportunity to cuddle for the cameras because what else do you do in front of a giant promo wall?

Oh you kids! Get👏🏻a👏🏻room👏🏻#ComicCon2017 #sdcc2017 #EWparty2017 A post shared by Meredith Salenger (@meredithsalenger) on Jul 23, 2017 at 12:16am PDT



Hahaha – no seriously, please get a room.

I get it, they’re still in their honeymoon phase. CB likened them to “that couple” on Facebook who can’t stop posting about how amazing the other person is and I agree. When I see their tweets and notice they’ve either tagged or retweeted the other, I skip over it. Some are starting to wonder if this over-the-top affection is genuine. I don’t, I believe they are this giddy. I do worry a little that they might get so caught up in presenting an image as a happy couple that they’ll forget to look at it realistically when the cameras are off. The rush of new love can sometimes act as blinders. I am glad they’re still going strong. I hope that feeling keeps up because usually, when a candle burns this bright, it can flame out.

Patton, however, still has his moments on Twitter so I’m not quite ready to unfollow him yet:

Plus, we got this from the Con, which is oddly very satisfying: