Jennifer Lopez & A-Rod had a joint birthday bash, ‘are really into each other’

Hot couple of the moment, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, celebrated their birthdays over the weekend in Miami with a celebrity-worthy party and a romantic dinner. Jennifer, who turned 48 on Monday, and Alex, who will celebrate birthday #42 on Thursday, partied the night away on Saturday. Jennifer was decked out in a barely-there, see-through black dress from designer Bao Tranchi paired with Jimmy Choo platform heels. Alex wore a fitted blue suit, but he could have worn a garbage bag, as you can bet all eyes were on his date. Say what you want about Jennifer, she looks amazing. And, now, if you’ll excuse me, I need to go to the gym. Alex posted a picture with Jennifer to Instagram with the caption, “Happy birthday to Us!!! #leos #305.”

And if you don’t post party pictures on social media, did the party really happen? Alex and Jennifer shared some of the fun with their Instagram followers. Jennifer looked a bit overwhelmed when standing next to her enormous, silver and gold bedazzled birthday cake.

Jennifer also shared a cute picture of her whispering what was presumably a hilarious joke in Alex’s ear, captioning the shot, “In a crowded room but it’s just the two of you… #birthdaylaughs #insidejokesallday.” As someone whose relationship is fueled on inside jokes and laughter, I can really identify with this.

Oh, and there was dancing. First, a little booty magic from Jennifer, showcasing the open back of that dress. Still jealous over here.

And then the couple danced (?) to Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” Alex is definitely displaying the moves I’m very accustomed to seeing on the dance floor with many a date/male friend.

The festivities continued on Sunday night, but on a much smaller scale, as they enjoyed a romantic dinner at Miami eatery Prime 112. It seems like things are going quite well for J-Lo and A-Rod. A source tells PEOPLE “They have almost been together for six months now, but Jen says it feels like longer. She is very happy — Alex takes great care of her. She loves dating him. Their families still get along. Things are easy and fun.” A friend of Jennifer’s added:

They are really into each other and A-Rod constantly tells her how amazing she looks and is. She is super happy being with him and the kids really love him. We’re all so pleased she’s with someone who finally has their own s— going on. So there’s no competition between them. A-Rod is so smart with business. He’s a huge investor, so she respects him and asks him for advice all the time. With Casper, she could not do that, so this is great.

Jennifer’s picker hasn’t been on-point most of the time, but I think she and Alex make a good couple. They both seem to have good heads on their shoulders and look like they’re having fun. It’s still too early to tell if this is going to be a love story for the ages, it’s not like she fully trusts him and for good reason, but enjoy, you two and happy birthday.

