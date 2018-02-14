Sarah Jessica Parker covers this week’s People, with zero mention of Kim Cattrall

Last fall, when the first, big public eruption came out regarding Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, it was a big deal. I was surprised by how big of a deal it was – those stories got tons of comments here, and nearly every gossip outlet covered it. Maybe it’s because the show was so beloved, maybe it’s because we (as a society) love “catfights,” or maybe it was because it was a fascinating story about the veneer of female friendship and how fraught those relationships between women really can be. My point? It was a BFD. And it continues to be a BFD, especially when Kim Cattrall chewed up and spat out SJP over the weekend, taking her down in an Instagram post, calling Sarah Jessica a “hypocrite” and burning the bridge down completely with this: “You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

SJP has yet to respond directly to Kim, because SJP has never responded directly to Kim – SJP always gets her friends and the tabloids to do her dirtiest work against Cattrall. And with the “restore your ‘nice girl’ persona” diss still ringing in our ears, Sarah Jessica Parker has decided to go all-in with restoring that fake-ass persona, and she got People Magazine to help. SJP covers this week’s issue of People, and there is not ONE SINGLE MENTION of Kim Cattrall. Which is gossip-journalism malpractice. It wouldn’t have been that difficult for People’s editors to do a turn-around cover story on the SJP-Cattrall feud. Kim posted her IG on Saturday, and People Magazine likely doesn’t commit to their print issue until Monday. They obviously made SJP the cover subject over that same period of time, and so this comes across like a major entertainment-gossip outlet taking sides. They’re siding with SJP’s fake ass.

As for the actual cover story, you can read it here. SJP talks at length about the strength of her marriage, how she knew Matthew Broderick was “The One,” how her kids are growing up and how she makes time for herself. It’s a classic “nice” cover profile for one of People Magazine’s favorites, like something they would do for Julia Roberts or Jennifer Aniston. But People usually gives those covers to Aniston or Roberts when they have a movie to promote or something specific to shill for. What’s SJP shilling for? Her HBO show, Divorce. Her other side projects. But mostly, she’s shilling for her Nice Girl Persona. Are you buying it?

Photos courtesy of Getty, cover courtesy of People.

 

46 Responses to “Sarah Jessica Parker covers this week’s People, with zero mention of Kim Cattrall”

  1. Loopy says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:25 am

    whats BFD?

    Reply
  2. Carrie1 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:27 am

    Let her have it. Kim Cattrall wants SJP to stop using her so I’m glad there’s no mention of Kim in this. I’m really happy for Kim that this bullying is at an end. It took a public statement from Kim because SJP made it public. That’s on SJP.

    On balance, I much prefer Kim’s work to SJP’s work. Kim isn’t fake. SJP reigning in the fake stakes is perfect fit for her. I don’t read People.

    Reply
  3. pwal says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:28 am

    Big f^cking deal, maybe?

    Reply
  4. Talie says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:29 am

    I’m honestly surprised Divorce survived to a second season…I genuinely know no one who watches it!

    Reply
  5. Robert Boyd says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:31 am

    it stands for Big F****** Deal, like this whole supposed fued.

    Reply
  6. A Croatian says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:32 am

    No, I don’t buy it. She is Carrie, all the way. That show was her. Literally.
    And Carrie is really not all that nice. She is selfish and immature, and an egomaniac.

    Reply
  7. Frida says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:36 am

    Did you see SJP on 2 Dope Queen’s HBO special? It was cringeworthy. She clearly didn’t want to be there and was a terrible guest.

    Reply
  8. Jaded1 says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:40 am

    Don’t worry. US Weekly online today has the headline story about SJP and her pain from the fight, etc. So her PR work is getting done.

    Reply
  9. Digital Unicorn says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:42 am

    It must have killed her NOT to have talked about Kim and the 3rd SATC movie, esp as its all she’s talked about for the past 6 months.

    I’d bet money that the mag was told to edit out any reference to Kim.

    Reply
  10. Surely Wolfbeak says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Did anyone else catch her on 2Dope Queens? It was cringey.

    Reply
  11. Jillian says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:43 am

    I recently started watching SATC and Carrie is so exhausting. She’s a brat.

    What pisses me off is how mean she is to Big’s wife. Natasha did nothing wrong.

    Reply
  12. Ariel says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:52 am

    Not buying it. Will always love girls just want to have fun and footloose, and la story.
    Kind of bristle at sjp now.
    I’m taking a side, it’s Ms Cattrall’s.
    Happy Valentine’s Day to all at celebitchy.

    Reply
  13. Hmm says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:55 am

    She’s a mean girl just like Julia Roberts & Jennifer Aniston. Bunch of fakes.

    Reply
  14. Umyeah says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:55 am

    People and Us weekly covers, girl is trying hard to do some damage control. Kim just suffered a massive loss in her life, SJP needs to take a seat and let her mourn

    Reply
  15. heh says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:56 am

    maybe it’s because we (as a society) love “catfights,”….THIS
    also, we (as a society) love rich white people with problems. see: soap operas

    Reply
  16. BJ says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Like Andy Cohen said there is no catfight or feud if only one person is fighting or feuding.
    Pay her dust,SJP.

    Reply
  17. stephka says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:57 am

    I’m seeing Louise Linton and SJP side by side on my screen. They look remarkably alike!

    Reply
  18. Bridget says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:57 am

    Are we really criticizing People for leaving Kim alone while she’s grieving?

    Reply
  19. m says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:02 am

    She doesn’t mention Kim if that isn’t a sign of the apocalypse i don’t know what is!

    Reply
  20. minx says:
    February 14, 2018 at 10:10 am

    OMG SJP looks terrible. I’m sorry, she just does.

    Reply
  21. Betty Whoo says:
    February 14, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Oh my the 2nd photo.. my o my

    Reply
  22. Taylor.cyn says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:04 pm

    I can’t believe in this climate we are talking about her face. If you don’t like her personality fine …. but to criticize the way a person looks is not appropriate. Its on par with fat shaming and commenters need to be a little more aware.

    And other articles I’ve read criticized her for commenting on kim and said she needs to stop. Now there’s an article with no mention and all I see are complaints. Make up your mind.

    Reply
  23. noway says:
    February 14, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    You need to think about the timeline here. The article came out in print today. There is no way this is a reaction to Kim’s comments last weekend, magazines don’t publish this fast. Now maybe Kim’s people did send some notice to SJP’s people about not talking about the feud over SATC though, cause honestly I can’t see why SJP wouldn’t mention it and try to make herself look good as she always does. Or maybe she finally decided to act on Kim’s public comments and shut up about it, even though she spoke about Kim’s brother’s death. Which may have been too big of a thing for SJP to pass up, because she’s always trying to make herself look good. It is odd this wasn’t mentioned at all, and I don’t think that makes it all friendly article for SJP. Cause it’s weird. This is the most publicity SJP has gotten in years, and not sure why she wouldn’t at least try to defend herself. I just don’t see her shutting up. I’m thinking Kim’s people had something to do with this, and it kind of explains Kim’s tweet. Granted Kim has every right to say what she did, but she had been pretty calm but direct before and her tweet is not. Just seemed like there was more to it, and I just didn’t think it was anything publicly we have seen from SJP that would upset Kim that much to just unload all the dirt.

    Reply
  24. JustStahhhpp says:
    February 14, 2018 at 2:22 pm

    They also give those covers to Jolie every time shecomes up with another fake illness.

    Reply

