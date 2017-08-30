Nev Schulman & Laura Perlongo, that annoying couple, get relationship advice show

Catfish creator Nev Schulman and his wife, Laura Perlongo, are one of those couples whose social media posts alternately make you envious and annoyed. One day you think “How fake are they? No way are they this happy.” Then you go “aww” when they comment on each other posts and publicly gush about each other. “What if I could meet someone like that? What if I could be blissfully in love for a few months or years until the person inevitably bugs the shit out of me?”

You may remember Nev and Laura from the ridiculous open jacket Laura wore to the VMAs last year when she was very pregnant. Once their first baby, a daughter, arrived in October, Laura was open and honest about how hard it was to breastfeed. (Of course they’ve done and said a lot of other sh-t since then, but we haven’t paid much attention to them.) Nev recently announced that he’s going to have a relationship show with Laura, focusing on addressing couples’ problems. As I mentioned in the intro, I would either side eye or nod at them, depending on how believable I find them on any given day. US Magazine caught up with Nev and Laura at the VMAs, where they wore matching heart patches (sweet/eyeroll) and Nev wore a yellow Star of David in protest of the neo-Nazi movement. These two just got married a month ago and they have that “in love” look still. Nev told US about their upcoming show.

[Nev Schulman] told Us exclusively about what keeps their new union healthy, saying: “Always try to laugh as much as possible. Giggling and snuggling are the two sort of staples of our relationship.”

And since getting married, the pair have dedicated their efforts to creating a new relationship advice show for Facebook Watch called We Need to Talk done in partnership with ATTN:.

Of the show, Schulman explains: “It’s basically a show about relationships. After the last five years, obviously helping people try to find love … what do you do when you do find it and you want to keep it? You gotta work through some s–t. This is a show that’s honest and sometimes a little embarrassing, but it’s real and it’s about the things that come up when you’re a couple.”

While speaking to Us, the proud parents couldn’t help but gush over their little one.

“Oh my gosh. She’s perfect!” the new mom exclaimed. “ I love her so much. It’s crazy. I love her more every day. Every day we wake up she’s looking over her crib and smiling and it kills me.”

The TV personality echoed his wife’s sentiments, saying: “My face actually hurts from smiling so much. I’m like sore from all the funny faces and smiling!”

The name of this show is so generic “We Need To Talk” that I couldn’t find any information about it in the 30 seconds I tried. What do these two know about working out relationship problems? They’ve been together for two years, they have only just had a baby and they got married last month. They’re still in the infatuation stage, but look at their wedding photos and video! They’re adorable and I want that. I mean if that’s even real. “Giggling” and “snuggling” as the staples to a relationship give me a break.

couples that drive together, thrive together.

mom and dad at breakfast tho

Look at how they act for the paparazzi.
Photos credit: WENN, Backgrid and Instagram/Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo

 

36 Responses to “Nev Schulman & Laura Perlongo, that annoying couple, get relationship advice show”

  1. Mindy_dopple says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:04 am

    They’re over the top, but I really liked all the little videos highlighting and normalizing Dad duties. It’s sad it’s still needed but be a dad equal partner guys, throw away all stigmas because your fam needs you!

    • M. says:
      August 30, 2017 at 9:13 am

      My brother in law is like that…every little thing he does with the kids is documented on Facebook and he praises himself for it. Meanwhile, my sister does everything for her kids and husband, all the cooking and cleaning, up half the night with the younger kid, and she’s the main breadwinner. He drives me nuts

      • INeedANap says:
        August 30, 2017 at 9:36 am

        I have read several studies where men overestimate the amount of time and effort they spend on childcare, whereas women correctly estimate the amount of time each spend. The standards are so damn low.

      • MC2 says:
        August 30, 2017 at 11:05 am

        I am in the thick of being a mom & a bread winner and the dads in my group love to “help us” with the childcare & housework then brag about how great they are. My husband gets asked if I am around or if he is “babysitting”. The moms all text & call me for playdates when I am working (they know this) & it’s my husband’s day off. I text the moms even when they are working out of town to coordinate a playdate with the dad that is in town & off work cuz that is the way to get stuff done. It’s maddening.
        I look at my friends & myself- women who have as much or more education & making as much or more money then their husbands & the household/child duties are nowhere near a 50/50 split. It’s more like 75/25 & then the dads love to talk about how lucky we are to get 25% (which they see as 50% or more) since their fathers did 5%. It’s f-ing maddening.

  2. Christin says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Where does poor Max fit into this? He’s my favorite part of Catfish.

  3. M. says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:06 am

    They’ll be divorced in two years

  4. Margo S. says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:09 am

    They look like siblings…

    Reply
  5. QueenElisabeth says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I’d rather take advice from a couple like my grandparents…married 60 years, still making eyes at each other. But they aren’t ‘pretty’ enough to be on TV

  6. minx says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:20 am

    They’ve been together two years and married last month? Please! I’ve been married 39 years and I wouldn’t give relationship advice.

  7. mia girl says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I have it on good word that this guy is an epic dick.

    Last person anyone should take advice from.

  8. Megan says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Didn’t anyone tell her she forgot to put on her dress for the VMAs?

  9. JA says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Ummm I make it point to never take advice from a dude who punched a chick in the face in college because she didn’t agree with him. Please, look him up! He’s a horrid person and this couple does what it can to gain attention. I’d rather take advice from Mel B.

  10. Squiggisbig says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:33 am

    People must be really desperate for advice if they are looking to a couple with no professional counseling training who have been married a month.

  11. Harryg says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Hearing “we need to talk” makes me want to run and never come back.

  12. KBeth says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Who?

  13. Chicken N pastry says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Just another show I won’t be watching. I can’t even take million dollar matchmaker seriously. Oh I can hook up people and give them advice, but I’ve never been married, can’t keep a man, but I know everything. Ugh

  14. radio active says:
    August 30, 2017 at 9:52 am

    Am I really supposed to take advice from a man who was catfished his damn self? NOPE.

    Also: society has really lowered its standards on everything.

  15. Jo says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:04 am

    I read her article about how her pregnancy was an accident and all her friends thought it was a mistake and her attitude seemed to be ‘ah well, I’ll just have a bash at it.’ I know that people accidentally get pregnant and it can work out really well, but she sounded so naive and immature about bringing a life into the world.

  16. Cupcake says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:32 am

    No interest in a relationship show from a couple that’s been together for two years. Does either of them have any education in counseling, psychology, etc.?

  17. Tiffany says:
    August 30, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Am I old in saying that I do not get her VMA outfit. I mean, what was she going for……

  18. Gene123 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    Remember when he was got expelled from college for hitting a woman? After i heard that story, my feelings for him significantly dropped and now im disgusted by him

  19. Wow says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Their divorce will be EPIC!

    …I kid. Sorta.

