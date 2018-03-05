Margot Robbie in custom Chanel at the Oscars: fancy or unflattering?

Going by my own fashion notes, Margot Robbie was the only celebrity woman wearing Chanel at the Oscars. Usually, Karl Lagerfeld spreads it out a little bit – he’ll dress one super-high-profile woman in Chanel and then maybe one or two other (more minor) celebrities will get to wear the “lesser” Chanel looks. But I think Margot was the only one last night, and she got a completely customized Chanel gown to go with her brand-new Chanel brand ambassadorship. Make that $$$, Margot. All of which to say… I didn’t really care for this? It’s not bad, mind you. I’m sure the construction was incredible up-close. But it looked too-tight and she didn’t seem comfortable. And this is basically a wedding gown with some budget garland attached to the bust (her boobs look like they have a rope line).
Margot’s friend and costar Allison Janney won the Oscar and Margot looked genuinely thrilled for her. Allison wore this simple but elegant Reem Acra look – I like that this doesn’t feel fussy or frilly. Janney is a tall, statuesque woman who wears clothes well, so I’m glad she didn’t go frou-frou on her big night.
To be honest, Helen Mirren’s entire look was one of my favorites of the night. I love her Reem Acra gown, I love all the sapphires, I love the color of the gown, I love her hair, and she just looks completely f–king amazing.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I love Mirren’s gown, that color!
I got used to Robbie’s but it’s disappointing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Helen Mirren’s necklace looked like it’s ready to go all “TaaaDaaa… Tiara! Kween!!” on everyone at a moment’s notice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Margot’s dress wasn’t horrible, but the color washed her out and she looked like she glued Christmas garland across the neckline and arms.
Alison Janney’s gown was in my top five of the evening. Great color, great cut.
I don’t love Helen’s but it looks great on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with all 3. Allison’s dress was PERFECT on her.
Margot wore a much better (golden Tom Ford) dress last year!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I want is to look even a quarter as good as Helen Mirren when I am her age.
All three ladies look lovely to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Take the Christmas tree decorations off of it, and it would be pretty. She’s standing oddly.
The other ladies look fabulous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Helen looks fab. And she looked great showing off the jet ski as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought Margo looked pretty, but why do these women stand hunched over with their shoulders pushed forward? It looks so awkward and uncomfortable. Helen Mirren was my favorite look of the night, hands down. Janny looked lovely and I was so happy for her win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even my husband thought Mirren looked fantastic.
I don’t understand that weird garland fabric.. Didn’t someone else recently wear a dress like this and the whole top was that material? Nicole Kidman is coming to mind… It reminds me of those furry scarves women make and sell that are all the rage where I live in rural Virginia..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Helen Mirren on a jet ski>>>>>>>>>
Margot’s dress was fine but just that. I don’t know but if I was 27 and nominated for my first Oscar and fully aware I wouldn’t win, I think I would have gone with a bolder fashion statement. Have some fun and make some headlines that way. This was…fine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think so too. That dress is pretty (although very bridal) but also pretty safe. She’s worn some really interesting stuff in the past, this doesn’t seem like her style.
On the other hand, maybe knowing you won’t win, you don’t want to take away attention? I don’t know.
Helen and Allison’s were 2 of my favorites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…its still a lot nicer than that ghastly animal print frock she wore the other day….anyway well done to Margot & her team who must have realised some months back that Frances would win everything..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first thought upon seeing Margo last night was that she had a smiley face across her boobs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The way she’s standing makes it look like it’s falling off. When tank top or bra straps slip off my shoulders, it drives me crazy, so I couldn’t wear a dress that has drooping straps, even if they’re supposed to hang off like that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t love Margot’s dress- in fact, I haven’t loved a lot of her dresses this awards season, which has been disappointing for me as I love Margot HERSELF so much. It’s ok, but kind of meh, and I agree- the chest area doesn’t look hugely flattering. Mind you, much as I hoped she might pull off the upset- I thought she was fantastic in I, Tonya, and much preferred the film to Three Billboards- I never really saw anyone other than Frances winning it. This dress might be custom, but it sort of feels to me like Margot felt similarly to me- it doesn’t look (to me, anyway!) like a dress you wear thinking you’ll win the Oscar in it, you know?
Ah well. With any luck and justice, Margot may have many other chances in years to come, to attend and possibly win and wear beautiful dresses. Actually, luck may not even come into it hugely- she proved this year she can make it happen for herself, and long may she continue!
Though, one thing I hope she does work on is her posture/ posing- I don’t know if she actually WAS cold, but her posing in a lot of the red carpet photos last night made it LOOK like she was freezing, which is, I’m guessing, possibly not the look you want to be telegraphing while dressed in hugely expensive dresses on the Oscar red carpet…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alison and Helen got it right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish Margot would have gone full movie star a la Angelina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol Margot looks incredibly “relaxed” I love it!!
whatever gets u through it lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked Margot’s gown objectively, but agree that she looks uncomfortable in it.
Allison Janney and Helen Mirren both looked incredible. They know what works for them – style, color, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it just me, or were there a whole lot of white dresses at the Oscars? Was it designer backlash from the all black-dress Globes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Janney’s dress and styling.
On another note, I’ve noticed on some pictures of the night that Bradley Whitford was there to support Get Out (and looking fine too). I hope there was a CJ-Josh reunion at some point in the evening !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whitford was there to support Get Out and The Post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There WAS! Lainey Gossip has a picture of CJ AND Josh AND Aaron Sorkin up on her Allison Janney post! Apparently they had a “moment” when he pulled her aside to congratulate her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Margot’s look isnt bad, but it seems more like a presenter dress to me. I LOVED Allison janney’s dress though (especially since I have found pretty much most of her dresses this season to be fug),
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alison looks amazing. I love that gown!
Helen always looks spectacular. I still want to be her when I grow up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Margot looked amazing. What is it about the Australian women, they are all tall and gorgeous!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Helen Mirren looks stunning. For me, the fashion last night belonged to the older women. Mirren, Streep, Moreno, Fonda and the stunning Godess that is 94 year old Eva Marie Saint.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t a huge fan of Margot’s dress, particularly when compared against other attendees who went for bold and bright colours and cuts.
But she looked like she knew she wasn’t going to win and just enjoyed herself, which is also awesome!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dame Helen and Janney were the two best dressed of the night, IMO. Jane Fonda was a close third.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow Helen for the win! What a color!! I like AJ spirit award dress from the night before much better. I didn’t think.this particularly suited her. Margot looks hunched in thst dress somehow. It’s dull. Waiting to see post on Saoirse. She dressed like she knew she wouldn’t win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse