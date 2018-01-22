Paul Bettany may be the next Prince Philip on The Crown; perfect or nope?

wenn32516125

This is where I have to make a choice between my job and my superstition. I want this to happen so badly, I’m afraid I’ll jinx it by writing it out before the deal is signed. Ever since the series The Crown found its Princess Margaret with Helena Bonham Carter, people turned their attention to the role of Prince Philip. Matt Smith, who did a brilliant job in that role, told Seth Meyer he thought he knew who it was. Of course, he did not give any clues other than “I’ve morphed into someone far better looking than I.” A few – I assume stans – tried to float Benedict Cumberbatch as a Philip replacement, which made little sense. But no – word is, Paul Bettany is in final talks to step into Prince Philip’s shoes. I. Am. So. Here. For. This.

Paul Bettany is near a deal to play Prince Philip on Netflix’s The Crown, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The Avengers star would take over the role from Matt Smith, who played the prince in the first two seasons of the drama opposite Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II.

When the drama series from Peter Morgan returns for season three, a new cast will rotate in, including Olivia Colman as Her Royal Majesty, as the show turns to the later lives of the royal family. Helena Bonham Carter has also been cast as Princess Margaret.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

Paul would be amazing both in the role and as a successor to Smith. And as charming as he is in real life, I know he can handle Philip’s less admirable qualities. Because let’s face it, Philip isn’t going to get better in season three. Honestly, Olivia Coleman and Paul will be as well matched as Smith and Claire Foy – it’s great casting. And just think of the promotional interviews! I’m already setting the DVR for their interview on Graham Norton’s show. Maybe Jennifer Connelly can play Pat Nixon.

I guess the royal offspring will likely get cast next. That should be easier since Charles and Anne will go from teens to adults and Andrew and Edward will go from babies to teenagers. The Queen Mum will be recast as well, which makes sense but I did love Victoria Hamilton in that role. (Victoria would like Abigail McKern to replace her but has no idea who the show is considering.) I am gutted, though, by this interview with Alex Jennings in which he said he, too, will be replaced as the Duke of Windsor. Come on, if this thing covers the 70s, he’s only around until 1972 – please don’t take Alex from us! I know continuity and all that, but I promise I won’t make a fuss if you let him stay – pretty please?

Prior to appearing in The Crown, Paul will appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story, in which he plays a “gangster,” according to Paul. Paul hyped the movie to Total Film and even though I know the movie is a huge mess, Paul can sell me on just about anything.

For fans of The Crown, check out Vanessa Kirby’s Instagram for some great behind the scene shots. Pursuing it, I came across this – maybe Cumberbatch should be cast as Tony Armstrong?

🕶

A post shared by Vanessa Kirby (@vanessa__kirby) on

wenn33433014

wenn32516120

Embed from Getty Images

wenn32160324

WENN Photos, Getty Images and Instagram

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

39 Responses to “Paul Bettany may be the next Prince Philip on The Crown; perfect or nope?”

  1. L84Tea says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:04 am

    I dig it.

    Reply
  2. Miss Melissa says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:04 am

    Cumberbatch would be a great Tony.

    Reply
  3. Anners says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:07 am

    YES!!!! I’m so here for Paul Bettany as Prince Philip! That would be inspired casting. I thought Matt Smith was a great choice, but Bettany is an incredible actor *and* totally looks the part. *please tv gods make this happen*

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:07 am

    Love this casting. Love Bettany, he’ll be great.

    Reply
  5. KatieBo says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:09 am

    This is GREAT casting. I’m also so sad to lose Alex Jennings- and Matthew Goode! I understand why, but I feel like we just got a tease of Matthew Goode and now he’s being ripped away, haha
    I was sad about losing most of the cast but the new casting news has me looking forward to season 3 even more!!

    Reply
  6. TAM says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Great casting! Paul Bettany would be a great Prince Phillip. On a side note, I am going to miss Claire Foy (who was absolutely divine as QEII), Matt Smith, and Vanessa Kirby. The entire S1 and S2 ensemble was perfection.

    Reply
  7. Slowsnow says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:11 am

    How incredibly hot is Jennifer Connelly?!

    Reply
  8. sus says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:13 am

    He was my first choice so I hope it works out!

    Reply
  9. Va Va Kaboom says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:16 am

    They’re doing really well with the recasting in my opinion. Though I think they’re perhaps taking it too far with Alex Jennings. As already pointed out, DoW is not around much longer and Jennings is around the right age to play him anyways. The Duke died at 77 and Jennings is in his 60s, so not all that far off. When you consider they didn’t mind him portraying the Duke in his 30s and 40s, while the actor himself was late 50s/early 60s. I hope they don’t recast just for the sake of recasting.

    Reply
  10. Mia4s says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:17 am

    Yep, makes perfect sense.

    I have a sneaking suspicion that he dies in the next Avengers. And as for Solo? He’s close to Ron Howard. He was added during reshoots (or I should say the refilming of 85% of the movie) so I doubt his role is anything too major. God this movie is going to be a mess; but hey as long as Paul’s not as terrible as Benicio del Toro was in Last Jedi it’s all good.

    Reply
  11. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:19 am

    I’m in love with this man. And what’s odd for me is that my love has stood the test of time lol. Father. Smith. Warrior. Mother. Maiden. Crone. Stranger. I am his, and he is mine, from this day, till the end of my days.

    Let’s not tell the husband though lol.

    Reply
  12. Jayna says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:25 am

    I was so unhappy about losing the current Prince Philip, Matt Smith, who is amazing in the role, but this I can get on board with. I love Paul Bettany and think he would do a superb job.

    Reply
  13. Lightpurple says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Paul Bettany in everything. More. Paul. Bettany.

    Reply
    • Tanguerita says:
      January 22, 2018 at 10:43 am

      as much as it pains me to say, but I cancelled him after he defended Depp, throwing major shade towards Amber. “He’s the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man that I’ve ever known. Just saying.”

      Reply
      • thisismeee says:
        January 22, 2018 at 12:54 pm

        I’m with you Tanguerita. I used to love Bettany, but he was really awful on twitter when he was defending Depp. And, just now, I was reading Eve McGregor’s instagram comment section, and someone there says they know for certain that Bettany cheated on Jennifer, who I still love. They give a bunch of details, but then get a little odd with some trans hate (I think they’re saying the person Bettany cheated with is trans)…. ANYWAY, I already disliked Bettany from the Depp thing, and now it wouldn’t surprise me if he did cheat on Connelly. And I can’t help thinking she looks really unhappy in those pictures above.

  14. HoustonGrl says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Mmmmm yes!!

    Reply
  15. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Oh yes – he’d make a great DoE. Bettany is one of my forever internet crushes, particular as he seems to get hotter with age.

    Reply
  16. Valiantly Varnished says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:38 am

    Paul Bettany is a forever bae. Not inly is he charming funny and nice to look at (and sexy as h*ll!) he is an incredible actor. So I am here for this.

    Reply
  17. Shambles says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:41 am

    This may make me sound like a dummy, but why do we need the recast?? I just love Claire Foy and Matt Smith SO much in these roles, I don’t think anyone will be able to do better, and I truly don’t understand why we can’t use the magic of 2018 makeup to make them look older instead of recasting altogether? Someone help.

    Reply
  18. MI6 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 10:54 am

    ALL. THE. YES.

    Reply
  19. Hannah says:
    January 22, 2018 at 11:38 am

    The thing is if you had told me that Matt Smith was going to play Prince Philip and do such an awesome job – I would have scoffed.

    So lesson learned!

    Reply
  20. SlightlyAnonny says:
    January 22, 2018 at 11:54 am

    There is no universe where the undercooked fetus of Benedict Cumberbatch is more attractive than Matt Smith. None, zero, zip. In general though, I don’t get up in arms about The Crown casting because they have got it so right so far (minus JFK).

    Reply
  21. IB says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:17 pm

    will the next season come out at the end of 2018 (in keeping with the release date pattern of the last two seasons)? Or because of the recastings are they going to make us wait more than a year? Pleaseeee don’t make us wait until 2019

    Reply
  22. Meow says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:49 pm

    To be fair I’ve seen David Tennant floated (also by stans I assume), which WOULD be thoroughly ridiculous casting.

    Reply
  23. Ozogirl says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    This would make my day!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment