Ariel Winter: ‘I don’t know what to wear to look appropriate or fashionable’

This is going to sound cheesy but Ariel Winter is kind of helping me prepare for my own daughter’s adolescence. I really like Ariel and am constantly rooting for her but so often, I start a shouting match with her in my head about her arguments/rants. Ariel gained much sympathy from me when I read The Hollywood Reporter article. That article started out with Ariel trying to decide what to wear to the Emmy’s saying, “Do I want tight and sparkly? Do I want something that’s more mermaid and puffs out?” We now know that she went for the tight, sparkly and sheer option. Personally, I agreed with CB’s opinion about the dress and I loathed the outlined front slits. Why am I bringing this up? Because Ariel posted another of her all-to-common Instagram rants. Let me preface once again, I don’t have a problem with Ariel defending her decision to wear very little. I do have a problem with a lot of this rant, though. You can see her Instagram here but the text is:
Rant-
Something I wish people would realize…I am not TRYING to be featured on Snapchat, I am not trying to be pap’d everywhere I do, I am literally just LIVING and unfortunately, I can’t do that without paparazzi following me around everyday. I’m not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go to the grocery store. I’m trying to live my life. People wear shorts. People have wardrobe malfunctions. No one is perfect.
I’m not a stylist! I don’t know what to wear everyday so I look “appropriate” or “fashionable.” Also, screw having to always look appropriate or fashionable. For what? Society? Who gets to decide what is appropriate or fashionable???? I wear what I like and no one should fault me for that. I don’t want people to constantly see me in the news for going to dinner, or grocery shopping, or anything. I want to be in the news when I ASK for it by going to a publicized event, or EVEN BETTER when I have work out/coming out! So trust me, I don’t want to see me in shorts putting water in my car every single damn day as much as you don’t. However that’s not what the media reports on nowadays. The media is so obsessed with the daily bullshit NORMAL PEOPLE do. Just because I’m on a show doesn’t make me special. I’m just like everyone else.
I’d also like to address the tweets I get saying “you accused your mother of sexualizing you yet you’re a whore.” I was a CHILD being dressed like I was 24. I was 8-13 years old. I wasn’t an ADULT as I am now. As you mature at 16, 17, 18 you further develop your own identity and can make decisions for yourself. As a child, you do as you’re told regardless of what is good for you. I’m an ADULT now, who can make my own choices and have my own identity. And just because I DECIDE to show my body occasionally doesn’t mean I’m unintelligent or that I’m talentless or that I have no self respect.
I have EXTREME respect for myself, I HAVE talent, and I AM intelligent. We need to move on from this stigma that women who are comfortable with their bodies and their sexuality are just “dumb sluts.” I also just want to say how disappointed I am that out of everything in the THR article, THAT’S all anyone picked up. How disappointing. Do whatever you want people, just strive to please YOURSELF and NO ONE ELSE. Anyways, rant over.
I’m having trouble swallowing this. I’ve seen the shots at the grocery store. I don’t buy that the paparazzi just happened to show up there. More than that, she negates her own argument by saying things like, “I’m not trying to show you my ass in shorts when I go to the grocery store.” Anyone in the grocery store would see her with ass-baring shorts, so that does prove her motive. Then, in one breath, she asked for leniency in our sartorial judgement because she is not a stylist (and I guess doesn’t work with one?) But in the next breath, she said we should throw out the rule book for what society deems appropriate. So which is it? She claimed she doesn’t want to be in the news because of her stance on how she dresses and yet she knows perfectly well that a tirade like this is going to put her in the news.
All my other issues aside, I will defend her about separating how her mother sexualized her and how she dresses now. Ariel’s mother was wrong, period. What Ariel wears today or what image she is creating as an adult does not change that fact and the two points need to remain separate. As for the last part, about how smart and talented she is – she’s still young. Realizing that actions speak louder than words is something most of us eventually learn. So I won’t pick on her for that but I will eye roll at “Just because I DECIDE to show my body occasionally,” Maybe she’ll learn the difference between ‘occasionally’ and ‘constantly’ at UCLA.
Ariel also caught flack for being photographed with some guns. She ended up taking most of the photos down, I assume we’ll be hearing that rant soon. She was at a shooting range earning her safety certificate. They aren’t my favorite shots but I don’t have a problem with people going to shooting ranges.
OMG – why doesn’t she post more pics like this???
Photo credit: Instagram, WENN and Getty Images
She is very young. I give her inconsistent and illogical rant a pass. I made many a similar argument style when I was her age about crap I felt I was being called out for. She isn’t berating anyone or being offensive, just being an angsty teen.
Yep.
She’s not dressed any differently than most teen girls I see. She’s just photographed more. And I do sympathize with that. I would like to see her work with a stylist for public events though. Otherwise yes she’s OTT sometimes but so was I when I was young.
Yes, completely.
My 4 year old niece manages to dress herself without her ass hanging out. I don’t care what she wears, but this “I don’t know how clothes work” is lame AF. Own your DGAF or get dressed
I agree. I assumed she dressed that way to show other women how to be comfortable with their bodies. Like a self-empowerment thing. Which is totally fine with me. Or, she may just like staying in the headlines and the shock factor of showing as much skin as possible without getting arrested for it. Pushing the envelop and all of that.
The pics linked in the post are pretty tame. This is a picture taken at the beggining of September. You can’t be unaware of THIS, sorry.
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2017/09/12/15/43EB382600000578-4874508-image-a-43_1505227640378.jpg
Aaaagh, my eyes, my eyes!!!
That’s it. No sympathy for her.
Okay, self correction. I wasn’t aware of her bad childhood, that changes things for me.
Exactly.
THAT is for attention. One does not simply dress like that because it’s just something they do. There is motive for pulling on a pair of shorts that look like that. Feel comfortable in your own skin, great, but the need for attention is exhausting. This poor girl obviously has self esteem issues. She is beautiful without the T&A and she should want to me more than just the T&A.
Presumably your 4 yo niece has her clothes bought for her, no? And further, when my kids have insisted on wearing favorite clothes they’ve outgrown that I forgot to hide, no one except perverts bats an eye at a little kid wearing too small clothes. It’s completely different. And having a mother who sexualized her probably altered some of her personal barometer.
I mean, she’s obviously aware that she’s dressing sexy but maybe that’s just the style she prefers? As I said in the last post about her I often wore short skirts and low-cut tops when I was in college, particularly when I was going out at night with my BF. I liked the way that I looked but I also enjoyed the fact that my BF thought I looked sexy. IDK. I don’t really see a problem with how she dresses if she’s comfortable with it and proud of how she looks.
Agree. I dressed like that as well. Not quite butt cheeks hanging out but minis, low cut tops, thigh high boots etc. Short shorts but no butt cheeks lol.
She can’t have it both ways. Wear what you want and move on or get a stylist
Yassss. Get a stylist for ‘work’, have them help you with the rest of your wardrobe and leave it at that. She’s a celebrity who has access to just about anything she wants so I don’t see what the big deal is. If all she’s doing is ‘living her life’ then stop explaining and just live.
Yep. I’m sympathetic to Ariel and her screwed up childhood. But my daughter is a year and a half younger and sounds more mature. AW has a nice figure, she just needs help dressing and she can afford it.
Also, she made this comment about if some things (that horrible dress for example) were worn on the tall, skinny, small boob model-type there would not be the kind of criticism she gets. Honestly, I get it – having insanely big boobs is just you either look frumpy if it’s not skin tight or really slutty otherwise. Her mother obviously messed her up and so did having to tape her boobs down in modern family.
It’s kind of true though. If Kendall Jenner or Bella Hadid was wearing this kind of thing (and they frequently do) no one would bat an eye. Women with curves are always seen as slutty or too sexy if they wear anything that shows a bit “too much” skin. I’m trying to teach myself to not see them differently because I KNOW this but I still can’t help but raise my eyebrows when I see Ariel in these get-ups. Anyway, she can wear what she likes I suppose! I do think she is a beautiful girl and could look gorgeous and elegant styled differently; but as long as she’s happy, who am I to judge?
Of course certain clothes look better or worse on you depending on your size, shape, and tastes. That’s how fashion works. It’s bizarre to go to the Emmy’s where every year the entertainment industry is on high alert for best/worst dressed, then get offended when folks think your fashion choice is awful. This girl is a lot.
I’m not saying that dress doesn’t look ugly, but fashion is literally made for the stick thin, no curves type. With her body type, it’s hard to not look fat or short. Yes, she could get a stylist, but you know what? They’re primarily trained for the stick thin type too. She’s young and experimenting and her inspirations are probably models and celebrity wearing the same stuff.
@GO: I used to watch a show about “ordinary” people getting a make-over/professional advice from stylists – clothes, hair, make-up. The difference between before and after is astounding. And I have seen all body shapes on this show.
@ Pumpkin: I’ve seen some of that too and you know what? It’s pretty much a crapshot and with clothes I’ve actually never seen them improve anyone’s fashion – it’s mostly just make up and hair making them look good with more expensive clothes. Look, point is she has just been making her own choices, for the first time, she’s in her late teens/early twenties – does it matter if she’s experimenting? does it matter if she goes clubbing in a bralet and short shorts for that matter? Let her live.
Thats how sizism and cultural norms about women’s sexuality and dress work.
Fixed it for you, you’re welcome.
@GO
We do let her live, but she keeps starting these conversations. I have no issue with her body the dress is ugly. I don’t like her fashion sense period. I don’t like Bella Hadid’s style or Kendall’s, so she can’t say it is only her body type.
Again, it’s her body, her choice.
That being said, my unsolicited opinion is that curvy women like Ariel look incredible in knee or above-the-knee bodycon dresses that have a bit of a low cut. Also extremely sexy on curvy women is a pencil skirt with tucked-in blouse and heels. I’m just saying that there’s a way to dress sexy and really show off her beautiful body that doesn’t involve thigh-high stiletto boots and crop tops, which are tacky on ANYONE regardless of body type IMO.
But poor fashion choices are a right of passage for most young women so eh. Chances are she’ll look back in ten years and be mortified, like most of us.
I personally don’t care about her casual wear nor do I condone the name calling. She’s young she can experiment with her fashion choices; however, it’s disingenuous af to go to the Emmy’s in an awful dress and be surprised people commented on said awfulness. Why is she different than literally every celebrity woman that walked the red carpet?
Scar-Jo, J-Law, hell her cast-mate Sophia Vergara have similar body types as her and can somehow can figure out how to dress at formal events.
well, at least she’s admitting that. The girl is beautiful, but her style is horrendous.
She’s really immature. It’s like her emotional age is still 13. When she grows up and matures, she’ll look back on all this and cringe like most of us do about our teens. It’s just going to take her longer.
Her last point was absolutely correct. Her mother sexualizing her and her choosing to wear whatever she wants is different.
I guess her first point was that no one would care about what she wore to the store if the paps weren’t there (just badly stated). Believe me I’ve seen average joes wearing worse than she does. Ever seen people of Walmart that used to exist? Proof that people wear crazy things to the store.
You’re right, Nicole. “Ordinary” women and girls wear far worse. A couple of weeks ago, I was at our local shopping centre with my daughter, when she nudged me and said, “Bloody hell, Mum. Look at that girl. She’s got literally half her arse hanging out of those shorts. If I’d done that, you’d have locked me up until I was 40!” Suddenly, the girl turned around, and saw us. She said hello, and we realised it was my best friend’s daughter, who is almost 30. She’s got a decent body, but still, I thought she’d have got over dressing like that, especially since it was a really cold day.
Um. Ariel has definitely done the halfassed thing. I wish I didn’t know, but I do.
I agree with you Nicole, and she should be free, but I am not sure if she wants to be associated with the people of Walmart as a public figure. The fact that was your thought about her look is not a positive for her image, and her image is a large part of her career.
Ariel needs to decide if she is willing and able to fight this battle and deal with the repercussions. How society should be is a worthy conversation, but she also needs to understand her IG rants won’t change public perception. It isn’t unfair because she chooses to remain in this career and this is the downside. She is either an adult and owning this with all it comes with or immature and willfully overlook these facts.
We may shrug, but she depends on public perception to further her career.
No its definitely not positive but who am I to judge what she wears to the grocery store. I DO judge the dress she wore to the Emmys which I didn’t think was appropriate
what she does in her private life is her problem, so I am not talking about her booty shorts or whatever.
But on the red carpet, she is there in a professional matter and it would not hurt her to hire a stylist and dress those wonderful curves in a more appropriate manner. I am not against showing skin, but she always ends up cheap looking. I am sure a stylist can help her with that.
And she should have the money, The Modern Family has been a top show for what 8 years now?
i would bet she has used a sytlist and is just spinning out against the criticism. i totally agree that red carpets are professional events and a more polished look would go a long way. she has a cute figure and i would love to see her in something more flattering as well. she can still be sexy but she never gets it right. her warped body image probably makes it hard for her which is so sad!! she is funny and beautiful and i can see her having a career in TV and transitioning out of a child role. i just hope she continues to have some good people around her to keep her on track, like her teacher and the modern family cast/crew who sound like they were pretty invovled in essentially saving her from her mother.
Woody Allen, Bill Cosby and Terry Richardson are disgusting, predatory creeps. Women have poorer health, earn less and are more likely to be victims of violent crime than men. There – fixed your focus for you, society. You’re welcome.
This is an entertainment website. Fixed it for you
Darkladi
We often discuss these topics here. The great thing about CB is that it lives at the intersection of gossip and social commentary. At any rate, I meant society as a whole and not the thoughtful, smart people who comment here.
True. Point taken. I was just excited to get my Early morning snark on.
Darkladi
Birds of a feather lol
*fistbump*
Personally, I don’t think this can be stated too often, even on a gossip site.
And your comment is really apropos in light of the latest ACA repeal (Graham Cassidy) which literally strips women of almost all our basic healthcare.
….And as usual manipulative abuser Crystal Workman (her mother) has managed to make things all about herself, paint herself as the real victim, extend her 15 minutes of fame, and attempt to hide what she is behind a ‘concerned mother’ facade by exploiting the dominant patriarchal beliefs about women and sexual purity as weapons against her female offspring. (She leaked nude photos of Shanelle without her consent as a response to abuse allegations) Ugh. http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/ariel-winters-estranged-mother-slams-her-fashion-choices-w504494
Here’s the problem though: It’s bad enough- but predictable- that MRAs and conservative men and women actively support this abuser. “Komplicit Kerries” will stay “Komplicit Kerries.” The disturbing and dangerous thing is that there are self-professed feminists who repeatedly choose to side with this particular abuser- and others like her. Part of the reason for it is because Crystal Crackpot Workman is slyly sticking to a *socially acceptable* form of violent misogyny. It’s socially acceptable because, liberal or conservative, women are taught to conflate living in fear of “being a slut” (a woman who does anything that’s considered ‘sexually immoral’ by anyone) with having self-respect, being healthy, and having magical protection from being treated as less than. And it all comes out in the way many of us talk about other women and girls. But I also think this is a rare case of an abuser’s being a woman- combined with her being Western and having no obvious ties to any religion- actually working in her favor. Would we, as liberals and feminists, be more supportive of the victim and more cautious about participating in her abuser’s attemts to gaslight and slut-shame her and other women, if those little details about the abuser were different?
What if a misogynistic Muslim/ Evangelical Christian male who had a history of being emotionally abusive and physically violent with young girls and women decided to go on a public shaming campaign against one of his victims for going against his ‘values’? Would it be a feminist statement to join in on that abuser’s gaslighting and slut-shaming of her?
Yes, a lot of people are trying to change her dress because she’s too sexual for them. Total slut shaming. They need to leave her alone and let her wear what she wants to wear. People don’t like girls that don’t go along with the misogynist ideals.
@Snowflake, you don’t think that Ariel dresses that way to get a reaction out of people? I mean, she went to the grocery store with her butt hanging out of her cutoff jean shorts. Literally. She showed more cheek than I do in a bathing suit at the beach. I say this to you respectfully. I’m not offended by what she wears but she *must* know the reaction she will receive for wearing it. It can’t come as some big shock to her.
Nobody is trying to “change her dress.” There are multiple public figures who dress like her, and they’re not featured here. Ariel is here not for her clothing, but for her response. She “doesn’t know what is appropriate?” Then she should hire a stylist. She is a wealthy young lady who can certainly afford it. She is whining and excuse making. If she likes her style of dress, then own it. And while I can certainly understand that she probably was not raised with a healthy self image, she is now 19 and a legal adult, and it’s now her responsibility to deal with it. I have known, sadly, more than a few people who persisted in using abuse in their backgrounds to justify nasty or petulant behavior long after. At some point, one becomes responsible for one’s own life and choices. Ariel is not there yet.
Sorry, but this whole “any kind of criticism is wrong because SLUT SHAMING!!” has got to end.
We all live in a civilised society with general rules of behavior. If i saw a man walking around with his private parts on show, i’d be appalled. I don’t see why women should be exempt of that because of some distorted idea that going out in barely there clothes is now the new feminism.
This girl needs to start wearing clothes, full stop. If she chooses not to, then she just has to deal with the comments. You cannot have it both ways.
Oh wow yeah you guys would be horrified by my BF. Every time we go for a run he takes his shirt off, just lets his man-titties fly free for the whole world to see, bare midriff, the whole damn thing.
Honestly, I’m shocked he gets away with it–oh, wait.
Thank you MrsBump! I’m tired of people coming onto every post about Ariel Winter and accusing those of us who critique her look as slut shaming her. If I saw Kendall Jenner wearing that same dress as Ariel wore to the Emmys, I’d still say it was cheap and in poor taste. Having your private parts barely covered will never be socially acceptable anywhere in the world, even in the most liberal of countries. Yes, I too would be appalled if I saw a man with his private parts showing. Call me a prude, but it would also be unacceptable for a man to show up to a formal event shirtless.
No, I’m not blaming Ariel, but I do believe that her behavior stems from her child abuse and exploitation. Sorry but I can’t separate a traumatic and life changing series of events with her current actions. They are related. It doesn’t take a trained therapist to see this.
Lastly, if she is not trying to be featured in the media, why is she regularly posting photos of herself showing as much skin as possible on her public Instagram account? She knows that she gets the most attention out of the entire Modern Family cast because of her antics. This is a child star desperate for constant attention and publicity.
Ariel’s behaviour (including the way she dresses) is very, very common for abuse survivors. It marginalises the profound trauma to call abuse survivors “attention seekers.” Many childhood sexual abuse survivors do engage in extreme attention seeking behaviour and that is a symptom of trauma and they should not be shamed for it. Besides wanting attention is not a crime.
Anyway most of the negative reaction is because a) she’s curvy and b) she’s not behaving in the way a “model” sexual abuse survivor is supposed to behave. When a Kardashian or Insta model dresses like this no one bats a eye. It’s only because Ariel is an actress (who are supposed to be “classy”) and an abuse survivor (who are supposed to be modest and repressed and shy and non-sexual) that she gets such a hard time.
Yes! +1000 to this. I have a little foster girl in my extended family and have recently been learning about this kind of stuff and I has been incredibly eye-opening. Trauma impacts us all in different ways, and it is undoubtedly influencing Ariel in some way or another.
But….look at what this girl is doing well at….she is going to university, she is in a stable relationship, she is working. She does not seem to be using drugs or engaging in risky behaviours or self-harming. She is really doing SO well, given her upbringing and the trauma she has had. Her fashion choices are just bad fashion choices, and are something she can outgrow and move on from if she wants to (unlike addictions for example).
I think we do need to look at abused young people through a different lenses and and perhaps give credit where credit is due and realise that for this particular young woman, things could be SO much worse!
I think it’s okay to fashion shame people, when I say that I think Ariel looks terrible ,I’m talking about her clothes and only her clothes. I’m not talking about her body, I’m not calling her a ‘slut’, I’m not putting any moral value on what she’s wearing whatsoever and of course she can wear whatever she want…I just think the clothes are fugly.
Yeah, that’s completely different. I don’t care for a lot of her fashion choices either. But I do think this dress she wore to the emmys is the best one she’s worn in a while. I like it.
I would have liked it better with just one slit, or maybe the slit not as high. My eye was drawn to her thigh tops and how they were white compared to her legs.
@minx, exactly! I was thinking, damn. if not for the lack of two more inches of black sequins that dress could have been phenomenal.
Just widen the border and bring down the slit just a touch.
Except that it’s kinda weird that the clothes we’re commenting on are, 99.9% of the time, being worn by women. Men aren’t subjected to the same scrutiny or fashion rules (I, for one, have never seen a “What not to wear after 30/40/50″ article for guys).
I enjoy the Fug Girls and this site’s fashion coverage, but boy, I hate the “who wore it best” features and rankings(!) of outfits, as though getting dressed is a competition. (Although in Hollywood, maybe it is…?)
@Alix – But don’t we mostly comment on what women wear because men usually just wear a suit to red carpet events and that’s not super interesting to talk about. What can you say about a suit? I think we do comment on what the men wear when they show up at events wearing something other than a plain suit.
But I agree that men aren’t subjected to the same scrutiny as women and not just when it comes to fashion rules, but in life in general.
@D — true enough. Anytime I walk through the men’s section of a department store I feel so bad for them… such dull choices.
I do wish, though, that we (society, I mean) could stop dictating fashion rules to women based on age.
Men don’t get praise for what they wear apart form feew exeptions. And most posters here are women who care about women’s fashions and know about it more. It’s not wrong to care about women’s fashion only when you don’t take it too seriously and don’t judge the people who wear the fashion (even if clothes do change the way you think of someone, but what I mean by judging is something more deliberate).
@Alix That is the difference between Ariel and other 19 year olds. Hollywood does care about what she wears. Her choices affect her bank account.
This shouldn’t be news to her.
Ariel is a showbiz veteran, so her “naivete” is a bit disingenuous. Rhianna chooses her wardrobe to project her image and since she is a fashion girl she makes it a big part of her presentation. A country singer isn’t going to get fashion tips from Wiz Khalifa, and Wiz probably doesn’t own a ten-gallon hat. Privately they may like the other style, but they know they are a brand and product, so they have to sell it to appeal to their audience.
Her clothing is the topic of discussion far more than her work, and it doesn’t matter if it is fair. As adults, we know this about life. I can’t show up for interviews in sweatpants, my old 90s band tees and my hair slapped back in a scrunchy.
I could if I wanted to but I won’t get hired. I would have made a stand but lost the job.
Fine, I made the choice but I can’t get mad that society isn’t the way I want it to be at that given moment. Sure I can write some think pieces, and they would have good points, but that won’t change the result.
I support her choices btw.
Yep this. The highlight of this for me is that photocall red carpet. Every other cast member is in jeans and a nice shirt and she’s wearing a short, sheer, body-con mini dress and towering stilettos. She looks ridiculous in comparison. Same dress on a MTV Awards red carpet? Perfect! But to an afternoon photocall? Nope.
It would be like coming to my office job in a red carpet gown – can I wear whatever I want? Yes. But would I be inappropriately dressed? Also yes.
I don’t think her shorts are that short. Speaking as a college student who sees girls wearing shorts like that every day of spring/summer I expected worse from those. Also the top is an odd choice to go shopping in, but considering that it’s in style to walk around in lacey bralettes it’s not a big deal to me. I think it’s more of an issue of the age gap. My mom complains constantly about what I wear too, but comparatively it’s not much compared to other girls.
Did you see the pics of her recently out grocery shopping? Those shorts exposed more than a bikini bottom. I don’t even see how they could qualify as shorts. See if you can google it to see what I’m talking about.
I have sympathy for her. If her mother did indeed dress her provacatively while at the same time starving her and berating her for being “fat” (even though clearly she isn’t), wearing revealing clothes is probably directly tied to that even if it’s subconscious for Ariel right now.
My mom never dressed me in revealing clothes–quite the opposite. She taught me from an early age that chubby people should be covered up from neck to toe so we wouldn’t offend those who were forced to bear witness to our hideous flab. So I was a 9-10 year old girl wearing blazers and wool skirts and mom swimsuits with a caftan on top while all the other “normal” girls wore bikinis and shorts. The moment I became an adult and lost some significant weight at college, it was all cleavage and leg for me until I settled down and got comfortable with just being me.
I think there’s a lot of “Screw you, mom!” in this life she’s living now. She seems very smart and very sweet, though, so I hope as she gets older she gets comfortable with who she is and stops feeling the need to constantly defend herself.
I like her a lot, she is nice, talented, funny. But “I don’t know what to wear to look appropriate” sounds dumb. I am sorry. Just dumb. She has access/means to hire top stylists who can advise her on what to wear/when according to the personality and body type.
And she can avoid paparazzi just like many other actors do.
I’m a woman and I just want to know – is dressing like that really comfortable? If I’m making a run to the store or wherever, I put on what’s comfortable: sweat pants, flip flops/sneakers, baggy tee shirt. I’ve never been into tight, revealing clothes – just my personal preference. But I’ve always wondered, for ladies who do dress revealingly – is it really comfortable? Besides the looks/stares (which can be uncomfortable) it just seems right clothes, short clothes, revealing clothes would just be uncomfortable. Idk…
Depends on the girl. I grew up in Florida so comfortable for me is shorts and a tank. It’s the first thing I reach for. Sometimes it’s sweats but that’s a grocery store outfit. My best friend and roommate always grabs leggings. Our other friend is a sweats girl. Everyone is different.
What Ariel is wearing is not different than any girl her age in a hot area.
If clothes are well constructed, fit well and are made from great fabrics they will be comfortable. For me it depends on the occasion. I like tailored suits and separates for 9 to 5, preppy casual for weekends and skimpy for cocktails/dancing. Oh and extra skimpy for Halloween lol.
Shorts are one of the most comfatble things out there, baggy stuff isn’t as great for moving around and can be hot.
Plenty of celebrities are clueless about style, Ariel. That’s why they hire stylists. Everytime I see a picture of her, I double check because she looks like, and has the same terrible, trashy style as Kylie Jenner. Someone get these girls a stylist, ASAP!
Right, Beth! She’s becoming known for it now. So if she hates it, do something about it. Otherwise, focus on work and school and nothing else.
To me these rants seem more an effort to convince HERSELF, not us. If she was truly comfortable and confident with herself then she would just ignore the naysayers and “live her life” without the constant defensiveness. She’s young, though, and been through a lot. She’ll get there.
i agree. the more i read about her situation – the more i sympathize with her and all child actors. we all know it is a rough transition. i really hope she goes the way of alyssa milano. hugely successful child star, super questionable choices in her 20′s (embrace of the vampire and poison ivy 2 anyone?) and found her way out of it.
I don’t give a toss how she dresses. If she is really just doing her own thing than she needs to stop talking about it. If she gave no response to criticism that would speak volumes. If a person is confident than there’s no need to defend oneself.
A lot of young girls wear skimpy outfits. Is she getting all this heat because she has big boobs? And is curvy? I bet that’s it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have kids her age, same thing I tell them I will tell her. Just because you want to wear something, you can’t,, that comes with being an adult. Dressing appropriately for the occasion goes hand in hand with being a grown up.
I’m starting to see a pattern of where as an adult she dresses questionably and rants after once she gets the attention. Sounds like a cry for attention, negative attention is still attention.
I would love it if she said “Yes I dress provocatively, yes I love the attention, this is me, deal with it!!”
Her “woe is me” story is starting to get on my last damned nerve…….grow up, and take responsibility for your actions, photos and outfits!
Saw her mother on Inside Edition last night (don’t judge!) and she is a piece of work. She reminded me of Demi Moore’s mother. Awful and self serving.
I’m sure Ariel would be well served by seeing a good therapist who could explain in detail to her how her choices now are directly linked to the sh!t her mom put her through. I’ve been shocked by what I’ve learned there and luckily I was not abused.
There was an article in People or UsWeekly with quotes from her mother and it put me firmly on Ariel’s side . I mean, the short shorts are just unfortunate and no one should wear them, but that mom is a piece of work.
She might already be in therapy. Wouldn’t be surprised..
She’s a petulant child. Zero maturity.
She’s a sexual abuse survivor wtf is wrong with you?
I am a sexual abuse survivor! Being a sexual abuse survivor does not have a damn thing to do with how you dress. What this kid and yes to me she is a kid, since she is the same age as one of my kids…..what this kid needs is therapy and help. Trauma in your past does not and should not define you, that is how the abuser wins. I sincerely hope and pray she gets the help she needs, and a stylist is the least of her problems, once again I say that as a survivor of sexual abuse, it can be beat!!
i think Ariel is gonna have a hard time with clothes and fashion bc she has a baby face and also a classic face.
flash in the pan trends she’s doing are for the tacky girls without taste. it’s cheap style that makes the bearer look cheap no matter the price tag. pretty common for young adults bc they’re still learning.
hailie S. singer chicj also is in the same situation habitually.
She can wear whatever she wants. No one is physically stopping her, and if she likes it, she should ignore the comments and live her life. But if she cares what people say and doesn’t know how to dress, then she should find a good stylist.
But she needs to realize that she is being followed by paparazzi BECAUSE she’s going to the grocery store in revealing clothes. If she were in more modest clothing, there would be little to no value for the photos. She’s creating the market for the photos, and either doesn’t realize that or doesn’t want to admit it to everyone. There’s a need for attention here that’s a little worrisome.
Clothes. Wear clothes.
She feeds the monster (paparazzi) by shopping in those get-ups. I realize she has the right to wear what she wants, but when she does wear the short shorts to the grocery, she’s going to get papped. Seems to me, if she wanted to cool things down, she could still wear the shorts, but how about a long sweater in the parking lot, so they don’t get the shots they want?
I feel like she’s working through some issues in a very public way. She’s young. This will probably pass, altho it is LA….
I have a hard time believing that someone on her level of fame would get papped going to the grocery store without someone calling the paps beforehand (her boyfriend, manager, whatever. I’m not saying it’s her who’s doing it).
I know it’s LA but I don’t believe that there’s a pap in front of every restaurant, supermarket and coffeeshop.
Not saying it can’t happen but I have never experienced a “wardrobe malfunction” that caused half my ass to fall out of the bottom of my shorts. And my ass is quite ample. Then again, I tend to make sure my clothes fit properly and that the hem of any shorts or skirt adequately cover my sizable butt. There is no way she didn’t know her butt was hanging out. If you choose to wear butt-baring clothes, admit it and own it. Don’t blame your decision to wear a garment on the garment when you get called out for subjecting others to views of your ass or other bits. The shorts didn’t force themselves on her, she put them on one leg at a time and pulled them up over those cheeks.
She doesn’t seem at all comfortable in her body to me. Not at all. It is just too much. I realize this is probably due to the mother, that she probably doesn’t know what’s appropriate but find a stylist to help with events. She works with 3 other women, all of whom showed up at the Emmys looking lovely and comfortable with themselves, although all rocking their own distinct styles. Talk to them, ask who they work with but burn that horrid Emmy dress
Of all things, I refuse to make a problem out of Ariel Winter. Let the girl live
The answer to your question of “why doesn’t she post more pics like this” of the dogs is that those won’t get her as much attention. She CRAVES attention. I get her backstory & understand it. I don’t care how she dresses but she LIVES for other people to care.
