Will Smith: ‘Jada makes us wear these ugly ass sweaters for Christmas’

Despite the bad reviews for Will Smith’s new Netflix movie, Bright, I gave it a chance. I like to think I have a high tolerance for supernatural dramas (I watched every season of True Blood and the first three of Vampire Diaries) but I gave up on Bright after an hour. As so many critics have stated better than I can, it was a total mess. Smith was funny and his delivery saved some scenes which would have otherwise bombed, but he was not enough to get me to invest that additional hour. It was a cop procedural with otherwordly creatures (elves, fairies and orcs, but where were the vampires and zombies?) that just failed on every level. Given what we just learned about the screenwriter, I’m ok with that.
Anyway Will is still out there, hustling and being Will Smith. He posted some cute photos and a video to Instagram revealing that his wife, Jada, made him and their kids wear ugly Christmas sweaters and go on a sleigh ride this holiday. I’m jealous! I love all that cheesy Christmas stuff. As an aside, I’ve been watching Hallmark movies with my mom (most have a royal theme) and actually appreciating them. They’re predictable but sweet. The Netflix one, A Christmas Prince, was fun, I enjoyed it. (A Prince for Christmas wasn’t bad either, and the Tara Reid one, A Royal Christmas Ball, was cute. I’m not even blowing smoke.) Anyway here are Will Smith’s posts about this. The last one is a video which is so much fun to watch.
This sweater is kind of gross, right?
For the Instagram below use the arrows to see another cute photo with more people in Christmas sweaters!
Here’s the video! At the end there’s a clip from their sleigh ride where they’re singing “12 Days of Christmas” and Will gives a naughty twist to it.
Do you guys have ugly Christmas sweaters? I have several! My favorite is a big navy cardigan with yarn snowmen on it that was meant to be cute but failed. That was a Goodwill purchase. On Christmas I wore that paired with green jeans over a red shirt with cartoon embroidered elves. Then I have your typical ugly Christmas sweater which is a weird pixelated santa print on a blue background. Will and his family’s sweaters are more along that vein, the deliberately designed ugly sweater. Ooh I saw this sweater on Facebook recently in honor of Colin Kaepernick and I want it. I think you can still wear ugly Christmas sweaters in the week between Christmas and New Year’s right? I am planning on doing this.
Ooh I googled “Will Smith Christmas sweater” and there are ugly Christmas sweaters which are Fresh Prince-themed with Will Smith and Alfonso Ribero’s face on them! Now I want one of those too.
Will posted this in honor of his 20th anniversary with Jada. He should be more romantic when the actual date rolls around.
” class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-561086″ />
photos credit: Will Smith/Instagram and WENN
he is going to be 50 in 2018.
Lookin good. The trailers for Bright look awful and I decided to not invest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah Will looks fantastic!
Also I thought Bright was super funny, interesting, and entertaining! I absolutely loved it. I find this a case of critics panning a movie so people try to find ways to hate it. If you look at the rotten tomatoes scores, the audience reaction was WAY different than the critics (I checked yesterday and it was rated 89% by audiences). I say give it a shot with an open mind! Also…kinda funny to love bad Xmas movies and not enjoy a deliciously out-there fantasy movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t hate Bright, but I didn’t love it either. The premise was really good, but I found the writing/dialogue/flow to be lacking. The writer didn’t make me care much about the characters. I just felt bad for the orc cop, that was it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joel Edgerton’s suit-yikes!!!
I don’t really care for the Pinkett-Smiths, but I totally endorse Christmas Day Ugly sweater pictures. It’s fun. I throw a party every year and try to make it ugly sweater centered and when people get creative it is really fun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Off topic, Jada really needs to stop messing with her face. I can’t concentrate on anything else when I see pics of them…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What did she do to herself? Why? How can aging be worse than the melting wax people end up with?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve tried to figure it out, too. Best guess is extra large submalar cheekbone implants to fight mid face volume fat loss/aging.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We did ugly Christmas sweater at my job. Mine had a reindeer as well.
If you’re into Supernatural shows you should check out Shadowhunters on Freeform. It’s actually pretty good. It’s based off the books The Mortal Instruments by Cassandra Clare. The series is better than the movie that was out a few years ago. It has all kinds of down wordlers, Angel hybrids and a very hot relationship between two sexy ass men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have heard good things about Shadowhunters I will give it a chance. Thanks for the recommendation!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He just always seems so fake to me. I don’t know what it is, it’s just that he seems to put on this whole show about his life and it does not seem genuine even in these supposedly candid moments. I always wonder what he is really like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hallmark movies are fun to hate-watch for the terrible acting, but all that white starts to hurt my eyes after a few hours.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mom and I talk about this a lot, about the lack of representation in those type of films. She says Lifetime is slightly better. We watched a Hallmark-type Christmas movie with people of color on Netflix but it wasn’t that great. It was called “Marry Me for Christmas.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s been forever since Smith’s made a good or really successful film. Concussion and Focus are the closest he’s come in over a decade, and those were decent but totally forgettable. I don’t know how he still gets all these lead roles and big pay-days. He doesn’t even have a franchise keeping his career afloat like Depp.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I prefer the finny feet post over the overly gushing posts.
Me and my sister watch cheesy Hallmark movies every year. They’re better than comedies, there is so much to laugh about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved Bright! And I’m digging the Hallmark Christmas movies. Sometimes you want sweet simple and predictable:)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
bright is actually getting great reviews from the general public. critics tore it apart but it already has a large fanbase by word of mouth. why, i don’t know, because i didn’t enjoy it either. but apparently a lot of people did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We really enjoyed it, so I am not surprised the general public likes it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched Bright, sure it had some issues but overall it was a good popcorn movies. Better than I thought it would be after hearing all the bad reviews.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t subscribe to Netflix to see it but if you already have a subscription, why not…. it’s basically free.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will sure loves his alien /super natural movies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He sure does. Supernatural and cop themed too. I Robot. MIB. Wild wild west. Independence Day (not a cop, but played a captain). The one with his kid where he plays a general.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Independence Day is a movie I can watch over and over. MIB also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We liked Bright
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My friend bought a Mickey Mouse Christmas sweater that had working tree lights all over it. It was AMAZING.
They are one good looking family, no doubt about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t Jada into Scientology ?? I think I heard Leah Remini about that…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do they call them ugly??? I think those sweaters are amazing!!! Wish I could get one…, but here in Southamerica it’s almost summer so there’s no point
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks high AF in those Instagram pictures
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jada is the most interesting thing about Will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why has Jada wrecked her face??
Will looks great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are such a gorgeous family. I know we bag on them because of Scientology, but Will always makes me smile. He seems like someone fun to hang out with.
And I would totally wear his dingleberry sweater. I love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no mistaking who those kids belong to. Wow, family resemblance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked Bright, yes it was weak plot and character wise but hopefully they get a better script writer for the sequel. I loved Édgar Ramirez and his fabulous hair.
I love Will don’t care much about his kids as they strike me as typical HW brats who wanna be famous just cause mommy and daddy are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse