People: Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak are ‘just friends’ & she calls him her ‘best friend’

The reviews are coming in for A Wrinkle In Time and man, they are NOT good. Which is depressing, because I really wanted Ava DuVernay to have a win, just as I wanted the female-driven film – starring Mindy Kaling, Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Gugu Mbatha-Raw – to have a win. So put that depressing news to the side for a moment and let’s focus on Mindy and BJ Novak.
As we talked about on Monday, Mindy and BJ attended the Vanity Fair Oscar party together. I had hoped that we were done with this stuff, considering Mindy went off and got pregnant by some mystery man (or mystery sperm donor) and had the baby and seemed to just… I don’t know, move beyond the dysfunctional relationships that consumed her throughout her 20s. We know this because she told us all about it, how damaged she was after the breakup with BJ, and how they found a way to still be friends and yet… it still feels so f–king dysfunctional. Well, in case anyone was worried that Mindy and BJ’s VF Oscar party was some kind of announcement that they’re back together, they are not. They’re “just friends.”
Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak are proving that exes can be friends. During the 90th Annual Academy Awards on Sunday evening, Kaling attended the Vanity Fair Oscars viewing party with longtime friend and ex-boyfriend Novak. After being photographed together on the red carpet, they were seen mingling with guests and later took a seat together on a sofa to rest their feet.
Although the Kaling-Novak couple fandom was real on social media as Office diehards and romance shippers freaked out over their reunion — Novak starred as Kelly Kapoor, opposite Novak’s Ryan Howard on the NBC sitcom — a source tells PEOPLE the pair is just friends.
To document the pair’s evening out on Sunday, the A Wrinkle In Time star enjoyed a kid-free night as she documented the star-studded outing on social media. The actress welcomed a daughter named Katherine Swati Kaling in December. “I’m headed out for a night of fun with my best friend…,” Kaling, 38, said before turning the camera to Novak.
Since Mindy loves rom-coms and wants her life to be more like a rom-com, I think she probably saw this going one of two ways. Rom-Com Version #1: BJ Novak was always the loser ex-boyfriend that she realized was toxic as soon as she got pregnant with another dude’s baby. She has a sudden moment of realization and she tells him off in some big, melodramatic speech about how she’s just completely DONE with his mindf–kery. Then she ends up marrying Chris Pine. Rom-Com Version #2: she gets pregnant by a rando and as she’s dealing with all of the shenanigans of being a single pregnant woman, her “best friend” BJ repeatedly comes to save the day, and by the end of the movie, they both realize that they ARE family.
But what’s happened is Version #3: she got pregnant by *someone* and BJ Novak was all too eager to keep her entangled in this dysfunctional web of mindf–kery and now everything is pretty much the same as it was before she even got pregnant. “Just friends.” And how. I mean, it’s her life. She can live how she wants to live. But don’t give me this crap about him being your “best friend.” I’m taking this too personally, I know.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
They are both pretty messy about this. Why they need to play it all out in public?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ughhh Mindy, girl
I’m probably taking this too personally too, but how is she ever going to find a good guy if she keeps this up!! It all seems so unhealthy like they haven’t moved on but like they have something to prove by staying friends…Maybe if they became friends several years after having separate relationships, doing their own thing, etc. But they always seem so on and off and intertwined…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m taking this personally too. It just feels like a “GIRL, STOP!” situation. Lol.
Also, perhaps it’s my jealous tendencies but I get uncomfortable when someone “gushes” over their friend. Mindy Kaling seems to gush over BJ. Lorde gushes over Jack Antanoff. You can and should certainly admire your friends, but if I were a significant other, I’d have a real problem with someone other than me or family gushing over my partner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t even follow them, etc but this exactly. It seems like she’s hoping for more and he’s just like we’re “friends”….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANK YOU FOR JOINING ME IN TAKING THIS TOO PERSONALLY. I love her but I can’t with this mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He gives me the douche chills.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Put me in the “talking it too personally” column.
I think she still has feelings for him and he just doesn’t care for her in that way. Maybe I’m wrong, maybe he’s a devoted, faithful, supportive friend….but I don’t think so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys realize that you are assuming that this intelligent, capable, successful woman is pining for a man that she dated a decade ago based solely on the fact that she really likes romantic comedies?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey now, people are also reading ~vibes~
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I don’t think she’s fooling anyone with this “best friend” business. BJ is her baby daddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always kind of got douchey vibes from him but he comes off as a pretentious douche in her books, and I dont think it was intentional, I think she was trying to portray him as funny, charming and suave but all I got was jack**ss, I hope for her sake, she is protecting her heart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pathetic even more so the fact she has money, power and the opportunity to meet better men yet she keeps running back to this douche bro. Ugh sure she’ll be crying into her mimosas with her gfs soon enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does look great! She looks stunningly beautiful. I am watching old The Office episodes and she is looking better with age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, you care about Mindy. It’s fine. I DO like to think she’s had a brief but passionate fling with The Better Chris, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He rides her coattails when it’s convenient for him. Ugh. Lose this dude, Mindy, it’s way past time for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RIGHT???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR? Her career is going great guns and he… has not been heard of by me since The Office, suddenly he is her hanger-on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, she’s got a new show on NBC, in two packed A lister ensemble movies this year and all of a sudden he comes running back. I hope her baby gives her all the clarity she needs to kick this guy to the curb. It will be like the ending scene to Waitress which was always my favorite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I was thinking only you put it in better words! Now that she has a daughter of her own, she hopefully has some clarity. She clearly takes other stuff in her life very seriously, and has reached a huge level of success, beyond anyone else from The Office, save for Steve Carrel.
The weird thing I find is that her fans seem to be in two completely different camps: one that thinks they were meant to be, and one that is like, “Ugh, girl! Get rid of his ass!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Weren’t they working together on the Office when they were dating/breaking up? Maybe things have improved, and they’ve both matured and can really be friends now…maybe. Hopefully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys give her absolutely no credit. She’s trolling us. Those pics got major traction, and not only is a Wrinkle In Time coming out but so is her new show. And at one point they were writing a book together. But sure, she’s pinning away for him sadly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually agree with you that this is all a very clever PR ploy. I mean I believe that they are friends and probably having a good time setting up these situations.
My problem is honestly that I do not appreciate being manipulated this way. Either stand by your commitment to privacy or tell us what’s up. This smug, giggly kind of “Wouldn’t you like to know?” game while intentionally throwing meat into the shark infested waters is not a good look.
She’s selling a likable, bubbly persona with her shows and her RomCom shtick. The kind of girl you want to have Cosmos with does not pull these Machiavellian games behind the scenes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Any speculation about their romantic status is on our part, though. She’s said for years that they’re friends and not romantically involved anymore – we’re just assuming that because she likes romantic comedies that she must be pining. That doesn’t make any sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bridget
The manipulation is the part where she knows exactly what we are all speculating about and keeps feeding into it with photo-ops, books they write together, NOT telling us who her baby daddy is, and showing up to the Oscar after party with Novak as her date.
As if she doesn’t have ANY other friends she could take? When she knows exactly that the world is wondering who the father of her child is and LOVING it?
I mean she is playing the game expertly but she is 100% playing it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They go to the VF party together most years. They’re each other’s red carpet ‘dates’ constantly. This isn’t some one-off. And they’re completely straightforward – dated when they were much younger (like a decade), but moved onto friendship years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Bridget
I’m not denying that they are probably genuinely friends who enjoy each other’s company.
I just think that Mindy is expertly using the convenient speculation about their are they/are they not to keep herself in the press. I was only tangentially aware of her before her show and since then no story I have read about her anywhere failed to mention the BJ Novak speculation.
There are many celebrities out there who manage to shut this speculation down if they really want to. And apparently she is capable of keeping a tight lid on things when she wants to. If she didn’t *want* this speculation they wouldn’t pose together on the red carpet and simply arrive separately.
I’m not really that bothered about it but I do think it’s kind of obvious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I simply disagree with calling it “manipulative”. For one thing, it’s entirely possible that the contrast is because other romantic partners in Kaling’s life were the ones who wished to be private, or she was artificially inseminated and there is no other guy. These two are literally doing the same thing they’ve done for years. Arriving separately and all that – why, if they don’t care? She’s someone that clearly is comfortable setting her own boundaries while living a public life. I find it interesting that it’s either all or nothing; either you publicly pay yourself bare and share all of your deepest darkest secrets, or you hide behind a dumpster a la Leonardo DiCaprio.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Totally agree. Mindy Kaling is only somewhat “the woman who believes in rom coms and wants her life to be one”. She is mostly the smart businesswoman who wants” women who believe in rom coms and want their lives to be one” to identify with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is too good for him. I swear she is getting prettier and he definitely isn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
crazy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean it could be option #4: Mindy is more successful and as usual got invited to a major networking opportunity I.e. VF party, BJ wanted in and she did him a favor. Perhaps at the risk of causing speculation she tried to control the narrative by saying he was her friend and that’s it. Maybe they didn’t even spend much time together beyond the carpet photo op.
Sigh. Who knows, but I like that version
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of my favorite dreams I’ve ever had featured Mindy and I going shopping and then going to brunch. After a few too many mimosas I was like, “GIRL YOU NEED TO GET BJ NOVAK OUT OF YOUR LIFE HE IS HOLDING YOU BACK” and she said, “Oh my god, you are so right,” then we drunk-hugged it out.
I wish this dream was real life and she would break this off because she is so talented and charming and deserves way better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had an ex like this in my 20s and now we are legit friends in our late 30s. People change A LOT in those years (trust we had a messy break up).
People do grow up. Give her some credit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whatever happened with the bookdeal they signed together a couple years back?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man, that guy is dead behind the eyes. He looks like that Miller creep who works for Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse