Shailene Woodley, newly feminist, thinks ‘females’ can do more to fight patriarchy

For a few years, Shailene Woodley said a lot of dumb sh-t about feminism. In 2014-15, there was a treasury of stupid quotes from Woodley about how feminism “discriminates” against men, and how feminism is a label that divides us, and she didn’t identify as a feminist because she’s “very in touch with my masculine side.” As I said, she has said a lot of dumb sh-t. Shailene has a new interview with the New York Times, and as it turns out, the little granola-cruncher has some new-fangled ideas about feminism and the need for a matriarchal society. Sure thing. Some highlights from the NYT:

She might run for public office: “There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, ‘Huh, maybe I’ll run for Congress in a couple years.’ And you know what? I’m not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I’m young.”

On the need for empathy towards abusers & bullies: “A bully generally is not bullying just to bully. They’re bullying out of pain and internal conflict and brokenness. Obviously there is no complacency on my end for any act of violence. But it’s worth looking at why we have so many rapes and acts of sexual violence. Many young men and women feel out of control or that they don’t have support for the traumas they’re experiencing, and I think paying attention to that and providing support would create a world where we have less acts of violence.”

On her newfound feminism: “I would today consider myself a feminist. If females start working through the false narrative of jealousy and insecurity fed through a patriarchal society, then not only will we have more women feeling confident in themselves and supportive of one another, but we will start introducing a type of matriarchy, which is what this world needs. We need more softness and more silence and more pause through the chaos.”