Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander are honeymooning in Bologna, Italy

The Light Between the Oceans, at Sala Grande

Instead of promoting The Snowman, Michael Fassbender got married. Maybe it was for the best! The reviews of The Snowman were hilariously bad, the film is apparently completely bonkers and ridiculous, and the box office receipts were not good. So I can understand why Fassbender was just like “f–k it,” and flew off to Ibiza to get married. The low-key Ibiza wedding happened two weekends ago, and it seems like Fassy and Alicia Vikander’s immediate families were invited, and they all spent a few days together, having a low-key wedding party. But what happened afterwards? A low-key honeymoon in Italy, that’s what.

Italy is for lovers—and newlyweds! Just days after getting married in Ibiza, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender were spotted by fans on their romantic honeymoon in the Italian city of Bologna, E! News has learned. A lucky fan shared an Instagram selfie that was snapped with the couple while they were dining at the Osteria del Capello in the historic city located in northern Italy. Vikander and Fassbender were dressed casually, but even their street clothes could not conceal their post-wedding glow. The pair also headed to the nearby town of Verona and was photographed by another fan, who took to her Instagram to share the photo.

On Oct. 14, the secretive couple were married on the Spanish island of Ibiza, surrounded by their closest family and friends. The wedding festivities kicked off on Friday Oct. 13 with a lunch on the beach. Witnesses reported the couple was at ease among their friends. The Snowman star even played in the sand with the youngsters of the group. A source tells E! News that later that night the wedding party took a sail around the island at sunset.

The insider added that even though they were busy entertaining their guests, the love birds never strayed too far from one another, sometimes stealing a moment to share a kiss and cuddle whenever they could. Despite not confirming the nuptials, the twosome was spotted wearing wedding bands on their ring fingers the following day and according to witnesses, they looked “very happy.”

You can see the fan Instagrams here and here. I’m a little bit surprised they stopped to pose for photos – it seems out of character for both of them, in general, but especially during their honeymoon. Fassbender’s probably grateful that people are talking about his wedding and his honeymoon rather than the fact that this has been the worst year of his professional career, and many wonder if he will ever make a good movie again. The Guardian had a good piece about this too, how 2017 has been awful for his career and he desperately needs to re-assess how he’s choosing projects. I would also suggest that he re-assess how he approaches the promotional/media relations part of his job too. I realize he’s still salty about not getting an Oscar nomination for Shame, but he needs to go back to engaging with the press and, you know, actually promoting his films.

Michael Fassbender seen leaving Radio 2

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

69 Responses to “Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander are honeymooning in Bologna, Italy”

  1. HH says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Do you think that Fassbender has bad script intuition? I know many times that’s clearly the answer, but he seems so smart and he’s SO talented that I want to know why this and Assassin’s Creed, among a sprinkling of others?

    Reply
    • AG-UK says:
      October 24, 2017 at 9:56 am

      I saw the Snowman as I read the book but it seemed like a diff story the editing is weird diff hair in diff scenes.. It wasn’t as bad as I thought but def. should have saved my £10 unfortunately wasn’t at the £5.99 cinema. I didn’t mind Assassins Creed but again not great..

      Reply
    • Faye says:
      October 24, 2017 at 10:12 am

      I don’t think Fassy has bad script intuition. Up until about 2009 he sort of took whatever he could get, which is totally fine and seems to be the way you have to go in Hollywood. 2010/2011 he really took off with great parts.

      Jobs was bad, but I don’t think it was a script issue.

      I think with Assassins Creed he wanted to try his hand at leading a franchise. A lot was cut from that movie from what I’ve read, which causes the jumbled feel.

      Macbeth was easily one of the best adaptations, but for a niche audience and didn’t make money.

      The Snowman had a great script but the director dropped out and they didn’t get to shoot the entire thing.

      So really, Fassy doesn’t pick bad movies, they just don’t perform well from other means.

      Reply
      • Kiki says:
        October 24, 2017 at 10:36 am

        He picked bad movies, some underwhelming and some very terrible. This isn’t entirely his fault, it is production of his films and sleeping with the 😈 (Harvey Weinstein). What he should’ve done is to fine new management and a new publicist. And have 🍑 should be on TV. He would be incredible and his 🌟 status should get better. MF needs to get his 💩 together and in order.

    • Rey says:
      October 24, 2017 at 10:36 am

      Fassbender is an impeccable character actor but what he really wants is to be a movie star. He was already in Alien and X-men franchise he didn’t need Assasin’s Creed. That is the saddest part to me.
      Whole Snowman thing is a mess though. Obviously the director noticed that he did not film %15 of the script while he was editing. How does that happen??
      Fassbender will be fine though. If he can land a good tv show and/or make one or two low budget quality indie movies he will get good scripts again.

      Reply
    • Citney anise says:
      October 24, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      It is sad Fassy’s career never panned out as expected, but I’m happy for him and Alicia.

      Reply
  2. Louise says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:47 am

    They look so happy in their photos. Did you read the Kit Harrington interview in The Guardian? he said he has certain days he will take photos. Other times, he will politely decline. I like Kit but this is a bit affected. Sorry I can’t take a photo, its a Tuesday. Just take each situation on its merit. There are worse things to deal with, yo.

    Reply
  3. lifes4 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:48 am

    he’s a creep. she’s out of his league.

    Reply
  4. Naomi says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:50 am

    Can’t believe how far this guy has fallen off, 2011 seems a long time ago.

    Reply
  5. Sixer says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:52 am

    These days, it seems like their best bet is to go for some high quality TV if they’ve had a few box office bombs.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      October 24, 2017 at 9:56 am

      Getting onto a netflix show or an impressive cable show definitely wouldn’t hurt. And if it went well, it’d definitely erase some of the stink from the box office bombs.

      I don’t know if I’m mellowing to stories like this because of the dumpster fire that the world seems to be in – but I’ve decided to be slightly optimistic about these two. They genuinely do look happy – maybe their goals have lined up more, or whatever, but I’m not going to crap on two people who look so happy together. It’s a guarded optimism, but still.

      Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      October 24, 2017 at 10:02 am

      I don’t love im particularly but I can see how he would be great for a mini series or TV in general. He has made some crappy choices but he has a lot of charm and charisma so why not dial that up and capitalize on it?

      Reply
    • Sixer says:
      October 24, 2017 at 10:49 am

      I think he needs something like that.

      I really like him as an actor and am somewhat indifferent to him as, well, an internet boyfriend! But I quite like this relationship and I hope the marriage works.

      Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I like them together and hope it works for them.

    I hope he chooses some good scripts for his next projects- if there are any good scripts

    Reply
  7. Jerusha says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Maybe they posed with fans because they’re happy? They certainly look happy in all the recent photos.

    Reply
  8. Mia4s says:
    October 24, 2017 at 9:58 am

    He needs to grab a couple of strong supporting roles and he’ll be fine.

    As for promotion, he’s one of those actors who does best when he has someone to play off of. He’s great during XMen promotion playing off James McAvoy and/or Hugh Jackman. So again, supporting or ensemble for a project or two and he’ll be fine.

    Reply
  9. Jamie42 says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:04 am

    So he should promote a misfire of a movie instead of tending to his personal life? I don’t think so. The wedding seems to have been planned a couple of months in advance, it probably fit with some necessary dates (for both of them, and for their families), and is simply more important than this film. He did promote the film in a number of taped interviews, podcasts, and television appearances.
    Anyone would have taken The Snowman with the source material, the cast, the director, the overall pedigree. Something went seriously wrong in the production/editing/directing part of it, and I would like to hear the story there. That being said: the career obituaries are as extreme as the feeding frenzy against the film–it’s simply not “ridiculously bad,” “the worst movie ever made,” or any of the over-the-top rhetoric.
    Assassin’s Creed was a definite misfire, though not unwatchable, and made a fair amount of money.
    Trespass Against Us, Song to Song, The Light Between Oceans–I beg to differ in regard to the evaluation of these films as “bad” films. They got a negative score on rotten tomatoes, but that is an increasingly common phenomenon. I liked them all.

    Reply
  10. tracking says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Bologna is a bit of an odd choice for a honeymoon, no? Fabulous food and good museums, but otherwise it has a strong character as a uni town. Huh.

    Reply
  11. Flipper says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:05 am

    He looks like a corpse in the first instagram photo.

    Reply
  12. Steph says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Meh, I don’t think he cares that much. I just think he realized it wasn’t worth it to be a media clown. I think he just does his job, promotes and goes home.

    Reply
  13. Nikki says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Hope it doesn’t become the cliche of his career nosediving while hers ascends, and then jealousy/envy poisoning things eventually. I don’t find him attractive, but I wish them much happiness.

    Reply
  14. monette says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:13 am

    She ( although I do not like her) looks very pretty in the pictures. He looks not well. Like he lost his spark.

    Reply
  15. Wondering says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:16 am

    Isn’t him that had a shade / abusive breakup in the past? I read something on Twitter but never cared to look around for news about him, really don’t care much about him as an actor.

    Reply
  16. Lizzie says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:40 am

    she is really really beautiful.

    Reply
  17. Really? says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I love these two together. They were spotted together taking pics with fans all over Europe Over the summer.

    To be fair, all of his bombs this year were made a few years back released this year.

    Reply
  18. D says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:48 am

    If they are a fake couple then they deserve an oscar for ‘best fake coupledom’, because they definitely look all loved up in candid photos. I don’t care if they are or if they’re not, I’m just jealous of their vacations..I want to go to Ibiza and Italy too.

    Reply
  19. Svetlana says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:55 am

    He always poses with fans, the only way we know something about them is fan pictures. And Fassbender usually does the right thing, he works with with good directors, all his flops were directed by great dorectors, he just wasn’t lucky. One should not choose a script but a director.

    Reply
  20. manta says:
    October 24, 2017 at 10:59 am

    I think he’s one of those actors not suited to be THE leading man in BIG movies but if he avoids this trap, he can pursue interesting projects. Xmen for the bank account, Tresppass, Frank or Macbeth for some satisfaction as an actor.

    Reply
  21. Laly says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I don’t undertand how studios let him get away without promotions! Leo i get but him!

    Reply
  22. Mannori says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Bologna is a wonderful city but, how to put it? is an unconventional choice for a honeymoon. Besides a couple of interesting restaurants there’s little more to do or see. I wonder if maybe it’s more like a road trip around Italy and Bologna is just one of the stops? They will eat a lot of wonderful carbs in there. Good!

    Reply
    • Bug says:
      October 24, 2017 at 11:41 am

      Hi Mannori, I have to partially contradict you: Bologna is an artistically beautiful city, full of historical sites and stunning churches. Though I agree with you that they are probably on a road trip, a whole honeymoon in Bologna would be bizarre. And I agree on the wonderful carbs!

      Reply
  23. Mannori says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:26 am

    I have to get this off my chest about Alicia(pun intended) because her torso always seems like it’s turned backwards and her chest looks like it’s her back and viceversa. Like that movie with Meryl Streep, Death Becomes Her, where she walks with her head turned backwards.

    I think that’s the reason, beside an awfully made photoshop job, that her poster for the Tomb Raider movie looks so odd with that tyrannosaurus neck.

    ugh…I with we could post gifs in here:
    https://media1.popsugar-assets.com/files/thumbor/qckHMG7Hu_s4BdXHUgP-QBngM6Y/fit-in/1024×1024/filters:format_auto-!!-:strip_icc-!!-/2014/02/07/106/n/1922283/d56bf9031ad50819_death5/i/Meryl-Streep-Death-Becomes-Her.gif

    Reply
  24. stinky says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:39 am

    all y’all who are dissin him should re-watch “12 Years a Slave”
    he was frightening … and robbed of an Oscar.
    i’ll admit I don’t think I could watch it again myself.
    it was terrifying.

    Reply
  25. Polka Dot says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Good for them, hope they’re having a good time in Bologna! And I’m sure Fassy will get his professional mojo back sooner or later.

    Reply
  26. SugarMalone says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:52 am

    I fell down a rabbit hole of Fassbender fans who are all on the “sham marriage” bandwagon and oh wow, that’s a whole bag of crazy. It’s super entertaining to read though.

    There’s one website in particular – apparently the “original” Fassbender fan site – where she’s claiming the marriage was set up by Harvey Weinstein (since Alicia, who the website lady isn’t fond of, is his latest It Girl) and that they were going to call the wedding off once all of the Weinstein stuff blew up, but that it was too late so they went through with it anyway. She claims she has receipts/insider knowledge and that anyone who doesn’t think it’s a fake marriage is a sheep.

    So hilarious, but it makes me a little scared for the actors who are on the receiving end of this sort of insanity.

    Reply
  27. AVVSAJNC says:
    October 24, 2017 at 11:54 am

    I’d like more of her and less of him, please.

    Reply
  28. Aubrey says:
    October 24, 2017 at 2:19 pm

    Clicked on this only because I am a Fassy fan, his smile is in point here.

    Reply
  29. FF says:
    October 24, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Just legit realised that if he disappeared off of the face of acting I wouldn’t miss him. I guess that’s because I either don’t follow his work enough or because he’s not made a work so much his own that he made an irreplaceable impression?

    The only thing I liked him in a lot was A Dangerous Method. So I guess he really does need to check on his script choices?

    I can think of a lot more films I’ve liked Vikander in (A Royal Affair, Ex Machina, Testament Of Youth, The Man From U.N.C.L.E.), and I’m more likely to come back and check on something she starred in later.

    Reply
    • Jamie42 says:
      October 24, 2017 at 3:14 pm

      I would be devastated if he quit acting, I have to admit. I’ve loved so much of what he has done from Jane Eyre (the first film of his I ever saw), to Macbeth, to The Counselor, to The Light between Oceans, to David the Robot in both Alien films. And of course he has the three McQueen films, Fish Tank, Frank, and Slow West, and others I’ve probably left off!

      Reply
      • FF says:
        October 24, 2017 at 4:15 pm

        Ack, I saw Jane Eyre and completely forgot about him in it. I remember Cary directing it, Mia and Jamie in it but completely forgot Fassy as one of the leads. I liked him a lot in that but… not enough to recoil at the idea of a version where only his part is recast… Close to, but not quite.

        Maybe what he needs is an identifiable niche? A key statement about what all his roles have in common?

        He is one ingredient off of being full brand but I don’t know what that ingredient is.

  30. JCZ says:
    October 24, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Think he’s reached a crossroads in his career . I was impressed with his acting and appeal for a little over a year. Then he released a string of uninteresting movies and whatever his relationship was or is about overtook his fandom , made me not care anymore, I’m sure drove many away. Add to it he has been looking a lot tougher this past year or so. He probably is better in smaller roles , not a movie star . Not sure he is that versatile , can be dull, thought Macbeth was a terrible adaptation. She has been pretty good acting wise IMO so far . Don’t think the theories about them are crazy as this sort of thing goes in Hollywood more often than you’d think , what do you guys think about Clooney? One of them could be hiding sexuality , could of been given career advice to sign contract.. Look at B. Coop , many rumors he is not straight and they have s baby! These things are not the same huge commitments that they are to the average person.

    Reply

