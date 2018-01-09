Lena Dunham & Jack Antonoff broke up after five years together, oh well

Many of you knew this was coming! Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff are over. They were together for five years, and it was last year that Lena began publicly hinting that she wanted to be engaged. He didn’t take the bait. Instead, it feels like Jack waited for Lena to crash completely, which she did a few months ago, in the middle of the Sex Predatorgate scandal, when she publicly defended her male friend, Murray Miller, who had been accused of raping a teenage girl (Lena called the girl a liar). I guess Jack had enough after that. I don’t blame him.
It’s over for Lena Dunhamand Jack Antonoff, a source tells E! News exclusively. The Girls star and Bleachers frontman, who first started dating in 2012, broke up in December. “It was mutual,” our insider says. “Jack and Lena were growing apart and it just made sense for them to end their relationship where it was.”
Luckily, their split was far from messy, as the source adds, “They want the best for each other no matter what. They are both moving on.”
Dunham and Antonoff attended their last public event together almost one year ago at a Grammys pre-party. In October 2017, the actress and social justice activist penned an essay about her former beau for Variety. She wrote in part, “It’s safe to say that before Jack my life was full of far fewer sights. He showed me the importance of making political statements using your public platform. He showed me the joy of collaboration.”
Dunham has long joked about their not-so inevitable walk down the aisle, telling E! News in 2015, “I love my boyfriend. I’m very lucky to call him my life partner, but you will sooner see me pregnant with twins.”
Obvious split is obvious – I truly think they had been on the outs for months, and maybe this breakup announcement is part of their “clean sweep” in the new year. After the Murray Miller controversy, Lena has been suspiciously and noticeably quiet – she’s still publishing her Lenny letters, but she hasn’t walked a red carpet or made any big public statements since then.
However, Lena did turn up at a Time’s Up event over the weekend, and by that I mean, she turned up for some photos. When Tessa Thompson posted a group photo of the Time’s Up group, people in her comments questioned Lena’s presence at a Time’s Up event, given Lena’s recent public statements calling a rape victim a liar. Tessa Thompson commented on her own post (on an Instagram which has since been deleted):
“Lena was not anywhere present in our group during the countless hours of work for the last two months. We hosted an open house for the actresses for red carpet messaging and Lena presence was a surprise to us all. This is a time of reckoning. And for many, a re-education. So many women also have real work to do. I’m afraid it’s too nuanced a conversation to have on this platform. But I hear you, and know that your thoughts and words are not lost on me. It’s been discussed.”
Lena’s “presence was a surprise to us all.” Now I have this image of Lena-as-Hamburglar, creeping around feminist Hollywood events, just waiting to pounce whenever it’s time for photos. She’s toxic. Tessa knows she’s toxic. Jack knows she’s toxic. Does Lena know she’s toxic?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Never got what he saw in her which makes me think they are more similar than I think.
And glad Tessa took on the criticism head on. Interesting that Lena was not invited to the conversations. It’s like people are waking up to the ish we’ve known forever. She’s a fake.
Now if we could have this same reckoning about Moss
It was actually an open house for all actresses, she just never showed up and did the work. Tessa was (rightfully) upset that Lena is trying to get the glory without doing anything. I agree and hope people are waking up to her and Moss. Also, I don’t think of Jack any better now that they have broken up. He’s been with this girl for 5 years. He knew and probably agreed with a lot of stuff she said and did. He does not get a pass from me.
I think the open house was for the event yesterday i think. and she showed up but wasnt apart of any of the previous discussions. Or at least how I took it
Yea, i don’t think Lena Dunham is a perfect person and i don’t like her in some regards but the statements she made abt Jack made me think he’s not all that. You don’t watch someone you love and care for flounder in the press, (or in life!), you help them. He seems to be a commitment-phobe, or in some level, uncaring.
His band is really good, though. Saw them in Philly and New York. He dresses weird in person.
But Georgina Chapman knew nothing and should keep Marchesa, right?
No. You are – to some extent – the company you keep. But that seems to be a contentious issue around here.
I got nothing on this breakup but I am curious who she dates next.
LittleMiss
Agree!
I never said she never knew anything. Definitely not in the camp of people in hollywood are shocked at what’s been happening. You are the company you keep indeed
Nicole
Sorry, my reaction had more to do with the obvious double standards at play. Not coming for you, my wise friend
I think the “company you keep” refers to the company of others, not the business you retain after a scandal…
@Wiffie, you mean a crime? Multiple crimes? Which helped said business? EA condensed the point and I was referring more to the aspect of “don’t punish/blame the wife” that is part of it.
My feelings are clear on that. Agreed.
Lena thinks her toxic-ness is part of her oh so special and unique charm. She seems like she wants to be the epitome of a manic pixie dream girl.
I doubt she realizes others view her as toxic, and never will, because she is so self-centered/focused. She is a spoiled little child in an adult’s body.
I don’t care for Lena Dunham. I don’t and never like her and her good awful and not funny series ‘Girls’ and her dumb and stupid political statement. I am not surprised and I really don’t care about the break-up. She and the rest of these fakes go somewhere.
Can’t think of any comment that isn’t really mean? What to say? Oh well, I’m sure they’ll both find new, fitting partners.
Ha, well said.
It’s difficult, isn’t it? Haha
Dunham would break up with herself just to get publicity… Glad his ex boyfriend saw the light.
The nicest thing I can think of to say is that her hair looks better longer and darker.
Same. I decided to just refrain from comment but yours made me laugh!
Yikes…everything in the photo w that pink outfit is horrific.. which was the aim so i guess a success?
I imagine he dumped her. He has outgrown Lena and all of her ongoing drama. I never got her appeal or charm. I saw this coming. He’s very talented. He did a really great job producing Lorde’s Melodrama album and co-writing all of the music and songwriting credit on two songs for the lyrics. It has a great, uncluttered soundscape to it musically because of him..
He does have talent and success but you dont stay with someone like Dunham for such a long time if you dont share her opinions.
Yes, this fan-fiction of “he dumped her bc she revealed herself” is a tad naïve and quite misoginistic. She’s been out there and they spent 5 long years together so he knew her. The best fan-fiction one could write is that he is opportunistic and dumped her when the world found out what he already knew!
i’m unsure about this, i know several couples with sort of mismatched opinions of all kinds, and i always wonder how they make it work. for instance, one friend of mine tells me she just never talks politics with her bf because they always end up arguing having different ideas. personally i couldn’t do it, but you know, whatever.
THANK YOU. Let’s not canonize jack antonoff quite yet. I feel like there’s a lot of internalized misogyny in the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And we only know what she felt comfortable enough to say publicly! I can only imagine the kinds of stuff she says in private.
I know some couples that disagree on political issues, religion, etc., but her issues are all related to her character, not necessarily her beliefs.
He’s got talent but you don’t stay with someone like Lena and not know what a sh*t person she is. So let’s not pretend he’s great for dumping her…if that’s even true. I lost my interest in him when he began dating her and would praise Darth Becky. Neither woman is a good person
For all the comments responding to me, I said he outgrew her. I never said they weren’t compatible for years and obviously alike and worked as a couple. And I never said he was some totally new person. But people do evolve, and Lena seems stuck in the same old shtick, to me, personalitywise, which is tiresome. I just see her as being incredibly wearing in a relationship and felt he outgrew her by the end, got tired of the relationship, her. I don’t know. I just saw this coming for the last year.
I think there is definitely some arrested development going on with Lena Dunham. She’s perpetually 22 or something. Slightly more mature than her buddy Taylor Swift, but not by much.
I’m not surprised she was not invited to discussions but I think it is not productive either that people like cate Blanche and Blake lively (abusers apologists) are so part of the conversation and no one see a problem in that.
No offense but almost everyone in the industry has worked with a known rapist. If I had to start a list I don’t know where I would even begin. So if you’re going to exclude people based on that merit, then you’re not going to have any movement. People can change but if you’re going to hold every thing they’ve done in the past against them then as a society how do you move forward? Lena Dunham literally took it upon herself to call another victim a liar when no one even asked Lena Dunham about the situation.
@Miles, but 3 of the actors who worked with Allen apologized for it and regret it.. Surely actors who worked with known and convicted rapist/harassors could say something
One thing is work with an abuser other thing is defend the abuser actions and downplay the accusations or give excuses to the toxic behavior like so many are doing like Kate Winslet, Blake, cate blanche, j k Rowling, Matt Damon, and so on.
3 out of the hundreds. This isn’t even just about Allen though. That’s why I said almost everyone in Hollywood has done it. I mean since you guys brought up Allen, Dylan Farrow who wants these people to speak out about Allen continues to show support to a woman who was accused by Moses Farrow of being emotionally and physically abusive to him and to top it off Mia defended Roman Polanski in a court of law. So like I said if you’re going to sit here and say so and so shouldn’t be a part of it because of working with a rapist in the past then you’re not going to have anyone involved.
I agree with you @Miles. No perfect victims or advocates. And this twitter hit list of all the people who “must apologize!!” is stupid. For starters, it’s missing about 78678 names by the twitter activists supposed standards. Hell where is Mia Farrow on the list for her love and support of Polanski? And if they do apologize now is it genuine? How do you know? Are you sure it’s not just because it’s the prevailing wind? Are you sure? It’s pointless. I honestly don’t care.
Oh and while we are doing the standard Blanchett and Lively worked with Allen dance, we’ve already stopped talking about James Franco. Great. 🙄
Who are the 3? I only know of Ellen Page. Greta Gerwig won’t even say she regrets it.
I don’t understand why Cate Blanchett is always brought up, but not Colin Firth or Emma Stone. Emma Stone worked with Woody and is still with her agent who assaulted Terry Crews, but she showed up with Billie Jean King like she’s an ally. How about Steve Carell? Rachel McAdams? Sally Hawkins?
If we’re going to cancel Cate, we have to cancel every single one of them that hasn’t publicly rejected Woody.
I am not canceling anyone until they are active AFTER everything broke and continued with their lies and coverups. Before I understood their hesitation to speak out because there was so much at risk without any support or backup, but now there is no excuse. But now is another time. I am disappointed in some people and less likely to support their work, but on this subject, I feel like it is their behavior now that reveals their true nature.
It is why Kate W has to go.
That’s how I feel as well, MagnoliaRose. There has been a cultural shift and a newfound understanding of the dynamics at play. Tone deaf doesn’t begin to explain the people defending Woody Allen now.
@Mia, well i’m asking myself the same, what’s about the 13/14 yo british Girl he tried dating/getting laid…..(he invited her to his Hotelroom, sounds similar to somebody…?)
This should never be forgotten, she tried to get rid of him, he was very persistent, he knew her Age, but only when it was getting public attention, he was taking back, and very poorly tried to convince it was promotion for that Movie with Emma Roberts, yeah sure.
The Girls Grandma told a different Story, it wasn’t promotion.
pedophiles all over HW, disgusting.
@magnoliarose, i feel the same about KW since some Time, she is a Dick.
@MAGNOLIAROSE I definitely agree that someone like Kate Winslet has no role and she needs to go. She’s like Lena Dunham to me. My comment was more directed at people who have in the past worked with an abuser and put their foots in their mouth when trying to explain why they worked with them. These people cannot go back and change what happened but they can certainly change the dynamics and what happens going forward. If they’re actively defending rapists and abusers now (Kate and Lena got example) then they can see themselves out the door. But if they aren’t and they’re actually making an effort to change, then I’m sorry but I don’t feel we will get anywhere by telling them that they need to go away. Actions speak louder than words so if their actions going forward are ones that bring about a positive change, why should I constantly discredit what they’re trying to do by bringing up things from their past. But like you said if you’re defending someone like Woody Allen (hi Kate!) NOW then you need to go.
@Miles
I understand you.
I don’t blame people for not answering or talking about it because it is such a big issue that it has taken time to come to some place to know what to say. I don’t hold getting wrong against anyone long term because some people aren’t good at expressing their thoughts but at this point, it is ridiculous to stand up for anyone.
We can’t change our pasts or bad decisions. I don’t include the predators of course.
But we can make better new ones now. I don’t like to say someone can’t learn and improve because they can. I think once the anger settles we should think about how we move forward in a way that is fair and healthy without sacrificing victim’s truths.
I have no answers, but I feel like if we proceed thoughtfully, we will do the right thing and change this issue forever.
Lena wasn’t even included in the original TIMESUP petition that was sent out for women in the industry to sign. The people behind TIMESUP clearly didn’t want her to be apart of the movement for obvious reasons and yet she still showed up and acted like she was a part of it even though she did none of the work. All I can say is Lena Dunham is at it again.
it was really nagl, she seems to have zero self awareness.
You have to have some degree of self awareness to know you’re toxic and despite the amount of evidence being shoved in her face, she continues to coast through life willfully ignorant until she finds the next opportunity to shoehorn herself into.
I’m glad Tessa called her out on her showing up for the photo op but not any of the actual work-this is classic Lena Dunham rich white girl feminism. She has yet to actually apologize to Aurora Perrineau directly for accusing her of lying about her rape.
Trash. And her ex is no better-he supported all the shiz she’s done and is probably only dumping her so he can stop looking like trash too.
Yeah I have nothing nice to say about her, and no sympathy either. I suppose that says more about me than her, but oh well.
“Lena was not anywhere present in our group during the countless hours of work for the last two months” That is Lena Dunham in a nutshell. Showing up to take the picture for the group project without putting in any work. Also “Its been discussed” is Lagerfeld levels of shade.
So Jack gets custody of Taylor Swift?
If Lena wasnt Lena I’d feel bad for her because she clearly was pulbicly begging him to propose, multiple times. But Lena being Lena she will now all tell us that being single is her true calling. Also she is soooooo attracted to black men.
Let’s not mean girl a clueless woman, she won’t get it because she craves attention.
Also, her ex-boyfriend wrote tween songs for Taylor Swift if I’m not mistaken?
He’s successful at producing crap as much as his ex is good at putting her foot on her mouth.
I vote for total oblivion.
Well, he produced and co-wrote the music on Melodrama, which is a really fantastic album. I consider it one of the best albums of the year, and Lorde really surprised me. She caught in real-time what it felt like to be a 19-year-old girl coming off of a breakup and in her case partying through it, drinking a little too much, discovering herself, new lovers, but with a wistfulness to it, not an album about laying in bed, with the curtains closed, and not a saccharine Taylor Swift version of a breakup.
Jack captured a great sound musically, a very spacious sound instrumentwise and productionwise, not cluttered, which made it stand out from what is out there.
yeah, melodrama is amazing.
@Jayna, ok hear you, I’ll give it another try. I didn’t respond well to Melodrama but maybe I was still caught up the the first one.
‘Now I have this image of Lena-as-Hamburglar, creeping around feminist Hollywood events, just waiting to pounce whenever it’s time for photos.’
I see it more like The Kool-Aid Man bursting through the wall, she’s far too hungry for the subtlety of the Hamburglar.
Best thing I’ve read today! 🤣
Jack always sounded like a decent guy in interviews, I wonder if he got tired of all her nonsense.
That must’ve been really awkward when she showed up at that event, I bet there was a lot of whispering and dirty looks.
The fact that he dated her, and continued dating her for 5 years, does not make me think of him highly either.
I don’t understand the praise for Antonov’s music skills. Lorde’s last album is nowhere near the first one in quality. He works with Swift. He’s a supermarket hit musician that diminishes the talent of who he works with no?
Ok…
I’ll see myself out.
He produced the new St. Vincent album and it was the worst one in her career. I feel like the songs are written well, but lack in arrangements, which is his fault. He took out all the edge and quirkiness from her and changed it into generic pop. The fact that she started performing with a backing track instead of a live band is on her though.
i love her last album though, i think it’s amazing.
I don’t really “get” Lorde in general, her music is just not to my taste, but with her first album I could at least understand that it was good music and why other people would like it. The new one…not so much. Agree that his “talent” is very much overrated.
He also worked with Fun. though. “Some Nights” and “We are Young” aren’t just twee teenager songs – they were Fun.’s biggest hits, I’d say. To me it shows that he’s diverse being able to go from Carly Rae/Swift to Lorde, Tegan and Sara, Sia, St. Vincent, etc. He jumps around quite a bit as far as style goes, and I think that’s important for anyone who’s looking to make money in the industry – especially for writing.
Bleacher’s has a lot darker of a sound than anything Swift or Carly Rae does – honestly, “Don’t Take the Money” is probably one of my favorite songs to come out of last year.
That is why Lena has been lying around in her sweatpants on her Instagram site. She lies around in bed and spends time talking to her cats. She has become the old cat lady.
Which is what I do too… (I am unemployed so part of my day is going around in my pijama or sweatpants at home, taking care of my kitties). I am married so I guess that has nothing to do with… being single?
Does that make me a sad person?
I’d say it’s more relevant I don’t go on social media spouting nonsense and blaming rape victims, as she does.
Seriously. There is nothing sad about Cat Love.
Signed,
A (apparently) “Sad” Old Cat Lady.
Hi, kitten.
Hugs for today.
I am a cat lady. A glorified zookeeper and a kitten wrangler. Not the people lovely kind of kitten like the lady ^ but the little monster kind that has discovered racing up and down staircases and almost broke her butt the other day.
magnoliarose, “kitten wrangler” ha, you made my day.
Cat-lover aren’t sad, they are loving precious creatures (not the Cat-lover are the creatures…)
A looooooot of Men love Cats, can we discuss this , please
This Dunham -Frau only bought cats for attention, because instagram is loving Cats.
Soon she want to get rid of them, because they will bite and pee (i hope they pee all over the place) she should not be allowed to have any Pets again…..
Men DO love cats.
My husband loves cats, my father and my Deda love cats too. We are a cat-loving family. Animals in general but we are here for the cats today. lol
My Deda, grandfather, always has a cat. It is a long story, but he likes the company of a cat and his cats only respond to Russian. Lol, Not all the way but he speaks to them just in Russian. They get cute names.
He always has a dog and a cat.
Lena is cringe and obvious. I don’t think she is a good pet Mom but cats are the number 1 pet right now so like you said, she has to be in the trend.
I do wish someone at the Times Up event had just told her to GTFO, but confirmation she wasn’t wanted will do.
So, assuming this isn’t as amicable as they’re trying to make it sound (which I think is safe to assume since she was so recently talking engagement), I assume Jack gets Taylor Swift in the break-up since their such close musical collaborators? I think losing her famous friends might be the one thing that actually gets through to her a little.
I’m not a Lena fan and I detest what she did calling that young lady a liar on twitter. I also find a lot of these comments misogynistic in nature. We don’t know the relationship dynamics so I wish them both well. And given Lena’s latest stunt with Time’s Up I wish she would stop caping and truly learn about intersectional feminism. Her willful ignorance is disheartening to say the least.
I agree and Dunham makes me want to punch a wall.
YES! Why fight toxic with toxic? It makes me wonder if some folks are just glad to have a righteous reason to vent some of their less than righteous issues with her…
Completely agree with you and thank you for saying it,
She has no shame but plenty of self-importance and narcissistic tendencies. She actually thought it was ok to show up, a la 45 style, for the photo op but not the work. 45 is famous for doing that.
If that is the club she wants to belong to; she is making a good start.
100%
If a very beautiful Woman had done what Lena did again and again, all the people here would be waay more salty, to say it mildly….
There would be more Hate from Woman, so please stop pretending being feminists, that’s exactly what she is doing, pretend being a feminist, calling her out is more than fair.
She is a full Narcissist, so no pass from me…..
Anyone read the blinds on Antonoff and Lorde getting together during and post the making of Melodrama and Lena finding out? I. am. *HERE* For. This.
No way during. She talked about Lena. He has a home studio. It’s not like Lena wasn’t around. Lorde doesn’t strike me as a backstabber, smiling at you and then f’vcking your live-in boyfriend at the same time.
Where can I find these? I’m terribly curious and also here. For. It.
I can’t believe I share my name with that person… Lucky me there Lena Waithe !!
I’m sorry but this seems a bit mean. Sure, she has made some awful mistakes, but come on saying that her partner outgrew her is a bit cruel after ending a 5 year relationship and that she’s toxic. I think as someone said before that she is clueless. And let’s remember he produced the ” i’m snake regina george” new Taylor Swift album…so yeah.
I don’t dislike Lena nor hate her nor think she is toxic. I don’t see people in black and white. She has good qualities.. But she is tiresome at times, clueless, and made mistakes, many other things as the years have gone on. Outgrowing a relationship that started in your 20s, finding a relationship wearing after being together five years, falling out of love with that person, is not cruel to say. It’s life.
She is toxic. She hasn’t made mistakes, she’s made choices, almost all of them awful. She’s literally f$&#ed up in 100′s of ways since she’s been in the public eye. Every single time she gives an interview or posts something long-winded on social media, she says at least one deeply problematic thing. Then she apologised, blathers on about how she’s still learning (she’s 31), and then promptly messes up again.
At a certain point ‘mistake’ doesn’t cover it. Her mistakes are who she is. She’s shown us who she is, and it’s terrible.
This is a woman who bragged about molesting her sister. She publicly called a rape victim a liar (and still has yet to apologize for it). Has a long history of being racially insensitive and tone deaf. She hasn’t just “made a few mistakes”. She’s an awful human being. Period.
Narcissists don’t have any empathy for others, they only feel for themselves.
All she is doing is ONLY for attention….
Lena did turn up at the HBO after-party and she seemed… herself… http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-5245743/Lena-Dunham-attends-Golden-Globes-HBO-party.html
She’s such a parasite. Outright accuse a WOC of lying about rape AND refuse to apologize to her, then latch onto a campaign to end sexual abuse. Absolutely shameful.
This.
Wow, Lena really had some nerve to show up at the TimesUp group photo, considering she didn’t do any work and tried to discredit Aurora Perrnieau (sp) and never apologized.
Plus she just pissed off a lot of influential Hollywood women even more.
She seems like such a miserable narcissist and she has probably only gotten worse now that her show ended and she no longer has that platform to make herself a constant of attention.
That’s the Point.
Honestly both seem like garbage people who attracted each other because birds of a feather. It’s wonderful the #metoo movement is gaining fans, supporters, media exposure but soooo many people are jumping on the bandwagon merely for attention, Lena and Ivanka are 2 great examples.
So no outcry the next time someone criticizes Saint Jen Garner.
Lena is a garbage human being and Jack isn’t much better so…*shrugs* All I want to do is cackle in karma. Which I am doing right now.
I just started watching Girls because I wanted to see more of Adam Driver after I saw the latest Star Wars, and there’s no new shows on tv over the holidays, I actually like it and find it relatable in some ways. I usually skipped the stories about her because I didn’t watch the show, but I know everyone hates her and the show and I’m afraid to read back through the articles because it might ruin it for me, lol. I really like that she’s unafraid to show her body, it’s refreshing to see cellulite and small boobs since I have both!
Tessa has replaced her deleted Instagram post with a borderline apology and a mention of Lena’s “importance”…it’s so cute how people think Hollywood has changed. 😐
It always seemed she was more into it thN she was. It seemed to be all about his creativity. Hate that. As messy as she is, I still like her. She has her own creative life. Hope she finds someone sho gets her and supports her.
What do you like About Lena the fact that she objectively Michael B Jordan or Odell beck or the fact that her and her writing partner . Publicly said that woman of color was lying about being raped by one of lena personal friend and never apologizes for their statement instead just excusing their behavior has a error .
Or refusing to cast people of color or address the issue when it was brought to her attention over and over.
There is no creativity about her, only very well connected rich parents, who did a shitty job.
She is a Narcissist, nothing more, i hope she will fade into obscurity where she belongs….
@Sarah YEP. I went to art school, I knew tons of Lena’s. She is not creative, she’s wealthy and pampered and indulged in whatever little hobby she picks up. If she weren’t from the background she is, we wouldn’t know her name. she has no hustle on her own.
What you two above say is true.
This is why I dislike nepotism because it takes space for a person who has more talent and a break could drastically change their lives. It gives the recipient a false sense of intelligence and creativity when they are mediocre.
Now that Jack’s dumped her, can Taylor Swift please dump her too. I’ve often felt that Taylor remains friends with her due to Jack. Now that they are over I’m interested to see if Lena remains in the squad.
There is no squad anymore.
She got dumped by Taylor too. Taylor had friends over in her dressing room before her Jingle Ball performance and Jack (along with Joe, Blake and Ryan) were there but Lena was not despite her being in NYC at the time. Like you know you’re a horrible person when someone like Taylor Swift doesn’t even want to associate with you…
Lena is a disgusting, toxic person and Jack is just the same, because he dated her for FIVE YEARS.
It’s a stretch to say he’d finally had enough or whatever. He has to be well aware of exactly who she is after five years. She’s written about molesting her sister during that time and that didn’t seem to phase him but now he’s fed up? Please.
He and Lorde have a lot of chemistry. If I were Lena I would’ve been pissed off watching this performance… are we sure cheating didn’t cause this breakup?
https://youtu.be/0J9g-O-06JU
It ran its course. They will survive.
