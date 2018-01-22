Paul Bettany may be the next Prince Philip on The Crown; perfect or nope?

This is where I have to make a choice between my job and my superstition. I want this to happen so badly, I’m afraid I’ll jinx it by writing it out before the deal is signed. Ever since the series The Crown found its Princess Margaret with Helena Bonham Carter, people turned their attention to the role of Prince Philip. Matt Smith, who did a brilliant job in that role, told Seth Meyer he thought he knew who it was. Of course, he did not give any clues other than “I’ve morphed into someone far better looking than I.” A few – I assume stans – tried to float Benedict Cumberbatch as a Philip replacement, which made little sense. But no – word is, Paul Bettany is in final talks to step into Prince Philip’s shoes. I. Am. So. Here. For. This.
Paul Bettany is near a deal to play Prince Philip on Netflix’s The Crown, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.
The Avengers star would take over the role from Matt Smith, who played the prince in the first two seasons of the drama opposite Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II.
When the drama series from Peter Morgan returns for season three, a new cast will rotate in, including Olivia Colman as Her Royal Majesty, as the show turns to the later lives of the royal family. Helena Bonham Carter has also been cast as Princess Margaret.
Paul would be amazing both in the role and as a successor to Smith. And as charming as he is in real life, I know he can handle Philip’s less admirable qualities. Because let’s face it, Philip isn’t going to get better in season three. Honestly, Olivia Coleman and Paul will be as well matched as Smith and Claire Foy – it’s great casting. And just think of the promotional interviews! I’m already setting the DVR for their interview on Graham Norton’s show. Maybe Jennifer Connelly can play Pat Nixon.
I guess the royal offspring will likely get cast next. That should be easier since Charles and Anne will go from teens to adults and Andrew and Edward will go from babies to teenagers. The Queen Mum will be recast as well, which makes sense but I did love Victoria Hamilton in that role. (Victoria would like Abigail McKern to replace her but has no idea who the show is considering.) I am gutted, though, by this interview with Alex Jennings in which he said he, too, will be replaced as the Duke of Windsor. Come on, if this thing covers the 70s, he’s only around until 1972 – please don’t take Alex from us! I know continuity and all that, but I promise I won’t make a fuss if you let him stay – pretty please?
Prior to appearing in The Crown, Paul will appear in Avengers: Infinity War and Solo: A Star Wars Story, in which he plays a “gangster,” according to Paul. Paul hyped the movie to Total Film and even though I know the movie is a huge mess, Paul can sell me on just about anything.
For fans of The Crown, check out Vanessa Kirby’s Instagram for some great behind the scene shots. Pursuing it, I came across this – maybe Cumberbatch should be cast as Tony Armstrong?
WENN Photos, Getty Images and Instagram
I dig it.
I’m diggin’ it and him, too. I don’t know why, but I think he is sexy as hell.
Not hard to see why!
Cumberbatch would be a great Tony.
YES!!!! I’m so here for Paul Bettany as Prince Philip! That would be inspired casting. I thought Matt Smith was a great choice, but Bettany is an incredible actor *and* totally looks the part. *please tv gods make this happen*
Love this casting. Love Bettany, he’ll be great.
But so sad to lose Alex Jeninngs!
This is GREAT casting. I’m also so sad to lose Alex Jennings- and Matthew Goode! I understand why, but I feel like we just got a tease of Matthew Goode and now he’s being ripped away, haha
I was sad about losing most of the cast but the new casting news has me looking forward to season 3 even more!!
I had never seen Matthew Goode before the Crown. Wowzer. He is both a great actor and just completely delicious to look at.
I’ve seen Matthew Goode in a couple of other things, and he is good looking. But whenever I see him on a show, I always expect his character to be shady, or have ulterior motives. Perhaps that’s the only type of role I’ve seen him in?? I agree that he is a great actor however but he just bugs me for some reason.
Oh my god, Matthew Goode…it should be illegal to be that handsome. I adore him.
I know I’ve seen him in Downton Abbey and The Good Wife, but I thought he played “good” guys in both of those shows? I must have missed his shadier roles. I would pay to watch the man read a phone book.
Great casting! Paul Bettany would be a great Prince Phillip. On a side note, I am going to miss Claire Foy (who was absolutely divine as QEII), Matt Smith, and Vanessa Kirby. The entire S1 and S2 ensemble was perfection.
How incredibly hot is Jennifer Connelly?!
But those ridiculous clothes.
Was just going to say that. So beautiful but hoo boy, those are ugly outfits.
Yes, she is gorgeous. But I hate the way she dresses 90% of the time.
I know but she’s so prettyyyyyyyyy
He was my first choice so I hope it works out!
They’re doing really well with the recasting in my opinion. Though I think they’re perhaps taking it too far with Alex Jennings. As already pointed out, DoW is not around much longer and Jennings is around the right age to play him anyways. The Duke died at 77 and Jennings is in his 60s, so not all that far off. When you consider they didn’t mind him portraying the Duke in his 30s and 40s, while the actor himself was late 50s/early 60s. I hope they don’t recast just for the sake of recasting.
Yep, makes perfect sense.
I have a sneaking suspicion that he dies in the next Avengers. And as for Solo? He’s close to Ron Howard. He was added during reshoots (or I should say the refilming of 85% of the movie) so I doubt his role is anything too major. God this movie is going to be a mess; but hey as long as Paul’s not as terrible as Benicio del Toro was in Last Jedi it’s all good.
Spoiler alert: in the Infinity Wars comics everybody dies so…
I’m in love with this man. And what’s odd for me is that my love has stood the test of time lol. Father. Smith. Warrior. Mother. Maiden. Crone. Stranger. I am his, and he is mine, from this day, till the end of my days.
Let’s not tell the husband though lol.
I was so unhappy about losing the current Prince Philip, Matt Smith, who is amazing in the role, but this I can get on board with. I love Paul Bettany and think he would do a superb job.
Paul Bettany in everything. More. Paul. Bettany.
as much as it pains me to say, but I cancelled him after he defended Depp, throwing major shade towards Amber. “He’s the sweetest, kindest, gentlest man that I’ve ever known. Just saying.”
I’m with you Tanguerita. I used to love Bettany, but he was really awful on twitter when he was defending Depp. And, just now, I was reading Eve McGregor’s instagram comment section, and someone there says they know for certain that Bettany cheated on Jennifer, who I still love. They give a bunch of details, but then get a little odd with some trans hate (I think they’re saying the person Bettany cheated with is trans)…. ANYWAY, I already disliked Bettany from the Depp thing, and now it wouldn’t surprise me if he did cheat on Connelly. And I can’t help thinking she looks really unhappy in those pictures above.
Mmmmm yes!!
Oh yes – he’d make a great DoE. Bettany is one of my forever internet crushes, particular as he seems to get hotter with age.
Paul Bettany is a forever bae. Not inly is he charming funny and nice to look at (and sexy as h*ll!) he is an incredible actor. So I am here for this.
This may make me sound like a dummy, but why do we need the recast?? I just love Claire Foy and Matt Smith SO much in these roles, I don’t think anyone will be able to do better, and I truly don’t understand why we can’t use the magic of 2018 makeup to make them look older instead of recasting altogether? Someone help.
@Shambles I don’t think you sound dumb at all, and I totally agree!
I can see why they would recast in later years, but it seems like they could have kept them for the next round! I will miss them too!
ALL. THE. YES.
The thing is if you had told me that Matt Smith was going to play Prince Philip and do such an awesome job – I would have scoffed.
So lesson learned!
There is no universe where the undercooked fetus of Benedict Cumberbatch is more attractive than Matt Smith. None, zero, zip. In general though, I don’t get up in arms about The Crown casting because they have got it so right so far (minus JFK).
will the next season come out at the end of 2018 (in keeping with the release date pattern of the last two seasons)? Or because of the recastings are they going to make us wait more than a year? Pleaseeee don’t make us wait until 2019
That’s a good question, I don’t know. I assume they will update once casting is finished. IMDb is a mess right now with all the ‘rumored’ cast members, it’s hard to know what is going on.
To be fair I’ve seen David Tennant floated (also by stans I assume), which WOULD be thoroughly ridiculous casting.
This would make my day!
