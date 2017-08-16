David Mueller claims he can pass a polygraph & denies groping Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift wins her court battle against groper David Mueller

Taylor Swift was victorious in her countersuit against Denver DJ David Mueller. The jury found that Mueller did sexually assault her, and they awarded her the symbolic $1 she sought from her countersuit. Mueller did not make any money off of his lawsuit, which makes me happy – Taylor won’t have to pay him a dime, and neither will Taylor’s mom Andrea. In the wake of the verdict, Taylor is still keeping a pretty low profile – she briefly returned to Tumblr to like/repost a quote from the NY Times about how a man brought his 10-year-old daughter to the trial to show his daughter how she is always capable of standing up for herself. Meanwhile, David Mueller has spoken out following the verdict in Taylor’s favor. He sounds like a gigantic tool. A pervert, a sexual assailant and a tool.

Mueller denies ever grabbing Swift’s ass: “What I’m saying is that I didn’t do what they say I did. I didn’t do it. I never grabbed her. I never had my hand under her skirt and I can pass a polygraph,” he said. As for the photo in question, the radio DJ alleged that it was a rushed snap. “That wasn’t ready. I wasn’t invited to be in the photo. So it was–I just moved into the shot the best I could.”

He didn’t really want the $3 million he was asking for: “I asked for something in writing which stated that there was a misunderstanding and I can take that and possibly convince someone at a radio station to hire me,” he explained. “You didn’t want money? You just wanted this note?” Sandell asked. Mueller replied, “Absolutely.”

[From E! News]

I can pass a polygraph and say that I saw the photo of Mueller with his hand on Taylor’s ass and that he should actually have to face criminal charges rather than this civil case. This is ridiculous. This man is a liar.

What else? Denver sketch artist Jeff Kandyba is defending his terrible courtroom sketches of Taylor, claiming that it’s actually more difficult to sketch someone so perfectly proportioned and pretty. Sure. And please read this brilliant Daily Beast piece about how Taylor – who has successfully rebranded herself with this case – now needs to specifically slap down her white supremacist fanbase. We already heard that Taylor is the “Aryan princess” poster girl of white nationalists’ dreams, and she’s played into that image by consistently casting herself as a dog-whistling Darth Becky. It IS time for Taylor to say, in no uncertain terms, that white supremacists need to move along and that she doesn’t need their support or money.

  1. Loopy says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Oh give it up already DJ. Anyways this $1..she wont really receive it will she? lol i dont know how it works with such a low settlement..and does anyone know why she asked for so low,i thought she wanted to donate her winnings to shelters and foundations?

    Reply
  2. OhDear says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Homie needs to take the L and let it go.

    Reply
  3. milla says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Oh well… i do believe that he believes he was absolute angel.. but that is his delusion.

    Reply
  4. M. says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Polygraphs aren’t admissible in court because people can lie and pass them asshole…just go away. We’ve all seen the picture of your hand on her “rib”

    Reply
  5. Goats on the Roof says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:11 am

    He grabbed her ass and the picture proves it! His hand was nowhere near her ribs (as he tried to claim in one of his versions of events) and her skirt is bunched up. I’m gonna believe Taylor and my eyes on this one.

    Reply
  6. Sam the pink says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:13 am

    The problem is that he can’t answer “why” as to Taylor’s motive. If he is truly innocent, why is she accusing him and why is she so insistent on what happened? It’s not money, because she got none from him. Is she delusional? Obsessed? He has no defense for any of this.

    Reply
  7. QueenB says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:14 am

    THat article is not wrong but I mean its sick that a sexual assault case is a rebranding…seriously.

    Reply
  8. Nicole says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:15 am

    He’s full of it. Anyone can figure out how to pass a polygraph which is why they aren’t used. Also if you didn’t want the 3 mil you don’t ask for the 3 mil. Taylor actually didn’t want money which is why she asked for the symbolic $1.

    Reply
  9. Aimee says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:15 am

    She won’t.

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Oh, just go away!

    Reply
  11. Mumbles says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:17 am

    He *might* be able to pass a polygraph, but only because he doesn’t consider what he did “groping.” A lot of these pigs think that their unwelcome touching/kissing/hugging is just them being “friendly.”

    Reply
  12. Lyla says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:17 am

    Maybe he’s so dumb that he confused ribs and ass. So that in this mind he was grabbing her ribs. But yeah, it’s clear to everyone else he was grabbing her ass.

    Reply
  13. SandraDee says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Too bad polygraphs aren’t always admissable in court. This is just a ploy to make himself look innocent because I doubt a court would enter it into testimony. My friend is a criminal defense attorney and refers to it as a Oujia board because depending on the tester and the tester, it can be manipulated or even give a false positive. In Ohio, it has to be stipulated on all sides to enter it into court proceedings. He has clients secretly take it. If they pass, he offers it, if they fail, he refuses to stipulate to it if requested. I would imagine a sociopath would be able to easily pass one, and I’d be so anxious I’d fail if they asked me to confirm my name.

    Reply
  14. nono says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:27 am

    oh please. Tay Tay will never say bad thing about white supremacy. This is a big part of her fans. Plus her Daddy and Mommy are big Trump supporters. Just read some Mr Swift awful comments to anti-Trump people on his FB. I won’t be suprise if TS wote for him too. And she is rebranding – no more paps stroll, sqeud and she will milking this DJ case forever. How person can rebranding herself every few yers. She is just a brand people.

    Reply
  15. Llamas says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Polygraph aren’t even that accurate though…. there are just too many confounding variables. I know that my blood pressure would spike if I had to do one, even if I was completely innocent, simply because I have anxiety.

    Reply
  16. Merritt says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Mueller needs to just go away. Taylor did not ruin his career, he ruined his career.

    Reply
  17. lightpurple says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Uhm, most courts don’t accept polygraphs, dear, but if you were going to try to get that in, the actual trial in lower court would have been the time. Nobody testifies at an appeal, dear. Lawyers write briefs and either rest on those briefs or do an oral argument but no witnesses testify and the issue is whether the judge or jury were right.

    Reply
  18. BobaFelty says:
    August 16, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Other people saw him move his body towards hers, and then her yelling. And there are pictures. This guy has a screw loose.

    Reply

