Angelina Jolie took all six kids to a London amusement park for her 43rd birthday

A few weeks ago, Brad Pitt and his team seemed to have a public hissy fit about Angelina Jolie for some reason. Angelina has full (temporary) custody of the six Jolie-Pitt kids. As far as we know, Brad has limited visitation, but I think the child psychiatrist has recommended that the kids make their own decisions about what they’re comfortable with. In any case, Angelina scheduled her big return to the screen with Maleficent 2, which has been filming in England for a month or longer. We kept hearing that she brought all of the kids with her, to stay throughout her film shoot. Brad’s hissy fit was about that, only “sources” made it sound like Brad had “blocked” Angelina from traveling with the kids. When… she was already in England with them. And now to just underline the point, Angelina spent her 43rd birthday in London with all six kids.
Angelina Jolie celebrated turning 43 on Monday in the best way possible: riding a roller coaster! The Oscar winner — who’s currently filming Maleficent 2 in London — marked her big day by treating all six of her children to some thrill rides at Thorpe Park on the outskirts of the British capital. This included strapping herself info the Nemesis Inferno — a 2,460ft, 50mph coaster themed around an erupting tropical volcano, which features four vertical flips.
“I’d just come off the Nemesis and Angelina was standing right next to us with her family and her bodyguard,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She had her arm around her daughter Zahara and was having a real laugh with her under her very big sunglasses. Lots of people were trying to take a picture but her bodyguard politely asked people not to because she was with her children. She just seemed really happy and was laughing pretty much all the time!”
After spinning upside down on the ride, Jolie enjoyed one of the amusement park’s game stands with daughters Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 9-year old twins Vivienne and Knox, who was “carrying a giant toy snake,” adds the source Together with brothers Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, all six of Jolie’s children are in the UK while their mom films Disney’s fantasy sequel with co-star Elle Fanning.
Jolie’s kids are continuing their school work in a designated trailer while on set.
What a good mom – she takes her kids to an amusement park on HER birthday. I mean, I’m sure a lot of adults enjoy amusement parks and would want to go there for their birthdays. Me? I am a gigantic barfy scaredy cat who cannot handle roller coasters. I will seriously vom on you if you try to make me ride anything that moves more than the Disney World teacups (and even then, I got dizzy). Anyway, happy belated birthday to Angelina and I hope she had a great time with ALL SIX KIDS in England. Sorry not sorry Brad.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Maybe the “sources” were lying?
Brad Pitt’s team uses page 6 all the time so yeah his sources were lying
Weeks ago I said the stories didn’t make sense because the kids were already in England.There were pics of Shiloh and Knox at airport days before story broke that Brad doesn’t want the kids to go to England with Angie.
Oh. My. God. I would spend all my birthdays in an amusement park! I love roller coasters!
Great that Angelina did that, I’d bet her children appreciated
RIGHT? I love me a good roller coaster. thrilling and fun both.
and sounds like they had fun with their momma on her birthday.
(I know how much it means to parents, esp as they age, to have all their kids together for their birthday. my folks say “it’s the best present I could ask for.”)
Meanwhile brad Pitt can’t even make time for them on their b-days
He’s using those kids for publicity purposes only. “Poor me, mean ole Angie won’t let me see the kids.” The last thing he wants is responsibility for those kids. Serious crimp in his lifestyle, etc.
Lol is that how she dressed to the amusement park?
It must be a very somber amusement park..
Lol!
At first I had the same reaction (that’s quite a posh amusement park!) but then vaguely remembered seeing those pics before so nope, these were not at the bday outing.
Those are old photos and it looks like it was taken when they were in Paris. Thorpe Park is in England.
Every once in a while I see a woman wearing high heels at the theme parks here in Orlando, and my feet hurt just thinking about it. Angie looks really pretty, but that’s not what I’d wear to an amusement park
I’m always stunned by women who wear heels to places like that. I can barely walk in them, I can’t imagine in a place like that.
there’s a woman I see often at my local ShopRite who wears what appear to be 6-inch stilettos with a slight platform. she wears them EVERY time I’ve seen her.
who goes grocery shopping in heels like THAT?!
The Thorpe Park photos are on the Daily Mail, if you dare risk going to the dark side of gossip/entertainment.
Um, they’re at the airport. CB doesn’t have the amusement park pics.
That said, I would like to know what she wore. Lol Angelina seems to have cultivated this business professional and business casual wear every time I see her off a red carpet. Like she just couldn’t wait to ditch her young clothes for Ann Taylor or Talbot wear. I think a big part of it was her thinking she might go early like her mom,.so she was eager to be mature in dress before she technically was mature in age. I’d love to see her in a hoody and some cargo pants. Let Shi dress her. Lol
She wore black pants with a long sleeved black button up blouse over a white t-shirt and a big puffy black jacket and aviator sunglasses.
Nope. These pics belong to the time when she visited the Louvre and the Guerlain store in Paris.
I can’t get over how beautiful those kids are…
Well, well, well. That is very interesting. Good for them. Hope those kids are happy and healthy, seems like they are.
I know it will be an unpopular opinion but the way her kids are attached to her hip all the time, it comes off as so over bearing and unhealthy. Does she do anything by herself or her kids are her friend, partner, companion or evey other role in her life? I get it you love your kids , you’re dedicated to them. Seriously no other celebrity woman wears being a mom as a chip on her shoulder as much as her.
THIS times a 1000.
I think mothers in the public eye cannot win, out with the kids and she is accused of using them for positive publicity and overbearing, treating them as a substitute spouse. If she is out on her own, she is neglectful and putting her own needs first over the kids, she is selfish.
I see it happen with the women who are mothers in my own life, they are mom first and an intelligent woman with her own needs and wants last, to the point that they feel they must explain any time or energy invested in anything but their children.
That’s all true, but Angie took this to a whole other level. There are so many famous people out there with kids who didn’t make their kids the entire centerpiece of their brand.
@noshame
Maybe her kids are the centerpiece of her life. Not her ‘brand.’ I would think most parents tend to think that way. I think women who don’t and say so (btw, haven’t heard any woman say her kids aren’t the center) -but if you found one who said they were not, she’d be dragged out of town on a rail. Especially women like Angelina Jolie.
That said, she’s a two time Oscar nominee, and winner, she directs, acts, won the Herscholt Oscar for philanthropy from her peers, is a UN Special Envoy, was commissioned a dame by Queen Elizabeth, and cut cancer off at the pass and prior to all that she was the highest paid actress, ranked in hottest sex symbols of all time Top 5 and was the first bonafide female action star breaking box office and paycheck records. Also known for her eclectic tats, sensuality and appeal to both/all genders, blatant honesty and the way she lives her life in her own skin.
Her brand in many ways was already set waaay before she even had kid ONE.
So yea, what you’re saying doesn’t hold water.
@June Loving your kids and making them the centerpiece of your brand are two different things. The rest of your comment sounds like a weird press release.
Thanks Zapp! I am a very private person but found during the years of most active and visible ‘mothering’ that no matter what I did, it wasn’t right in the eyes of the world — work too much, work too little, too involved with the kids, too un-involved and thus negligent, too much structure, too little structure – constantly minimized, “Mom”-ified, weighed and found wanting. There are no separate rules for mothers who are famous – only magnification of what goes on in everyday life, which is some kind of mythical standard of perfection. So glad to be growing away from that … though it was wonderful to be around little kids and looking after them, there’s some relief in stepping out from under that microscope.
@Noshame
There you go with your ‘brand,’ thing again. It comes across as quite obvious that you have some bias as tossing ‘brand,’ around is a favorite of Angelina’s detractors. Their goal is to make her 99% calculated insincere PR behemoth despite being known for being one of few who don’t hire PR. It’s OK, I get it. Have heard the accusations for going on 13yrs now from the usual suspects…
…my point remains the same, if she’s a mother then her kids are most likely the center of her life, period. If a woman tells you she had a double mastectomy and hysterectomy to insure she’s around for her kids, then my guess is they’re a centerpiece of her life.
My point in ticking off her accompllishments and things she’s known for, which you seem well aware of, is to demonstrate she was a notable high profile woman, worldwide superstar and world citizen, separate and apart from her kids. It’s sweet you think motherhood is her ‘brand,’ like baking is Martha Stewarts- but it’s just erroneous. You don’t put Angelina Jolie in a box with a label
You can’t. I know some women need to, to make her more relatable and ordinary. But she’s not ordinary. She’s not you girl. Sorry. Lol
“Seriously no other celebrity woman wears being a mom as a chip on her shoulder as much as her.”
Ummm, Jennifer Garner says Hi?
Yeah, she’s the other one. I’ve called her out a bunch of times and it was a very unpopular opinion. I especially love the fact that she does pap strolls….at church.
And so many other celebrity women say Hi, too. Many of them covered on this blog.
I like to spend my birthday with my family, too. It’s fun.
If I had 6 kids, that would mean spending my birthday with my 6 kids. And as I’d be outnumbered, it would have to be a kidfest. Still fun. Still a celebration. She can do stuff with her friends another time.
She loves and adores her children. On one hand you have a very loving mother and on the other an absent dad.. Sucks for Brad Pitt fans. He’s a deadbeat.
A boy’s best friend is his mother – Norman Bates…………..lol
Although Pitt is far from perfect, I have always thought this situation reeked of parental alienation.
Isn’t parental alienation your own by product if you have the disease of alcoholism and substance abuse and get in physical altercations with your children?
I don’t envy any spouse who has to make the decision when alcoholic Dad is good to go, and won’t slam into a wall with his Kawasaki bike with his son or daughter on the back. That must be nerve wracking. It certainly involves the addicted parent working hard to demonstrate they’re clean and healthy.
Knowing Angelina and the kind of person she is, she’s trying to heal their family (like she said) and un-alienate her kids from Brad Pitt, on his behalf. Because he certainly doesn’t seem to be trying all that hard, as he has parsed his words and interviews about just what they were dealing with, when it came to his substance/alcohol problems.
He confessed that he distanced himself from his kids but now it’s the mom who is alienating them? He even said he needs to do better and be present.
This occurred to me some time ago but then I remembered a tv interview Brad did from his France winery estate…. he said he enjoys it and this is what he does now, he makes wine and stays there. I think he was apart from her and the kids often and for stretches of time, as his choice.
Now… I’ve always noticed that since they got together something was off. He looked the worst most of the time, as if he had self esteem issues, seemed deeply unhappy in most pics. After the split, I thought he probably hooked up with her due to lust, then he was caught up in it, next thing you know… I don’t think he loved her for very long and they were mostly incompatible too I think. This is based on their appearances together & their respective interests and focus in life goals. I think she loved him and believed in him but wanted him to be her partner and he mostly couldn’t match up. For whatever reason. It’s sad. I think they should’ve just had an affair and split but it went on too long and now, this is where they all are.
I’m happy she’s happy tho. And the kids seem well taken care of and actually seem to have more stability since Brad isn’t in their daily lives, which is odd somehow.
Well, children do have a right to cut off a parent from their lives if they want to (or limit their interactions with this parent if they’d like to). Pitt had addiction issues and it seems he traumatized his kids.
Yeah, she moved 5 minutes away from his home so the kids could be close to him and he allegedly moved to Santa Barbra because he couldn’t stand living in the “family home” … What a joke. AJ has done everything to accommodate the alcoholic … It’s not her fault if ten therapists and a judge that knows him denied him access to those kids. It’s probably a far worse situation than any of us know.
Besides per gossip cop aka his other mouthpiece Brad Pitt is far too busy working with Quentin Tarantino this summer to have his kids around. They are better off with their mother who will actually give them the time of day.
I’m sure you prefer a parent like Brad who confessed to ignoring them physically and emotionally.
This. I love Angie but it seriously bugs me sometimes when she calls her kids her best friends and the only people that get her and so on. It comes off as unhealthy, as if she’s putting them in a role that does not belong to them. She is the Mom, they are the kids – that’s it. Not friends, not partners, not adults responsible for taking care of you and making sure you are alright. Kids.
I don’t think she means it literally.
I’ve been reading her interviews for years and don’t recall some over-emphasis from her about being “friends,” with her kids. Where are you getting this?
In fact, if you read Brad’s interviews he proclaimed her the drill sarge and said the ship wouldn’t run without her as she kept everyone on schedule, doing homework, activities, planned their travel and was the disciplinarian.
There was no emphasis of her kids being her besties. Maybe they are, who knows..but it’s not to the exclusion of good parenting. Obviously her kids seem pretty Zen, smart and well adjusted.
Some people would just love to call her a child abuser.
I’m getting this from… her? To quote (from an interview after the split from Brad):
“Hollywood star Angelina Jolie said her children help her a lot and are her best friends. The 42-year-old actor-director – who has Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old Knox and Vivienne with estranged husband Brad Pitt – has never found a source of support like her brood, and they all get along incredibly well.
“They really help me so much. We’re really such a unit. They’re the best friends I’ve ever had. Nobody in my life has ever stood by me more,” Jolie said.”
I remember reading this in 2017 and feeling uneasy.
I am NOT saying she is not a good mother, but I think she puts a little too much focus on them being their friends and “standing by her”, like it’s their job to support her just like she supports them. Maybe it works both ways, in her mind? I am sure she cares for them and I am in awe of the way she handled things after the split publicly, but this is the one thing that seemed off to me and still does.
I think when we see them in public, they need to be close enough for their security team to keep a wrap on everything. This goes for other celeb families too. There are a lot of scary-obsessed fans out there. A lot of celebs have received kidnapping threats. I shudder to think how many deranged humans out there in the world would love to get their hands on either a mini-Pitt or mini-Jolie or a fat stack of ransom money.
eh, I don’t get that from her at all.
I think she just loves them and loves being with them. as kids get older and more independent, they shun their parents as “dorks” a lot of the time.
I can’t fault a parent for A) being involved in their kids lives and B) wanting to treasure every moment that their kids want to spend with THEM as it’s not always like that.
plus, we do see her with one or two of the kids at a time, sometimes, so I think they each get some individual (or at least only slightly divided) time with mom.
Exactly what what. Maddox and pax don’t even hang out with her when they’re at a theme park. They do their own thing. She is planning for her kids all to fly the coup when they get to 18. She says she plans on visiting them all over the world so they probably already know what they want to do AWAY FROM HOME.
Ladyd, you’re so right, if the situation was reversed can you imagine how many of these women would be kissing Pitts butt for protecting the kids from the evil Jolie. Too funny. He’s an admitted alcoholic and absent father. Yet he signs on for movie after movie. He’s desperate for a check or boxoffice?
He’s desperate to prove he’s still the hottest thing in Hollywood and he’ll keep churning out one Netflix movie after the next, if that’s what it takes.
I think she has a completely different view of her kids growing up in the spotlight than most celebrity parents because she herself grew up attending red carpets. It’s normal for her to make the red carpet a family affair. I think she can only justify working to herself if the kids are involved in some way. As long as she’s not forcing them to go to Hollywood stuff, I see nothing wrong with it. I think Vivienne is the only one who may decide she doesn’t like being in the public eye, the rest seem very comfortable with it.
The Jolie-Pitt kids would be prime candidates for the excess indulgences of fame and wealth at a young age, so I think it’s good that she’s close to them. She seems more like a friend/parent to me, but her mom was that way and it allowed her to be open with her mom about what she was doing.
I also think everything is magnified by a 1,000 because of her level of fame. A lot of celebrity parents post photos of their kids online and bring them on red carpets and it just doesn’t get as much attention. Even A-listers like Reese Witherspoon and the Beckham’s post about their kids, but people just don’t pay as much attention.
I feel you, Kaiser. I get dizzy just thinking about all the times my kid asked me to swing him around the house and then vomiting for good half an hour. I berely can turn my head around in a moving can when in passanger’s seat to fix him up in his car seat in the back. No games for us when traveling long distance with the family. I get dizzy now just imagining the amusement park.
Okay, I love all the kids, they are obviously all beautiful and everything, but… can we talk for a second about how INSANELY gorgeous Pax has become??
Right?! My gawd, he’s so handsome! He’s only 14 and he already has cheekbones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched Mr. & Mrs. Smith over the weekend on TV. I love that movie and Brad and Angelina had such great chemistry. It’s sad to think how badly things ended. I do hope they all in up in healthy places after the mess Brad caused.
I know. I still love that movie too. But I am sure despite the bitter ending none of them (I am thinking mostly about the mother – Angelina here, because it looks like she is the only parent who stood up for her kids and is there for them on the daily basis, as kids need their parents to be especially after a messy family break up) regret the relationship. If it did not happen, she would not have the kids she clearly adores.
I’m not surprised honestly. That kind of heat was never going to be sustainable. The chemistry they had was all fire and passion, and that type usually walks the line of love and hate. I’m surprised they made it work as long as they did. I think the constant traveling helped give them an outlet for all that extra energy.
They had zero chemistry.
She has 6 children, so yeah, I could imagine having at least one or two of them if not all of them around most of the time. Oh no someone wants to be a doting mother, have a job and be a humanitarian. What a selfish witch.
She looks a-mazing!
That’s great, of course she should have all her children with her on her birthday.
Brad doesn’t come off as a good father does he?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He needs help. Hopefully for the kid’s sake he is getting it.
+1.
Even though they asked people not to take pictures? Are they not allowed to go out in the world and have fun?
Those amusement parks will usually accommodate super famous people by opening early just for them if they want, so I doubt she minded that much. Some people insist on that privacy and others don’t. People taking photos is the price of all that fame and wealth, and she has never seemed bothered by that.
OMG!!I truly,Truly…TRULY would like to know what Pitt did to his family/kids..I mean it wasn’t serious enough for him to get arrested but serious enough for therapists/judges to deem the kids better off with Angie & it’s nearly 2years already..That’s one piece of Hollywood gossip i’m dying to know.
I believe that it is likely he physically attacked AJ, Maddox got in between them, Pitt physically manhandled Maddox and the kids
saw the whole thing.
I think he was racist and probably told Maddox he wasn’t really his. It was some serious verbal abuse and has probably been going on for some time.
Brange fans remember all the times the police were captured by paparazzi going out to their house? Mmmmmhmmmmm
But alienation…🙄🙄🙄🙄
No judge + a group of therapists would allow alienation at this point. Face it…. He’s not the man you thought he was.
I just cannot imagine Angelina allowing verbal or physical abuse to happen more than once. Not to any of them, but especially not to Maddox.
I think they were unhappy together for a long time, and the wedding was a last ditch effort to save the relationship. She looked unhappy in all of the photos except the ones with the kids. They were barely together that last year and his drinking was probably worse than it had ever been.
But I think whatever he did on the plane, it was different than anything he had done before, and it crossed a line that had never been crossed. She is just not the type to excuse or allow shitty behavior to her kids, IMO.
She looks lovely in those pictures. I’ve always loved the red lipstick and big black sunglasses. I think red lipstick is really great on her.
Poor kids
Why? For going to a theme park on thei mum’s birthday?
I’d like to be poor like that. And to make my day worse Angelina could buy me an ice cone and a pizza. Would make my life miserable.
only fudge sauce and sprinkles would be worse.
That sounds like a great time! Good for Angelina!!!
So just feeling bad for Maddox in this situation. I think he is 17 now maybe 18? He would be in grade 11 or 12. Some of the best years of peoples lives are high school and mixing with friends going to dances graduating. He is missing thus to go to an amusement park with his little siblings. I appreciate the traveling the world is amazing but I also think that he’s missing out on really important things in life. And I believe that both Brad and Angie are quite selfish with their wants and needs over their children’s I thought she had said in previous interviews a few years ago that when her children became teenagers she would have to slow down and stay put. This is the time she needs to do that. How many years will Maddox follow his mother and younger siblings around until he gets a bit of his own life.
Pretty sure he has a life of his own. Just because he gets to travel a couple times a year, doesn’t mean he doesn’t get to do silly teenage stuff that teenagers need to do. Many regular mortals travel with their kids for vocation, as well? But you don’t think it’s selfish of them to bring their children, do you?
I thought she was filming there for a few mionths?? You think he is living in LA and just flying over for her birthday? Perhaps. Bad time of year to go however with Grads, exams etc in high school. Just the turn around from flying wipes you out for a few days. And yes I have always had a problem with parents taking their kids on vacation in high school when school is on. My mother was a teacher and it really is hard on students. I don’t know the Beckham kids seem so normal with Instagram etc. But these kids just don’t seem to have their own life. Might be wrong but… I mean some stars were already in their careers at this age like Jennifer lawerence and Angelina I don’t think he needs to be a star and start so young but it seems his life revolves around his parents schedule.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would argue that all kids’ lives revolve around their caregivers to some extent. For example, after school I was the one to pick up my younger sibling from kindergarten when both of my parents were working. When they were home they did it. Time management has to be worked out in all families. My guess is, Angelina brings teachers with the kids, so they keep learning. And yes, she stays a couple of months in England. But it is her first job in years. All of her other travels were brief. The kids are in LA most of the time.
Why do you assume Maddox isn’t doing his own thing like any other teenager? I mean there are pics of Maddox hanging out with friends online. You make it sound like he is attached to his parents and siblings all the time.
I recently saw a pic of him driving somewhere in L.A. Remember we only see a small percentage of their lives. We don’t know his hobbies or whatever. This comment is a whole lot of assumption. And it’s actually a good thing he doesn’t have a social media.
First of all, Maddox is not going to parks with younger siblings 24/7. It’s a few hours out of his week. And, honestly, it’s hard to make teenagers go on outings if they really don’t want to go. Is it so hard to believe he didn’t mind going? Or even enjoyed it?
She took the kids out on her birthday….ok. I don’t think she deserves a medal. She’s cool but let’s not get crazy.
The Brangelina juggernaut was so much interesting than Angelina with the kids or Brad doing whatever. Angelina is in no way dressed for a park outing so this feels off to me. Otherwise this is just a big yawn for me but I wish them well in there future endeavours 😁
