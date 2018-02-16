Surprise, Jennifer Aniston is selling the home she just showed to Architectural Digest

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston split after two and a half years of marriage *FILE PHOTOS*

About nine days ago, Architectural Digest dropped their March cover: Inside Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air home – go here to see the photos. Aniston spent several years renovating the home from top to bottom, and this place feels a lot lighter and more modern than the ‘70s-style Beverly Hills shag-pad she featured in AD several years back. Jennifer was the one interviewed for the March 2018 AD piece, and she went on and on about her life with Justin Theroux in this magical abode. They chose this Bel Air home “as a couple” and they could clearly see their future together, spent in this home. Aniston told AD:

“There was a time when I thought there was something romantic about picking up and trotting off somewhere different every three months. Now I’m becoming more particular about the projects I take. I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there’s nowhere else I want to be.”

[From Architectural Digest]

A fairy tale with a dark underbelly, as it turns out. While Justin wasn’t interviewed at all for the AD piece, he did consent to one photo where, hilariously in retrospect, he’s seen storming out of the house, looking like he and Jennifer just had a fight. Almost like a shady preview of the split announcement which would come a little more than a week after AD published their new issue. And here’s something else shady: Jennifer is already selling the house!

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are saying goodbye — to their marriage and their dream home. The couple announced in a joint statement on Thursday, February 15, that they called it quits on their two-year union, and now a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the former Friends star, 49, is selling the Bel Air house where she married the Leftovers alum, 46, in 2015.

“She bought the mansion and it underwent extensive renovations. That is what Jen does: Buys houses, renovates and then sells for a huge profit,” the insider says. “The mansion is going to be a pocket listing, and if it doesn’t sell that way, it will be listed on the open market. She is ready to find the next project, and has been searching for a while.”

Aniston recently showed off the midcentury abode, which she purchased in 2011, in Architectural Digest’s March 2018 issue. She told the magazine that renovations became somewhat of a passion project over the years.

[From Us Weekly]

I mean… AD likely did the interview and the photoshoot a few months ago. But still. Jennifer knew that she was going to flip this property and she decided to use the thin veneer of a happy marriage to help her sell the property in what amounts to a paid promotion in Architectural Digest. To be clear, I don’t judge Jennifer for flipping properties for a mega-profit. I judge her for knowingly painting this glowing picture of her happy forever home with her loving husband when she knew she was going to divorce her husband and flip the property. There are no fairytales, kids.

Jennifer Aniston is a serial home renovator: “If I wasn’t an actress, I’d want to be a designer. I love the process,” she says. But for all of her design experience, learning how to combine her vision with another person’s—one who is not a trained designer, that is— in her latest residential project was a new one. “[My husband] @justintheroux definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process,” Aniston explains. “For instance, I figured out that immediately saying ‘No!’ to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move.” Read more about completing their Bel Air property through the #linkinbio Photo by @francoisdischinger; design by @stephenshadley; text by @mayer.rus; styled by @lawrenhowell

A post shared by Architectural Digest (@archdigest) on

Photos courtesy of Architectural Digest.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

68 Responses to “Surprise, Jennifer Aniston is selling the home she just showed to Architectural Digest”

  1. L84Tea says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:04 am

    Oh man, that house is fabulous.

    Reply
  2. PoodleMama says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:06 am

    Wow I’m impressed that CB commenters in other threads already called this.

    Reply
  3. Snowflake says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:07 am

    Nice! I will take her lifestyle. We can switch, she can have my asshole bosses and work my job. I’ll go to Cabo, have a nice drink on the beach. 😀

    Reply
  4. RBC says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I want that house

    Reply
  5. Truth hurts says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:08 am

    No basically she is a liar

    Reply
  6. Rose says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:09 am

    I kind of love how shameless she is, she’s playing all the systems perfectly to make herself maximum profit. Why the hell not, eh?

    Reply
  7. OriginalLala says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:09 am

    Every magazine interview she does now is just a long advert for some company or other (Aveeno, the water thing, living proof etc) , I’m not surprised that her AD piece was one long mega schill for her home, but it’s also kind of hilarious, and her home is stunning

    Reply
  8. Annabelle Bronstein says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:10 am

    That house is amazing. But why are we assuming that she knew that they’d divorce months ago?

    Reply
  9. Esmom says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:10 am

    I’m not sure she “sold” a fairy tale. Her brief statement basically put Justin on the same level as her dogs, lol. I think she probably thought it would be weird not to mention him at all in the article, especially if she didn’t have a solid timeline for a public separation announcement.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      February 16, 2018 at 8:35 am

      This. To not mention him would have alerted the gossip a couple of months ago when she did the interview probably and the house shoot, as it would have leaked out from the interview that Justin wasn’t even mentioned in the interview, nor shot. He probably came at another time for his photo with the motorcycles. I doubt he was even in town when the full photo spread was done.

      Her homes are beautiful. That’s for sure.

      Reply
    • Adele Dazeem says:
      February 16, 2018 at 8:52 am

      Came here to say the same thing. And if she spilled the news in AD, the article (and house) would be completely overshadowed by the gossip. Is that really the AD brand?

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      February 16, 2018 at 9:15 am

      Your logic and common sense have no friends here, Esmom.
      I must kindly remind you that this is an Aniston thread so… BALLS, basically.

      Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      February 16, 2018 at 10:46 am

      Also we don’t know when the interview was done, and they may have been trying to work through difficulties and assumed they would.

      “Buys houses, renovates and then sells for a huge profit” Sounds awesome to me.
      That is a GORGEOUS house and property – her decor is still not quite to my taste, but I like this one a lot better than the previous one. She’s smart to put it in AD before putting it on the market.

      Reply
  10. m says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Everyone here please forgive me but when i read the title screen i burst out laughing just could not control myself, god is this couple fake or what.

    Reply
  11. C. Remm says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:15 am

    After 10 years of Jennifer Aniston this and Jennifer Aniston that we had what, two years of peace and quiet? Now it starts all over again. Jennifer Aniston everywhere. Sorry, not with me, I’m out! Did she play in any movies lately?

    Reply
  12. Jennifer says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:17 am

    Real talk: those shots were probably taken 5-6 months ago. AD commonly has many months of lead time for shoots, and the photographs look early-autumnal or late-summer at earliest.

    What likely happened: she was indeed happy when AD did the shoot, but decided to let AD go ahead with the feature once the split happened in late 2017, because she knew she’d be selling the house and an AD feature would spike the value.

    Aniston is a real estate power player. More power to her.

    Reply
  13. JustJen says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:28 am

    I remember when she was with Brad and the stories coming out were all, he’s managing renovations because she has old lady in the country style. So this just threw me for a loop.

    Reply
  14. Tig says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:29 am

    My hat’s off to her if she enjoys renovations- it’s my worst nightmare. And even with unlimited funds, you still have delays, running out of wallpaper, paint, you name it. As far as the AD spread, it’s not like she could list it on Zillow-LOL. Does look like a fantastic property.

    Reply
  15. Jussie says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Everyone does this. Naomi Watts and Liev Scrieber did a spread playing happy families while already separated. Cameron Diaz did a spread about loving the single life in her bachelorette pad very shortly before getting married. SJP did one years ago droning on about how she couldn’t imagine living elsewhere…she’d already moved out. It’s not even really a celebrity thing. A lot of high end real estate comes with a (usually completely BS) story about the amazing life lived in it.

    Reply
  16. LittlefishMom says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:43 am

    So basically she can’t act, decorate or tell the truth. K, got it.

    Reply
  17. Loopy says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:47 am

    When she sells the house will she have to split it with Justin,it’s highly unlikely he can afford to put up even half the ammount.

    Reply
  18. Ce2495 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 8:48 am

    The house is gorgeous! She did a great job! I’m renovating my ONE bedroom apartment and is taking forever so hat off to her ;)

    Reply
  19. LAK says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:13 am

    She’s merely rearranged the furniture from her old house sans a few pieces and no purple colours.

    She’s as much a designer as Ellen is a designer which is to say not at all. Just a re-arranger of the same pieces of furniture no matter the style of the house.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      February 16, 2018 at 11:25 am

      I think she was following Courtney Cox’s lead, as Cox the one who has been buying and flipping houses in the LA area for years. Aniston makes a pretty penny on this, without being the one who has any sense of style or design inspiration. As long as the actual designer gets a cut of the sales and mention in the articles, it works as a business pairing.

      Reply
  20. Karen says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:14 am

    Sundays at the Aniston-Theroux home are reserved for cooking and frolicking by the pool with friends, children, and dogs. “We put out a mean taco bar, and the chili’s pretty good …

    What a fake narrative. I never found their marriage genuine. Plus do u think she would even touch a taco?

    Reply
  21. Bridget says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:16 am

    It’s not like she was going to say “The is the bedroom where we haven’t had sex in months”. I read the article, and while it’s clear that she’s selling the house it’s not like it was a huge ode to Justin.

    Reply
  22. minx says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:22 am

    Should have stayed boyfriend/girlfriend. I’m assuming she has a good prenup.

    Reply
    • Kitten says:
      February 16, 2018 at 9:32 am

      Yeah I honestly don’t get why they married? Like, why complicate things? I don’t know what kind of an arrangement they had–I know some people say they had an open relationship, which his fine but then why marry? If it ain’t broke, ya know?

      And ITA about the prenup. Keep a lock on that Friends money, Jen.

      Reply
  23. Kitten says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I’m seriously dreading the inevitable Brad and Jennifer reunion tabloid fodder. “They both share a love of design!” Barf.
    I’m also kind of bummed because I kind of liked Justin and Jen together. Maybe being married ruined the relationship. It happens. Or maybe their relationship was never very solid to begin with IDK.

    Reply
  24. tracking says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:33 am

    ET has a denial of the house being for sale. That doesn’t mean it won’t soon be, of course.

    Reply
  25. M.A.F. says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:35 am

    I flipped through the photos & didn’t read the article but I swear that is the house in Nocturnal Animals (or least close to it).

    Reply
  26. MellyMel says:
    February 16, 2018 at 9:42 am

    Not crazy about the decor, but the house itself is gorgeous!

    Reply
  27. Svea says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:03 am

    He apparently out his own imprint on the house. Now that he is gone I’d want to start fresh with a design that is wholly mine too. Who needs to live with his ideas, especially if you hate them?

    Reply
  28. PJ says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:24 am

    All I have to say about this is that those giant, cushiony, cognac-colored vintage leather chairs in her office are the stuff of DREAMS.

    Also, IIRC, didn’t she express strongly in the article that after moving around often and flipping places for years that she finally felt thay she had found a life-long home in this one? I mean, I get not wanted to remain in a marital home post-divorce but by all accounts, Justin barely ever lived there so…

    Reply
  29. jetlagged says:
    February 16, 2018 at 10:36 am

    It’s almost a given that a celebrity that has their house featured in AD (or any other design magazine) is one step away from putting a For Sale sign on the lawn. Think of any article about a celebrity house as a fancy real estate brochure. If the property isn’t on the market by press time, it soon will be.

    Reply
    • Lyla says:
      February 16, 2018 at 12:10 pm

      Yup. Came here to say the same thing. Every time a magazine features a celeb’s house, it means the house will soon be on the market. I haven’t been following their relationship closely, but as soon as I saw that AD featured JA’s house, I suspected something was up (or at least that they were selling their house).

      Reply
  30. The Original G says:
    February 16, 2018 at 12:28 pm

    Jen, Brad and Ellen have made 10 of millions flipping high end home over the years. I don’t think this had anything to with their divorce. She could definitely have afforded to keep if she wants/wanted.

    Reply
  31. hogtowngooner says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    I saw the interior of one of her homes on hooked on houses (a great website if you’re into house-pr0n), but the design seemed to be lacking warmth. Lots of black, grey, very perpendicular, etc. Seems she’s progressed to a bit more warmth which is nice. Those brown cozy chairs would be ideal for kicking back with a book.

    Reply
  32. Shannon says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:32 pm

    Who knows what really happened? Maybe, at the time, she really did think she had a happy marriage. Relationships can explode in a relatively short period of time, I know that for sure. There’s a very good chance did wasn’t ‘planning’ a divorce months ago.

    Reply
    • tracking says:
      February 16, 2018 at 1:59 pm

      Ironically perhaps, there was a phenomenal scene in The Leftovers portraying just that. Theroux’s character was having a rather run-of-the-mill argument with his wife (their marriage seemed happy) that continued to escalate and their relationship suddenly turned on a dime. I have never seen that sort of turn portrayed that well before; it struck a chord. Obviously not saying that’s what happened with them, but, yes, relationships can fall apart quite suddenly. Especially when the fault lines have been clear for some time.

      Reply
  33. Pandy says:
    February 16, 2018 at 2:15 pm

    Wasn’t this the house with the chicken coop??? Where are the chickens???

    Reply
  34. HeyThere! says:
    February 16, 2018 at 2:37 pm

    I love the house but gosh I can’t even imagine the amount of millions spent to create it. And JA if you weren’t famous you probably wouldn’t be doing this because you couldn’t afford it. You might have a tiny business but it wouldn’t be on this crazy scale. Or maybe I’m wrong and she would be a world renowned interior designer?! Ha! It’s so annoying how expensive custom pieces are. I would have amazing furniture everywhere if I had millions! Don’t get me wrong, I know why they are expensive. It’s art! I’m just sad I can’t spemt millions making a dream home. LOL It would be so fun at that level!!!

    Reply
  35. LaskaL says:
    February 16, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    I love this house, but seriously; what is with the platform bed??

    If I had one of those, my poor legs / ankles would be COVERED in bruises and scrapes within a week… or I would have tripped, broken my neck and been eaten by my imaginary pets, only to be discovered by the Mailman months later…..

    …. also, for those shading the use of an interior designer:: I hired an interior designer (female) to project manage my renovation (I work insane hours in a high pressured job) but knew exactly what I wanted (i.e. I had already sourced most of the materials, created mood boards, planned the room layouts etc and so gave her a very prescriptive design brief)…. I chose the overpriced designer over the much cheaper ( all male) building contractors because I wanted to ensure that the aesthetic wasn’t lost in all of the inevitable compromises (aka that silly lady doesn’t really need what she is asking for, I know best, I am builder man!) and aside from the infuriating art school wiffle-waffle I had to put up with, it was absolutely the best decision I made……

    Reply
  36. Bliss 51 says:
    February 16, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Gawd look at those white flowers on the cover! I read she’s putting the house up for $75,000,000.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment