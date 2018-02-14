Sarah Jessica Parker covers this week’s People, with zero mention of Kim Cattrall

Last fall, when the first, big public eruption came out regarding Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, it was a big deal. I was surprised by how big of a deal it was – those stories got tons of comments here, and nearly every gossip outlet covered it. Maybe it’s because the show was so beloved, maybe it’s because we (as a society) love “catfights,” or maybe it was because it was a fascinating story about the veneer of female friendship and how fraught those relationships between women really can be. My point? It was a BFD. And it continues to be a BFD, especially when Kim Cattrall chewed up and spat out SJP over the weekend, taking her down in an Instagram post, calling Sarah Jessica a “hypocrite” and burning the bridge down completely with this: “You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

SJP has yet to respond directly to Kim, because SJP has never responded directly to Kim – SJP always gets her friends and the tabloids to do her dirtiest work against Cattrall. And with the “restore your ‘nice girl’ persona” diss still ringing in our ears, Sarah Jessica Parker has decided to go all-in with restoring that fake-ass persona, and she got People Magazine to help. SJP covers this week’s issue of People, and there is not ONE SINGLE MENTION of Kim Cattrall. Which is gossip-journalism malpractice. It wouldn’t have been that difficult for People’s editors to do a turn-around cover story on the SJP-Cattrall feud. Kim posted her IG on Saturday, and People Magazine likely doesn’t commit to their print issue until Monday. They obviously made SJP the cover subject over that same period of time, and so this comes across like a major entertainment-gossip outlet taking sides. They’re siding with SJP’s fake ass.

As for the actual cover story, you can read it here. SJP talks at length about the strength of her marriage, how she knew Matthew Broderick was “The One,” how her kids are growing up and how she makes time for herself. It’s a classic “nice” cover profile for one of People Magazine’s favorites, like something they would do for Julia Roberts or Jennifer Aniston. But People usually gives those covers to Aniston or Roberts when they have a movie to promote or something specific to shill for. What’s SJP shilling for? Her HBO show, Divorce. Her other side projects. But mostly, she’s shilling for her Nice Girl Persona. Are you buying it?

