The White House is still demanding that ESPN fire Jemele Hill for telling the truth

What could have been a simple insider-y media story has become a national conversation about journalism, free speech, corporate responsibility, white supremacy, truth, and racism. On the evening of September 11th, ESPN journalist Jemele Hill laid out a series of truths on her Twitter feed. She tweeted about Donald Trump and his racism and white supremacy. She called him a white supremacist and she described her reasons for saying that. Her statements were not controversial in the least, especially given the fact that Trump is still equating anti-Nazi protesters to actual g–damn Nazis just this week.
In the wake of Jemele Hill’s tweets, all hell broke loose. ESPN offered a f–ked up apology on her behalf, which was basically a statement of intent: ESPN hopes that their white supremacist audience isn’t too offended! ESPN also tried to take Jemele off the air, and her male coworkers refused to replace her. The White House responded – through Sarah Huckabee Sanders – by literally saying that Jemele should be fired for calling the president a white supremacist. Donald Trump chimed in like the thin-skinned and triggered snowflake he is, tweeting this:
ESPN is paying a really big price for its politics (and bad programming). People are dumping it in RECORD numbers. Apologize for untruth!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017
Not only is it the official position of the government of the United States of America that a journalist should be fired for tweeting out factual statements interspersed with her opinions on those facts, but the president of the United States is also demanding a g–damn apology for literally telling the truth about his white supremacy. And that’s not all – Sarah Sanders also stood up in the briefing room again on Friday and said this:
Sarah Sanders defends her claim yesterday that Jemele Hill should be fired from ESPN, calling for a 'fair and consistent standard' pic.twitter.com/pLBJR5ccEl
— Axios (@axios) September 15, 2017
So NBC can keep Donald Trump on their lineup for years while he trashed President Obama in a million different ways, but one black journalist can’t tweet – on her downtime, mind you – some factual statements about Donald Trump’s history of white supremacy.
As for Sanders’ reference to the ESPN Public Editor – you can read the entire thread on Twitter here. The Public Editor is trash, honestly. His takeaway was that Jemele Hill shouldn’t get on Twitter and properly identify white supremacy. When the editor was called out BIGLY, he got into this really ridiculous Twitter spat with various people who were calling him out for being an idiot. It’s a good/fascinating/aggravating thread.
Deadspin also got their hands on ESPN’s internal message board, where the Jemele situation is being discussed and litigated widely amongst ESPN employees. The most confounding thing is that there are people who work for ESPN who believe that Jemele is “attacking” Trump in a “racist” manner because she called him a white supremacist. We’re through the looking glass on this one, people.
it’s called Freedom of Speech, Mr president.
He is unaware of the Constitution or basic civil liberties.
She tweeted her OPINION! Not fact.
Opinion is covered under the First Amendment. You and Trump need to read the Constitution.
CynicalAnn, she’s referring to the title of the article, I think. Opinion vs fact. Not the constitution. Be nice to each other.
She tweeted both opinion and fact. Sorry Shauna, but the role Trump plays in White Supremacy isn’t ‘fake news’ just because some of the people who voted for him are allergic to accountability.
Right? Lots of negative comments were hurled at Bush W and even Obama, and neither one of these Prez asked for someone to be fired. Because both these Prez weren’t dictators
@QueenElizabeth:
This woman has to be FIRED, you cannot write such wild and frankly crazy accusations with absolutely not a shred of evidence to back up your OWN opinion about the President of the United States and not expect retribution.
@CARA: You are joking, right?
If you are not, I am at a loss for words. How a woman can actually defend Donald Trump, is beyond me.
How old are you, Cara? And why do you buzz about, leaving comments on a website clearly read mainly by by liberal feminists who are interested in gossip?
I have never once in my life watched anything on ESPN. But we do watch a lot of Disney. If she gets fired contact Disney if ESPN isn’t your thing.
Is there no one at ESPN who has an ounce of PR sense? Grab this bull by the horns and book your most right wing commentator on Jemele’s show. Bill it as:
Battle of the Sexes
Left vs. Right
Who will deliver the knock out punch?
What’s the point of cultivating all that toxic masculinity if they aren’t going to turn it into ratings gold. And they wonder why their subscriptions are dropping. Sheesh.
Makes sense. Trump expects to be lauded and revered for entertaining the country with lies, so it follows logically that Hill should be fired for educating with uncomfortable and unpleasant truths.
Not.my.president.
This is why it never means anything when Trump is asked to denounce things such as white supremacy or David Duke or election interference by Russia. In these instances Trump is slow to the draw and the public pressure has to be deafening. However, if anyone says anything about him that he truly disagrees with (or tries to host The Apprentice lol), he’s typing a tweet in a millisecond. It’s appalling.
So true. It is appalling. It kills me what Hill and other journalists are being subjected to in this Trump New World. It’s heartbreaking and terrifying.
Yes, his cut and paste outrage, call for collective denunciation of Jemel’s statement, and the stupid remark that ESPN just has to be failing because her coworkers stood up for her are positively apocalyptic compared to his response to Charlottesville.
But then he thinks the most important thing the world must understand is that his sad little tiny fisted feelings are so easily hurt when a woman doesn’t like him.
Trump retweeted a video if him hitting Hillary Clinton with a golf ball. I think celebrating violence against women should get him fired.
drump is one angry little man. I didn’t watch the video but this is his response to having his feelings hurt. Since the media aren’t criticizing Jemele, he knows his base thrives on violence towards women and Hillary just happens to be a handy target. Did Hope Hicks and Sarah Sanders help him load the video to Twitter?
She must be a genius, considering the confederacy of dunces arrayed against her.
This @OuterBoroRoyal woman challenging the Public Editor is my hero. She’s decimating him. 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽
She was magnificent!! And that Editor is an idiot
I loved her!!! She totally owned him. How can anyone support him at this point? Every day he makes the bar go lower.
Thank you for bringing her to my attention. She just destroyed him. If I ever need a lawyer, I’m absolutely finding her. My goodness.
I know and I love it. She is everything.
These blow ups reveal how we got this idiot as POTUS. So many closet racists letting yheir flag fly.
Also its always the black women getting these hits. Which we know why but it’s always interesting to point out
Yeah, let the unmasking and revealing continue. Let them all expose themselves.
ITA. It’s all so bitter sweet. It’s somewhat gratifying and comical to watch the outcry and tantrums from these ass hats, but it’s also sad and disappointing to see the mask come off the closeted racists out there. As a woman of color, it makes me feel like I’m not safe anywhere.
My family got stranded for a couple of hours at a gas station in Northern Florida on our way back from Atlanta ( escaping Irma), and some middle aged white guy was just ranting about being a “proud deplorable”..we’re all out that hungry, frustrated, with full bladders and he somehow thought his political views was somehow supposed to act as some type of comedy relief.
Do you mind if I ask where in Northern FL you were? I live in Jacksonville, my mom lives in the Panhandle. Just curious.
I’m worried that ESPN might cave and fire her in order to appease our fascist toddler in chief and his rabid neo-Nazi supporters who are insisting that it’s ‘racist’ to point out white supremacy. Even before Trump’s tweets they were already quick to throw her under the bus to look good to a certain crowd.
What they mean when they say “white liberalism.” Claiming not to be racist while refusing to acknowledge the reality of racism at all.
Veronica you nailed it. It’s a huge problem I have with Bernie bros. their views on race is we shouldn’t play “identity politics” which is all fine when your race isn’t the first thing people see
@Nicole A bit of good news, yesterday’s white supremacist Mother of all Rallies in DC was a joke. The news reported “dozens” of protestors turned up. We tried to counter protest, but the cops told us to move along to the official counter protest site a few blocks away. We stopped at the Juggalo rally on our way and the crowd there was considerably bigger.
I saw that on Twitter and laughed
@Nicole and other WOC
The Jamele Hill situation made me stop and think carefully about what you and others here have been trying to say. I figured I understood white privilege and what it means more than I actually did and couldn’t see the huge blind spots in my lack of knowledge.
My whole life I had a view of myself as one of the good white people, and because I did some things right, I didn’t understand that it wasn’t about that or me. Not being a racist doesn’t earn you a gold star since no one should be a racist in the first place. Sometimes my feathers would get ruffled by tone, but I see that for what it is now too, and I should have known better, but I didn’t.
The combination of listening to responses to Jamele Hill and taking some time to read Ta-Nehisi Coates, not just being a Twitter follower, while fighting my knee-jerk reactions brought it home how much I don’t understand and how much I work I still have to do.
I apologize if I have ever offended you and other women of color. It isn’t my heart’s intention, but the road to hell is paved with them as they say. I am truly sorry. When you call me out I vow to shut up and listen in the future. It may take time for it to marinate before it sinks in but eventually, it does.
I couldn’t make sense of being Jewish and not getting all the WASP privilege and being white and seeing that privilege as a separate issue. This onslaught of antisemitism has been confusing and incredibly painful, but it doesn’t mean I shouldn’t be able to discuss racism and put that aside for that discussion unless it is part of the conversation or isn’t used as a shield from your truths and to side step the narrative.
All the hugs…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you.
Well someone has to call a spade a spade. I hope people continue to put their foot on the neck of this buffoon that we have in office and his whole administration!
You are a racist who defends double standards.
I don’t think you understood her post.
Shouldn’t a real Presidnt have thick skin and ignore the things said about him. Doesn’t a real President have more important things to focus on rather than what someone tweeted about him. If Barack Hussein Obama had used the office of the Presidency to attack and advocate the firing of people who said all the racist, hateful crap about him, the crazies would have accused him of being a dictator, yada yada. The hypocrisy is astounding.
Spot on, Ilsa.
And shouldn’t the president be an example to all. I, on a daily basis, tell my grandchildren to ignore if someone is calling them names or trying to get to them. It’s one thing if they are being threatened and then they are told to tell someone in authority. He’s worse than my 5 year old granddaughter.
Yes-it’s nauseating.
It’s not even about having a thick skin, it’s just a straight up violation of government standards to use political power to attack or intimidate citizens for their views.
Another important story is that her male coworkers have been refusing to take her place, making it more difficult for ESPN to get her off the air. They may find someone weak enough yet, of course.
I’d also like Anderson Cooper’s thoughts on this. He’s been increasingly forthright about Trump and seems to still be employed.
We need to keep repeating that Trump stayed on the air for years even though he was persistently trashing President Obama. This woman kept to the facts and was calm. Has anybody pointed that out directly to Donald on Twitter?
Anderson’s a white male. Makes all the difference in the world.
He’s also on a channel that is outwardly political, whereas Jemele is part of an network that delivers fantasy that is supposedly “removed” from political stances. Which goes back to the problem of wealthy white men being in power when they’re the only group that can afford politics not being part of their life.
It does, and I think even if he were on ESPN he would get a pass.
@ Jwoolman:
Forget Twitter, he can block or ignore the tweet. JOURNALISTS need to ask him to his face or at least ask his press secretary to her face, so we can see how they can rationalize their way out of it in real time.
And he has blocked people from his Twitter (he truly cannot ignore a tweet).
I thought a few major natural disasters and a terrorist event would be enough to keep him focused, but I guess his hurt feelings are more important to deal with than those things.
Yep, his tiny little fist shaking because of hurt feelings will always be classified a Category 5 by drump and SHS.
Who knew there were Category 5 hurricanes? I have no words for this…🙄🙄🙄
IMO she’s telling the truth. She should tell him and his people she will apologized when he apologize to BO, Hillary, john McCain, and all the people he ran against in the primaries. He’s loosing his damn mind. On Friday after his wife introduced him at a big group of service people he walked up to her and shook her hand, then he told her to go take a seat 💺 while giving her a nudge to the back. To me it appears he forget she was his wife.
I heard that he’s on a twitter storm this morning, about 12 tweets in succession. He even called the NK pres. “rocket Man” and put out a tweet with him swinging a golf club, with one of the ball hitting Hillary in the back causing her to trip and fall while entering a ✈️.
Btw, I love that some of his voters are burning his MAGA hats and clothes. How much longer is this crazy 😜 man going to embarrass us around the world.
I wonder if Melania said she would introduce him only if he wouldn’t hug her in public (they don’t seem to have a loving relationship) and so the handshake. Think he would have told her to take a seat no matter what – after all it’s all about him.
The meme with him attacking Hillary is vile. And exactly why I will not stand for any this “Hillary was an unlikable candidate who ran a bad campaign” nonsense. DT would not do this to a man. Nobody would laugh if this was a man, but because it’s Hillary, some people are saying it’s a joke and snickering. The misogyny must stop! You’re mad Hillary didn’t go to WI? No, you’re really just mad she’s a woman who dared compete and want to tear her down as a result. You think she’s unlikable? You’re just pissed a woman challenged a man and won (She did win– she got more votes and only lost due to an antiquated technicality), and want to diminish her.
DT is vile. DT ran the losing campaign and only sits in the WH due to a numbers spread. He makes jokes like this about Hillary cause he’s still violently pissed off that she was better. If you support anti-Hillary rhetoric you have created and enabled this lunatic. And you should be ashamed. History will not be kind and you will not be forgiven.
I’m literally frightened for HRC’s safety right now. The anti-HRC crowd are violent and unhinged and being egged on by Baby Fists.
You’re not the only one who is frightened for HRC safety right now. 45 has threatened her several times. I remember during the primaries he told his followers that the ones with guns can do something if she wins and appoints a Supreme Court jurior. Today with his retweet, showing him hitting her in the back with a golf ball knocking her down as she was entering a ✈️ is a violent act. I see nothing funny about his action. The PARAMA guy, who jacked up the Meds cost just got his bail revoked for tweeting to his fans to grab HRC hair for $5,000. The judge have him sitting in jail right now because he’s deemed a danger to society. Why is this man allowed to get away with threatening this woman.
IMO, he’s trying to riled up some of his followers to hurt her. Why is the FBI not doing something about his behavior. He hates this woman because she received three million votes mor than he did.
I went off on my Facebook the other day because I got fed up the other day with the misogynistic BS. Like, I’m no Hillary stan. To me, she was like any other politician with good and bad points. But f*ck me if I’m going to sit here while people make literal threats of assault toward her and reduce her book to “whining and excuses” (because LOL women are so emotional and petty right?) when she is entirely within her rights as a woman taking part in a landmark event to tell her part of the story. Bernie Sanders literally showed up at the DNC to sulk, and I have to hear about how irresponsible SHE is? Like, gtfo of here with that nonsense. Like this oppressive narrative of Hillary needing to STFU won’t impact women all the way down the spectrum in the long term.
Q: Who should be held at a fair and consistent standard?
A: POTUS.
Q: Who should be fired?
A: Current POTUS.
ESPN better NOT fire her for telling the truth. Trump on the other hand doesn’t know how to tell the truth. That piece of crap lies about everything. DON’T BACK DOWN ESPN.
I don’t know anything about Ms Hill, but I know a LOT about tRumpo. A white supremacist by any other name would…
Why is that wanker in the White House even involving himself with the running and employment practices of a company just because an employee, on her downtime, tweeted an educated observation and opinion? It’s not as if no one else has seen what she has. Many people wouldn’t have even known anything about this, so apart from the sensitive little petal making it a huge deal (which, by rights it should be), shouldn’t he and his cohorts be going about the business of oh, I don’t know, maybe running a country, instead of pissing about cwying and calling for this lady to be fired? Three words, Frump: FREEDOM. OF. SPEECH.
I’m yet to meet or even hear about a child molester or sexual abuser who admits to his his or her crimes. They do exactly as tRumpo does: blame the victim, make excuses, deny, take umbrage that they could be accused of such things and just plain lie. tRumpo’s new slogan: “Deny ‘n’ Lie”.
Brits have so many fantastic names for creepy jerks like drump. Wanker is one of my favorites.
So true, if wanker-in-chief had ignored Jemele’s statement it would be old news buried under his most recent idiotic tweet. Now, however, the world knows that she called him a disgusting racist monster. He just can’t help himself.
Wanker-in-chief made this a bigger issue than it was. The fool escalated this all out of proportion; making this far bigger than it was. And Jemele just stated her opinion which happened to be on point.
This is why it’s very important that the press stop lowering the bar and calling The King of Lies and Fake News presidential when he reads from the teleprompter the passive aggressive speech that Stephen Miller writes for him, drops bombs on countries, “makes” deals with the Democrats, and sets up photo-ops with the victims of the hurricane while wearing USA 45 and Flotus hats.
Sarah is such a disgusting person, every time she opens her mouth, she lies or attacks them. What is most disgusting is how the press continue to show up to her press briefings when she continues to attack their peers? Where is the accountability for her words and actions? When will enough be enough for these WH press reporters? What is going through their heads as they listen to Sarah lies and attacks on them?
The King of Lies and Fake News retweeted a video of him using a golf ball to knock Hillary down as she was getting on a plane. Where is Sarah Huckabee’s disgust for this?
Sarah HS has no disgust for Bigly’s tweets because in her mind he is right up next to the almighty. I agree that I would love to see the press corps boycott her briefings that are used to attack whoever is this week’s enemy. I see no problem with that because it’s not as if she answers many questions anyway, and the few she does answer she either twists the truth or outright lies. My dislike of SHS is surpassed only by Princess Barbie and Bigly. Ugh!
Trump is thrilled to have this blowing up. He wants journalists silenced, and he will signal boost any controversy he can to make this happen, especially if it involves people of color standing up for themselves and/or a perception of him being attacked. His actions are designed to inspire hIs crazy followers to action. If ESPN fires Jemele, I hope they reap the whirlwind. And I hope Mueller’s teams are not taking any days off right now!!
White House and trump need to STFU on this. He can’t go after every public critic, and certainly can’t pick and choose. But if ESPN fires or disciplines her, I can support that too. The reality is that is a twitter account tightly linked to ESPN. Her profile promotes her network, her job and her show…..and her tweets have done that too. You can’t have such a tight correlation to your employer in social media and then declare your tweets to be private citizen protected as if they have no impact, You impacted your employer negatively.
If she had a twitter account that DIDNT connect her to ESPN — no promotion of her professional ties to them — then I’d be cool with her so called right to free speech. But she brought political heat onto her employer and I don’t blame any displeasure they have.
It’s pathetic that a company feels negatively impacted by the truth though.
Has your employer publically referred to POTUS DT as a white supremist using their name, logo, branding activities, etc ? I bet not. Why not? If it’s pathetic ESPN feels negatively impacted by truth, why do you think it is your employer hasn’t? They don’t want the negative impact of commenting negatively and fractiously on the POTUS.
And that’s what she did. Using a company branded vehicle.
You don’t understand what Free Speech is.
There is nothing “so called” about it.
You don’t have free public speech when you are representing your employer was my point, And she was………she was promoting her ESPN role repeatedly.
Calling a WS, a WS isn’t being political. WS extends beyond politics. A woman died because The King of Lies and Fake News’ supporter(who had attended a WS rally that day that he told his mother was a Trump rally) ran a car into a crowd of counter protesters. In the hours following the attack, the Russian bots and WS sites put out the narrative that a 16 boy who was anti-Trump was responsible for the attack.
They can argue it within their contractual rights to do it, but honestly, it’ll just reveal them for what they are. The fact that racism is even considered a political issue should tell us everything we need to know about our country.
@ WHY and veronica…..
Discussing the elected POTUS is political and there’s no way around that……..
This is interesting. It’s being reported that some supporters of The King of Lies and Fake News have been impersonating Anti-F. They went to a Red Sox game and hung a banner. When Anti-F was contacted about the situation, they said that they didn’t know anything about the protest. Further research showed that the 2 of the 3 people holding the banner were “anti-left pranksters” who created Anti-F characters. They claim that they are mocking Anti-F, but it just looks like they are doing things to create a bad reputation for Anti-F.
The article also points out how they are creating Anti-F accounts.
A CNN anchor calls The King of Lies and Fake News a POS after he wrote horrible tweets to the mayor of London following a terrorist attack. The CNN anchor is fired.
A ESPN anchor calls The King of Lies and Fake News a WS based on the fact that he has several WS in the WH who are also on the payroll of BB, his 3 statements on Charlottesville, and the other horrible things he has done in the past. She gets reprimanded by ESPN.
What happens when the King of Lies and Fake News tweets horrible things and bullies others?
The King of Lies and Fake News went on a campaign claiming that Obama wasn’t born here. He was never reprimanded by NBC.
The King of Lies and Fake News tweeted that Obama wiretapped Trump Tower. That was a lie.
The King of Lies and Fake News tweeted a nasty comment about Mika B and her plastic surgery.
The King of Lies and Fake News tweeted horrible things about Schumer, Pelosi, Blumenthal, Jeff F, and Mcconnell.
The King of Lies and Fake News retweeted a meme of a train running over a CNN anchor(some speculated that it was Jim Acosta since he had gotten into it with him the day before).
The King of Lies and Fake News retweeted a meme of himself wresting and knocking out a man with a CNN logo covering his face.
The King of Lies and Fake News retweets a meme of himself hitting Hillary with a golf ball.
Twitter it’s your move. The King of Lies and Fake News isn’t above the twitter rules. He needs to be banned.
So, Facebook. Mueller got warrants for all the FB accounts Russia used, any ads they bought because, and this is the BEST part:The was Russia used FB and ads to target specific areas, there must have been inside knowledge to target those areas AND where did they get the knowledge?
well, we know the answer. More and more drips, coming faster. Go Mueller!
Sarah Huckabee Sanders is disgusting. I don’t know how she lives with herself. What a great “Christian.”
My take: We will find out Russia actually hacked/changed votes in key states… Especially those key states Hillary didn’t visit, because they could blame it on her absence.
ETA- wrong spot. This was in response ArchieGoodwin’s post on Mueller/FB.
I totally agree with you about Russia actually hacked and changed some votes. Also, Kushner is deep in this scandal and if he was an accomplice in this, then 45 is guilty of having knowledge of everything. I’m praying Mueller hurry up. Don’t forget, Pence knows everything and is using Christianity to pretend he’s innocent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They have to also stop telling us that The King of Lies and Fake News has gotten better since John Kelly has limited what he is seeing. John Kelly is just as complicit and unstable as everyone else in that WH and is even leaking positive things about himself. John Kelly loves it when The King of Lies and Fake News attacks the press and anyone who opposes him.
We also have to start calling out the WH press reporters for continuing to attend the Sarah’s briefings where she lies and attacks their peers. It’s crazy how they just sit there as one of their peers is being attacked. Where is the solidarity.
Katy Tur has written a book about her bad experience with The King of Lies and Fake News and his supporters, but I don’t feel sorry for her because even after experiencing bad behavior from The King of Lies and Fake News and his supporters, she still tries to normalize them. When he dropped that bomb and read the teleprompter, she too was going on about how presidential The King of Lies and Fake News was. In one of the interviews that Katy Tur did last week, she refused to call The King of Lies and Fake News and his supporters WS. She kept using a different term and trying to claim that they were good people even though they were saying and doing horrible things.
I just try to remember how many of my postings did disappear from this page …
Meaning what?
Does anyone have a better contact for ESPN? I tried calling them to let them know that I support Jemele Hill, and I’ve been on hold; I don’t mind holding – I just don’t think it’s going to get answered.
I got through! Call and let them know!
The second the White house called for her firing, it became a 1st amendment violation
I agree. Funny how those 2nd Amendment hardcore Constitutionalists don’t view it as a problem, eh?
I think once the nightmare of the Trump so called presidency is done, anyone who voted and supported him need to be deported from the USA. They are traitors to democracy and That’s what the Trump supporters deserve! The Trump supporters deserve becoming homeless and destroyed by all the succession of hurricanes hitting their state/s. Unfortunately, people who didn’t vote for Trump have to suffer alongside these racist, traitors.
Agreed.
What does Ivanka have to say about this!? Can she influence her daddy to get off of Twitter and get to work?
You bet! She’ll get right on that…after blowing out her hair, having her nails done, curating her jewelry collection, deciding what outfit and jewelry to sell using her stealth White House sales technique, taking darling pictures of the children…What was that again? Being a positive influence on Daddy Bigly? She’ll get right on it.
