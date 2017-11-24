Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky split, will no one think of the Oscar campaign?!

Jennifer Lawrence , Darren Aronofsky at the New York Premiere of Paramount Pictures' Mother! at Radio City Music Hall

I updated the Jennifer Lawrence story on Wednesday to include this break-up information, but it’s worth a separate post too. Jennifer and Darren Aronofsky have broken up! They were together for about a year and a half. In interviews, Jennifer claimed that they started up after ‘mother!’ completed filming, but I remember there were a lot of rumors about them before then too. The general “rule” of celebrity couples is that you stay together through the Oscar season, then quietly announce your split in March. So this is odd, right? Despite the poor performance (overall) of ‘mother!’ Jennifer is still waging an Oscar campaign, and she just split with her director, the same guy she was praising to high heaven in interview after interview.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky have called it quits, ET has exclusively learned from multiple sources. The former couple dated for roughly one year after working together on the 2017 film Mother!, directed by Aronofsky.

A source says the breakup happened last month. It was an amicable split and they remain friends.

Another source tells ET the pair’s last public sighting was at the Governors Awards in LA on Nov. 11 and although the two were already broken up, they sat together and were friendly. It’s not awkward, the source adds.

[From Entertainment Tonight]

I actually have my fingers crossed that Jennifer dumped him because she had a moment of clarity: oh, right, I’m 27 years old, I’m America’s Farty Sweetheart, and I’m dating a 48-year-old dude who was abusive to me as an actress. Enough of this! As much as I’d like Jennifer to get back together with Nicholas Hoult, I suspect they’ve both moved on and there’s no looking back romantically. So who should Jennifer date now? You know whoever it is, we’re probably not going to like him. Oh, I hear Chris Pratt is single! (God I really hope that doesn’t happen.)

Jennifer Lawrence attends Moma for 'Mother' screening with Darren Aronofsky

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News, Backgrid.

 

60 Responses to “Jennifer Lawrence & Darren Aronofsky split, will no one think of the Oscar campaign?!”

  1. QueenB says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:31 am

    I feel this was more about not looking like anything happened with Pratt than any actual romance or lust.

    If this was in any kind real, if she can be attracted to an old white guy that looks like an egg she must feel like a kid in a candy store, the world is full of them. Good for her.

    Reply
  2. teacakes says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Good riddance to scarfy pretentious rubbish lol. I hope she finds someone better.

    And now looking at him just reminds me of Meet Me in the Bathroom (v good book btw) and indie NY-based musicians of the early 2000s dropping minor asides about how Aronofsky was a film school wankstain trying to latch on to cooler people. He’s nearly 50 and no different now.

    Reply
  3. Jane says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Nic has definitely moved past her judging by the bikini clad brunette is is seen with

    Reply
  4. Astrid says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Wishing her the best. Arron didn’t seem like a good choice, considering all that is happening. She should be with somebody young and funny.

    Reply
  5. manta says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Well, maybe a little time spending not dating anyone would do her some good. Immediate rebounds are rarely our best picks, and I feel it’s even worse in her case.

    Reply
  6. Sherry says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:41 am

    So happy she dumped him. As for who she should date now, I think she should marry Rob Kardashian, then she could be a member of the family she loves so much! I kid.

    In all seriousness, I don’t know who she should date, but certainly not some pretentious older man like Aronofsky.

    Reply
  7. lannisterforever says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Lord help me but I can really see her and Chris Pratt together. I love them both so I wouldn’t mind the coupling, but the backlash would be horrible.

    Reply
  8. Jamie42 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:52 am

    She and Nic were really a good couple–he seems more grounded than she is–but he has clearly moved on.
    I find myself wishing she could find a nice guy and settle down. But definitely not Pratt.

    Reply
  9. WestHollywood says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:54 am

    She should date RPatz, he’s single too… She was fawning over him during her Winter’s bone promo and he called her amazing once…

    Reply
  10. Barrymore says:
    November 24, 2017 at 8:55 am

    1. Can she cancel the campaign now. Jeez
    2. Can she be alone? Like why jump into another relationship

    Reply
  11. marc kile says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:02 am

    My god that guy gives off a douche vibe in every picture he’s in she’s waaaayyyyy better off without this KARMIC LEECH.

    Reply
  12. Nicole says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Maybe she should be alone for a minute. She seems like a girl who has an awful picker.
    And if she jumps in with Chris Pratt no one is going to believe they didn’t hook up on Passengers. So yea no. Also they are both so similar I can’t see it working long term.
    Single. Just stay single for a bit.

    Reply
  13. Mildred Pierce says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I don’t think they are broken up for real. They will get back together after Oscar season. Its all about campaigning without mentioning each other. She did the same with Nicholas.

    Reply
    • Sandra says:
      November 24, 2017 at 2:15 pm

      I was thinking the exact same thing. NO ONE was having this relationship. Darren’s artsy fartsy fans hated it: she’s not high brow enough for his film school pretentiousness – all fart and no art. It looks terrible that she just admitted she romantically pursued the director who just happened to be considered Oscar bait – aka she wanted to f— for this role – can’t really tout the (white) feminism after that, Jennifer. If they’re broken up, perhaps their campaigns will be taken more seriously.

      Not sure this was the case with Hoult. There was nothing to hate about that relationship. Nothing to deter her campaign, IMO. They were a sweet and good looking and age appropriate couple.

      Reply
  14. lightpurple says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Do we actually know who dumped who? She was gushing about him throughout the movie promo and hardly seemed like she had had enough of him or their relationship. Wouldn’t surprise me that he dumped her because she’s not “deep” enough or he found someone else on his level of pretentiousness.

    Reply
  15. Lala says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:21 am

    If she gets with Pratt, even now that they’re both single, the backlash will be huge. It will look like their affair did happen at the time, and she will be labeled as a homewrecker. I personally do not think anything happened between them, but some people certainly do.

    Reply
  16. CynicalAnn says:
    November 24, 2017 at 10:07 am

    She also dated Chris Martin. I hope her new type isn’t older, divorced guys with kids. She’s too young to have to make that kind of compromise. Really, Jennifer (while I find you grating in tv interviews) you’re clearly successful and beautiful-you could do better.

    Reply
  17. Honeychurch says:
    November 24, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Can I gossip-wish for Harry Styles? That would be hot and filled with drama.

    Reply
  18. MARIA F. says:
    November 24, 2017 at 11:31 am

    How about her and Brad Pitt? A young blonde actress for him? Used to be more his M.O….

    Reply
  19. ell says:
    November 24, 2017 at 11:40 am

    god no, why would you wish pratt on her (or anyone)??

    Reply
  20. Ninetta says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    What about Tom Hiddleston?

    Reply
  21. pinetree13 says:
    November 24, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    GOOD! My biggest hope is that the reason they broke up is she found a wonderful new therapist who pointed out his abusive behavior. I know that’s not likely but I truly hope that to be the case so that she’ll be on her own for a bit and make a better choice next time.

    Reply
  22. Mannori says:
    November 24, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    she needs a “civilian” now. No competition and no industry power games. Or just stay single for a few months and get to know herself better before dating again.

    Reply
  23. mtam says:
    November 24, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Aside from Hoult and Martin (as far as we know) she seems to have a type… Powerful men who are abusive (maybe in different ways). Weinstein who she considers “Parental”, David O. Russell who is possibly the most emotional unhinged and vicious director ive ever read about—who she calls “the love of her life.” and now with Aronovsky who she fell for while he basically emotionally abused her into giving him that performance. Girl might need to see a therapist about that is all im saying.

    Reply
  24. You Are Not Your Selfie says:
    November 24, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Why does she have to date another celeb?

    Reply
  25. Tiny Martian says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:02 am

    How is she vetting for Harvey? This comment doesn’t even make any sense.

    Reply
  26. Tiny Martian says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Aaaaaand, now the comment i replied to has been removed, so my own comment doesn’t make any sense, either, lol!

    Reply
  27. Otaku fairy says:
    November 24, 2017 at 9:23 am

    It doesn’t have to make sense. Remember: Misogynists love their alternative facts. We saw that on the last JLaw thread.

    Reply
  28. Sandra says:
    November 24, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    In the Hollywood Reporter podcast that came out on Monday, she said Harvey was paternal to her, but then in the same breath said she’d called him a sadistic monster to his face. So he’s both paternal and a sadistic monster in her mind – girlfriend might benefit greatly from some therapy.

    Reply

