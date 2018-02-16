Surprise, Jennifer Aniston is selling the home she just showed to Architectural Digest

About nine days ago, Architectural Digest dropped their March cover: Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air home – go here to see the photos. Aniston spent several years renovating the home from top to bottom, and this place feels a lot lighter and more modern than the ‘70s-style Beverly Hills shag-pad she featured in AD several years back. Jennifer was the one interviewed for the March 2018 AD piece, and she went on and on about her life with Justin Theroux in this magical abode. They chose this Bel Air home “as a couple” and they could clearly see their future together, spent in this home. Aniston told AD:
“There was a time when I thought there was something romantic about picking up and trotting off somewhere different every three months. Now I’m becoming more particular about the projects I take. I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be.”
A fairy tale with a dark underbelly, as it turns out. While Justin wasn’t interviewed at all for the AD piece, he did consent to one photo where, hilariously in retrospect, he’s seen storming out of the house, looking like he and Jennifer just had a fight. Almost like a shady preview of the split announcement which would come a little more than a week after AD published their new issue. And here’s something else shady: Jennifer is already selling the house!
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are saying goodbye — to their marriage and their dream home. The couple announced in a joint statement on Thursday, February 15, that they called it quits on their two-year union, and now a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the former Friends star, 49, is selling the Bel Air house where she married the Leftovers alum, 46, in 2015.
“She bought the mansion and it underwent extensive renovations. That is what Jen does: Buys houses, renovates and then sells for a huge profit,” the insider says. “The mansion is going to be a pocket listing, and if it doesn’t sell that way, it will be listed on the open market. She is ready to find the next project, and has been searching for a while.”
Aniston recently showed off the midcentury abode, which she purchased in 2011, in Architectural Digest’s March 2018 issue. She told the magazine that renovations became somewhat of a passion project over the years.
I mean… AD likely did the interview and the photoshoot a few months ago. But still. Jennifer knew that she was going to flip this property and she decided to use the thin veneer of a happy marriage to help her sell the property in what amounts to a paid promotion in Architectural Digest. To be clear, I don’t judge Jennifer for flipping properties for a mega-profit. I judge her for knowingly painting this glowing picture of her happy forever home with her loving husband when she knew she was going to divorce her husband and flip the property. There are no fairytales, kids.
Jennifer Aniston is a serial home renovator: “If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer. I love the process,” she says. But for all of her design experience, learning how to combine her vision with another person’s—one who is not a trained designer, that is— in her latest residential project was a new one. “[My husband] @justintheroux definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process,” Aniston explains. “For instance, I figured out that immediately saying ‘No!’ to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move.” Read more about completing their Bel Air property through the #linkinbio Photo by @francoisdischinger; design by @stephenshadley; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell
Photos courtesy of Architectural Digest.
Oh man, that house is fabulous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does have really great taste… in homes/decorating. Maybe not men.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or in interior designers! The article says she has worked with the same interior designer on this and at least one other project. I know some people allow interior designers to do terrible things – I give her credit for not doing so and working with a great designer. But we’re really looking at that lady’s talent not JA’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Anon : I agree that it may indeed be the interior designer who has the great taste. But if Aniston keeps working with him or her, then clearly she (Aniston) likes what she sees.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved her first house she featured as well. This one is amazing though…I would keep it if I were her, but I heard she has always hung onto the first home she ever purchased with her Friends money…maybe that’s her true home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m interested enough to post here but not check out what’s at the links. I find her style kinda boring like her. Like that fuzzy shag swing thing. All i think about was how it must stink like old Doritos from Justin’s feet that he admitted stink being jacked up in hot Frankenstein boots all day.
Then I remember he was hardly ever there anyway.
That said, this piece is why people find her a bit loathesome. You can tell by her non fawning quotes they were close to being done, and yet she paints a phony picture to make cash, lure in her gullible base and increase the career profile. It’s what she’s done for 13 years. See her guest spots on Oprah milking her split and demonizing Brangelina. She and her PR flack Huvane are good at making $, through other means that aren’t artistic. I’ll give her that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously so effin jealous. I would DIE for the furniture alone.
But isn’t it weird that the bedroom looks so similar to the bedroom in the other place? Odd…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I did a double take and they are the same lamps! Must have been $$. Os
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it really is. mid-century design can be a little cold but this is so warm and inviting and comfortable. beautiful home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow I’m impressed that CB commenters in other threads already called this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice! I will take her lifestyle. We can switch, she can have my asshole bosses and work my job. I’ll go to Cabo, have a nice drink on the beach. 😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want that house
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No basically she is a liar
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of love how shameless she is, she’s playing all the systems perfectly to make herself maximum profit. Why the hell not, eh?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Word. No shame in the hustle. Get it, girl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every magazine interview she does now is just a long advert for some company or other (Aveeno, the water thing, living proof etc) , I’m not surprised that her AD piece was one long mega schill for her home, but it’s also kind of hilarious, and her home is stunning
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea, I’ll say let her hustle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You forgot the dry eye thing too. She certainly knows how to make the most with what she’s got. Still, this house is stunning. Wish I was rich and could buy it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That house is amazing. But why are we assuming that she knew that they’d divorce months ago?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure she “sold” a fairy tale. Her brief statement basically put Justin on the same level as her dogs, lol. I think she probably thought it would be weird not to mention him at all in the article, especially if she didn’t have a solid timeline for a public separation announcement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. To not mention him would have alerted the gossip a couple of months ago when she did the interview probably and the house shoot, as it would have leaked out from the interview that Justin wasn’t even mentioned in the interview, nor shot. He probably came at another time for his photo with the motorcycles. I doubt he was even in town when the full photo spread was done.
Her homes are beautiful. That’s for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Came here to say the same thing. And if she spilled the news in AD, the article (and house) would be completely overshadowed by the gossip. Is that really the AD brand?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your logic and common sense have no friends here, Esmom.
I must kindly remind you that this is an Aniston thread so… BALLS, basically.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also we don’t know when the interview was done, and they may have been trying to work through difficulties and assumed they would.
“Buys houses, renovates and then sells for a huge profit” Sounds awesome to me.
That is a GORGEOUS house and property – her decor is still not quite to my taste, but I like this one a lot better than the previous one. She’s smart to put it in AD before putting it on the market.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone here please forgive me but when i read the title screen i burst out laughing just could not control myself, god is this couple fake or what.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After 10 years of Jennifer Aniston this and Jennifer Aniston that we had what, two years of peace and quiet? Now it starts all over again. Jennifer Aniston everywhere. Sorry, not with me, I’m out! Did she play in any movies lately?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Real talk: those shots were probably taken 5-6 months ago. AD commonly has many months of lead time for shoots, and the photographs look early-autumnal or late-summer at earliest.
What likely happened: she was indeed happy when AD did the shoot, but decided to let AD go ahead with the feature once the split happened in late 2017, because she knew she’d be selling the house and an AD feature would spike the value.
Aniston is a real estate power player. More power to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is correct. I had a friend who did a shoot for H&G (in the UK) and they were shooting a Christmas issue in August, complete with tree and decorations. They may come back later for an exteriors shot of a frosty garden (not necessary in California!).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is what happened. She probably did this in order to sell the house, but she probably didn’t think she was getting divorced when the interview was made. (She might have been wanting to sell the house anyway.)
Honestly why would she lie about a “happy family home” to sell a house when she knew her divorce was going to be very public anyway? Makes no sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The piece isn’t really selling it as her happy family home. It’s more like “look, we have lots of people over and the kids can play!”. When you read it, it’s pretty clear that she was going to be selling the house when the article came out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More power to her indeed
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember when she was with Brad and the stories coming out were all, he’s managing renovations because she has old lady in the country style. So this just threw me for a loop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Brad is as nice as his PR wants us to believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My hat’s off to her if she enjoys renovations- it’s my worst nightmare. And even with unlimited funds, you still have delays, running out of wallpaper, paint, you name it. As far as the AD spread, it’s not like she could list it on Zillow-LOL. Does look like a fantastic property.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone does this. Naomi Watts and Liev Scrieber did a spread playing happy families while already separated. Cameron Diaz did a spread about loving the single life in her bachelorette pad very shortly before getting married. SJP did one years ago droning on about how she couldn’t imagine living elsewhere…she’d already moved out. It’s not even really a celebrity thing. A lot of high end real estate comes with a (usually completely BS) story about the amazing life lived in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. They’re not just selling a home, they’re selling a lifestyle. More power to ‘em. A little off topic, but the latest episode of Fixer Upper had me drooling and completely envious of having the means to create something so incredible. It was for themselves, not a client. It was this amazing garden sanctuary, complete with a cottage-like garden “shed” (but totally not a shed AT ALL). It was Fan. Tastic! I’m a sucker for some great real estate porn!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s aspirational real estate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So basically she can’t act, decorate or tell the truth. K, got it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When she sells the house will she have to split it with Justin,it’s highly unlikely he can afford to put up even half the ammount.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The prenup probably specified division of assets, including this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The house is gorgeous! She did a great job! I’m renovating my ONE bedroom apartment and is taking forever so hat off to her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s merely rearranged the furniture from her old house sans a few pieces and no purple colours.
She’s as much a designer as Ellen is a designer which is to say not at all. Just a re-arranger of the same pieces of furniture no matter the style of the house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she was following Courtney Cox’s lead, as Cox the one who has been buying and flipping houses in the LA area for years. Aniston makes a pretty penny on this, without being the one who has any sense of style or design inspiration. As long as the actual designer gets a cut of the sales and mention in the articles, it works as a business pairing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sundays at the Aniston-Theroux home are reserved for cooking and frolicking by the pool with friends, children, and dogs. “We put out a mean taco bar, and the chili’s pretty good …
What a fake narrative. I never found their marriage genuine. Plus do u think she would even touch a taco?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you serious? Jennifer does like Mexican food, what makes you think she wouldn’t eat a taco?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she spends all her time in southern california and in mexico, i’m sure she’s touched a taco before
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not like she was going to say “The is the bedroom where we haven’t had sex in months”. I read the article, and while it’s clear that she’s selling the house it’s not like it was a huge ode to Justin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Should have stayed boyfriend/girlfriend. I’m assuming she has a good prenup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I honestly don’t get why they married? Like, why complicate things? I don’t know what kind of an arrangement they had–I know some people say they had an open relationship, which his fine but then why marry? If it ain’t broke, ya know?
And ITA about the prenup. Keep a lock on that Friends money, Jen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m seriously dreading the inevitable Brad and Jennifer reunion tabloid fodder. “They both share a love of design!” Barf.
I’m also kind of bummed because I kind of liked Justin and Jen together. Maybe being married ruined the relationship. It happens. Or maybe their relationship was never very solid to begin with IDK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. It’s always sad and interesting that couples date for years with no major problems and then get married and boom…divorced. More people should should just date or have life partners cause marriage is clearly not for everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I already had one come up in my feed last night. I can’t remember if it was Instagram or Twitter though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ET has a denial of the house being for sale. That doesn’t mean it won’t soon be, of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I flipped through the photos & didn’t read the article but I swear that is the house in Nocturnal Animals (or least close to it).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not crazy about the decor, but the house itself is gorgeous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same thought.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He apparently out his own imprint on the house. Now that he is gone I’d want to start fresh with a design that is wholly mine too. Who needs to live with his ideas, especially if you hate them?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I have to say about this is that those giant, cushiony, cognac-colored vintage leather chairs in her office are the stuff of DREAMS.
Also, IIRC, didn’t she express strongly in the article that after moving around often and flipping places for years that she finally felt thay she had found a life-long home in this one? I mean, I get not wanted to remain in a marital home post-divorce but by all accounts, Justin barely ever lived there so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s almost a given that a celebrity that has their house featured in AD (or any other design magazine) is one step away from putting a For Sale sign on the lawn. Think of any article about a celebrity house as a fancy real estate brochure. If the property isn’t on the market by press time, it soon will be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. Came here to say the same thing. Every time a magazine features a celeb’s house, it means the house will soon be on the market. I haven’t been following their relationship closely, but as soon as I saw that AD featured JA’s house, I suspected something was up (or at least that they were selling their house).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jen, Brad and Ellen have made 10 of millions flipping high end home over the years. I don’t think this had anything to with their divorce. She could definitely have afforded to keep if she wants/wanted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the interior of one of her homes on hooked on houses (a great website if you’re into house-pr0n), but the design seemed to be lacking warmth. Lots of black, grey, very perpendicular, etc. Seems she’s progressed to a bit more warmth which is nice. Those brown cozy chairs would be ideal for kicking back with a book.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who knows what really happened? Maybe, at the time, she really did think she had a happy marriage. Relationships can explode in a relatively short period of time, I know that for sure. There’s a very good chance did wasn’t ‘planning’ a divorce months ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ironically perhaps, there was a phenomenal scene in The Leftovers portraying just that. Theroux’s character was having a rather run-of-the-mill argument with his wife (their marriage seemed happy) that continued to escalate and their relationship suddenly turned on a dime. I have never seen that sort of turn portrayed that well before; it struck a chord. Obviously not saying that’s what happened with them, but, yes, relationships can fall apart quite suddenly. Especially when the fault lines have been clear for some time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t this the house with the chicken coop??? Where are the chickens???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the house but gosh I can’t even imagine the amount of millions spent to create it. And JA if you weren’t famous you probably wouldn’t be doing this because you couldn’t afford it. You might have a tiny business but it wouldn’t be on this crazy scale. Or maybe I’m wrong and she would be a world renowned interior designer?! Ha! It’s so annoying how expensive custom pieces are. I would have amazing furniture everywhere if I had millions! Don’t get me wrong, I know why they are expensive. It’s art! I’m just sad I can’t spemt millions making a dream home. LOL It would be so fun at that level!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this house, but seriously; what is with the platform bed??
If I had one of those, my poor legs / ankles would be COVERED in bruises and scrapes within a week… or I would have tripped, broken my neck and been eaten by my imaginary pets, only to be discovered by the Mailman months later…..
…. also, for those shading the use of an interior designer:: I hired an interior designer (female) to project manage my renovation (I work insane hours in a high pressured job) but knew exactly what I wanted (i.e. I had already sourced most of the materials, created mood boards, planned the room layouts etc and so gave her a very prescriptive design brief)…. I chose the overpriced designer over the much cheaper ( all male) building contractors because I wanted to ensure that the aesthetic wasn’t lost in all of the inevitable compromises (aka that silly lady doesn’t really need what she is asking for, I know best, I am builder man!) and aside from the infuriating art school wiffle-waffle I had to put up with, it was absolutely the best decision I made……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gawd look at those white flowers on the cover! I read she’s putting the house up for $75,000,000.
Report this comment as spam or abuse