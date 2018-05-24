Page Six: Angelina Jolie is ‘furious’ that Brad won’t let her take the kids to London?

I’m posting two stories that seem to coincide with each other rather suspiciously. In this week’s Us Weekly, “sources” are making a big deal about how Brad is sooooo concerned about spending time with his kids this summer that he made a point of taking a job that films in LA (the Tarantino movie about the Manson murders). The story was very odd, because Maleficent 2 has been filming in Great Britain since April. Meaning, Angelina Jolie has been filming in England, and presumably she’s had her kids with her, because she still has custody of them. Angelina and Brad have not even come close to finalizing their divorce or custody arrangement, and most sources claim that the custody situation is the reason why Angelina hasn’t agreed to anything. So what do you make of this?
The dragged-out divorce talks between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have hit yet another snag — since Jolie wants to take their six kids with her to London to film the blockbuster sequel “Maleficent 2.” Hollywood sources familiar with the film tell Page Six that Jolie is furious since she wants to bring the couple’s brood with her while the film shoots, at the same time their custody battle continues to brew since their 2016 split.
“They are figuring out how it would work, but she is not happy,” said a source. The source explained, “She wants to take the kids to London with her while she’s shooting — and she’s frustrated with the process. They’re talking about how it would work.”
A source said that Jolie’s been so miffed by the situation, “Even the people around her are getting tired of it.”
Page Six is also the outlet which broke the story about Brad Pitt and Neri Oxman. Page Six is seemingly one of the preferred outlets of Brad’s team, because they’re always publishing suspiciously weird and/or shady sh-t about Angelina. As I said, Angelina and the kids have been in London for about a month, from what I can tell. Angelina was spotted on Mother’s Day back in LA too, so I don’t know what to tell you. I suspect that the family court is actually fine with Angelina taking the kids to England for months while she works, considering that the court seemed to be fine with the kids traveling with Angelina all around the world for the past year and a half anyway. I suspect that Brad is the one with the issue, and that this is his way of complaining about it.
Wow, Brad’s team is a little heavy-handed.
It’s sad that they haven’t worked out a permanent custody arrangement, for the sake of everyone involved.
Actually it is now standard to require a notorized letter from the parent not traveling that the parent traveling with the children has the approval to travel overseas. It cuts down on children being flown to foreign countries and disappearing. It’s merely a safeguard. And quite reasonable.
Deflection deflection deflection – this is Brad’s way of telling the world that HE is not allowed to take the children abroad.
Angelina has the children and we even saw pictures of her with her 2 children landing in London last Thursday.
Angelina just minds her own business and that is her biggest strength.
Tabloids are not talking Thursday pictures where clearly she was traveling with her kids. They find their narrative and Angie is still the bad mother who wants to ship their kids to England from their father because he is the good father that chooses to film in LA because of them.
Well, someone from her team has been talking to People/Gossip Cop about how she’s totally focused on her work and the kids. Like Pitt, she also works all the various PR angles.
I am afraid you would be wrong about this assumption. Neither parent is allowed to leave the country with the children without the other parent’s consent under California’s Uniform Child Custody Jurisdiction and Enforcement Act (UCCJEA). The U.S. Department of State suggests that a parent who plans to travel abroad without the child’s other parent obtain a letter of consent. If a parent takes a child out of the country without the other parent’s consent, the other parent can open an international parental child abduction case.
Indeed. I am just an ordinary US citizen and maybe it’s different for Hollywood celebrities who are Not Like Us, but I was not permitted to take our two sons across the border between the US and Canada by air, or by car, for a vacation, without a notarized letter from their father giving his permission.
Don’t know what you’re implication is @Anna, but when the original poster was saying Brad may not be allowed, I doubt that they were referring to Angelina. More like a family court who weighs in on issues surrounding Brad’s sobriety and rehabilitative therapy. Maybe a pre-arrangement that stated Brad would not seek sole custody or joint until verifiably clean.
Brad may have willingly agreed to not have the kids abroad or maybe he he signed a stricter dictum about what he’s allowed to do given his drug and alcohol abuse problem- until he’s well.
No such restrictions apply to Angelina, obviously.
Im surprised the older kids dont want to stay in one place, teens are pretty attached to their friends and generally want to be with those friends 24/7.
Do they have friendships outside of their siblings? Have they been in one place long enough to establish those types of roots? I’m seriously asking.
Angelina has always said the kids have friends all over the world. Plus there are friends that travel with them esp the older boys. There’s one boy who seems to be Pax’s friend that travels with them often, and was even in Cambodia when they lived there during filming in 2016. The same boy was seen in NYC with the kids last December and is always with Pax. Maddox was also seen with another friend of his in NYC then. The Crane boys also seem to travel with them sometimes and seeing as their dad is also working on Maleficent, it’s safe to assume they’re also in London or well home for them. Plus “Tom’s” grandkids who they are friends with, live in the UK. So yes the kids have friends. * sigh*
If you go online, you can find pictures of Shiloh and Zahara playing team soccer in their school uniforms. They have both always said the kids go to school in LA when they are in town. You can even see B&A in the pictures cheering on their girls.
I assume they dont really have real friendships, because nearly every two months they are in a different school…. not enough time to form a real attachment….. I dont really like this, what if they will have commitment issues when they are older?
I think most of us cherish the long friendships we made as children
having friends all over the word…. hm… It seems Angelina doesnt have real friends, and maybe she thinks that is okey for her children too? to have superficial work or travel related acquaintances
@enike I’m not sure what you mean by real friendships, as the kids have had friends they’ve known for years or their whole lives like I pointed out above . As for Angelina not having friends *sigh* again here I will provide a list of the friends we know of. Marlice and Rudie van Vuuren, the former who she’s known since 1998 apparently. Loung who the kids call Aunty Loung, Holly, Eunice, Mariane Pearl, Jane Goodall, Arminka who said she was like a sister, Simon Crane- whose sons are good friends with the kids too. These are all people she’s known for many years and calls great friends. Can we stop repeating lies and things we know aren’t true please. I just provided a list of people we know she calls good friends.
Also, they’ve now been settled in LA for the past two years. They’re homeschooled, and have activities, so likely do have their own little social lives in LA (apart from the friends they have in various places overseas). I do think this was something the parents genuinely disagreed on though. He prefers a more stable social life in LA for them, like the kind of life he had growing up, while she views their family bond as primary and readily transportable overseas for her work commitments. If both parents are willing to compromise, seems the kids could have the best of both worlds.
the children have been home schooled for a while already, but I’ve heard/seen pics that besides that, they participate in sports teams.
I bet they have friends alright, this is not a flowers in the attic situation. they have lives different from many jet setter children who travel often. Add to that technology, and they are probably in touch with their friends by different means.
@ENIKE I did not spend much of my school years in the same place, and I managed to come out of it with a tight network of very close friends. This was before social media and email, where maintaining those long distance friendships would have been even easier. This an ignorant and ego-centric way of looking at how “real” relationships are formed.
As for my own experience, I’m married 7 years now with an adorable toddler and working for the same company for over 5 years….so, your “commitment issues in adulthood” theory also doesn’t hold water.
She’s used to having complete freedom, that’s always seemed important to her. I can’t imagine it doesn’t chafe to have to get Brad’s consent to take the kids overseas anytime she wants. But I thought she just left for the UK? And with 2 kids, not all 6? So maybe they’ve arranged a series of swaps to handle the custodial agreement.
Angie has physical custody of the kids with Brad getting supervised visitation. Someone correct me if I am wrong but doesn’t that mean that she doesn’t need to get consent from Brad to take the kids abroad?
If they had joint custody, Brad would have used a smoke signal to tell the world.
They have joint legal custody, which means she does need his consent to leave the state with the kids. That’s separate from her having primary physical custody right now.
She has never fought him having joint legal custody. She needs his permission to take the kids out of California.
The supervised visitation ended in January 2017 when both parties stipulated to shared custody with Angleina being the primary custodial parent. Thus, she moved next door to Pitt. I don’t believe this story. Whatever the source is, they’ve clearly made a mountain out of a mole hill. I believe these parents are co-parenting albeit without much contact between the two of them. In such situations, it wouldn’t be unusual for there to still be the odd dispute or bitch-session about each other. They are human. Someone close to them ran with it to make a buck or get attention.
Page Six, The NY Post, Murdoch—they hate Angelina.
And Brad is a crybaby. GOOP is making statements today in support of Brad. It’s pathetic.
It’s really strange because she’s been signed onto Mal2 for some time and I’m sure he has been aware of this so if he was so concerned why did he sign onto a film when he knew she would be filming. That could be time he spends with the kids while she was working but now that won’t be the case because he is working also. Read Tarintino has began filming as well.
this has been an ongoing problem for them, even at the end of their relationship.
Thank you kaiser for calling out his shady behaviour. Every other outlet fawns over him & makes Jolie the one in the wrong, in their never ending narrative.
They are both wrong.
The kids really should be given a more stable environment where they get to actually stay put for a while. I don’t know many people that especially loved their childhood growing up with parents that moved them around a lot.
I have to agree with you. The court sees it this way too. They want a stable home for kids and both of these parents are guilty of putting themselves ahead of that. It was fine before they were school age, but it is delusional for them to think it is anything but chaos to drag six kids from country to country other than in the summer months while school is out or during winter and spring breaks. At the same time, they are both loving parents like all of us who want what is best for our kids and we all make mistakes as parents. Brad is accused of being all about his image, but let’s face it, they both are.
I think there are some legal parameters about taking the kids out of the country during a divorce, but im no expert. Wasn’t this a problem during the Halle Berry custody case, too? Does anyone know what the rules are in California?
But she has taken the kids out of the country before allthough it was for a shorter period, he just has to co-sign/agree to the trip.
Yes, but maybe he’s less willing to cosign since they’re having such trouble coming to terms on the custody issue? Especially since this would presumably not be for a short trip.
I thought it was something like that. I guess the issue is she wants them to basically “move” to England with her for a few months? .. and Brad’s not willing to co-sign.
The issue with Halle Berry was that she shared custody with Gabriel. She wanted to move to France once she started dating Olivier. Halle and Gabriel were not married but he literally took a beating to ensure he got shared custody and a say in his daughter’s life.
I saw the other week that Halle and Gabriel seemed to be getting along now. It made me happy for Nahla.
You have to be careful of parental alienation! I can’t imagine how hard it would be to have your kids in a different country … while pretending you have “shared” custody. Sure, these people have $$ to fly but who would do that once or twice a week?
Halle is so zen now … poor Gabrielle will be back to square one when she meets a new guy.
She can take the kids out of the country. She took them several times since the divorce. I think Angelina has temporary custody for now. Pitt is shameless with these leaks to Page six.
Anything to make her look shrewish and unreasonable.
That’s what it’s about, to make Angelina look shrewish and unreasonable knowing some will happily lap up crazy evil hysterical Jolie stories that rags love repeating. Well some of us aren’t stupid, we know she’s travelled with the kids to Cambodia, Kenya, Namibia, London, Paris, Jordan, Brussels and Canada the last 20 months. Plus there are actual pictures of them in London, pictures the same rags were very eager to buy & lie about, of her in London with her kids just last THURSDAY.
She’s been filming Ivan in London since at least April too. But sure Brad leak to page 6 about unreasonble Angelina the shrew , when he’s known for a while now she’d have Mal to film in London so had plenty of time to make plans or get his butt to London to be close to them & actually parent. But instead he chose to sign up for a QT film that no one asked for during the same period , after filming another film last year. So I guess he’s allowed to work but Angelina isn’t? And if Pitt does have legitimate concerns , he has a team of well paid lawyers and the resources to do something about it. Also an evaluator has been attached to this case since January 2017, not forgetting the therapists and the private judge, so he has many avenues to pursue if he feels he’s being unfairly treated. Yet here he is leaking to page 6 instead .
The quote from above says unhappy and frustrated. Who is using the words crazy, evil, hysterical, unreasonable, shrewish?
They have joint legal custody, which means he must have signed off on the earlier short trips. He likely was not willing to do so for a lengthy stay overseas, particularly since he’s tied to LA filming this summer. Presumably he’ll be on set FT during the week, which makes the logistics of flying to London hard if not impossible.
Yeah, I don’t fault him for this. Easy for kids to internalize “he hasn’t seen me for months so he doesn’t love me” messages. I’d worry as a parent too.
He signed onto that movie well knowing she had to film hers at the same time. He can’t complain that she wants to take them out of the country for her work. He did it knowing it would be difficult for her.
He is doing his to make her look bad. She has to work too. She was willing to move to LA while he was filming. Why can’t he head to London especially since he knew MONTHS in advanced!
What Tracking said. She has always needed his permission to take them out of the state. If this story is true, he’s only now flexing that muscle to stop her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No this isn’t him flexing his muscles-please. This is Pitt being pathetic and shady. Pitt flexing his muscles if he has just cause, would be him turning to his expensive lawyers to get him proper relief. Or turn to the custody evualator attached to the case that’s been around since Jan last year to make his case, who has surely complied some kind of pleminary report by now? If Angelina the unreasonable shrew is being unreasonable of course? Again I’m pretty sure Angelina and the kids have been in London for weeks already, so all this is kinda moot. We saw pictures just last week.
Hello, Brad. We see you.
That sounds good to kids
I don’t really see how this is unreasonable. Brad only gets supervised visits meaning he time with the kids are limited. When Angelina takes them out of the country, it means brad won’t be able to see them during that time. That’s not very fair to brad. It doesn’t matter that she has done it before it matters that she is taking away the limited amount of time brad has to spend with his children. That time is his right as father to his children.
Until brad’s paternal rights has been terminated, Angelina should respect brad’s right to see his kids. Just like every other divorced couple. You may hate each other, the kids may hate him. It is still brads right to get to see them as little as he is allowed.
As much as some of us hate our parents at some point, most of us grow up and regret not spending as much time as we should have with them, especially when they are gone. Angelina has no right to take that away from her kids.
(note: i’m not a brad pitt fan, i can only think of 2 movies i have seen him in)
If what Jolie is doing is harmful to the kids and contrary to whatever tentative custody arrangement they have, Brad can deal with the judge rather that run to tne New York tabloids. Something tells me that he has already try the legal way and that he is not satisfied with the results, hence this article.
Exactly this.
The most recent documents filed in this case were a Stipulation and Order (to Extend Appointment of Temporary Judge ) in February 2018 and a minute order by the court Nunc Pro Tunc which is just a errata order correcting something that was written wrong by the clerk in the prior order (but it doesn’t change the judges order). There are no Requests for Order before the court, and no pending hearings or prior hearings this year, so he has not tried anything. I say this because I like sticking with facts and not assumptions
Why couldn’t he take his behind to London with the whole family so that he would not miss out on his time with the children? He knew of her plans well before he was even presented with playing a role in QT Film and he could have setup camp there for himself and the kids when they visit. If the kids are his priority than make them a priority. He sounds pretty selfish to me and someone concerned about optics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina has been contracted to do this film for over a year. He has known about it for that long, which means they have discussed ad nauseum about the children and where they would be living during filming. He chose to take on the Tarantino project which would keep him in LA for an extended period of time. He chose to work during the months he would need open to visit his kids. That’s on him.
Except filming timelines are rarely fixed. If I’m not mistaken, Mal 2 was supposed to film in the spring. If that had worked out, filming might have been completed before he started the QT film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty sure he’s the one that disrespected his rights as a father.
I do think it’s important that he can see the kids as per the courts…but if everyone signed off on this trip for her work while she has physical custody, then HE needs to make the effort. He can certainly afford to go visit them in London and spend some time with them while she’s working. He chose to sign up for another movie, so he has to make it work.
All I can say is, those angry at Brad (I have no dog in the race, to me they are equal), he is the child’s father and Angelina can go to London and leave the kids with their father and fly back and forth. The issue here is jurisdiction, and California has jurisdiction under UCCJEA. She must have consent. He has obviously given consent many times. If this story has any veracity, perhaps he simply disputed the amount of time they would be gone for myriad reasons. They are kids and are in school be it home or brick and mortar school. Perhaps they have scheduled appointments and karate classes etc. Do your movie mom…they’ll be fine in their regular routines until you return.
And likewise the kids will be fine with her in England while dad works in LA. He can do his movie while they live their normal lives with their mother and getting to travel. They’ve never had a problem traveling with her before and picking up their activities anywhere. Plus we see the younger ones especially are very attached to their mom. They would not be happy to separated from her for months. He should’ve thought of that before he signed on to film in LA. He had plenty of notice. The subtle shade here is working as well as his subtle PR.
Besides, I don’t see him setting time aside to watch the kids while he is filming with his smoking buddy QT. They’ll be in good hands in England where it’s almost certain they already are.
@Booie – As I said, it is a jurisdictional matter in the eyes of the law. Unfortunately for couples divorcing, they will not always agree on custody issues that come up. The facts are that the children’s home is in LA. If he does not give consent for them to leave for the entirety of her filming schedule, they will stay in LA. I don’t understand why some here see this as a punishment directed at Angelina. It is not. My husband was French. When he wanted to spend the entire summer with my children in France, I said no. We compromised at 3 weeks in France and 3 weeks in LA and then he came back early because he missed them. It’s about compromise and it is NOT the same for a child to go abroad as staying home. There lives are at home. Visiting other countries is great…but it is not home or anything close to it.
Oh Brad, honey, you should have thought about that before drunkenly screaming at your teenage son and your wife in a confine space. And seriously, be more subtle with your PR. Between that and the rollout of the unicorn Oxman, I am embarassed for you.
meh, my dad has screamed at me and threw things at me (didn’t connect) and once chased with me a cleaver . We have all been teenagers and them frustrated parents.
My dad has never actually hit me. I don’t feel emotionally abused nor was i ever physically abused. My parents are still happily together for over 35 years.
My point is all we have is that one incident, i haven’t heard of other incidents. And i dunno about you guys but most people i know has had explosive fights with mom or dad in our teen years.
I think that incident ws what broke the camel’s back. Him taking too many jobs, I imagine he was away from the family too much, and if he was abusing alcohol and not stopping that behavior not even in front of the children was probably a breaking point for AJ. I am not projecting, but I had a situation in my marriage that got resolved at one point, but now that we have a kid, if my husband goes back to his problems, I won’t be as patient as before.
A cleaver???? Girl, are you ok?!
Also – children react to different things….differently. There was a story about spanking on here a while back that showed that it could actually have major negative effects on children. Just because you survived yelling/the cleaver(!!!), doesn’t mean that other kids would be able to handle it.
She is so controlling with everything in her life.When you have children you have to do what is best for them.Their father has every right to make decisions concerning their children.She needs to understand this.
She did and do what for them, they all were in LA last year while he shooting his movie. The least it can do is to adjust to her movie shooting.
Being in LA worked for her, since she was campaigning for her film and he did support her by co-signing her short overseas trips with kids for promo work etc. As far as we know, she didn’t turn down any jobs to stay in LA. He seems committed to staying in LA for the sake of continuity for the kids, not in itself a bad thing. It’s not easy for kids who are no longer babies to be uprooted all the time, and that seems to have been a legitimate point of disagreement between them. Neither one has turned down work for the other in the past five years or so, why would they start now? They’re both professionals who are going to have to figure out shared physical custody in light of their conflicting work obligations going forward. I’m sure it’s genuinely hard.
they changing residences head never been a problem before. never. they were totally in agreement to all the traveling, and he filmed quite more films than she did on the time they were together, and all the family went to his locations, not only to hers.
She stayed put for over a year, but she needs to work. HE needs to keep his ** it together so he can share the children and the older ones can be comfortable around him. I find funny how the bad press works and AJ is blamed for the lifestyle they BOTH led.
Tracking, how do you know Brad preferred LA to travelling? He never said anything about that as far as I know.
Denicah, I don’t know for sure, but there have been rumors for years that this was something they disagreed about. And based on their actions in the past few years, he seems to be more settled in LA as a home base, whereas she clearly prefers to travel (and has said as much in interviews).
Iis obvious parenting is a major bone of contention between these two. People keep bringing up things that happened ten years ago without taking into consideration the overall picture. Maybe they could agree on the needs of a 3 yr old but have very differing views of the needs and expectations of a thirteen year old.
@Tracking – Brad has owned that property on Briarcliff since July 1994. Since that time he bought adjacent homes and created more of a compound. But it’s nearly 25 years that he has lived there. She moved barely more than a mile away to co-parent…I think that’s pretty obvious. She has made an effort to NOW make more of a homebase for the children which is really what’s best for them. She will be ok to spend a bit of time away from them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Layla Brad has known for over a year she would be filming in London. He could of easily come to London to be with the children if it meant so much to him. Instead 2mths ago he signed on to a film that also shoots the same time. So which parent is in the wrong? The one who since this all started has raised them, protected them & worked their schedule to work around their kids, or the one who traumatised them, had supervised visits & said acting doesn’t matter anymore, only his kids are important, signs up to more films but complains he doesn’t see the kids as much as he wants.
The law is that you cannot take the children without permission of other parent. Period. That is how custody works. Because she is Angelina does not mean the law should be changed.
She has the right and dare I say the duty to protect them from their dad as well.
I think she thought he was a great Dad until their marriage was blowing up due to his absence and drinking issues. It is not uncommon for couples that part to do much better away from each other. He’s fine and as she always said, he is a good dad. He’s righting the mess he made.
Agree. I’m not a big Pitt fan, but he is their father. Hopefully they both have the decency to ask the kids what they want and can work around that as much as possible.
That’s my hope, too, that the kids’ wishes, whatever they may be, are factored in. Some might find it very hard to choose between a more settled life, with friends etc. in LA, and time with their mom overseas. My guess is they’ll try to find a balance. I said above if the parents are willing to compromise, seems the kids could have the best of both.
I’m sorry I believe this.I always wondered how they would work things out in terms of custody should one parent film abroad.I feel Angelina wants this divorce/custody arrangement over & done with & Brad is stalling..Sad situation..
Actually, I think you might have that backwards. If I’m recalling all the articles right Angie is the one who is delaying court dates set for custody hearings. His team is the one putting out articles about wanting this over with so he can get on with his life. Again, I’m just going by what I’ve read here and other places.
You’d be wrong, there have been no court dates set at all. There was one initially set for February 2017 before they sealed the case and employed the private judge in Jan of last year. So Angelina has delayed nothing, the only facts we had about such details were the very early leaks at the height of the mess. Since then it’s just been lies by the likes of low tier rags about crazy evil Jolie delaying things , escaping with the kids blah blah. Lies & Style, radar and the like or obvious leaks like this one to page 6.
It’s interesting to me that Pitt acts crazy on a plane, loses his shit traumatising his kids and the authorities get involved , he has to be drug tested weekly , Angelina gets temporary custody a deal that’s still in place almost 2 years on btw. Yet it’s crazy unreasonable Angelina ” delaying things” and poor misunderstood Pitt just wants to get on with his life. Just because Angelina isn’t leaking weekly stories about dating and being healthy and happier, so what that means she too doesn’t want to move on with her life and get this mess over and done with finally & live her best life looking ahead, go on her humanitarian trips etc? Stuff she’s been unable to do for the most part because someone lost his shit on a plane and the authorities got involved forcing certain steps on the kids and parents. But no poor Brad Pitt, the mistress of evil Jolie’s poor innocent victim who just wants to be happy, healthy & date. Like I’ve said repeatedly, if he has serious issues with his parental rights being supposedly trampled , he needs to get his lawyers on it asap.
That’s because he wants you to think he’s happy. If you have to remind everyone how happy you are, then are you really happy?
Based on this article it sounds like she wants to work on a film that’s been planned months in advanced and he doesn’t want to let her as he signed on a film in LA just recently. Who’s delaying what now?
I think Pam_L is probably right. Custody seems to be the sticking point, and the status quo benefits her. If he is pushing for 50/50 shared physical custody, and she won’t agree, it benefits her to delay. Maybe I’m missing something, but I don’t see how the delay benefits him in any way.
Having a Home base is not the issue, Angie Sharing the Kids is!!! Most people would be happy to own such Beautiful homes! Working out custody should be equal and respectful. Work It Out!!
Huh. The kids, or at least some of the kids, were in London. So, um – non-story? Who is trying to stir the pot here? I can’t tell. Especially since the kids were in the UK.
Only two of them apparently, so they’re likely doing a series of swaps for the duration of the UK shoot. I’m sure it is hard for her to not have all of the kids together, if this is the case.
She is boring
That picture is so funny to me. Kids, blink twice if you’re doing the pap stroll of your own free will!
It’s quite the glamour stroll for her, while the kids seem to have a “yeah, whatever” attitude. Which is understandable, but they seem fine. She doesn’t force them to dress the part of “perfect children,” let’s them be themselves.
This is just bad for the kids, this has gone on long enough.
I know travelling sounds fun and I’m sure they like it at some points but as they get older do you not think they’ll need to stay in one place for a bit longer.
Idk I’m sure the money and experiences help, but it’s not the kinda childhood I would have wanted.
It is the reason we decided to settle more. Our children are young but the oldest ones are in school. They love to travel but they also like their friends and their bedrooms and pets. They like seeing family and being doted on by their grandparents. It is a hard balancing act if both parents have careers that require travel but the children’s interests are most important. We recently went abroad with them since otherwise the separation time would have been too long but we just don’t schlep ourselves all over the place anymore with abandon.
Each child is unique and not each temperament is suited to a wanderlust life.
The story is a kind of par for the course of a divorce. Not much to it that is unusual.
Tracking
It just wrong that you have all the answer something you don’t know. If he really care about his kids he should adjust his schedule to her, she hasn’t work since 2015, she put her kids first this is her time to shoot a movie. You are giving him so much excuse you don’t anything about.
Of course, she’s been working. She directed FTKMF in Cambodia 15/16, then spent much of 2017 promoting the film in the US and overseas. There’s no evidence Pitt has been anything but supportive of her career (spent a chunk of time in Cambodia with her and the kids), but that doesn’t mean she gets to take their kids away overseas for four months where he can’t see them regularly. That’s not how shared custody works. It seems to me putting the kids first means ensuring they have time with both parents, and perhaps a more settled life in LA. If he chooses to film overseas at some point, which is likely, he’ll have the same issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
