Nev Schulman & Laura Perlongo, that annoying couple, get relationship advice show



Catfish creator Nev Schulman and his wife, Laura Perlongo, are one of those couples whose social media posts alternately make you envious and annoyed. One day you think “How fake are they? No way are they this happy.” Then you go “aww” when they comment on each other posts and publicly gush about each other. “What if I could meet someone like that? What if I could be blissfully in love for a few months or years until the person inevitably bugs the shit out of me?”

You may remember Nev and Laura from the ridiculous open jacket Laura wore to the VMAs last year when she was very pregnant. Once their first baby, a daughter, arrived in October, Laura was open and honest about how hard it was to breastfeed. (Of course they’ve done and said a lot of other sh-t since then, but we haven’t paid much attention to them.) Nev recently announced that he’s going to have a relationship show with Laura, focusing on addressing couples’ problems. As I mentioned in the intro, I would either side eye or nod at them, depending on how believable I find them on any given day. US Magazine caught up with Nev and Laura at the VMAs, where they wore matching heart patches (sweet/eyeroll) and Nev wore a yellow Star of David in protest of the neo-Nazi movement. These two just got married a month ago and they have that “in love” look still. Nev told US about their upcoming show.

[Nev Schulman] told Us exclusively about what keeps their new union healthy, saying: “Always try to laugh as much as possible. Giggling and snuggling are the two sort of staples of our relationship.” And since getting married, the pair have dedicated their efforts to creating a new relationship advice show for Facebook Watch called We Need to Talk done in partnership with ATTN:. Of the show, Schulman explains: “It’s basically a show about relationships. After the last five years, obviously helping people try to find love … what do you do when you do find it and you want to keep it? You gotta work through some s–t. This is a show that’s honest and sometimes a little embarrassing, but it’s real and it’s about the things that come up when you’re a couple.” While speaking to Us, the proud parents couldn’t help but gush over their little one. “Oh my gosh. She’s perfect!” the new mom exclaimed. “ I love her so much. It’s crazy. I love her more every day. Every day we wake up she’s looking over her crib and smiling and it kills me.” The TV personality echoed his wife’s sentiments, saying: “My face actually hurts from smiling so much. I’m like sore from all the funny faces and smiling!”

[From US Magazine]

The name of this show is so generic “We Need To Talk” that I couldn’t find any information about it in the 30 seconds I tried. What do these two know about working out relationship problems? They’ve been together for two years, they have only just had a baby and they got married last month. They’re still in the infatuation stage, but look at their wedding photos and video! They’re adorable and I want that. I mean if that’s even real. “Giggling” and “snuggling” as the staples to a relationship give me a break.

couples that drive together, thrive together. A post shared by Nev Schulman (@nevschulman) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

mom and dad at breakfast tho A post shared by Laura Perlongo Schulman (@el_peego) on Aug 19, 2017 at 9:11am PDT

Look at how they act for the paparazzi.

