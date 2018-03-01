Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom can’t quit each other, they’re ‘hooking up when they can’

Embed from Getty Images

Katy Perry is on to something new, she’ll be a judge on the reboot of American Idol, premiering in March on ABC. She isn’t quite ready to let go of the past and her relationship with Orlando Bloom just yet though. Their on-again, off-again union appears to be on once more – kind of.

The 33-year-old singer and the 41-year-old actor dated for over a year before uncoupling back in February of last year. A joint statement from their reps at the time said that the two were “taking respectful, loving space at this time.” Space was taken, and in August, Katy and Orlando shared space once again at an Ed Sheeran concert. Around that time, Katy told SiriusXM radio “Well, you know, I think people are in and out of your life. It’s nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred.”

The lines continued to blur in January, where the two met up overseas for a little catching up. A source told E! News that Katy, who was in Dubai, popped over to Maldives to meet up with Orlando. Another source shared that “Katy and Orlando have never lost touch and it’s nothing serious,” adding “They keep in contact frequently and Orlando is understanding of her crazy schedule right now. It’s pretty casual between the two.”

A few weeks ago, Katy attended her brother’s wedding in Santa Barbara sans a plus one. A source told US Magazine that at the ceremony, “She gave a speech and said about Orlando, ‘We’re on good terms — but not good enough for him to come as my date to the wedding,’”, but made sure to point out that the pair are “hooking up when they can.” Katy did catch the bouquet at the reception, so theoretically, she’s next, right? Something is definitely brewing here. Just this week, Katy and Orlando were spotted together walking the streets of Prague.

Yeah, I realize this does look like “hooking up” and not much else. Although, Katy recently told Glamour that “I want to grow into becoming an adult. I’m preparing myself for having a family of my own someday.” Is she planning to “someday” start a family with Orlando and just wants to keep him close by when she’s bloomed into a full-fledged adult? Hmmm.

She may not be ready to be a mom just yet, but Katy is taking part in a wonderful new campaign designed to get kids reading. Katy posted a “shelfie” – a selfie with a book – as part of Disney and ABC’s Magic of Storytelling initiative. You can help get books to kids who wouldn’t otherwise have them by posting a “shelfie” of your own to social media with the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling. For each “shelfie” a book will be donated to a child in need through the nonprofit organization First Book. I know this has nothing to do with her love life, but I was a voracious reader as a kid and think it’s great that she’s involved with such a great cause.