Dustin Hoffman assaulted a young actress on a nightly basis during a Broadway run

It was no surprise to me to see Dustin Hoffman “outed” as a pig, a bastard and a misogynist in the middle of Sex Predatorgate 2017. The surprise was how many women he had abused physically, verbally and emotionally over the course of decades, and how many women’s careers and lives were derailed because of it. Anna Graham Hunter was 17 years old when she worked with Hoffman in 1985 – she wrote about the experience, detailing the myriad ways he harassed her and assaulted her on a daily basis. In 1991, he did the same thing with a young playwright named Wendy Riss Gatsiounis. When John Oliver dared to ask Hoffman for an explanation for his victims’ accounts, Hoffman got pissy, defensive and claimed he had never even met Anna Graham Hunter. He also incoherently used Tootsie as a defense for why he loves women and whatever. He’s a pig.

Following all of that, Hoffman’s victims are still coming forward. The Hollywood Reporter says that following the publication of Hunter’s essay and following John Oliver’s attempts to challenge the patriarchy, “several other women have approached the publication with similar stories about Hoffman’s conduct at various times and places dating back to the 1970s.” One of those women is named Kathryn Rossetter. She costarred with Hoffman in Death of a Salesman on Broadway and in the TV movie. You can read her full THR piece here:

Rossetter was a young actress when she auditioned for Death of a Salesman, and Hoffman was basically the reason she got the role. She admired him and worshipped him as an actor, and she was grateful to him for advocating on her behalf to the producers. When they were in rehearsals, he manipulated her into a hotel room and demanded a back rub. She gave him a “lame” back rub and the maid interrupted them. Then, when the play began, the harassment and assault became a nightly thing:

Since they loved my laugh, it was decided that I would stand in the wings on stage left at a mic and laugh on cue in a memory scene being played out on the stage. My laugh had to be choreographed and timed. That scene led directly into the scene in the second act with Dustin and me in the hotel room and Biff walking in on us. My costume was a vintage slip, no bra, garter belt and stockings. The wing space was limited, so directly behind me was a chair where Dustin would sit, with his dresser in attendance, to take water and a short rest before our final scene together.

One night in Chicago, I felt his hand up under my slip on the inside of my thighs. I was completely surprised and tried to bat him away while watching the stage for my cues. After the show he was busy with the producer and director so I had no access to him to address it. It then happened almost every show. Six to eight shows a week. I couldn’t speak to him in the moment because I was on a live mic. He kept it up and got more and more aggressive. One night he actually started to stick his fingers inside me. Night after night I went home and cried. I withdrew and got depressed and did not have any good interpersonal relationships with the cast. How could the same man who fought to get me the job, who complimented my work, who essentially launched my career, who gave me the benefit of his wisdom as an actor, how could he also be this sexual power abuser? Was I doing something? Was it my fault?

The groping continued. After the shows at parties, whenever he had a picture taken with me, he would put his arm around my rib cage and then grab my breast just before they snapped the picture and then remove it. He was very skilled at dropping his hand just as the picture snapped to avoid it being recorded. But it was pre-digital. You didn’t know what was there until they were developed. Only by luck do I have one such picture — where the camera caught him in the act. A picture I had taken with hopes of sending it to my family. A millisecond in time. There I am — big smile and my arm moving toward his with the intention to push it away. But caught as it is, it seems I’m complicit with the gesture. I was not. Not ever.

It went on and on, night after night. One night he even told crew members he was going to assault her in a different way, so they all gathered backstage to watch as Hoffman surprise her by pulling down her slip and revealing her breasts to all of the men. She was so disoriented, she missed a cue and when she tried to explain what happened, she was the one who was punished. And it kept happening, over and over again. Ugh.

52 Responses to “Dustin Hoffman assaulted a young actress on a nightly basis during a Broadway run”

  1. Nicole says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Ughhhhh f*ck this guy. I’m glad Oliver went after you.
    Not surprising again these stories have been out there. But still horrifying

    Reply
    • Sabrine says:
      December 11, 2017 at 9:13 am

      She was just trying to make a living and do well but she had to deal with a sexual predator who held all the power. She would have gotten nowhere and been fired if she had reported him. I was 19 when the middle aged man at the next desk at work harassed me on a daily basis for over two years. I felt flustered and confused but needed that paycheck to survive. This was back in the day. I never even thought about reporting him.

      Reply
  2. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Her story is so heartbreaking in how real it is. These ‘little’ indignities, one by one, that women have little choice but to endure. Truly a death by a thousand cuts. I’m happy that she had the space to finally tell her story, and I hope she found some closure by finally confronting him.

    Reply
  3. Loopy says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I cannot believe he used Tootsie as a defence. Wtf?!!

    Reply
    • ms single malt says:
      December 11, 2017 at 1:21 pm

      A long time ago I saw an interview with Hoffman where he said he asked producers to make him more beautiful in Tootsie. He said when he was told that it was as good as it was going get, he realized he would not have been attractive enough for him to notice at a party. And then he realized that he had been overlooking getting to know many “interesting” women because he had only approached attractive women.

      Reply
      • Laura says:
        December 11, 2017 at 3:46 pm

        The Tootsie defense was disturbing itself.As if he could identify with being a woman by dressing up for one role and implying women deemed unattractive to men were ignored and thereby would not feel validated as a human being.As if the end all be all for women is being sexually admired by a man.That statement spoke volumes.

  4. Peggy says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Dustin is a turd, and the cast from ‘Death of a Salesman’ claiming they did not see anything, your day will come.
    Keep outing all these sexual predators.

    Reply
  5. Anastasia says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Yep. Never watching a Hoffman film ever again, old or new. F*ck this guy with a cactus.

    Reply
  6. Sixer says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:14 am

    We need full matriarchy, don’t we?

    Reply
  7. wood dragon says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Not too surprised about Hoffman. He has always come across as a hard personality – to work with and to simply be around. Dude needs to retire and hope that there won’t be charges pending. Otherwise he is so screwed and like spacey he did it to himself.

    Reply
  8. Renee2 says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:16 am

    I hate this man. I feel like crying having just read this. The crew were all complicit in this, and so were the director and producers, if they knew and punished her for it.

    Reply
    • HadToChangeMyName says:
      December 11, 2017 at 8:29 am

      That’s what angered me the most, that he wasn’t hiding doing this; he did it in full view and with full approval. I can only imagine how isolated and helpless she must have felt. Gah!

      Reply
      • Rai-rai says:
        December 11, 2017 at 10:08 am

        This is what sickened me the most: there were people watching! They could’ve helped her! They could’ve stopped it! Instead, they just stood and wachted and were approving of how she got humiliated, harassed and assaulted. But heeey, they weren’t actually doing anything, eh? They’re good guys, eh? I can’t even imagine the horror of working in such an environment, it probably felt like any of those people could have assaulted her to any extent, WITH witnesses.

        And that he actually got her this job… How horrible it must be to feel that your talents and hard work have been appreciated only to find out that it was so you could be sexually assaulted.

        Seriously, jail for him and jail for all those people that stood and watched.

      • Tara says:
        December 11, 2017 at 11:12 am

        Yeah, and now he’s pulling cronies out of his @ss saying they never witnessed any such behavior… which, even if true … doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.

    • Betsy says:
      December 11, 2017 at 9:54 am

      This is disgusting, isn’t it? I want those “not all men” losers to read this and realize THIS IS WHY WOMEN DONT COME FORWARD. There’s a machine that protects the abusers.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      December 11, 2017 at 10:39 am

      Isn’t that horrible? Not a single one of them spoke up for her. She must have felt so very alone.
      I’m glad she has the chance to tell her story now, and Hoffman has to live with everyone knowing now.

      Reply
  9. godwina says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Jaaaaaaay-sus. Holy cats.

    Reply
  10. Square Bologna says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:31 am

    May all the sexual predators die horribly, after years of suffering the shame and humiliation they richly deserve.

    Reply
  11. Samantha says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Dustin Hoffman has been the most disappointing of all the recent outings for me, really loved him before.

    Kathryn’s full article is really detailed and makes it clear her experience was very dehmunizing. It’s a shame those people at the end of the article defended Hoffman, people should just stop commenting on things they weren’t a part of.

    Reply
  12. island_girl says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Dustin Hoffman = Trash human

    Reply
  13. Annie says:
    December 11, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Pig. Ugly, loathsome, despicable, disgusting pig.

    Reply
  14. Lindy says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:01 am

    The relentless dehumanization that he subjected her to is nauseating. I hope his career suffers the way Spacey’s has.

    Reply
  15. Maya says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:15 am

    I just can’t anymore – I feel emotionally exhausted and sick that it just gets worse and worse.

    I tell myself to not to read these horrible stories but I feel that these poor victims have been silenced enough and their voices needs to be heard. So I continue to hear their voices and will give as much support as I can.

    Reply
  16. monette says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:31 am

    This garbage! And they dared say to John Oliver that it was not the place to ask him hard questions??
    I’m so angry right now! This is why it keeps happening and why they never stop. Because they are protected from consequences.
    Because they are not fired and shamed and put on the spot.
    Yuck!!

    Reply
  17. Valiantly Varnished says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I’m so done with men. This isn’t just a few. It’s more than a few. And the one who arent doing this s*it are DEFENDING the ones doing it. Between Hollywood and Washington DC men are literally ruining the world. Smash the patriarchy and let women take control.

    Reply
  18. Sparkly says:
    December 11, 2017 at 9:49 am

    This is so horrible! I’m infuriated for her. I can’t believe it was allowed to go on regularly, and onstage even!

    I used to really like both Hoffman and Kevin Spacey, and it makes me absolutely sick. I hope we start seeing real justice for the victims.

    Reply
  19. Lala says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:04 am

    That POS mofo is ACTUALLY COPING A FEEL IN THAT PIC!!!! I can’t with this!!!!

    Reply
  20. Natalie S says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:36 am

    He’s a serial rapist. What he did to her is rape. There needs to be repercussions. That POS is over. Anyone who tries to prop him up is over.

    Reply
  21. Lifeside says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I wonder if Lainey Gossip will cover this? Probably not, Dustin is one of her favourites. That site is so hypocritical.

    Reply
  22. Lisa says:
    December 11, 2017 at 10:59 am

    This asshole. He’s not even attractive to me now. I used to like him and enjoy his movies, but now he just looks like the slimy fucking creep that he is.

    Reply
  23. Sue says:
    December 11, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Another name to add to my do not watch list.

    Reply
  24. Aren says:
    December 11, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    This is one of the worse cases I’ve heard because, same as with Singer, they made their victims come across as willing participants.
    Accepting a job, money or an acting role is not the same as saying “yes” to being abused. Nobody wants to be abused, and nobody should use their power to humiliate others.

    Reply
  25. nicegirl says:
    December 11, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    I am pretty sure I left a comment on an older story about him that was complimentary and I am just kicking myself, thinking, how can I ever think someone is good without actually knowing them? And even then? . . . . What a pig.

    Reply
  26. holly hobby says:
    December 11, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Ugh so much ew! Well at least he’s old and he’s not making movies anymore. Another one cancelled.

    Reply
  27. Penelope says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    This is horrifying and sickening. WTF, Dustin Hoffman? Never lost so much respect for a celebrity so fast. He should be ostracized forever or better yet in jail. That poor woman.

    Reply
  28. paddingtonjr says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Dear Dustin and any other man or woman who is “confused about the rules” and/or who thinks assaulting co-workers is just harmless fun: just don’t touch, fondle or finger your co-worker’s breasts, genitals, bum or any other body part while at work, in hotel rooms or during a party. In fact, just don’t do it at all, even if they beg you too or laugh when you do (trust me, they will never beg you for it and, if they laugh, it is only because they can’t believe you just did that and don’t know how to process the intrusion). Also, pictures of you grabbing someone’s genitals, breasts or similar body part ,whether they are asleep or awake, swatting away your hand or smiling, are NOT FUNNY AND/OR BOYS BEING BOYS. Likewise, exposing your or someone else’s breasts, genitals or bum is not acceptable in any situation, and definitely not in front of the entire cast and/or crew. It is not funny, it is not comical and it most certainly not to be chalked up to the “artist’s method”. It is assault and it needs to stop.

    Reply
  29. Jag says:
    December 11, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    I hope that his career is destroyed.

    That said, I truly do not understand why she would have stayed in that production with him assaulting her every night. Why not leave? Was the draw of the audience’s attention and the allure of “making it big” so great that she would subject herself to nightly assaults? There had to be other ways she could have been making money.

    I truly don’t understand it. I have left jobs before when things were of a sexual harassment nature and I didn’t want to be part of it, or have it happen to me. I am not saying that she deserved what happened to her – at all. Hoffman is a pig.

    I’m saying that when she knew it was going to happen nightly, why did she not go over his head and quit if nothing was done? Fame isn’t something that I covet, so perhaps that’s why I don’t understand.

    Reply
  30. Rocket says:
    December 11, 2017 at 4:15 pm

    Good on these women for coming out about this creep. In no way blaming the victims or justifying his behaviour but for analysis’s sake, I’m a laid back person by nature, but I’ve observed in my adult years I’ve learned to go from 0 (super laid back) to 100 (aggressive and domineering) in an instant. This ready-to-switch-on state can be stressful but it helps you in the corporate world and other scenarios where you’d better be ready to snap out and lash out at inappropriate behaviour.

    Reply

