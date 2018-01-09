Ivanka Trump, audacious: ‘Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP!’

Oprah Winfrey’s Cecil B. DeMille speech at the Golden Globes was a defining moment of the awards season. Oprah brought many of the Globes attendees to tears, and many of the people at home were in tears too. Her speech was political, it was about race and sex and truth, it was about honoring history and looking to the future. It was the kind of speech a presidential nominee would make during their party’s political convention. It had that kind of feeling. What I liked most about it was that Oprah didn’t shy away from the topic of the night: #MeToo, #TimesUp, #WhyWeWearBlack. It was all tied together, the reality of sexual harassment, sexual abuse and rape and the work of women, what women can achieve.
Anyway, I don’t think Ivanka Trump understood a word of it, because Ivanka doesn’t understand words. Ivanka’s father has been accused of assaulting and harassing 19 women (that we know of), and Ivanka is her daddy’s most precious and complicit enabler and apologist. This is what Ivanka tweeted last night:
Just saw @Oprah's empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #United https://t.co/vpxUBJnCl7
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 9, 2018
THE AUDACITY!! The audacity of Ivanka Trump to even use the #TimesUp hashtag. Twitter wasn’t having it.
Subtext is not really Ivanka’s thing https://t.co/UBoogkQyzy
— Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) January 9, 2018
I’m sorry @IvankaTrump but unless you wish to call out your own father for his taped admission to assaulting women, your desire to join the sisterhood cannot be taken with any validity…I know it’s difficult but #TIMESUP for your dad too.
— tara strong (@tarastrong) January 9, 2018
Wait what https://t.co/0Bt29rMXQl
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 9, 2018
Ivanka saying "Time's Up" doesn't just tell you something about her intelligence (or lack thereof); it tells you what she thinks about everyone else's.
— Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) January 9, 2018
Two more things about Ivanka: Natalia Veselnitskaya, the Russian lawyer who met with Don Jr, Paul Manafort and Jared Kushner at Trump Tower in 2016, now claims that Ivanka did a Treason Drop-By after the meeting! Ivanka is always doing “drop-bys” during and after her father’s meetings, so it’s good to see that Ivanka met with a Russian operative too. #LOCKHERUP
Also, be nice to Ivanka and Jared because they are “sacrificing” for America. What are they sacrificing, you might ask?
WH spokesman Hogan Gidley tells reporters on Air Force One it is "repugnant" & "grotesque" that Steve Bannon went after two of the president’s children who are "serving this nation, sacrificing in their service." Asked what Jared and Ivanka sacrificed, he says personal lives.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 8, 2018
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid.
That picture of Oprah sums up exactly what I think of Ivanka’s bullshit. Not today, Becky, not today!
Definitely not today. I used think she was being willfully ignorant in order to please daddy. Now, I believe she’s just dumb.
One of my favourite memes is a photo of a pretty cross stitch decorated with flowers which reads in fancy script, “Not today, Satan.” Pretty much sums up my reaction to every story involving Cheeto Mussolini and his deplorable family/administration.
Leaving aside her Emperor Baby Fists’ well-documented misogyny, her tweet was *utterly ludicrous* given her personal track record on women’s issues. Never forget Ivanka did not have any kind of maternity leave policy for her own company FOR YEARS and had to be cajoled and shamed into eventually adopting one. Yet she simultaneously painted herself as a champion of working women and fierce proponent of better family leave policies in the private sector.
Sorry, Princess Complicit Nagini, YOUR time’s up!
I saw this and i wonder if this barbie is for real. But the i did something stupid and read comments on daily fail. Now my soul hurts.
Oprah speech was beautiful. Had to rewatch it after, so I could feel less violated.
I couldn’t rewatch it. First time I was already in tears after she mentioned Sidney Poitier…
I feel this is an outcome of someone being able to sail through life without having to prove their capability or being accountable. Dotard grew up that way, she no doubt did too. So, without anyone relevant in their lives to bring them down to earth, they must have grown up feeling pretty self-assured i.e. cocky and ignorantly blissed. Me thinks such people tend to live long cos they just don’t give an eff about caring for the little people.
@Milla Yes, The Daily Mail’s comment section kills my soul as well-everytime. Well put!
I avoid comments on the Daily Fail because they are ALWAYS nasty.
I believe Nagini actually hires people to comment for her on message boards like the Fail’s. She arranges to have herself and her clothes featured in the Fail almost daily and then her little minions defend her by accusing anyone who criticizes her as being jealous. She has them on her Twitter account too, particularly on the tweets when she exploits her kids, but lately they’ve been overwhelmed by the saner twitter users, who have no patience for Naginii’s lies.
Unbelievable, though that word has lost most meaning thanks to these grifters.
Is she really this dumb, to not understand that this movement is aimed at abusers,” like her father? (And I’m betting her brothers too, I’m shocked no one has come forward with accusations about either of them yet).
I do hope their time’s up soon.
The complicit is strong with this one! The dumb is even stronger!
No lie! I looked up “clueless” in the dictionary this morning and someone had cut out the original illustration and replaced it with her picture.
She’s more than complicit. According to Wolff’s book, Ivanka and her husband were the driving force pushing Trump into firing Comey. They were the key vote, convincing Daddy Bucks that Comey will come after their money. Ultimately it’s Druff’s fault for acting on Jarvanka’s greedy self interest. But she’s in deep.
Muller seems to go for surprises. Everyone is looking at Trump Jr. as the one to be arrested next. Both Trump and the media can again be blindsided by Ivanka joining big bro on the perp walk. That is the day everyone in America better find a bomb shelter to hide in. I have me and my partner’s passports ready and money saved up to fly as far as Switzerland. Trump is unstable and the Jim Jones of politics. No one in the WH or congress will prevent him from destroying us. They have all drank the kool-aid.
TheBees this is such a wondrous post. Star Wars Yoda references get me every time!!!! Nicely done.
She says nothing when she talks.
A girl is buried in the swamp of lies, and she is going to prison. She and Crooked J and DJ Fredo. Eric the Unloved will be left maybe. Maybe.
Pence and Mother May I are in trouble.
I predict the Spring will be littered with bodies and the blood of evil men will run through the streets of DC. (said in that deep gravely man’s voice that does all the action movie trailers)
Watch as more staffers quit and scramble way away from the cesspool as more and more is revealed and they are trying to get as much space between them and the criminal cabal.
We need lawyers ready to challenge everything he has signed and done due to diminished capacity and done during the commission of a crime(s).
Jaysus.
I just can’t. Stop. Just stop embarrassing yourself.
Everyone already knows your true, ugly soul and no one is going to forget except the cadre of rich white women who like to pretend they’re progressive. Let’s be real, Ivanka – you could give a shit about women’s rights. What you’re trying to do is salvage the chance you have of returning to upper crust society when you finally leave DC and the pipe dream you have of being the first woman president.
Trash.
LMAO
Time should be up you all get out of the White House for the benefit of the planet.
That’s a Trump’s Timesup I would like to see this year…
She enrages me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a true thing of beauty when you go off on her. Deep breaths, LP.
Thank you. She does so much to hurt women while proclaiming herself “an advocate.” Advocacy is so much more than just posing for pictures. She supported dropping the collection of wage data that was used to research gender wage disparity. She has remained silent throughout the entire “grab them” tape reveal. She advocates for “deregulation,” knowing full well that they are targeting the regulations and enforcement of the regulations that prohibit sexual harassment and gender discrimination in the workplace. She also supports stopping of enforcement of the regulations that allow nursing home residents who have been abused to sue; the majority of nursing home residents are frail women. She used our tax money to lobby for a tax cut for herself and she uses our tax money to fly herself and her staff all over the world to promote her businesses. She steals the ideas of better women like Jill Biden and claims them as her own. Even that “women’s fund” of hers is an idea stolen from an existing UN program and its real purpose is not to promote women entrepreneurs but to polish her image while being the bag lady for daddy’s Pay to Play scheme. Donate to Ivanka’s fund and daddy will talk to your country’s leader. Enough!
Oh, wow, lightpurple. That is unbelievable. That is a rhinoceros’s hide. That is unmitigated gall. That is audacity. That thing is the biggest Charlie Uniform November Tango on Earth, surely.
+1 my initial reaction was so foul it is not printable
I try not to be a hateful person, but I hate her and her father.
You’re doing better than me. I’m too afraid of them to hate them. Seriously. They can end this planet and all our lives. It’s disturbing to see, read, hear about them yet I know we have to for sake of being informed.
Fire and Fury is good. A lot of detail. I believe it’s legit.
Agree, it’s a good read so far too. Pulls you right into the story. Pretty sure the author has some receipts on his info.
#TELLITTODADDY’SVICTIMS
Yes. Until Ivanka calls out the PREDATOR-IN-CHIEF, her words are as empty as her head apparently is.
Oh, you’re into #TIMESUP Ivanka? Tell that to your f*cking @sshole Father (he was in my city last night so I’m extra pissed). Also: still 100% not here for the Oprah For President movement. We have got to have someone who knows exactly what they’re doing if we still want to have a country 10/15 years from now.
Agreed. I can both love Oprah and think that she’s unqualified to be president.
I’m not on board, either. We need experience, not celebrity power.
I trust that Oprah would actually hire the best people. As we know from Rove-Bush, what can most drive a presidency to success or failure is the quality of the people around the President. Plus she’s a household name and could actually build consensus around issues. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but: maybe this isn’t the craziest idea ever?
No no no no no no for the reasons above.
But someone named Randi Singer Mayer (I think, I was pretty early when I saw the tweet) suggested she by Fox. Now THAT I would be a vocal supporter of.
Didn’t she hire dr. Phil and that Oz huckster? There had to be better doctors, and people, around?
Oprah wouldn’t do it without studying up and consulting widely. So yes, she would surround herself with knowledgeable and experienced people. And she would certainly be a yuuugge improvement over what we have now.
Another plus is that this wouldn’t take any good Members of Congress out of the House or Senate, where we really need them.
But Oprah could also do a lot of good out of office. As Jimmy Kimmel said, she is so powerful that the Presidency would be a demotion anyway….
@ankhel touché, but she hired them to be television personalities, and they’ve been successful at that. All I know is that she runs a tight ship, and seems to always have good intentions. I love her SuperSoul podcast, I believe she’s authentic in her core values. And she has *international* credibility, which we really need post-Trump (fingers crossed that post -Trump era starts sooner than later).
@Betsy I am here for it if Oprah buys Fox and forces it to actually report the news. Something tells me Breitbart would just become more powerful.
I hope she doesn’t. Oprah is better being free of constraints. That’s her power. Being President would be purely for power and while i understand the allure, I think it might hurt her spirit.
I’m hoping, if we survive Trump, the reign of unqualified Presidents ends. They started this with Reagan. It’s gone too far.
I also agree. Oprah’s very intelligent and I really admire her, but we don’t need another unqualified celebrity in the Oval Office. Even if she hired the best people, she still hasn’t had the experience it takes to be POTUS. Scary that Trump had so many supporters just because he was on a popular TV show
This is an added injury to insult. I appreciate what Oprah is saying in her speech at last night’s golden globes (p.s I was in protest.. I didn’t watch the show I saw it on the CNN’s news) I do not want Oprah to run for president at all…. I am sick and tired of Democrats/Liberals not understanding the real situation it is at risk. She made an impassionate speech.. Great. However, she had no experience or qualifications to be President. Yes neither did Ronald Reagan, although he was govenor for California but that counts for experience in politics. Though, what liberals needs to understand that people have no time for rich people who thinks they care for the average poor person. This people who voted for Trump are idiots and Dotard don’t even care for the poor. What makes you think that Oprah is the one whose going I “save” America.
Democrats need to wake up and Meryl Streep and Gayle King needs to STFU, I love you Meryl and Gayle but sit down and go somewhere with your privileged selves.
Oprah is of similar mind and spirit as most people who’ve had to recover from abuse. She has a lot of woo beliefs (fine), she lacks discernment I think in many respects and she can be and has been dangerous in what she gives a platform to given her influence.
I’ve said this about her since her very early days. I like her but she’s not good President material. Also i want her to keep being her true self and to live happy. There is already so much hate and negativity about Oprah today, it’s sad.
Yes, I agree as well. No more celebrities in the Oval Office, at least not in the immediate future.
I want whoever will WIN, period and if that’s Oprah then *shoulder shrug*.
Look, I 100% understand the backlash against the idea of yet another celebrity running the Oval Office. That being said, everything has changed over the past year and presidential “norms” are a thing of the past. The sooner we accept that the political landscape in terms of who can run and who has the potential to succeed has been drastically altered, then the more prepared we will be to select a winning candidate.
A little over a year ago, we saw a completely unqualified reality TV show host pull off what, up until that point, seemed like an impossible feat. Yes, it’s depressing and frustrating, but the reality is that Trump proved that literally ANYONE can win the POTUS position. As a country, we cannot hit the “undo” button on that–we cannot erase history–the precedent has been set.
If Oprah had a kickass platform and seemed geared to surround herself with qualified politicians, I would absolutely consider voting for her. She has popularity that crosses party lines–she could actually win. TBH, she has more mass appeal that someone like Liz Warren, despite Warren’s solid political experience. Sad? Yes. But this is what the American Presidency has become: a cult of personality where optics are far more valuable than substance.
And while everything I wrote above is something I could NEVER have imagined writing over a year ago (Oprah? REALLY???), I also completely recognize that our country has been forever changed. If we can finally accept that and work within that framework then the chance that Dems will take back the Office becomes more likely.
Fair enough, Kitten. CR said it better than I ever could on the actual Oprah thread: “POTUS should not be someone’s first political office.” Right now I’m being a stubborn ass, and I want someone who has experience when they step into the sh!t show Trump will leave behind. On a matter of principle, I feel like we have to stop electing celebrities, no exceptions. I might be eating my hat a year from now, who knows. But right now the suggestion that we should put another celebrity in office honestly upsets me. Maybe I’m still just too pissed about 2016 to think straight about it. I do 100% take your point about the fact that this country has changed irrevocably and we have to adapt. I just… can’t with this right now.
I completely understand, Shamb, because that was my initial reaction as well.
But the more I let the idea of an Oprah presidency marinate in my mind, the more it seemed like a not-terrible idea. I think we need to refrain from being so short-sighted and to focus mainly on who has the potential to WIN above all else. Generally-speaking, liberals want a qualified, polished candidate. Also, generally-speaking, liberals don’t f*cking vote. If we concentrate all our energy into finding the candidate that most perfectly appeals to liberals without considering non-voters, third party voters, moderates, and yes, even Republicans who are angry at Trump, we will NOT WIN–that much I am sure of.
So while we might think Tulsi, Liz, Booker, or Biden would be great candidates to run, that does not automatically translate into votes. As liberals we have GOT to get our heads out of our asses and start recognizing that a large portion of voters in this country simply DO NOT THINK LIKE US in terms of politics.
That doesn’t mean that we need to renounce all of our values for the sake of winning–it just means that we need to be more deliberate, thoughtful, and strategic in terms of who we run as a presidential candidate. Honestly, Oprah is smart AF and at the very least, would do a FAR better job that that festering orange bed sore that’s currently manning the ship.
I want someone who knows the difference between Medicare and Medicaid, and not just “Medicare is for old people and Medicaid is for poor people.” I want someone who knows the full eligibility standards and scope of services for both programs. I want someone who knows the difference between Social Security retirement benefits, SSDI and SSI. I want someone who knows the full Bill of Rights as well as a passing knowledge of the rest of the Constitution. That’s just the start of what I want in a candidate. I’m tired of people running for office who don’t have the basic knowledge of what our government actually does.
Yeah I get that and I want all those things, too, but more than that I want to WIN. Again, “what we want” doesn’t automatically translate to winning. At this stage it’s far more important to me to run a candidate that has widespread appeal–a candidate that will get the votes–than to run the *ideal* candidate of my dreams.
And Oprah might indeed know all of the things you mentioned but if she doesn’t, surrounding herself with qualified people will surely fill that gap.
We can work with four years of Oprah, we cannot “work” with four years of Kid Rock.
@ Kitten
Standing ovation @“liberals don’t vote” and that Trump has “forever” changed our country at least for a few decades to follow. Many liberals still consider Trump as a joke and do not understand the harm he has already caused in one year. Mainly because they have not been personally affected or know people who have.
And finally, we seek perfection from our politicians, Republicans really don’t care who you are as long as you will agree to vote for their pet issues. Evangelicals voted for Trump because they knew he would implement their religious doctrines into our laws.
I want someone who can win too, and honestly I would vote for anyone over Dump & Co (assuming he hasn’t been indicted/impeached/death by KFC by then).
I don’t want her to run, I want someone with a strong understanding of the law, the job, and all that comes with it, someone with experience in some form of government. But if she did and ended up the nominee, she’d have my full support.
I can’t imagine she wants the job though. She has like, the best life right now, a powerful career, money and freedom to do whatever she wants all day, every day. Why would she want it?
Oprah is not my first choice, but if she is the choice, then I am on board. I will work for her campaign. She would be so much better than whatever weasel the GOP drag out of hell. I don’t see 45 going the distance anyway.
I have a feeling we are heading toward something with him, but whatever it is, I don’t think he will be around to run in 2020.
Gotta say, Kitten, in the light of what we have been through in the last year, I agree with every word of your post.
Thank you on both counts! Ivanka – I can’t even. And I love me some Oprah for sure, but a media mogul does not necessarily translate into U.S. President. I think it’s kind of naive to think we can take anyone we like who’s intelligent and stick them in the White House with zero political experience. If she wants to be in politics, I think she should start with something like mayor of Chicago or governor or something and work her way up while getting the experience that would be very necessary. We don’t (can’t) hire someone who’s not an attorney to defend us in court or litigate on our behave; we don’t (can’t) hire someone who’s never been to medical school to practice medicine. Why should the highest office in the nation be any different?
“I think it’s kind of naive to think we can take anyone we like who’s intelligent and stick them in the White House with zero political experience.”
LOL “naïve”? What you describe here is LITERALLY what just happened.
So no, not naïve. REALITY. All the “can’ts” and “don’ts” you are describing have already happened. The political sphere is not what it was before Trump and it will never be that again.
Irony died when trust fund baby Donald J. Trump was elected a “populist” leader.
Exactly. Why any average American actually believed he would look out for their interests is beyond me. But more and more it seems to me that the biggest reason people voted for him was to “trigger the libtards.” Seriously. This is all a sick joke to them.
Yes, it can be explained partly be tribalism.
I know he’s unpopular around here now, but I think the best part of Dave Chappelle’s new material is his exploration of the Trump economic paradox in the rust belt. I think it may even be effective, I know some Trump voters who had never even considered Trump was conning them start to ruminate on it.
Agreed. It was a retaliation only the blowback is in their faces. I do not pity them.
Someone pointed out that Sloppy only apologized (or groveled) to Junior, but not Princess. So I guess “dumb as a brick” still stands.
Great, Ivanka. Now start by calling her father out on his gross comments or campaign for the abolition of the Gender Pay Gap or… I don’t know… stop being complicit?
Wait. That would require actual work. But remember, Ivanka doesn’t want to work on abolishing the Pay Gap because it would be too much paperwork to handle.
He? Whot whot? What was Nagini’s reaction to the “grab them by the pussy” moment? Doesn’t she know, that was not a reference to the worlds feline population.
And no, she doesn’t know the meaning of sacrifice.
You guys, she meant #TRUMPSUP instead of #TIMESUP
Poor woman must have inherited her father’s small fingers..
#TRUMPSUP, so their crooked family needs to #PACKUP and leave the WH and #DRESSUP in orange prison jumpsuits for the rest of their lives
@Beth – you got it so right! Thanks for the morning laugh.
Grifter Barbie is a drump through and through. Seize anything that belongs to someone else’s hard work in a desperate bid to attain popularity and attention while not having a clue about how she and baby fists are the problem. My God, she is just horrible. She really gives off desperation fumes.
I like Crissy Teigen’s response– “ew, just go away.”
Boy, Eric is looking like the genius in that trio isn’t he?
Perhaps dear family thought too little of him to include him in much. If so, his idiocy will save him.
Brad Parscale claimed Eric was in charge of one part of the campaign, so….?
I vote Tiffany for the Trump spawn win. I am a tad frightened that she and I are in the same sorority and I have a JD from her current law school.😳
Yo, Jarvanka. Nobody asked you two grifters to take your grifting to DC. You can stop “sacrificing” for us. We hate the both of you. Go home.
Yes to all of this. She is despicable.
Right? They could have stayed in NY and gone about their lives. I’d hardly call a desperate grab for power a “sacrifice”.
Re: Ivanka and Russia- of course she met with them.
Dear Lord, I will give up pizza and French fries and chocolate and whiskey if you send these mofos to jail and throw away the key. Yes, I’m that desperate.
Rapunzel, LOL. Yes I too will forever give up sugared treats if (soon, I pray) and when they get booted from the WH–or better yet imprisoned for their treason. Grifter Barbie and her family have defiled the presidency.
Let us not forget that the Trump family combined have a total of 12 for an IQ.
I think that Elizabeth Spiers tweets sums up this situation. She thinks we are all idiots that can’t see how transparently manipulative she is. She has no shame nor decency.
Give me a break. What a clueless family. Ivanka, you lost your credibility as an enlightened woman the minute you continued to hook your train to your demented father and actively support his running for president and implanting yourself and your husband in the White House for power, staying silent as your father tries to dismantle programs for the benefit of women. #prouddaughterofgrabthembythepussypresident, that’s your hashtag.
I simply don’t know what’s worse–her knowing what’s what and pretending and feigning or wholly incapacitated. Both are horrifying, and both are holding sway in the oval office. Infuriating and despicable.
If she had any idea what people thought of her she would sit down and be quiet. Very quiet.
She strikes as too shameless to do that. Apparently she doesn’t even get it this far in.
Everyone on the internet seems so shocked by this tweet. They think Ivanka must be stupid, or a straight up liar. Maybe so, but honestly she, or her handlers, are smart here. They are feeding into the news cycle narrative for today. Comes out in the morning this tweet and CNN will be discussing it all day, instead of the investigation.
Yay, Ivanka! Time’s Up indeed! So glad we finally agree. When will your father be leaving for exile in Dubai? Can you pack his bags for him today? This morning? Please hurry. So good of you to do this for us all. Love ya.
Giggles. *heartily waves beside jwool as we watch them depart*
Complicit reveals the vacuum that is her soul every time she communicates, whether it be through word, action or tweet. She’s an immoral theif — ideas, property — she simply takes.
We shound only see head shots of her — she shamelessly plugs her stolen line of clothing and accessories — I cringe to think that she’s given any platform to hawk her wares.
And they’re not good looking or well made or even properly fitting clothes either. They look cheap and ugly. The designs are stupid. They look tacky and she looks tacky wearing them. They look like a Walmart brand clothing line that is attempting to appeal to people who wish to be “smart and stylish.” Cheap fabric, cheap notions, badly put together, and I’ll fitting.
Her brand and Walmart clothes are all cheap looking and tacky because they’re all made in the same kind of factories in China
What a jackass. It takes a hell of a lot of privilege to be that tone deaf and presumptuous.
Not really … as Bannon said, “dumb as a brick”. She’s just STOOPID. Wonder how much extra was paid to Wharton to push her through to graduation? Like Dear Old Daddy??
Complicit Barbie is rage enducing with her blatant hypocrisy.
How about we say, Time’s Up, for your dad and your entire complicit clan, Ivanka?
I’m happy to hear Mueller is examining the Jarvanka finaces. She’s gonna look awful in orange….
To give her credit, I’m surprised she hasn’t run back to NYC yet. Oh wait, no one likes her there either…
It must be such a sacrifice for her! She was raised to be a “brand shill” not a human! The “Trump-stamp” couldn’t even be removed through marriage to a *sarcastic cough* family-tradition-oriented religious man. Now her fashion brand is suffering, therefore, she is suffering & sacrificing! She probably even had to sacrifice money from her own credit card to buy a Time’s Up pin.
Trying to graft some sort of “feminist” brand onto her own, tacky nepotism brand is like watching Pinocchio try to become a real boy by dressing up as Peter Pan. Everyone can still see the Trump-brand puppet strings.
Wow what a hideous shmatta of a doily dress (top pic in series)! the blue lace is bad enough but the cream armpit flaps forming the lower sleeve are truly repulsive.
It is ugly in the extreme.
Just like her soul.
Eff off, I-Wanka, you POS.
hahahahahahaha (I laugh so I don’t cry). Girl, you missed that train.
Alyssa Milano’s response was perfect:
✔ @Alyssa_Milano
Replying to @IvankaTrump @Oprah
Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father’s accusers.https://www.timesupnow.com
Oh my god that is perfection.
Let it be known from the get go that I am team #nOprah.
I used to want term limits and no career politicians. I’m eating my hat over here. Give me someone that knows wtf they’re doing all day, any day, every day over the sh!tshow that’s happening now.
All I can console myself with is that not only has their “brand” taken a hit, but I think socially they are dust now, as well. That’s all that sustains me.
They are a family of pariah dogs, outcasts foraging off the goodwill and work of others without an ounce of genuine compassion or knowledge.
#dumbasabrick
