Will Smith: ‘Jada makes us wear these ugly ass sweaters for Christmas’

wenn33511480
Despite the bad reviews for Will Smith’s new Netflix movie, Bright, I gave it a chance. I like to think I have a high tolerance for supernatural dramas (I watched every season of True Blood and the first three of Vampire Diaries) but I gave up on Bright after an hour. As so many critics have stated better than I can, it was a total mess. Smith was funny and his delivery saved some scenes which would have otherwise bombed, but he was not enough to get me to invest that additional hour. It was a cop procedural with otherwordly creatures (elves, fairies and orcs, but where were the vampires and zombies?) that just failed on every level. Given what we just learned about the screenwriter, I’m ok with that.

Anyway Will is still out there, hustling and being Will Smith. He posted some cute photos and a video to Instagram revealing that his wife, Jada, made him and their kids wear ugly Christmas sweaters and go on a sleigh ride this holiday. I’m jealous! I love all that cheesy Christmas stuff. As an aside, I’ve been watching Hallmark movies with my mom (most have a royal theme) and actually appreciating them. They’re predictable but sweet. The Netflix one, A Christmas Prince, was fun, I enjoyed it. (A Prince for Christmas wasn’t bad either, and the Tara Reid one, A Royal Christmas Ball, was cute. I’m not even blowing smoke.) Anyway here are Will Smith’s posts about this. The last one is a video which is so much fun to watch.

This sweater is kind of gross, right?

For the Instagram below use the arrows to see another cute photo with more people in Christmas sweaters!

Here’s the video! At the end there’s a clip from their sleigh ride where they’re singing “12 Days of Christmas” and Will gives a naughty twist to it.

It’s crazy out here in these Christmas streets

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Do you guys have ugly Christmas sweaters? I have several! My favorite is a big navy cardigan with yarn snowmen on it that was meant to be cute but failed. That was a Goodwill purchase. On Christmas I wore that paired with green jeans over a red shirt with cartoon embroidered elves. Then I have your typical ugly Christmas sweater which is a weird pixelated santa print on a blue background. Will and his family’s sweaters are more along that vein, the deliberately designed ugly sweater. Ooh I saw this sweater on Facebook recently in honor of Colin Kaepernick and I want it. I think you can still wear ugly Christmas sweaters in the week between Christmas and New Year’s right? I am planning on doing this.

Ooh I googled “Will Smith Christmas sweater” and there are ugly Christmas sweaters which are Fresh Prince-themed with Will Smith and Alfonso Ribero’s face on them! Now I want one of those too.

Will posted this in honor of his 20th anniversary with Jada. He should be more romantic when the actual date rolls around.

Our 20th Anniversary is in 4 Days! That’s a Real Feet… :-) … Get it!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

wenn33500706

wenn33511484wenn33511484

wenn33500700” class=”alignnone size-full wp-image-561086″ />

photos credit: Will Smith/Instagram and WENN

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

32 Responses to “Will Smith: ‘Jada makes us wear these ugly ass sweaters for Christmas’”

  1. denisemich says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:25 am

    he is going to be 50 in 2018.

    Lookin good. The trailers for Bright look awful and I decided to not invest.

    Reply
    • Runcmc says:
      December 28, 2017 at 9:01 am

      Yeah Will looks fantastic!

      Also I thought Bright was super funny, interesting, and entertaining! I absolutely loved it. I find this a case of critics panning a movie so people try to find ways to hate it. If you look at the rotten tomatoes scores, the audience reaction was WAY different than the critics (I checked yesterday and it was rated 89% by audiences). I say give it a shot with an open mind! Also…kinda funny to love bad Xmas movies and not enjoy a deliciously out-there fantasy movie.

      Reply
  2. grabbyhands says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Joel Edgerton’s suit-yikes!!!

    I don’t really care for the Pinkett-Smiths, but I totally endorse Christmas Day Ugly sweater pictures. It’s fun. I throw a party every year and try to make it ugly sweater centered and when people get creative it is really fun.

    Reply
  3. BlueSky says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Off topic, Jada really needs to stop messing with her face. I can’t concentrate on anything else when I see pics of them…..

    Reply
  4. V4Real says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:26 am

    We did ugly Christmas sweater at my job. Mine had a reindeer as well.

    If you’re into Supernatural shows you should check out Shadowhunters on Freeform. It’s actually pretty good. It’s based off the books The Mortal Instruments by Cassandra Clare. The series is better than the movie that was out a few years ago. It has all kinds of down wordlers, Angel hybrids and a very hot relationship between two sexy ass men.

    Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:28 am

    He just always seems so fake to me. I don’t know what it is, it’s just that he seems to put on this whole show about his life and it does not seem genuine even in these supposedly candid moments. I always wonder what he is really like.

    Reply
  6. Shambles says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Hallmark movies are fun to hate-watch for the terrible acting, but all that white starts to hurt my eyes after a few hours.

    Reply
  7. Jussie says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:33 am

    It’s been forever since Smith’s made a good or really successful film. Concussion and Focus are the closest he’s come in over a decade, and those were decent but totally forgettable. I don’t know how he still gets all these lead roles and big pay-days. He doesn’t even have a franchise keeping his career afloat like Depp.

    Reply
  8. Whoopsy Daisy says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I prefer the finny feet post over the overly gushing posts.

    Me and my sister watch cheesy Hallmark movies every year. They’re better than comedies, there is so much to laugh about.

    Reply
  9. Jenna says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:37 am

    I loved Bright! And I’m digging the Hallmark Christmas movies. Sometimes you want sweet simple and predictable:)

    Reply
  10. halliego says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:50 am

    bright is actually getting great reviews from the general public. critics tore it apart but it already has a large fanbase by word of mouth. why, i don’t know, because i didn’t enjoy it either. but apparently a lot of people did.

    Reply
  11. Wal says:
    December 28, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I watched Bright, sure it had some issues but overall it was a good popcorn movies. Better than I thought it would be after hearing all the bad reviews.

    Reply
  12. Loopy says:
    December 28, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Will sure loves his alien /super natural movies.

    Reply
  13. Snowflake says:
    December 28, 2017 at 9:39 am

    We liked Bright

    Reply
  14. Veronica says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:00 am

    My friend bought a Mickey Mouse Christmas sweater that had working tree lights all over it. It was AMAZING.

    They are one good looking family, no doubt about it.

    Reply
  15. Val says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Isn’t Jada into Scientology ?? I think I heard Leah Remini about that…

    Reply
  16. mp says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Why do they call them ugly??? I think those sweaters are amazing!!! Wish I could get one…, but here in Southamerica it’s almost summer so there’s no point :(

    Reply
  17. Christina S. says:
    December 28, 2017 at 10:38 am

    He looks high AF in those Instagram pictures

    Reply
  18. Deets says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Jada is the most interesting thing about Will.

    Reply
  19. African Sun says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Why has Jada wrecked her face??

    Will looks great.

    Reply
  20. KiddVicious says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:57 am

    They are such a gorgeous family. I know we bag on them because of Scientology, but Will always makes me smile. He seems like someone fun to hang out with.

    And I would totally wear his dingleberry sweater. I love it.

    Reply
  21. Layla Beans says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:58 am

    There is no mistaking who those kids belong to. Wow, family resemblance.

    Reply
  22. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    December 28, 2017 at 11:59 am

    I liked Bright, yes it was weak plot and character wise but hopefully they get a better script writer for the sequel. I loved Édgar Ramirez and his fabulous hair.

    I love Will don’t care much about his kids as they strike me as typical HW brats who wanna be famous just cause mommy and daddy are.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment