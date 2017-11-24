Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky split, will no one think of the Oscar campaign?!

I updated the Jennifer Lawrence story on Wednesday to include this break-up information, but it’s worth a separate post too. Jennifer and Darren Aronofsky have broken up! They were together for about a year and a half. In interviews, Jennifer claimed that they started up after ‘mother!’ completed filming, but I remember there were a lot of rumors about them before then too. The general “rule” of celebrity couples is that you stay together through the Oscar season, then quietly announce your split in March. So this is odd, right? Despite the poor performance (overall) of ‘mother!’ Jennifer is still waging an Oscar campaign, and she just split with her director, the same guy she was praising to high heaven in interview after interview.
Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have called it quits, ET has exclusively learned from multiple sources. The former couple dated for roughly one year after working together on the 2017 film Mother!, directed by Aronofsky.
A source says the breakup happened last month. It was an amicable split and they remain friends.
Another source tells ET the pair’s last public sighting was at the Governors Awards in LA on Nov. 11 and although the two were already broken up, they sat together and were friendly. It’s not awkward, the source adds.
I actually have my fingers crossed that Jennifer dumped him because she had a moment of clarity: oh, right, I’m 27 years old, I’m America’s Farty Sweetheart, and I’m dating a 48-year-old dude who was abusive to me as an actress. Enough of this! As much as I’d like Jennifer to get back together with Nicholas Hoult, I suspect they’ve both moved on and there’s no looking back romantically. So who should Jennifer date now? You know whoever it is, we’re probably not going to like him. Oh, I hear Chris Pratt is single! (God I really hope that doesn’t happen.)
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, Backgrid.
I feel this was more about not looking like anything happened with Pratt than any actual romance or lust.
If this was in any kind real, if she can be attracted to an old white guy that looks like an egg she must feel like a kid in a candy store, the world is full of them. Good for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“if she can be attracted to an old white guy that looks like an egg she must feel like a kid in a candy store, the world is full of them. Good for her.” lmao 🤣👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@C
You have an issue with someone being white?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AHAHAHAHAHA yeah but we all make terrible choices from time to time. That’s how we get to drink wine with our girlfriends years later and say “can you believe I did that???!” I don’t grudge Jen that one mistake. I’m glad she didn’t compound it into a marriage (although he’s not the marrying kind iirc with Rachel Weisz)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just glad she didn’t compound it into having his baby (he IS the impregnating his actresses kind with Rachel Weisz and possibly Natalie Portman)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good riddance to scarfy pretentious rubbish lol. I hope she finds someone better.
And now looking at him just reminds me of Meet Me in the Bathroom (v good book btw) and indie NY-based musicians of the early 2000s dropping minor asides about how Aronofsky was a film school wankstain trying to latch on to cooler people. He’s nearly 50 and no different now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha, so true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Glad she wised up, he was revolting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nic has definitely moved past her judging by the bikini clad brunette is is seen with
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her name is Bryana Holly, a playboy model that used to date Brody Jenner. But she’s blonde, unless that’s not who you’re talking about?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Nic! Not the blonde playboy model. You are too wonderful to be a cliche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wishing her the best. Arron didn’t seem like a good choice, considering all that is happening. She should be with somebody young and funny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 No more old dudes, please, young lady!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol, next story – JLaw and Brad Pitt? I think that would break the internet (I also do not think this will happen)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…or JLaw and Ben Affleck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, maybe a little time spending not dating anyone would do her some good. Immediate rebounds are rarely our best picks, and I feel it’s even worse in her case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m always of the opinion that a little time a lone, focusing on oneself, career, travel, etc, is a good idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So happy she dumped him. As for who she should date now, I think she should marry Rob Kardashian, then she could be a member of the family she loves so much! I kid.
In all seriousness, I don’t know who she should date, but certainly not some pretentious older man like Aronofsky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmao, I’ll all for this ship, JLawDashian 4eva
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sherry: How funny would that be? She’d at least bring a modicum of legitimacy to the Klan, but they’d become gloating and more insufferable than they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they tried that with Kanye, and look how that turned out. Run, Jen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lord help me but I can really see her and Chris Pratt together. I love them both so I wouldn’t mind the coupling, but the backlash would be horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Robert Pattinson is single now that him and FKA Twigs have broken up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can see JLaw and Pratt together as well. They have a similar look and are the most popular (though not the most talented) stars today. They are also funny in a very goofy and annoying way. Maybe they are too much alike that they would drive each other mad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She and Nic were really a good couple–he seems more grounded than she is–but he has clearly moved on.
I find myself wishing she could find a nice guy and settle down. But definitely not Pratt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why settle down? She talked about not needing to be married or a permanent relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No need to settle down now…or ever if she doesn’t want too.
He’s kind of icky and she’s made some odd choices but as long as she continues to follow the two cardinal rules of dating questionable blokes:
1. Don’t marry them!
2. Don’t get pregnant!!!
She’s fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should date RPatz, he’s single too… She was fawning over him during her Winter’s bone promo and he called her amazing once…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oooh, i actually kind of like this? he might be a touch too pillow biter for her though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Katy Perry admitted to farting in front of him, so he probably won’t be opposed to dating another Farty Sweetheart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like this one…….but I think I really just want to have them work together, if only for the all the wacky filter-free promo these two would surely bring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would LOVE to see them doing promo together. They’re both very unfiltered, there would be amazing quotes coming from the two of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. Can she cancel the campaign now. Jeez
2. Can she be alone? Like why jump into another relationship
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s embarrassing that anyone involved with mother! would believe that it should be considered for any Oscar. It was a huge flop. If it does get any awards, we’ll know they will be undeserved, and only won because of JLaw and Aronofsky’s influence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scorsese said that mother! is a masterpiece. And other AMPAS members said that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Katherine LOL and other AMPA members said that it was crap & some walked out towards the end of the Academy screening.
That’s been the general industry reaction to mother! from what I have been told.
Such a mixed reaction won’t garner big noms like BP or BD
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My god that guy gives off a douche vibe in every picture he’s in she’s waaaayyyyy better off without this KARMIC LEECH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she should be alone for a minute. She seems like a girl who has an awful picker.
And if she jumps in with Chris Pratt no one is going to believe they didn’t hook up on Passengers. So yea no. Also they are both so similar I can’t see it working long term.
Single. Just stay single for a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they are broken up for real. They will get back together after Oscar season. Its all about campaigning without mentioning each other. She did the same with Nicholas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking the exact same thing. NO ONE was having this relationship. Darren’s artsy fartsy fans hated it: she’s not high brow enough for his film school pretentiousness – all fart and no art. It looks terrible that she just admitted she romantically pursued the director who just happened to be considered Oscar bait – aka she wanted to f— for this role – can’t really tout the (white) feminism after that, Jennifer. If they’re broken up, perhaps their campaigns will be taken more seriously.
Not sure this was the case with Hoult. There was nothing to hate about that relationship. Nothing to deter her campaign, IMO. They were a sweet and good looking and age appropriate couple.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do we actually know who dumped who? She was gushing about him throughout the movie promo and hardly seemed like she had had enough of him or their relationship. Wouldn’t surprise me that he dumped her because she’s not “deep” enough or he found someone else on his level of pretentiousness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she gets with Pratt, even now that they’re both single, the backlash will be huge. It will look like their affair did happen at the time, and she will be labeled as a homewrecker. I personally do not think anything happened between them, but some people certainly do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She also dated Chris Martin. I hope her new type isn’t older, divorced guys with kids. She’s too young to have to make that kind of compromise. Really, Jennifer (while I find you grating in tv interviews) you’re clearly successful and beautiful-you could do better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can I gossip-wish for Harry Styles? That would be hot and filled with drama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about her and Brad Pitt? A young blonde actress for him? Used to be more his M.O….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she is too large for him. He likes them slimmer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw her live and she’s very tall and slim
Report this comment as spam or abuse
god no, why would you wish pratt on her (or anyone)??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What about Tom Hiddleston?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GOOD! My biggest hope is that the reason they broke up is she found a wonderful new therapist who pointed out his abusive behavior. I know that’s not likely but I truly hope that to be the case so that she’ll be on her own for a bit and make a better choice next time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she needs a “civilian” now. No competition and no industry power games. Or just stay single for a few months and get to know herself better before dating again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aside from Hoult and Martin (as far as we know) she seems to have a type… Powerful men who are abusive (maybe in different ways). Weinstein who she considers “Parental”, David O. Russell who is possibly the most emotional unhinged and vicious director ive ever read about—who she calls “the love of her life.” and now with Aronovsky who she fell for while he basically emotionally abused her into giving him that performance. Girl might need to see a therapist about that is all im saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wasn’t in a relationship with Weinstein or Russell so your comment about her having a type is so wrong. Her boyfriends were Hoult and Martin besides Aronofsky so I would say that her type is a British man
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Juliette – there are others types of abusive relationships aside from romantic ones…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“He basically emotionally abused her into giving him that performance” — this is completely hyperbolic. He’s very tortured artiste annoying, but there’s so little so-called evidence about Aronofsky being abusive.
I have no idea why that narrative keeps getting spun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does she have to date another celeb?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is she vetting for Harvey? This comment doesn’t even make any sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aaaaaand, now the comment i replied to has been removed, so my own comment doesn’t make any sense, either, lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It doesn’t have to make sense. Remember: Misogynists love their alternative facts. We saw that on the last JLaw thread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the Hollywood Reporter podcast that came out on Monday, she said Harvey was paternal to her, but then in the same breath said she’d called him a sadistic monster to his face. So he’s both paternal and a sadistic monster in her mind – girlfriend might benefit greatly from some therapy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse