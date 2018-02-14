Lauren Conrad is preventing a reunion of The Hills cast, claims Spencer Pratt

I didn’t watch The Hills when it aired but I did occasionally mock the stars, particularly Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, in the early days of this site when we were low on gossip. Apparently the cast is aiming for some kind of reunion because of course they are, with Lauren Conrad the lone holdout according to Spencer Pratt. Lauren left the show in 2009, in the fifth season (it aired from 2006 – 2010) and was replaced by Kristen Cavallari. Lauren and Spencer have a longstanding feud having to do with Lauren warning her then-friend Heidi not to date Spencer and Lauren reportedly wanting to kick Spencer off the show. Update: Apparently their feud goes deeper than that. Spencer spread rumors back then that Lauren and her ex boyfriend, Jason Wahler, had a sex tape. (Thanks to HH for the tip.)

As you may recall, Spencer and his wife, Heidi, welcomed their first child, Gunnar Stone, about four months ago. They’re of course putting Gunnar on their social media, are including him in sponsored posts, and have said they want a “relaunch” of their careers. So they’re ready for a Hills reunion, as are presumably most of the other castmembers including Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Lo Bosworth, Kristin Cavallari (who just got her own reality show) and Brody Jenner. Lauren Conrad, the Kim Cattrall of this group, doesn’t want to go back there and is holding up the reunion, according to Spencer. TMZ paparazzi caught up with him, where he made his thoughts clear.

On The Hills reunion
We’re trying to be like Jersey Shore on this yacht they’re on. We need to be on the yacht like Jersey Shore. We got one person slowing up negotiations. Bless her angel heart… sweet LC, you know. I understand it, she’s buying(?) her mansion like ‘I don’t want to do reality tv.’ I get it, you know. Maybe she can just show up for half a day so she doesn’t have to film with someone she doesn’t like. I don’t know if I’m the one holding her back.

On Kristin Cavallari’s reality show
I’m very excited for K.Cav and Jay Cutler. I heard Jay Cutler is not going to be featured that much. I’m going to pray that that’s not the case. We need Jay Cutler. I’ve seen him naked on my IG so I think he can go on reality TV.

Lauren wasn’t even on the last season so I don’t know why they need her for this. This is absolutely Lauren’s prerogative and she has fashion lines and had her first baby just six months ago. Does this show have hardcore fans who are like “it’s not The Hills without Lauren?” Plus Spencer trashed Lauren repeatedly back then. He burned that bridge and now he’s seeing where it’s getting him. He can keep doing sponsored IG posts, he’ll be fine.

Compare Lauren and Heidi’s sponsored posts with their babies.

Liam got a head start on making his Valentines today 💘

heidisponsoredpost

48 Responses to “Lauren Conrad is preventing a reunion of The Hills cast, claims Spencer Pratt”

  1. Birdix says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:05 am

    LC was the center of that show, so a reunion without her wouldn’t get the same attention. That said, she’s wise to stay away.
    As for the reason she hates Spencer, I think there was something about him floating a rumor she had a sex tape? Or something more sinister than dating her friend and being generally ridiculous.

    • Goldengirllover34 says:
      February 14, 2018 at 9:08 am

      Yeah i remember a rumor about a sextape? Didn’t Spencer and Heidi eventually admit they spread that rumor?

      Lauren doesn’t need the show. She’s smart to stay away. Doesn’t she have a fashion line with Khols? She’s built a brand since the Hills. Don’t see why she would even want to put herself in that situation.

      • Christina S. says:
        February 14, 2018 at 10:44 am

        I was a huge fan and I can confirm all your speculations to be true. Spencer spread around Lauren and Jason made a sex tape and it just burned the bridge completely for Lauren. She never liked Spencer and tried to tell Heidi that. He got jealous and started the rumor. He’s a mega douche and kind of pathetic. They do anything to be famous so I’m kind of surprised they haven’t made a sex tape to boost it. As for the clothes line at kohls, also true. She designs really cute clothes, but there’s a lot of backlash because she outsources to Vietnam.

    • Nicole says:
      February 14, 2018 at 9:17 am

      They spread the rumor that she did a sex tape with jason and called all the tabs about it between season 2 and 3. Biggest drama of my teen years at the time aside from Britney.

      • MellyMel says:
        February 14, 2018 at 9:31 am

        Haha right?! The rumors and the end of Lauren and Heidi’s friendship was the most dramatic thing for my friends and I.

      • Nicole says:
        February 14, 2018 at 10:23 am

        It was a defining pop culture moment for sure

      • Aephra says:
        February 14, 2018 at 11:24 am

        Not that I was ever a ‘speifi’ fan, but I remember some interview with Heidi alone where she was asked what went down. She alluded to Lauren feeling that Heidi ‘owed’ her, because iirc Heidi only came onto the OC because she was Lauren’s friend. It seemed very plausible that two women in their early twenties and both looking for fame would have some resentment issues, particularly if their combined personal lives were being filmed for tv. Of course, Spencer would find a way to blow everything up regardless. Lauren is right to stay away.

      • HH says:
        February 14, 2018 at 12:04 pm

        Aephra – I don’t think they were both looking for fame though. Lauren certainly saw the reality show as a tool to open up a lot of doors. However, Heidi truly wanted to be famous. This can be seen in Season 1/2 of The Hills where Lauren and Heidi argue because their college and career plans diverged. Heidi dropped out of FIDM and Lauren had some resentment about that because they planned to go through school together. Come to think of it, I don’t recall hearing that Lauren finished. Anyways, it became clear that Heidi was concerned with being on the social scene/party circuit and Lauren (while enjoying those activities) wanted to jump start her career. I don’t think LC was ever as focused as Whitney Port, but she knew what she wanted to do.

        Alright, I’m gonna end this now. I clearly need more hobbies. LOL.

  2. kimbers says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:08 am

    Nobody needs a Hills reunion. Just YouTube their reunion interviews if you feel nostalgic. Lauren moved on, it’s not her fault Spencer is a fame chaser.

  3. Hh says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:09 am

    As someone who watched Laguna Beach and The Hills, I will say that the beef between LC and Spencer is well beyond a douchebag who dated my (prior) bff. Spencer spread rumors that Lauren and her ex-boyfriend Jason Wahler had a sex tape. All for revenge, attention, and ratings. It was truly disgusting. Lauren can seem rather bland/boring, but I appreciate that she’s not starved for attention. She was wise enough to move beyond drama-filled reality TV, and I don’t blame her.

  4. Loopy says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:09 am

    How is she the Kim Cattrall? She was really mean on the show,i really disliked her, she is one of those people who find it hard to forgive and can hold a grudge till the end of times…very Taylor Swift type.

    Reply
    February 14, 2018 at 9:10 am

    These people are vile. And unlike the Jersey Shore crew, not even remotely amusing to hate-watch.

    • Lilith says:
      February 14, 2018 at 9:23 am

      Yes, that’s me, a sometime hate watcher of lame shows. But I wouldn’t watch this.

    • elimaeby says:
      February 14, 2018 at 9:31 am

      I find the Jersey Shore crew weirdly sweet and entertaining. I don’t tell people I watch it, but I have seen every episode at least once. The Hills was boring and vapid. No one had any personality besides fame-seeker.

      • Erinn says:
        February 14, 2018 at 10:10 am

        I’m a sucker for JS. My husband got sucked into watching it with me too – when I ran out of shows to watch and re-watched JS. I hate watched at first, then they sort of grew on me. Were they intelligent? No. Were they “wholesome”? No. But they were entertaining, and some of them have some redeeming qualities. Some of them had huge egos – but they weren’t all incapable of laughing at themselves.

        The Hills I attempted to watch once or twice and it was just so… boring. I did love whenever Joel McHale would cover it on the Soup though. “Stephanie Pratt: Unlikely Voice of Reasonnnn”.

        Ronnie though? Hated that guy. He’s a POS. Hell, even the Situation seems to have gotten his shit together for the most part.

    • Dee says:
      February 14, 2018 at 10:19 am

      Right, and the entire cast of Jersey Shoes (save for Ronnie and Sammi and that one girl with the trash bags that Dina replace) all still love each other and are active in each other’s lives. Lauren only keeps in touch with Lo, sort of Whitney, and some of the people form Laguna.

    • psl says:
      February 14, 2018 at 10:21 am

      As someone who grew up in Staten Island and grew up around the people who were on Jersey Shore, I could never understand why people watched it. I ran screaming from there.

  6. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I watched it on and off and i LOATHED him – pratt by name, pratt by personality. He’s a serious fame/attention seeking ho and she (Heidi) is just as bad.

    Reply
    February 14, 2018 at 9:12 am

    Funny how the Lauren and Kate header pics are right next to each other always though LC really resembles Kate Middleton.

    Reply
    February 14, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Gonna go with if someone spread a rumor about a sex tape I would never talk to them again. That goes double if that person was my best friend.
    Again she decided she was done with reality tv during season 5. She’s married, she has a kid, she has a fashion brand and a charity. She’s busy not being a joke. Aside from that i would never consent to put money in Speidi’s pocket nor would I want to be associated with them.
    Let it go spencer you burned that bridge wayyyy back in 2007.

    Reply
    February 14, 2018 at 9:28 am

    I read an article about them recently and they freely admit how thirsty they were back then and still are now, and almost everything they did on The Hills was fake. They wanted to be the center of attention and get more money. Spencer admits he and Brody Jenner purposely stalked the girls at nightclubs and tried to meet them and get on camera to get cast on the show, it’s crazy. I believe they are genuinely in love and “Speidi” is just for show. He seems to light up on his snapchats when Heidi and Gunnar are around, and she seems like a decent mom. I’m gonna go hide in shame that I know all this. I have a Snapchat account to monitor my daughters account and I’ve seen his stories pop up in the newsfeeds, he’s quirky for sure but their relationship is kinda cute, they made it this long so something must be working.

    Reply
      February 14, 2018 at 9:31 am

      I must admit surprise that their relationship turned out to be genuine AND that it lasted.

    • Kitten says:
      February 14, 2018 at 10:01 am

      Yeah after the show wrapped they all freely admitted that the meet-ups were staged, which….who is surprised by that? I’ve lived in a city far smaller than LA for 20 years. I know a LOT of people in Boston and rarely do I run into anyone I know when we go out (which is almost every weekend). Even if you frequent the same watering holes, the chances that you would randomly run into an ex or an acquaintance in a large city is highly unlikely.

      That being said, I don’t think Spencer exaggerated his personality that much for ratings. I think that he’s really that much of a narcissistic d*ckhead. I do think he worships Heidi and I also can believe that he’s an involved dad. He could be all those things, and still a thirsty, arrogant, vindictive dbag. I think his quest for fame is a priority and if he has to sh*t on people in the process he’s fine with that.

  10. MellyMel says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:37 am

    I watched the Hills (and Laguna Beach), and as much as I loved that show and all the real and fake drama, they do not need to do a reunion. Honestly I think the only people who would really do it is Speidi, Kristin, Brody Jenner and Audrina. They were and still are the thirstiest and most fame hungry members of the cast. Everyone else seems to have moved on to a more normal life.

    Reply
    February 14, 2018 at 9:41 am

    Such cute babies.

    Reply
    February 14, 2018 at 9:42 am

    I don’t see why anyone would go back to reality tv if they managed to carve out a good career after it.

    Reply
    February 14, 2018 at 10:18 am

    Good for Lauren. She is successful in her own right and doesn’t need to do another show, unlike the other desperate fools who blew their money.

    Reply
    February 14, 2018 at 10:21 am

    I’ve always loved Lauren. She’d be dumb to go back. She has a successful company, married to a lawyer/musician, has a beautiful child and life. Don’t look back,

    Reply
    February 14, 2018 at 10:24 am

    If someone slandered my name I’d be done with them too. Spencer is a predator.

    Reply
    February 14, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Don’t do it LC! I mean, why would she want to?? She’s moved on to other deals, married and has a baby. She doesn’t have time for The Hills fake drama.

    Reply
    February 14, 2018 at 12:26 pm

    I want that I’ve Been to Paris shirt! And good for Lauren. She’s married to a lawyer I think and she’s carved out a decent business for herself.

    Reply
    February 14, 2018 at 1:02 pm

    Ok…I loved The Hills. Only because of Lauren though. The fakeness got 10x worse after she left and I stopped watching. I think she’s made it clear over the years that she’s done with reality TV. She has a family and a pretty successful brand, why would she go back? I don’t think she’s friends with any of them anymore…not even Brody or Whitney who she seemed to have genuine friendships with. She moved on long ago and Speidi never did. They still talk about her every chance they get. It’s an obsession really.

    Reply
    February 14, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Sorry, Spencer, it’s not Lauren’s fault you’re thirsty AF because you blew all your money on crystals and Heidi’s ridiculous album/music video. Moron.

  20. Norman Garza says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:14 pm

    If Heidi and Spencer want to have a reunion they can go ahead, they have Kristin as a friend and maybe Audrina. It makes no sense for Lauren to come because all they have done is insult Lauren and even her child. Lauren does not need “The Hills” to remind people who she is unlike many others. She has moved on with her clothing lines and does not need to have a reunion with people who are solely dependent on “The Hills” and insulting Lauren for recognition.

