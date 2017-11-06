Kevin Spacey’s victims continue to come forward: will Spacey get arrested?

You know what I’ve been thinking about regarding Kevin Spacey? How much he loves tennis and male tennis players in particular. Spacey never showed any interest in women’s tennis, but he was a regular at the big men’s matches at Wimbledon and the US Open. Spacey even did the voiceover for the video intro for the 2015 US Open Men’s Final (see it here). He was a regular at the ATP World Tour Finals in London too, even though Roger Federer totally ignored him one time when Spacey so clearly wanted to speak to him after the final (see it here). While I know this isn’t the most important Spacey story, I would love to know if certain tennis players have any stories about Spacey being a total pervert to them too. Anyway, here are some of the latest Spacey stories:
Buzzfeed’s new interviews. Buzzfeed’s reporting on the Spacey issue has been great journalism, hasn’t it? I get the feeling that the Buzzfeed journalists were on the case for months, just like the reports covering Harvey Weinstein. Buzzfeed published another series of devastating interviews with men claiming various things about Spacey. One man, Justin Dawes, says that when he was 16, Spacey attempted to groom him with p0rn and liquor. One anonymous journalist (a man) says that in London, Spacey repeatedly groped him and assaulted him at a club. You can read the Buzzfeed piece here.
Harry Dreyfuss’s story. Harry Dreyfuss is the son of Richard Dreyfuss, and Harry has been around the industry and around actors all of his life. He met Kevin Spacey when he (Harry) was 18 years old. Spacey was directing Richard Dreyfuss in a play at the Old Vic in 2008, and Harry had flown to London to see his dad for Christmas. The three men – Richard, Kevin and Harry – were in Kevin’s apartment, helping Richard Dreyfuss rehearse his lines when Spacey groped him. Harry tells the story in detail – you can read it here. He was just a high school senior, an awkward kid who admired Spacey so much and had no idea what to do when it happened.
Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos says Spacey groped him. It seems more and more like Spacey’s behavior really escalated when he lived in London and ran the Old Vic. Cavazos claims Spacey assaulted him on two separate occasions.
The British police have an open investigation. The British police have a victim who claims he woke up to Spacey assaulting him. When the guy tried to leave the apartment, Spacey told him not to tell anyone.
Netflix doesn’t want Kevin Spacey anymore. After trying some ass-covering measures, Netflix and House of Cards producers have decided that if they continue with HoC season 6, they’ll need to kill off Frank Underwood, Spacey’s character. For now, Spacey has been completely suspended from the production.
It’s also worth noting that last week, in the wake of all of this, Spacey was dropped by his agents and publicist. Even Harvey Weinstein’s representatives and lawyers still stuck by him, but it seems like literally no one wants to be associated with Spacey at this point.
Ugh, I’m so disgusted with Spacey. I’m glad his agents and publicists dropped him! I am so proud of all the people who are coming forward with their stories. Perhaps now they can begin to find peace and closure.
I got into a huge fight with my BF about this the other night when talking about HoC – he kept throwing the “innocent until proven guilty” line at me. In the end he just shut it because I was losing my shit and I’m pretty sure he doesn’t want me to leave him (which I don’t, obviously).
But what do you say when even the most open minded are just so blind?
Any man who uses that line is a predator.
OR Just well ensconced in his white priviledge
I think that is WAY overstating the case. Men who use that line to defend another man are often clueless. Or they are sexist because they have an inherent distrust of women. Or they could be a predator. But what makes a predator is a person’s actions, not his use of the “innocent until proven guilty” excuse.
Thank you @eoa
There is no reason for a man to utter that misogynistic line if he does not have something to hide himself. Why else would he say that? Only people who are interested in protecting predators or themselves talk about “due process” or “innocent until proven guilty”. These phrases were designed by men to protect men.
Jesus! Maybe Snazzy’s BF just love HoC too much and didn’t know how to react with the latest development.
Until a week ago I was Kevin Spacey’s fan who has followed his career for decades, watched every movies, interviews and award shows with KS in it. I still feel very devastated. I agree with posters here that KS should be prosecuted. But there’s still a little part of me that still wish that it’s not true. But also, it doesn’t mean that I don’t trust these men who come up with their stories.
I’m not a man, and I also believe innocent until proven guilty. However, it doesn’t mean I have to watch his tv show, but I do understand people who separate it too. Doesn’t mean that person is as bad as the criminal. I think a lot of you are looking for the perfect victim, perfect reaction from others, and the most pure evil criminal, and good luck if it happens to you and your reaction and everyone else’s isn’t what you think it should be. Why do I feel like this is part of the reason we ended up with a President Trump? Looking for perfect we end up getting crap.
@noway, no one is saying that people can’t decide he is guilty or stop watching his show. Personally, I think he is guilty. I just don’t think that anyone who wants to give him the benefit of the doubt (one that Spacey doesn’t deserve) is automatically a predator who is hiding something.
Is it still misogynistic if he’s targeting men?
I got into a heated conversation with my bf too. He thinks social media and public media should stay out of it and things need to be addressed in the court room. Told him about how people tried to expose the predators before with no luck and now feel more powerfull to do so. He googled and presented me cases with men falsy accussed . I told him that, that is rare and in most cases victims are blamed for this or the other reason, their previous life is exposed and this only patrly while victims are not reporting their assaults. He doesn’t agree. For me is white man attitude as much as he doesn’t like my saying it .
That’s what I tell my BF too. Just go and ait on your white male priviledge and that I will alwaya believe the victims as they have never had a forum until now. Doesn’t make him a predator, just an idiot ( in my case he’a the idiot anyway. i won’t be like others and assume your BF is a predator or anything else than a man being stupid)
Why on earth would you date a misogynist?
I’m so glad my husband didn’t react like that. He loves House of Cards and liked Kevin Spacey as an actor. When the story came out (he doesn’t follow gossip, so he knew nothing of the rumors about Spacey and younger men) he was pretty disgusted and happy to see Spacey face consequences. He said “ugh what a jerk, look at how many people’s lives he has ruined.” I was like yass! He was also disgusted about Weinstein, but it’s not like he was a fan of him like he was of Spacey.
@Moon Beam-my husband too. I think he was more disgusted by Spacey because he was groping 14 year olds.
My husband is like this too–he definitely thinks false accusations are a bigger thing than they are. I tell him they are much rarer than actual assaults that go unreported and his response is always something along the lines of those false accusations still ruin someone’s life, and do I think it’s NBD to ruin a life if it belongs to a white man. With these accusations that have been coming out in the past year or so (Trump, Weinstein, Spacey) he’s not so dubious that THEY have done something wrong, since there are so many accusers, but he still thinks that for the everyday guy, being falsely accused is a serious threat. It does really worry me–we have a son and while he’s just a toddler now I really don’t want him growing up with this kind of attitude.
As to the question of why would you date/marry a misogynist: 1) this attitude is super super common, and 2) it doesn’t necessarily come up very often or very early in a relationship, and a man may be personally very respectful of women in his life when it comes to physical intimacy…while also having this kind of attitude. I think it’s coming up for a lot of people and relationships now because assault is suddenly getting a lot more front page newspace. And then the outcome is going to be different for each relationship. If this is your relatively short-term BF who you’re also having some other doubts about, yeah, maybe it is time to kick him to the curb. But if it’s the guy you’ve been with for 10+ years who is otherwise awesome and who probably would believe YOU if you came home and told him someone had assaulted you…you’re probably not going to ditch him over his reaction to news stories about people neither of you have ever even met.
don’t want to go all “Dear Prudie” on you, but that attitude is a major character flaw and a serious red flag.
ask him how he would feel if YOU accused someone of sexual assault (or if it were his mother, sister, etc). would he believe YOU, or would he say to you “I dunno…that guy is innocent until proven guilty” and not take your word for what happened unless you pressed charges and the guy was found guilty? and what would happen if you DID press charges and the guy got off (which is what most often happens)…would your bf think you lied about what had happened?
THIS is rape culture…where the default is that women are not believed when they accuse.
Statistics show that false rape accusations are on par with false accusations of other crimes, the stats are not clear however, as what constitutes a “false” report vary from data collection sources, so from a low of 1% to a high of 8%, this variation is due to how reports are labeled for data purposes.
The bigger issue for me is the wide reporting of “false rape” these cases of the “vindictive woman targeting an innocent man” get an out of proportion amount of press, it is written about as if it was usual when clearly it is not, and really how many cases of falsely reported burglary, stolen cars, fraud do we hear about from media when placed in comparison to false rape cases in the media.
Of 1,000 cases of rape, 310 are reported to police and of that 6 rapists will be jailed.
Of 1,000 case of robberies, 619 are reported to police, of that 20 will be jailed.
it is almost like people reporting rape are not believed in our society.
https://www.rainn.org/statistics/criminal-justice-system
Its not only how they are labeled you have to take into account that male police officers will write real accustions down as false. The reality is that they are almost unheard of, there is no reason why a woman would lie about it. None. Someone also has to have a terribly sexist world view to believe women are dishonest.
Here is a Buzzfeed article showing us that you are 11 x More Likely to Be Killed by Asteroid or Comet !!!! than be false accused by rape and getting hit by a comet is not really a common thing is it.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/charlesclymer/5-things-more-likely-to-happen-to-you-than-being-f-fmeu?utm_term=.rlD11VJaY#.qwbLLZj9q
I feel your pain @snazzy..I have to stop myself from losing my $hit when me and my husband get into over equality and feminism. I love him dearly but sometimes I find myself questioning his character. His rationale when it comes to equality amongst women and men brings out such a bitter side of him. I make sure I let him have it when he says stupid ish, I just do it in a more succinct way to avoid blow ups. I think this approach has worked because I can chomp him down to size in a few sentences and he usually backs down. It took time to find a way to call on him on his bs without becoming hysterical. Men love to play the “you’re being crazy” card whenever they can.
I also got into a near argument—- my BF said something stupid too, along the lines of “if you know Hollywood is full of predators, then the women are partly to blame”.
I can’t believe how ignorant men really are… but I mean, should anyone be surprised
My BF is highly intelligent and sympathetic and not a macho in any way – this comment is way out of synch with the rest of him.
I tend to think, that men are truly jsut not pondering these topics on a daily basis, since it “doesnt affect them”. They dont have to worry about this, nearly ever, since “they wont be victims” (touche!!) and why fill your head with ugly thoughts….. unless you have to. They jsut go back to playing their video games and watching netflix….. while women are afraid to leave the house at certain hours.
So our men may be good men, but their thoughts on this matter are nearly NEVER mature just because they never are confronted with this. Maybe once in a year a scandal hits and then they say the first thing that comes to their minds which is usually idiotic.
I struggle also to find my place, and not be the angry, venomous victim (although we as women have every right to GD be) and instead be above it all and admire how women are the most strong and enduring of the human race. We get the least and we put up with the most. We get the most bullying actually, and “nevertheless, we persist”.
I think, men are using womens anger to be against what we are trying to say to begin with. … because we can never win. We never will win.
The whole f’ing world is owned and run by men …….
Thats the sad reality. But, each time a discussion arises, I usually try to calmly make my point and debunk the lack of logic in mens stupid statements so he realizes that he hasnt thought about what he said to begin with, and maybe shouldnt be so busy “definding men” who dont deserve to be defended.
And they call women illogical….
And the backlash is likely to hurt women in the workforce. Because men hold all the power. And instead of hiring the qualified woman in part because of how she looks (because what woman hasn’t been underestimated professionally?) they’ll hire the guy who’s less qualified but “safe.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I took my Mom to a movie yesterday and during previews there was kevin spacey front and center for the movie, J. Paul Getty. It’s a Ridley Scott movie so it’ll be interesting to see how the promotion moves forward given this predator is the star. Perhaps just have Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg (who has abuse and racism issues himself?) do the stumping?
I remember seeing a preview for that a few months ago. It’s about the kidnapping of Getty’ s grandson, right? It looked good, but how on earth can they go ahead with it now? Spacey’ s role in it wasn’t small.
I saw the preview for that one as well. Do you think they’ll try to bury that movie now? Spacey is toxic now.
My friend works on House of Cards and said they’ve all been approached by the media, so get ready for that avalanche. ETA: Nevermind, it already came out. Didn’t realize it had aired already. So glad Netflix is moving forward with the show without Spacey. Robin Wright was born to lead it: Spacey won’t be missed by viewers or the crew.
We have enjoyed House of Cards, although this year wasn’t nearly as good. If Spacey had a fatal heart attack, or an accident leaving him unable to work I would have really missed him, because he was great at playing the Machiavellian Frank Underwood. But, with him out because he’s been revealed as a serial predator, I say good riddance. He’s a very talented man, and has always been in great demand. Now no one wants him and I guess he may spend a lot of his time working on a legal defense.
is common opinion specially among critics and people in the industry that Spacey’s performance, even if instrumental for the show, is just terrible and was actually the worst part of the show. This, without taking credit off him as one of the best actors of his generation, but even great actors sometimes just phone in. And Spacey’s acting was terribly lazy and over the top in HoC. Wright instead was the opposite: she is brilliant and has half the lines and screen time of Spacey. She does something really difficult: outacting Spacey’s hamminess with a very subtle and contained performance. And again, this is popular opinion by people who knows acting.
I’m curious what else your friend saw and what was the gossip on set? Did Wright knew? And Fincher and Willimon and all the pother big wigs? can you tell us more if possible?
ETA: not asking if they knew about Spacey’s tendencies and well known modus operandi : I’m sure they all did. Is not even a secret for us readers of gossip so I image all people in the industry knew and they knew about Harvey, and many others. What I’m asking is if they had knowledge about the episodes on set, because Willimon for example said he was kept in the dark about the episode happened to a PA in 2012 and the producers of MRC handled it in all secrecy and not even Netflix new.
I feel like the agent and publicist know so much more is going to come out and are heading for the hills
I was disappointed earlier in the week to see this try to be dressed as a disproportionate attack on a homosexual man. His abuse includes minors.
Hes a predator. It’s got nothing to do with his sexuality. And the way he’s spinning it makes it even more sick.
And innocent until proven guilty is not applied here. He didn’t deny it. He used it to come out…
Agents (CAA non the less) and publicist mostly certainly won’t speak unless they’re “invited” to do so in a courtroom otherwise is just non spoken rule in Hollywood if they want to keep woking with other stars to just keep their mouth shout about ex clients scandals.
Curious as to why Spacey’s agent & publicists dropped him so much quicker than Weinstein’s reps. Maybe Spacey’s people didn’t want to be pulled down quickly with him and that leads me to believe they were complicit in his behavior.
I hope there will be follow up stories that expose the enabling culture behind these sexual predators. These men couldn’t have gotten away with their assaults without help.
Absolutely. All the enablers need to be called out and brought to justice as well
I would imagine because there are children involved.
Children were involved with Polanski too. and Weinstein was treading that line as well considering, if i’m not mistaken, one of the reports is from when the woman was 17.
In Polanski’s case, look at how many celebs tried to blame the child involved by saying she was dressed like she was older. I read Anjelica Houston’s memoir and she said the girl had platforms and makeup on and was dressed as if she was an adult, so she would never have guessed she was under age. And then she went on to complain about the police searching the house and finding cocaine in her purse and it being a big inconvenience.
I thought of the under age angle, too, at first. I wish the industry reacted like this to every predator.
It’s almost as if people are OK with rape and sexual harassment when they victims are women, but not when it’s happening to the menfolk.
True, but what about Bryan Singer? Hollywood needs to smoke out all these predators. Scorched earth people!
Danny Masterson has to pay, damn it. He’s getting away with it thanks to his fucking cult paying the LAPD and DA’s office.
i loved Kevin Spacey as an actor. This is so disappointing and heartbreaking (not to mention infuriating)
I adored his work, some of my favourite movies are now garbage.
although apparently playing Frank underwood wasn’t a stretch for him
Me too, I had absolutely no idea he was so vile.
Again this has been known for decades. The only thing that will change things is for the system and culture to change.
And i take back my kudos for Netflix as someone reminded me they are still airing Masterson’s show even though there’s 4 open rape cases against him. Gonna have to cancel my Netflix
Agree. The system and culture has to change. Exposing the enablers would also help bring about that change. My hope is that with increased awareness of this problem, perhaps more individuals will feel empowered to defend themselves and call out this behavior….sound the alarm.
This whole thing is terrible. I feel bad for Richard Dreyfuss’ son. This man is disgusting and needs to be in jail.
I’m not convinced Netflix wasn’t aware of the harassment that was going on but it’s funny to me now when you go on Netflix, they have completely wiped his face off all the promo pics for HOC.
He deserves to be prosecuted. Let’s hope someone somewhere can make a case. Let’s face it, making an example of people is an effective deterrent among those who aren’t so deranged that they can check and correct their behavior. And then there’s people who will never stop. So we need victims to continue coming forward and prosecutors who understand how to build these types of cases and support survivors so more predators can be locked up. So yeah, people need to be prosecuted. That includes Spacey. Just outing predators won’t effectuate change. The law has to flex its muscle as an important part of change.
Prosecutions are what I want to see. And copper-bottomed industry regulation.
Until these two things happen, Hollywood can mea culpa as much as it likes – nothing will change.
I’m hoping for prosecutions in the UK where we have no statute of limitations for sex offenders, I’m also hoping that the Old Vic explain themselves and why this predator appears to have been given carte blanc to get on with it all for eleven years without intervention. I’m also hoping that if prosecutions are successful the victims with sue this bastards arse from here to buggery and bankrupt the pos. I totally agree that without some sort of legal intervention nothing will really change, the banking sector is proof if that.
The Frank Underwood character in the original British HoC was assassinated anyway, so I assumed that’s where the series was leading from the beginning. I give Netflix no points here.
I read that Netflix also dropped the picture he’d done for them about Gore Vidal. Not going to release it at all.
I read some comments by Spaceys brother that indicate they came from an abusive home, and that Spacey used acting to get away from the horrible home life. He changed his name and used his roles to be someone else. Sounds like he has a lot of demons. He’s another one who needs long-term treatment. I get an uneasy feeling that he might take himself out.
I read that too, and whilst it is sad, it’s not like he didn’t have the resources or intelligence to address the impact the abuse had on his life and take steps to make sure he didn’t abuse others. He never stopped until he was outed as a predator, which suggests that he really doesn’t care about the feelings of the people he abused. (Just like Harvey Weinstein). I think the psychology behind Spacey’s predatory behaviour is a lot more complicated than just being an abuse victim.
There’s been a recent study that dispelled the myth that most predators have been preyed upon themselves – on the contrary, turns out, most weren’t.
Buzzfeed has broken many big stories. They are highly underrated as serious journalism because of the name “Buzzfeed” and all the silly quizzes and stuff on their site. In actuality they’re pretty legit and you know what? If you go to their site looking to kill time and end up reading a serious story that’s worth it.
What kills me about Harry’s story, is Spacey thought nothing, absolutely nothing, about assaulting one of his victims with their father right there. What a monster.
Yes! It shows a level of entitlement that results from others covering this up for him for so long. Absolutely disgusting. I’ve also read some comments on The advocate defending him saying that this is common in the gay culture and he was usually drunk so drinking is is real problem. No, just no!
Re that video of him trying to talk to federer is creepy AF. You can see the predatory look on his face. Lecherous. Ick
Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein need to be in prison.
They are dangerous predators.
Period.
The Daily Mail Online had a very interesting article yesterday about Kevin Spacey. They interviewed his brother who revealed that their father was a neo-Nazi who collected child pornography. The father also raped Spacey’s brother when he was 14.
On the radio this morning, they said that Spacey has been fired by Netflix.
